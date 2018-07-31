MAGAnomics Second Quarter Wage Rate Growth 2.8% – Red, White and Blue Collar Growth Well Over 3%

For more than three decades all U.S. economic policy was elevating Wall Street and diminishing Main Street. As a result the middle America blue-collar workers have not had wage gains keeping up with inflation for over 30 years…. Then came the era of Trump.

– “Walking in a Winner Wonderland” –

More than two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 30+ years).

We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of policy shifted. CTH outlined statistical and measurable KPIs that would become visible in the space between the policy shifts.

Part of those discussions focused on energy costs, product costs (we explained how inflation would be weird), and importantly, wage rates. It takes several months of policy emphasis (actual outcomes), before the labor market wage rates would grow. We anticipated seeing that impact in Q2 of 2018, which is April-June 2018.  Well:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has just released their second quarter analysis of wage and benefit rates for American workers. –SEE HERE–  This is only the beginning of what is to come:

(pdf link)

Overall wage rate growth in Q2 now at 2.8% year-over-year.  That is great news. However, the better news is the red emphasis, White and Blue Collar middle-class wage rate growth is well over 3%.  The wage growth is broad-based amid almost all sectors.  [Trucking and transportation at 3.4% (Table 8)]

As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.

More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.

When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.

As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.

The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street.  They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.

The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.

Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications.  They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.

It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.

Monetary policy, Fed control over the economy, is disconnected and will stay that way for approximately another 12-14 months, until Main Street regains full operational strength –and– economic parity is achieved.

As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living.  How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive.  I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S.

Remember, as wages and benefits increase – millions of people are coming back into the labor market to take advantage of the income opportunities.  The statistics on the invisible workforce varies, but there are millions of people taking on new jobs in this economy and the participation rate is growing.

Winnamins.  We’ll need lots of them…

Forget minimum wage laws, they are inconsequential conversations when measured against the reality of how quickly wages rise in a free, fair, unregulated and growing economy.

Seriously, with full measure of optimism and appreciation – and tears of thankfulness that we are alive to experience it – these are exceptional times.

“To winfinity and beyond” !!

37 Responses to MAGAnomics Second Quarter Wage Rate Growth 2.8% – Red, White and Blue Collar Growth Well Over 3%

  1. starfcker says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    And how is our president achieving these fine results? I think Sundance nailed it a long time ago, he’s doing something that I hear Jim Jordan articulate quite often nowadays. Why don’t we do what we told the people we were going to do? Here’s a pretty good article on another little secret of his success. Patriotism. https://www.americanthinker.com/

  2. FL_GUY says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    President Trump has given us a New Emancipation Proclamation: President Trump has freed We the People from the slavery of poverty and lack of opportunity….

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Your absolutely right! The Economy is taking off and there is absolutely nothing that the Left, MSM, Democrats, RINOs, CoC, Koch Brothers, Globalist etc. can do about it. The 3rd Quarter real GDP rate may be a whole point higher than the 4.1% in the 2nd Quarter.

  3. deepdivemaga says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    How lucky are we? When will the general public see the light? I pray soon.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      They are ABSOLUTELY seeing it!

      • The Boss says:
        July 31, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Based on this plus his approval among republicans, President Trump’s true approval rating (excluding ANY dems) is around 60%. Quinnipiac polling can suck an egg. They’ve become whores.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Even the WHORES in the MSM are realizing their is nothing they can do to stop our President!

  4. patsfaninpittsburgh says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Wages will explode when gender studies barristas become truck drivers.

  5. sundance says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    • TwoLaine says:
      July 31, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      This is really gonna’ depress a lot of the media. They were gloating all weekend that his MOST EXCELLENT GDP # was unsustainable, and that he’s had plenty of time to get wage growth moving, and he hasn’t.

      OOPS! 😉

      • keeler says:
        July 31, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        “It took 9 years, but the Obama stimulus is finally kicking in”
        “Obama economic policies finally paying off”
        “Despite trade wars, Obama economy paying dividends at last”
        “Obama policies mature at just the right moment”
        “Obama economic policies bouying middle class”

    • NJF says:
      July 31, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      And yet the talking heads keep saying “but wages aren’t growing!”

  6. permiejack says:
    July 31, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Thanks SD. Couple the wage increases with lower taxes and a doubled standard deduction and doubled child tax credit on next years returns and you have big Winning,

  7. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    That magic wand is MAGA!

    Numbers show goods producing and sales got the highest wages. That is Americans are making and buying what they make. Thanks for the back data SD.

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    My local libtard paper has a headline that reads “Tax Cuts Aid The Rich”. Well, duuhh. Thanks to tax cuts we now have a rapidly expanding economy as all that tax-cut money flows into economic expansion. Where do liberal/progressives think all those “help wanted” signs come from? When rich people get money from tax-cuts they invest it. When poor-people get money from tax-cuts they spend it on beer and cigarettes.

    • nimrodman says:
      July 31, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      … and that’d be “jazz” cigarettes, in many cases
      just sayin’

    • starfcker says:
      July 31, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Right, and if tax cuts are aiding the rich, fine. As long as wages for working people continue to grow, and their tax burden is reduced, who’s doing all the complaining? Most Americans want to see a prosperous country. Most Americans understand that if you work, you are totally reliant on somebody of a higher economic status than you to pay you every week. That’s the bargain. I’ll figure it out, you show up and work, I cut you a check on Friday. And the bigger that check is, the happier you are.

  9. intercesser says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    It is really interesting to compare Presidents Carter and Reagan , And then Obama and Trump . Carter was just incompetent , while Obama is destructive . Cater ended up doing the devil many favors because of Carter’s own willful blindness , but Obama has chosen evil on purpose . Although , to be fair , Obama was also blind and incompetent .

    • pyromancer76 says:
      July 31, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      Oh, don’t bother to be fair with 0. He was programmed for destruction from birth. He was purposeful as much as he could be. We can thank God that he also was a no-resume incompetent. Neverthless, with all the “help” he had, he came very close to getting his heart’s desire – the demise of the U.S. My how happy he was to work with Russia and China and Iran.

  10. TwoLaine says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    My grandson’s favorite. LOVE IT!

    “To winfinity and beyond” !!

  11. NJF says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Ha ha that graphic.

    What a time to be alive!

  12. magatrump says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    But but but WAGES are not growing shouted the Obama sycophants time and time again about the Trump economy. WELL NOW WAGES ARE GROWING!!!!!! Take that you POS morons.

  13. keeler says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    While I was driving around southeastern Massachusetts yesterday I noticed something:

    Help Wanted
    Now Hiring
    Help Wanted
    Now Hiring
    Now Hiring
    Help Wanted
    Help Wanted

    Signs were everywhere! Now granted, this was during peak economic activity in a seasonal area… but that is where the even better part comes into play. In the spring the “local” paper [a regional owned by one of the big national paper networks] was whinging and whining about the decrease in H1B visa workers and the impact that decrease was bound to have on the summer season.

    Less foreign workers, more jobs, better wages. Sounds MAGA to me.

  14. redredrice says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Promises made, promises kept!

  15. Janice says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    My heart is filled with love and gratitude that I have been alive to see this fundamental change in my beloved USA! MAGA!

  16. Bryan Alexander says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Sundance, the Chamber of Commerce “Open Borders” crows will not let this stand. They will have to pay out billions in higher wages.

    They will fight back in the United States Senate. Count on it.

  17. rmramerica says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    The thoughts outlined on the expanding economy are spot on and the results from “service driven” to “manufacturing” economies – and their impact on our lives – will be exponentially great. 70% of the US economy is middle market and main street i.e., those that haven’t participated until now. The only beneficiaries over the last 30 years have been multinationals who have the capability to expand into a global market and utilize a fungible, international labor market to their benefit and to the destruction of the “main street” economies. Just keep in mind, we have grown (despite the Fed’s heavy hand on US capital markets benefiting large corporations) with only 30% of our economy (“Wall Street”) working. Wait until the real drivers of the economy, the 70% of “main street” businesses kick in. The up-side is far greater then the babbling heads on CNBC and Fox Business think. The next wave in the markets will be amazing. It will finally be driven by both domestic and international market forces simultaneously. A total US business resurgence – “Main Street” and “Wall Street”. Trump has unleashed a sleeping economic monster. Winning American style!

