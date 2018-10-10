Interesting and Frustrating: Senator Ron Johnson Questions FBI Director Christopher Wray….

There was a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing today where one of the responding executive branch officials was FBI Director Christopher Wray. Toward the end of the hearing, long after the rest of the members had left the hearing, Chairman Ron Johnson took the opportunity to ask Director Wray some very specific and pointed questions about the current issues within the FBI as an institutional office.
Few people remember, fewer even know, that it was Ron Johnson’s committee effort that brought out the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages. Lots of other committees began exploring DOJ and FBI misconduct, but it was Johnson who started the sunlight back in July and August of 2017. That’s the baseline to begin to appreciate this questioning.
In the exchange between Chairman Johnson and Director Wray begins around 02:15:00 (nearly two and a half hours into this hearing). Likely almost no-one will have watched this – because just like actually reading the 600 pages of text messages it takes granular exploration to understand what is happening.
Chairman Johnson starts asking specific questions about the lack of response from officials underneath Director Wray. As CTH outlined in the June 2018 FBI press conference on the IG report, Christopher Wray has no clue (intentionally so) what is going on within his institutional apparatus. Wray doesn’t know who has responded to oversight requests, what oversight requests have been made; what documents exist; what documents are being hidden; and what the current status is of any failure of the FBI to produce documents for oversight.
This is critical to see and watch first-hand.
It is critical because this reality speaks directly to the corrupt internal officials who are underneath Wray and manipulating the executive suites of the cabinet. A combination of willful blindness and abject ineptitude comes to the surface as you watch the shallow and superficial answers. This is not necessarily Wray being corrupt, this is Wray’s office being corrupted by officials within the FBI as an institution.
Don’t take my word for it. Watch it yourself [prompted, just hit play]:
.
Then comes the “rip off the bandaid” [02:18:30] – Two issues of primary focus:
♦ (1) Notice how Director Wray deflects questions about current documentary requests behind the shield of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation. There’s the frustrating part for Senator Johnson and those of us who completely accept this shield is by design. THIS is the purpose of Mueller.
Robert Mueller (the entire team) was put into place, carefully selected by James Baker and Andrew McCabe, specifically to cover for the DOJ and FBI activity that preceded the firing of James Comey. Mueller’s role has two essential aspects:
♦(i) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover.
♦(ii) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2016, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues.
♦ (2) [02:20:12] On the Bruce Ohr 302’s etc. Note Director Wray’s response:
….”But I do know there is a very serious, ongoing, criminal investigation, that involves grand jury secrecy and the need to protect the integrity of that investigation. Whether the particular documents that you are asking for, and the particular requests, run afoul of that I’d have to have someone take a look at it”…
This reference is likely directed toward the previously reported criminal referral of Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe for his actions and activities surrounding his lies to investigators about leaking information to media; and the creation of the “spygate” fiasco.
It was reported in early September, 2018, that a grand jury was impaneled to review the evidence against Andrew McCabe [SEE HERE]
That said, there are ridiculous amounts of people who would take that statement by Director Wray as an “ah-ha” defense to say there is a vast 3-D, stealth Jeff, ongoing sting operation being conducted under the radar to take down mass swaths of the former administration, DOJ and FBI officials. That claim is nonsense.
By the conduct of those who would directly be targeted within such an investigative approach, if real; and from an acceptance that such a vast sting operation being conducted within the apparatus of the DOJ and FBI would not remain hidden to the corrupt officials it would be targeting; and accepting there are corrupt institutional elements remaining within the DOJ and FBI that would tip-off external elements that would be the target of such an approach; and accepting the factual basis of what decision-making took place within the FBI and DOJ surrounding James Wolfe…. there is not a scintilla of demonstrable evidence such an investigative round-up is taking place.
The Occam’s Razor behind the Wray comments is the narrow criminal focus on the conduct of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Yes, McCabe is a potential criminal target; however, he is the only known (and inferred) potential criminal target.
Additionally, the outlying evidence -toward McCabe knowing he is a target- is visible within the latest reports from the Washington Post, specifically Devlin Barrett reporting, that highlight team McCabe is constructing a narrative in defense of McCabe to the disparagement of Rod Rosenstein. [SEE HERE]
Team McCabe is trying to set-up Rosenstein to go down if McCabe is taken down.
Team McCabe is: Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker, Michael Kortan, Daniel Richman, Benjamin Wittes, Michael Bowditch and to a lesser and self-serving extent James Comey and David Laufman…. These are the people leaking to, and sources for, Devlin Barrett and the Washington Post, as well as the New York Times, in the effort to pin DAG Rod Rosenstein to the cross and distract from the epicenter of the soft-coup, Andrew McCabe.
Defending McCabe in essence defends the entire soft-coup team. While this defense is ongoing at a very high level, the institutional brethren of the group, mainly from deep inside Main Justice, are working earnestly to continue marginalizing AG Sessions and fuel the Robert Mueller ‘insurance policy’. This in turn keeps congressional oversight at a controllable distance.
TEAM McCABE – Shortly after Robert S. Mueller III was appointed to investigate possible coordination between President Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin, he was drawn into a tense standoff in which Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe each urged the other to step aside from the case, according to people familiar with the matter.
At the time of the confrontation in mid-May 2017, tensions were running high at the FBI and Justice Department, and between Rosenstein and McCabe. Trump had just fired James B. Comey as the bureau’s director, and almost immediately afterward, FBI officials had opened a case into whether the president had obstructed justice. (read more)
Rosenstein is a man without any team; who is simultaneously trying to keep the narrative engineers from constructing his framing – and with his fingertips hold on to the possible defensive skirt of the President.
From a political perspective Rosenstein is in ‘no-man’s-land’. He wasn’t a direct and active participant in the soft-coup; however, at the same time he did nothing to impede their efforts; and the “small group” manipulated his position to initiate the Special Counsel.
Rosenstein is FUBAR.
Christopher Wray and Christine Ford. Two peas in a pod.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy is the perfect BUFFOON! What a complete MORON! This man has absolutely no intention on doing anything about the FBI’s involvement in the entire Muh Russia hoax. They couldn’t have picked a better person to lead the FBI.
I rest well knowing that in order for our President to say that we are MAGA and KAG, he has to assure that we don’t have a two tiered Justice System. Otherwise, he can’t claim that he MAGA and KAG.
With that being said, let these POS continue to eat each other. It is just a matter of time before this POS Wray, DAG Rosenstein are gone. I hate to say it but AG Sessions May have to g as well. Our President will get some KILLERS confirmed that will make sure that the FBI and DOJ are gutted and reshaped to carry out Justice on everyone involved in this coup!
LikeLike
Is it too much to ask for an FBI director who’s not retarded?
LikeLike
LOL
This ridiculous. Wray is not only a snake.. but an ignorant snake.
The evidence is real, the indictments are fake..
LikeLiked by 2 people
AFTER THE MIDTERMS….
Beware the ides of November.
Surely there needs to be MASS firings… followed by mass arrests?
LikeLike
God I hope your right. Within 3 weeks after mid-terms.
If not then the US is officialy a banana republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately…. I am sure it’s “wishful thinking” on my part that arrests will start any time soon. 😦
But….. within days of the midterms I would expect some firings.. at least Sessions… and a fast-track confirmation of a proper AG so that CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS can be started….. 2 years late… but better late than never.
There is PLENTY of evidence already exposed… enough for “probable cause” and a few indictments.
LikeLike
Oolonel Klink is an apt image from TV land.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I’m trying to understand your point of view. I understand your reluctance to believe the “3D sting” operation and I agree there is no tangible evidence to make it rise above a wishful conspiracy – but what I don’t understand is where you believe this will end up. Are you suggesting that the Deep State is going to win this battle because the corruption is to deeply embedded to root it out?
LikeLike
“From a political perspective Rosenstein is in ‘no-man’s-land’. He wasn’t a direct and active participant in the soft-coup; however, at the same time he did nothing to impede their efforts; and the “small group” manipulated his position to initiate the Special Counsel.”
If he was a willing to wear a wire to entrap PDJT then that makes him an active participant.
The McCabe memos were subpoenad and supposed to be delivered to congress by oct4.
That deadline passed with no memos released. Anyone know who is sanbagging the
release of the memos? I assume it’s Wray but could it be RR delaying?
LikeLike
Terry, unless RR is telling the truth and that it WAS said in sarcasm, and team McCabe is lying about him being truly serious.
LikeLike
Wray doesn’t know anything about any memos.
Wray doesn’t know anything.
Wray doesn’t know.
Wray doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray is a go-with-the-flow bureaucracy stooge!
LikeLike
Got to admit, not knowing has worked for many months. Most are still riding in the limo receiving taxpayer funds for work in lying, corruption, theft, possible body bag fillers.
LikeLike
Is that another way of saying that Wray is a Deep State Bureaucratic Clown?
This entire affair bings back movies of a book entitled “Night Circus” that relayed nightly fantasy events that disappeared each dawn.
LikeLike
“memories” gather than movies
LikeLike
Wray deserves the old standard “I know nothing” meme.
LikeLike
Found my answer. It’s Rosenstein. Ridiculous.
LikeLike
Wray is not a Trump guy. He doesn’t appear very bright or savvy. Who planted this stepford fellow in the FBI? When Wray did not acknowledge Congressional oversight when asked multiple times I thought he is a dunce.
LikeLike
Just because Wray acts like a ‘dunce’ when questioned by the Congress, doesn’t mean he really is a that at all.
Kabuki Theater is tantamount to congressional investigations, all the way around DC.
LikeLike
POTUS picked Wray because he was an easy Confirmation after firing the Feminine Giant
LikeLike
I suppose this might be why POTUS is keeping RR around as “my good friend and great lawyer with whom I have a great relationship with”. If POTUS plays his right, he takes out SC and the corrupt leaders of the coup, while protecting his useful idiot DAG. Until he is just an idiot.
LikeLike
Wray & Rosenstein are both from the same cloth – Lifelong Government Bureaucrats that did what ever to keep their heads down and advance. Watching Wray testify, I get the impression he doesn’t want to know!
LikeLike
PT on live with Shannon Bream now.
LikeLike
Swamp Rat. I had high hopes for Wray. Those hopes are dashed.
LikeLike
“The secret bombings in Cambodia were no secret to the Cambodians.”
Nguyen van Phred
LikeLike
Two cheers for my wisco senator…..too bad our other wisco senator is a clueless, sheeple, dem idiot who the mad-libs in Madison will most likely re-elect. Johnson is a businessman and not a career politic like baldywin…big difference, YUGE
LikeLiked by 2 people
Practically ever day the answer is the same. No unredacted reports, not going to answer, not going to show up, kiss off all you suckers we are corrupt, liars, very dishonest. But we control all. Bite me!
Then the circus begins anew. IMO, might as well take a hike until the midterms are over. After which we will be on hold till 2019.
Meaning there is nobody in the Justice Departments of leadership status that gives a squat about America, its legal citizens or the law.
Only thing definitely taking place, Trey Gowdy, “we must protect the institution” the swamps evil empire.
LikeLike
I share your frustration! Everyday I read in different places about 4D chess and how there are 50K Sealed indictments, but lets be honest..if any of that was happening something would have leaked! This is a massive coverup by people in the bureaucracy whose best interest is for nothing to come out. I think it will come out, but as Ron Johnson said: Who investigates the investigators and who prosecutes them since they are just as corrupt? Law & Order is gone and I don’t see anybody willing to clean house and clean things up! POTUS means well, but can he do everything?
LikeLike
We cannot allow our frustrations to take over our common sense.
These are matters that we seriously know very little about and yes, the nitty-gritty details make the difference.
We are speculating based on past practices of governmental activities that many have no clue what it entails. For those who have some idea of what that means, they still have no clue.
We are living during a very unique time in the history of our country and more importantly we are witnessing Donald J. Trump as President.
From this person’s perspective, all bets are off as to what is the norm, what to expect with the Kabuki theater, the deep swamp, etc.
At some point, it does serve us well to wait, watch and listen to our leader.
Remember, President Trump does have more information than we do and we are just spinning our wheels with different theories, conspiracy or otherwise.
We must keep our eyes on the prize; don’t be deterred by spinning more theories.
Anyone paying attention to the number of spontaneous interviews VSGPDJT has given over the past week?
LikeLike
WE have TWO more days/evenings for some small tid-bit to hit the dogs’ dish under the masters’ table, eh?… We are closing into the Red-Zone before the mid-terms – which has to “leave time and room” for events or documents to be digested and dissected by the masses…which leads us onward to the Oct 18th (I think it is) appearance of Ohr before that committee…. Could this side-step by Rosey’ be nothing but a “clearing move” to allow for some sort of “Keeeerrrrrr PLOP! to happen next week?
There’s nothing like the sound of a cow taking a dump on a flat rock….on a hot day it’ll even sizzle a wee bit…. Late in a week…time for prep into the talking head shows the following Sunday and much hand-wringing and narshing of teeth…. This is almost as good as the smell of napalm in the morning!…
Check-6 and Pray for the safety of all affected by the storm…
LikeLike
I’m assuming the Ohr committee is behind closed doors. Am I wrong?
LikeLike
The masses are not and have not been following this for 2 years. They hear 15 or 30 second soundbites on the News, but they are not in the weeds like SD says. The only thing that will peak the masses interest is if people are publicly perp walked!
LikeLike
PDJT has said for well over a year that he is extremely unhappy
with Sessions.
Sessions hired Rosenstein.
PDJT has basically said good things about Rosenstein.
Rosenstein has made PDJT’s life extremely difficult in that:
He signed a fraudulent FISA.
Hired a SC when no crime was even suggested.
Made oversight committees job extremely difficult in delaying/redacting critical documents.
Can anyone explain PDJT’s almost opposite (at least public) view of JS and RR?
LikeLike
Just public posturing. PT cannot move until he knows the election results.
LikeLike
hahahahaah, director wray looks a bit bewildered.
LikeLike
Direct form central casting.
LikeLike
Tangled web. I appreciate the way you explain everything, SD. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
LikeLike
John DOE investigation in Wisconsin? Johnson is really pissed off.
As am I.
LikeLike
As one who is focused on change that may provide a concise scenario forward, An actual USA AG is the path forward. Mike Pompeo or his clone, call the POTUS.
LikeLike
I think the principle of Occam’s razor works very well and is appropriate here. However, you’ve missed an assumption and that is that John Huber has a part in Wray’s ignorance.
I think everything you’ve said is spot-on – especially the idea that Wray might be Captain aboard “Con-Air”. If that were the case, then it would be clear that Wray could have very little to no hand or knowledge in the investigation of the investigators. This is where IG Horowitz and Huber come in. The reporting structure of Huber directly to Sessions is highly unusual and very secretive.
This arrangement with Sessions, Huber, and Horowitz sidesteps the DOJ and FBI in its entirety. The criminals aboard Con-Air meanwhile fly blissfully to their destination.
LikeLike
I think The Donald’s conversation with Rosenstein on Air Force One a few days ago went something like this: Rod–I have the goods that on you and all the corrupt bastards in the prior administration–from McCabe, who already is facing criminal prosecution, all the way up to the top. I am taking them down. I am, however, giving you the unique opportunity to choose…to choose between being part of the cabal that will soon be exposed as the seditious criminals they are or being a martyr–the one tragic hero among the scumbags that eventually chose to do the right thing out of duty for his country by exposing them. I won’t demand the immediate declassification of documents that would directly expose you and will allow you to stall Congress in their demands of the same IF you work with me to overturn every stone under which your conspiring former colleagues continue to hide. Every stone. In or out? Something like that…and that is where the situation with Mr. Rosenstein is now, and I am thinking/hoping he chose martyrdom for the sake of his country, if not his own skin.
LikeLike
“Christopher Wray has no clue”
We might be better off with one of those little carnival monkeys as FBI director.
LikeLike