WaPo Report: Grand Jury Hearing Witness Testimony Against Fired Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe…

There are some interesting overlays amid a Washington Post report just published which outlines that a Grand Jury is hearing witness testimony in a criminal probe of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
You might remember it was April 19th, 2018, when the initial criminal referral from the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, was first made public. The actual timing of the referral, to a “D.C. U.S.Attorney” took place some time prior to April 19th.
The original IG referral to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office was after the inspector general concluded McCabe had lied to investigators and possibly his own boss, then-FBI Director James B. Comey, on four occasions, three of them under oath. The details were outlined in the first IG report into the conduct of Andrew McCabe [See Here]
Within today’s Washington Post report they specify a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses surrounding that referral and potentially other matters, in an effort to “lock down” witness statements.
WaPo – Federal prosecutors have for months been using a grand jury to investigate former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe — an indication the probe into whether he misled officials exploring his role in a controversial media disclosure has intensified, two people familiar with the matter said.
The grand jury has summoned more than one witness, the people said, and the case is ongoing. The people declined to identify those who had been called to testify.
The presence of the grand jury shows prosecutors are treating the matter seriously, locking in the accounts of witnesses who might later have to testify at a trial. But such panels are sometimes used only as investigative tools, and it remains unclear if McCabe will ultimately be charged. (read more)
A few things about this are interesting.
First, it must always be remembered that corrupt officials within the intelligence apparatus customarily use the Washington Post as an outlet to tamp down any issues that are adverse to their interests. History has shown the reports from the WaPo indicate an effort to cover the preferred narrative(s), in advance of bad news in headlines.
Second, this report is published at the same time a customary 60-day window closes around elections when the DOJ essentially drops activity toward any current politician in office or public official. There are multiple former officials, and current politicians, who might be in the investigative spotlight.
It is unknown if the DOJ led by Jeff Sessions will pause current investigations until the mid-term elections play out. The political-left, including the media, would like to eliminate the distinction within the unwritten DOJ policy between “current politicians” and “former officials.”
The preferred narrative from the political-left would be to advance the talking point that Sessions’ DOJ cannot continue processing any investigation that might carry collateral damage for politicians in the 2018 mid-term. No-one really knows what approach Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein would take toward that custom.
President Trump expressed his disappointment recently that his AG, Jeff Sessions, would make criminal investigative announcements against republican politicians so close to this customary window of non-action by the DOJ.
Aren’t Grand Juries supposed to be secret?
Where’s suspicious cat?
LikeLiked by 17 people
This may take more research.
LikeLiked by 36 people
Doesn’t Maria look cute with her glasses on?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes they are. And United States Senators are supposed to be honorable and follow the rules of the “world’s greatest deliberative body” but most are thoroughly and provably corrupt.
LikeLiked by 23 people
No doubt.
The 17th amendment was the single biggest destruction of our liberty
by those who seek to destroy America.
By severely weakening States’ rights,
it rendered the 9th and 10th amendments
difficult to enforce.
LikeLiked by 6 people
1913 –
17th Amendment, 16th Amendment, and Federal Reserve.
Very bad year for the Republic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed, the wonderful [sarcasm] legacy of Woodrow Wilson. Pompous, progressive democratic politicians pushing policies that irreversibly changed the U.S. fr the worse, forever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The end of the republic.
LikeLike
No, the 17th Amendment was NOT the single biggest destruction of our liberty. The Senate was as, or more corrupt before that change, and the purpose was to lessen the corruption. This is the kind of simplistic scapegoating of systemic flaws offered by low-info Constitutionalists like Mark Levin. And he is wrong as usual.
The 17th does two things, it mandates elections for Senators rather than the original concept of appointment by State legislators, and it brings the Senate closer in line with the House in filling empty seats by special elections ( and on this they apparently didn’t go far enough, witness Arizona which is really pushing up against violating this Amendment IMHO ).
Nothing can stop States from electing Senators if they want to, indeed they were going int his direction prior to the 17th Amendment, and there is no way to make them stop. All the States have to do is continue their popular elections and then have a pro forma session of the legislature to ‘appoint’ the winner of the election. Now what to do you after expending all that energy chasing rainbows? Elections are inevitable.
If We The People want to rein in the Senate it would have required a far more Draconian Amendment that bans out of state campaign contributions to eliminate the nationalization of Senate races, and huge PAC money coming from people who have nothing to do with the State, which is the immediate problem. Term limits would be needed to align with the 22nd Amendment for the White House. And more. Change impeachment to 3/4 vote and change treaty ratification to 4/5 or even unanimous. They were created with far too much power because our Founders strongest belief was in the goodness of their fellow man, despite just defeating their fellow man in a long revolutionary war.
More importantly, this thing about “States rights” saving us from FedGov by having them simply appoint their representatives into the Senate ( the Senate represents the States, the House represents We The People ) is an illusion, and really ludicrous. I mean have you looked at our State legislatures lately? They are as corrupt, if not more so than anything you can imagine. Where there are people, leftists in particular, there is corruption, period. The State legislatures, whether nominally controlled by leftists or RINOs ( uniparty all ) are corrupt too.
Folks like Levin look for easy answers to systemic problems hence you get non-stop boilerplate talk about the 10th and 17th Amendments and ‘federalism’. But from altitude there is no difference between State and Federal bureaucracies. And I would include Local also. So sorry, there is no panacea here. And if you really want to make a change pull the linchpin supporting the whole mess and repeal the 16th Amendment and the whole thing will come tumbling down. And please take not that people like Levin run and hide like scared little girls when this subject comes up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ooops typo…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had to work to get that one, but it was there. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting insite. I disagree with your comment that the founders strongest belief was in the goodness of their fellow man. The basis for the structure of our government was their knowledge of the depravity man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wanted Mickey Mouse to weigh in with his customary message for Andy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LDave:
🤣😂🤣😂🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
Testimony and evidence presented is certainly supposed to be kept confidential but I’m not certain as to the identity of the accused or potential accused.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In this case, the referral was to the DOJ was public so the identity of the grand jury subject would no longer be a matter of secrecy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
I had the same question. Right after I read the headline. Must be some anon senior official in the Mule Paddy investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is my concern – If Huber and Sessions were doing anything, wouldn’t we have seen these Deep State leaks about grand juries for some time?
They would be leaking like crazy that they were being questioned by a grand jury or under investigation so that it would be politicized and ruin any possible prosecution?
How long has WaPo known about this “investigation”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably about the same amount of time the “honorable” senator burr (SPiT!!!) has had a “clean” copy of the FISA documents, along with the NYT and who know how many others.
We are past Enough Is Enough. My vote is for “Attack Kitty”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call him “Quizzical Cat”, as I think that has a better ring to it .. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure › TITLE III. THE GRAND JURY, THE INDICTMENT, AND THE INFORMATION › Rule 6
Secrecy Starts at
(e) (2) Secrecy
(A) No obligation of secrecy may be imposed on any person except in accordance with Rule 6(e)(2)(B).
“(B) Unless these rules provide otherwise, the following persons must not disclose a matter occurring before the grand jury:
(i) a grand juror;
(ii) an interpreter;
(iii) a court reporter;
(iv) an operator of a recording device;
(v) a person who transcribes recorded testimony;
(vi) an attorney for the government; or
(vii) a person to whom disclosure is made under Rule 6(e)(3)(A)(ii) or (iii).”
The “Exceptions” part will make this post too long so here is the link.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/rules/frcrmp/rule_6
———
Essentially, those who can talk in public are witnesses.
Those who cannot not talk in public are the GJ members , US Atty (& supervisors), investigators participating in the case (& supervisors).
Usually, in my experience- The court may authorize disclosure—at a time, in a manner, and subject to any other conditions that it directs—of a grand-jury matter:
preliminarily to or in connection with a judicial proceeding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hmmm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I always thought the customary 60 day window didn’t stop any secret Grand Jury or other confidential investigative steps being taken against a potentially political target, but just precluded any public announcements about the case.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Grand Jury or not so confidential investigation would leak like a sieve. And who do they leak to? Wapo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. The idea is not to have news that would influence the election, not stop judicial processes. So, for example, if McCabe were indicted itbwould probably not be unsealed and announced until after Nov 6.
LikeLiked by 7 people
True
That 60 days before an election has been a practice of the DOJ, not a Rule.
BUT-
Law enforcement & US Attys may not intentionally time their investigation or criminal charges for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.
Yep, that’ll never happen /s/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Besides, McCabe is not running for any public office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA Smoke screen or Deep State Insurance Policy….time is getting short for AG Sessions. What will the outcome be?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, to think, I really Jeff Sessions during the campaign. He must have been part of the swamp even then or he is so desperate to be included into the swamp creatures inner circle, he does their bidding. What a disappointment.
Speaking of swamp creatures, George Bush II thinks he is so great. I hope he knows most people think he is a liar, lazy, with low intellect and, worst of all, a designer of 911.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I once shook McCain’s hand, so it happens: these RINO liars are very good…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never assume malice where apathy and incompetence can just as easily explain behavior.
He’s basically out of his depth. He never ran any organization as large (or corrupt) as the DOJ.
Were it not for ‘Muh Russia’ he might have been OK, but a possum is no master of a rabid tiger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, he may believe that everybody in the DOJ is just as honorable and upright as he is. You know how Comey and Mueller and Rosenstein were all hyped.
This prevents him from seeing the reality of politicized and criminal behavior all around him. He is incapable of cleaning up his part of the swamp.
There are all sorts of things he should have been doing that have nothing to do with his recusal. He shut down the payments to political groups, but he didn’t clean out the people making the payments. He hasn’t cleaned up the group with two sets of rules for recusing. What about the lawyers who insisted and helped Lois Lerner break the law and violate our rights? Then there are the attorneys who decided she shouldn’t be tried. We all know that Holder completely politicized the civil rights division. That hasn’t been cleaned up. There is no way that Weisman should be allowed to practice law after what he did to Arthur Anderson. Yet he was working for the DOJ under Obama, kept doing so under Sessions. It looks like Weisman was in on the illegal spying on Trump, and it is highly likely he is the real driver of the fraudulent get Trump Special Counsel team under Mueller as a figurehead.
It is like when Jesus spoke to devils possessing somebody and they responded we are legion. There is a legion of crooks, political flunkies, etc. possesing the DOJ. And Sessions sees just honorable coworkers. He doesn’t even have his own trusted team to put in place around him in leadership to achieve any changes and protect him and the President they serve.
This way of looking at Sessions doesn’t assume bad intentions. Indeed it is good intentions gone awry. It could be wrong. But if it is wrong, I see it as much more likely to fall towards malice on Sessions part.
Even the pipe dream that has Sessions conducting a massive trap that will roll up the bad actors has him deceptively hurting Trump, pretending to be on the side of the attempted coup so that he can catch them in their bad behavior.
It is like we all accept that Sessions is harming Trump. We just can’t agree on why. Incompetence, malice, or feigned malice.
LikeLike
Like so many things in life, electing Donald John Trump to the Office of The President was trade-off of, in my view, an increasingly desperate portion of the electorate who saw DJT as their last best hope.
I will be blunt and say that the most obvious risk of putting Donald John Trump in the White House was that both the Democrats and the Republican establishment would not be on his side because the people who elected him did not want someone who would be supported by them.
When put this way, I think the risk surrounding a Trump Presidency was isolation and impotence.
So far, PDJT has avoided impotence, but he was never going to avoid isolation.
With the Republican establishment largely avoiding providing the personnel (or providing disloyal personnel), the pool of people who were willing to come into the Trump administration was incredibly small compared to virtually any other Republican President in recent memory.
If I lead you to believe that I think Sessions is harming Trump, that was not my intended meaning.
My view is that Sessions does not appear to be helping the President by being aggressive in using the DOJ in manner that would blunt the enemy’s offensive.
Events seem to have overrun the guy.
The one thing that I believe PDJT has personally dropped the ball on is not taking more aggressive action with regard to the border, though I think I know why.
In truth, the President could declare the mass movement of people into the US from Mexico a national emergency and deploy the National Guard for real.
He could also order the Army Corp of Engineers to build the Wall and shuffle money around the DoD to pay for it. It’s all one big unaccountable slush-fund anyway.
I think PDJT does not do this because he’s trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy in these very abnormal times.
But he could do it and since a very large majority of Americans rank immigration issues very high on their list of concerns, he ought to do it after the mid-terms no matter what happens.
LikeLike
Why on earth do you believe that time is getting short for AG Sessions? His concern is not and should not be political. His only concern should be successful prosecution of as much of the corruption as possible. Even we have a sense of the massiveness, global nature and pure EVIL of what he and we are facing. To think anything BIG could happen in such a short time shows a lack of understanding of the law, the corruption and the opposition. It IS complicated business. I for one want success rather than entertainment from my AG. For entertainment I follow President Trumps tweets and watch his rallies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hang him High
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, as you cleared up my question which is, Can documentation and/or evidence be made public of any improprieties or misdeeds done by a former political official during this 60 day DOJ Policy?
So if I’m reading this correctly all of the prior administration folks are fair game.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, except for the part about the prosecutions potentially affecting current politicians running for office in November. That’s what Sundance indicated is in question – how AG Sessions will interpret that rule – strictly (only pause investigations of people running for office) or broad (pause any/every investigation that potentially politically affects anyone on the ballot in November.)
My guess is he’ll go for the broad interpretation (pause everything) just to avoid controversy, but I do hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except in matters where he is recused. He will expect others to enforce DOJ rules. Which of course won’t happen. And Sessions won’t intercede or even comment because he is recused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It never ceases to amaze me how many people who appear to support President Trump invent such negative movies for themselves; movies that suck the joy and wonder out of this once in a life time presidency. What saddens me is how many actually share their doom and gloom with others. Enemies try to demoralize their opponents. Which side are you on?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen cozette. Amen!
LikeLike
They can hope and scream all they want! These POS were not sitting Senators or Congress Members. They were the people that we expected would protect our country and the rule of law. They can take their 60 day rule and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine. We are at war for our beloved country. During war you don’t stop for 60 days. Jerome Corsi has been subpoenaed to speak in front of the grand jury tomorrow in the with hunt.
Let the FIREWORKS begin! We have been waiting patiently and it is now our turn to take the fight to these bastards!
LikeLiked by 34 people
Amen! Totally agree Flep
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen Brother!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep, if I could, I would give you a big hug! You make me laugh, lift my spirits, and inform me daily. You are of invaluable service here! Thank you for your time and your great posts. P.S. I was quoting you yesterday to a friend and we were laughing about your “POS” labeling!😂 (she reads here occasionally)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Flep the fight will be taken to them for sure and behind the scenes we have been fighting them for some time now. The thing about that is we have the upper hand. Those people are scared but there is no one on their side that can do anything about it. Their goose is cooked and all they got is making things up, obfuscation and of course ramping up antifa and other socialists’ shills. When they are talking loud you darn well know you over the target.
On another note the five eyes countries of Australia, Canada, France and England no longer have access to the NSA database. Payback is a “B” for them as they all were in on taking down PDJT and basically the whole nation. Those nations were in league with Hillary via the Clinton Foundation and many of the other nations in the EU.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Political Corruption never was limited to the borders of the USA. In fact, political crimes are routinely hidden in Britain, Canada, and Australia, although they all claim to be morally superior. Most citizens there don’t poke their heads up or they are used as “WackaMoles.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Minor correction, K … New Zealand is a 5Eye country, not France.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen Flep..I’m so suspicious now of everything coming down the pike, I don’t know how to feel anymore!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watch a Trump rally and FEEL great. Jesus commanded His followers to not let their hearts be troubled. Why not take His advice? Its our enemies who want us upset, angry, confused, disheartened. Refuse their propoganda. Rejoice and be glad!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Screw’m deaf, blind and silly. They deserve it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
[“We are at war for our beloved country.”]
“I suppose if we had lost I would have been tried for war crimes, but all war is immoral, and if you let that bother you, you’re not a good soldier” Army Air Corps General Curtis LeMay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking forward to the Montana Rally tonight!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Just turned RSBN on. Great weather, long line, fun interviews.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump blows my mind. He’s superhuman I tell ya!
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are no coincidences…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Q…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Naw, that’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs…
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK I do know who he is from years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that was in fact directed at me please enlighten as to intent.
I have read a little “Q” but only if someone post it here.
LikeLike
You can read Q at https://qanonposts.com/, and “coincidence” is one of his major themes — there are 6 mentions of it on the page today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although the WaPo may be attempting to control the narrative, the underlying story is a positive development. Let’s hope the Rs can keep the House (they’ll keep the Senate) in the midterms but, regardless, a Dem house majority will not impair these DOJ and grand jury investigations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Rs will indeed keep the House AND the Senate.
Do not believe the Dem false polls.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Last, I think you are right about keeping both house and Senate. It explains all of the Woodward and NYT Op Ed pushes right before the midterms. MSM knows their polls are fake and they need to change the narrative. Just like the “Pssy” tape that was launched right before the election. They knew Trump had a chance to win and their polls were wrong!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep,
And the filthy Ds attacks will only intensify between now and november.
And as much as I want to see the un-redacted documents- and the Admin on the attack against the filthy Ds – I fully believe the bad guys have their arsenal ready to attack our Pres for ‘endangering national security and lives of those in our intelligence community’ once we get to see the docs.
They are going to try to ‘scooter libby’ our Pres by claiming that he put lives in danger (valerie plane, anyone?) as soon as docs get released.
Buckle up friends, the filthies have not yet shown their true depth of depravity.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HILLARY IN A LANDSLIDE. 95% certainty Hillary wins. All the polls show Trump will lose.
And the check’s in the mail,etc, etc.
We got to hand them their bruised butts in November. Trump has to know he has the support of the Middle Class, and all these narrow-minded elitist criminals need taken down a few notches.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“All the polls …”
Yeah, polls. Yeah, polls, yeah that’s the ticket. Polls.
During the campaign, Sundance zeroed in on one “poll”, Arizona I think it was.
The poll put Hillary 4 percentage points ahead.
Sundance showed that in order to cook that result, the pollsters had to overweight Dems by 24% !!!, I think it was.
So an accurate poll would have had Trump leading by 20%
Oh no, they couldn’t have that, could they?
Yeah, polls
Pffffffffttttttttttttttt
LikeLiked by 3 people
We were being lied to all the way up until Trump was announced President-Elect……… you can bet your last dollar we are being lied to right now. Like is repeated here daily…’Trillions are at stake’. The midterms represent their grip being weakened that much more.
I can’t wait ’til they get mudstomped in November and how the MSM spins it all. NOTHING is as they are describing it. Its all smoke.
LikeLike
They did that several times now. When they do it it means SHTF.
Same happened with Page/Strzok revelations which they tried to sell as a love story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why do people keep thinking the D-Rats are going to take the House when they are running on open borders, raising taxes and getting rid of the one man who has given them more money in their pockets and job availability than in the last 75 years? How can anyone even think the D-Rats are going to take the House on their Anti-American/Anti-Middle class platform?
The party with the Presidency only LOSES House seats when the people are unhappy with performance. People with more money are NOT unhappy. FDR gained seats throughout his 4 terms. President Trump will gain seats throughout his two terms. Money Talks, B$ walks, and the D-Rats are absolute Bull$hitters walking.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I have noticed that only the lowest of the low are running as D-Rats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FL GUY you nailed it. The last three presidents lost seats in the House in the first midterm election because they sold out their voters in their first two years. Trump hasn’t done that. So the “historical norm” everybody keeps bandying about doesn’t apply. It’s not a law of physics or something. It’s how happy are your voters.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Plus, their models reflect upon what they believe is the norm. President Trump is anything, but, the norm. Their models give them something to talk about. That’s it. They do not predict anything. Its just check collecting at this point for these talking heads, polling outfits, etc…. cause they have no earthly idea what else to do.
Make our lives easier for the next 2 full months. Don’t listen to them. You’re not missing a single thing. Learn a new language. Learn how to paint. Pick up a healthy habit. Take up lawn bowling. Study the origins of interior design. Whatever….. All the happy gas they are, and will, spew between now and election day will change exactly nothing. The outcome was written when the first economic report came out early this year. The Trump train hauling all of the Middle Class is well on its way to ‘lifting all boats’.
We know people vote with their wallets…. regardless of what some head in a box tells us every night.
LikeLike
Amen FL..it’s all a psychological mind game to depress MAGA supporters. Like the greatest President of all time said…there suppression polls! The fake news is doing the same…stories to suppress and depress..but it ain’t working.
LikeLiked by 6 people
FL_GUY, you are absolutely right! The premise is the party with the Presidency always LOSES House seats. However, as you state The party with the Presidency only LOSES House seats when the people are unhappy.
By definition the typical politician does not keep his/her promises and that is what makes the people unhappy. PDJT has keep his promises.
Schweikart explains all the fake news releases and has increased optimism on the midterms. Posted this earlier:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1037705368523046913.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
Unless, they just tank the grand jury.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s interesting to me is that the McCabe Grand Jury is being handled by a US Attorney in DC. That is *not* Huber.
By the way, another tidbit from my source who is a Federal Prosecutor who works for Huber (not on the team attached to Horowitz). At least one of the prosecutors on Huber’s team is based in Texas (in likelihood they’re spread all over so I’m not sure if this is significant or not).
I also asked him if it’s unusual for Huber to report to Sessions. He said that it is. I asked him if it’s because Rosenstein is recused in the FISA matter. He got quiet and after a moment said that it’s entirely possible and makes sense that Rosenstein would be recused since he’s at the very least a witness in this.
I also asked him about rumors about thousands of sealed indictments. He said that he’d be “very surprised” if that were true but that it would be pretty easy to determine by looking at the docket numbers (dockets will skip their sequence number at a court when the indictments are sealed).
LikeLiked by 17 people
I also forgot to mention that he said Huber is hardly in the office at all and that the Horowitz assignment is occupying almost all of his time. Whatever he’s up to he’s busy. I doubt Sessions is sitting on his hands.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I truly hope you’re right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The sealed indictments stuff is TOTALLY debunked. They used wrong datasets to compare it with in the first place. Any little evidence could be sealed for any crime being handled by prosecutors which would show up in the number referenced.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There have never ever been anywhere close to the number of sealed indictments in the United States… EVER
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you have data from 2015, 2014, 2013? No you don’t. Nor do the people who started this B.S. rumor. They took data from a study from 2008 that worked on a limited data sample.
It’s the same idiots that peddle the Q B.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Show your own data or Troll elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry this debunking is bunk just like the so called fact checkers. Lots of progress being made within the normal realms of a non leaking government apparatus but available on pacer.gov. Not all are for people but all proceedings across the board. When 1.3k per year across all records in pacer.gov is normal, 50k this year whatever they are for is saying activity is way up in the criminal justice system!!
Warm Regards!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which is simply untrue. They took a small part of it from 2008. It’s complete B.S.
But hey sure thousands of people will be indicted all at once and Q told you. lol some of you guys are so delusional and lost in conspiracy B.S.
LikeLike
If you have a valid point, why do you have to resort to nastiness?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed on the sealed indictment theory = debunked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sealed documents, not just sealed indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seb Dadin, you are spreading disinfo, intentionally or unintentionally. I suspect that you are quoting someone and taking their word for telling the truth rather than actually researching for YOURSELF. Anyone who wants to investigate for themselves can go to 8ch.net/qresearch. They keep track of the numbers, broken down by state and explain what they mean. The numbers are ruthlessly vetted because everyone there ONLY cares about the truth. There were problems recently with one month that was immediately pounced on and corrected. You can do your own search. They’ve posted a how to. We are in a huuuge disinformation war. It is so critical that we learn to think for ourselves, research for ourselves then trust ourselves and God. That spirit of independence is what led to Trumps election and is fueling the #walkaway movement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just look on pacer.gov. Over 5k were filed just last month. Not all sealed indictments are for people, some for warrants and other procedures within the grand jury system but when 1400 was the average of sealed indictments in 2016 and we are close to 50k this year, something definately is happening in the criminal justice system!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was just over on pacer.gov. Would you please give a link to the location of the information about filings?
That was not readily apparent, nor was it found in a look through the menu etc. Sometimes I am blind to something obvious right in front of me. But I even followed a link to another site that has court statistics and couldn’t find it there either.
I did find though that in the 12 months ending in June, there were over 77,000 criminal cases.. A little over 6000 were dismissed or acquitted, (mostly dismissed), and over 71,000 were convicted, almost 70,000 plead guilty and the rest were convicted by bench or jury trials. Boy the odds are stacked against the defendents.
LikeLike
Re; “… unusual for Huber to report to Sessions”.
FWIW, In his letter to Grassley, Sessions wrote that “I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber…”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chojun that is not good news. If McCabe is going to be tried in the DC area he walks, No way an all Democrat jury will convict McCabe in this explosive political environment no matter the evidence. A conviction in Utah is not guaranteed either just takes one loony Democrat to hang a jury. I’ll hold any celebrations until I see McCabe convicted and being perp walked into a Federal prison to serve time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe may be tried in an entirely different venue and under completely seperate rules and procedures. The military has jurisdiction regarding certain specified crimes based upon reform of the military code of justice which was announced March 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe was referred to the district in which he committed the crimes.
U.S. Constitution, Article 3, Section 2, line 3:
The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment, shall be by Jury; and such Trial shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any State, the Trial shall be at such Place or Places as the Congress may by Law have directed.
So trial in Utah is out. Congress created a court district in D.C. for the purpose of trying crimes committed in D.C. And there is a U.S. attorney appointed to that district, who is authorized to try cases in those courts. Or have her assistant attorneys try them.
This has always been the rub with Huber.
I can’t gain say anything about military jurisdiction over McCabe lying or any other crimes he may have committed. I will say this though. Go back to the video of Graham questioning Kavanaugh over military tribunals trying American citizens. There were a lot of caveats. McCabe has not traveled to Afghanistan to take up arms against America. Nor is he aiding and abetting spies and saboteurs from a country we are at war with. I may have missed a few examples and caveats, but I don’t think the military tribunal is likely for McCabe. But that is opinion, not legal certitude.
LikeLike
Declassify everything so grand jury would know the crime too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting my dear Watson!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
2nd Question,
Would Mueller and Weissman and RR be considered current political or law enforcement officials?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it’s a custom and not a law, lock ’em up. We all know that a mere custom would not stop the dems/deep state from bringing charges or impeachment of PDJT on election day if they wanted to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller could have indicted prosecuted McCabe Stroyok Comey etc in the time it’s taking to do this. I’ll be waiting for the indictment but I’m not holding my breath. How many prosecutors are working under Huber? Why is this being done before an election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was not in his charter from Rosenstein. Nor the Clinton. The charter was Trump Campaign/Russian collusion, and and overly broad’and matters flowing therefrom’.
LikeLike
Sundance, you’ve been putting together one of the puzzles and need to add the additional pieces …. get an article ready?
You figured out that James Wolfe texted the unredacted first FISA warrant to Ali Watkins at the NYT in March of 2017 …. so we know that the NYT has it. If I remember correctly, you included information about how the NYT started reporting on Carter Page in April of 2017. Dates are key.
Fourth FISA was in April (I don’t know the dates) and it’s that 4th one that Congress/Senate are asking that 20 pages be released unredacted …. why that one?
Just a guess …. I’ll leave the reporting to you, but my guess is that the 4th one uses NYT reporting as another “credible” source? They used Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff in the first as a bogus second source, so it would make sense that they’d use the NYT as a source. I could be wrong, but it could also explain why the NYT is in full on attack mode with this bogus op-ed hit piece.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s why the head honcho from the NYT visited the Whitehouse. He is hoping to stay out of prison. Checkmate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burn that place to the ground. Same future for the NY Times and Wapo – none.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent guess Kathryn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with your thinking…..was NYT reporting used in one or more of the FISA renewals?
And since Ali Watkins communications were collected as part of the Wolfe investigation, is there evidence of coordination between FBI/DOJ leaking so they could use the resulting articles for the FISA renewals.
Rod Rosenstein signed that final renewal which seems to be the one that is desired for declassification. The “4th” was much later than April and was specifically for Mueller.
The dates (We can (again) thank Chuck Grassley):
October 21, 2016 – Initial FISA Application Grant.
January 12, 2017 – First FISA Renewal
April 7, 2017 – Second FISA Renewal.
June 29, 2017 – Third FISA Renewal.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/judiciary/upload/2018-02-28%20CEG%20LG%20to%20DOJ%20OIG%20%28referral%29.pdf
LikeLike
3rd Question,
Is the NYT considered a current political official?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently so…..they can print an “anonymous” story about President Trump and that will somehow lead to an impeachment according to CNN and MSNBC!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps “Deepthroat” should have bypassed W&B and went straight to an anonymous Op-Ed piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how it works. IG reports and refers to Prosecutors. It’s working. Grand Jury is on it. Justice is working. What becomes of it is based on the evidence and law.
Ever been on a jury? You figure the guy did it, but you still demand proof. You want the system to work. Rule of Law is painfully slow.
Hopefully, the guilty get convicted.
By the way, Sessions has many of these going on all over the nation. We just don’t hear until it’s well under way.
And many, many more are coming.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Rule of Law is painfully slow.
Yep. At this rate all of the suspects will be dead from natural causes before “justice” is done. I suppose we will save on court costs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concern is that it is in DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The person in charge in DC was personally picked by POTUS. This was so unusual that it was written about on several sites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is concerning?
Grand Juries are usually convened in the locale of the crime. And they are used for both investigation and for securing indictments ( the latter is required for someone to be charged with a federal felony due to the Fifth Amendment ). I don’t see enough information here to say whether this is “great” or “muh” news personally.
However keep in mind that the criminal jury trial ( *after* a grand jury has indicted McCabe ) MUST be held in the jurisdiction of the crime, there is almost no way to not have this happen except that rare change of venue and no leftist will ever allow their trial to be moved without a big public fight. And that jurisdiction is right there in or around DC, the District Of Criminals which is 93% leftard at least.
It is difficult to indict, prosecute and convict leftists. And we’re not even considering the other factors like leftist appointed judges up and down the chain. And the leftist connected lawyers. And the leftists that comprise the jury pool. I suggest all the constant complainers learn some situational awareness. Maybe then they will appreciate the enormous task that the Attorney General and whatever honest Attorneys he has appointed, have in front of them.
LikeLike
And if “they” are tried for treason or sedition it will be in a Military Court. Bye bye DC jurists. Hello Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bull, yup.
All indicators show a designated attorney with a massive staff.
But “possum” aint doing nothin’.
/ S
Remember that the US Attorney for the state where the crime occurred would be the prosecutor re a federal 18 USC felony.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think this is Huber, Rosenstein and Sessions leaking to the Post in an effort to show that they are doing something about the corruption in the DOJ/FBI. The timing of this, coming on the heels of reports that Huber has not even bothered to interview Bruce Ohr, is very suspicious. I think they know we are on to them — that Huber is really just a place holder until the midterms, at which point one of two things will happen: Either the Republicans will lose the House, and all of this will be quietly swept under the carpet. Or the Republicans will keep the House, and Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray will resign. There is no third option that I can see at this moment.
And despite the Post article to suggest otherwise today, I seriously doubt that there is any serious investigation going on right now, of McCabe, Comey, or any of the others.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree this smacks of a cover your ass move by convening a grand jury on McCabe. The lying by McCabe had already been proven by the IG report. I find the timing of this disturbing.Is Sessions seeing his job on the line?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be a very short lived lie for them and WAPO.
WAPO preempted bad news a lot the last year. This is the same M.O.
Bruce Ohr was interviewed several times by DOJ and OIG. Huber could access these interviews surely.
Even possible that someone else interviewed and prosecutes Ohr.
The Silent executioner Sessions comes through. Everyone who slandered him will have egg on their face. Of course Trump needed people to buy it to make it work…
The theory that Trump cant fire them makes no sense. By that theory Trump will have to keep a person that works actively against him until 2024? If you think this theory through it makes no sense. Would be a pathetically weak President which I dont buy
LikeLiked by 5 people
Deborah should check back in to the CTH. Her “Best Crow Recipes” book might come in handy. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ohr wasn’t under investigation, he was feeding information to the FBI that Steele gave to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bruce Ohr’s interviews were not necessarily ones interrogating him about his involvement in criminality. An unspecified number of them were Ohr being debriefed by the FBI about his meetings with Steele. Ohr was passing laundered info back into the FBI and they were documenting the info onto 302’s. This was done to make the dirty deeds look official and “by the book”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pardon. But in what way does losing the house stop the investigations? It stops those in the house. Not those in DOJ or Senate. Am I missing something? For the record we will keep the House, and expand the Senate majority. Book it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the threat of Contempt charges from the House that has been able to pry the small bit of compliance from DOJ/FBI.
Dem’s win the House and……
Adam Schiff would lead the HPSCI.
Dems in charge of those committees…… they shut those investigations down and
OPEN ALL NEW ONES:
1) Trump Tower Collusion Meeting
2) Trump’s Helsinki meeting with Putin
3) Trump’s Singapore meeting with Kim
4) Micheal Cohen “fixings” for Trump
5) Donald Trumps finances
6) Donald Trumps mental capacity
7) Donald Trump’s McDonald’s intake
and on……and on….
ALL TELEVISED ON EVERY NETWORK ALL DAY LONG
Starting to see the picture?
LikeLike
Hey Clara,
You have exactly zero evidence of Huber or Sessions ever leaking any grand jury presentation, ever.
Some of us acknowledge Huber’s existence, staff,(OIG+OTHERS), and understand the extreme complexity of nailing these scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Final Question,
So any person who recently left or was terminated from let’s just pick an agency, say the FBI or DOJ would not be considered a current political official and they are fair game right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
right.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mccabe etc are from the Trump administration technically so hopefully indicting
LikeLiked by 3 people
It has nothing to do with fisa abuse but lying under oath and talking to fake msm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There may also be other sealed matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently PapaD is giving an interview to Jake Tapper on Friday. I predict he will give vague answers that at first examination will seem to implicate team trump. I’ve never trusted him or his Red Sparrow wife. All this is timed in coordination with the Woodward Book and the NYT hit piece to distract and discredit the coming MOAB’s that will be launched against the deep state. Make sure you get your friends registered to vote. Get people to the polls!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Before his sentencing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I see “scoops” like his my first reaction is to make a mental list of everyone in a position to leak this, and try to assess what their motive might be.
Current DOJ FBI ?
McCabe ?
Lisa Page ?
Court reporter ?
Grand jurer ?
other ?
The only motive I can come up with is that it came from DOJ FBI to show Trump that they are actually doing something about DOJ FBI corruption.
However, note that the misconduct they are investigating is not the systematic politicized abuses and biases of FBI DOJ, but the the self serving misconduct of a single person committed entirely for his own interests.
Gee, if I didn’t know any better, I’d say that the McCabe “investigation” is a distraction from inaction on the systematic problems in the FBI DOJ.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The only motive..” lol sure.
McCabe collected the money for this trial since over 6 months.
If you truly would’ve paid attention, and not indulged in senseless Sessions hate and in the depressive idea that Trump is weak and played by Jeff and Rod(HAHAHAHHA), then you would’ve noticed that WAPO reguarly pre-empts bad news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bad news comes out tomorrow…… if you are MSM, DOJ, FBI or past Obama Admin ……
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s Big.
It’s Ugly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a feeling the Big Ugly is going to get bigger and uglier in the next six weeks and will overtake all other media stories……….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope so. I want democrats embarrassed to show up at the voting stations. After all they are voting for TREASON.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Won’t matter, they’ve already demonstrated that they have no shame. The true believers think that treason is patriotism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing that will demoralize them is if the ones they look up to are revealed as something they consider against their cause.
LikeLike
Couple things:
1) The IG had solid documentation that McCabe lied under oath several times. This is what got him fired a couple days before he would have vested his FBI retirement. This documentation, by itself, should be strong enough “probable cause” to indict and bring to trial.
2) McCabe is a former Federal employee. He is not a political figure in any way, shape, or form, Any 60 day window before any election should never apply to such as he.
QED.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are applying straightforward logic, something that eludes all leftists. So likely not quite as QED as it ought to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It may 4D slow chess being played out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
more like watching cement dry 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as it gets done. I can wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one knows what approach Jeff Sessions and Rosie will take? Let me break it down for you; Whichever approach is politically expedient for both of them and the one that is most detrimental to PDJT. This DOJ, including its complicit clowns, Jeff and Rosie, is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg.
…And apologies if I offended any dogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if you know all about it then surely the President knows all about it..
And if the President knows about it and knowingly allows these evil guys Jeff and Rod play him like a fiddle THEN President Trump is a weak President that has no control over what’s happening.
DOES PRESIDENT TRUMP APPEAR LIKE A SUCKER TO YOU?
LikeLiked by 5 people
As our Very Stable Genius reminds us frequently, The Amazon Post is nothing more than Bezos’ narrative factory and lobbying front. No surprise the Post declares this McCabe investigation simply political payback …and not worth your time of day………treason be damned.
Liberal messaging is a 24/7 business and their 90% media saturation never rests.
Take the gloves off Donny………time to throw the haymaker!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wheels of justice……slow as molasses…..watching grass grow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ice and snow melt here in Alaska during Breakup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reality Winner was sentenced appropriately to more than five years in prison for a relatively smaller crime than Andrew McCabe’s.
If prosecution against McCabe is faint hearted (like that against the five Muslim terrorists in Norther New Mexico who were let go scot-free a few weeks ago) and/or does not fetch a prison sentence significantly greater than Reality Winner’s prison sentence, we can all know that the Deep State is still fully in control of what we like to think is our government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems to me I read the FBI went and arrested all five that were let go.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was a new head agent. I thought I read that the previous head of investigation went went to DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keeping up is sometimes hard to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were re-arrested but with the site being bulldozed likely they wont be convicted of much
LikeLiked by 3 people
yep
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are living in a time that the traditional rules are thrown out. But do most Republicans know this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The takeaway they want you to have from WaPo article is, “enpanneled grand jury doesnt mean anything. Its just an investigation, no charges, nothing to see here.” Truth is, many wouldn’t have known about it at all if WaPo had just remained silent. So, likely there is a grand jury, there will likely be charges and it is a big deal. The truth is often revealed by the way the lies are told.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And now we know why a gofundme was set up for a guy who supposedly had not even been charged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost certainly. Remember a criminal referral from the IG comes with written witness statements attested to under oath. The grand jury is merely a legal formality (all federal crimes carrying >1 year sentances MUST go through grand jury indictment per 18USC3559, and McCabe 3 counts of 18USC1621 are 5 each ).
IF Sessions and Huber are doing the job I think they are (reasons commented on Labor day), they did not want the IG McCabe referral to get too far in front of Hubers work, so they would have wanted it slowed down until Huber was caught up. Huber started Nov 2017. McCabe packaged up referral was March 2018. A complex politicized criminal investigation easily takes a year (example Congressman Hunter in California last week). We are only at 10 months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three questions.
1. Is it a credible WaPo story? Reporter Matt Zapotosky covers DoJ for the WaPo national security team. So this is his beat. He would have developed lots of sources.
2. Who leaked? It probably did not come from Trump appointed US DA for DC Jessie Liu or her team. Story says they declined to comment when asked. DoJ generally should have no knowledge as to how Liu’s office is proceeding on a specific criminal referral, but DC is a swampy place. Here is a big clue. Zapotosky’s previous beat was the federal court in Alexandria. He would know all the staff, not just attornies—court reporters, bailiffs, … and those would know all their counterparts in the DC federal courthouse where the grand jury is sitting. And such people would be in a position to know ‘more than one witness’ had been called before the grand jury. That makes (1) more credible. His acquaintances in Alexandria told him something they learned from their counterparts in DC, and Zapotosly checked it out given his new beat as a way to develop new sources.
3. Why now? There are two possibilities. (A) Just coincidence. (B) Zapotosky’s beat is right up the SC/Russia/insurance policy alley. He has lots of other sources, and is starting to build a bigger story as an aspiring Bob Woodward. He knows this would make his career, because BIGGER than Watergate. Maybe 3(b) is wishfull thinking, but it is plausible given the attention PDJT’s crescendo of tweets have brought the past month or so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks !
This sort of institutional knowledge is how crowd sourcing can really work.
(i can comment but not upvote)
LikeLike
Personally I think this is a Fake story manufactured by the NYTs! NYTs is a protection agency for the swamp. Members of the swamp will lie, cheat, steal or do whatever is required to support their agenda!
LikeLike
Thanks, Ristvan.
My reaction – All of the interrelationships between Zapotosky and the various court personnel (sources) are certainly interesting but, one must agree, not really that surprising given the breadth and depth of “professionally incestuous” relationships across the greater DC Swamp in general.
We have all been steadily enlightened about the interconnectedness of these relationships while tracking the Muh Russia scandal (via Sundance and a few other true investigative bloggers/journalists) as well as the Clinton scandals, and especially the revelations this past year of all of the known coup participants, their wives, spies, Five Eyes, and other Anti-Trump entities.
I trust the WaPoo reporting, regardless of the author and their supposed sources, about as far as I can throw Jeff Bezos. Just because Zapotosky may know the facts doesn’t mean he presented them faithfully in his article. My hunch is that there are just enough facts to “anchor” the article, but the rest of the article is carefully worded and spun to lead the reader to what we now suspect (and will eventually find out for certain) is a false conclusion.
It’s probably safe to say McCabe is in deep excrement. Not “smack on the back of the hand”, but far more serious. And similar to how the Left has been salivating over what evidence can be extorted out of witnesses in Cohen’s and Manaforts’s cases, we rightfully can imagine that witnesses to McCabe’s shenanigans may incriminate more than just McCabe.
LikeLike
hello stealth jeff, are you there? did you pick up the tab again for rosie the rats lunch? please resign and consign your benedict arnold behavior to the history books? so we as a country can try and move on and hang the coup de tat traitors at large.
LikeLike
Hard to say here – if its just about McCabe lying its no big deal but if its going to be used to nail people for these FISA crimes eventually that would be huge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the feeling Sundance may be hinting at the same thing that is teasing my brain, but I’m tired and trying to get work done to really express my thoughts with absolute clarity. But I’m gonna give it a shot…
“Locking in witness statements” could be very important in this case if, say, a bunch of official documents were about to be declassified that would prove those statements were lies, could it not?
Someone leaked this news, just when Joe deG suddenly reminded everyone last night that Rosenstein is being investigated on the FISA matter. Possibly coordinated info releases?
IF (and this is a big unknown to me because I feel sure there is more going on than we know but I don’t know it is) the Kabuki Theater theory is correct, then Trump’s Sessions Baiting and Sessions tweets about the DOJ not being controlled by politics could be a way of saying ‘the Big Ugly is coming – it may cross the 60 day line, but it isn’t because of politics it is because of Justice.’ Trump blasting Sessions about the 2 indictments put all his detractors on record as saying exactly that. Justice is Justice and politics shouldn’t impact justice being served.
Like I said, less than articulate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had similar thoughts re Republican charges. Just proves that UniParty has two wings and when Democrats get charged, they won’t be able to credibly cry partisan politics. Just a guess. We won’t know for sure until the hammer falls.
LikeLike
Is it possible the WaPo is carrying its own water on this one? Mentions “witnesses called.” Perhaps the scoop they’re pre-empting or diffusing is WaPo caught up in grand jury, or its journalists under investigation themselves. By leaking that McCabe is subject to grand jury investigation, can make any of its own connection/involvement incidental or obfuscated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect they’re attempting to give some shade to Rosenstein, they haven’t charged one single swamp rat even when said rat admitted they broke the letter of the law. It’s an attempt to get us off the corrupt DOJ’s back.
LikeLike
Just wondering if a “white hat” leaked this to ease some of the anxiety among the President’s supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe the story, the media are colluding on a daily basis with the deep state to take Trump down this story serves no purpose other than to silence people that Session’s is incompetent and only goes after Republicans. This story is an attempt to give the deep state some cover nothing more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m calling BS on this. All to get PDT not to release classified info, the old ‘we need to keep it secret fir the grand jury BS”. Just like it announced thus morning in NYT I think that Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone pal was being called to testify in front if Mueller.
Used to keep PDT from declassifying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well as we have all been told and sold.Any person in the FBI shouldn’t be biased in any way that it would, interfere with their job or investigations Cough Peter Stzork based upon their political affiliations. Therefore their should be no bias…
Well if that’s the creed.. Then obviously no one should be tied politically to their crimes. Therefore It should not sway the elections what so ever.. Unless of course they were bias.. Lol Horowitz said they weren’t. So by all means proceed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry I do not believe any of this UNTIL I see actual indictments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
60 days would be just enough time to put Hillary before a grand jury and then try her for treason. When she is threatened with the death penalty, she will turn on the rest bring the entire corrupt cabal down. Remember Hillary is out for herself and considers every other person on this planet expendable. This includes Soros, Bill and of course, the person who prevented her presidency in 2008, obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a betting central with published odds where I can bet big on sure things such as the outcome of these “investigations”?
LikeLike
” No-one really knows what approach Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein would take toward that custom. ”
A fetal curl?
LikeLike
Betcha Sessions leaked this, to get everyone off of his tail.
LikeLike
I personally know two instances here federal labor investigators were charged with leaking grand jury information and spent one year in federal prison. One labor investigator divulged the grand jury investigation to a reporter and the other to a witness. The United States Attorney’s Office was merciless and ruined both of their careers and lives even though there was no evil intent or corrupt motive. Just loose lips. The 6e violation was treated as a contempt of court matter and both investigators lost their jobs and pensions!
LikeLike