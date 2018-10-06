How Deep is This Swamp?…

This outline is reliant upon: (1) intellectual honesty; (2) accepting what is, and not what we wish/hope to be; and (3) the welcomed challenge to prove it all wrong. Please, prove this analysis wrong – and if we can’t prove it wrong; not by hopes and dreams, rather by actual quantifiable evidence; then please provide possible solutions – quickly.
There are two facets, two recent researched stories, that paint a very disturbing scenario.
The first facet is a reality that Senate Security Officer James Wolfe was given, and leaked, a copy of the Carter Page FISA application on March 17th, 2017. This is important because it leads to context within the larger issue.
It is virtually guaranteed that James Wolfe received and leaked the FISA Application [SEE HERE]; however, not only was he not charged with the leak, not a single media outlet has taken the overwhelming evidence, reported on the leak – or questioned the DOJ or FBI about why Wolfe was only charged with lying to investigators in December last year.
Why? Why is that massive DC corruption story completely overlooked? What does that say about the fourth estate?
It would be entirely impossible for that story to be hidden if the DOJ, FBI, political system (within the Senate Intelligence Committee), and fourth estate were functioning correctly. Something is severely broken, and there’s no-one doing a darned thing about it.
♦ Accepting that dysfunction leads us into the more recent issue:
The details and circumstances surrounding the plot to smear Judge Brett Kavanaugh, through the use of Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford, by a group of politicians, political operatives and former DOJ/FBI officials.
[SEE HERE].
However, don’t get caught up in the weeds. For now just look at the bigger picture.
Think about the known names and positions for a moment.
•Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford (academic psychologist and life-long best friend of a former career FBI agent); •Ms. Monica Lee McLean (former 24-year career DOJ/FBI insider); •Mr. Michael Bromwich (former DOJ inspector general and career DOJ/FBI official); •Mr. David Laufman (former CIA, and DOJ-NSD Asst. U.S. Attorney General); •Ms. Debra Katz (political operative and legal counsel with deep DNC attachments); •Senator Dianne Feinstein (ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee); and the myriad of media allies (Mayer, Farrow) and political operatives who each played a role in the scheme.
Again, skip the weeds. Just look at the big picture.
The smear campaign against Judge Brett Kavanaugh didn’t just involve a small team of connected insiders; their enterprise carried across multiple institutions, the legislative branch, political operations and the media. This SCOTUS smear campaign was a major effort consisting of multiple organizations (inside and outside of government) and multiple people, and it took considerable planning and coordination to execute.
Now, apply your own intellectual honesty here….
Do you really think that all of those elements described above would even consider going after a supreme court nominee with a baseless lie if they thought they would get caught?
Think about it.
What level of risk would have to exist in order to begin constructing such a fraudulent scheme? Who/What would be the “risk elements” under consideration?
To begin constructing this effort the architects would need confidence that all elements normally functioning within oversight, which under normal circumstances could catch them in the system process, were under control.
That level of confidence is beyond normal hubris.
The people working this scheme would need very strong confidence in pre-existing institutional control within the system of the DOJ, the FBI, the Senate Judiciary and the media apparatus – writ large.
If they thought the current Department of Justice or current Federal Bureau of Investigation was not under their control, or not able to be influenced by their control, they would never begin.
If they thought the current DOJ or current FBI were functioning, they would never even begin to construct such a scheme. It just wouldn’t happen; because they wouldn’t think they could: (A) pull it off; and (B) avoid accountability if caught.
In addition, they would have to believe the politicians within the Judiciary Committee and their political allies in total could operate to assist without scrutiny or questioning. Also, they would need to have confidence the Fourth Estate (media) was entirely on their side and no opposition would exist to present a risk from investigative exposure.
All of those elements would be needed in forethought in order to begin constructing the extensive plot against Judge Kavanaugh. If they didn’t have confidence in the status of those institutions they would never begin.
If we accept the premise: if they thought they would/could get caught they would never begin, then we must accept a more disconcerting reality.
They began because they had no risk of getting caught. The current institutions are corrupt.
Adding what we know about the James Wolfe outcome to the current Kavanaugh plot, and what stands in front of us is an entirely corrupt set of institutions providing no law, no order, and absolutely no oversight. Abject FUBAR.
Again, big picture. This means the current DOJ, current FBI, current Senate-side of the legislative branch, and current media apparatus are entirely dysfunctional.
All of these corrupt people, including all those connected to the DOJ/FBI plot against the Trump administration, must have some confidence there is no operational function larger than the corrupt elements they control within it.
The Kavanaugh plan was not hatched in 2016, or even in 2017. This plot was executed in the past few weeks.
This means all of those corrupt elements are *CURRENTLY* in place. Without those elements currently in place, Ford, McLean, Bromwich, Laufman, Katz, Feinstein, the media, Lawfare and all those involved, would never have attempted their ploy.
Now, as stated in the introduction – prove me wrong. Please… Because the mid-term election is only one month away.
If those former DOJ and FBI insiders thought Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Chris Wray, David Bowditch, or any official inside the current DOJ and FBI, was a risk to them – they would never have begun such a transparent scheme.
So where does that leave us?
With the door so unlocked, just who has the keys? …Anybody?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I lost the link, but I just saw a letter which I think was supposed to be from Ford’s sister-in-law claiming to have email from two days before Kavanaugh was chosen.
Sounds like we have a leak somewhere. I agree that they’ve been plotting this since at least 2012. However, the fact that it seems to be going through despite their efforts encourages me as to our chances of seeing the swamp drained.
LikeLike
And unfortunately those are just two examples. Throw in the Awan brothers scandal, Seth Rich, Uranium One, Iran Deal, All Things Clinton, Las Vegas, and on and on and on. I have no answers. Pray for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Awan brothers… That was the straw that broke my back on Sessions. There was just no explaining that. None. No 3-D chess or 4-D intergalactic chess… It just “broke” me as they say. There was no coming back from that. Sessions LOST me on the Awan thing. Utterly, irretrievably LOST me.
Damn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, SD. Sad, but true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What else have they had their fingers in besides fisagate and Kavanaugh hearings?
Who else have they tampered with besides Ford witnesses? Judges? Politicians?
How many others lied to Congress besides Comey, Brennen, Clapper to influence policy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
….who else have they spied on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who havn’t they?
LikeLike
Every bit of info people have posted on FB, etc…. is available to them. Sandberg and other worked with and for the Clintons. This shit has been going behind the scenes for over 30 years…. to be the S&L loan crisis and the Mafia connections to that then….. It’s all the same shit and people only on a bigger scale now… and people are being uncovered more wide spread now because of the internet, research, etc… that can be done.
LikeLike
Lisa Murkowski comes immediately to mind.
LikeLike
And it’s us you need to show — how deep is the swamp?
… is the swamp, How deep is the swamp, I really need to know
‘Cuz the creatures are it very cool, dragging us down
When they all should let us be
D.C. belongs to you and me
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaahh….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are not very cool
LikeLike
SD at his very best. Well done! Just like God raised up DJT for this time in American history, God raised up SD for this very purpose.
One.Adam.One.Eve
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had started to wonder this myself, because of the brazen boldness to perjure themselves with no seeming concern at the consequences… meaning there were none.
You are right. And Vertias has been proving this point too. They are embeded in every facet of our society, able to form networks of independent small groups that prevent general oversight from even knowing what is going on.
It is almost like a vast long term conspiracy, but I suspect it is more a collective groupthink utilizing the positions of power they are in to advance their ideology.
On the other hand… and forgive me if this is a bridge too far… there was an interesting documentary called “Unacknowledged”. Granted, its focus was about alien cover-ups, but it was also about how long the instutitons such as the NSA, CIA. FBI, etc, have really been running our government and guiding our society for decades without us even knowing. For instance, CIA for many years had paid agents to be in all the major media instutitions, some being writers and reporters, being a conduit to feed whatever stories the agency deemed necessary. Even when presidents wanted to know what was going on, they weren’t allowed to know.
The deep state lies at the deep, dark bottom of this dangerous and vile swamp.
Thank God we have someone like President Trump who is brave enough to risk taking it on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your comments are right on. A too powerful federal government, geographically centered in one locale, creates an army of willing accomplices. Its not just the politicians. Been there, lived that. DC is central district from Hunger Games.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know the corruption is widespread when you see so many people moving to DC….. Like honestly all corruption aside… why would any person move there?? There is really no reason… aside from the lucrative jobs… that are from corruption. Govt’ was never supposed to be lucrative… most notably in a conservative society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your assessment has been obvious for some time. Glaringly so as of late. Lets hope DJT has a handle on how to clean this infestation of corruption. If not were screwed. There is no way we can take to the streets to correct this. We would be slaughtered as traitors. The media would be sure of that. They paint conservatives as violent “dregs of society” now. Just think what they would do if we tried.
Lets vote the midterm republicans that support the president and take it from there. After thn we will know where we stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First Kavanaugh takes his seat on the Supreme Court so we have the final say on everything. Then we keep the House and Senate. Then Trump can begin to drain the swamp. We needed to get control of the courts or everyone would just be found not guilty. With a second election win under his belt, Trump can take control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One possibility is they are so desperate, they are trying anything. And they are this desperate because even worse corruption/malfeasance is going to come to light. Their only hope is a blue wave in November, a massive distraction event, or the incapacitation of PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan Bongino hit on this point in his 10/05/2018 podcast (I’m listening to it as I read here). President Trump is methodically smoking them out and exposing them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was another person I thought was interesting… A woman who was in Obama’s administration who was tied to Clinton’s… She oversaw the bank bailouts in the Ukraine… where rumors are money funneled back into Clinton Coffers through the foundation…. Well that same woman left the Ukraine and was going to oversee the Bailouts in Puerto Rico…. LMAO…. like she was possibly a point person for laundering bailout funds. I am not saying it is a sure thing… but the fact that she was overseeing two different bailouts, under diverse circumstance in the Billions is what caught my eye. It’s like the Casino movie… where the mobsters had to go in and oversee the operation and make sure the money was funneled back to the outfit…. LMAO. Shit maybe HRC is running the outfit nowadays. She sure seems like a mob boss to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Money laundering on an international scale… most notably the DEMS billion dollar election money funneling to friends of Bill and Hillary… etc. Crimes being covered up in the name of National Security, etc…. Heck there was a guy in the midwest tied to the mobs and the Clinton’s in the 80’s who had banks fold up… he was shipping weapons to the mideast, etc…. and local agencies were looking into him for criminal acts… and Clinton’s Feds came down and got him out of everything… even though he was committing crimes. He still has money and lives in one of the nicest houses in his state.
LikeLike
I don’t believe they are entirely corrupt. If that were the case, the latest F.B.I. report on Judge Kavanaugh would have found “something”. That being said, how do we identify the good guys from the bad guys. And using the case of Admiral Rogers, just one good guy can make a huge difference. Once identified, work on building a core of good guys while at the same time getting rid of the bad guys. And also get rid of the neutral people that did nothing but turned a blind eye to those corrupting the system
It’s going to take time, a luxury we may not have. But if we lose, we lose fighting with everything we got. There is no middle ground. No going along to get along. We need everyone in the fight, both inside and outside the government. We need every good guy to fight ferociously as if the fate of our country were hanging in the balance. Because it is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
but not finding ‘something’, it opened for fenstein to say the report was incomplete.
LikeLike
They did find something on Ford & McLean. The FBI got the messages to Leland Keyser from McLean & now the White House & Grassley have them according to reports.
LikeLike
I think something went wrong when they planned the direction of the FBI investigation with lists of names, etc. and they found out that the FBI wasn’t going to interview her again, they were doing the investigation already. They had no input or influence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are still begging for the FBI to interview her so she can give them more names to talk to. Sounds like they have some people lined up to lie & corroborate her story now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was taken our of their hands and the FBI cleared him.
LikeLike
Last week after the FBI started their investigation, some Dems began talking about a much longer list who needed to be interviewed, 23 or 25 people. I thought the Dems were going to get away with extending the investigation but that scheme died pretty quickly. What happened here? Who put their foot down and said “no”? Was this all Grassley’s doing? That actually gave me some hope. Final vote on Saturday but do the Dems have one more trick up their sleeve?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the entire apperatus is compromised, why woudl they care about the supreme court at all? Enough damage could be done to ‘enemies’ regardless of who sits on the bench.
I agree with the basic, but something about the struggle on Kavanaugh makes me think the fight is not over.
LikeLike
The Swamp needs to get rid of the Second Amendment more than they need to keep “abortion rights” in place. Even if Judge Kavanaugh withdrew, they would never stop attacking him and his family. They will never stop attacking President Trump and his family, even after he is out of office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where does that leave us?
The President can only do so much in the next 6 years…short of gutting every agency, which is unlikely. It seems every layer that is being exposed has 10, 20, 100 more layers beneath that are just as corrupt. It never ends. And the dug in deep corruptocrats will still be there after Trump leaves office. What then? Very scary!
LikeLike
I expect that if the midterms go well for us, then we will see Mick Mulvaney more since he has been tasked with overseeing the reform/gutting of the federal government bureaucracy. The GOPe can only play controlled opposition for so long before it becomes obvious to everyone that they are bought off. They will have no choice ultimately because the desire for reform in the electorate will be palpable. If they don’t then they risk the “cold anger” turning white hot, and God help them all at that point.
LikeLike
Think of the thousands of ex employees keeping their security clearances. How many of them are working with current employees who are plotting against us?
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bad guys may not feel a great risk, but they cannot be all that comfortable right now either. They did not think their Kavanaugh smear campaign would fail ot turnout as it is. Libtards of evil have no common sense and see what they believe rather than believe what they see.
I do not doubt a large number people think the DOJ, FBI and CIA are corrupt. It is just the corrupt Libtards cannot see whereby the average Joe realizes it to be the case. It is back to their seeing what they believe and it is their reality. Eventually they will all go down because they are poor thinkers and do not operate from a reality base. They are “magic wand” type people.
The issue for “normals” is thinking they can reason with these bad guys whereby reason has no reason. It is like talking to a wall when it comes to trying to talk to these people. The only answer is to defeat and destroy them before they destroy you. The only reality to them is pain. Inflict the maximum pain on these evil corrupt people as the only means of remedy. Trying to be politically correct with these characters is a waste of time as well as dangerous. They are nothing but a lie and it is their only answer when they deal with “normals”.
LikeLike
Yeah, all those panicked text messages hoping that their “firewalls” held show me that they have to feel at least some heat, never mind the press covering for them.
LikeLike
Mitch is seriously compromised. As long as he is in power, nothing can be done.
LikeLike
The nexus of corruption is the U.S. Senate, that rat’s nest of demagogues posturing for a shot at president and cronies doing biz for their K Street pals. And with this Kavanaugh spectacle, the institution and it’s posturing pissants have become the laughing stock of the world.
The problem is structural; the 17th Amendment was a big mistake. If Senators were properly afraid of their state legislatures they wouldn’t be quite so fond of the national spotlight. If they were actually doing their state’s business, rather than their own, there wouldn’t be situations, such as, a state’s senator voting for Obamacare while the state itself decides to opt out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m seeing some fairly optimistic comments so far and this is heartening considering how much power these people wield. Even more optimistic is that for every evil scheme they try President Trump’s approval rating ticks up a few more notches. Also, the Swamp has had some pretty spectacular fails since Donald Trump entered the ring.
As our President would say, “Don’t ever give up!”
LikeLike
We knew all of this stuff long time ago on CTH.
What is perplexing to me is the sloppiness and the adolescent stench of all the Swamp plots.
Is it just me, or do all of these schemes wreak of amateur players? The plans are always diabolical, but the execution is like high school drama productions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought the same thing. Who would believe 2 FBI people at the Top would be texting like Page/Strzok did?
They scrubbed Ford’s internet exposure but didn’t give her a sound proof story & talking about 2 front doors wasn’t a good idea. They didn’t think anyone would check her story out because media was in their pocket but they forgot about citizens on social media.
The building permit was found & so was the floor plan for the remodel so it starts to unravel.
LikeLike
I hope the witness tampering was the nail in the coffin.
LikeLike
I don’t have an answer, Sundance.
I suspect no one does . . or at least not one that could see a remedy in a short time frame.
And there I was wondering what might happen to Christine Ford.
I mused as to whether she was a patsy or part of the whole plan . . but that doesn’t actually matter.
I figured she wouldn’t be pursued because of the optics. Because it may come across as vindictive and with the Mid-terms a month away . . . and riding high on the blowback that has fired up many to vote red.
That alone tells you something right there.
We might all shout about law and order but in the end, we cower.
Perhaps referring Ford for a perp walk after the Mid-terms might be possible to set an example, but the public support would have to still be there.
So, maybe it’s a case of baby steps and that one can’t turn around this level of corruption in a short space of time.
POTUS has presumably another six years in office and I can’t see anyone on the horizon with his level of vim ’n’ vigour.
If that’s more or less accepted, and six more years isn’t enough to right the ship, then the question becomes one of planning a successor with the “right stuff”.
LikeLike
It’s difficult to reach any other conclusion. As depressing as that is, however, there are a few positive points to consider:
1. Doxerboy was caught within hours of his crimes and is being prosecuted. This shows the FBI is not completely corrupt.
2. Grassley chose not to redact Monica McLean’s name from the boyfriend’s statement. This shows not all politicians are completely corrupt. And then there’s …
3. The Deep State failed to stop Kavanaugh, as they failed to stop Trump. This shows that the good fight is still being waged, and the white hats are winning their share of the battles.
The glass is half full.
LikeLike
Love that post Sundance! I love how you laid it out. Nice writing style.
Hopefully, Trump Team can look over your post, and Eric can comment about it , in some way … in a tweet.
Sundance, you are a modern day … political sleuth. 🙂
LikeLike
I think what really emboldens them is that the media is in their pocket. without the media willing to point the finger, 90% of people are blissfully unaware or put this down as tin foil hat brigade shenanigans.
That’s my honest opinion, get the MSM to start doing proper reporting instead of reading the provided talking points and it will stop very quickly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m concerned about them hacking our voting machines to take back control of Congress. They can’t win without cheating,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a parasite problem making us weak. Need some medicine.
LikeLike
Try not to lose sight of the fact that there are likely many “insurance policies” written against Mid-term Democrat election losses and beyond.
Obviously, the plot to eliminate Brett relied completely on a false assumption that either, or both, Brett or DJT would cave and withdraw the nomination.
Additionally, the Left may not have considered that staged and financed demonstrations may disrupt the November elections. This will likely prove an old saying to be true: The planners of a revolution are often its first victims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personnel is destiny. “Wall, towers, and ships, they all / “Are nothing with no men to guard the wall.”
LikeLike
You ever read a passage in the Bible, and scratch your head at, and say “what the heck are these people thinking?” To me, that passage is Rev. 17:14 – “These shall make war with the Lamb”.
What kind of fool would declare war against Almighty God?
We are witnessing that group of “earth dwellers” the Bible spoke of some 1900+ years ago. The radical left is that group described in Rev. 17:14.
If there ever is a time to get your heart right with God, it’s now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Li Si is believed by some to be the “father” of the doctrine of Legalism, formally developed and applied under the rule of China’s 1st Emperor. By fiat of serial regulation and promiscuous law, all aspects of everyday life are criminalized.
The great power and efficiency afforded by Legalism arises from selective enforcement. Not only is there no equal protection under the law, the very purpose of law and the court is to authorize and legitimize selective lawlessness among the ‘superior culture’ of the governing interests.
Under Legalism all are rendered lawbreakers. Respect for law becomes subordinate to the political economics of enforcement. Budgets are blamed. Costs are blamed. And the favourites are given favor whilst those not in favor are relegated to the status of the unwashed.
This is one reason why too many laws are a bad thing; why too much law is a bad thing. Equal protection under the law becomes too expensive. There are profound incentives to not prosecute which produce strong incentives to not enforce. All are reduced by the creeping ennui of lawlessness and lawbreaking, self-dealing and institutional depravity. Personal freedom and sanctity of the individual become impractical; too expensive.
Chicago. Any major American city. The public school administrations. Detroit Public Water Works. The State of California, its county and local governments and agencies.
Criminalize everyone. Normalize lawlessness and lawbreaking. The siamese-twin corruptions of self-dealing and institutional depravity will quite naturally follow to enrich a few at the expense of everyone.
The FBI and DOJ, are just two examples of malignant administration that come to mind. In fairness, they are not so much the problem as they are the evidence of the problem. Diseased, malignant administration is everywhere; the universities, the schools, our corporations, our non-profit foundations and philanthropies — everywhere amplifed by modern technology. Preventing this requires a core competency our society must begin to learn or collapse into chaos.
Nothing much positive will change in government until the public sector unions are smashed and replaced with a formal ombudsman system of legal representation for government employees. The other fatal error are pensions and benefits. Pay the employees well and let them go make their investments and buy their insurance. Otherwise you create the very “government family” that is presently being exposed by our VSGPDJT.
LikeLike
Well would ya lookie here … https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/10/jed-rubenfeld-amy-chua-yale-law-school.html?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
Old school “Legalism” is new school “Lawfare.”
LikeLike
In the Kavanaugh case all the usual suspects are there because they are willing and can shift into “game” mode quickly starting with DiFi, Katz, Bromwich, McLean and Laufman. The Ford team was not worried about holes in her accusation because the #Metoo movement has everyone terrified to utter any doubt. Look at the mobilization of protesters using fear to ensure no reasonable voice can be heard. Another reason Susan Collins is to be commended. But, it appears she’ll have hell to pay based upon tweets after her statement. I think McLean cooked this up with Ford on vacation after Kavanaugh was named.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Ford team simply overestimated the acting ability of its star player and underestimated Kavanaugh’s resistance to caving under the pressure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has been
LikeLike
“If they thought the current DOJ or current FBI were functioning, they would never even begin to construct such a scheme. It just wouldn’t happen; because they wouldn’t think they could: (A) pull it off; and (B) avoid accountability if caught.”
_____________________
This is where I think we consistently underestimate our adversaries, by assuming they are like us, and therefore they think like we do.
I don’t think they are, and I don’t think they do.
I can’t remember a time when I thought they did.
Why does a condemned man, unarmed, charge the prison-camp guard before his execution?
Or… why does a condemned man make a run for the barbwire fence in broad daylight, in full view of the guard tower?
In either case, because he has nothing left to lose; he can wait for death to come to him — or he can go to it, on his own terms, at the time of his choosing, not theirs — and maybe take one of the enemy down with him.
Because it gives him back some small measure of control.
But that’s a ‘normal’ person in what is normally an alien environment (e.g., P.O.W. camp).
The criminals we have been watching during the Kavanaugh hearings aren’t ‘normal’ people, they are narcissists and psychopaths. Control freaks. And they’re not in an alien environment, they’re in their own natural element, their own back yard. They’re in the Swamp.
What might be inconceivable to us, is what they are accustomed to, it’s what they do every day. What happened with Kavanaugh was just on a bigger stage with a wider audience, but they don’t care about that for the most part. It’s not relevant to them. ‘We the People’ don’t even merit acknowledgment from the criminal political-class. We’re just ants.
And we don’t know who has been paid off, or how much. We don’t know for sure who is on their side, or who isn’t — and they can’t be sure, either.
What they know is if they succeed, if they ‘win’ the next ‘battle’, they’re still in the game.
But if they don’t try, then it’s all over now, and there is no tomorrow.
Go big or go home (to Gitmo).
As my old friend Janis once said, freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose 🙂
LikeLike
So Ballsy Fraud and her beach friends didn’t start the seeds in 2012?
LikeLike