Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones: ADP September Payrolls Grew by 230,000 in September….

Hold on to your MAGA caps there’s a winner wonderland ahead. According to the latest ADP private payroll release today, private sector payrolls grew by a stunning 230,000 jobs in September. [They were anticipating 185k] Massive jobs gains amid small, medium and large sized companies (report here).
This comes on the heels of the latest stats on paychecks which show *average* wage gains around 2.6% over last year. Key word “average“. There are multiple job sectors with wage increases of four to seven percent; well above the rate of consumer price inflation.
(Via CNBC) Job growth surged in September to its highest level in seven months as the economy put up another show of strength, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody’s Analytics.
Private companies added 230,000 more positions for the month, the best level since the 241,000 jobs added in February and well ahead of the 168,000 jobs added in August.
The total was well ahead of the 185,000 jobs expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters). Construction grew by 34,000 as goods-producing industries overall contributed 46,000 to the final count. (read more)
In my ongoing opinion, it becomes very important here to dismiss most of the current financial punditry when they discuss the sustainability of economic growth and expansion of wages and capital investment.
Several years ago CTH pointed out there was a complete disconnect in the economic analysis from Wall Street and Main Street. Indeed, there is a disconnect in economic theory which has been driven by 30 years of ‘globalism’, and trade economics based around a forecast of the diminished U.S. manufacturing sector.
President Trump has smashed the “service-driven-economy” approach; and through well constructed policy he has begun a process to broaden the base of the economy overall. The direction of current ‘America-First’ domestic investment is toward manufacturing, processing, construction, right here in the U.S. America is currently in a process of building baselines, the factories and plants, for long-term independent internal growth.
CTH noted that during the transition from a Wall Street (global) economy to a Main Street (nationalistic) economy; we would enter a new dimension within the U.S. economy that would defy traditional quantification – thus it is not predictable. {Go Deep}
Under the America-First MAGAnomic approach the only limit to GDP growth is the speed at which new investment can be turned into production. As this production comes on line the productivity within the production will drive higher.
This new dimension is happening within our borders and not connected to “global markets”. The policy is designed NOT TO BE impacted by global markets. The U.S. is becoming more self-sufficient and industrial again.
Therefore the traditional financial class, all economic models based around global supply chains, multinational corporate activity and the inherent matrix of exploited international labor and material, is becoming increasingly DISCONNECTED from having any impact on the U.S. economy.
We are in the space between two economic engines: Wall Street and Main Street.
The MAGAnomic emphasis is fueling Main Street growth. Simultaneously this is having massive positive impact on jobs and wages. The growth of Main Street jobs and wages are having a psychological effect on the U.S. Stock Market; and contributing to the profits of the corporations within the market. However, over time the multinational corporations will see less financial benefit, and the biggest returns will be in domestic corporations who are going to gain more business from activity within U.S. borders.
The pundits are trying to figure out how this growth rate can continue. It can continue because, in essence, we are rebuilding the inside of the U.S. after decades of neglect.
Here’s Kudlow… Even he has a tough time explaining it:
MAGAnomics!
TRUMPENOMICS!!
The ECONOMIC TRAIN has provided the President’s Army with plenty of talking points today! There is absolutely nothing the Left, Democrats, RINOs, MSM, CoC, etc. can do to slow her down. She is continuing to pick up passengers and destroying her opponents.
From the article linked above:
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index (NMI) for the U.S. service sector hit an all-time high of 61.6% in September, easily beating the consensus forecast. Economists had come to a consensus for the reading at 58.0%.
This is the strongest reading ever for the composite index, which was established in 2008. The survey itself was established in 1997.
From the article linked above:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rallied slightly less than +0.5%, closing at a fresh All Time High at 26,774. This is the second new high for the Blue Chip average since late January, surpassing its prior high from September by merely 40 points.
The DJIA has gained +1.2%, the first 2 days of the fourth quarter (Q4) following a +9% gain in Q3, as Industrials, Heavy Equipment, Aerospace, and Big Pharma applaud the successfully renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, hence the moniker, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).
From the article linked above:
The ADP National Employment Report finds the U.S. private sector added 230,000 jobs in September, an extremely solid report that crushed the consensus forecast. Economists had expected 179,000 jobs and less “across-the-board” gains.
“The labor market continues to impress,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Both the goods and services sectors soared. The professional and business services industry and construction served as key engines of growth. They added almost half of all new jobs this month.”
The goods-producing sector added a total 46,000 jobs, including 5,000 in natural resources and mining, 34,000 in construction and 7,000 in manufacturing. The service-providing sector added 184,000 jobs, with only information (-3,000) posting a loss on the month.
Yeah, but, isn’t this all due to Obama? I mean, didn’t he set this all in motion? This is all because of him, isn’t it?
Barry; You didn’t build that.
This kind of economic numbers will soften the potential Dems voters except for the hardcore, looney, Marxist type which are beyond discussion. This voters would vote some for Republicans (if they have some brain) but most likely is no longer passionate to cut their noses despite their faces so they will likely stay home. Whatever the Bluewave the MSM are imagining right now to keep their narrative and moral up and possible massive voter fraud. There is no voters that I know of voted for Republicans in 2016 and will vote for Democrats now. There are quite a few of conversion but mostly they are more making joke of Trump’s tweets but all but very few would concede that Trump would be re-elected in 2020. BTW, I live and work in northern suburb of Chicago, Crook county. No, Trump probably won’t win Illinois but he does not have to.
The artificial Christmas Holiday Bump hasn’t yet as well. So, these are very good numbers even if adjusted down later, which buck the normal adjust up trend so far.
Get government out of the way, and let America handle business: “The business of America IS business!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Calvin Coolidge is the source of the above: “After all, the chief business of America is business.” Note the word “chief,” since we can do many more things too…if we are allowed and not beaten down by Leftist political correctness and Socialist/Communist legislation.
In the last three months, my business has added 40 percent more staff, and we have raised our starting salary by over 30 percent. MAGA! I directly attribute a large part of our growth to regulatory reform enacted since Trump was elected.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My first thoughts were they timed this to support the SJW’s in local gubba-ment, all around the country who are screaming “livable wage” to get elected or keep their seat. I’d like to see if the bonus plan was watered down in synchrony with the wage hike? Remember, this is Amazon, Bezos, WA Post, and U.S. Post Office cronyism that allows them to get cheap shipping rates. Trump is going to take that away soon, so I bet bonuses head down and shipping rates go up as well as Prime membership.
I trust that Americans will have the foresight to elect Mike Pompeo to follow VSGPOTUS Donald Trump as President of the United States. Pompeo has the same mannerisms as the VSGPOTUS and I am sure is being trained to run the country in the same style it has been over the past 18 months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS Trump never ceases to amaze me. Democrats/progressives/rinos/ establishment and the media are all going to do what they do…..stir up swamp muck, lie, obfuscate, attempt to impede and derail but POTUS Trump just keeps producing winning results with trade deals, jobs, foreign policy, and more. He dodges and weaves through their b.s. like a boss. It really is something to behold. God Bless POTUS Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, its amazing. When I look back at the administrations we’ve had since Reagan it becomes so easy to see how they let America and its people down. Starting with Bush 41, its been a constant sell out of this country. Trump has exposed that treachery. He really is truly amazing. God bless Donald J. Trump.
When Sundance decides to do a write-up on MAGAnomics…….I NEVER fail to feel better about this nation, despite the sicko left’s attempts to destroy it.
Every time a weight is lifted off my shoulders reading this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing beats confidence – PDJT shows this with every action and word that he speaks. And his ability to assemble such a team of winners has never been seen in my lifetime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because of Obama, Trump was possible! Because of Obama, the masks in this charade has come off! Because of Obama, the so called Silent Majority woke up! So credit is due to that entity, and most of that credit goes to Divine Intervention! Praise God from whom all blessings flow! PDJT is our blessing!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is pretty incredible, Jon. Here in the Swamp-metro area, morning rush hour is much heavier and longer than before…even Waze is out of ideas. Not complaining…Trump is delivering! Just noting that classic connection between booming economy and traffic volume.
That’s even more astounding when you remember that we got slammed with a major hurricane that took out at least two states for awhile!
SD, as usual you are right on top of the important stuff. Just heard the ADP payrolls on FBN. Jobs number is generally a little lower. This ADP number virtually guarantees the jobs number will me much higher than the consensus estimate of 180k. More likely much closer to Payne’s estimate of 220k. Big rise in construction jobs.
This is not bad at all. Remember, the official report comes out on Friday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always take ADP over any gubbmint numbers, Pam.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The previous recent Presidents did their job, which was to deliberately flush the US down the toilet and gradually destroy the middle class (which is a primary goal of socialism). The socialist mantra of “redistribute the wealth” is pure unadulterated bullshit to sway the uneducated masses to buy into the deception! Of course, most everyone here knows that!
The Lord (with our help) put President Trump in power, and it is our responsibility to make sure he stays there! Pray for God’s protective hand for him and his family!
There’s one thing that needs to be said that everyone is missing.
Trump undid everything in less than 2 years. I know everyone fundamentally understands this fact but I don’t think people are grasping the implications of this. Consider a few points.
When the Wall St. economy was created around 30 years ago, the global economy writ large required massive investment to ramp up to a point to where it could begin the fundamental shift of the American economy away from a production economy toward the service economy which it had largely become at the end of Obama’s tenure. Read: *Massive investment*. Trillions of dollars have gone overseas – we literally (and I emphasize – literally) built China into a modern economy capable of competing with the United States Economy.
In the past 30 we’ve seen the creation of NAFTA, which was an important backdoor into the American economy allowing hostile economies to exploit our economy without threat of tariff or duty at our borders.
In the past 30 years we’ve also seen the creation of the European Union – which is when distilled to its essence a trade bloc giving member states a stronger negotiating position against larger world economies (such as the United States). In 2001 China was admitted to the WTO so that it could more fully compete with (read: take advantage of) 1st world economies.
Additionally we saw the creation of the Kyoto Protocol and later the Paris Accord – all agreements which are designed to put the brakes on the economic output of production-based economies (such as to a now-lesser extent, the United States).
Considering all these things which have occurred over the past 30 years, realize now that Trump has blown up all of it in less than 2. What has he done to steamroll all of this? Essentially 2 things:
1) Punish anti-economic activity of competitor economies like IP theft, dumping, illegal subsidy, etc – also renegotiate trade agreements with economies exploiting these anti-competitive trade tactics
2) Get out of the way of the American workers. Slash regulations, lower taxes in a manner incentivizing private economic investment and consumerism.
That’s it. It took 2 years to implement the total destruction of globalism carefully crafted for over 30. And to reiterate – the only thing that was done was to remove stumbling blocks designed to disadvantage the American worker. This is the power of economic patriotism.
PDJT also had to deal with a number of natural disasters, a much smaller staff due to the slow walking of nominees, a not so friendly Congress and the endless Special Witch Hunt.
The construction of the totalitarian feudal state that is globalism actually began in 1913 with the feral reserve and then became backed up with lies and intimidation with the onslaught of hollyweird propaganda to get folks filling out 1040 forms and sending the goobermint their hard-earned property to support warring that helped create as well.
For those who want to get bent out of shape on me, consider the fact that prescott BUSH and john d rockefeller supplied shitler with his fuel- gas and oil. Then how many germans were brought here because they had evil genius to share? Operation Paper Clip. MANY.
PDJT has trashed 105 years of evil as a beginning to the end of globalism destroying our nation for its purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great article Sundance, as always. I particularly liked the fact that our economy, now and going forward, will be more self reliant and thus better able to weather the ups and downs of natural cycles. Our economic future belongs to us. America First is as it should be!
Timmy, that was the talking point of the day. Trade war, inflation, fed rates whoa is the economy. Interestingly when the antiTrump hosts brought up the unsustainable economy most of the guests shot back stating “barring any major event this economy should continue through at least 2020.”
HRC would have a negative GDP as she sold the rest of our country to foreigners.
A mid-week dose of even more WINNING! Thank you, Sundance! Stuff like this keeps me totally energized for America’s future.
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-jobs-report-adp-bls-gap-2017-7
LikeLike
I will never forget the first economic Wall Street vs Main Street lesson I received from Sundance. I knew it was bad for USA when our manufacturing went overseas, but I couldn’t put it in the context of a ‘production’ economy vs a ‘service’ economy. Now it’s easy for me to explain.
Personally I think it will take all 8 years to Make America Great Again because we won’t succeed until education is reconfigured to churn out an America First curriculum – civics, US History, trade/production, limited govt, etc.
I pray President Trump and his Mighty Wolverines are identifying & pipe-lining many young men & women like Stephen Miller to follow in their footsteps.
“President Trump has smashed the “service-driven-economy” approach; and through well constructed policy he has begun a process to broaden the base of the economy overall. “
I have always thought that “service economy” was a bunch of globalist malarkey. I had wondered who or what was behind it. It was only when I got to this website that sundance explained that the U.S. government abdicated it’s responsibility over to the Chamber of Commerce.
Congress and the Executive branch did the same thing with our money supply with the “Federal Reserve” fiat currency system. My brother just showed me a $5 Federal Reserve note from 1934 (Henry Morganthou was the Secretary of the Treasury) last night. On the back it says “This note may be redeemed for lawful currency at…”!
