NEC Chairman Discusses U.S-Canada Trade Construct…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses administration’s new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Chairman Kudlow also discussed the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
Can’t wait for the Trump Presser.
He meant Da-Nang Dick, hahaha….
Not to distract from this major win, Kudlow executes a very gentlemanly take down of NeverTrumper and obama boot licker Paul Krugman. Well done!
I caught that too. “I respect them…I suppose… ” Might try looking at the data sometime.
They had their chance with Big Government taxing, regulating and spending! It’s MAGA time now.
DELIGHTFUL!
You know it is damn bad when CNN is running with the following:
THIS IS WINNING FOLKS! NEVER EVER DOUBT OUR PRESIDENT WHEN IT COMES TO ANYTHING!
You can’t beat CNN for the Traitor Take on Trade.
5-6% GDP growth on the way! Oh the horror!
Why CNN hates America so much?
https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/01/opinions/trump-trade-deals-nafta-china-iran-andelman-opinion/index.html
See above.
Every time I watch Kudlow I think of Jack Benny.
Can’t resist:
Jack Benny visits a grade school in Waukegon, his home town, named after him. Third grader asks, “Mr. Benny, why are you named after our school?”
Robber with gun in Benny’s back says, “You’re money or your life.” No response from Benny. Again, “Your money or your life.” Finally, Benny says, “I’m thinkinig, I’m thinking.”
On the road, a fellow comedian says, “Wow, Jack, what a dump of a hotel your staying in. Look at the great hotel where I’m staying right across the street.”
Benny says, “Look at the great view I have.”
Finally, The Art Of The Deal: Benny makes an offer on an item of interest. No response from the seller. Long pause. Benny says, “Better take it now. Tomorrow I might not have it.”
Yes!! I never thought of that but now I’ll never forget it when I see him!
How does a socialist/communist as Paul Krugman ever get to where they get? The guy is as worthless as tits on a bore but gets notoriety.
Krugman has a nobel prize in economics and is a card-carrying liberal leftist loon.
Don’t be so harsh. He earned his money the old fashioned way, he married it. Econ 101.
What an incredible team our great President Trump has put together. Intellect, business acumen, knowledge of how the free market system works when unshackled from oppressive government regulations, mandates, and tax burdens. Add in a dose of good ole common sense and this is what happens. And they are showing the world how this is done. Bravo! Stick that in your pipes, along with whatever you smoke in them, you commies, socialists, liberals, leftists and progressives, not only throughout the world, but also the entire US DEMOCRAT Party. This is called Winning. And I want more. Not tired yet. MAGA now and KAG forever. What a time to be alive. Big smile!
Short story on NYT’s Paul Krugman:
China’s Cheerleader … bye bye.
BKR, China is in a world of hurt and there is absolutely nothing they can do to reverse it! The Panda is starting to feel the pain that our Wilburine consistently talks about us applying to them.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/01/beijing-will-act-on-slowdown-amid-us-china-trade-war-economist.html?__source=twitter|main
From the article linked above:
China says its economy is slowing. Its central bank may be preparing to intervene
China’s central bank is likely to cut reserve requirement ratios for banks one more time this year, said Jeff Ng, chief economist for Asia at Continuum Economics.
Over the weekend, a private survey showed growth in China’s factory sector stalled after 15 months of expansion, with export orders falling the fastest in over two years.
An official survey also confirmed a further weakening in the manufacturing sector.
Flep, wait for THE TARIFFS on Auto Parts.
Watch for THE RATCHET on Content.
They’ll be like an inescapably tightening garrote.
Meanwhile China will still be Manipulating the Currency, Cheating on Existing Deals and Stealing IP … which we know are
CULTURALLY Tattooed into their Economic Psyche.
As we anticipated earlier, China’s Export Order Implosion will only GROW, recognizing that until now, American Buyers were front-loading duplicate and triplicate orders in anticipation of Trump’s successive Tranches of Tariffs – both in scope and level!
Paul Krugman can stick a banana where the sun doesn’t shine! Eat this you POS!
The Atlanta Fed doesn’t seem to have a CLUE how to model the MAGAnomics economy. Their GUESSTIMATIONS have been varying WILDLY at short intervals. Calling them “Estimates” implies they have a method, which looks more like a Blindfolded Darts Game.
