Justin From Canada Calls Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador For Help With Trump on NAFTA…

Someone tipped-off Trudeau. An emergency series of last-minute phone calls surrounding the U.S-Mexico trade agreement has temporarily postponed releasing key details of the Mexico-U.S. trade agreement. Within the granules of this most important economic negotiation, we’ll likely find out exactly why POTUS was highly preoccupied Friday.

According to Reuters reporting Justin from Canada called Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday and asked him to use his influence to call the U.S. government requesting a delay so the Canadians could put a last-minute proposal into the mix.

Apparently someone finally informed Justin from Canada a bilateral trade strategy was hours away from being deployed. Important Note: Justin did not call current Mexican President Peña Niéto, the call was made to President-Elect Lopez Obrador.

(Via Reuters) […] Lopez Obrador told reporters in Mexico City that Trudeau asked him during a Thursday phone call “to intervene and call on the U.S. government to reach an agreement” with Canada. “We agreed to that.” He said that regardless of the outcome with Canada the language of the agreement between Washington and Mexico City was now final. “We are not going to re-open the negotiation. That you can be sure of,” Lopez Obrador said. (read more)

As with all financial media reporting on trade you have to read “through” the pro-globalist, pro-Wall Street, spin to see the more important background picture. Wall Street, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the multinationals -together with Justin- are going bananas trying to retain maximum pressure against the White House in this U.S-Mexico deal.

It is almost guaranteed that someone in Canada realized a Mexican NAFTA withdrawal was only hours away.

The Mexico-first approach crushes the political strategy of Justin and Chrystia Freeland to blame President Trump for the trade collapse. Hence, the desperate call to AMLO to gauge strategic risk, and request time for Justin to reformulate plans.

The resulting postponement, a similar strategic approach evident within the Kavanaugh delay, gives the progressive Canadians 48 hours to formulate a counter-attack.

Stay tuned…

[…] Canada’s Liberal government says it does not feel bound by the latest NAFTA deadline, and it repeated on Friday that it would not bow to U.S. pressure to sign a quick deal. “We are in a very tough negotiation with the United States over NAFTA … there is no deadline on this. As far as we are concerned we want a deal that is good for Canadians and that’s the bottom line,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Ottawa. (read full article)

The New York Times has a similar ‘resistance’ spin on the events as presented; with their customary opposition to horrible President Trump, and a disingenuous value afforded toward U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue and the Wall Street position.

(Via New York Times) […] Mexico’s economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said late Friday that Canada and the United States would be involved in an intense effort over the weekend to reach an agreement over the remaining issues dividing them. “For the first time there is real effort” on both sides, he said. “In the next 48 hours, we will know whether we will have a trilateral text or whether we will have to release the text of a bilateral understanding” which could then be adapted to incorporate Canada. It is unclear whether the United States and Canada can bridge the differences that have so far stymied an agreement. And Mr. López Obrador said he had no plans to reopen the trade pact that Mexico, under the leadership of Enrique Peña Nieto, had reached last month. (read NYT full article)

