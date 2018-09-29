Justin From Canada Calls Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador For Help With Trump on NAFTA…

Someone tipped-off Trudeau. An emergency series of last-minute phone calls surrounding the U.S-Mexico trade agreement has temporarily postponed releasing key details of the Mexico-U.S. trade agreement. Within the granules of this most important economic negotiation, we’ll likely find out exactly why POTUS was highly preoccupied Friday.
According to Reuters reporting Justin from Canada called Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday and asked him to use his influence to call the U.S. government requesting a delay so the Canadians could put a last-minute proposal into the mix.
Apparently someone finally informed Justin from Canada a bilateral trade strategy was hours away from being deployed. Important Note: Justin did not call current Mexican President Peña Niéto, the call was made to President-Elect Lopez Obrador.
(Via Reuters) […] Lopez Obrador told reporters in Mexico City that Trudeau asked him during a Thursday phone call “to intervene and call on the U.S. government to reach an agreement” with Canada. “We agreed to that.”
He said that regardless of the outcome with Canada the language of the agreement between Washington and Mexico City was now final. “We are not going to re-open the negotiation. That you can be sure of,” Lopez Obrador said. (read more)
As with all financial media reporting on trade you have to read “through” the pro-globalist, pro-Wall Street, spin to see the more important background picture. Wall Street, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the multinationals -together with Justin- are going bananas trying to retain maximum pressure against the White House in this U.S-Mexico deal.
It is almost guaranteed that someone in Canada realized a Mexican NAFTA withdrawal was only hours away.
The Mexico-first approach crushes the political strategy of Justin and Chrystia Freeland to blame President Trump for the trade collapse. Hence, the desperate call to AMLO to gauge strategic risk, and request time for Justin to reformulate plans.
The resulting postponement, a similar strategic approach evident within the Kavanaugh delay, gives the progressive Canadians 48 hours to formulate a counter-attack.
Stay tuned…
[…] Canada’s Liberal government says it does not feel bound by the latest NAFTA deadline, and it repeated on Friday that it would not bow to U.S. pressure to sign a quick deal.
“We are in a very tough negotiation with the United States over NAFTA … there is no deadline on this. As far as we are concerned we want a deal that is good for Canadians and that’s the bottom line,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Ottawa. (read full article)
The New York Times has a similar ‘resistance’ spin on the events as presented; with their customary opposition to horrible President Trump, and a disingenuous value afforded toward U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue and the Wall Street position.
(Via New York Times) […] Mexico’s economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said late Friday that Canada and the United States would be involved in an intense effort over the weekend to reach an agreement over the remaining issues dividing them.
“For the first time there is real effort” on both sides, he said. “In the next 48 hours, we will know whether we will have a trilateral text or whether we will have to release the text of a bilateral understanding” which could then be adapted to incorporate Canada.
It is unclear whether the United States and Canada can bridge the differences that have so far stymied an agreement. And Mr. López Obrador said he had no plans to reopen the trade pact that Mexico, under the leadership of Enrique Peña Nieto, had reached last month. (read NYT full article)
The Canadian Spin:
That guy was spinning his ass off on the car thing. What do he say, it would raise it would raise costs to build a car. No (kidding), Sherlock. And he also said they wanted access to the United States auto market. None of that explains the conflict, which is Asian parts. I would say those two points are never going to be reconciled to Canada’s favor. If Trump were prone to do that, we would just have the situation we have now.
The thought that crossed my mind was the demeanor and selection of the woman presenter. She’s selling this intervention by Trudeau as some kind of last-minute victory against the ogre Trump when the reality is Canada has screwed its own manufacturing base and Trudeau wants to make it worse. Is this good for the Canadian working class? No. Than why is she so happy about it? Does her apparent disregard for the suffering of others remind you of an event closer to home? Women can be very effective representatives of /operatives for a regime.
NOT “Mister Trump”, “PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!”
That was all sorts of revealing to those who have been following sundance.
How do you say “A day too late and a dollar short ” in French?? Welcome to your reality prince sparkle socks 🙄🙄
“Un jour trop tard et un dollar court.”
Buh bye, Prince Sparkle Socks.
“Un jour en retard et sans sous”
That thing Justin Trudeau didn’t think would happen?
It’s happening
He really needs to stop taking advice from little Barry Obama.
Justin from Canada is in a panic……this should be fun to watch. I’m guessing PDJT would be willing to throw Justin from Canada a bone if CA caves and agrees to 80-90% of US-MX deal terms but who knows. Justin from Canada is a TOTAL AMATEUR HOUR player! Sorry my Canadian friends – I love you but you have some wuss-ass leadership….
Canadians elected the wuss-ass. Perhaps next time they will get eduacted before they vote.
educated. whoops…
Yes…and to think Trudope thought he had the leverage all that time. Too funny. I still haven’t forgotten the brush off President Trump gave Trudope at UN. President Trump knows that we know he is doing brush off for us.
President Trump loves entertainment and he sure knows how to give us free entertainment—watching these world’s leaders go batty. That’s Entertainment!
Well, if a deal is made, I expect and hope that Trudoh will have been humiliated. Some small bone thrown his way may sort of allow him to claim a win back here at home, at least among the sycophants.
But the world will know.
I don’t think they’re going to throw him a bone. This is a similar situation to removing the blue state SALT deductions. At the time I thought it was somewhat vindictive. Now I think it’s brilliant. Defund liberalism every way possible, every single chance that it’s possible. Crush them, by defunding them. I don’t think President Trump is sympathetic to Trudeau’s concerns at all. He wants him gone.
Well, a deal would embarrass him without destroying Canada. Trudeau running on ‘TRUMP EVIL’ was the only shot he had. Instead, the deal will end with most Canadians going ‘THANK YOU TRUMP’ because he decided to show mercy on them. Look at the deal with Mexico? It’s a fair deal because that’s the kind of deal maker Trump is. He knows that if he destroys Canada, it makes it much easier for China to try and manipulate the US because they’ll have a stronger foothold than they already do in Canada. A deal with Canada means the de-leveraging of China from the United States. And THAT is Trump’s Ultimate Goal.
Oh I agree he wants him gone alright.
I’m just not sure he wants a recession on his Northern border if he can help it.
Basically, it is in PT’s interest to make a deal – it’s in his very blood, and it will add to the trade deal impetus of his administration to add Canada to the mix.
This is all about China. And making a deal with Canada helps him towards the REAL goal of bringing China to task.
NOT making a deal with Canada would be, lets say, at least inconvenient in terms of the big picture.
President Trump may make a deal when Canada is hurting, so that may take awhile. Delas are made with exact timing, no?
Star you’re right about the SALT deductions.
Note how the headline reads via Yahoo:
Mexico says US, Canada could reach new NAFTA deal in 48 hours
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mexico-says-us-canada-could-reach-nafta-deal-012127951.html
So now Mexico is in control? Yeah, right. Dream on Turdeau. You are the laughing stock of your own country. You and Miss Barney and her sausage casings.
Trudeau has to agree to the terms in the US-Mexico deal or they’re SOL. This reaction means they finally realize they have no leverage in this scenario.
Where is the Hahah button??
🤣🤣😂🤣😂
What, the man-child is afraid to call dad directly? Sorry, Canada, that’s one heck of a way to run a country. A conscience of guilt may imply the realization that he has messed up badly.
Andres! Andres? Look, he’s being mean. Look, he’s doing it again.
Well, the last time princess called I think Trump said to take a hike, so there’s that…..
Justin and Chrissy been talking to their beach friends
I love my beach friends. What are their names? Wait, let me ask my pro bono lawyers!
Even though it will hurt my husband and I financially, my husband and I both don’t want President Trump to deal with Trudeau; It will help oust him. The ConParty leader leaves something to be desired, but he’s the best we’ve got, at this point….
I puked a little, it’s that picture of that “goomba” in the red dress fault, One sight of her and I’m heaving like a drunk!
Barney has a face you’d like to slap…..
This the longest death scene ever. NAFTA should be put out of it’s misery.
Tariff Mexico until they remove all of their illegals.
Did you happen to notice the slew of bilateral deals this week? The economic news? If you’re truly looking for reasons, contrast that with Mr. Apology Tour.
Was replying to a comment that disappeared…
Oh, you’re right… was wondering what happened there.
Go right ahead and do whatever your conscience dictates.
Who’s Rosentain, BTW?
Whoops, sorry (??) Wrong thread, or disappeared post?
Hey that just happened to me too…
Troll hunting?
“Rosentain the obstructor is alive and well.”
Dead man walking. Which is even better than fired.
I’m wondering, is whoever negotiates our trade deals required to have a fiduciary responsibility to their client (us)? Or do we just have crooked politicians doing whatever the hell they want with no accountability?
Of course, I mean in past administrations. However, I do think that anybody who is empowered to participate in such negotiations should be required to sign a document stating that they have that fiduciary responsibility. For that matter, everybody working in government should have that responsibility.
Crooked politicians for $1000 minus $500, Alex!
President Trump is the first U.S. President in 40+ years to assemble an actual team of trade negotiators from inside the U.S. government.
Prior to President Trump all previous administrations had contracted the trade constructs, including the language contained therein, to Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In exchange for ultimate control over the trade agreements, the U.S. CoC paid back the White House and designated politicians.
This process made government officials and U.S. politicians very wealthy.
In previous practice, if a U.S. company wanted to receive benefit from a trade agreement, they would pay Tom Donohue to gain preferential treatment within the trade agreement as written.
When President Trump won the 2016 election, he stopped the decades-long practice of sub-contracting the work and allowing the U.S. CoC to write the trade agreements.
President Trump made trade deals a function of government again, and put his cabinet officials in charge of ensuring maximum trade benefit for the U.S. as a whole, and not just the business interests who could afford to pay Donohue the indulgence fees.
I’ve said it numerous times here. Mexico is not going to sit back and let Canada dictate the interests of their country.
The impetus for the agreement between the US and Mexico, is precisely because the Canadians have been leaning on Mexico from day one.
Trudeau advised by Macron (what a Feydeau farce ‘a flea in the ear’) will fail with embarrassment to be managed by Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. You do believe in fairies, clap your hands.
