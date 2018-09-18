Important Speech – Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses The Use of Legislative Branch Rules To Combat DOJ/FBI Corruption….

Posted on September 18, 2018

A few days ago, September 13th, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was given the Keeper of the Flame Award in Washington DC. Within his acceptance speech Chairman Nunes discusses the significance of this time in U.S. history.

In the days and months following Watergate, the HPSCI was given specific rules within their legislative branch oversight, which actually became the most significant tools -utilized for the first time- to uncover intelligence abuses by the former administration. Additionally, Chairman Nunes expands on the “next steps.”

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:49 am

    “the most significant tools -utilized for the first time- to uncover intelligence abuses by the former administration. Additionally, Chairman Nunes expands on the “next steps.” ”

    Let’s see what happens when the unredacted documents come out. Nice timing for our side, with all the dung come out from the demonrats on the other side.

  2. bessie2003 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:57 am

    That is quite a speech!

