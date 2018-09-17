Robert Mueller Delays Flynn Sentencing, yet again, Until After The Election – November 28th…

Special counsel Robert Mueller really, really, r.e.a.l.l.y doesn’t want to sentence former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn for lying prior to the release of the of the unredacted text messages and the IG Report on FISA abuse.
Nothing would be more devastating for Mueller’s political objectives than to sentence General Flynn – and then have the nature of an entrapment scheme exposed. Hence yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):
It is important to remember – there is a widely held belief that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.
There is a great deal of debate surrounding the guilty plea as an outcome of a carefully constructed and coordinated plan by FBI and DOJ officials to target Flynn. Those who have followed the details closely will note a likelihood that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative…. Evidence toward that likelihood is within text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!
♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails…(Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)
♦Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails if everything was by the book? BECAUSE IT WASN’T!
It was a conspiracy to entrap Gen Mike Flynn. All Strzok needed was an excuse to speak w Flynn. Much of the narrative within the 302 was likely shaped/fabricated.
♦February 14th, 2017, there is another note about the FBI reports filed from the interview.
Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”
Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.
And we know from their discussions of manipulating FBI reports a year earlier, inside the Hillary Clinton investigation – that Peter Strzok has withheld information, and manipulated information, through use of the 302 reports:
(Full Back-story HERE)
hahahahaha
Who wants to bet that Flynn and Trump planned this a year ago?
Flynn and family never appeared to be remotely nervous.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Nor has President Trump shown signs of nervousness.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nope– just STRENGTH – MAGA = Man Asked God Answered AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are correct– President Trump just keeps slamming them Gangland-Twitter style ; )
LikeLike
OK, but Flynn has to agree to the delay. Why??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Taking one for the team, which if true, is an incredible sacrifice. He could have refused earlier, demanded new discovery based on news reports of falsified 302s, and arguably gotten this over with at any time. Logically, by going along, he’s agreed to be the bait that was laid out there to keep the jackals distracted while the lion snuck up. But there is always a risk in being the bait.
LikeLiked by 12 people
If F-302swas fake, then I am disappointed with Pence for letting a good man like Flynn go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember…Admiral Rogers went to Trump Tower in November…Flynn resigned in Feb…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think a lot of us are ambivalent about Pence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence has mainly one job, which is not quit. He defends Trump’s life by being there. Go back sometime to the Nixon resignation and ask yourself whether they would have pushed Nixon out if Agnew had still been there. (No, they would not.) Consider all the many forms of pressure applied to Agnew that made him go. And then for the love of God leave Pence alone, do not make him feel isolated, hated, pressured, distrusted. He has one job which is keep Trump alive by Not Quitting the way Agnew did. Help him do that one job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always felt like Biden was o bummers insurance policy. It’s why the secret service was so lax with o bummers security.
They figured even a real nutjob wouldn’t want Biden as POTUS!
LikeLike
If we accept the idea that General Flynn allowed himself to be used as bait, note the 3 months between Admiral Rogers going to Trump Tower and Flynn resigning, it’s also plausible that Pence was in on the entire plan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To clarify: Mike Pence in on the plan with POTUS, General Flynn, Admiral Rogers, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
but why the postponements ?– why not do the right thing and kick this BS plea to the curb ? How is this connected to the redaction’s ?
LikeLike
Since Flynn’s lawyers are agreeing to each postponement, there has to be information still unknown, at least to us. IOW, a reason on the part of General Flynn and POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lady I am usually pretty quick on the uptake… I just do not get this. What does postponing do for Mueller ??
LikeLike
You haven’t a clue, after all this time, that we have a genious as President, who is steps ahead, of anyone, and has a team that has planned this whole thing out. I suppose you also think AG Sessions is clueless also. Amazing, people, still underestimate, the greatest President America has ever had!
LikeLiked by 4 people
they couldn’t reveal they knew the 302’s where fake at that time and thus had to let Flynn take the hit …
LikeLike
When Judge Contreras left his case 3 days after he made the plea deal he should’ve made a big drama about it.
He didn’t. By then Team Trump must have known about the texts were Strzok called Rudy(contreras) his buddy. So did Team Mueller.
If the whole case would’ve exploded late ’17 the whole timeline would be messed up.
Flynn prosecuted would’ve meant a huge impact on the Trump admin in the case for them not being ready to already reveal it all..
If the next weeks turns into an avalanche of revelations then Flynn will be free anyway.
This all makes sense viewed from the midterms point in time.
Looking back it seems Team Trump was slowly escalating the situation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Flynn will never be sentenced.In fact he will suit Muller and win millions.They are using Flynn to get Obama I read.
LikeLike
@General Flynn…….Yes Sir, we DO indeed know the TRUTH.
LikeLiked by 32 people
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bob Mueller absolutely lost his mind this evening! He is screwed. Lt. General Flynn will never ever be brought in.
This was a carpet bombing this evening. Tariffs of 10% on $200 billion dollars of additional imports from China 🇨🇳. Moon is preparing for his Summit with Kim Jung un starting tomorrow. He is bringing all types of business leaders with him. Nikki Haley destroyed the Russians at the UN earlier today for circumventing the sanctions against North Korea 🇰🇵. Judge Kavanaugh will have his opportunity on Monday to fight the allegations. The fact he is saying he wasn’t at the home the night this POS says the incident occurred tells me he has proof.
The Left, MSM, Democrats, RINOs, Mueller etc. can’t believe all of this happened in one day. Their lives are about to come crashing down!
Anyone that refuses to follow PDJT’s request is fired immediately. You go down the list until there is someone in the DOJ and FBI that is willing to comply. That is incredible what PDJT is doing. We will soon find out whether AG Sessions is for Law and Order or there to protect the Institutions of the FBI and DOJ. This is a WIN WIN scenario in my book. PDJT has nothing to lose. The masks of the current heads of the DOJ and FBI are pulled down.
Ole Nellie is losing her mind this evening! She is screaming at Bruce for allowing it to get to this point. The woman has to testify later this week. She is no longer protected. If Nellie and Bruce were having trouble eating or sleeping, they can kiss it goodbye. Their bodies are literally in overdrive. Their bodies are eating them from the inside.
That gun was put on the back burner for a while. I think it is singing sweet melodies not only to Bruce and Nellie put a lot of the other POS in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, Politicians and the MSM. It very well could get its first taker!
LikeLiked by 21 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
What an incredible day!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wolfmoon1776 this is Trump speed baby!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If SK and NK create a bond via an economic alliance then it’s not far away from American investment in NK.(remember the “hotels on the shoreline” video Trump presented to Kim?)
LikeLiked by 8 people
F lep you are on fire, baby!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our LION 🦁 is on fire!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Incredible, indeed.
LikeLike
That’s what I told the wife when she came home from work tonight … strap in to your favorite chair and get ready to see the sparks flying!!!!
LikeLike
I think Bruce may now be cooperating to save Ol Nelle with Nell soon to be following his example. How high up can this duo bring down ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They hold ALL the cards!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least to the FISA Gate affair…
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you think this announcement by our Lion 🦁 this evening wasn’t to send a message to Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale! They were both told that you have one chance to walk away and never turn back. Your vote will determine your future residence!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hahahahahaha
Well THAT is a bit different tune than ol’ Corky was singing over the weekend!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Surprise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh MY Goodness! Isn’t it??? I allowed myself to become anxious about the remarks from these lowlife GOP Senators, and now all of a sudden there is old Corker getting right in line.
I hope to live long enough to read some of the best books written about the “Era of Trump”!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Corky got his ear boxed over the weekend…..
LikeLike
Ole Mitch had an interesting talk with Corker and Flake this evening! The man understands his legacy is tied to not only the SC but the District and Appellate Courts.
He wants this just as badly as we do!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fle that is what I have been saying they have had the votes why all of this last minute drama with idiot Diane and the other nonsense ?
LikeLike
They had to hold the hearings first, and then set the Judiciary Committee vote – which could not occur until Sept 20th, and this is because the Dems used procedural motions which delay the Committee vote by one week after the hearings (which completed last Thursday – it’s why he wasn’t immediately voted out of Committee. Then the floor vote will be set by McConnell likely for the last week of September.
LikeLike
Flep, love all your posts because they always help disperse the doom and gloom outlook I am prone to conjure up in my mind. Thank the Lord for Sundance and his refuge and the many fine contributors, yourself included, that make it my go-to place for the truth.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agreed. Flep is definitely a ‘damn the torpedoes’ kinda guy. Full (Trump Train) steam ahead!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. I always stop scrolling the page when I see the Flep heading. Always spot on with valuable information, and optimistic opinion.
LikeLike
Nellie will have to tell the whole truth. Have a feeling that she will sing like a canary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will whoa Nellie be allowed to give testimony via ham radio?
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂 She May have a ham sandwich 🥪 with her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep, you are wonderful!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say Flep, that these “ dirty cops” are flippin’ Like a hobo on a ham sammich.
LikeLike
Breaker, breaker … we’re about to break Nellie’s balls.
LikeLike
@Flep…I have been saying since January that Flynn would be exonerated. And when that happens, all sorts of 5-sigma events will occur. Violence, attempted escape, seppuku, anything to escape Gitmo or worse.
These are exciting times.
2018 is going to be a glorious year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe nothing but related to this great economic news, the tough stance on Russia and the potential for success in n.Korea, yet another incredulous, 5th extension of Flynn…that a whole lot of dirty cops have NOT blabbing. I.e., Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Yates have all taken a hiatus on pitching bs to the MSM? What’s up with all the crickets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This was a carpet bombing this evening.”
Yes!!
I like to also think of it as the scene towards the of the first Godfather movie, where while attending the baptism of his godson, Michael Corleone has the dons of four other crime families ‘taken out’, such that he can consolidate and strengthen his own power.
PDJT is THE BOSS!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone say bombs? Larry Schweikart couldn’t contain himself today:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe Seasions is not only for law and order but also for MAGA.
And he’s one cagey ol’ Alabama possum.
That’s my bet. We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions
LikeLike
As for me … I see no such cleverness from the dead possum on the side of the road. Just a nocturnal marsupial flattened in the bright sunlight.
LikeLike
Some might say that there was a red carpet bombing today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny that – Emmys night, and the 17th – Constitution Day.
No coicidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL at “singing sweet melodies”! :))
LikeLike
It’s like when your king can only move into a check position…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Then the king must be in check to begin with or it may be a stalemate. Don’t want that, specially when you are winning.
MAGA!
LikeLike
There are still too many pieces with moves left in this game for a stalemate. The best part is Trump just queened a pawn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And if Lindsey Graham ever crossed PDJT again, he can pawn a queen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It reminds me of that saying… “if you are gunning for the King you better kill him.”.. especially this President- he in on record of saying he essentially a Revenge specialists… served cold of course…; )
LikeLike
“Off the rails”/ translation OFF TO JAIL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“FULLY off the rails”
Smart girl, that Lisa Page.
LikeLike
Doo Dah DooDah…going for absolute zero social credit score now….
LikeLiked by 7 people
You’re officially in the red now, DooDahDaze.
That is so unPC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolute zero and all points south!
Your Transamerica score has GOT to be zero now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie, you are too funny, and it’s great for you to have a happy moment! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t there a rumor that the 2nd agent in the Flynn interview was asked to revise his F-302?
It is pure “STAR CHAMBER” behavior to instigate a fake interview about a conversation that the FBI already has, verbatim, then write fake reports rather than record the interview. They did not warn Flynn he needed an attorney present, in violation of the 5th and 6th Amendments. That BS needs to stop. No one should ever agree to speak to the FBI.
LikeLiked by 6 people
ALL interviews shall be recorded
HENCEFORTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So directed by AG….uh….ah….do we have a real one this week?
LikeLike
How about Potus EO?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was shocked to learn the FBI did not record interviews. No one should talk to the FBI without a lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a recording… of late the FBI brass seems to be having memory issues…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s one of their tricks for “shaping” interviews.
RIDICULOUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the judge allowing this? This reeks of politics. It’s hard to imagine Trump allowing Flynn to spend one night in jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He iz a crook.
LikeLike
Judge is allowing it, because both parties – WHICH INCLUDES FLYNN – is agreeing to this. Why????
LikeLiked by 1 person
See above – short answer, he volunteered to be the bait.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Been posting for some time, Flynn case is an albatross around M uellers neck, that he can’t get rid of.
To proceed to a sentencing is to open himself up to suborning perjury, maliscious prosecution, conspiracy for same, loss of law licence for his whole team, as well as civil litigation that could bankrupt him.
And, totally discredit his whole investigation.
Mueller Ain’t Got ,…Anything!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Well, looks like the crooks, are the cops to me.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sting the Police.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually Sting was the lead singer of the Police.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You got it!
LikeLike
They need to be Serpicoed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Mueller say he was handed a bunch of crap? Yes, he was. Thanks Rod.
LikeLike
nevertheless he has been indicting crap sandwiches….
LikeLike
He is either going to have to proceed to the sentencing Flynn or turn him loose…. He can postpone forever ; ) so again I am confused why he keep kicking the can down the road… Hep me !
LikeLike
The ENTIRE Special Investigator’s office is incompetent on every level. Nothing but a Democrat circle jerk.
LikeLike
One of those texts sounds like they were asking McCabe for permission. So did they orchestrate the lies and involve McCabe for their own cover, or did he request it and they just waited for the go signal?
LikeLike
Never Forget.
McCabe: “First we F*** Flynn, then we F*** Trump”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PDJT owe to the country to prosecute these evil, vile and corrupt bureaucrats. The trust has to be restore. We could not afford deep state to run this country and ruin an innocent person or group of people because their beliefs are different from them. This is not justice suppose to work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He will….
LikeLike
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Does this really count as a delay? The Joint Status Report is requesting a sentencing date, not asking to postpone an already set date.
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn is a good man and mega patriot. Watch if you havent!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for sharing this with us Gil. What an awesome speech. General Flynn definitely deserves the award and our gratitude.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope people watch it, really. It was poignant and memorable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This says to me that Mueller was likely informed that the IG found nothing that will impact the Flynn case.
It seems it’s over, Flynn will not challenge this.
LikeLike
No need to delay it til after the election then … not likely the case … why would Muller be informed of anything the IG has found ? he’s not a DOJ employee … he is a contractor …
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IG would be required to inform Mueller is he found wrongdoing that would impact the Flynn case, just like the IG informed Mueller about Strozk, and Page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for clarifying ,stburro.. the process is sufficiently arcane, adding in backstage machinations. and impact of timelines is highly confusing. helplessly watching as the DoJ successfully framed General.Flynn is horrible.enough, but understanding that these protractions are positive for him reduces a bit of the anxiety . ⛵
LikeLike
Question to those who keep closer track of the minute details [Flep…I’m looking at you!] ….are these texts that SD highlighted about Flynn part of what POTUS just ordered released unredacted?
Thanks!
LikeLike
Yes. The timing coincides with the Flynn interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn will never be sentenced probably as McCabe had 302s altered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that was the case, the IG would have to inform Mueller, and if that happened, there is no way Mueller would be proceeding to sentencing in the Flynn case.
Mueller moving to sentencing means Muller knows the IG found nothing that will impact the Flynn case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dem response to this delay is that It is typical to delay sentencing of someone who rolled until the subject of their squealing is indicted. Any truth to this assertion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure if it’s “typical”. That the Dems are saying it makes me skeptical. Then again, delaying it 5 times doesn’t strike me as typical at all. I could be wrong about that, and if so surely someone will step up to let me know… 😉
LikeLike
Lordy…Lordy…Lordy…remember, we’re paying for this joke of a Witchhunt! next they’ll bring the NY State Attorney General to try more hocus pocus on Trump Organization…Karma! President Trump will appoint the Trump 5! Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Bader replacement, Breyer replacement, and Thomas Replacement…
LikeLike
Strangely, it’s kinda worth the price of admission.
LikeLike
General Flynn knows history will show he is a patriot and this sacrifice is nothing compared to what he has pledged to do for our nation. God be with this man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh my……what to do?
The members of the coup are getting nervous.
Muller needs to talk to Buraq and Brennan to see what his next move is.
LikeLike
Sundance, try to get yourself some rest as you are going to be in overload mode once the redacted info is made public, the Big Ugly is upon us. God Bless and get rested up. The Bat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):”
I don’t recall much discussion of the legal strategy at play here, more specifically on why Gen. Flynn’s counsel is agreeing to the delays. To me it seems contrary to agree to another delay to push this past the Nov. 2018 election.
Unless both sides are playing a real high stakes game of poker or “chicken” with each other. Perhaps it also has to do with the constant stream of lies and failure to cover the truth from the fake news MSM. The MSM has to be exposed (to the sheeple across flyover America) as well as Herr Mueller, Rosenstein, etc.
LikeLike
contrary to exposing the truth ASAP
LikeLike
Wouldn’t Mueller have already seen the entrapment fisa warrants and text messages already?
Surely this isn’t new to him.
If there is proof off entrapment and altered or pressured 302s….
Shouldn’t we add Flynn to the list of those who are going to end up rich after a lawsuit over civil rights crimes against him?
LikeLike
Yes, Mueller would be informed by the DOJ if any exculpatory evidence was found by the IG.
If Mueller is ready to move forward with the Flynn case, it means there was no exculpatory evidence found by the IG.
LikeLike
Altered 302. Isn’t that just basic evidence tampering?
LikeLike
New thread on Mueller/Flynn
LikeLike
“Nothing would be more devastating for Mueller’s political objectives than to sentence General Flynn – and then have the nature of an entrapment scheme exposed. Hence yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):”
____________________
We are so far past Mueller worrying about optics and political objectives.
He should be thinking about which firearm to put in his mouth as his last act on earth.
LikeLike
I dont see how Mueller doesnt just walk away from the witch hunt completely unscathed.
He will claim he had fraudulent evidence supplied to him just like the FISA judges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see how Mueller DOES walk away from the witch hunt without an orange jumpsuit.
He can claim whatever he likes, but he’s up to his eyeballs in the ongoing coup attempt.
Either that, or he’s a white hat and the whole special counsel investigation has been a misdirection ploy, and Mueller has been investigating HRC, Hussein and the Deep State the whole time.
White hat or blackest black hat.
I could be wrong, but I don’t think Mueller is a white hat.
And if he’s a black hat, not only does DJT have all the information on Mueller’s part in the coup attempt (via NSA, military intelligence, and Q recently mentioned the FISA court is a TWO-WAY street…), but Mueller is implicated in massive crimes in both Uranium One and going all the way back to 9/11.
So I think Mueller was either turned (became a White Hat), or Mueller is going down — all the way down.
We should find out soon!
LikeLike
Pro-life, against suicide…. Please do not taunt people into suicide… please quit yelling for people to jump… you never know what effect you will have, nor on whom, nor where your words will echo… stoppit. Life is Good. There is nothing beyond the reach of the prayers of Jesus Christ. All will be well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Flynn’s good name is cleared, will he be allowed back into the administration? Or has the issue with VP Pence ruined that possibility?
LikeLike
Give him Pence’s job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sigh. Listen. If Pence resigns, then his replacement has to be approved by House and Senate. Do you think they will approve Flynn? No. Then you have Trump undefended by a VP, and next in succession is Speaker of the House. If that is a Democrat Trump’s life is over. See? Stop pressuring Pence and stop proposing he go. The day he goes Trump will be in danger. stop stop stop
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now you know why Brennan and McCabe and Comey and crew have been silent recently, their noise was to intimidate Trump from ordering the release of documents, now they must be in oh crap we are going to jail mode.
I hope Flynn can visit and laugh. Lucky for Mueller that he didn’t sentence Flynn cause Mueller would be behind bars!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, wait a minute. Isn’t there still something called “malicious prosecution.” Mueller may not be off the hook even if Flynn is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe a lawsuit is in order and probably will happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The criminals are the prosecutors and the crooked judge who was fired. Mike Flynn is a patriot, which is why he was framed and extorted into a fraudulent plea.
Thanks, Obama.
LikeLike
Guys, this seems pretty cut, and dry.
The DOJ would inform Mueller if there was any exculpatory evidence found by the IG, just like they informed Mueller about Strzok, and Page.
If Mueller is ready to move forward with the Flynn case, it means there was no exculpatory evidence found by the IG.
Mueller wouldn’t be dumb enough to have Flynn sentenced if the IG found any exculpatory evidence.
Sorry guys, Flynn isn’t going to challenge his plea, it’s over Flynn will keep his guilty plea, and be sentenced.
LikeLike
Perhaps. And if so then promptly pardoned I’m sure.
LikeLike
Lying to the biggest pack of liars on the planet – it’s a mad house!
LikeLike
Dinesh D’Sousa presciently exposed 0 bama as an anti-western leftist, operating with a third world banana republic mentality. 0 bama was exposed and embarrassed. D’Souza was targeted for prosecution.
NJ Senator Bob Menendez, democrat scum that he is, had the temerity to oppose 0 bama for his fawning outreach to the filthy communist Castro’s in Cuba because Menendez represented a pro-American bloc of communist Cuban escapees in Hudson County, NJ. 0 bama was exposed and embarassed. Menendez was targeted for prosecution.
Then of course, there’s Gen. David Petraeus……you know that story…
Mike Flynn correctly warned 0 bama that precipitously withdrawing from Iraq would be a debacle and create a breeding ground for Islamic savagery. 0 bama was exposed and embarrassed. …..Guess what happened.
See a pattern?
LikeLike
Meanwhile.. PAPA is not shutting up..
Going after Halper!
Downer!
What are the odds that his sentence will be overturned?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Papadopoulous was on radio with Hannity today, was very closed lipped, but said he has a story to tell – a lot more than is in the public domain or included in the parameters of the
Mueller plea – and intimated he was going to let it fly when he’s before congress. He’s also writing a book, but he seemed to really know a lot more than he can say right now. He says he expects to do his 14 day jail sentence next month.
LikeLike
Carter Page on Hannity again saying that he was never indicted nor did anyone from the admin contact him or asked questions..
He sent a letter to the Chief Judge of the FISA court and never received an answer..(heard this the first time)
LikeLike
Well, the ACLU should be ALL OVER his case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BAAHHAAHAHAHAHAHHAAAHAHAAA… aaahhh….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has, and today’s drops?
Good stuff!
LikeLike
“For many of us across our nation, understand that this is not the first time that patriots have risen to this fight that we are in today. More than 250 years ago, Patrick Henry, a great patriot, who understood service to America, he warned his fellow countrymen that his choice against Great Britains suppression of freedoms, was crystal clear, AS MINE IS TONIGHT. As he described whether to accept slavery to a monarch or freedom he said, ‘Almighty God I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!'”
I like the part where General Mike Flynn said, “AS MINE IS TONIGHT”.
LikeLike
That was supposed to be a reply to the post of video of Flynns speech last week.
Flynn is a patriot!
LikeLike
F YES MIKE FLYNN!
LikeLike