Robert Mueller Delays Flynn Sentencing, yet again, Until After The Election – November 28th…

Special counsel Robert Mueller really, really, r.e.a.l.l.y doesn’t want to sentence former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn for lying prior to the release of the of the unredacted text messages and the IG Report on FISA abuse.

Nothing would be more devastating for Mueller’s political objectives than to sentence General Flynn – and then have the nature of an entrapment scheme exposed.  Hence yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):

It is important to remember – there is a widely held belief that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.

There is a great deal of debate surrounding the guilty plea as an outcome of a carefully constructed and coordinated plan by FBI and DOJ officials to target Flynn.  Those who have followed the details closely will note a likelihood that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative…. Evidence toward that likelihood is within text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:

January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!

Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails…(Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)

♦Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails if everything was by the book?  BECAUSE IT WASN’T!

It was a conspiracy to entrap Gen Mike Flynn. All Strzok needed was an excuse to speak w Flynn. Much of the narrative within the 302 was likely shaped/fabricated.

♦February 14th, 2017, there is another note about the FBI reports filed from the interview.

Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”

Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.

And we know from their discussions of manipulating FBI reports a year earlier, inside the Hillary Clinton investigation – that Peter Strzok has withheld information, and manipulated information, through use of the 302 reports:

(Full Back-story HERE)

 

148 Responses to Robert Mueller Delays Flynn Sentencing, yet again, Until After The Election – November 28th…

  1. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    hahahahaha
    Who wants to bet that Flynn and Trump planned this a year ago?
    Flynn and family never appeared to be remotely nervous.

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      September 17, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      Nor has President Trump shown signs of nervousness.

      Reply
    • covfefe_USA says:
      September 17, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      OK, but Flynn has to agree to the delay. Why??

      Liked by 2 people

      • Trog Luddite says:
        September 17, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        Taking one for the team, which if true, is an incredible sacrifice. He could have refused earlier, demanded new discovery based on news reports of falsified 302s, and arguably gotten this over with at any time. Logically, by going along, he’s agreed to be the bait that was laid out there to keep the jackals distracted while the lion snuck up. But there is always a risk in being the bait.

        Reply
        • CNN_sucks says:
          September 17, 2018 at 8:48 pm

          If F-302swas fake, then I am disappointed with Pence for letting a good man like Flynn go.

          Reply
          • lowyder993s says:
            September 17, 2018 at 9:06 pm

            Remember…Admiral Rogers went to Trump Tower in November…Flynn resigned in Feb…

            Reply
          • Risa says:
            September 17, 2018 at 9:08 pm

            I think a lot of us are ambivalent about Pence.

            Reply
            • formerdem says:
              September 17, 2018 at 9:50 pm

              Pence has mainly one job, which is not quit. He defends Trump’s life by being there. Go back sometime to the Nixon resignation and ask yourself whether they would have pushed Nixon out if Agnew had still been there. (No, they would not.) Consider all the many forms of pressure applied to Agnew that made him go. And then for the love of God leave Pence alone, do not make him feel isolated, hated, pressured, distrusted. He has one job which is keep Trump alive by Not Quitting the way Agnew did. Help him do that one job.

              Reply
              • Dutchman says:
                September 17, 2018 at 10:15 pm

                I always felt like Biden was o bummers insurance policy. It’s why the secret service was so lax with o bummers security.

                They figured even a real nutjob wouldn’t want Biden as POTUS!

                Reply
          • ladypenquin says:
            September 17, 2018 at 9:17 pm

            If we accept the idea that General Flynn allowed himself to be used as bait, note the 3 months between Admiral Rogers going to Trump Tower and Flynn resigning, it’s also plausible that Pence was in on the entire plan.

            Reply
          • Greg Cox says:
            September 17, 2018 at 9:22 pm

            You haven’t a clue, after all this time, that we have a genious as President, who is steps ahead, of anyone, and has a team that has planned this whole thing out. I suppose you also think AG Sessions is clueless also. Amazing, people, still underestimate, the greatest President America has ever had!

            Reply
          • Kaiser Derden says:
            September 17, 2018 at 10:19 pm

            they couldn’t reveal they knew the 302’s where fake at that time and thus had to let Flynn take the hit …

            Reply
      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        September 17, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        When Judge Contreras left his case 3 days after he made the plea deal he should’ve made a big drama about it.
        He didn’t. By then Team Trump must have known about the texts were Strzok called Rudy(contreras) his buddy. So did Team Mueller.

        If the whole case would’ve exploded late ’17 the whole timeline would be messed up.
        Flynn prosecuted would’ve meant a huge impact on the Trump admin in the case for them not being ready to already reveal it all..

        If the next weeks turns into an avalanche of revelations then Flynn will be free anyway.

        This all makes sense viewed from the midterms point in time.
        Looking back it seems Team Trump was slowly escalating the situation.

        Reply
    • chipin8511 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Flynn will never be sentenced.In fact he will suit Muller and win millions.They are using Flynn to get Obama I read.

      Reply
  2. BigMamaTEA says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    @General Flynn…….Yes Sir, we DO indeed know the TRUTH.

    Reply
  3. saywhat64 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    It’s like when your king can only move into a check position…

    Reply
  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    “Off the rails”/ translation OFF TO JAIL.

    Reply
  5. Howie says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Doo Dah DooDah…going for absolute zero social credit score now….

    Reply
  6. Beau Geste says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Wasn’t there a rumor that the 2nd agent in the Flynn interview was asked to revise his F-302?

    It is pure “STAR CHAMBER” behavior to instigate a fake interview about a conversation that the FBI already has, verbatim, then write fake reports rather than record the interview. They did not warn Flynn he needed an attorney present, in violation of the 5th and 6th Amendments. That BS needs to stop. No one should ever agree to speak to the FBI.

    Reply
  7. Chilidog says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Why is the judge allowing this? This reeks of politics. It’s hard to imagine Trump allowing Flynn to spend one night in jail.

    Reply
  8. Dutchman says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Been posting for some time, Flynn case is an albatross around M uellers neck, that he can’t get rid of.

    To proceed to a sentencing is to open himself up to suborning perjury, maliscious prosecution, conspiracy for same, loss of law licence for his whole team, as well as civil litigation that could bankrupt him.

    And, totally discredit his whole investigation.

    Mueller Ain’t Got ,…Anything!

    Reply
  9. Jim in TN says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    One of those texts sounds like they were asking McCabe for permission. So did they orchestrate the lies and involve McCabe for their own cover, or did he request it and they just waited for the go signal?

    Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    PDJT owe to the country to prosecute these evil, vile and corrupt bureaucrats. The trust has to be restore. We could not afford deep state to run this country and ruin an innocent person or group of people because their beliefs are different from them. This is not justice suppose to work.

    Reply
  11. missilemom says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.

    Reply
  12. just me says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Does this really count as a delay? The Joint Status Report is requesting a sentencing date, not asking to postpone an already set date.

    Reply
  13. Gil says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Flynn is a good man and mega patriot. Watch if you havent!

    Reply
  14. stburr91 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    This says to me that Mueller was likely informed that the IG found nothing that will impact the Flynn case.

    It seems it’s over, Flynn will not challenge this.

    Reply
    • Kaiser Derden says:
      September 17, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      No need to delay it til after the election then … not likely the case … why would Muller be informed of anything the IG has found ? he’s not a DOJ employee … he is a contractor …

      Reply
      • stburr91 says:
        September 17, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        The IG would be required to inform Mueller is he found wrongdoing that would impact the Flynn case, just like the IG informed Mueller about Strozk, and Page.

        Reply
        • ann says:
          September 17, 2018 at 10:02 pm

          Thanks for clarifying ,stburro.. the process is sufficiently arcane, adding in backstage machinations. and impact of timelines is highly confusing. helplessly watching as the DoJ successfully framed General.Flynn is horrible.enough, but understanding that these protractions are positive for him reduces a bit of the anxiety . ⛵

          Reply
  15. L4grasshopper says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Question to those who keep closer track of the minute details [Flep…I’m looking at you!] ….are these texts that SD highlighted about Flynn part of what POTUS just ordered released unredacted?

    Thanks!

    Reply
  16. Lawton says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Flynn will never be sentenced probably as McCabe had 302s altered.

    Reply
    • stburr91 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      If that was the case, the IG would have to inform Mueller, and if that happened, there is no way Mueller would be proceeding to sentencing in the Flynn case.

      Mueller moving to sentencing means Muller knows the IG found nothing that will impact the Flynn case.

      Reply
  17. bearlodgeblog says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    The Dem response to this delay is that It is typical to delay sentencing of someone who rolled until the subject of their squealing is indicted. Any truth to this assertion?

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      September 17, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      I’m not sure if it’s “typical”. That the Dems are saying it makes me skeptical. Then again, delaying it 5 times doesn’t strike me as typical at all. I could be wrong about that, and if so surely someone will step up to let me know… 😉

      Reply
  18. Publius2016 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Lordy…Lordy…Lordy…remember, we’re paying for this joke of a Witchhunt! next they’ll bring the NY State Attorney General to try more hocus pocus on Trump Organization…Karma! President Trump will appoint the Trump 5! Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Bader replacement, Breyer replacement, and Thomas Replacement…

    Reply
  19. trumpismine says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    General Flynn knows history will show he is a patriot and this sacrifice is nothing compared to what he has pledged to do for our nation. God be with this man.

    Reply
  20. The Devilbat says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Sundance, try to get yourself some rest as you are going to be in overload mode once the redacted info is made public, the Big Ugly is upon us. God Bless and get rested up. The Bat.

    Reply
  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    “yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):”

    I don’t recall much discussion of the legal strategy at play here, more specifically on why Gen. Flynn’s counsel is agreeing to the delays. To me it seems contrary to agree to another delay to push this past the Nov. 2018 election.

    Unless both sides are playing a real high stakes game of poker or “chicken” with each other. Perhaps it also has to do with the constant stream of lies and failure to cover the truth from the fake news MSM. The MSM has to be exposed (to the sheeple across flyover America) as well as Herr Mueller, Rosenstein, etc.

    Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Wouldn’t Mueller have already seen the entrapment fisa warrants and text messages already?

    Surely this isn’t new to him.

    If there is proof off entrapment and altered or pressured 302s….

    Shouldn’t we add Flynn to the list of those who are going to end up rich after a lawsuit over civil rights crimes against him?

    Reply
  23. DanO64 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    New thread on Mueller/Flynn

    Reply
  24. scott467 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    “Nothing would be more devastating for Mueller’s political objectives than to sentence General Flynn – and then have the nature of an entrapment scheme exposed. Hence yet another incredulous delay (this is the fifth delay):”

    ____________________

    We are so far past Mueller worrying about optics and political objectives.

    He should be thinking about which firearm to put in his mouth as his last act on earth.

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      September 17, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      I dont see how Mueller doesnt just walk away from the witch hunt completely unscathed.

      He will claim he had fraudulent evidence supplied to him just like the FISA judges.

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        September 17, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        I don’t see how Mueller DOES walk away from the witch hunt without an orange jumpsuit.

        He can claim whatever he likes, but he’s up to his eyeballs in the ongoing coup attempt.

        Either that, or he’s a white hat and the whole special counsel investigation has been a misdirection ploy, and Mueller has been investigating HRC, Hussein and the Deep State the whole time.

        White hat or blackest black hat.

        I could be wrong, but I don’t think Mueller is a white hat.

        And if he’s a black hat, not only does DJT have all the information on Mueller’s part in the coup attempt (via NSA, military intelligence, and Q recently mentioned the FISA court is a TWO-WAY street…), but Mueller is implicated in massive crimes in both Uranium One and going all the way back to 9/11.

        So I think Mueller was either turned (became a White Hat), or Mueller is going down — all the way down.

        We should find out soon!

        Reply
    • formerdem says:
      September 17, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Pro-life, against suicide…. Please do not taunt people into suicide… please quit yelling for people to jump… you never know what effect you will have, nor on whom, nor where your words will echo… stoppit. Life is Good. There is nothing beyond the reach of the prayers of Jesus Christ. All will be well.

      Reply
  25. Ryan Workman says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    When Flynn’s good name is cleared, will he be allowed back into the administration? Or has the issue with VP Pence ruined that possibility?

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      September 17, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Give him Pence’s job.

      Reply
      • formerdem says:
        September 17, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        sigh. Listen. If Pence resigns, then his replacement has to be approved by House and Senate. Do you think they will approve Flynn? No. Then you have Trump undefended by a VP, and next in succession is Speaker of the House. If that is a Democrat Trump’s life is over. See? Stop pressuring Pence and stop proposing he go. The day he goes Trump will be in danger. stop stop stop

        Reply
  26. Thomas says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Now you know why Brennan and McCabe and Comey and crew have been silent recently, their noise was to intimidate Trump from ordering the release of documents, now they must be in oh crap we are going to jail mode.
    I hope Flynn can visit and laugh. Lucky for Mueller that he didn’t sentence Flynn cause Mueller would be behind bars!

    Reply
  27. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    The criminals are the prosecutors and the crooked judge who was fired. Mike Flynn is a patriot, which is why he was framed and extorted into a fraudulent plea.

    Thanks, Obama.

    Reply
  28. stburr91 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Guys, this seems pretty cut, and dry.

    The DOJ would inform Mueller if there was any exculpatory evidence found by the IG, just like they informed Mueller about Strzok, and Page.

    If Mueller is ready to move forward with the Flynn case, it means there was no exculpatory evidence found by the IG.

    Mueller wouldn’t be dumb enough to have Flynn sentenced if the IG found any exculpatory evidence.

    Sorry guys, Flynn isn’t going to challenge his plea, it’s over Flynn will keep his guilty plea, and be sentenced.

    Reply
  29. tav says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Lying to the biggest pack of liars on the planet – it’s a mad house!

    Reply
  30. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Dinesh D’Sousa presciently exposed 0 bama as an anti-western leftist, operating with a third world banana republic mentality. 0 bama was exposed and embarrassed. D’Souza was targeted for prosecution.

    NJ Senator Bob Menendez, democrat scum that he is, had the temerity to oppose 0 bama for his fawning outreach to the filthy communist Castro’s in Cuba because Menendez represented a pro-American bloc of communist Cuban escapees in Hudson County, NJ. 0 bama was exposed and embarassed. Menendez was targeted for prosecution.

    Then of course, there’s Gen. David Petraeus……you know that story…

    Mike Flynn correctly warned 0 bama that precipitously withdrawing from Iraq would be a debacle and create a breeding ground for Islamic savagery. 0 bama was exposed and embarrassed. …..Guess what happened.

    See a pattern?

    Reply
  31. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Meanwhile.. PAPA is not shutting up..

    Going after Halper!

    Downer!

    What are the odds that his sentence will be overturned?

    Reply
    • Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
      September 17, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Papadopoulous was on radio with Hannity today, was very closed lipped, but said he has a story to tell – a lot more than is in the public domain or included in the parameters of the
      Mueller plea – and intimated he was going to let it fly when he’s before congress. He’s also writing a book, but he seemed to really know a lot more than he can say right now. He says he expects to do his 14 day jail sentence next month.

      Reply
  32. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Carter Page on Hannity again saying that he was never indicted nor did anyone from the admin contact him or asked questions..

    He sent a letter to the Chief Judge of the FISA court and never received an answer..(heard this the first time)

    Reply
  33. jb says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    He has, and today’s drops?

    Good stuff!

    Reply
  34. dawg says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    “For many of us across our nation, understand that this is not the first time that patriots have risen to this fight that we are in today. More than 250 years ago, Patrick Henry, a great patriot, who understood service to America, he warned his fellow countrymen that his choice against Great Britains suppression of freedoms, was crystal clear, AS MINE IS TONIGHT. As he described whether to accept slavery to a monarch or freedom he said, ‘Almighty God I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!'”

    I like the part where General Mike Flynn said, “AS MINE IS TONIGHT”.

    Reply
  35. Doug says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    F YES MIKE FLYNN!

    Reply

