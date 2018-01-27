“Obstruction of Justice” – Special Agent Strzok Text Message Highlights FBI Investigative Intent…

Since Thursday night we’ve been combing the FBI files to figure out exactly what FBI Agent Peter Strzok was referencing in one of the most recently released text messages. We have discovered the context and the text is now damning.
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte read this specific text message on Thursday night during an interview with Sean Hannity:
At first, the context behind the September 10th, 2016, message was elusive, however it is now clear.
On September 2nd, 2016, during the (pre-election) apex of the FBI providing the documents behind their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email, and the subsequent decision by FBI Director James Comey not to pursue criminal charges therein, the FBI released their investigative files:
September 2nd, 2016 FBI Press Release:
“Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. We also are releasing a factual summary of the FBI’s investigation into this matter.
We are making these materials available to the public in the interest of transparency and in response to numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Appropriate redactions have been made for classified information or other material exempt from disclosure under FOIA. Additional information related to this investigation that the FBI releases in the future will be placed on The Vault, the FBI’s electronic FOIA library.” (link)
The FBI was under pressure to release their investigative documents. On Sept 2nd, 2016 the release included the FBI investigative notes (FD-302’s) from the questions and answers during Hillary Clinton’s interview. This investigative release was big news at the time.
The 302’s are the specific FBI forms used to document interviews/interrogations. They detail questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.
Inside the September 2nd, 2016, FBI release were two files:
•One file was 47 pages (full pdf here) and includes a full summary of the Clinton email investigation.
•The second file is 11 pages (full pdf here) and is the actual FBI investigator notes during the Hillary Clinton interview.
This second file is the “FD-302” (embed at the bottom for reference). This is the 302 file FBI Agent Peter Strzok is referencing in the text message to Lisa Page. Remember, Peter Strzok was one of the FBI people who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton.
What FBI Agent Peter Strzok is admitting in the September 10th text message, is that there are details within the interview of Hillary Clinton that he (and others) intentionally withheld from the September 2nd, 2016, release.
Specifically, evidence withheld in the 302’s would be some of the FBI questions and some of the Hillary Clinton answers to those questions. In essence, the FBI held back actually releasing the full account of the interview.
According to the Strzok text message, the reason for withholding some of the details of the Hillary Clinton interview is because there are “very INFLAMMATORY things” within it; and once congress finds out what was withheld the details will “absolutely inflame” them.
Peter Strzok then goes on to say when/if the full FOIA is released, presumably post-election, Jim, Trisha, Dave and Mike are going to have to figure out how to deal with the discrepancy:
…”I’m sure Jim and Trisha and Dave and Mike are all considering how things like that will play out as they talk among themselves.”
“Jim” is likely James Baker, the Chief Legal Counsel for FBI Director James Comey.
“Trish” is likely Trisha Beth Anderson, Office of Legal Counsel for the FBI. [Anderson was hired for the DOJ, by AG Eric Holder, from Eric Holder’s law firm.]
“Dave” and “Mike” currently remain unknown.
So it would appear, James Baker and Trisha Anderson, the legal advisers at the top of the FBI leadership apparatus, were both aware the September 2nd, 2016, FOIA release was manipulated to conceal part of Hillary Clinton’s questions and answers.
Perhaps now we can better understand the importance of this specific text message as it was released by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
This message by Strzok shows a team of FBI officials intentionally conspiring to withhold “inflammatory” Clinton investigation evidence, from congress. And the decision-making goes directly to the very top leadership within the FBI.
Peter Strzok justifies his knowledge of the intentionally withheld 302 interview material by claiming: “because they weren’t relevant to understanding the focus of the investigation”. However, to evaluate the filter this investigative team are applying we only need to look at the wording of their public release which accompanied the material:
Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. (link)
They felt obligated only to release information about “classified” or “improperly stored or transmitted” information. That’s a rather disingenuous investigation.
There’s no mention of any FBI intent to investigate action or conduct undertaken by Hillary Clinton or her team to hide the use of classified or improperly stored information; or any intent to look at a cover-up, scrubbing, or conduct that happened AFTER it was discovered that she unlawfully used a personal e-mail server during her tenure.
We can see from the wording of the FBI public release, and the overlay of the text message from interviewer Peter Strzok, a deliberate effort to inquire into only the surface issues of classified information transmission and storage. There was no investigative intent to go beyond that, and no information released, intentionally, that might disclose any larger issues.
If the FBI was legitimately conducting an investigation, and providing the subsequent evidence from within that investigation, the FOIA would include all material relevant to the investigation, which would include all 302 (essentially Q&A) pages. However, the set of questions and answers the FBI released on Sept. 2nd 2016 was not the full set of Questions and Answers. They withheld something, likely “inflammatory”, per FBI Agent Strzok.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok is outlining in this text message a deliberate intent to shape the Clinton interview, and then a deliberative process of filtering out only those aspects of the interview that would support their pre-determined outcome, delivered only days later.
Additionally, FBI Agent Strzok is admitting that a group of FBI officials including himself, James Baker, Trisha Anderson, Lisa Page, and likely others (McCabe, Comey) conspired together to intentionally withhold information -derived from this interview- from congress and the American people.
REFERENCE and RESOURCES:
- FBI September 2nd, 2016, Press Release HERE
- FBI Investigative Outline released September 2nd, 2016, HERE
- FBI Investigators Notes (302’s) as Released Sept., 2nd, 2016, HERE
- Chairman Bob Goodlatte Interview Video – HERE
- September 2nd, 2016, CTH Article Discussing FBI Release HERE
File #1 of Document release – Investigation Summary:
File #2 – The Summary of Interview – The 302’s:
.
Below is the list of things Hillary Clinton could not recall in the FBI interview, as compiled by Lifezette in 2016:
- When she received security clearance
- Being briefed on how to handle classified material
- How many times she used her authority to designate items classified
- Any briefing on how to handle very top-secret “Special Access Program” material
- How to select a target for a drone strike
- How the data from her mobile devices was destroyed when she switched devices
- The number of times her staff was given a secure phone
- Why she didn’t get a secure Blackberry
- Receiving any emails she thought should not be on the private system
- Did not remember giving staff direction to create private email account
- Getting guidance from state on email policy
- Who had access to her Blackberry account
- The process for deleting her emails
- Ever getting a message that her storage was almost full
- Anyone besides Huma Abedin being offered an account on the private server
- Being sent information on state government private emails being hacked
- Receiving cable on State Dept personnel securing personal email accounts
- Receiving cable on Bryan Pagliano upgrading her server
- Using an iPad mini
- An Oct. 13, 2012, email on Egypt with Clinton pal Sidney Blumenthal
- Jacob Sullivan using personal email
- State Department protocol for confirming classified information in media reports
- Every briefing she received after suffering concussions
- Being notified of a FOIA request on Dec. 11, 2012
- Being read out of her clearance
- Any further access to her private email account from her State Department tenure after switching to her HRC office.com account.
Secretary Clinton could not recall when she received her security clearance or whether it was carried over from her time in the Senate. She also could not recall any briefing or training by the State Department “related to the retention of federal records or the handling of classified information.”
Secretary Clinton said she was briefed on Special Access Programs – the top-level classification of U.S. intelligence – but could not recall the specific training or briefings on how to handle that information. Additional discoveries from September 2016:
DISCOVERY ONE: Clinton Deleted Her Private Email Archive “A Few Weeks After The New York TimesDisclosed” The Private Server. Viser Tweet: “A few weeks after the NYT disclosed that Hillary Clinton had a private email account, her archive inbox was deleted.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY TWO: Clinton Did Not Know The (C) Mark Meant Classified And Did Not “Pay Attention To Diff Classification Levels.” Seitz-Wald Tweet: “Clinton said she didn’t know what (c) mark meant, didn’t pay attn to diff classification levels, treated all srsly.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY THREE: “There Were 17,448 Work-Related Emails That Clinton Didn’t Turn Over To The State Inspector General.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY FOUR: As Secretary Of State Clinton “Had 13 Mobile Devices And 5 iPads” With Her Private Email.Viser Tweet: “Hillary Clinton, who said she had her private email for convenience, had 13 mobile devices and 5 iPads, according to FBI.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY FIVE: Clinton’s Lawyers Could Not Locate The Mobile Devices With Her Email Address.. Viser Tweet: ‘FBI found 13 total mobile devices associated with Clinton’s 2 phone numbers. Her lawyers couldn’t locate the devices” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY SIX: “The FBI Determined That Clinton Brought Her Blackberry Into A Secure Area At State, Which Is Prohibited.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY SEVEN: Clinton’s Email Archive Was Transferred Onto A Personal Gmail Address To Help Archive The Records. Zapotosky Tweet: “In 2014, in an effort to transfer an archive of Clinton emails from a laptop onto a server, someone used a personal Gmail address to help” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY EIGHT: Clinton Deleted Her Emails Because She Thought “She Didn’t Need Them Anymore.”Cilizza Tweet: ‘Clinton told the FBI she deleted her emails because she didn’t need them anymore not to avoid FOIA”(Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY NINE: Someone Tried To Hack Into Clinton’s iCloud Account. Viser Tweet: “The FBI found that someone was trying to hack into Hillary Clinton’s iCloud account. They were unsuccessful.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
DISCOVERY TEN: “Hillary Clinton Sent Out An Email To All State Employees Warning Them Against Using Personal Email Addresses.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
BONUS DISCOVERY: “The Phrase ‘Could Not Recall’ Or ‘Did Not Recall’ Appears 27 Times In Hillary Clinton FBI Interview Transcript.” (Twitter.com, 9/2/16)
We can only imagine what the FBI held back…
Nicely done Sundance! Wish you would work things out with Bongino. His megaphone ability on the news would be deadly with your mind. Keep up the good work!!
I’m speechless. They thought she would win and got amazingly careless with their lies, spin, and coverup. What a mess. There is no question these people are heading to prison, all of them.
It is just too big to ignore….my biggest hope is that when it comes down they let the American know exactly who the crooks are and exactly what they did. No redacting.
I agree, no redacting. At this point it’s ridiculous but that’s just me.
One of the Congressmen – I’ll have to look it up – who was on Outnumbered the other day said that it’s his opinion the memo doesn’t need to be redacted because any source or method used in the weaponization of it against the president will be abolished, making anything classified obsolete.
It was NY Representative Lee Zeldin.
Yeah, ‘classified’ was never intended to mean ‘cloaked to hide corruption’.
I suspect that a lot of these redactions are merely Name Withheld To Protect The Guilty.
It’s likely the redactions have nothing to do with “protecting other investigations”…but instead are done to protect these co-conspirators.
I did some research on Trisha Beth, but it was the same info people were posting to your twitter account SD. She’s been around for awhile, clerking for Sc justice Kagan. She is listed 45 times as a visitor to either the Eisenhower building or the WH.
Superb article SD. I need to read it again. Your research is absolutely incredible. These people are nuts…and have ruined their lives. I saw a recent photo of Lisa Page and the stress was clearly telling on her face and in her eyes.
Great work on your part too Fe! Thanks for your research.
There is just something about reading it all laid out like that that leaves me sort of aghast, I guess you could say.
Not so much that this is new, it is the putting together of things we just learned in the last day or two with what we had previously learned (but kind of forgot about).
Seeing it all laid out there, Sundance style? I’d be having a panic attack if I were Cankles. I know what all the cynics here say, repeatedly, and I get it I really do, but all I could think reading this is oh boy, is Cankles ever going down!!!
My reaction as well. I think my head is still spinning.
They never thought she could lose.
Or, even more precisely, they just knew he’d never win.
And then the impossible happened. Trump won. Handily.
And then the panic.
In the Lord of the Rings, the Fellowship of the power of Good — Elves, Hobbits, Dwarves and a good Wizard — has only one advantage: they possess the One Ring of Power. They themselves dare not use it for it is so powerful it would corrupt even the most noble of good souls.
With it, Sauron could control the world. It was the ultimate corrupting power. So powerful, it would destroy any mere mortal (or moral being) who tried to wield it.
In 2016 — and many years previous — the Obami knew they controlled the world. In our universe, they had the Ring.
In our universe, the Ring was Control of the Surveillance State. Yeah. The Eye of Sauron.
They lost it.
And the guy that now wields it is a good wizard, stable and ingenious, and full of mirth and brimming with badassery and magic.
And he sees all. And when I say all, I mean everything. Every plot, crime, every shudder and sigh.
And they know it.
A commenter earlier very keenly observed that our Congressmen were stepping up to the plate finally, after all these years.
It isn’t mere corruption that is making them do so; they never had a problem with it before.
What they have seen has made the blood drain from their face. When they have seen has made them choose sides.
The Elves never really liked the Dwarves — they were enemies. The Hobbits, like the American Christian in Flyover Country (Shire) never hurt anyone.
When confronted with pure Evil, they all had to pick sides.
What Nunes, et al saw …
Before this is over (and it may never be over, ever), I believe we will learn of crimes that will make obstruction of justice in the leadership of the FBU and DOJ seem palatable and even desirable in comparison.
I’m very sorry to say this but my friends and patriots, gird your souls for the possibility that we are about to become aware of the presence of true evil in our institutions.
God has not forsaken the United State of America. It is no coincidence that Trump appeared at the very moment when all that is Good was about to be irrevocably swept into the Abyss.
Act as though everything depended on you.
Pray as though everything depends on God.
God bless America
Land that I love
Stand beside her
And guide her
Through the night …
Beautifully stated!
I truly believe that was the moment to change everything. And he knew it. It showed on his face.
Love it. Often people make a hash out of LOTR comparisons.
I’m jumping in here late.
Fact: There are emails transmitted between Hillary and Barry off the Gov.com servers.
This is not a defense of the actions taken but if all of this, FBI and DOJ intervention, was done at the orders of Barry to cover this up. Do they all try to hide behind his executive authority? It seems all this communicating behind the scenes was to hide what was really going on. Almost in a watergate sense. What is worse, the crime or the cover up? Now it has mushroomed to a gigantic proportion and is sucking the life out of these institutions. The swamp.
“What is worse, the crime or the cover up?”
In this case, the Coverup is bad…but the Crimes are worse.
I feel like we’re reading about court intrigue from medieval times. Elitist, aristocrats plotting and conniving against the monarchy or other feudal lords, hiding who they’re messaged, and pretending they’re still on the side of the just cause of rule, etc. etc. Really, this isn’t any different.
The outcome all depends on who is up on the horses when this is said and done; it better be our side, it’s not just about who writes the history books.
I’d be thrilled and fascinated if I were watching this in TV series or reading a book. That this is OUR GOVERNMENT sort of leaves me sick to my stomach.
We’d better win this one.
“That this is OUR GOVERNMENT sort of leaves me sick to my stomach.”
I have thought about what millions of Americans have had to endure these last two years. If the “small group” had done their jobs professionally and without bias, what a totally different track this all could of went.
Hopefully, the level of nausea will help us stay committed to making things better for future generations (like our up and coming Z’s)
I read a LOT of spy thrillers, and the one thing I can say is that I’d have to throw away a book with a plot this overt. You seriously couldn’t SELL a spy novel with this plot, because they’ve all got to be “believable”, and this horse-puckey is FAR beyond the pale of believability!
What sickens me is that the Dems and the MSM will never admit it was wrong. They have crossed over to the dark side. I blame The Clintons and Obama as well. They talk of how partisan it is now in our country, and blame Trump for it. I would say all you have to do is look to how they respond to True Corruption and see what they say. If there are NO Democrats or those in the media willing to admit there were crimes committed and should be prosecuted, then they believe the ends justify the means and we are no longer a country of laws.. just who holds the loudest megaphone.
Yes, all of the puzzle pieces are coming together.
Sundance is performing acts of ‘ real professional journalism’, something the MM abandoned years ago. Kudos Sundance. Your patriotism is awe inspiring!
And yeah, I have to wonder WHAT on top of all that stuff Peter Storkx would consider “inflammatory?” You mean, more inflammatory than all of that?
I may take up drinking.
Works for me…..😎
Just a night crawlin….night crawlin…sing it….
Knowing the Clintons, it’s bad stuff. Now can there be obstruction of justice charges or malfeasance/misconduct against these so-called FBI high level investigators who obviously did not do their jobs.
No one is allowed to “lie” to the FBI, but the FBI can lie, by omission and obfuscation, to Congress and the American people? They appear to think they’re exempt from the Law.
It looks like a lot of top people at the FBI are still dirty. DOJ?
Yes, DOJ and who knows where else this has spread? I’m sure the CIA is a hot mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might I suggest a shot of Tide Pod? Generous blue curacao, top with a layer of Baileys, finish with orange vodka. That might just do it! 🙂
Not just inflammatory, but VERY inflammatory. If the friend thinks that , it has to be bad.
The plot thickens and the Hillderbeast is stewing in the pot!!!!
The Lunatic ‘didn’t know when she received her security clearance’. That had me rolling on the floor. Guess we need Comey’s drapes to cover it up.
But she was “smart” enough to be Sec. of State and President… Not.
BTW, there was some brief clip of an old interview w/ Obama where he tells the interviewer he learned about her private server/email use like “we did” via the news’ media. That’s now be proven to be an outright lie. He then quickly when on to praise her for being an outstanding Sec. of State. He was corresponding with her via that same server and email system! I believe he had full knowledge so they could communicate at will without FOIA getting in their way.
These people are all venomous snakes. He was able to lie with ease (of course, we knew that) – but his worshipers didn’t.
Your work in seeking the truth is appreciated more than words can say in a tiny comment box. Thank you.
I can only imagine how much money the Clintons were throwing at just about everyone to make them dance like little carnival monkeys in order to distract and hide what she was up to. It really turns my stomach.
So Hillary could not recall training on how to handle classified information. Even low level State Department employees are required to take ANNUAL tests called Cyber Security Awareness Tests just to have an email account!
The absurdity is absolutely astounding!
Dave = David Laufman – Counter-Intelligence Section Chief, National Security Division, DoJ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
David Bowdich is the associate deputy director of the FBI, FBI Headquarters
The second email is a follow-up to that email on May 16, 2016 from Comey’s Chief of Staff Rybicki to FBI officials Peter Strzok, Jonathan Moffa, FBI General Counsel James Baker, Trisha Anderson, E.W. Priestap, Andrew McCabe, and David Bowdich stating, “Please send me any comments on this statement so we may roll into a master doc for discussion with the Director at a future date.”
https://aclj.org/government-corruption/aclj-forces-fbi-to-release-comeys-draft-memo-made-months-before-public-exoneration-of-clinton
Not sure about this Mike but saw his name when I found Bowdich appointment.
?? Michael Steinbach, executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, FBI Headquarters
Mr. Steinbach has been named executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, replacing John Giacalone, who will be retiring at the end of February. Mr. Steinbach most recently served as the assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division.
February 11, 2016
FBI Announces Executive Appointments
FBI Director James B. Comey announced today the following leadership appointments:
1. David Bowdich, associate deputy director of the FBI, FBI Headquarters
2. Michael Steinbach, executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, FBI Headquarters
3. James Turgal, executive assistant director for the Information and Technology Branch, FBI Headquarters
4. David Schlendorf, assistant director for the Human Resources Division, FBI Headquarters
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-announces-executive-appointments-2
Mr. Steinbach himself supervised the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s handling of her emails, according to John L. Martin, a former FBI agent who attended the lunch meeting.
About 25 FBI personnel worked on the case, Mr. Steinbach said. Contrary to what seems to be a given in some media circles, no rebellion of FBI agents has taken place because of Mr. Comey’s decision not to prosecute the presidential candidate. In fact, according to Mr. Martin, Mr. Steinbach said all of those who worked on the case said they agreed with Mr. Comey’s decision.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/31/the-real-story-behind-the-fbis-hillary-clinton-inv/
Sounds like a winning possibility, HGWT.
Hang ’em High!!
Remember, remember!
The eighth of November,
The FBI’s treason and plot;
I know of no reason
Why the FBI’s treason
Should ever be forgot!
And I sure would like to know just how Peter Strzok determined that the “VERY inflammatory things” were not relevant to the investigation. Let’s see it Petey, WE THE PEOPLE, can decide.
Hee, hee….so Congress isn’t allowed to determine what’s “relevant to understanding the focus of the investigation” but good old Strzok, in FBI middle level management, believes he must do that for Congress. Mustn’t lose the intent of the propaganda, eh Pete?
The arrogance and the corruption are neck and neck.
Likely someone above Mr. Strzok’s pay-grade made the call to hold the inflammatory back – although he looks to have abetted the conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably no need to ask, how many different iD’s she used when communicating? Make a List of those names as well as contacts?
Same question to contacts? Pssst, they know! Lmao.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Web is forever. Everything you ever browsed, log onto, sent as an email is permanently recorded.
You can get around that with an encrypted VPN (both parties) or one time pads.
Otherwise you’re dumber than 9 chickens.
Like Hillary and Peter and half the FBI.
“The second file is 11 pages (full pdf here) and is the actual FBI investigator notes during the Hillary Clinton interview.” Apparently, “I don’t recall” is a legitimate defense when you’re a Clinton.
Comey knew of everything that was in the 302s. “Comey went on to say that despite some evidence of criminal activity, given all the other factors involved, the FBI would not recommend prosecution for mishandling classified information. In other words, he invoked “prosecutorial discretion”—that all things considered, the case is not worth devoting the resources to make.”
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/07/05/james-comey-admits-hillary-might-have-committed-crime-but-wont-recommend-prosecution/
And that’s not even in the scope of his job description. FBI investigates – gives the info to Justice – they decide! Same as police investigation, gather the data/evidence and turn it over to the District Attorney, who makes the call for charging or not.
“I don’t recall” works every time, if you are a CLINTON.
WHITEWATER
IMPEACHMENT
BENGHAZI
DRONING ASSANGE
The terms Secret Society and Rep. Matt Gaetz “Cabal of People” is without a doubt intentional, the narrative is being framed. The white hats are laying the foundation for wide net conspiracy charges. I think the conspiracy charges will evolve into RICO charges for many . The offenses required for RICO are very broad. RICO can also be used civilly. President Trump’s recent executive order adds more teeth.
Ironically, the RICO act was signed into law by President Nixon 😀
Wouldn’t “the 302s we didn’t turn over” more likely be separate 302s, not Clinton’s 302 (singular). FBI interviewed dozens of people. Some may have talked. Problem was that FBI took Secretary’s word for it that there were no crimes (bc they wanted to) and ignored (hid) the rest.
Breaking News:
Jeff Sessions promises to “fix DoJ bias”.
What about their dreadful cracked fingernails Jeff?
He hasn’t heard the DoJ is trying to get PDJT impeached it seems.
He wants DoJ to suffer a good stern talking to.
Ya gotta laugh.
A bit slow is our Jeff ……or an establishment shill.
The SWAMP is DEEP and the SWAMP is WIDE and Sessions is the GATEKEEPER
All roads lead back to Bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero OHOMO the Serial LYING, Document HIDING, BC FORGING, ILLEGITIMATE you can’t be NBC with a FOREIGN NATIONAL as a ‘father; no matter where you are born, Homosexual, DEVOUT MUSLIM according to ALL his Indonesian school contemporaries Oh and Barry Soetero could have registered as a CHRISTIAN at BOTH the Indonesian State school and the Catholic Run St Franciscus Assisi schools he attended in Jakarta and at that time to attend STATE SCHOOL you had to be an INDONESIAN CITIZEN. They are all
fighting TOOTH and NAIL to protect BARRY and not to admit they NEVER even VETTED HIM.
What I don’t understand…with all this information including a memo that “shocked” members of Congress, why haven’t arrests been made already or at the very least pink slips for those involved. What a great example we’re setting for law enforcement at the highest level for our generation and generations to come. Or is all this just a political war of nah, nah nee boo boo.
TWITTER’S AT WAR!
Sean Hannity’s Twitter Account Disappears
Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) | Twitter Account Disappears
You’e right. And that’s a bad sign. Lefty Twitter. Maybe they should be regulated as a public utility since they’re interfering with the 1st Amendment rights of people who don’t think like them.
We need to let POTUS know, and DonaldJTrumpJr.
Hannity is back…but Katica is still down!
One Hannity fan wrote: “Hannity follows me I better change my password, would be my luck to get hacked. Many fake accounts just started up. I’d wait to post.
@RealSeanHannity @real_hannity @seanhannity_ @seanhannity__ @seanhannity_fox Fake fake fake. Fake. Many accts posting #hannityisback are hacked accts to lure fishies.
I still have the original Hannity that I was following.
OIG is doing a full review of the FBI’s Clinton Foundation investigation, so the complete 302s should be part of his extensive documentation…..if not he’s not been tipped off that information has been withheld/missing. (ouch!)
I wish I could be confident that this will, in fact lead to prosecution but the weaponization of the IRS and that Lois Lerner walked scot-free keeps coming to mind.
Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway
Don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
There’s a battle outside
And it is ragin’
It’ll soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’.
Great investigative journalism, once again, Sundance!
Incredible amount of info in one article! Outstanding.
If you think this is fun now, wait until FBI/DOJ employees start flipping to save their own skin. As more fringe players like “Dave, Mike and Trisha” get sucked in (Thanks Pete and Lisa!) it is only a matter of time.
Then two groups will form. The first of names we already know, who will bunker down and plead the 5th. The second group will include people we don’t yet know who will tell us what we already know (i.e. what we’ve been reading from this website for months), under oath, and with emails/texts/docs to back up their accounts.
Spoiler alert: It won’t be pretty for the folks in the first group.
27 Can’t remembers, and that’s the number we know of.
27 memory lapses ( on important stuff ) and the *interrogators*. I use that word laughingly, don’t drill down they just accept it ??
Does it not occur to them that such a person would have difficulty functioning in just every day normal life, and they believe an ex high level official and potential president could be so afflicted and not be suspicious ?
A proper interrogation would have had a dust sheet on the floor to catch the blood splashes but in this case the splashes were WHITEWASH.
It was a tea party, not an investigation.
My last sentence is frivolous I know, just an anger vent but the point is still valid I feel.
I’m not knocking anything you said, just stating facts. They weren’t there for an investigative interview. They were there to check off a box, pure and simple.
Thank you for all your great investigating!! Wow!
Page 8 of 302 doc has Hillary claiming that she did not understand what (C) meant on email.
For 4 years she acted as Sec State and never asked ?????
Did she flunk her security briefing after being sworn in ??/
“The most qualified person ever to run for President”.
As someone who in 1968 was accidentally shown highly classified info on secure communications by my supervisor, and was then told by him to “forget you ever saw it”, and to this day has neither forgotten it nor told anyone, I would like to slap her in the face.
And knowing that Hillary gave routine instructions, relayed via Huma, to have the (uncleared) housekeeper print out classified emails in the SCIF — I want to slap her again.
BTW — was Hillary RACIST for allowing her immigrant housekeeper print out emails because she assumed her immigrant housekeeper couldn’t read English??
Or make a copy for herself?
News story later this year?? : “Clinton’s Filipino immigrant maid was Russian sleeper agent.”
https://nypost.com/2016/11/06/clinton-directed-her-maid-to-print-out-classified-materials/
And these cretins are considered our best and brightest, able to make decisions for the masses? Just reading the list of things Hillary doesn’t recall or doesn’t know is hysterical .. how many times did we hear repeated that she was the smartest woman in the world, and was all powerful? She’s not smart — heck she’s not sane.
Amazing work, Sundance! We’re mighty proud of you!
I believe Hillary has increased her alcohol consumption because of the stress of the scandal(s). Or else she is publicly showing her “incredibly good judgement” by repeating a line fed to her at a restaurant/bar:
“The video was posted by Alex Mohajer to Twitter and shows a rosy-nosed Clinton seated with a woman to her right at what appears to be a restaurant or bar, speaking directly to the man’s cellphone camera, “Hey,everyone. I just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for your feminism; for your activism. And all I can hope is you keep up the really important good work.”
Clinton then leans over to better hear over the din a man’s voice asking her, “Can you say, ‘activist bitches supporting bitches?’”
Clinton bursts out laughing and then looks back into the camera to deliver her line, “And let me just say this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches. So let’s go!” ”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/video-hillary-clinton-message-activist-bitches-supporting-bitches/
Equal protection under the law only applies to the little guys, of course, Democrats the exception.
There are a lot of people that need to be led, hands bound by snap ties behind them, to the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial
Team Strzok work well together. They know they can count on other teams, legal teams or perhaps strongarm teams, to do their part as their job proceeds. I wonder how many people have been treated to taskforce teams like Strzok’s. It is stunning to see this support of a candidate and its smearing of the other candidate. Clearly, it is not patriotism that guides them.
I have attended a few pitch fests in Hollywood and pitched one story (not yet complete) that got this comment: “Wow. That’s about the best one I’ve heard all day.”
Never in a million years would I have the temerity to pitch this wild yarn.
I see CNN is hyping “Watergate, Watergate” 24/7, now that “Russia, Russia” is fading into the sunset. The idiots don’t realize that it’s MUCH WORSE THAN WATERGATE, except they’re talkng about the wrong scandal!
Can’t wait for the dramatic version of this; I’m more eager to see this one than Zero Dark Thirty.
