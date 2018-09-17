President Trump Hosts Meeting of National Council for the American Worker…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a meeting with the key administration officials executing the workforce initiatives programs. The programs include expanded vocational training, private-public partnerships for education, and expanded investment in skills training for a modern American workforce.

The National Council for the American Worker is the executive agency tasked with execution of the policies and working with various state and local officials to help increase the skills training for U.S. workers. With a MAGAnomic expanding economy; and with all of the subsequent jobs growth; and with a revitalization of U.S. manufacturing; the workforce initiatives are keys to sustaining successful growth for American workers.

