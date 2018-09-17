President Trump Hosts Meeting of National Council for the American Worker…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a meeting with the key administration officials executing the workforce initiatives programs. The programs include expanded vocational training, private-public partnerships for education, and expanded investment in skills training for a modern American workforce.
The National Council for the American Worker is the executive agency tasked with execution of the policies and working with various state and local officials to help increase the skills training for U.S. workers. With a MAGAnomic expanding economy; and with all of the subsequent jobs growth; and with a revitalization of U.S. manufacturing; the workforce initiatives are keys to sustaining successful growth for American workers.
PDJT the best President, by the people and for the people.
It sure seems to me that he is starting to hit his stride. That was a well run meeting and press conference. I think he is ready to run, hope so. If so, then hold on.
Love, love this President who is looking out for ALL of the citizens, not just a few
Ever wondered what would happen if Jupiter wandered throught the asteroid belt? 😉
Buckle up buttercups, the MAGA Train is going plaid!
