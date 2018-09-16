Sunday Talks: Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Declassification and Congressional Investigations…

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes appears with Maria Bartiromo for a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of current issues and events. The interview begins with a discussion on China’s strategic economic objectives and continues into issues surrounding congressional investigations of the DOJ and FBI.

In the second half of the interview Chairman Nunes shares some insight from interviews, testimony and depositions from approximately 70 former administration officials and calls for the release of the transcripts. According to Nunes 70 to 80% of all testimony is not classified. The remaining 20% could be declassified for release by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Dan Coats. The interview is in two segments:

.

The second part of the interview is below:

.

