California Man Arrested After Trying to Stab Republican Congressional Candidate…

Against the ongoing physical attacks and assassination attempts the political left against Republicans (Rand Paul, Steve Scalise and Lee Zeldin); and amid instructions from Democrat Maxine Waters to target political opposition (Sarah Sanders, Kirstjen Nielsen, Pam Bondi etc); and with the mid-term elections less than two months away; the latest attack against republican candidate Rudy Peters becomes even more alarming.

According to police and media reports, Mr. Farzad Fazeli, 35 (left), was arrested after attempting to stab Republican congressional candidate Randy Peters with switchblade in Castro Valley, CA.

Mr. Peters is running for congress against incumbent Democrat Eric Swalwell, a notorious face of the antagonistic left.

Peters survived serious injury thanks to a malfunctioning switchblade, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The attempted stabbing was preceded by Fazeli making “disparaging remarks” about the Republican Party, according to the sheriff’s office.  (read more)

Representative Eric Swalwell responded to news of the attack with a curious tweet.  Curious due to the position of the  unnecessary word “But”.

