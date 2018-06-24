Representative Maxine Waters Rallies Mob, Demands Political Violence Against Trump Administration…

Don’t look away. Don’t dismiss this. Pretty soon a group of democrat socialists are going to engage in a violent mass casualty event against Americans they disagree with. Watch as fascist Representative Maxine Waters openly calls for political violence against any member of the Trump administration.
Next up, legislation to require President Trump supporters to wear armbands. Democrats are returning to their roots.
Mail her a can of yellow paint and a brush. That way they can put a mark on their enemies.
I hope President Trump will file a restraining order against Waters. All of the staffers also. She needs to be made an example of and since Congress seems to think this screed is ok, something formal should happen. She is probably the unhinged nut who had a staffer scream, “**** Trump, the other day. No one was held accountable for that either. So tired of no one held accountable.
OMGosh, I didn’t know it was HER staffer that yelled that. I saw it right after it happened and haven’t heard a word about it since, and didn’t think to look it up. That yelling was outrageous!!!
Nooooo. Keep her talking. Maxine is the gift that keeps on giving. Every time she opens her mouth PDJT gains in the polls.
Maxine is as corrupt as Grace Mugabe.
An anti-Trump journalists decides to tell truth on immigration under Obama:
http://www.philly.com/philly/columnists/will_bunch/border-crisis-immigration-barack-obama-donald-trump-20180624.html?amphtml=y&__twitter_impression=true
Black racist politicians need to be collated in an easy to view list and described as such….”black racist Democrat Maxine Waters said today that….”
She’s a congress person, as public a figure as they come, who called for a breach of the peace by inciting a mob and targeting a specific and small number of people. Given that she used recent hostilities as the reference for the remark and to recommend them as templates for future action, there should be enough specificity there to charge her, if not to censure her in the House and throw her out.
Wow, prog Democrats have become completely unhinged, off-the-rails, batspiff crazy. President Trump has triggered them like nothing I’ve ever seen.
I just tried to watch the local news here in florida they are saying protest trump is inhumane, no one is an alien, you cant hold people for crossing the border. Its ok to attack ..
Outta control. I think i might pop a blood vessel if i had to watch another minute.
The media is glorifying the dumb protestors and ginning up the unrest. Notice that the local news outlets always make a point of reporting on (advertising for) upcoming area anti-Trump protests. Networks which broadcast socialist democrats calling for insurrection should also be held accountable. They are normalizing aggressive antisocial behavior bordering on criminal activity and that’s not healthy for the nation. The FakeNews purveyors are not innocent bystanders in all of this, that’s for sure.
It already happened—last year in Vegas. President Trump said that he knows the facts and that they would be made known at an appropriate time, so I have hope that the truth will be known, but our Congress needs to tighten up the laws about stalking, threatening/inciting violence, “yelling ‘fire’ in a movie theater” before things get out of hand for this President, his family, Cabinet Members and supporters…as it already has. Loretta Lynch once called for “blood in the streets,” then one evening last year—there was.
We need to find any speeches by the Klan, commies, or Hitler that is similar to her rant that could be put side by side in an ad for Navarro. Compare her and the Left to the Klan, Communists and Hitler. I think it could be effective. Any thoughts?
They are very close to crossing a line. If there’s a riot and someone in the Trump admin is assaulted and injured there will be a serious reckoning. As in charges being filed and prosecuted against those instigating the violence. It’s a slippery slope and it leads to potential bloody revolution based on false beliefs in reality. I support peaceful, lawful protests but I also believe in law and the truth. These protesters are sorely mistaken, they are being angered over propaganda.
I am so sick and tired of these people. You are right they are stepping on the line.
Maxine needs a chronic case of laryngitis. It be a gift for all of us.
. . . WOULD be a gift for all of us.
From instigating violence in the streets, Targeting people for their beliefs, and advocating disarming the citizens. This is beginning to sound eerily familiar.
As an LEO I have dedicated my time to stopping unnecessary violence and act as a intermediary where I could. This can not go on. This kind of ideology needs to be pulled out by the roots and the ground salted where it’s found.
To the folks instigating this, look back at Europe and see where that led a civilized society. You have no idea what your unleashing on yourselves.
To Congress, drive this out of our sacred halls, it has no place there. Too many families have sacrificed to rid the world of this.
