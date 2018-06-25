Red Hen Restaurant Owner Followed Sanders Family To Next Restaurant to Continue Harassment…

Back Story Here – The story of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by the owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, takes on more context today as Mike Huckabee explained during a radio interview.
According to Mr. Huckabee the owner of the Red Hen restaurant not only kicked out Sarah Sanders and her in-laws, but she followed them to another restaurant, organized a group of people to assist her efforts, and then led the mob in continued harassment of the Sanders family.
Mike Huckabee was interviewed by Laura Ingraham for her radio show:
For the conservative, when life presents great struggles, he/she knows she has the power to surmount them. Happiness stems from internal strength and perseverance. For the liberal, when life presents great struggles, the system failed, therefore they were at the mercy of a faulty system, and they believe that only when the system is fixed can their life improve.
A progressive liberals’ happiness is built on systemic contingencies, which they will then seek to control or expect someone else to. One holds herself accountable; the other holds anyone and everyone accountable except herself.
And there it is. There’s where the origin of hate comes from.
The liberal ideology causes that person to cast anger at the world when things go wrong or appear “unfair.” She constantly chooses only to see the “injustices” – and that makes for a very miserable, toxic and blame-casting existence.
Let’s be very clear on the escalation here.
This was terrorism. And a mob is brandishing a lethal weapon.
The Left does this a lot.
See this 2010 article:
More extensive coverage of the Leftist mob beat down of GOP operative Allee Bautsch here —
That’s stalking.
That’s illegal.
Lock her up.
The Red Hen Comedy Hour. Deplorables could gather in the evening to watch the leftists go in and out and laugh at them. Maybe a Kazoo Band to help them along. A 20 Kazoo salute.
I’m not into the “choose you out” schick. Too high school for me.
Sara is a big girl, she can take care of herself. Call the cops, file a complaint, get a restraining order against the old hag and her employees. Sue for emotional damage, $$$$ talks. Take the family on a nice vacation for the trouble. There are tons of lawyers in Washington DC.
This victim hood crap has got to stop…
Sometimes people are victims of something horrid, though, through no fault of their own.
So she’s a Coc tool too………..
Progressivism has turned into a full-fledged terrorist movement. The Democrat party will be irreversibly stigmatized by the terrorism done in their name….not like anyone within that organization is wanting to stop it either.
I really like that hat. Totally off topic.
In your avatar. Not on those fools in the picture. Lol!
That a 20’s flapper hat. I wish hats would come back in style!
If you zoom in on the pic of the dad, he looks like a woman. Every ounce of testosterone has been ripped from his soul by his feminist wife. I feel sorry for the young boy not having a solid father figure. **Im not /sarc on this either** MAGA
I doubt the democrats will be able to tamp down their fanatics for the election. it iz gonna be a Freak Show this Summer.
Please do not misconstrue these comments. I am not equating the actions of the owner of the Red Hen to those of the mass shooters we’ve seen over the past months but there is a very important similarity. They are both in it for the publicity. This ‘family’ now has their 15 minutes of fame. What would have happened if nothing has been said about it at all? Then they would have been forced to put their own YouTube video up and it would have been seen as empty boasting. Remember 1 Cor 13
If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
We should deny those filled with hate the satisfaction of knowing that they got to us. Are we going to change their minds by confronting them – never. They are lost and have given their souls to the evil one.
We are blessed, we have read the book and we know how it ends.
The red hen owner is a fascist pig. Dirty restaurant inside out.
How about passing a federal law making it a felony to harass a public figure?
Thinking I had made my last comment in reference to The Red Hen, and listening to Mike Huckabee’s story concerning the owner’s actions afterwords, I don’t think I’ll allow this behavior in MY HOMETOWN to continue unchallenged.
The next city council meeting will be held on July 5th at Waddell Elementary School located at
100 Pendleton Place Lexington, VA 24450
Contact 50th 462 3700.
It is a public meeting and I invite all who may be intetested to attend. Be respectful, don’t be a Red Hen.
I will find who the other individuals are that accompanied her to the other restaurant and make available their businesses information, so that people can decide if they want to shop there and/or inform others they feel my be intetested.
Lastly, I know the mayor and he and I WILL have a cordial, friendly, and respectful conversation as to how the actions of a few spoiled, uncouth, intolerant elitists assholes have brought nationwide shame to a wonderful city and community. It has left a stain on our heritage that left unchecked will destroy the community.
It is not who the people of Rockbridge County are, it is however who a whining, screeching, pathetic group of sore losing democrats are.
