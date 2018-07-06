More of Maxine’s People – Another Democrat Arrested For Death Threats Against Republican Congressman…

Another democrat was arrested earlier today after following the advice of Maxine Waters and threatening political violence against a member of congress. The target was the campaign staff and office of republican lawmaker Lee Zeldin (NY-1).
New York – Suffolk County Police today arrested a Nesconset man for making a terroristic threat against a campaign worker at Lee Zeldin’s Congressional Campaign Headquarters in Nesconset this morning.
Martin Astrof was arrested after he threatened to kill supporters of Congressman Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump. Astrof went to the campaign headquarters of Congressman Zeldin and became irate with a campaign worker at approximately 11:15 a.m. After threatening to kill the campaign worker and other supporters, Astrof backed his car up in an aggressive manner nearly striking the worker.
Astrof fled the scene and was arrested a short time later in front of his home in Nesconset.
Astrof, 75, of 7 Meryl Lane, was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a felony, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree. (more)
In another incident a few days ago, Capitol Hill Police issued an arrest warrant for another Maxine Waters follower who threatened to chop up Senator Rand Paul’s family with an axe.
The threat of political violence from authentic democrats continues with greater frequency.
Ole Maxie is one, but there are so many who’s names I hope to see on indictment list like real soon. I won’t hold my breathe but I can hope and pray.
HBD, and why is this sour face seditionist being arrested for her threats and instigating others to do the dirty. She needs to be removed from Congress NOW and in jail or better yet prison for a long, long time, and assets confiscated to pay for her food, clothing and bed while in prison. There are many crooks in Congress but she is one nastier and more thief than many others. Her crimes are many and she should not be out there walking, spouting sedition, and apparently getting away with it. This is not OUR America at all.
This is going to kill the Dem. Party.
They are killing themselves but at the same time know that their future is very bleak. That is just fine with me.
I’d rather it marked the end of the Demogop Party.
Due to liberal hystrionics and volatile antics, the donkey is on life support only supported by socialism. Conservatives and Independents will be pulling the plug on it this November…:)
Time to retire from Gubmint work when the yrs. you fed at the taxpayer trough is higher than your IQ.
I LOVE it! I am grateful that all of them are okay. The Democrat Party is going to be destroyed on November 6, 2018. They can blame the Russians and Macedonians all they want but it will be because AMERICANS decided they have had enough with them an want their country other to continue to prosper for themselves and their families.
That is exactly what is going to happen. I have not a doubt in my mind! Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Crying 😭 Chuck are national treasures that I will continue to pray for. They need to remain exactly where they are for the next 25 years.
“Macedonians” !!!
While the Democrats, MSM etc. continue to implode, our President through his incredible Admiration, continue to work on MAGA!
From the article linked above:
The U.S. trade deficit again narrowed sharply in May, shrinking $3.0 billion from $46.1 to $43.1 billion, a big net-positive for 2Q gross domestic product (GDP). This is the most narrow reading for the trade gap in 19 months.
The data for 2Q reflects the impact of the trade reciprocity initiative from the Trump Administration, and it clearly indicates at least some degree of short-term success.
Even this WHORE from CNN couldn’t say anything negative about the job report. She stutter’s her way through it!
The White Hats in the House are fighting back for Rep. Jim Jordan!
The WINNING is absolutely killing their messiah each and everyday!
From the article linked above:
Since the 2008-2009 recession, wage growth for workers has been stuck at 2.5% or lower — compared to a 3%-plus growth rate for wages before the financial crisis.
It’s not surprising this should be so: The economy failed to grow by more than 3% in any year during the Obama era, despite massive stimulus of nearly a trillion dollars and record-low zero-percent interest rates engineered by a desperate Fed.
The average annualized growth of the Obama years was actually less than 2%, the worst performance since the Great Depression.
Workers looking for fatter paychecks had their best year in 2017 since before the financial crisis, according to a government report Wednesday.
The Employment Cost Index, a measure of salary and benefit costs, registered a 2.6 percent gain for the full year, tied for the best since 2007, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
President Donald Trump’s first full year in office saw gains that easily outdistanced any year for his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose best showing was the 2.2 percent increases in 2016 and 2014. Six of Obama’s eight years in office saw gains of 2 percent or less.
A $3 billion improvement in trade deficit will add 0.15 to GDP. A good start.
It really is! Somehow our President has turned the tide without finalizing a single trade deal. Even the KORUS deal has yet to be signed.
Thank you Matt Gaetz for standing with Jim. You are head and shoulders above the majority of the reps. Keep up the good work!
LikeLiked by 9 people
He really is! Matt gets it in so many ways. He has a very bright future in the Republican Party. The sky is the limit for him.
I don’t think any of them will be alive in 25 years and there is a good possibility it could be much earlier than that.
Doesn’t stop me from praying 😇😉
Nancy Pelosi is not only an amazing conservative, she’s also the absolute greatest troll in all of history. It’s pretty clear at this point she’s hardcore MAGA. She barely even hides it anymore. She goes so radically overboard with leftist nonsense that I’m afraid she’s going to blow her cover and people are going to figure out that she is actually making fun of the insanity of lefty garbage. Think about it – could she make the left look any worse if that were what she was *trying* to do? Ask yourself: If someone wanted to infiltrate the left and destroy it, what would that look like? What would they do differently from what Nancy does? Anything?
Remember how that Colbert A-hole had a show where he pretended to be a super over-the-top right-wing blowhard to make fun of conservatives? Nancy is a real life version of that except she pretends to be a lefty loon, thus making fun of leftism. She is clearly a very committed conservative who long ago decided to make the “long march” through the liberal institutions. She infiltrated, posing as “San Fran Nan”, an uber-leftist persona she made up. How else are you going to get inside the left? They’re not going to open the door for Pat Buchanan. If you want to infiltrate you have to pretend to be one of them, and make it look good. Frankly I’m surprised the left is too dumb to see that Nancy is trolling the hell out them, but they’ve bought the San Fran Nan act hook, line, and sinker. She has them so convinced that she’s a leftist that she can now pretty openly destroy them and they don’t even notice.
As far as Maxine goes, I don’t think she’s an undercover right-wing troll who infiltrated the left to destroy it. I think she’s just so stupid that she’s destroying it on accident. Doesn’t really matter, the effect is the same. I thank both Nancy and Maxine for the service they are providing in hastening the collapse of leftism.
Note: I’m kidding about Nancy, that was all meant as a joke. I think….
Damn you nearly had me convinced that San Fran Nan was 100% behind MAGA! Your absolutely right that she with be the perfect person to infiltrate the Left. She is killing them from within.
As for Maxine, our President is right that her IQ would register in the mid 60s.
I don’t care if the dimwit party destroys itself. What I care about is protecting “us” and all the people who voted against the Uniparty for the only man in history who could not be bought by deep state. The smartest man on the planet, Donald J. Trump our President.
So not only do we need to pray as our war is not against “flesh or blood,” we need to ask for God to help us defeat this foe. Then we need to get some specialized training so we can protect ourselves. Not to mention protect our Congressmen/ladies.
Bring back stylish fortresses to live in. Secret service can protect our President and his family. They can protect our other elected officials.
Huh?
Is it me, or does it feel like we are headed for another civil war of some form? Seriously. It breaks my heart to see Americans attacking Americans or just wishing harm and death on each other.
Will these insane and ignorant Libtards keep pushing it to that point? I know there aren’t really that many of them (their opinions and rants get extra attention and make it seem like there are more), but there are still potantially millions that could get fired up enough to attack in large groups. Fuk8n illegal aliens and evil muslims would probably join them in this REALLY SHORT war.
If The Deplorables did not have the strength of character, convictions, and love of life in us, we would definitely already be in a civil war.
All I know is that if we are going to do it, we better do it while Trump is in office and he has the military and LE behind him.
We have all the weapons and the training to use them.
We will win, they will be destroyed quickly and we can rebuild, on time and under budget.
Also, if we destroy our country and have to begin anew- I want four year term limits on every public office with no repeats!
Civil war, I don’t think so.
These groups are targeting vulnerable individuals to join their ranks, either older or dependent people, if you look at their demos. They are few in number but the damned media is amplifying the situation.
What is dangerous about it is they are now operating as individual cells, like ISIS.
Therefore it is best to draw them out and deal with them.
In other words, Freedom of Speech is a wonderful thing. If we didn’t have it, the government wouldn’t know who is dangerous.
Don’t worry. Eventually we’ll get tired of it and punch them in the face. First we wait for the whole world to see who started it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lionel Natio’s video entitled “America Is Now Officially in a Civil War: How We Will Convincingly, Triumphantly and Decisively Win”.
“They are going to lose after the mid terms and when Trump is re-elected in 2020 and the realize that they had all this time and all this opportunity and they squandered their mission and it all began -and don’t forget – when Hillary Clinton tried to explain how she lost a rigged election.”
The truth is we were already attacked, infiltrated and almost lost our country and way of life. This is the clean up and the healing. These are the mind controlled remnants of a very well planned coup of darkness. We remain strong in our love and civility until the justice is meted out properly.
They call her ”Crazy Maxine”. Well, when one is crazy, one is dangerous.
Why haven’t they chopped her out of the party?
The answer would be they are all now as ”crazy” as her.
Great news for November.
I saw her called “Mad Max” somewhere today and it seems to fit.
The word ”mad” means ”crazy” although most people interpret it as being ”upset”.
A big difference. Mad or Crazy have similar definitions.
The reason Democrats are allowing this to happen is they know they are doomed in November.and in 2020 also. It’s a retribution strategy. The party is bleeding out.
Why haven’t they chopped her out of the party? Unless Pelosi or others do it without their fingerprints on the knife, Mad Maxie would be on TV in 30 seconds inciting riots.
Mad Maxie knows this. Pelosi and others know this.
I replied just before your comment. In line with your thought process. Enjoy the show.
These people need serious prison time. They are dangerous and they are eroding what’s left of civil civic life in the US.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Truly sad that the Demorat Party along with their leftist media dogs have endorsed this behavior.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All these incidents are being reported locally. But it’s effective in changing the mindset in favor of Trump, town after town,
I wrote to President Trump a minute ago.
I requested that something drastic be done to stop the terrorist Maxine waters and Michael Moore from making terrorist threats. I asked that he start declassifying documents and firing agency employees that are actively working against the American people.
I know he will never read it, but I had to vent.
This has been a horrible news night with the gut punches right and left.
I’m mentally exhausted, which is the effect they want to see, I will not let them win, I will not stop fighting back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s so bad about the news today? We’re totally winning on every front.
Piper I liked your post but not the last part. It really has not been horrible news night if you just stick to CTH. You are feeling bad because of the effect of watching or reading news from the MSM, or eneMedia, or YSM as some call it. Even some conservative news sites are too frequently featuring outrageous MSM stories just to get clicks.
The people who write those stories that are printed or read off a teleprompter are Leftists with one goal: make the pro-Trump people look as bad or as hopeless as possible while making Democrats and anti Trump people look as good or as innocent or as hopeful as possible. Objective Truth plays very little or no part at all in their news stories.
I strongly recommend to stop watching MSM news on tv or on the MSM websites. Pick a few reliable (always are factual regardless of who looks good or bad) conservative sites and stick with them.
And another one.
A Boynton Beach man was punched and dragged 30 feet down the street by a Democrat driver in a car for having a Trump flag in his yard.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/florida-man-punched-dragged-down-the-street-by-a-car-for-having-trump-flag-in-yard/
It does seem we’re seeing increasing numbers of random (as we’ll as orchestrated ) attacks upon anyone not speaking/dressing/acting in lockstep with the radical elements of the Left . Some are so egregious even the LSM has to acknowledge them ! Most recently ( ? ) is the FL individual assaulted in his driveway for the Trump flag in his yard on the Fourth ! As the November elections near, I suspect we’ll be seeing an escalation of the attacks on opposing candidates’ rallies and at polling places . If the radicals make it a “long hot summer ” I suspect it will drive a lot of otherwise bullet democrat voters to vote differently; perhaps at local as well as state levels .
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have got to get that broad under control. Now. They can’t let her get away with what she is doing just because she is a female black person.
Neal Boortz would have called Mad Max and her violence prone minions “mindless myrmidons from the Democrat plantation.”
This has less to do with Donald Trump than the violence illegal immigration has brought to the country
Anyone see the Brexit news? May basically came out with an agreement with her cabinet on a Brexit framework. The framework essentially keeps them in the EU as they will still follow all EU rules and regulations. They will be out of the EU in name only. Disgusting – especially in light of the DJT visit to discuss trade, which was DJT’s way of extending an olive branch to support their decision to leave.
Sorry. Wrong thread.
It is increasingly certain that the Democrats are going to pay heavily in November for fomenting violence and bearing false witness against Republicans. However, Establishment Republicans who remain silent during this ramping up of unacceptable behavior from the Left are putting at risk their seats, their party, and this nation.
Isn’t it just so typical that none of these attacks upon supporters of Trump will receive any more than local coverage of the event? Imagine how different it will be when one of us retaliates in kind and puts the attacker in his place. Then it will be nationwide coverage non-stop on all of the media outlets.
It just goes to demonstrate how strong our position actually is. Against all odds, we are still finding ways to win, just like our champion PDJT. He has our back, and we have his. My only concern is the integrity of the voting system coming up shortly in November. They know that they have to win the House to bring a halt to the efforts to uncover and reveal their perfidity. I hope efforts are in place to guarantee the integrity of the elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
