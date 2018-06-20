Unstable Activist Allison Hrabar, Who Threatened DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, is a Federal Employee Within The DOJ….

Well, for anyone who was wondering about the institutional and political bias within the U.S. Department of Justice, here’s more information.
Meet DOJ employee Ms. Allison Hrabar.
Last night DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was eating dinner at a local restaurant in Washington DC when a rage-filled activist mob went after her and her husband. The mob are members of the violent MDC-DSA group: Metro DC Democrat Socialists of America. The lead agent within the mob was Ms. Allison Hrabar; who is also an employee of the Department of Justice.
Ms. Allison Hrabar was very excited about the confrontation and took to twitter to share her joy. Her twitter handle is: @allisongeroi The Daily Caller has more:
One of the activists who chased Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night over the Trump administration’s immigration policies is an employee of the Department of Justice, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.
Members of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America crashed Nielsen’s meal with a demonstration full of chants and other outbursts.
One of those participants, Allison Hrabar, actually works for the Trump administration — as a paralegal in the DOJ. […] The Washington Examiner spoke with Hrabar Wednesday and she defended her behavior as off government time and a use of her First Amendment rights.
“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she told The Examiner. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”
[…] Hrabar has worked at the DOJ since July 2016. Prior to that, she was a student at the selective Swarthmore College where tuition runs over $50,000 annually. She previously attended a charter school in Arizona. (read more)
Many people often wonder what happens to young, generally over-indulged, activists who don’t think about the logical consequences to their actions. It is likely anytime a prospective employer does a background check on Allison Hrabar they will encounter hundreds of headlines surrounding this event. Her career options are likely gone as a direct result.
Perhaps her Arizona family is independently wealthy and able to compensate Allison Hrabar for the loss in future employment or career advancement. However, generally speaking the downstream consequences upon the family of the socialist/activist also end-up negatively impacted.
A few minutes of gleeful fist-pumping joy plays well with the political comrades, but the ultimate end results, the life-consequences, are rarely thought through.
Oh well; resist we much…
“Ms. Allison Hrabar told me about how she’d always be a lifelong socialist-liberal reformist type. Originally a member of the Democrats, and advanced for various elections, but like with many, the fall elections in November was a wakeup call. She first harkened to the new generation of leftist in the U.S. when she saw stuff on the DSA on Twitter, before joining in February. She always wanted to move, instead of participating every few years in an election, but now she’s doing activities for the party every day. She told me that she was surprised by a number of people interested in the DSA. She came with snacks, Faygo, 200 pamphlets and 50 posters. By the time I had arrived in my unfit state, all she had left were pamphlets and water, with the company of the DSA volunteers.”
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/faygo-fascism-juggalo-march-washington
Groan. Not surprisingly, she’s a product of Tucson, my home town. Here in the People’s Republic of Pima County, we boast the most CORRUPT public school districts (with more child-molesting teachers per capita), University athletic programs, Sheriff’s Department, and Court System in the State of Arizona.
It’s only Wednesday and I’m writing him…..again.
Dear AG Sessions,
Here’s your “honorable” employees. At it again! Wow, here’s what’s really going on in your world. We pray that reality will occur to you and your horrible staff. Some day soon. Fingers crossed.
I read:
“Last night DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was eating dinner at a local restaurant in Washington DC when a rage-filled activist mob went after her and her husband. The mob are members of the violent MDC-DSA group: Metro DC Democrat Socialists of America. The lead agent within the mob was Ms. Allison Hrabar; who is also an employee of the Department of Justice.
Ms. Allison Hrabar was very excited about the confrontation and took to twitter to share her joy. Her twitter handle is: @allisongeroi The Daily Caller has more:”
Oh, we should wait for: 1) The IG report 2) listen to another DOJ/FBI spokesperson assure the American people that your organizations are “honorable”…. Repeat……Rinse…..Repeat.
The most horrible organization, giving the IRS a run for their money. Oh, wait, there is an exception to your many rules: If it’s destroying Conservative groups you’ll work together. That’s right, for Tea Party people or True the Vote you’ll join together into one big tax sucking anti-American brown shirt, jack boot oppressive mob. Oppressors!
Please resign and take Rosenstein and Wray with you.
Sincerely,
Donna
The Justice Department is delegitimised. Transparency will help, but we have a delegitimised, untrustworthy institution which has failed to protect and defend our most precious assets. It is blocking other entities which would enforce rule of law . The actions which we have discovered reveal a pattern of behavior (uranium one, IRS targeting, congressional surveillance) which is a standing threat to our domestic and international security., a showdown is inevitable, and it shouldn’t fall to POTUS alone to deal with it.
I hope all her work emails have been archived and they are gone over with a fine tooth comb. She just may lead to others and so can be removed
If she has used work emails and/or Twitter and time to communicate with or about DSA that should be more than cause to send her packing.
Looks like it’s FOIA time for her emails.
Exposing my extreme naivete here, but I am horrified to discover that there is an active “Democrat-Socialist” group in DC – or anywhere else in the US. Looking at the numbers of gullible, kool-aid drinking young people the long-term prospects for the country really look bleak.
Maybe Congress can make a law that anyone who makes any effort to bring socialism/communism here has to first live in such a country for a year.
The Democrat Party is actually The Communist Party USA. (They just haven’t admitted it yet, but were getting close)
When mister Obama came on the scene the CPUSA didn’t run a candidate for president. For the first time in 70 years the communists encouraged all their sycophants to vote Democrat. So yes, they have taken over the party of the left.
Don’t leave out the msm arm…..
Ah, the DSA has been around a long time, formed in 1982, and led by the noxious Michael Harrington who died in 1989. All of Barack Obama’s Chicago Communist cronies dealt with it in some form or another throughout their careers, and still do.
I highly recommend Dr. Paul Kengor’s work when it comes to the history of communism in the US. His biography of Obama’s mentor, Frank Marshall Davis (CPUSA # 47544) is fantastic, with reprints of Davis’s writings (rantings) in the Chicago Star. Davis was a dyed in the wool Stalinist who mentored Obama in Hawaii, and palled around with Robert Rochon Taylor (the grandfather of Valerie Jarrett) and James Bowman (her father).
I highly recommend reading this articles by Dr. Kengor in the American Spectator, it will give you an idea of the horrifying influence of Chicago Communism on the Obama administration, and today’s progressives:
https://spectator.org/63484_barack-and-valeries-great-communist-party-marriage/
https://spectator.org/37398_letting-obama-be-obama/
https://spectator.org/36072_david-axelrod-lefty-lumberjack/
DSA is some of the most extreme Bolsheviks. Most insane and willing to commit crimes. The Stormtroopers of the Democrat Party. This was 100% coordinated with higher ups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe McCarthy really wasn’t crying wolf. Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist and Barack was a strait up Communist infiltrator.
You can’t make up crazy. And her job is in the DOJ? No bias here, right? I bet you there are hundreds just like her that can’t understand the difference between her job and the importance of keeping her political opinions to herself. I blame Sessions, I blame Rosenstein and I blame Wray. But they will never blame themselves because they themselves hate Trump just like this little snowflake and can’t keep it separate from work even if they tried. First amendment and off work my as$.
This is such a big story because it comes on the heels of the IG report. We all know the DOJ is stocked with radicals. But now we have verifiable evidence of the radicalism at even the lowest levels of the DOJ. I contend that the upcoming IG report on the Russia investigation will be the end of the Russia probe
No member of a subversive organization such as the DSA should be employed by the DOJ or the Judiciary. They shouldn’t be allowed in Congress either.
I really think she doesn’t know who her boss is. DOJ is the executive branch, and President Trump is the executive.
200,000 for college and doesn’t have a clue….but I repeat myself
Obvious Mental problems, the need for attention. Guessing she is very anti-social so she fits right in with this group. I get the First Amendment, but the DOJ needs to have rules for employee conduct whether they are working or not! We aren’t talking about her working at Starbucks!
Have to agree that she is the average fed swamp employee not an exception. As a brain dead Leftist she actually believes that it is her “right” to jump around and yell & scream at someone sitting in a restaurant eating dinner. This is how crazy they are and they infest the entire DC bureaucracy. It will take years to “Drain the Swamp” but it must be done.
Leftism is her religion. She thinks she is “doing good” and is totally blind to her own hatred for ordinary people.
She’s for the ” downtrodden “…..They are safety under her feet. If they decide to actually better themselves, the fangs will come out
This is the make up of the CFPB that Mick Mulvany is cleaning up.
Hatch Act violation. Could be fired. Ir suspended. Or fined $1000. A union bargaining unit member is entitled to legal representation by a union attorney. A lot depends on her employment record. Of course, if she was well liked by management, bad things would likely have been handled discreetly, without the need for documentation or disciplinary action. There is, in the Federal Govt, a two tier system of discipline. The higher the grade, the more immunity. The more “juice” the more immunity. Harsh discopline and termination are for those who are not connected, not liked by management because they won’t go along with sketchy stuff or turn a blind eye to corruption. The FBI agents that Comey fired for topping off Congress to the Weiner laptop, are not represented by an employees union. So they can be fired for any reason, or no reason at all. They could bring their case, at their own expense, to the Merit Systems Protection Board, where their chance of prevailing is about one in a hundred. Perhaps someone in Congress will intervene for them. But what of all the whistleblowers who get the ax? Sorry, nothing for you. Should have kept your mouth shut. So stand up for what’s right, turn in the crooks, point out waste and malfeasance, and you are gone, out on the street. In the job market with a firing from the Feds on your record. Seem fair treepers? Now it appears that POTUS does not like Federal employee unions, which have extremely limited power. In fact they cannot bargain waged and benefits, and they cannot do anything that is not already contained within Federal labor law. I would say that the Unions would be uneeded if Federal agencies were headed by ethical, honest people and managed by executives with a proven track record of competence and public service.. But how often does this happen?
Can an individual sue a government employee under the Hatch act? I’d take her to small claims court just to send a message.
You can’t sue under the Hatch Act, because it doesn’t work that way. What you can do is file a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel (not the Mueller one), who is responsible for investigation and enforcement.
https://osc.gov/Pages/HatchAct-HowToFile.aspx
This protest wouldn’t fall under the Hatch Act, most likely. What could is if she’s doing event stuff, political tweeting, etc, on an account that she accesses at work or during business hours (at least based on OSC guidance), which is very common (especially with the raging political types).
Quite frankly, I don’t know how it’s not a civil rights violation to harass someone in a place of public accommodation and force them to leave.
But I’d look at possible Hatch Act violations to get her out of DOJ. One little tweet or visit to her little online comrades on her work computer, and bang — she’s out of there.
Unions are not needed. Period.
Unions destroy productivity and destroy jobs.
Her Twitter acct is now private, with a header photo of a woman (from Frasier) holding a folder stating “I’m Union”. In other words, she is saying she can do what she wants, and no one can do anything about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So will Allison Hrabar continue to work for DOJ??? She needs to be fired and charged for harassment of Kirstjen Nielsen! Will it happen?
You’re fired!
Talk about timing. This has just appeared on Zero Hedge, 15 minutes ago — US Liberals Are Clinically Insane And Care Nothing For The American People —
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-20/bridge-us-liberals-are-clinically-insane-and-care-nothing-american-people
The first two sentences: “Even before Donald Trump won the White House, there were strong indications that something was not quite right with the Liberal mindset. Today, all doubt on the matter has been cleared away.”
.. and they don’t even (need to) bring up Peter Fonda..
Bias? What bias?….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has anyone considered that maybe this eyebrow DOJ employee MIGHT = have been leaking info to this radical group?
Because I doubt that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told the world of her dinner plans.
I think it’s vital they run down that leak.
Politics completely aside, what kind of person thinks it is acceptable behavior to intrude on another party’s dinner at a restaurant? And yet we keep calling them “liberals.”
I keep imagining, what would I do if I ran across Eric Holder or Valerie Jarrett eating dinner at a restaurant?
No way in hell I’d interrupt their dinner. I can’t imagine a situation where I would do anything involving a bullhorn.
I would give the waiter or waitress $50 so I can pit into their food.
I HONESTLY BELIEVE this is the result of MASS Hypnotism techniques studied and used by Obama! Same methods Hitler used MSM Perpetuates and triggers it! Somebody needs to figure out how to reprogram them all before this gets REALLY UGLY!!
Putting her in ‘line thirteen’ seems like a viable tactic ! She ought to be out of her office with her access pulled and pay and benefits stopped by close of business Friday !
And it isn’t fair to write AG Sessions without writing Christopher Wray…..
Dear Director Wray
Oh another “honorable” employee of your organizations at it again! Wow, here’s what’s really going on in your world. These are “your” people, you vet them right? I mean not just anyone can wonder in off the street and work for the DOJ. Correct? We pray that reality will occur to you and your horrible staffs. Some day soon. Fingers crossed.
I read:
“Last night DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was eating dinner at a local restaurant in Washington DC when a rage-filled activist mob went after her and her husband. The mob are members of the violent MDC-DSA group: Metro DC Democrat Socialists of America. The lead agent within the mob was Ms. Allison Hrabar; who is also an employee of the Department of Justice.
Ms. Allison Hrabar was very excited about the confrontation and took to twitter to share her joy. Her twitter handle is: @allisongeroi The Daily Caller has more:”
Oh, we should wait for: 1) The IG report 2) listen to another lecture from you assuring the American people that your organizations are “honorable”…. Repeat……Rinse…..Repeat.
The most horrible organization with power…ever. Giving the IRS a run for their money for the worst ever. Oh, wait, there is an exception to your many rules: If it’s destroying Conservative groups you’ll work together. That’s right, for Tea Party people or True the Vote the FBI/DOJ/IRS will join together into one big tax sucking anti-American brown shirt, jack boot oppressive mob. Oppressors! You’re the Commie oppressors my grandparents warned us about.
Please resign and take Rosenstein and Sessions with you. You are the worst leadership. The worst! It’s just a punishment to watch.
Sincerely,
Donna
Donna,
Thanks for your emails to Sessions and Wray. I would do the same (actually I have before) but I am afraid I might not be as eloquent as you.
See how she feels when she is arrested.
DC Code
§ 21–521. Detention of persons believed to be mentally ill; transportation and application to hospital.
An accredited officer or agent of the Department of Mental Health of the District of Columbia, or an officer authorized to make arrests in the District of Columbia, or a physician or qualified psychologist of the person in question, who has reason to believe that a person is mentally ill and, because of the illness, is likely to injure himself or others if he is not immediately detained may, without a warrant, take the person into custody, transport him to a public or private hospital, or to the Department, and make application for his admission thereto for purposes of emergency observation and diagnosis. The application shall reveal the circumstances under which the person was taken into custody and the reasons therefor.
“. . . chased Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant . . . .”
Hilarious. A Mexican restaurant yet they claim Republicans hate all things Mexican and non whitebread.
DSA are the Bolsheviks of the Democrat Party. Most are in Brooklyn. Most are young. Writers. Some unemployed. Drug heads.
All of them are very disturbed in the head and willing to commit violence. All of them are willing to commit crimes, to a degree. Incredibly hateful.
They were the ones stalking ICE targets and circulating names. They need to be declared a terrorist organization.
Was at an “anti-Sharia Law rally” where Antifa showed up with their old Soviet red with yellow hammer & sickle flags. They didn’t call themselves DSA but had some dopey club name like “the Red Guard.” If not for lines of State Troopers stacked three deep between the two groups there would have been violence. The commie thugs in masks were loud, angry, pushy, rude & crude. We had a permit to be there. They didn’t. Still they were allowed to stop our planned march with threats of violence. It was a nearly face to face standoff. Being a blue city (in a red state) none of them were arrested.
That sounds a lot like what happened in Charlottesville.
Someone said she can’t be fired, well, she can. New employees can be fired within three years with little recourse. BTW, where the f is the OMB? They are the most powerful organization in the executive branch but they seem to be on vacation.
President Trump can personally fire anybody in the Executive Branch for any reason, and if anybody opposes it he can fire their ass too.
If I was with secretary Nielsen last night, we wouldn’t have been leaving the restaurant until we finished our dinner and called the police on a bunch of communists.
Yep, she made a mistake leaving. Call the cops and watch them arrest.
Started working for the DOJ in … July 2016!!!! Under Trump’s watch!!! Whoever HIRED this subversive Socialist termite needs to be FIRED immediately for FAILURE to adequate vett this dangerous lunatic. Who gives a crap about her … uhhh … Swathmore … degree. I will wager she is no more intelligent or prepared than the average Community College graduate with a 2-year Associates degree!
Ahem!!! President Trump was elected on November 8th 2016. I can’t be sure but I do believe July 2016 came before January 20, 2017.
The problem is that the department is rotten to the core. Remember, 94% of DC voted for the witch.
It’s probably Jeff “Elmer Fudd” Session’s niece… he’ll have to recuse himself from firing her.
“It is likely anytime a prospective employer does a background check on Allison Hrabar they will encounter hundreds of headlines surrounding this event. Her career options are likely gone as a direct result.”
_____________________
Or enhanced, depending on the political orientation of her prospective employer.
This kind if idiocy not only demonstrates her willingness to get down for the cause, but shows that hers is a completely malleable personality, easily brainwashed and manipulated.
She is an absolute product of her environment, education and upbringing. No capacity for self-reflection, no capacity or even comprehension of critical or independent thought.
She has been pumped full of Leftist political dogma from Kindergarten onward, never once stopping to question whether anything she was being taught was actually true or even logical.
Like all fed employees who get caught spending their time subverting the government or watching porn all day long, she’ll be placed on paid administrative leave. From there she’ll get to hang out at home gardening, walking the dogs, watching tv and playing on the internet – until she gets her 20. That’s when the big fat pension and free health care kick in (paid for by you and me). In other words, because she hates President Trump, republicans, Conservatives, American voters in flyover country, she’ll live happily ever after and we’ll get to pay for it.
It has come to this. A person having a meal at a place of public accommodation can be harassed and chased out for their beliefs. This is the civil rights issue of our time.
This Hrabar person works in the antitrust division of DOJ, which is headed by Trump appointee Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General. He might want to consider downsizing his staff by at least one.
There has to be a correlation between the rank & file nitwits being big glasses wearing skinny dorks / dorkess’s who in all probability were mocked in high school, with being feeble minded, easily manipulated leftist morons
It’s always the losers who hate America & Americans & are passionate about destroying traditional America at the forefront of the pro-invasion movement
They’re all such simple minded freaks who wouldn’t last a day without the protections afforded them by real Americans who fought & died for the freedoms they so casually dismiss
Imagine if America was inhabited by these freaks during the revolution. It would have been over without one British musket shot being fired
Her line supervisor needs to consult with the IT (computer) department specialists and “re-play” her computer activity at work (I’m pretty sure there’s software that allows that)
… and see how much commie organizing and rabble-rousing she’s doing throughout her work day at taxpayer expense
… grounds for termination, I’m pretty sure
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your suggestion of responsible, prompt action is just too reasonable, nimrodman so I’m sure they won’t do it.
This SJW wacko is likely an Obama Era hire.
She needs to go find a job with the Democrat Socialists or Nancy Pelosi.
So as a paralegal does this kiddie have any access whatever to the legal records or any other information of any kind that she could use against her political enemies?
You better fix that quick, Rosie baby.
A school counselor in high school went out of her way to bring my mother in for a counseling session and told her I should go to Swarthmore or Sara Lawerence, which my mother promptly ignored. I was butthurt for 30 seconds, now posthumously apologize to my mother for even that.
