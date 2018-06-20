Unstable Activist Allison Hrabar, Who Threatened DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, is a Federal Employee Within The DOJ….

Well, for anyone who was wondering about the institutional and political bias within the U.S. Department of Justice, here’s more information.

Meet DOJ employee Ms. Allison Hrabar.

Last night DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was eating dinner at a local restaurant in Washington DC when a rage-filled activist mob went after her and her husband. The mob are members of the violent MDC-DSA group: Metro DC Democrat Socialists of America. The lead agent within the mob was Ms. Allison Hrabar; who is also an employee of the Department of Justice.

Ms. Allison Hrabar was very excited about the confrontation and took to twitter to share her joy. Her twitter handle is: @allisongeroi The Daily Caller has more:

One of the activists who chased Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night over the Trump administration’s immigration policies is an employee of the Department of Justice, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.

Members of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America crashed Nielsen’s meal with a demonstration full of chants and other outbursts. One of those participants, Allison Hrabar, actually works for the Trump administration — as a paralegal in the DOJ. […] The Washington Examiner spoke with Hrabar Wednesday and she defended her behavior as off government time and a use of her First Amendment rights. “If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she told The Examiner. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.” […] Hrabar has worked at the DOJ since July 2016. Prior to that, she was a student at the selective Swarthmore College where tuition runs over $50,000 annually. She previously attended a charter school in Arizona. (read more)

Many people often wonder what happens to young, generally over-indulged, activists who don’t think about the logical consequences to their actions. It is likely anytime a prospective employer does a background check on Allison Hrabar they will encounter hundreds of headlines surrounding this event. Her career options are likely gone as a direct result.

Perhaps her Arizona family is independently wealthy and able to compensate Allison Hrabar for the loss in future employment or career advancement. However, generally speaking the downstream consequences upon the family of the socialist/activist also end-up negatively impacted.

A few minutes of gleeful fist-pumping joy plays well with the political comrades, but the ultimate end results, the life-consequences, are rarely thought through.

Oh well; resist we much…

Funny that.

