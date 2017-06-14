Republicans in Congress Targeted By Democrat Party Assassin – GOP Whip Steve Scalise and Three Others Shot…

GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in a stable condition after a rabid left-wing activist named James Hodgkinso, 66, opened fire upon the house republican baseball team during practice Wednesday morning.
James T. Hodgkinson was a former campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders. After asking if those practicing were Democrats or Republicans, he opened fire on players with a high powered rifle from the third base dugout (Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia) The group was taking grounders and practicing batting at around 7.00am.
Zachary Barth, a congressional staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams, was also shot but is expected to fully recover. Two US Capitol Police officers who were accompanying Scalise were wounded as they exchanged fire with the gunman. They are both in a ‘good condition’ in hospital.
(Via Daily Mail) […] Scalise’s office said while he was undergoing emergency surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center that he was in ‘stable condition.’ ‘Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,’ a spokesperson said.
He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.’
Texas Rep. Roger Williams tweeted that Barth, a legislative correspondent in his office, was being treated in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Barth wrote on Facebook shortly after: ‘I got shot this morning at the baseball fields but I am in the hospital and okay. Thank you for the thoughts and prayers.
Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop described how one man – thought to be part of Scalise’s Capitol Police protection detail – stood his ground to return fire as the congressmen and at least one of their children dove for cover in a dugout and Scalise dragged himself across the field after being hit, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
He told CBS Detroit: ‘As we were standing here this morning, a gunman walked up to the fence line and just began to shoot. I was standing at home plate and he was in the third base line. He had a rifle that was clearly meant for the job of taking people out, multiple casualties, and he had several rounds and magazines that he kept unloading and reloading.’
He said: ‘The only reason why any of us walked out of this thing, by the grace of God, one of the folks here had a weapon to fire back and give us a moment to find cover.’
‘We were inside the backstop and if we didn’t have that cover by a brave person who stood up and took a shot themselves, we would not have gotten out of there and every one of us would have been hit — every single one of us.
‘He was coming around the fence line and he was looking for all of us who had found cover in different spots. But if we didn’t have return fire right there, he would have come up to each one of us and shot us point-blank.’
President Donald Trump also praised the two cops for their ‘heroic actions’, saying ‘many lives’ would have been lost if they had not been there.
‘Congressman Scalise is a friend and a very good friend. He’s a patriot and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault and Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers, not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world,’ Trump said.
‘Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault.
‘Melania and I are grateful for their heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all victims.’
The group was practicing for a charity match which is due to take place on Thursday at Nationals Park when they were attacked. Three men escaped and took shelter in an apartment building nearby. (read more)
The shooter was 66-year-old James T Hodgkison (FACEBOOK HERE) A Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer.
Remember these are the same US Capitol Police officers that allowed terrorism and acts of violence to proceed all day long on Inauguration Day. US Capitol Officers that vote heavy left and usually do not protect right leaning people. I have very little respect at all for US Capitol Police.
However, this was a shooting of Congressional people so they had to do something to save face. If it was you or I and the group were chanting anti-Trump they would have let us get injured and done nothing or very little. And it would have been buried in the news cycles.
How many acts of violence against Trump supporters have they allowed in the US Capitol. Lack of fair and just policing sets up the environment that gives many more shooters wings to do something. – just like today. They are emboldened by chronic lack of enforcement of certain groups.
did you notice the “captain” of the capital police “speaking” at the initial press conf….fat faced blubber monger with nothing at all to say…the other LEO did all the talking….
I have no doubt that the Capitol Police only returned fire because they felt their own lives were in danger; It was NOT heroics on display, it was self-preservation – saving thei own lives
Where is the anger and outrage in Congress?
We just had an attempt to take out a significant part of the Republican Party and no outrage?
The shooter is a rabid Democrat and not a peep about the ramped-up rhetoric coming out of the Democratic party and their SJW activists (BLM, AntiFa, Hollywood, Climatistas, et al)?
Don’t worry Bob. They’ve all made their “Oh this is horrible” speeches.
It’s just another cowardly moon bat sociopath and wannabe murderer of innocent and unarmed people that made the news cycle. Fortunately, he received his proper comeuppance and quickly faded away. He will remain nameless to me forever.
I say good riddance to the leftist extremist coward.
This wasn’t a crazy, he seems like a mainstream Dem.
http://www.bnd.com/news/local/article156092134.html
The Belleville, IL News Democrat repented his letters to the editor today. His views sound typical of most liberal voters.
Cheers
At this point, Crawler, there is no such thing as “Extreme” Left.
There is NO sane portion of the Left or Dem Party in this country. None.
The Marxist takeover of the Democrat party has done a lot of damage to what was once a reasonable party. Possibly terminal.
We can argue all day on what destroyed the Dem Party: Marxists/Globalists/Bankers, etc etc etc.
But the one thing all Americans should be able to agree on is this: They no longer represent the United States of America.
In fact, it’s getting pretty clear that they don’t even LIKE the USA.
Agreed in full Sunny!
“a rabid left-wing activist named James Hodgkinso…”
This is the kind of spin I see all the time in the mainstream media. We can figure out for ourselves that this guy is nuts, and the article points out that he is a Sanders supporter so we can deduce that he is left-wing. We are smart enough that we don’t need the spin.
On another note:
Republicans didn’t screw Bernie, the Democrats did. Shouldn’t a Bernie supporter be more mad at the Dems? I guess it goes to show how successful the MSM brainwashing has been.
And yet another note:
It will be interesting to watch the inevitable gun control debate that will follow. Every publicized shooting seems to spawn one. But this time the victims are gun supporters, and the anti-gunners are the enemies of the victims. I see the Republicans are already claiming that the presence of additional guns (in the hands of good guys) saved lives. I agree with this, but it will be interesting to follow this debate.
No more stupid debates are useful.
It’s a mistake to label him as “nuts.” Very sane people do very bad/evil things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have a good point. I guess I should have used a better word than “nuts”. Extreme, dangerous, etc. I didn’t really mean he was clinically insane. My point was merely that the readers can decide how to feel about this guy without being told how to feel about him. We can decide based on the evidence.
Exactly. THIS guy was made “insane” by propaganda. There will NOT be a pre-existing condition. He is “psychotic by worldview”. The left-wing equivalent of ISIS.
The people who clued me in to the idea that PC is a form of mind control, just made this kind of act completely understandable. This is predictable, and it’s entirely logical why this happened AFTER the debut of the Trump assassination play, and not before it.
If one doesn’t bring the necessary psychosis to the job of being a “useful psycho” for Marxism, Marxism will instill it through cultural Marxism.
He is a new class of radicalized American.
Worth noting: The firearm used in this attack was ILLEGAL in the State of Illinoin. Banned. I have an idea – lets make MORE guns laws. See how well they work? /s
The line are drawn.
Patriots
Collaborators
Enemy troops
It is that simple.
It feels like things are continuing to unravel. Fourth Turning? Civil War? Dissolution of the Republic? It feels as if anything and everything is on the table.
Anyone with any connection to the FBI, please share this below:
Bernie Sanders may actually have blood on his hands! Look where he gave the following speech last week! ILLINOIS where the shooter was from!
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/06/12/bernie-sanders-supporters-want-form-their-own-party-peoples-democrats
From the article linked above:
The seemingly fractured Democratic Party may face another setback ahead of the 2018 elections, Peter Doocy reported.
Supporters of progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said they want to start their own party.
The organizers said they want to focus on the future after their current party’s last presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, seemed to focus on the past.
Sanders called for “fundamental change” during a speech in Illinois over the weekend.
Doocy said a document calling for the organization of a “People’s Party” began circulating recently.
A little more on the “people’s summit” held in Chicago last week:
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/06/12/draft-bernie-democratic-party-takeover-strategic-concerns-paramount-peoples-summit
If there is anything we have had enough of, it is “fundamental change.”
Republicans think Democrats are dim; Democrats think Republicans are evil…
I used to think Dems were dim, then I moved into Dems are insane — now I am a firm believer the real evil resides within the left. What happened this morning bears that out perfectly. Lock and load.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Venezuela http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/06/12/exclusive-inside-venezuela-socialist-haven-brink-total-collapse/
Anyone who is and has remained part of the Democrat Party after they attempted to (and essentially succeeded in) removing God from their platform is evil. They can claim all they want about how they believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, but as Jesus himself said, “By their fruits ye shall know them.”
Republicans, even as their own are shot down, join hands with the enemy and sing Kumbaya. The instantly go in to full belly up mitigation mode. They are just pathetic.
According to the Washington Post — the other person shot besides Mika, Scalise, and the two officers is Zack Barth – a legislative aid to Roger Williams (Texas)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/multiple-people-injured-after-shooting-in-alexandria/2017/06/14/0289c768-50f6-11e7-be25-3a519335381c_story.html?utm_term=.570801730ffa
Attacker was radicalized by Fake news media
THIS. Cultural Marxism and the Obamamedia that backs it up.
Audio from the shooting. So scary
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/337762-raw-audio-from-shooting-at-gop-baseball-practice
Libtards are itching for a civil war. They may have their wish granted one day. Then there won’t be any libtards left to tell the tale.
There is no difference between ISIS and leftists. Both groups are terrorist organizations driven by radical ideology and hate.
If the Whip had not been there with his security there would be MANY dead.A massacre was avoided by them being there. At least we are getting an idea how far the hateful lib dems and msm are willing to go.
Republicans fear winning more than anything else.
“In criminal law, incitement is the encouragement of another person to commit a crime. Depending on the jurisdiction, some or all types of incitement may be illegal.”
This is where it needs to start. Needs to go to USSC based on today’s event, Griffen, Shakespeare in part, bloodied PTrump rally attendees, etc.
Need USSC ruling whereby the “may” is changed to “shall”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incitement#United_States
