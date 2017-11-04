Rand Paul Assaulted at Kentucky Home – State Police Arrest Attacker…

According to several reports Senator Rand Paul was attacked Friday at his home in Kentucky.

Previously Senator Paul and a dozen congressional republicans survived an assassination attempt at their congressional baseball practice; the latest assault happened at his home.

(Via The Hill) […] “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.” The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, according to a statement from police. The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday. (read more)

(Via Bowling Green Daily News) A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault following an incident at the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

