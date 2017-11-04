Rand Paul Assaulted at Kentucky Home – State Police Arrest Attacker…

According to several reports Senator Rand Paul was attacked Friday at his home in Kentucky.
Previously Senator Paul and a dozen congressional republicans survived an assassination attempt at their congressional baseball practice; the latest assault happened at his home.
(Via The Hill) […] “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”
The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, according to a statement from police. The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday. (read more)
(Via Bowling Green Daily News) A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault following an incident at the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
Rene Boucher, 59, is in the Warren County Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records available Saturday afternoon.
Paul suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, which did not describe the circumstances surrounding the incident. (read more)
Lookner is now saying the FBI is involved to be sure the assault wasn't politically motivated and also the guy was apparently an acquaintance.
They say he is a doctor (anesthesiologist). Two major hospitals so could know each other, even though Rand hasn't been really as active in his practice since he was elected. He may have even shut down his office there. Even being a acquaintance thing, I say this has everything to do with politics.
OK, so why would an anesthesiologist assault a part-time opthalmic surgeon? I can't imagine this was a medical thing.
Yes. The dude is a DO (doc) from Bowling Green.
He may or he may not have worked with him. Two hospitals there. Greenview and the Medical Center. Rand's office years ago was next to the smaller Greenview but he probably had privileges at both. The other guy no idea.
