Rand Paul Assaulted at Kentucky Home – State Police Arrest Attacker…

November 4, 2017

According to several reports Senator Rand Paul was attacked Friday at his home in Kentucky.

Previously Senator Paul and a dozen congressional republicans survived an assassination attempt at their congressional baseball practice; the latest assault happened at his home.

(Via The Hill) […]   “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, according to a statement from police. The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday. (read more)

(Via Bowling Green Daily News) A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault following an incident at the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Rene Boucher, 59, is in the Warren County Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records available Saturday afternoon.

Paul suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, which did not describe the circumstances surrounding the incident. (read more)

33 Responses to Rand Paul Assaulted at Kentucky Home – State Police Arrest Attacker…

  1. sundance says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:35 pm

  2. sundance says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:36 pm

  3. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    attacker is a registered democrat

  4. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    $5,000 bond? Soros can afford more than that.

  5. FL_GUY says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    The media needs to stop with their evil propaganda against President Trump and the Rs. It spurs on these, as HiLIARy called them, “Stupid” D-Rats to commit violence.

    • joeknuckles says:
      November 4, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      Why would they stop? That is their intention. It is not accidental. It is 100% by design. Just like the race baiting ad in Virginia, which was not designed to win an election. It was designed to stir unrest.

  6. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Lookner is now saying the FBI is involved to be sure the assault wasn’t politically motivated and also the guy was apparently an acquaintance.

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      November 4, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      They say he is a doctor (anesthesiologist). Two major hospitals so could know each other, even though Rand hasn’t been really as active in his practice since he was elected. He may have even shut down his office there. Even being a acquaintance thing, I say this has everything to do with politics.

  7. Sentient says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Normally I enjoy any politician or journalist getting a good beat-down, but I’ll mind my manners.

  8. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:41 pm

  9. Craig W. Gordon says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Attacker suffers from TDS? Story to be buried down memory hole by Tuesday.

  10. Sentient says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Never trust a man named Renee.

  11. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:42 pm

  12. joeknuckles says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Rene Boucher, huh? I wonder if he’s any relation to Bobby Boucher, who was also prone to fits of rage.

  13. InAz says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Just last night I told my family that there will be more assaults on Republicans and President Trump.

    Of course the Demoncraps will blame President Trump for this and the Republicans will stay silent…….again.

    Obama said bring a gun if they bring a knife…. Lynch called for blood in the streets…..Waters, Perez others screaming dangerous rhetoric.

    Only President Trump will push back, hopefully.

  14. rumpole2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Walk Away Renee – The Left Banke

  15. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Lookner is getting ready to end the live stream but will tweet when any new info becomes available.

  16. oldschool64 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Poor Rand…..he’s just a lil’ guy.

