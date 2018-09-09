Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte…

Bob Goodlatte is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; and also the lead chairman (w/ Gowdy) of the joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee that is conducting the interviews of witnesses for the investigation into corruption by the FBI and DOJ. The joint committee has interviewed: Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr; no transcripts released (likely to avoid coordinated testimony).
In this morning’s interview with Maria Bartiromo Chairman Goodlatte discusses the need to interview Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson voluntarily or by subpoena. Again, note the oft-repeated “sources and methods” declassification issue.
Think about it. What were the sources/methods for the Steele Dossier? What were the sources/methods for the FISA application? It’s the sources and methods that were/are corrupt. Declassification is futile without un-redacting the sources and methods.
I am getting tired of waiting for the crescendo. I want justice! I want arrests, I want trials and I want hangings. And I know that I am not alone!
Would you like fries with that?
LOL! Yes, please. Along with some Chick Filet nuggets!
And make those fries “animal style!”
I’d like mine … animal-style. You know … the same way SHE’D be governing if the inconceivable had happened.
Drool. I *always* crave Chik-Fil-A on Sundays!!!!
Make mine extra crispy.
How ‘bout some extremely rare, small batch, Kentucky bourbon. A double! Honestly, the people just really want “accountability”p.”
In addition to simple accountability, after this week I really want something or someone to wipe the smug off Obama’s face. Publicly.
Oh… the days of true small batch concept are long gone, when you understand the origins of what made these small batch lables so darn good.
I once had the privilege of buying and drinking a bottle of Presidente 19. Oh it was so good and had no understanding of what I had, I just enjoyed it, I think I paid 35 dollars for it, so that was back when it was first came to market.
Everything since then is just marketing, chasing our bygone memory of what once was. If I know what I had, I would have saved it for special occassions. Then again my memory of this bottle of bourbon would not have be so lasting and tainted the occasions worthy of the rationing merits.
The times we are living are like this bottle of bourbon, chase the memory not for what was or can be, chase it as a standard of its own greastness, with time you shall know its greastness once again or at least what it is not.
A letter for your elected officials…
It is has been established there was no Russian collusion or deliberate Trump campaign interference with free elections in 2016. Additionally foreign interference in elections has been around for decades and practiced by major powers including the United States. Therefore, it can be concluded that the Mueller operation, started under dubious circumstances, was installed for the sole purpose of hiding government malfeasance during the Obama years. Is that not the definition of Obstructing Justice? How is this investigation allowed to stand? How is that so many in Congress support the Mueller probe? Could it be that everyone supporting this sham investigation are really saying, the Mueller probe exists to protect me? Listen,..it matters not, that some FBI and DOJ officials were corrupt, and the exposure thereof would erode Americans’ faith in their institutions. With the folks paying attention, the damage is already done. Americans’ distrust and anger will only grow larger should criminal and seditious behavior be allowed to go unpunished. I should remind you, the aggrieved party here is President Trump and his campaign. Our President deserves justice.
Supposedly, according to Bruce Ohr, the mueller investigation was the insurance policy.
https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/bruce-ohr-mueller-inquisition-peter-strzoks-insurance-policy-105738/
@ Peace……..and Rosenstein appointed Mueller, after Sessions recused.
I believe the insurance policy was the fact that Mueller was recommended to be the next FBI director and when he wasn’t appointed the new director, he would be placed as special counsel. After he was appointed SC, with the recusal of Sessions, and now Rod Rosenstein in charge of the SC and the only way for his removal would be for President Trump to fire them all. Sessions, Rosenstein & Mueller. And that right there is the insurance policy. They would pin obstruction of justice on PT and there’s nothing he could do about it.
Because let’s be honest. They only got the FISA warrant to legally spy on the campaign and the incoming administration. Just hoping for a crime to be committed to get something to stick to the wall. Only problem was they have yet to find something on PT.
So in my opinion, the insurance policy was for PT to fire everybody and then they could start impeachment proceedings on the obstruction of justice. I think in the long run, Trump is winning this battle and will win the war because of the total lack of any progress from the SC. The left will
claim a victory over a couple of guilty pleas and Manafort conviction but unless they take the House, there’s nothing that they can do to save face.
I agree AJC. Mueller is waiting until after the midterm election to do his report for the very reason you just said. If the Dems take the House, Mueller will find something to put in his report to help them with impeachment even if Trump doesn’t fire them all.
It looks like we will keep the House & in the meantime, more dirt on Mueller’s team is surfacing & with Rosenstein under FISA investigation, the tables are turning & Trump will win this war.
Surely the appointment of a 17 man/woman leftist group of those with law degrees (to call them lawyers would be to insult those honest and quasi-honest lawyers in the U.S. Mueller and his merry band of legal thugs had one purpose—to bury the evidence of the Obama/Clinton corruption train. Obama was so sure that Hillary couldn’t possibly blow it when he made the statement in response to PDJT that “at least he was president”. No way could he have imagined that she could blow it. After all, he was pulling the political strings. He just wasn’t counting on the middle class and those who formerly were middle class before Obama would rise up, band together and elect a non-politician to Make America Great Again!! The single purpose of Mueller was to make sure the illegal, dirty tricks of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, et. al. Would all be buried so deeply that sunshine could never get there. Alas, they didn’t know PDJT. They have underestimated him since he and our beautiful FLOTUS came down the escalator.
Barack the Silver Tongued Orator is now in danger of having the fork in his tongue exposed. I would imagine there are at least 3 Benghazi families seeking justice for their lost loved ones. Those guilty of contriving the “collusion” myth should personally have to repay the legal fees of the Flynn’s, Papadopoulous, Trump (Jr. and Sr.), Jared, and all others who were forced to pay for legal aid because of the illegal of these Anti-Americans.
We need Perp-walks. We need trials. We need convictions. We need punishment. In the words of that great pro (punk ruining offender) Copperdinky—Just Do It!!!!!
The real investigation should be of the conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President. And, no, it doesn’t matter who won the popular vote. And, yes, voter fraud is a thing. Trump isn’t a criminal, a liar, a racist, or an orange idiot. None of we deplorable are either.
That seems to be the idea, We The People need to get mad and make noise (write, call, march) to get attention of the media, the ones that don’t watch real news and our government employees. We can’t continue to be passive and then complain on social media (not saying you), we need to take action, vote and help others to recognize the importance, this is history in the making!!
Why haven’t we seen any marches on Washington from the deplorables? We should have the Jeff Sessions removal march…a unredact all the emails, communications and 703 march etc
It’s ’cause we have jobs and families and other obligations. The opposition has plenty of idle time.
Well written!
” Therefore, it can be concluded that the Mueller operation, started under dubious circumstances, was installed for the sole purpose of hiding government malfeasance during the Obama years.”
Someone over at Tabletmag, (as well as some folks at Judicial Watch), agree with you.
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“….That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration….”
I’m waiting on the “Major Trump announcement at the White House Oval Office live”. Here’s my vision of the announcement:
President Donald J. Trump:
My fellow Americans. It is has been established there was no Russian collusion or deliberate Trump campaign interference with free elections in 2016. Additionally foreign interference in elections has been around for decades and practiced by major powers including the United States. Therefore, it can be concluded that the Mueller operation, started under dubious circumstances, was installed for the sole purpose of hiding government malfeasance during the Obama years and while he and Crooked Hillary were simultaneously committing High Treason against the United States. I have therefore authorized the DOJ to work closely with the Military to try and convict a large number of indicted corrupt U.S. Government officials, both former and current. Military tribunals will occur at GITMO after all arrest have been made and the individuals have been transferred. Military tribunal’s will be conducted at GITMO and all of it will be 100% broadcasted in audio/video in real time for public consumption and in the name of U.S. Government Transparency. Thank you.
Mr. Sessions, will explain the details of these arrest to the public along with their criminal violations as well as your remarks. Thank You.
Also, General Maddox is charge of conducting all arrest which is in process as I speak. General Maddox will explain his role in these matters after Mr. Session has completed announcing all the names of the conspirators and delivered his remarks.
Thank You and may God Bless America!
Articulately said!
Like Michael Jackson’s song “you are not alone” 😉
You can bet your bippie that the Dems do not want justice, arrest, trials, and hangings. Did you notice the abject fear on Barack Obama’s face while giving his speech to the Dems in CA? He’s scared (trying to hide it) that all his corruption with the 2016 Election will come to light. At one point his face drained all the blood from it and almost turned white.
Drain the Swamp!
That’s true. The fear is real because all the malfeasance leads to his administration. He “wants to know everything ” Mr O knows exactly what they did and abuses of the IC were directed by him, Lynch, and Comey.
Yes……shut Obama’s trap before he accuses President Trump for ordering his own spying.
Yes to all, but I especially want hangings!
We all do, but…’patience, Grasshopper’.
Think perjury trap. The committees are getting the statements on record to compare to actual documents. It’s called using the deep state tactics against them. In the end, there’s won’t be a crescendo so much as a timpani roll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am getting tire of waiting for the wall….a big, beautiful wall around Washington DC.
You are not alone. The Nixon Republican cover-up caused the following Ford GOP Admin to have 69 indicted and 49 or 48 who were convinced or pleaded guilty. What gets to me is that nothing is seemly now being done about this horrific scandal in the Obama FBI and DoJ.
The GOP leadership was a major factor in the resignation of Nixon; would one expect the Democrats to do the same. They kept Senator Byrd in the party even with his KKK background. But hey, the Democrats were the authors of the Confederacy, Jim Crow, and segregation, so what should one expect.
You will get Justice!
Our daily prayers were answered on November 8, 2016! If you think PDJT is going to sit back and honor some BS unwritten rule, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you. PDJT has been anticipating this 60 day window since he was inaugurated on January 20, 2017.
PDJT knows we are at WAR & there is no rest for the weary! He is going to come out guns blazing. The 2018 Election is for all the damn marbles. The outcome will determine the course that our country will be on not just for the next two years but the next 50+ years. The Democrat Party is splintering as we speak. Losing the House and Republicans increasing their margin in the Senate will lead to the official death 💀
of the Democrat Party.
The Bernie folks will blame the Moderate Democrats for the humiliating lose. The Moderates will plan the Bernie folks for leading their party on a platform that is hated by 75% of Americans. You will unofficially have 2 Democrat Parties. The Bernie
folks will say they are the only ones that can beat PDJT in 2020. The Moderates will claim they are the only ones that can do it.
The problem for the Moderates is that California pushed up their primary to the first Super Tuesday. That almost guarantees that a Bernie type will win the Democrat Nomination. The Moderates will officially splinter after the beating they get in 2020. At that point you will have the Progressive Party and a Moderate Democrat Party. That will assure Republican victories for the foreseeable future.
That GUARANTEES TRUMPISM being around for the next 50+ years. Our President knows everything I referenced above. Enjoy the hell out of the next 60 days. Our kids an grandkids will be talking about these 60 days long after we are gone!
https://i1.wp.com/thinkprogress.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/GettyImages-1029393994.jpg?w=1280&ssl=1
Obama’s pants are at least one size too big. Is he shrinking?
Love Maria!
Gangsta look! Probably so stressed he is not eating either.
I think the person in pink next to him keeps snatching all his food off his plate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Weighty Matters.”
And comments, like
“Joe, no. “Obese” is an oppressive word. “Cellulite challenged” would be p-c appropriate.”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2018/09/09/weighty-matters/
Links to
“Guardian World, where all things are possible.”
Comments there too
Beat me to it Mitch! I was gonna say stress affects your appetite! Here’s seeing a 150 lb. NoNama soon!
Amy, great minds think alike.
Bozo has severe TDS and will get treatment at the NoCare clinic he and the dims created.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re ‘dead’ on – and I won’t be surprised if he ultimately gets checked into some kind of ‘clinic’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he wears larger pants so Reggie can slip his hands in them.
Putting stuff up his nose, don’t ya think? His eyes had that bug-eyed, unfocused look. He’s probably wearing diapers, too. Question: has anyone seen Michelle?
LikeLike
“Liar, liar. Pants on fire!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
What were the sources/methods for the FISA application?
Perhaps the FISC did not authorize the FISA warrants. Could have been the President, through the Attorney General?
Title 50 Chapter 36 §1802. Electronic surveillance authorization without court order; certification by Attorney General; reports to Congressional committees; transmittal under seal; duties and compensation of communication common carrier; applications; jurisdiction of court
(a)(1) Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order under this subchapter to acquire foreign intelligence information for periods of up to one year if the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath that—
They were methods that are criminal or unethical at best and they used questionable sources. The FBI/DOJ have been hiding behind classification for too long and frankly its a little troubling that Goodlatte and others echo the “sources and methods” justification.
From the copies SD has provided I believe were shown to be signed by FISA court judges
Remember this tweet?
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
4:02 AM · Mar 4, 2017
Trump Is not referring to the FISA abomination, whatever that really was; he very well may have known Oblamo, as President, had authorized all this spying, and thereby subsequent “insurance policy.” Trump is never innaccurate in his choice of words. Hence the reason Oblamo is so unwisely out now, shooting his mouth off. Those in the swamp still trying to save Oblamo may have a good motive. The destruction of any president’s legacy is not a pretty sight, and that the first black president was such a crook…..isn’t that great for our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/09/anatomy-of-a-fusion-smear-3.php
Doesn’t congress have the power to hold people in jail for contempt. They are so feckless and or complicit that I’m just through with their BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress has no ability to put someone in jail. That is the role of the Executive Branch. Congress can not force the Executive Branch to jail someone.
Wouldn’t matter. The issue is not about powers, it is about WILL.
Sasse WAS right, in his eloquent little diatribe; Congress has been shirking, even shedding its responsibilities, over many, many years.
From ITS authority to declare war, to responsibility to actuall WRITE legislation, and the VOTE on it, and yes, it’s OVERSITE responsibilities.
Because to take its responsibilities and authorities seriously entails political risk, something our career politicians avoid.
WE, the people need to wise up, and adopt a “2 terms and out” policy on ALL Congresspersons.
Don’t need external term limits, just use uncommon sense at the voting booth.
Congress shedding their responsibilities is precisely why PTrump’s supreme court appointments are so important and devastating to the dems
That was a good speech by Sasse. But then Sasse reverts to form:
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO!!! This is exactly WHY so many in Congress are waaaayyy past their shelf life! They avoid risk, by passing the buck, so they avoid consequences at the voting booth. Hence, a position in perpetuity.
The Seargeant at Arms for both House and Senate acts as the law enforcement arm of Congress. In the past (Tea Pot Dome scandal for one) they have arrested and jailed people for contempt of Congress.
The “Sources” are their evil hearts. The “Methods” are lies and frame-ups and crooked so-called “prosecutors”. Release the whole thing! We’ve nothing to lose. No “source” or “method” is worth protecting when the fate of the Nation lies in the balance.
I look forward to the Mueller investigation audit after all this is done. Millions of dollars need to be accounted for and clawed back when this is proven to be a coup.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, it’s always the economy and jobs when it’s time to actually vote. That’s why Obola is trying to claim President Trump45’s economy. What a lowlife thing to try to do!
And Obamboozler is trying to take credit for things he told us were impossible and would require a magic wand to accomplish.
Come out…Come out….Wherever you are! We have been watching a hide and seek game for the last 2 years. President Trump teases, tweets, taunts the people in the Deep State, the Media, the Politicians on both sides, and all the Party officials who have financially benefited from corruption. Once exposed, he is able to shine a light on their dirty deeds and totally expose them.
Now, look who has emerged to defend the whole cabal! None other than Dear Leader Obama. I believe that Trump will now turn his focus on the entire corrupt Obama administration. He has moved all the way up the chain and should begin to release the documents that will prove his case.
We are all weary but Trump is going for the whole Swamp. Can’t pull the trigger too early.
There have been enough dots connected now that even a newbie prosecutor could make a good run at charging and prosecuting every one of those bastards under 18 U.S. Code 2385, Advocating Overthrow of Government. Forget all the rest of what they did, that charge carries up to 20 years and I can’t see how they could possibly argue that is not what they are and were doing. The problem as we know is we have no one to prosecute it. Sessions is not willing and the rest of the DOJ and FBI leadership would be co-defendants, so obviously they’re in no hurry to do anything. I believe the President knows what needs to be done, and is not far from it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“If he gets caught up in chasing after the previous guy’s sins, he distracts from his own agenda.”
THEY were the ones that “caught him up” – in order TO DISTRACT, if not overthrow.
I can’t even begin to imagine HOW MUCH MORE could have been accomplished, had he not have to deal with the obstruction (in congress & elsewhere), using this BS as justification.
OTOH – VSGPDJT barely sleeps (and has always been this way, according to friends that have worked for him decades ago), so to take a little time out every day to troll the azzhats, is like relaxation to him. I do my share of lib-trolling myself. I find it very relaxing and rewarding (especially when they are incapable of justifying their positions with facts and logic – and meltdown into name calling and playing the race card).
Rick
A change of venue would be needed……..
How about RUSSIA? /s
The sources and Methods are CRIMINAL!!
Interact it ALL!!
WE THE PEOPLE
Deserve NO LESS!!!
Unredact…
Congress has oversight.
To make sure that agencies and departments they have ceded their electoral authority to do Not go rogue, or subvert what was created AND WHAT THEY FUND!
The President has executive authority to carry out what has been created and funded,
CONGRESS if they seriously should ever do their constitutional duty, MUST investigate The FISA COURT. THEY legislatively put that system in place and continue to fund. If it is violating their mandate, it should be scrapped.
The PRESIDENT, if he has DOUBTS about the execution of policy and goals, by Constitutional powers MUST remove any obstructions in those agencies and appoint department and agency heads that will CARRY OUT EXECUTIVE DUTIES.
I love President Trump, I had faith in Sessions,
BUT
The entire congressional investigation circus is counterproductive and must end for justice to prevail.
If the DOJ, FBI, IRS, AND OTHERS are not performing, they should be restaffed, restructured or dismantled and the media be damned for complicity to, or as it is currently the fashion, collusion to break the law.
As has been previously suggested, the U.S. Marshal service comes to mind,
My hunch is that the President is waiting for the Kavanaugh nomination to be voted on and Kavanaugh confirmed before he does any document drop. My thinking is that the document exposure could likely expose Rosenhack for being culpable in the FISA fraud, and that Trump will want to suspend or fire him with the evidence in the open.
And THAT will trigger more than a few NeverTrump RINOs in the Senate. Knowing this, he doesn’t want any fight over Rosenhack to jeopardize confirmation. Because you just KNOW that tools like Flake and Sasse and Collins would love to have an excuse for going against their party on the nomination if given an opportunity!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Also remember that McCain, was not only praised by Unipartiers but, had a role in the coup.
Yupp, leftards love traitors. It’s the overarching common bond between the community organizer and McCain.
Your assessment is logical, and applies common sense to the dilemma as to when to dump the docs! The appointment of Kavanaugh to SC trumps any other move at this point. McConnell (who I cannot stand) said he expects confirmation by the end of the month (Sept), so that would leave the document dump (declassifying) for an October surprise (regardless of the so-called 60 day rule). However, I would sure like to see it sooner to offset all the other Dem crap going on!!!
” Again, note the oft-repeated “sources and methods” declassification issue.”
__________________
Sources and methods are the crux of the whole crime.
If I had partaken in an attempted coup against the president of the United States, I wouldn’t want to reveal my ‘sources and methods’ either.
Who would?
LOL!
To suggest that ‘sources and methods’ must be withheld is tantamount to any other criminal claiming that he can’t reveal his sources and methods — which in this case happen to be a matter of public record, because he committed his crimes while being a government employee, and the evidence is all recorded on government computers.
All of which is paid for by US.
So all your data are belong to US.
It’s OURS, we paid for it, as well as paying their salaries.
To ‘classify’ evidence of a crime in order to hide your crime is ITSELF a crime. So add ‘obstruction of justice’ to their charges, and DECLASSIFY already!
Trump used the TREASON word last week. I think he will soon use the “Coup” word.
As we have seen, some virulent anti-Trump people have started to hedge their bets. Watch them start thinking twice when the those two words have been used by Trump in public.
There could be a red wave if GOP was serious about enforcing immigration laws, including building a wall.
But they’re not because the business owner donors crave more slaves, I mean, peasants, I mean “immigrants”, who “work hard” for less.
The big question: Will PDJT declassify all the documents that the Republicans in Congress who have been investigating the putschists have been demanding or is he going to side with Sessions, Rosenstein & Wray to protect the seditionists?
That’s a big trick question since President Trump is the target of the aforementioned Swamp Creatures and their sedition.
The swamp has been draining Trump’s political capital.
Declassify, release the documents.
Repubs run all 3 branches of gubment.
All talk and no trouser Trey Gowdy.
A former Justice Department official with experience before Foreign Intelligence Surveillance, or FISA, courts says there are simple ways to determine whether President Trump is right about
the government spying on him during the 2016 campaign, and she says President Obama would certainly have known about such actions by the Justice Department.
It certain then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would have informed Obama when taking such action?
“Oh yeah. I can’t imagine ordering surveillance of a political opponent in a political campaign (without informing the president),” Toensing said. “Loretta Lynch
has shown that she’s been incompetent in many ways, but I don’t think communicating with the president is where’s she’s incompetent.”
I hate 4-D chess! I hate 3-D chess! Heck I’m not even much of a fan of 2-D chess. I prefer a good honest MMA brawl. 3 rounds or less and it is over. You have a winner, a loser, and everyone knows which one is which. But is there any chance that the NYT Anonymous op-ed was bait to get President Trump to use NSA FISA queries to root out the writer of that nonsense? If they can claim that Trump used the same tools for his own political purposes, might that provide cover for Obama et al when the Huber report comes out?
I can’t believe I’m even asking this. Can’t we just do pistols at sun up and be done with it?
LikeLike
So why not get a copy of Obama’s PDB and look for the affected FISA warrant status?
As explained by Yale Law professor Jack Balkin in 2009:
The FISA Amendments Act of 2008, effectively gives the President – now President Obama – the authority to run surveillance programs similar in effect to the warrantless surveillance program [secretly implemented by George Bush in late 2001]. That is because New FISA no longer requires individualized targets in all surveillance programs. Some programs
may be ‘vacuum cleaner’ programs that listen to a great many different calls (and read a great many e-mails) without any requirement of a warrant directed at a particular person as long as no US person is directly
targeted as the object of the program.
As the Brookings Institute noted in a policy paper arguing for the Trump administration to renew legislation reauthorizing Section 702 of the FISA Act, which clarifies warrant requirements of the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act, information gathered via FISA warrants “sometimes known as PRISM, comprises a large part of the President’s Daily Brief.“
President Obama would have had to approve the Carter Page warrant per law in order for the spying to proceed without a court hearing
President Obama would have had to approve the Carter Page warrant per law in order for the spying to proceed without a court hearing. The rule is described on page 7 of 1978 FISA Act!
The Act reads as follows –
“AUTHORIZATION FOR ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE FOR FOREIGNINTELLIGENCE PURPOSES
SEC. 102. ø50 U.S.C. 1802¿ (a)(1) Notwithstanding any otherlaw, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorizeelectronic surveillance without a court
order under this title to acquireforeign intelligence information for periods of up to one yearif the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath “
hmm so if you timed it from the first, failed, FISA app… July of 16, that might explain why RR signed the final extension early… in June 17
I wonder, if your timeline helps to explain the mystery of Robert Hannigan.
Let us think about the director of GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, who reportedly retired in very early 2017 for personal reasons, mainly health. Maybe, he retired, because what he was doing in 2016 would likely be seen, by the new president in 2017 as Treason. Let suppose, that GCHQ was asked by the former president Obama to spy on president Trump’s campaign in 2016.
Maybe the GCHQ spying was a bridge, in order to get Obama’s administration to the approved FISA warrant on Carter Page?
Greetings, Concerned … IIRC, Prime Minister Theresa May visited the White House 7 days after President Trump was inaugurated. Robert Hannigan quit only 3 days after PDJT was inaugurated. At that time, many believed GCHQ agents had been involved in the earlier spying, and that Hannigan quit PRIOR to the Prime Minister’s visit to soften her embarrassment.
Thank You, Kathy – the puzzle pieces are coming together
In written law the word MAY is stands out. May gives authorization but, as opposed to SHALL, it does not require it.
…and I believe the Court has already said there is not always a hearing?
It seems clear that a PDB and a Sign-Off covering the affected FISA warrant will exist, if events unfolded as outlined above. This should not be interpreted to mean that you are wrong but that, it’s time to look.
Yes. I see what you are saying now. If this occurred there will be a paper trail.
Yes, I could be right. But, I have to assume that our President must already know this information or even have the documents. I am puzzled?
Not sure either. The law you cited says Pres. can authorize without a court order under a sworn statement by the AG. The FISA warrant would be the court order. The PDB might have just informed the Pres. there is a FISA warrant for Carter Page etc. Looks like different circumstances to me.
..but, yeah, either way Obama would have been briefed.
I guess what I’m saying is it’s unlikely that the issuing of the FISA warrant was directed by the AG and that has been kept secret all this time.
(Taken From Above)
Is it certain then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would have informed Obama when taking such action?
“Oh yeah. I can’t imagine ordering surveillance of a political opponent in a political campaign (without informing the president),” Toensing said. “Loretta Lynch
has shown that she’s been incompetent in many ways, but I don’t think communicating with the president is where’s she’s incompetent.”
https://powerpictures.crystalgraphics.com/photo/gorilla_gabon_endangered_eastern_gorilla_beauty_african_cg2p50337815c_th.jpg
If all we need is a copy of Obama's PDB for the affected warrant and copy of Lynch’s sign-off for the same warrant. Then what, is preventing President Trump from crushing Obama
and Lynch like a 600 pound Gorilla and a empty beer can?
The Judiciary Committee is focusing on one part of a huge criminal enterprise.
I wonder if these are all just crimes of opportunity. Muh Russia, Spygate, FISA abuse, FBI/DOJ corruption, Uranium One, Iran money drop…. On and on.
Sometimes it seems that competing interests are involved in muh Russia because it came from so many directions.
I read this article from Sundance’s fellow researcher about part of muh Russia. The Trump Tower meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya. This is the part of muh Russia where the Swamp Creatures hope to get Donald Trump Jr. and POTUS.
After reading the whole thing I kept asking myself why would Russia’s economy be punished by the Magnitsky Act? Punished by the very same administration where the Clinton’s set up Uranium One and United States uranium was officially sold to the Russians when the Obama admin. signed off the whole scam thru CFIUS.
Doesn’t make sense.
Is it an EU thing where Germany’s little Commie Angela Merkel and her pals aligned with Russia got Canada to buy our Uranium mines (and others uranium mines thru Bill Clinton worldwide) and then all those parties gave money to the Clinton Foundation for payoffs? It appears planned and coordinated.
So where in this scam does the Magnitsky Act come into play? I don’t get it. Russia claims they got ripped off, and then Obama protects this Browder guy and his claims, and then somewhere in this ruse Browder becomes a British citizen……and a hero in Washington DC.
So where did all that Browder money go? Why is HSBC bank (Hillary and James Comey affiliated) getting sued by Russia over this?
Putin even mentioned this in his meeting with President Trump. So it is still a big deal in Russia.
So if Putin is adding this into the mix, why isn’t the Judiciary Committee?
A good lawyer could thread these all together and find the real muh Russia. Goodlatte should expand his theories.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/09/06/the-inconsistencies-of-bill-browder/
“The Judiciary Committee is focusing on one part of a huge criminal enterprise.”
Congressman Trey Goudy (R-SC) did mention in an interview with Martha MacCallum in the summer of 2017 that if the Clinton Foundation were ever fully investigated, half of Washington DC would be going to jail (and not just democrats).
Congressman Goodcatte has hope for AG Jeff Sessions ultimately doing the right thing. I think there is a reasonable hope for that. Jeff Sessions was made Attorney General for a few good reasons. I don’t think it’s possible for such a man to become corrupt or scared overnight. For one thing, the Democrats are now on record in condemning President Trump for seeming to take a cudgel to the AG for political reasons rather than upholding justice. Let’s see how that condemnation holds up when Obama, Lynch and Holder are accused of the same thing. It’s important that this new Republican AG be upheld as having integrity in the office and not playing politics.
I tend to agree. It’s worth noting Sessions has taken up the referral for McCabe…or does he not get credit for that?
SB, 11/17/2016 Admiral Rodgers visits Pres. Trump in Trump Tower without advising Pres. Obama what he is doing. 11/17/2016 Pres. Trump announces he is moving transition headquarters to Bedminster. 11/18/2016 Pres. Trump announces Sessions as his nomination for AG. Who could he trust at that time? Sessions was the first to back Pres. Trump for Pres.. Sessions was never the head of anything as big and complicated as the Justice Dept., just a politician. He’s in over his head and although a law and order type of guy with the right intentions, he’s no match for the deep state. He needs to step aside. Pres. Trump per his own executive order can appoint anyone he wants in the interum to replace Sessions but only for ( I think ) 220 days and then someone else for 220 more days. This happens (as I of limited mind believe) until the Senate approves his nomination for AG. Sundance if I’m wrong please correct me. If I am wrong and Sessions, Horowitz and Huber are working quietly under the law, it would be nice for all of us with cold anger if Sessions would announce that indeed there are Grand Juries seated and people within the Justice Dept are being investigated. But that’s just for us and may not fit the Presidents agenda. I trust in him ( the Pres.) to do whatever he might in his own time. After all he has done for the country how could I not? My personal opinion, Sessions is standing in the way and thinks he is now the guy in charge of law and order. What he doesn’t understand is the other side doesn’t obey the law. If Sessions is on the up and up that means RR is also and I don’t believe that for a second. Just look at who is married to who and their positions in GOVT. from RR on down clean out to the MSM. They pretty much control everything that is of any importance to all of us but we do for now have the internet of things and can problem solve thru sharing info. Hey just my take
We now have a couple of reports indicating that among the people that Ohr has named include McCain. Trump’s tweets attacking McCain make a lot more sense now.
was there a “special” counsel in 1940?
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/01/when-a-foreign-government-interfered-in-a-us-electionto-reelect-fdr-214634
The key method behind the Steele dossier is almost certainly, as Sundance noted long ago, that Steele did his research via free access to the U.S. intel database (as indicated by the claimed Michael Cohen visit to Prague being the wrong Michael Cohen). The whole dossier is laundered U.S. intel arranged to support an utterly phony narrative.
Just as Comey et al. leaked the finished dossier so it could receive phony corroboration from the press, from Reid and McCain and from Ohr at DOJ, so too did they most likely create phony corroboration on the front end, showing the FISA court the search results that Steele used to create his phony narrative and claiming them as separate U.S. intel that is consistent with/ supports the Steele storytelling, without telling the court that this scattering of points from U.S. databases were actually the basis for Steele’s dossier.
It would take a determined effort to keep THAT high crime fully redacted and it would be easy to reveal by anyone who wants the Deep State coup attempt to be revealed, so it all comes down to who does the redacting. That is where Trump needs to take control.
Don’t farm the job out to anyone at DOJ. This is Trump’s own power and he needs to have his own people run it, like Guiliani. Clear Guiliani to see everything and empower him to recommend what gets redactedand what doesn’t and Trump then follows this recommendation.
A little revealing of sources and methods (necessary to show how they have been abused) is far less dangerous to the nation than one more week where the Democrats’ ongoing coup attempt continues unexposed. Shine/spray the disinfectant now!
Did I see Maria interview James Kallstrom today? I though I did but can’t find the clip anywhere. Does anyone have it?
“Sources and methods” is often used wrong to hide information. They should only be protected if their information is real and they are in danger–such as in cases against terrorists and others who place no value on human life. They cannot be invoked as part of a coverup–as they have been here.
typo! use wrongly!!
Note Chairman Goodlatte says again here “Of course they need to protect sources and methods,” even WITHIN THE DOCUMENTS HE’S SUPPOSEDLY URGING THE PRESIDENT TO UN-REDACT.
But (as I believe Sundance has noted) it’s precisely within the sources — discredited Trump-hater Christopher Steele, obviously working with the full approval of Brexit Traitor and Brussels gang moll Theresa May; nameless “Russian sources” who could have been Nellie Ohr (degree in Russian literature) or otherwise just made up out of thin air; her employer, Hillary-funded Fusion GPS — and the “methods” — make stuff up at the suggestion of Robby Mook, leak it to “friendlies” in the leftist press, then cite those articles as “corroboration” for the initial made-up stuff — that the treasonous felonies nestle.
Does anyone really think this “prostitutes peeing on the bed” stuff came from a secret program in which U.S. submarines tapped Russian underwater cables in St. Petersburg harbor?
So what good are supposedly “un-redacted” documents that STILL CONCEAL THE ILLEGAL SOURCES AND METHODS? “Unredacted” should mean “unredacted.” Since when do the criminals get to decide how much of their own wrongdoing to reveal?
Anyone else getting a little sick of this Dance of the Seven Veils? I’ve thought of Goodlatte as one of the good guys, but I wonder how many REPUBLICANS are hoping this song-and-dance can be stretched out till the Democrats regain the majority? No one held in contempt; no criminal referrals, and Oh yes, let’s demand a “new special counsel” who would operate in secret, grant immunity left and right, let everyone keep their unexamined laptops, and wouldn’t even get rolling till Christmas, 2019. That’s a GREAT route to timely justice!
If Wray and Rodentstein object to complete daylight, I’m sure the president knows how to say, “I’m sorry you can’t support my decision. Your resignation will be welcome on my desk by 5 p.m. Remember to include your badge and your keys.” — V.S.
