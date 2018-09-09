Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte…

Bob Goodlatte is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; and also the lead chairman (w/ Gowdy) of the joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee that is conducting the interviews of witnesses for the investigation into corruption by the FBI and DOJ. The joint committee has interviewed: Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr; no transcripts released (likely to avoid coordinated testimony).

In this morning’s interview with Maria Bartiromo Chairman Goodlatte discusses the need to interview Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson voluntarily or by subpoena. Again, note the oft-repeated “sources and methods” declassification issue.

.

Think about it. What were the sources/methods for the Steele Dossier? What were the sources/methods for the FISA application? It’s the sources and methods that were/are corrupt. Declassification is futile without un-redacting the sources and methods.

