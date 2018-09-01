Comical Propaganda – NYT Now Claiming FBI Was Trying to “Flip” Oleg Deripaska…

Yesterday we wrote about how the Associated Press was attempting to cloud and obfuscate details (now getting exposed) about DOJ Official Bruce Ohr and his engagements with Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele and the collaboration with the FBI in their collective political targeting of candidate Donald Trump.
I noted it becomes frustrating because writing hundreds of words to: (1) initially outline, then; (2) describe as the fiasco unfolds with more details surfacing; then (3) affirm the original outline and description with irrefutable evidence; is like writing/reading the same chapter of the same novel over-and-over-and-over… yet no-one in authority makes a single move to indict these bastards because ‘muh institutions‘ must be protected. I digress…
Here’s the cut-to-the-chase: Those AP reporters are almost virtually guaranteed to be the same AP reporters that are participants within the Fusion GPS network; and the same AP reporters who collaborate with Andy Weissmann et al. These endless media scribes were willing participants within the 2015/2016/2017 plot, plan and execution; and as such they are clearly acting/writing to protect themselves and their interests.
Today we cue up another brutally obvious example of media collaboration to protect their own interests, where we see the New York Times attempt to engineer yet another narrative and hide a reality that DOJ and FBI officials were conspiring with Russians:
See how the insufferable media now spin the connection between the DOJ/FBI and Oleg Deripaska as the FBI was trying to “flip” the Russian oligarch.
That’s the spin.
That’s the new narrative.
That’s the new ‘hotness’.
That’s the obfuscation.
The New York Times article is a long diatribe trying to justify connections, meetings, contacts, actions, text messages and emails between DOJ and FBI officials and people who were representing Oleg Deripaska.
Oh, yeah, and they gave him VISA’s to enter the U.S. and conduct business because they wanted to “flip him”…. Oh yeah, and the FBI asked him to help them with the Trump investigation in September 2016 because they wanted to “flip him”…. Oh yeah, and they took the Steele Dossier for use in their political opposition research because they wanted to “flip” him… or something.
The reality is that Christopher Steele was working for Oleg Deripaska, and Deripaska provided material, ridiculous material like hookers, pee-tapes etc, that Steele -while working in collaboration with Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr- put into his silly dossier and gave to the FBI….. who then used that nonsense to gain a surveillance warrant against the Trump campaign. That’s Oleg’s REAL STORY.
Yes, the DOJ/FBI were using Russian-originated propaganda to create a ridiculous false optic that Trump was engaged with Russians during the 2016 election.
See the irony here?
Now that the relationship between Deripaska and the FBI is in the sunlight; and now that people are making the connections therein; the New York Times needs to hide what was going on and spin the relationship. Hence, the story is now Bruce Ohr and FBI officials were in contact with Oleg Deripaska because they were trying to flip “Putin’s Oligarch”….. …and apparently that’s why they were so willing to accept the work product from Deripaska’s contracted employee, Christopher Steele.
Ridiculous.
You can’t make this stuff up, yet they make this claim with a straight type-face.
Byron York recently outlined new documents showing the communication between Trump Dossier author Christopher Steele and DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Within the early 2016 discussions, Chris Steele was advocating to Bruce Ohr on behalf of Oleg Deripaska who was banned from travel into the U.S. by the State Department.
(Byron York) Emails in 2016 between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr suggest Steele was deeply concerned about the legal status of a Putin-linked Russian oligarch, and at times seemed to be advocating on the oligarch’s behalf, in the same time period Steele worked on collecting the Russia-related allegations against Donald Trump that came to be known as the Trump dossier. The emails show Steele and Ohr were in frequent contact, that they intermingled talk about Steele’s research and the oligarch’s affairs, and that Glenn Simpson, head of the dirt-digging group Fusion GPS that hired Steele to compile the dossier, was also part of the ongoing conversation. (more)
I strongly urge you to read the York article because I’m going to expand on the Deripaska angle from the context of the reader understanding it.
From the emails it appears Steele and Ohr were discussing Deripaska during a period of February to May (ish) of 2016. This is important context moving forward because this was the period during the presidential primary candidacy of Donald Trump as the GOP nominee was solidified; Trump won. This is also the period when we know that “contractors” with the FBI were doing unauthorized searches of the NSA and FBI database for opposition research…. this connects to Fusion GPS.
In essence, Christopher Steele was interested in getting Oleg Deripaska a new VISA to enter the U.S. Steele was very persistent on this endeavor and was soliciting Bruce Ohr for any assistance. This also sets up a quid-pro-quo probability where the DOJ/FBI agrees to remove travel restrictions on Deripaska in exchange for cooperation on ‘other matters’.
Now we skip ahead a little bit to where Deripaska gained an entry visa, and one of Oleg Deripaska’s lawyers and lobbyists Adam Waldman was representing his interests in the U.S. to politicians and officials. In May of 2018, John Solomon was contacted by Adam Waldman with a story about how the FBI contacted Deripaska for help in their Trump Russia investigation in September of 2016.
Keep in mind, this is Waldman contacting Solomon with a story.
Waldman told Solomon a story about how his client Oleg Deripaska was approached by the FBI in September of 2016 and asked for help with information about Paul Manafort and by extension Donald Trump. Within the backstory for the FBI and Deripaska was a prior connection between Robert Mueller and Deripaska in 2009.
Again, as you read the recap, remember this is Waldman contacting Solomon. Article Link Here – and my summary below:
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
This story, as told from the perspective of Adam Waldman -Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist- is important because it highlights a connection between Robert Mueller and Oleg Deripaska; a connection Mueller and the DOJ/FBI never revealed on their own.
I wrote about the ramifications of the Solomon Story HERE. Again, hopefully most will review; because there’s a larger story now visible with the new communication between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr.
It is likely that Oleg’s 2016 entry into the U.S. was facilitated as part of a quid-pro-quo; either agreed in advance, or, more likely, planned by the DOJ/FBI for later use in their 2016 Trump operation; as evidenced in the September 2016 FBI request. Regardless of the planning aspect, billionaire Deripaska is connected to Chris Steele, a source for Chris Steele, and likely even the employer of Chris Steele.
The FBI used Oleg Deripaska (source), and Oleg Deripaska used the FBI (visa).
Here’s where it gets interesting….
In that May article John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner for feedback.
Oleg Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress. Now, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, via Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner. Oh yes, THAT Senator Mark Warner again.
Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling currently being sold. The FBI/DOJ were using Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska was one of Chris Steeles sources for the dossier.
Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the election.
All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.
It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.
After the 2017 (first year) failure of the “insurance policy” it now seems more likely President Trump will outlive the soft coup. In May 2018, Oleg tells Waldman to call John Solomon and tell him the story from a perspective favorable to Deripaska.
As the story is told, in 2017 Oleg was more than willing to testify to congress… likely laughing the entire time… but the corrupt participants within congress damned sure couldn’t let Deripaska testify. Enter corrupt SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner:
Text Messages to Senator Mark Warner:
Um, we’ve got a problem here Mark…
The Russians (Deripaska) really do have leverage and blackmail… but it ain’t over Trump. Oleg has blackmail on Comey, McCabe and conspiracy crew. Oleg Deripaska must be kept away from congress and away from exposing the scheme.
Lest anyone need a reminder…. “The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp. The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.”
Now do we see why the SSCI is the center of protecting the entire fraudulent apparatus?
It’s somewhat humorous to look at this fiasco from the perspective of Oleg Deripaska. He must be having a lot of laughs with his Ruskie friends about these stupid Americans and how the intelligence apparatus of the United States of America is controlled by corrupt politicians trying to save themselves and the corrupt institutions.
The Russians, notorious for sowing discord, are being used as a shield from sunlight upon actions taken by U.S. own intelligence officers: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper etc.
There’s a reason why I keep emphasizing the source of the John Solomon story was Adam Waldman. Think about it from the perspective of the conspiracy group reading how Oleg instructed Waldman to present his story.
With Deripaska telling Solomon how the FBI contacted him; the background of their prior collaborative relationship; and the likelihood of Deripaska giving information to Chris Steele for the dossier; the scheme team really, really, needed to double down on the Russian conspiracy narrative in case Oleg ever did testify to congress.
While we’re at it, even though he is dead, how about McCain and his ties to Deripaska? Heck he spent his 70th birthday partying on his yacht in Montenegro.
John McCain has had a long career selling out America.
It seems McCain must have been involved in the plot far beyond merely dispatching his minion to go pick up the Dirty Dossier and pass it to the FBI. Is the traveling funeral extravaganza supposed to inoculate him from the truth spilling out?
McCain’s campaign manager Davis ties McCain to Soros, Manafort and Deripaska
“WND reported McCain’s 2000 and 2008 campaign manager Rick Davis took a six-figure salary as president of the Soros-funded Reform Institute in the intervening years and managed his own lobby firm of Davis, Manafort & Freeman in Alexandria, Va., operating at the same building in a suite down the hall from the Reform Institute.
In 2003 and 2004, Davis apparently solicited CSC Holdings, a subsidiary of the Cablevision Systems Corporation, headed by Charles F. Dolan, to make two separate $100,000 contributions to the Reform Institute.
In between the two separate $100,000 contributions Cablevision made to the Reform Institute, McCain, then chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission supporting Cablevision’s desire to continue packaging customer TV programming in a manner more profitable to Cablevision.
In this period of time, McCain worked with Vicki Iseman, a lobbyist representing telecommunications companies, including Cablevision.
WND also reported Davis arranged a 2006 meeting with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Davos, Switzerland, a close supporter of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
McCain repeatedly has voiced opposition to Putin, even calling on President Bush to suspend Russia’s membership in the Group of Eight.“
Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2008/02/57354/#yfU5vzkYKOmAovS7.99
When I was 7 I tried to tell my parents the reason one of my new rubber boots had a big slash in it. I said someone on the playground at school came by with something sharp and cut it. As opposed to the truth, which was I was playing someplace they told me to stay away from, the dump. I fell into a small hole and a piece of a something sharp tore my boot open.
The result of my lie? I still have a scar on my ass from the whooping my dad gave me.
I think my dad ought to be the AG, these lies we are being told are no better than mine was when I was a welp, at least I know someone would be held accountable and punished.
Surprise, not!
The FBI and DOJ realize it is just a matter of time before Oleg is testifying either to the House or to a DOJ Prosecutor. As I said last night, AG Sessions has two months and 5 days left to show us whether Justice gets served or not. If not, he will be replaced and there will be folks confirmed that will get the job done at the DOJ. Wray and Rosenstein will be joining Sessions out the door.
Oleg has been sanctioned by our State Department. He has millions of reasons why he would want to cooperate. The NYTs is doing everything possible to destroy his name. The problem for them and the Deep State is that he has recordings, texts, emails etc. to show the truth behind his role. Plus bank statements to show how much he was paying Steele and his attorney.
You can run but you can’t hide!
PREDICTIONS:
• AG Sessions RECUSED HIMSELF from the Russian Investigation to set PRECEDENT.
• AG Sessions will RECUSE the DOJ & FBI from Self-Prosecution.
• AG Sessions will REQUEST Military Tribunals to Drain the DOJ & FBI Swamp.
• The Military Tribunals will follow the Mueller Precedent to Find the Entire Swamp.
• The Military Tribunals will then FLUSH the FULL SWAMP into Gitmo.
“You can’t make this stuff up, yet they make this claim with a straight type-face.”
__________________
I have found that to avoid being riled up, propagandized, gaslighted or otherwise influenced by anything the NYT writes, the best thing to do is to NEVER EVER read it.
This works with a roughly 100% effectiveness.
I have that the same thing works with MSLSD, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, NPR, et al. It even works with Fox News.
If you don’t watch or read them, they can’t get to you.
They have no power over you.
Break free, my brothers and sisters, break free! 😁
Amen, Preach it brother.
Me too!! I’m back to reading headlines and coming away more informed then reading it at all. Sometimes it’s just too much….bull!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spent five days hiking with a friend who reads nothing by the NYT and listens to NPR. It quickly became apparent that there was little point in discussing politics. Boy, is he ever going to wake up to a new world some morning (hopefully not too far into the future).
LikeLiked by 4 people
I doubt it. To paraphrase Billy Joel, he’ll probably go to his grave as an angry NeverTrumper, convinced that Her Odiousness was robbed.
Describes my solution perfectly. LOL
Like! Pretty much same here.
Or as it is known around our house, the INYT. I = Irrelevant.
The constant repetition of the details of this scandal and the righteous desire for justice has got to be trying, Sundance, but with this blog, I truly believe you are doing the Lord’s work. Hang in there! We are with you!
LikeLiked by 22 people
I’m glad SD clarified his frustration, so we can rest assured he isn’t giving up. A little break from the tedium would be well-deserved, but relying solely on others to sort through the details at this point would be troublesome. (Keep on it, Sundance – so many of us are with you in spirit.)
Maybe soon SD could shift a little focus over to MMC? I’d love to know more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If my hunch is correct, MMC¹ means we are going to see something never before visible in the history of modern politics…
¹ I will not discuss ‘MMC’ except to say, as an outcome we are witnessing history. Steel your resolve.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/20/do-not-look-away-hollywood-celebrities-deviants-and-predators-continue-showcasing-democrat-ideology/
LikeLike
It’s not that hard if you think about it from Deripaska’s position. He created goodwill from Obama’s people Mueller/McCabe/Ohr in 2009 — after Bush admin banned him. So why not get more ‘chits’ by helping set up Hillary’s opponent, and get back at Manafort at the same time. If Hillary won, Deripaska becomes a hero and a most favored channel to Putin. Access is power, and that leads to what Hillary and Deripaska love the most — $$$$.
Also, the story of Hillary’s State Department killing the Iran exchange is preposterous, it’s miss-direction. It probably fell apart for other reasons (like the FBI guy was, or became dead — otherwise, they would have been happy to give him back to help with the US/Iran Nuke deal!!! And Russia Putin would be further indebted to Deripaska, as it helped Russia with it’s objective of keeping their ally Iran from being attacked by USA, or Israel. And keeps Iran helping Syria with Russia, as it keeps Russian troupes out of Syria (due to Iran supplied Quds, and their leading Hezbollah). Russians play chess, Obama/Hillary not so much!!
Comic book worthy.
well, not today; the old days, maybe.
Mad Magazine in it’s heyday?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s the counter story, from Zero Hedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-01/russian-oligarch-and-putin-pal-admits-collusion-secret-meetings
The FBI reaches out to Oleg from 2009 to 2016, and he wants it known that he was not involved with the Dossier. He says Manafort had nothing to do with it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the cartoon accompanying the article:
It would be most helpful if the Department of Justice could please investigate and then prosecute themselves and/or members of the previous administration, so that journalists like John Solomon, Sara Carter, Luke Rosiak, Chuck Ross and others don’t have to continue to break stories that are seemingly ignored by all but a handful of Congressional investigators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I came across this interesting thread last night regarding the ‘beloved’ NYT:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes – I saw this a while back and had no idea what to make of it.
Failing New York Times should do an investigative expose on… er… themselves. I think they would be shocked at what they find.
Shocker.
Actually. I think this may be one of the funniest things I’ve read in a looonnnggg time:
“When searching the domain registrar for “Iran” daily’s website, linked to the mullahs’ regime, the registrant and admin telephone number for the domain is the same @NYTimes calling number (212-556-1831)”
“flip” him to do what?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lie about Trump so that he can be removed from office and then have a ‘Robert Reich’ annulment of his acts performed.
Oleg Deripaska is a confidante of Putin, surely? One does not simply “flip” on Putin and expect to remain above ground for long (insert Chuck Norris meme here). That’s just silly.
Deripaska is linked to McCain via Rick Davis. Interesting that this comes out right after McCain heads to his fiery resting place.
Deripaska for me is one of those shadowy people who is everywhere in this, and yet nowhere. I don’t yet understand what role he played, except I’m sure he played multiple sides.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder if an identical set-up was run against a potential McCain presidency in 2008 as was run against PDJT. There are startling similarities. Deripaska, Davis, Manafort, Kislyak …..except McCain met with Deripaska, and PDJT did not.
Terrorists use identical tactics, as do criminals. Why reinvent a tactic, when one is already set up and tried out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like your post Shad if I could.
But eerily similar. Same players. Same BS. Maybe another “insurance policy” just in case McCain didn’t do what he’s told. Just in case he won.
It’s all the same people. It’s an entire generation of the same people in DC from around 1990ish till now.
I can’t like posts either, so thank you.
John McCain was aa patsy selected to lose- why else would he pick Sarah Palin. Same goes with Mitt Romney. Two stiffs put up to make Obama look good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no doubt that the FBI/CIA/Deep State/Establishment has run the same phony “sting” operation against serious presidential campaigns before Trump. Any outsider with a shot at the presidency would have posed the same risks to their agenda. Ross Perot first comes to mind as an outside businessman that had a non-zero shot at becoming president.
They didn’t invent this gambit from scratch for the purposes of the 2016 election. They just never had to resort to it being made public, as most candidates could be leveraged in other ways.
There are a lot of similarities with Larouche who ran for president in the 1980s. Mueller was running a counter intelligence investigation, fabricating stupid, and the British intelligence involved too. The Bush sr sicced mueller on LaRouche
Very interesting Shadrach, people fall into “ruts” especially when they are successful.
It is 1984 come to life – it would be comical if it were not so incredibly infuriating!
“Oceania is at war with Eurasia. They have always been at war with Eurasia.”
But wait a few days and it all changes…
“Oceania was at war with Eastasia: Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia. A large part of the political literature of five years was now completely obsolete. Reports and records of all kinds, newspapers, books, pamphlets, films, sound-tracks, photographs–all had to be rectified at lightning speed. Although no directive was ever issued, it was known that the chiefs of the Department intended that within one week no reference to the war with Eurasia, or the alliance with Eastasia, should remain in existence anywhere.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ground Hog Day 1984…. the movie…. is that Sonny and Cher I hear on the radio! /s
I feel like we are in Orwellian times. It makes me sad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Vikingmom, I swear I did not see your post before I posted mine. Weird! This must be a common feeing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
NoJuan and Viking, I was just discussing this and 1984 with a friend Turs. morning. He is not on this blog. We were discussing those who want socialism, and he said, “Then you have 1984.” He read my mind–we’re there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
kick the can
goes nowhere
like a spinning top when or where will it stop ?
we will get burned again: handwriting is on the wall
they are still in control
Mueller is gawd and congress protects him.
If we wanted to we could turn this around in a couple of days.
Everyone knows it.
Everyone.
Very true.
Your comment of “a straight type-face” made me 🙂 .
LikeLiked by 3 people
I forsee a lot of Presidential tweets coming out shortly! Mark my words, Warner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Foresee, rather!
Regardless it does not change the following:
It sounds like Ohr said the dossier was a total fabrication
Then this fake dossier was used to drive the FISA warrant
The FBI possibly leaked info to the media to help justify the FISA warrant
This FISA application by many accounts is a fraud on the court
Ohr kept Weissman informed, the #2 on the SC investigating PT which could imply he and most likely Mueller knew the dossier was a fake but never acknowledged it and kept after PT even with all of these conflicts.
So what part of all this does AG Sessions, DAG Rosenstein and Chief Justice Roberts not get?
This is a lynching of a President of the United States with made up BS and then the 3 highest law endorement/legal leaders in our land appear to be doing nothing to stop it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions, Rosenstein, Roberts and Mueller.
See no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil and Evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s an interesting chain of event my SIL sent me today:
Subject: AMERICA¹S CORRUPTION CLUB
Ok. Let’s follow the trail, and take your time ….
Here’s what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together. It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important……
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empanelled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Hmmm, now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
Bet you can’t guess.
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Your friend and mine, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that’s just a coincidence, right?
Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let’s fast forward to 2009……
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server by the way.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right?
Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame?
Yep, Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland?
No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner.
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer?
No other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope…. couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosensteinbecomes Asst. Attorney General,Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are….. this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey’s brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.
And,
See the person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies? Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
WHO IS LISA BARSOOMIAN?
Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the
work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently someone does, because someone out there cares so much
that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton
representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999
from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there
cares so much that the internet has been “purged” of all information
pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of
Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community.
And, although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases
representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is
Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of
Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by
using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right? I mean what does one more attorney
with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and
aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of
California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump,
the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions
recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the
marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s
never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and
the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE….That’s why!!
All these traitors should be shot. Even McCain.
“Sparing you the State Departments cover up”
We have a [very large] book’s worth of information about the corruption at FBI/DOJ. I guess the State Dept. will have to be Volume 2. Everyone is so pre-occupied with FBI/DOJ, the statute of limitations will have run out by the time we start to scratch the surface of the State Dept.
Unless AG Sessions has a surprise for us in the future.
Assuming the 10% chance that Sessions is secretly and aggressively pursuing the conspiracy IS NOT the case, Sessions at best is scared shitless to pursue anything. I fear he’s a modern day “Little Mac” (Norther Civil War General McClellan) without the pomp and circumstance.
As I’ve been saying for over six months now, the collusion delusion is played out and Mueller has been trying to find a face-saving exit strategy for even longer than that. What’s he going to do? The president is now in the catbird seat with all the information in his hand, Mueller’s numbers aren’t too good and he can’t really afford to start indicting anyone else for contrived process crimes at this late date, yet he knows the T-bombs will drop as soon as he closes shop.
What will he do?
What will he do?
Mueller’s not trying to save face. Remember, his life-long MO is to never, ever acknowledge fault no matter how wrong he is. He will continue to try to overturn the 2016 election until he dies or is fired, and if he dies first you will think past hyperventilating concerning muh Russia will have been a gentle sigh.
LikeLike
I really don’t think Mueller wants to be pegged as part of the conspiracy and wants to go out appearing above the fray with the “patriotic marine” image the media has been trying to portray him as. The Clintonista skunks he hired to do the dirty work, well they’re the real dead-enders.
The New York Times doesn’t even have any credibility with the more thoughtful of the NE Liberal Elite anymore.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
hope so.
Remember the media whores and eunuch-partiers yapping about Putin’s offer in Helsinki to make people available in Russia for questioning? Who’s to say OD hasn’t been questioned on his turf by, say, Devin Nunes? Yes, the same Devin Nunes who the fake news reported spurned by UK intelligence agencies while in London on his way back from Georgia (the one on the Russian border, not the one in Dixie) and Romania, among other places.
Fake news about the Nunes trip.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/08/31/media-peddles-bogus-story-on-nunes-london-trip/
Nunes was close to Russia, as he blogged here.
https://devinnunes.blogspot.com/2018/08/my-visits-with-us-troops-overseas.html
This idiotic NYT piece – issued on a holiday weekend when everyone is either a honey badger or fixated on a certain endless funeral – may be intended to get out ahead of even worse disclosures, straight from OD.
Been waiting a couple hours for Sundance to post on the NY Times Deripaska article tonight. Another great blog post. Checking in at the Last Refuge always keeps me ahead of the curve. Now looking for the video link posted by a Treeper several days ago where Putin tells Deripaska, “Give me back my pen.”
Still don’t understand the angle of tonight’s NY Times story that the DOJ/FBI was trying to “flip” “Putin’s oligarch”. Did DOJ/FBI think that Deripaska would become Obama’s/Clinton’s oligarch? Was this “flipping” plan described in Obama’s daily Presidential Briefing?
This linkage to Putin and/or the Kremlin is totally erroneous.
There are no Oligarchs in or near government in Russia.
The arrangement in Russia is if an oligarch, his money or corporations get involved in politics or the operations of government, they will have their riches confiscated.
They were all given an ultimatum by Putin when he began in 1999-2000. They could keep their holdings if they obtained them legally (few obtained them legally) if they stay out of politics. If they got into politics, they were going to be in trouble with the government and likely be stripped of their holdings.
So, to say any of them are in Putin’s circle of power does not understand the Vertical Power or Siloviki group that is in control of the Kremlin. Putin’s power comes from his lifelong friends from St. Petersburg KGB/FSB and security forces. None are oligarchs. Most are 40 year associations, some even longer. They were the elite of the elite spies of the USSR and RF (post-1991).
Oligarchs, some, may have relationships with the Liberals in the government, because both groups would love to see Putin gone. Both groups are not Patriots. But the reality is Putin can’t clean out either group without causing major disruptions to the stability of the country, though the vast majority of Russians want him to rid the country of both. The corollary of this is those two groups can’t get rid of Putin and the Siloviki backing him. Though they try, with the help of the US, NGOs, UK and other Russophobes.
To say Putin would work with Oligarchs to help the US pin a story on Trump is ridiculous.
These are his internal and external enemies. Never would happen. There was high hopes in Russia that Trump would be free to establish a Detente. That never happened. But it certainly wouldn’t have happened if the Kremlin had tried to stop Trump from being elected (which is all the Brits, the FBI of Obama, the DOJ of Obama and the Dems wanted.)
None of this oligarch + Putin makes any sense if you know the least amount of facts about Putin and the Kremlin.
It’s all fiction linking Putin to any of these versions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes sense, Mr. Durham.
LikeLike
True that. And Putin and Deripaska had a serious falling out over Montenegro. Putin doesn’t seem to me like the kind of guy who would forgive and forget.
LikeLike
“Oh, yeah, and they gave him VISA’s to enter the U.S. and conduct business because they wanted to “flip him”…. Oh yeah, and the FBI asked him to help them with the Trump investigation in September 2016 because they wanted to “flip him”…. Oh yeah, and they took the Steele Dossier for use in their political opposition research because they wanted to “flip” him… or something.”
And he’s married to Morgan Fairchild. Yeah. That’s it. The NYT would be funny if they weren’t so pathetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Nellie Ohr was combing through the NSA database with 702(17) about queries, why did they need information for the dossier from Deripaska? I see the Deripaska thread and the Nellie Ohr “contractor” operation as parallel. Does the dossier information show two threads?
What Nellie was doing was criminal, they needed a ‘witness’
You know, an FBI ‘witness’ who was never actually where they say he was and never actually saw what they say he saw.
You know, a ‘witness’
The dossier is actually a series of memos. So multiple documents. One at least was written by a non-Russian (Alfa vs Alpha)
…..aaaaaaand while our Pres hesitates to de-classify the motherlode,
the bad guys continue to set the narrative to the majority of the public.
I hope I’m wrong, I truly do, but right now it seems the bad guys are still writing the history of this criminality and it doesnt end well for those of us who appreciate law and order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything the DS/MSM is now doing will ultimately implicate them even more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get it, that is the plan.
But who will prosecute?
I hope, the justice dept.
But I will settle for public opinion.
You’d think the anti-Trump media would want to keep very quiet about Oleg Deripaska and Natalia Veselnitskaya. It doesn’t matter what stories they spin or how hard they push their propaganda, it all just leads back to the question “who let those two into the US when both had travel bans against them?”.
And mention of Natalia Veselnitskaya just leads back to her contact with Fusion GPS immediately before and after her failed Trump tower meeting.
Mention of Oleg Deripaska just leads back to communications and contact between Bruce Ohr, Christopher Steele and Glen Simpson.
This is the catch 22 for the anti-Trump media. Deripaska’s and Veselnitskaya’s names are now public. To weave a fake narrative about them they have to keep mentioning them. Given over 70% of people now “highly distrust” the establishment media, mentioning those names will drive people to the real questions and the true story of those Russians in new media. And Oleg Deripaska and Natalia Veselnitskaya being allowed entry into the US is clear evidence of the deep state plot against Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s dribbling out,
They had to get out ahead of it.
This isn’t logic and reason that we are witnessing and discussing, this is legalese and narrative forming.
Big diff
Interesting thread from Imperator Rex with his theory that the FISA court did not issue the warrant on Carter Page. Loretta Lynch did and this will show up in the warrant. https://twitter.com/_ImperatorRex_/status/1035712034350948352
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The law allows the AG to issue an emergency FISA warrant which has to be followed-up with the FISA Court. Apparently?
One problem with their spin is that they include Ohr, who Rosenstein already said had nothing to do with any Russian investigation, iirc.
Ohr was not “authorized/assigned to the Russia investigation. Ohr acted on his own and was demoted for it. So they say.
Doesn’t PT have Deripaska in “oligarch lock down”?
Since the FBI and other Dems have already had their time with Deripaska, maybe it is Trump’s turn.
Wouldn’t the left just crap if PT had Deripaska come see him at the WH to tell the real truth to him, his legal team including Rudy. Heck I’d even invite Sessions and RR so they can hear it straight from the horses mouth.
Could you imagine PT and Deripaska at the end of this group meeting addressing the media on the south lawn sharing the truth to all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would buy a ticket to DC just to be there that day
The NYT is not worth as much as toilet papers and if it will be used to wrap a dead fish, then the fish would come back to life and scream that it deserves a better fate. The sooner these NYT clowns and their relatives CNN, NPR, and the rest of these evil media go back to hell to join their creator, the sooner we all will feel better off. Until then, learn to ignore these evils just as the pain in the butt some of us may have to endure once in a while…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flippity flip flip like a flapjack flip flipper.
The sooner the hackneyed word “flip”, as in this context, is purged from the current events lexicon, the better for everyone. I don’t like to make “postal” comments, but I’m THIS close…
I agree. It is being used so loosely that it has no real meaning. Probably that is their intent. It sounds good, just like “collusion”.
No president ever became famous by ending corruption and lawlessness. They do become famous by messing around in foreign policy and economics.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ok, we all know that this is ridiculous, but let’s just play along for a minute with our good friends at NYT. Just what part of the FBI’s mission statement as a United States law enforcement agency authorizes them to recruit foreign nationals for espionage? Even if this some hapless stooge in the DC swamp honestly believed that Oleg would risk death by radiation poisoning and “flip” on his buddy Vlad, wouldn’t that mission be exclusively in the CIA’s purview?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Bureau has a counterintel mission and they’ve been flipping foreign sources for decades. Both agencies recruit for their own purposes…and they don’t share well.
LikeLike
Horsefeathers. And John Solomon knows it. Here is what he wrote at The Hill on 5/14/18
“They said FBI agents courted Deripaska in 2009 in a series of secret hotel meetings in Paris; Vienna; Budapest, Hungary, and Washington. Agents persuaded the aluminum industry magnate to underwrite the mission. The Russian billionaire insisted the operation neither involve nor harm his homeland.”
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch
Not a chance they were trying to flip Deripaska.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me that Oleg shouldn’t be kept away from Congress as much as he should be kept away from any place a ‘lone gunman’ can get a clear shot at him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a *secret* court at that!
I want to know a lot more about Judge Collyer. What did she know and when?
Sundance
neonrevolt has a screenshot of an @_ImperatorRex thread outlining the legal basis for AG Lynch bypassing the Fisa Judge.
My apologies if you have already written on this
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/09/01/catching-up-with-newq-the-59-drop-mega-post-qanon-greatawakening-neonrevolt/#comment-9320
This story is about as believable as the one where the FBI was planting a spy within the Trump campaign to catch the Russians spying on the Trump campaign. Or something like that. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Full data are in a FBI file marked ‘CYA’.
It seems obvious Waldman was threatening Warner with those texts. So why didn’t D. testify? Maybe Waldman got paid off and notified the House his client was backing out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observation: The Failing New York Times article mentions “Mr. Ohr” no less than twenty-two (22) times.
At least he’s not “little-known” anymore. So that’s helpful.
NYT creating a narrative is not the same as the FBI making this ridiculous claim. On the other hand, if the FBI supports the claim Putin’s response would be interesting to watch.
Is it appropriate for the FBI and DOJ to attempt collusion in this way? And that still doesn’t exonerate the DOJ and FBI from trying to entrap the Trump campaign.
Nice try Fake News idiots, but I’m sorry, that dog won’t hunt!! Too much knowledge..too much corruption revealed. President Donald John Trump is going to take you ALL down…one by one!!
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream it ever spun was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its empty criminal eyes!
LikeLike