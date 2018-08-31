About That AP Report on Bruce Ohr: Skip the Headline, Look at Detail Hidden Mid-Way…

Posted on August 31, 2018 by

There’s an Associated Press report published today presenting a ridiculously slanted version of the Bruce Ohr testimony from the perspective of two leaking democrat congressional staffers who were present. However, if you fly passed the nonsense narrative engineering, and go way down in the article you might note this (emphasis mine):

[…] One of the meetings he recounted was a Washington breakfast attended by Steele, a Steele associate and Ohr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, who worked for the political research firm, Fusion GPS, that hired Steele, attended at least part of it.

[…] That breakfast took place amid ongoing FBI concerns about Russian election interference and possible communication with Trump associates.

[…] That revelation prompted the FBI to open the counterintelligence investigation on July 31, 2016, one day after the breakfast but based on entirely different information.  (link)

Breakfast with “a Steele associate” on July 30th, 2016.

“A Steele associate”?

What, like the media doesn’t know who that was? Why do they need to hide an otherwise innocuous detail….  think about the tortured mindset needing to write that way.

We know who that is.

Based on travel, connections, congressional testimony and prior information from the year-long review… It’s virtually guaranteed to be Glenn Simpson.

So why not just say: DOJ Official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson (her boss) and Christopher Steele (the dossier co-author) on July 30th 2016.

Think about it, and read it again:

Bruce and Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson and Chris Steele in Washington DC on Saturday July 30th, 2016.

That sentence alone exposes the scheme.

Honestly, I’m getting bored/frustrated exposing this nonsense.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

258 Responses to About That AP Report on Bruce Ohr: Skip the Headline, Look at Detail Hidden Mid-Way…

Older Comments
  1. Genie says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    That was the Saturday after Clinton’s nomination and just a couple days after Strzok and Page were both texting “f Trump” to each other like adolescents.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Keln says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    I find all of this neither boring nor frustrating. I find it exciting, no matter how slow it is getting to the outcome.

    I see it like watching a crack growing along the side of a massive mountain. The crack continues to grow, and there is no way to turn gravity off or reseal such a crack, so the inevitable outcome is assured. It is merely a matter of time. A matter of reaching that point of failure. And it seems to always look like “we must be there already” as it is such a massive fault. But still it slowly spreads, tons of rock hanging by granite threads, threatening everything below it.

    To me the hard part is not watching it constantly, for fear of missing that critical moment when it all comes crashing down; a truly historical event. There is no doubt in my mind it is coming. How long it takes is not really that important.

    Too many mistakes were made and too much is out in the open. There is no going back.

    Liked by 38 people

    Reply
  3. Craig from Scotland says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Testimony of Glenn Simpson, November 14, 2017 –

    Question: Did the FBI ever reach out to you or Fusion GPS in relation to the matters that Mr Steele informed them upon?
    Simpson: No

    Question: You’ve never heard from anyone in the U.S. Government in relation to these matters, either the FBI or the Department of Justice?
    Simpson: After the election. I mean, during the election, no.

    Question: What did you hear after and from whom and when?
    Simpson: I was asked to provide some information to the Justice Department.

    Question: By whom and when?
    Simpson: It was by a prosecutor named Bruce Ohr, who was following up. You know, I can’t remember when. It was sometime after Thanksgiving, I think.

    Question: Thanksgiving of 2016?
    Simpson: Yes. I think Chris – it was someone that Chris Steele knows. Think –

    Question: I’m sorry. Chris Steele knows who?
    Simpson: Bruce Ohr.
    Question: Okay.

    Simpson: And I met Bruce too through organized crime conferences or something like that. And Chris said he had been – Chris told me that he had been talking to Bruce, that he told Bruce about what happened, and that Bruce wanted more information, and suggested that I speak with Bruce. The context of this is it was after the election. A very surprising thing had happened, which is (VSG) Donald Trump had WON. There was – we were – by that time (shitting ourselves that we would get found out), we were enormously concerned about rapidly accumulating indications that the Russian Government (Meh) had mounted a massive attack on the American election system and that, you know, Donald Trump or his associates might have been involved. And there was a lot of alarming things happening, including Donald Trump saying things about Vladimir Putin and that didn’t really make any sense, weren’t ordinary things for a Republican to say, and, you know – anyway. So we had also by this time given this information to the FBI, and they had, you know told – indicated to Chris they were investigating it, and then told – apparently told the New York Times they weren’t. And so it was not clear to us whether anyone at a high level of government was aware of the information that Chris had gathered and provided to the FBI. And, you know, so we were, frankly, you know, very scared for the country and ourselves and felt if we could give it to someone else, we should, higher up. And Chris suggested I give some information to Bruce, give him the background to all this. And we eventually met at a coffee shop, and I told him the story.

    Sauce: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180118/106796/HMTG-115-IG00-20180118-SD002.pdf
    Page 79 of 165

    N.b. Glenn Simpson lied his way through the whole hearing and never mentioned or indicated beautiful Nellie Ohr was his employee.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      good grab, Craig

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      “And there was a lot of alarming things happening, including Donald Trump saying things about Vladimir Putin and that didn’t really make any sense, weren’t ordinary things for a Republican to say, and, you know – anyway. ”

      Oh, so that is his rational to justify all this illegal anti-Trumpism – he wasn’t a GOPe Republican.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Covadonga says:
        August 31, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        In other words, if a Dim had won, and made conciliatory noises towards the Russian president, it wouldn’t have been suspicious, because it’s so usual for Dims to be close to Russians – or their Chinese allies (Feinstein, cough, cough.)

        But a Republican who’d campaigned against hostile powers like the Russians – well, for him to get into office and not joke about blowing up the Russian Federation, that just must indicate criminal behavior – or, better yet, a national security breach!

        Like

        Reply
    • LivLovely101 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      LOLd when President Trump mentioned Ohr in a tweet along with “his beautiful wife Nellie”—-that was the best….Isn’t it awesome to be on the same wave length as our POTUS and be able to catch his little digs/jokes etc?

      The people that don’t “get him”, the Despicables, don’t know what they’re missing. He really is a hoot!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Mr. Morris says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Glenn Simpson married to fellow Wall Street Journal Reporter Mary Jacoby seems awfully inarticulate.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      Great find. Thanks.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      Feinstein should never have made public Simpson’s Senate testimony.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Treepers!!!

    TRUMP V GOOGLE

    It needs to happen, let it begin NOW

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. TreeClimber says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Uh-oh, Sundance has burnout…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Paul Killinger says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Well, I’m ready to throw up, SD. While the Dem are still working their “Trump-Russia” fantasy, it was actually Govt Dems who colluded with Russians to create it in the first place!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • BebeTarget says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Isn’t some movie about Trump/Russia with John McCain coming out soon? His dream of being the one to prove there really was nefarious goings on between Trump and his people and the Russians. I’m sure it will prove something, but not that.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    I’m tired of that deeply ruminative Collyer pic up top. What’s she’s really deliberating over is Bermuda or Aruba this winter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. CopperTop says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Won’t give them the satisfaction of providing a link. But even CNN can’t avoid putting it rather efficiently what went on and placing the text closer to the top of the byline generally these days

    “The comments from Steele reflect what he wrote in his dossier, which Republicans charge was political opposition research inappropriately used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.”

    Callin’ it what it is…almost…and finally(almost)

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      CNN et al will have to come clean too, eventually. It’s just a matter of how. Trump is absolutely hammering them on this and other stuff. Major revelations… esp. through social media and alternative channels… will not be kind to the Propaganda Arm.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. boutis says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Simpson is He Who Must Be Obeyed and that includes not naming him in his paid flunkies news articles. How much money does he pass around DC to get this kind of service?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. cripto says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Pure speculation on my part, but it always seemed ‘off’ that during the 2012 (remember that date) presidential debate, that Romney ‘choked’ and Zero danced on his head. Then Romney disappeared off the campaign trail.

    Perhaps Zero et al were accessing the NSA/FBI databases through contractors and were even surveilling the Republican contenders. It sort of fits with the blabbermouths in the Dem party like Waters and Pelosi and their public statements about Zero knows everything. Romney may have been ‘made an offer he couldn’t refuse’ i.e. blackmail.
    2012 was an interesting year.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Anything is possible and with those evil criminals it’s more than likely.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      You can be sure that Obama didn’t wake up one day, sat in a staff meeting, and threw out “You know? Maybe we should do more spying on Americans. Thoughts?”.

      Crew is dirty.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cripto says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      More speculation. Remember when never Trumper Romney was invited to President-elect Trump’s NJ HQ and many (not me) were speculating that DJT was going to ask him to be Sec of State?

      Recall the move to NJ was made after Admiral Rogers ‘unauthorized’ visit to Trump Tower (Zero, Clapper et al wanted to remove him when the visit was revealed). Also recall, that when Romney left he looked shaken and confused and couldn’t locate his car. Perhaps DJT gave him the low-down that the cabal had on him and how it was collected.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. Blind no longer says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    I’m getting tired of finding ways to express my outrage, everyday something new the media spins and hides! I wouldn’t believe them now, if they were typing on a stack of Bibles!
    So there they all are, having breakfast together in Washington DC, colluding in plain sight, and the media says nothing to see here…it’s just breakfast.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      I believe, I truly, prayfully believe TBTB have the seditious crew dead to rights.

      The eventual exposure of the scheming, plotting and planning of the criminals will shake this planet.

      President Trump knows EVERYTHING and all will be revealed when the timing is right – all wrapped up in a pretty little bow.

      The hubris of those fools with be their undoing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • vicschick says:
        August 31, 2018 at 10:50 pm

        I always remember Mark Taylor’s prophecies from well over a year ago about all this mess. I distinctly remember about the Supreme Court. It’s coming. God will not be mocked. Hang on because we’re heading for a bumpy ride. God bless PDJT, Sundance and all the patriots in the beautiful country,🇺🇸

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Arrggghhh… this is tough, I know… BUT for your own sanity you need to effectively IGNORE anything and everything that MSM puts out there. A lot of it is obfuscation. A lot is disinformation. A lot is carefully-worded spin. A lot is outright dishonesty. Lots of bias of omission.

      Svae your sanity for the true fireworks. You know Trump will not let this go, so I believe we have something to look forward to.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • lotbusyexec says:
        August 31, 2018 at 10:54 pm

        Funny you say “ignore everything”. I was in the supermarket tonight and saw a magazine that had Winston Churchill on the cover. Stepped over to look at it and then took my hand away from the pick up. I said to myself “I can’t believe anything the media says anymore. They are re-writing history. and I will not hand over anymore money to be feed nonsense/lies”. I come here for my fill of current events, laughs and insight. Thank you all. It is nice to know there is a “safe place” for Treeper’s 😉 Looking forward to when the hammer drops and the rats turn on each other and/or jump ship. We’ve all been very patient!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  12. recoverydotgod says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Glenn Simpson apparently is their “he who must not be named”. Reading through the linked article, it’s reads like Glenn Simpson is the lead investigator on the Mueller team. His theories are their theories.

    Fusion GPS interview with House panel leaves huge pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators
    Natasha Bertrand
    Jan. 18, 2018

    https://www.businessinsider.com/read-fusion-gps-glenn-simpson-interview-with-house-intelligence-committee-2018-1

    -snip-

    The House investigators’ line of questioning touched upon subjects that the Senate Judiciary Committee did not delve into, largely due to a shift in focus spearheaded by the committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff.

    Rather than home in on the nature of Simpson’s relationship with Christopher Steele — the former British intelligence officer hired by Fusion to research Trump’s Russia ties — Schiff and his Democratic colleagues asked Simpson pointed questions about Russian money laundering, Russian organized crime, and whether Trump could be susceptible to Russian blackmail.

    -snip-

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. quintrillion says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    What to make of this take on the beginning of things?

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-a-little-known-fbi-unit-helped-to-disseminate-the-steele-dossier_2638330.html

    The FBI Eurasian Organized Crime Unit Squad working in the US Embassy in Rome – Michael Gaeta / Loretta Lynch & the CIA Fusion’s Center – Brennen!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Deb says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    “I’m getting bored/frustrated…”

    That’s the goal of the enemy. Run out the clock, demoralize us so we give up. Then they can win the midterms and impeach.

    I may be frustrated, but I’ll never give in. We will never surrender. Wolverines don’t quit.

    My cold anger keeps me focused, and one day when the time is right, it’s going to turn hot.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Sundance, I’m sorry you are bored. But please don’t stop. If you weren’t on top of this stuff for us, I don’t know what we’d do. Thanks so much.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      Beautifully written, Sylvia. I often get so wrapped up in the information, that I forget who works so hard to investigate, assess and present to us.

      Sundance, please do not stop…we are now at midnight.

      Thank you!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. Archie says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    It is boring because you know nothing will happen to the perps. Trump has made some monumentally bad staffing choices but none more damaging than Sessions. Sessions and Mueller are the story instead of eliminating the FBI and cutting the government surveillance powers.

    Trump does what he can unilaterally like foreign policy, trade, and economics but any time the cooperation of the UniParty is required he fails. Just like Reagan.

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      The UniParty does not control the Executive Branch. President Trump has all options open to him. He will make the decision when the time is right.

      Remember. Jeff Sessions already submitted his resignation letter. President Trump rejected the submission.

      Omarosa was Donald Trump’s first fired member of ‘The Apprentice’. She brought a great value to his brand as being the bad girl.

      President Trump does not miss a beat. Best to watch and learn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Curt says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This is getting just too painful. The FISA court judges were lied to and that’s now easily proven. That’s a crime…. Presiding Judge Collyer had intimated that in her 90 page critique of the process the FBI used to get the Carter Page warrant. Now there’s proof! Pleeeeeeeeeease

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. mj_inOC says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Dear sundance, you are too valuable and discerning to America and fellow Treepers to be bored/frustrated… Team MAGA needs you!

    Please take time this Labor Day weekend, and Do Not Labor… spend time with your fantastic family, take a nap on the [Pacific Grove/Monterey] beach… or in a garden, by a lake… and know how much Team Trump/America and our Constitution appreciate you!
    God Bless you and those you love 💕

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. theresanne says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    For Sundance,
    “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” Galatians 6:9 ESV

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Curry Worsham says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Stunning interview.
    Mamet Principle on display
    Ohr is just a “random dude” who has a “great case” to bring a law suit against Trump.

    (Click on video on right: “When the president attacks a nonpolitical civil servant”)
    http://www.msnbc.com/all

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Louisiana Steve says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    ‘passed’ s/b ‘past’

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mike says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    OK, here in my time zone it is 9:06 pm.

    Super “investigative reporter” Chuck Todd said the Mueller Team was going to drop a BIG ONE today.

    Sorry, I live in the boonies but, did I miss something?

    Did Lanny Davis tell CNN/MSNBC (anonymously of course) that Michael Cohen is ready to testify that somebody did something really bad?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Why do they bother with closed door hearings when it gets leaked anyway?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Ldave says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Too bad the Barney Fifes at the DOJ and FBI can’t put these pieces together like Sundance can.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Bogeyfree says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    If you are an active FBI agent/employee or a DOJ employee are you required to show up if subpoena before Congress? Likewise if asked to take a lie detector test are they required?

    If so maybe this should,d help cut to the chase. Can Trump as the boss over all executive branch employees ask for this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Sid Farkiss says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    It was a brazen operation to ensure that only a lefty holds that office. Inperpetuity. Now, it’s a regime change operation riding the brute force of social media to achieve it.
    Hardly nonsense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Bogeyfree says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    I’m not Colombo but shouldn’t these questions end this SC probe instantly?

    1) Mr. Ohr did you wife help in compiling the dossier?

    2) Mr. Ohr did you ever read the Dossier that you wife helped with?

    3) Mr. Ohr at what point did you learn the dossier was a fabrication?

    4) Mr. Ohr was the intent of the fabricated dossier to frame Donald Trump?

    5) Mr. Ohr did you converse with Mr. Weissman and how frequently

    6) Mr. Ohr did Mr. Weissman know the dossier was a fabrication?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. jogreggre says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    On a very related note, can anyone remember voting for the editorial boards of the NYT or Wapo or any other news organization? Neither can I. And yet these imo, miscreants, are deciding to bury outrageous rogue actions by the top brass of our most powerful federal agencies, and moreover, promoting the false narratives coming from the Democrats and the rest of the deep state/swamp. For example, the NYT actually described Bruce Ohr as a mid-level bureaucrat. Ohr was #4 in the DOJ, an organization of 112,000 people. That’s deliberate disinformation coming from the nation’s supposed “newspaper of record”. Absolutely shameful. And dangerous.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Tall Texan says:
      August 31, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      I know it is frustrating, but I would not worry too much about this. No reasonable person takes these clowns seriously, They only reach those who are unreachable to us, and Trump makes sure to point out how these clowns discredit themselves when it is most warranted,

      Very few people read these editorials back when the ed boards had significantly more credibility. They have little to no credibility now and fewer people read them.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Bogeyfree says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    It’s amazing to think that Jeff Sessions, the silent executioner, got his dream job in becoming the Atorney General for the United States of America and then by luck he was in the right place at the right time when the greatest scandal in American history was going down.

    Sessions had in front of him what most people dream about as an AG, halting the most massive corruption event in our history and by his actions, saving the country.

    Yes Sessions could have been one of our all time greatest AG, one of our greatest American heroes by being the man that helped PT save the country and help to drain the swamp. This is stuff that only comes around every 1,000 years and it was laid at the feet of Mr. Sessions.

    Unfortunately we have to wait to see how our history books records and treats Mr. Sessions actions during this time of great need. However it turns out, no can say that Mr. Sessions didn’t have his chance at greatness.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s