About That AP Report on Bruce Ohr: Skip the Headline, Look at Detail Hidden Mid-Way…

There’s an Associated Press report published today presenting a ridiculously slanted version of the Bruce Ohr testimony from the perspective of two leaking democrat congressional staffers who were present. However, if you fly passed the nonsense narrative engineering, and go way down in the article you might note this (emphasis mine):
[…] One of the meetings he recounted was a Washington breakfast attended by Steele, a Steele associate and Ohr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, who worked for the political research firm, Fusion GPS, that hired Steele, attended at least part of it.
[…] That breakfast took place amid ongoing FBI concerns about Russian election interference and possible communication with Trump associates.
[…] That revelation prompted the FBI to open the counterintelligence investigation on July 31, 2016, one day after the breakfast but based on entirely different information. (link)
Breakfast with “a Steele associate” on July 30th, 2016.
“A Steele associate”?
What, like the media doesn’t know who that was? Why do they need to hide an otherwise innocuous detail…. think about the tortured mindset needing to write that way.
We know who that is.
Based on travel, connections, congressional testimony and prior information from the year-long review… It’s virtually guaranteed to be Glenn Simpson.
So why not just say: DOJ Official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson (her boss) and Christopher Steele (the dossier co-author) on July 30th 2016.
Think about it, and read it again:
Bruce and Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson and Chris Steele in Washington DC on Saturday July 30th, 2016.
That sentence alone exposes the scheme.
Honestly, I’m getting bored/frustrated exposing this nonsense.
That was the Saturday after Clinton’s nomination and just a couple days after Strzok and Page were both texting “f Trump” to each other like adolescents.
I find all of this neither boring nor frustrating. I find it exciting, no matter how slow it is getting to the outcome.
I see it like watching a crack growing along the side of a massive mountain. The crack continues to grow, and there is no way to turn gravity off or reseal such a crack, so the inevitable outcome is assured. It is merely a matter of time. A matter of reaching that point of failure. And it seems to always look like “we must be there already” as it is such a massive fault. But still it slowly spreads, tons of rock hanging by granite threads, threatening everything below it.
To me the hard part is not watching it constantly, for fear of missing that critical moment when it all comes crashing down; a truly historical event. There is no doubt in my mind it is coming. How long it takes is not really that important.
Too many mistakes were made and too much is out in the open. There is no going back.
Good to see you, keln 👋
Thing is when the inevitable tenuous hold of the rock wall gives way you won’t need to be staring at it to know what happened. The sound of all the tons of basalt or granite tumbling down will be deafening, easily audible 50 or 100 miles away, an unmistakable and devastating message will have been given. Kind of like when Mt. St. Helens blew untold tons of pumice and ash over Portland, the evidence of a foot of the stuff like snowdrifts was certainly clear enough. The political equivalent will be as unforgettable and to leftists playing with fire just as damaging.
Nice to see keln here again. Les Depolrables miss seeing the old gang.
For me the most frustrating part is us fighting among ourselves. It needs to stop.
Well said!
Hope things are going good for you Keln!!
Also to David from Israel….hope all is well for you also.
Testimony of Glenn Simpson, November 14, 2017 –
Question: Did the FBI ever reach out to you or Fusion GPS in relation to the matters that Mr Steele informed them upon?
Simpson: No
Question: You’ve never heard from anyone in the U.S. Government in relation to these matters, either the FBI or the Department of Justice?
Simpson: After the election. I mean, during the election, no.
Question: What did you hear after and from whom and when?
Simpson: I was asked to provide some information to the Justice Department.
Question: By whom and when?
Simpson: It was by a prosecutor named Bruce Ohr, who was following up. You know, I can’t remember when. It was sometime after Thanksgiving, I think.
Question: Thanksgiving of 2016?
Simpson: Yes. I think Chris – it was someone that Chris Steele knows. Think –
Question: I’m sorry. Chris Steele knows who?
Simpson: Bruce Ohr.
Question: Okay.
Simpson: And I met Bruce too through organized crime conferences or something like that. And Chris said he had been – Chris told me that he had been talking to Bruce, that he told Bruce about what happened, and that Bruce wanted more information, and suggested that I speak with Bruce. The context of this is it was after the election. A very surprising thing had happened, which is (VSG) Donald Trump had WON. There was – we were – by that time (shitting ourselves that we would get found out), we were enormously concerned about rapidly accumulating indications that the Russian Government (Meh) had mounted a massive attack on the American election system and that, you know, Donald Trump or his associates might have been involved. And there was a lot of alarming things happening, including Donald Trump saying things about Vladimir Putin and that didn’t really make any sense, weren’t ordinary things for a Republican to say, and, you know – anyway. So we had also by this time given this information to the FBI, and they had, you know told – indicated to Chris they were investigating it, and then told – apparently told the New York Times they weren’t. And so it was not clear to us whether anyone at a high level of government was aware of the information that Chris had gathered and provided to the FBI. And, you know, so we were, frankly, you know, very scared for the country and ourselves and felt if we could give it to someone else, we should, higher up. And Chris suggested I give some information to Bruce, give him the background to all this. And we eventually met at a coffee shop, and I told him the story.
Sauce: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180118/106796/HMTG-115-IG00-20180118-SD002.pdf
Page 79 of 165
N.b. Glenn Simpson lied his way through the whole hearing and never mentioned or indicated beautiful Nellie Ohr was his employee.
good grab, Craig
“And there was a lot of alarming things happening, including Donald Trump saying things about Vladimir Putin and that didn’t really make any sense, weren’t ordinary things for a Republican to say, and, you know – anyway. ”
Oh, so that is his rational to justify all this illegal anti-Trumpism – he wasn’t a GOPe Republican.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In other words, if a Dim had won, and made conciliatory noises towards the Russian president, it wouldn’t have been suspicious, because it’s so usual for Dims to be close to Russians – or their Chinese allies (Feinstein, cough, cough.)
But a Republican who’d campaigned against hostile powers like the Russians – well, for him to get into office and not joke about blowing up the Russian Federation, that just must indicate criminal behavior – or, better yet, a national security breach!
LOLd when President Trump mentioned Ohr in a tweet along with “his beautiful wife Nellie”—-that was the best….Isn’t it awesome to be on the same wave length as our POTUS and be able to catch his little digs/jokes etc?
The people that don’t “get him”, the Despicables, don’t know what they’re missing. He really is a hoot!
Glenn Simpson married to fellow Wall Street Journal Reporter Mary Jacoby seems awfully inarticulate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great find. Thanks.
Feinstein should never have made public Simpson’s Senate testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treepers!!!
TRUMP V GOOGLE
It needs to happen, let it begin NOW
Uh-oh, Sundance has burnout…
Needs a break is all. I think we’re in a holding pattern anyway with DOJ/FBI. Focus on some positive stuff. More pictures of FLOTUS. That sorta thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“More pictures of FLOTUS”
There are plenty every day over on the Open Thread.
More, please. :^) I don’t want to get all skeevy and start hitting up Google Images. Ok, maybe a little skeevy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, Google Maps are pretty skeevy on us, so…have at it.
Well, I’m ready to throw up, SD. While the Dem are still working their “Trump-Russia” fantasy, it was actually Govt Dems who colluded with Russians to create it in the first place!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Isn’t some movie about Trump/Russia with John McCain coming out soon? His dream of being the one to prove there really was nefarious goings on between Trump and his people and the Russians. I’m sure it will prove something, but not that.
LikeLike
I’m tired of that deeply ruminative Collyer pic up top. What’s she’s really deliberating over is Bermuda or Aruba this winter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if the FISA judges are on cruises, at least they’re probably raising money for “conservatives” like Stephen F Hayes and David French.
Won’t give them the satisfaction of providing a link. But even CNN can’t avoid putting it rather efficiently what went on and placing the text closer to the top of the byline generally these days
“The comments from Steele reflect what he wrote in his dossier, which Republicans charge was political opposition research inappropriately used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.”
Callin’ it what it is…almost…and finally(almost)
CNN et al will have to come clean too, eventually. It’s just a matter of how. Trump is absolutely hammering them on this and other stuff. Major revelations… esp. through social media and alternative channels… will not be kind to the Propaganda Arm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simpson is He Who Must Be Obeyed and that includes not naming him in his paid flunkies news articles. How much money does he pass around DC to get this kind of service?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fusion GPS is dirty. As in REALLY dirty.
Please read if you don’t know the Venezuela story and Russian links:
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/241812/news-for-hire-scandal-deepens-gps-fusion-sleazy-venezuela-links-shed-new-light-on-trump-dossier
“Even though it was clearly acting as a public relations counsel on behalf of a foreign principal, Fusion GPS never registered under FARA and was able to engage in nefarious activities without public scrutiny.”
Hmph. Funny. There’s that thing again. “FARA”.
From July 2017, BTW.
Pure speculation on my part, but it always seemed ‘off’ that during the 2012 (remember that date) presidential debate, that Romney ‘choked’ and Zero danced on his head. Then Romney disappeared off the campaign trail.
Perhaps Zero et al were accessing the NSA/FBI databases through contractors and were even surveilling the Republican contenders. It sort of fits with the blabbermouths in the Dem party like Waters and Pelosi and their public statements about Zero knows everything. Romney may have been ‘made an offer he couldn’t refuse’ i.e. blackmail.
2012 was an interesting year.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Anything is possible and with those evil criminals it’s more than likely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can be sure that Obama didn’t wake up one day, sat in a staff meeting, and threw out “You know? Maybe we should do more spying on Americans. Thoughts?”.
Crew is dirty.
More speculation. Remember when never Trumper Romney was invited to President-elect Trump’s NJ HQ and many (not me) were speculating that DJT was going to ask him to be Sec of State?
Recall the move to NJ was made after Admiral Rogers ‘unauthorized’ visit to Trump Tower (Zero, Clapper et al wanted to remove him when the visit was revealed). Also recall, that when Romney left he looked shaken and confused and couldn’t locate his car. Perhaps DJT gave him the low-down that the cabal had on him and how it was collected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m getting tired of finding ways to express my outrage, everyday something new the media spins and hides! I wouldn’t believe them now, if they were typing on a stack of Bibles!
So there they all are, having breakfast together in Washington DC, colluding in plain sight, and the media says nothing to see here…it’s just breakfast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe, I truly, prayfully believe TBTB have the seditious crew dead to rights.
The eventual exposure of the scheming, plotting and planning of the criminals will shake this planet.
President Trump knows EVERYTHING and all will be revealed when the timing is right – all wrapped up in a pretty little bow.
The hubris of those fools with be their undoing.
I always remember Mark Taylor’s prophecies from well over a year ago about all this mess. I distinctly remember about the Supreme Court. It’s coming. God will not be mocked. Hang on because we’re heading for a bumpy ride. God bless PDJT, Sundance and all the patriots in the beautiful country,🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arrggghhh… this is tough, I know… BUT for your own sanity you need to effectively IGNORE anything and everything that MSM puts out there. A lot of it is obfuscation. A lot is disinformation. A lot is carefully-worded spin. A lot is outright dishonesty. Lots of bias of omission.
Svae your sanity for the true fireworks. You know Trump will not let this go, so I believe we have something to look forward to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny you say “ignore everything”. I was in the supermarket tonight and saw a magazine that had Winston Churchill on the cover. Stepped over to look at it and then took my hand away from the pick up. I said to myself “I can’t believe anything the media says anymore. They are re-writing history. and I will not hand over anymore money to be feed nonsense/lies”. I come here for my fill of current events, laughs and insight. Thank you all. It is nice to know there is a “safe place” for Treeper’s 😉 Looking forward to when the hammer drops and the rats turn on each other and/or jump ship. We’ve all been very patient!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glenn Simpson apparently is their “he who must not be named”. Reading through the linked article, it’s reads like Glenn Simpson is the lead investigator on the Mueller team. His theories are their theories.
Fusion GPS interview with House panel leaves huge pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators
Natasha Bertrand
Jan. 18, 2018
https://www.businessinsider.com/read-fusion-gps-glenn-simpson-interview-with-house-intelligence-committee-2018-1
-snip-
The House investigators’ line of questioning touched upon subjects that the Senate Judiciary Committee did not delve into, largely due to a shift in focus spearheaded by the committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff.
Rather than home in on the nature of Simpson’s relationship with Christopher Steele — the former British intelligence officer hired by Fusion to research Trump’s Russia ties — Schiff and his Democratic colleagues asked Simpson pointed questions about Russian money laundering, Russian organized crime, and whether Trump could be susceptible to Russian blackmail.
-snip-
What to make of this take on the beginning of things?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-a-little-known-fbi-unit-helped-to-disseminate-the-steele-dossier_2638330.html
The FBI Eurasian Organized Crime Unit Squad working in the US Embassy in Rome – Michael Gaeta / Loretta Lynch & the CIA Fusion’s Center – Brennen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m getting bored/frustrated…”
That’s the goal of the enemy. Run out the clock, demoralize us so we give up. Then they can win the midterms and impeach.
I may be frustrated, but I’ll never give in. We will never surrender. Wolverines don’t quit.
My cold anger keeps me focused, and one day when the time is right, it’s going to turn hot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, I’m sorry you are bored. But please don’t stop. If you weren’t on top of this stuff for us, I don’t know what we’d do. Thanks so much.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beautifully written, Sylvia. I often get so wrapped up in the information, that I forget who works so hard to investigate, assess and present to us.
Sundance, please do not stop…we are now at midnight.
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is boring because you know nothing will happen to the perps. Trump has made some monumentally bad staffing choices but none more damaging than Sessions. Sessions and Mueller are the story instead of eliminating the FBI and cutting the government surveillance powers.
Trump does what he can unilaterally like foreign policy, trade, and economics but any time the cooperation of the UniParty is required he fails. Just like Reagan.
LikeLike
The UniParty does not control the Executive Branch. President Trump has all options open to him. He will make the decision when the time is right.
Remember. Jeff Sessions already submitted his resignation letter. President Trump rejected the submission.
Omarosa was Donald Trump’s first fired member of ‘The Apprentice’. She brought a great value to his brand as being the bad girl.
President Trump does not miss a beat. Best to watch and learn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is getting just too painful. The FISA court judges were lied to and that’s now easily proven. That’s a crime…. Presiding Judge Collyer had intimated that in her 90 page critique of the process the FBI used to get the Carter Page warrant. Now there’s proof! Pleeeeeeeeeease
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lied to..or part of the scam against US taxpayers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear sundance, you are too valuable and discerning to America and fellow Treepers to be bored/frustrated… Team MAGA needs you!
Please take time this Labor Day weekend, and Do Not Labor… spend time with your fantastic family, take a nap on the [Pacific Grove/Monterey] beach… or in a garden, by a lake… and know how much Team Trump/America and our Constitution appreciate you!
God Bless you and those you love 💕
LikeLiked by 5 people
For Sundance,
“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” Galatians 6:9 ESV
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, theresanne!
Stunning interview.
Mamet Principle on display
Ohr is just a “random dude” who has a “great case” to bring a law suit against Trump.
(Click on video on right: “When the president attacks a nonpolitical civil servant”)
http://www.msnbc.com/all
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘passed’ s/b ‘past’
OK, here in my time zone it is 9:06 pm.
Super “investigative reporter” Chuck Todd said the Mueller Team was going to drop a BIG ONE today.
Sorry, I live in the boonies but, did I miss something?
Did Lanny Davis tell CNN/MSNBC (anonymously of course) that Michael Cohen is ready to testify that somebody did something really bad?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do they bother with closed door hearings when it gets leaked anyway?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question… is a closed door hearing classified? Because if it is not, WTH is going on here?
LikeLike
Too bad the Barney Fifes at the DOJ and FBI can’t put these pieces together like Sundance can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are an active FBI agent/employee or a DOJ employee are you required to show up if subpoena before Congress? Likewise if asked to take a lie detector test are they required?
If so maybe this should,d help cut to the chase. Can Trump as the boss over all executive branch employees ask for this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a brazen operation to ensure that only a lefty holds that office. Inperpetuity. Now, it’s a regime change operation riding the brute force of social media to achieve it.
Hardly nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not Colombo but shouldn’t these questions end this SC probe instantly?
1) Mr. Ohr did you wife help in compiling the dossier?
2) Mr. Ohr did you ever read the Dossier that you wife helped with?
3) Mr. Ohr at what point did you learn the dossier was a fabrication?
4) Mr. Ohr was the intent of the fabricated dossier to frame Donald Trump?
5) Mr. Ohr did you converse with Mr. Weissman and how frequently
6) Mr. Ohr did Mr. Weissman know the dossier was a fabrication?
LikeLiked by 3 people
On a very related note, can anyone remember voting for the editorial boards of the NYT or Wapo or any other news organization? Neither can I. And yet these imo, miscreants, are deciding to bury outrageous rogue actions by the top brass of our most powerful federal agencies, and moreover, promoting the false narratives coming from the Democrats and the rest of the deep state/swamp. For example, the NYT actually described Bruce Ohr as a mid-level bureaucrat. Ohr was #4 in the DOJ, an organization of 112,000 people. That’s deliberate disinformation coming from the nation’s supposed “newspaper of record”. Absolutely shameful. And dangerous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know it is frustrating, but I would not worry too much about this. No reasonable person takes these clowns seriously, They only reach those who are unreachable to us, and Trump makes sure to point out how these clowns discredit themselves when it is most warranted,
Very few people read these editorials back when the ed boards had significantly more credibility. They have little to no credibility now and fewer people read them.
It’s amazing to think that Jeff Sessions, the silent executioner, got his dream job in becoming the Atorney General for the United States of America and then by luck he was in the right place at the right time when the greatest scandal in American history was going down.
Sessions had in front of him what most people dream about as an AG, halting the most massive corruption event in our history and by his actions, saving the country.
Yes Sessions could have been one of our all time greatest AG, one of our greatest American heroes by being the man that helped PT save the country and help to drain the swamp. This is stuff that only comes around every 1,000 years and it was laid at the feet of Mr. Sessions.
Unfortunately we have to wait to see how our history books records and treats Mr. Sessions actions during this time of great need. However it turns out, no can say that Mr. Sessions didn’t have his chance at greatness.
