About That AP Report on Bruce Ohr: Skip the Headline, Look at Detail Hidden Mid-Way…

There’s an Associated Press report published today presenting a ridiculously slanted version of the Bruce Ohr testimony from the perspective of two leaking democrat congressional staffers who were present. However, if you fly passed the nonsense narrative engineering, and go way down in the article you might note this (emphasis mine):

[…] One of the meetings he recounted was a Washington breakfast attended by Steele, a Steele associate and Ohr. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, who worked for the political research firm, Fusion GPS, that hired Steele, attended at least part of it. […] That breakfast took place amid ongoing FBI concerns about Russian election interference and possible communication with Trump associates. […] That revelation prompted the FBI to open the counterintelligence investigation on July 31, 2016, one day after the breakfast but based on entirely different information. (link)

Breakfast with “a Steele associate” on July 30th, 2016.

“A Steele associate”?

What, like the media doesn’t know who that was? Why do they need to hide an otherwise innocuous detail…. think about the tortured mindset needing to write that way.

We know who that is.

Based on travel, connections, congressional testimony and prior information from the year-long review… It’s virtually guaranteed to be Glenn Simpson.

So why not just say: DOJ Official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson (her boss) and Christopher Steele (the dossier co-author) on July 30th 2016.

Think about it, and read it again:

Bruce and Nellie Ohr had breakfast with Glenn Simpson and Chris Steele in Washington DC on Saturday July 30th, 2016.

That sentence alone exposes the scheme.

Honestly, I’m getting bored/frustrated exposing this nonsense.

Advertisements