MAGA Survey: 85 percent of America’s blue collar workers see their lives heading “in the right direction”…

What happens when the silent majority stand up in full force and elect a president entirely focused on advancing the interests of Main Street over Wall Street? What happens when that President takes office and begins systematically instituting a comprehensive series of economic policies that are targeted to Make America Great Again?
The middle-class of America benefits. That’s what happens. And when economic, trade, and U.S. financial policy are focused to improve the outcomes for the middle-class, the entire landscape of beneficial outcomes within the U.S. economy shifts…. Bigly.
Express Pro Survey – America’s blue collar workers may be one of the most optimistic groups in the country today. According to a new study conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by Express Employment Professionals, 85 percent of America’s blue collar workers see their lives heading “in the right direction.”
Sixty-nine (69) percent also say their local communities are heading in the right direction, and 51 percent say the same about the country as whole.
The national survey of 1,049 blue collar workers was conducted online by The Harris Poll between July 9 and 23, 2018, on behalf of Express and offers a detailed, in-depth look at the background and attitudes of those working in blue collar professions.
“There’s been a great deal of chatter about the future and frustrations of America’s blue collar workers,” said Express CEO Bill Stoller. “Our survey reveals that blue collar workers are upbeat, optimistic and proud of the work they do. While the news is often full of stories about economic anxieties, this survey shows workers who are exceptionally optimistic. While they certainly express concerns, it’s clear that the vast majority feel like things will work out for themselves and their families.” (more)
Here’s an interesting dichotomy: Blue collar workers are slightly more likely to identify with the Democratic party, 35 percent vs. 31 percent for Republicans. By a small margin, they think Republicans do a better job of helping blue collar Americans than Democrats, 39 percent vs. 36 percent. (link)
In general, blue collar workers are optimistic about their personal situation and about the future.
- 85 percent say their lives are heading in the right direction
- 69 percent say their local communities are heading in the right direction
- 58 percent say their states are heading in the right direction
- 51 percent say the country is heading in the right direction
Fifty-five (55) percent say they are better off now than they were five years ago.
- 20 percent say they are worse off
- 26 percent say they are about the same
- 61 percent of skilled trade workers say they are better off; 45 percent of general labor workers say they are better off.
The past year has been good for blue collar workers.
- More than two-thirds (68 percent) report a pay increase in the past year
- Of those that saw a pay increase in the last year, 39 percent received a raise of more than 5 percent
- 45 percent report receiving more responsibilities in the past year
- 35 percent report receiving a promotion in the past year
“I think there is a tendency for those with college degrees to speculate about how blue collar workers are doing,” Stoller said. “But this survey shows that most blue collar workers feel good about themselves and their jobs. They’re proud of who they are and what they do. As we head into Labor Day weekend, this survey shows that America’s labor force is doing well-and that’s good to see.
Wall St. isn’t doing too badly either. But the economic health is being built from the inside-out, the way it should be, the way it will last unless messed with again.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s a fact! Fixing issues for the forgotten man and woman moves the entire country in the right direction!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plus Trump is benefiting the entire world by the grace of God.
LikeLike
“unless messed with again.”
We can not go back to sleep! Every election counts!
The first step: indict, prosecute and convict the treasonous people who tried to subvert our America’s sovereignty! This serves as impetus for future would be evil doers to think twice about pulling a Clinton or an Obama Brennen!
Defeat every socialist candidate who tries to put forth their ideology of Cultural Marxism! The war for hearts and minds has to have an outcome with victory as the only option for Freedom in every aspect of ordinary life for citizens!
Free speech has to be defended, protected and restored! That means taking on big Tech Companies and writing a new piece of legislation that makes it illegal for the tech giants to discriminate against political views! That also includes Illegal spying, unauthorized data collection of personal information and if caught fines totaling in the millions will be assessed! Cyber communications should be deemed a public utility and a new cyber space bill of rights needs to be establish and put into law!
Finally, a new piece of legislation needs to be implemented to address the media’s blatant and systematic practice of misinforming the public, where News Corps will be held liable for purposely spreading false news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The money quote:
More than two-thirds (68 percent) [of blue collar workers] report a pay increase in the past year.
Suck on that,CNN!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Quite a nice batch of crumbs there. Right Nancy? Hah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“As we head into Labor Day weekend, this survey shows that America’s labor force is doing well-and that’s good to see.”
Try as they will, the fake news MSM will not be able to spin that, because the blue collar workers can see it for themselves with their own eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blue collar, RED wave! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here’s hoping Blue Collar America isn’t too busy working and living well to vote in November. The last thing we need now is political complacency. We must keep the Trump Train steaming down the tracks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’re on board 👍
Choo, Choo, Baby 🚂 🦁🚂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence the reason for the non-revelation of classified documents (until the very last moment). Got to keep the base riled up through the elections. Complacency=defeat.
LikeLike
Indeed! If the fake news weren’t so relentlessly fake their headlines tomorrow would scream >>> “Blue Collar, Red Wave”.
LikeLike
RED TSUNAMI
LikeLike
Pinch me! Am I in the waaaaay back machine when we valued hard work and an honest day’s work for an honest day’ s pay? MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Slowly, but surely, they are coming to the realization that the guy in the White House is not like the others.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And if you lay all the economists in the world end to end they still won’t reach a conclusion.
LikeLike
KEY question, going forward, that most impacts both mid-terms and 2020.
“Are you better off NOW, then you were before President Trump was elected?”
EVERYTHING else is chaff.
Those who answered “Yes”, also believe Country is ‘headed in right direction’, and will vote R in the midterms, and for POTUS in 2020.
It really is that simple.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It took a patriot businessman to expose the Left’s war on US businesses.
With the advent of Globalism, we saw the media-entertainment industry throw their weight into demonizing US Business.
So when companies started fleeing our country…many people acted like “good riddance!”
Millions of Jobs disappeared, millions of lives destroyed.
And the media-entertainment industry ignored it.
This was by design.
How do you cripple the US? …You cripple it’s middle class.
If you wanted to Destroy the United States, what would you do differently?
Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wolveriiines!😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said Wheatie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It broke my heart as I watched our country destroyed by the globalists. I literally cried many times. It seemed so hopeless. I am not a blue collar worker, but I have total respect for them.
I am so impressed with President Trump’s solutions. I teared up when I read his trade deal with Mexico where he was making Mexico pay it’s workers $16 per hour.
Trade deals are usually worked out so that the “elites” get a lot more money and the workers suffer even more.
I am so hopeful that this is the beginning of really changing the world to care more about the 99% than the 1%.
Thank God for President Trump. God bless America. MAGA
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how we will be able to carry TRUMPISM forward for the next 50+ years! Every future Republican Presidential Candidate will be measured against our beloved President. Voters will want to know that when you take office, what exactly are you going to do to push PDJT’s legacy forward.
All the ingredients are beginning to take shape. Blue collar workers will represent the Trump base for generations to come. Generation Z is the most conservative generation since the incredible WWII generation. They are growing up and becoming adults during this incredible time in our country’s history. They will ensure that the legacy and policies of PDJT are carried forward.
The Republican bench is full of young dynamic leaders that are being groomed by our Lion. Rep. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Devin Nunes, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Jim Jordan, Governor Abbott, Governor Bevin to name a few.
The idea that there will be a Blue Wave is absolutely ludicrous given the data from this poll. Money talks and BS walks!
LikeLiked by 6 people
My face hurts from smiling all the time. Hah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is all a lie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats: “Who?”
LikeLike
And the Red Tsunami continues to build.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I think it is building faster as we head towards the 2 year anniversary of the election.
If only the Democrats would accept the results of the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think of it as…the MAGA Tsunami.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially when you add this to the equation!
Checkout Gallup’s Party Affiliation for August.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx
Republicans – 28% (up from 26% in July)
Democrats – 27% (down from 30% in July)
Independents – 43% (up from 41% in July)
LikeLiked by 2 people
To people who do real work –
You Built That.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I’ve said before, the down and out are even thinking they might get to rejoin the workforce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two years ago sundance nailed it ……
Two Divergent Platforms: Donald Trump’s Main Street -VS- Hillary Clinton’s Wall Street…
Posted on August 7, 2016 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/08/07/two-divergent-platforms-donald-trumps-main-street-vs-hillary-clintons-wall-street/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Except for the very last part, about Sessions.
Does ANYONE have the slightest inkling of hope that Sessions will clean house at the FBI and/or DOJ?
Who jumps to mind as a replacement, capable of doing that necessary housecleaning???
LikeLike
Any high ranking JAG officer would do. Their obligation and duty is the law. Politics do not enter the equation within the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Or Joe DiGenova and his wife…..those two will hang’m all!
LikeLike
And this is just the bare beginnings. Just wait for all the manufacturing to start flooding back. Coupled with a focus on buying stuff made in America, it’s gonna be mind blowing. They won’t be able to GIVE away stuff made in China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question I have is wither or not IT guys are considered blue collar. I guess I mostly sit as a desk but when stuff comes in I go and fix a problem in person. Either way, thanks to President Trump I am making approx 100 more a paycheck.
LikeLike
Traditionally Jo, folks that worked in offices, degreed, or held professional licenses were white collar. Factory workers, tradesmen, and others who did manual labor, blue collar.
Housewives do it all!
LikeLike
Manufacturing IT guys are half-and-half blue/white collar.
We never dressed in suits or high heels, as one could spend days out in the plant, then go straight to the VP’s office. My work included going to the VP’s home (!) to install his fiber and ethernet.
We thought we were the “service” jobs. Boy were we ever fooled.
LikeLike
Blue collar workers are historically democrat. It will take awhile for most all of them to favor republicans. It is emotional and requires an emotional shift, but a shift will eventually come about. It is one of these; “Daddy before me, granddaddy before him and great-granddaddy before granddaddy” sort of deals.
It also gets down to how embarrassing it must be to be a democrat right now.
LikeLike
Remember daddy talking politics at the dinner table, teaching us “democrats are for the working man, republicans are for the wealthy”. As daddy aged, he came to the conclusion “they’re all crooks”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right but the encouraging thing is that lots of “traditional” blue collar Dems in PA, OH, MI, WI, and MN voted for Trump – and that was before ANY of the tremendous things he is doing for the economy and for them happened. Why would any of them, their families, or their neighbors ever vote for Dems again?
LikeLike
Time for a reprise
LikeLike
By November 2020, Trump’s Red Tide –better a “Blue Skies” phenomenon– will have become a case study in contrasts with 2008 – ’16, Gangrenous’ willful sabotage of American interests on every front. The comparison that comes to mind is Ludwig Erhard’s seminal Wirtschaftswunder, West Germany’s “economic miracle” that definitively refuted every communo-fascist, collectivist/Statist pretense of Stalin’s abominable Captive Nations-Iron Curtain satrapies.
By very nature, ranting ideologues are incapable of comprehending, nevermind adapting to this development, which by AD 2024 will have become irreversible both in fact and fancy. Neither “Trump Prosperity” nor MAGA do justice to what is already shaping up as a worldwide rejection of ossified, self-dealing Dirigistes, Enarques and commissariats of every stripe.
We’ll know for sure when birthrates from Europe to Cathay commence a rebound. Meantime, heading into a 70+ year Grand Solar Minimum through c. AD 2100 following the end of Earth’s 12,250-year Holocene Interglacial Epoch in 1350, looming socio-cultural/economic shifts have not yet found a name.
LikeLike
Unless this is a Flat Earth..wink wink
LikeLike
Precisely the way DJT the developer built hotels, office & resi towers, from the bottom up. He told you what he was going to do in the campaign and by God he’s doing it. Juxtapose that to “shovel ready jobs.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all terrible news, if you’re a radical leftover. And this benefits everyone…a truly colorblind reawakening, so no one group is getting special breaks. That is the worst part of this story for the Venezuela wannabees.
I’m not a young man. My working career began just as the old postwar economy was beginning to drain away to other countries, courtesy of our brilliant “leaders”. I never thought I’d ever see this actually come back. Amazing.
And it isn’t amazing that a non politician is bringing it back; it’s amazing that a non politician was actually nominated by a major party and then elected. Thank you, Lord, for your unmerited favor.
LikeLike
One of the Treepers out there should know: Who was the last president to be elected president without ever being elected to any thing before? Perhaps President Eisenhower. But what about without the General rank/war hero? Can’t be many.
LikeLike
Trump needs to Tweet this bad-boy out to @BarackObama
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trumps is bringing back so many more great manufacturing jobs back to the US and they will have US made Steel and Aluminum to manufacturer their products with. Damn!
Get those Trade Schools pumping out all the new jobs ($35.00 HR/ $75,000 yr) that will be needed in the Casting, Stamping and Sub Assemble businesses. Get the local Colleges pumping out all the new Accountants, Sales Mangers and Sales people needed to make and count all that new American $$ being earned!
America First is what is making MAGA!!
LikeLike
Say it loud and spread it wide. Silicon Valley suppressed this kind of good news attributed to PDJT.
LikeLike
My company for the first time in yrs.decided to give us a raise. Whohoo.
LikeLike
I just realized I saw an article on this survey in the local lib-rag today, except the emphasis was upside-down, literally. For example the survey’s finding that 85% felt they were doing better was reported as 15% felt they were still doing no better or worse!
I think Lincoln was right about reporters and Hell!
LikeLike
These people are our enemy.
So happy & proud to see these numbers.
LikeLike
Warning: thought jumble.
Perhaps you can help because it just occurred to me.
What if, by calling out the apple/banana network, Mr. President is cuing them up and challenging them to address the MOAB, once it is detonated?
We all know it’s coming.
THEY know it’s coming.
Maybe, hopefully, they get off their high horses and actually do something good, meaningful and truthful when the “moment” arrives.
They would have an opportunity to earn back the trust of We the People.
They could actually one day, themselves, be redeemable.
We all know our Lion is strategic, pure genius is he ❤️
Again, just a thought.
I hope I have written it clearly. Unfortunately I don’t always transcribe my thoughts very well.
Appreciate your reading.
MAGA forward 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLike
Sincerest apologies, wrong thread 😐
LikeLike