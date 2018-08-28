Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Trade, Tariffs, NAFTA, China, EU and the U.S. Economy…

As Foreign Minister Chrystia from Canada arrives in Washington DC to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is interviewed by CNBC.
Triple Play: Finalize NAFTA (or two bilats); fill in the details on previously agreed EU deal; then face-down red dragon (China).
.
Additionally, Mnuchin had some impromptu remarks (below):
.
Advertisements
I am EXHAUSTED from all of this winning. 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Out of shape from years of losing? Well then, you need to join a WINaerobics class! Will get you into WINNING shape in no time. LOL
LikeLiked by 12 people
WINaerobics LOL
1, 2, 3 Fell the Burn!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Feel the Burn,
that is…….
LikeLike
Don’t forget to work on your bilats!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Entirely unfair.I live in Oregon. I did not even know of winerobics. Gimme a second to catch my breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here ya go Mr. Mike, help yourself to some winnamins.. They may be hard to find on the top of that mountain of yours!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does it come in a powder or liquid form? Some people have trouble swallowing the winnamin capsules.
LikeLike
“Some people have trouble swallowing the winnamin capsules.”
They are not sealed, so you can easily open them and pour the contents out into ice cream (2 scoops), yogurt, applesauce, etc. Our VSGPDJT wants to make sure EVERY American can take Winnamins without difficulty.
LikeLike
Hehehe, watch out China!, U R next:D
LikeLike
I hope that it’s bilateral deals for all.
I agree with president Trump, the word NAFTA has only negative connotations for the US.
President Trump is a gift to America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agreed, mopar2016.
LikeLike
Navarro was on Joe Pags show yesterday and called it SHAFTA. Pags burst out laughing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New name for the bilateral deals, concerning Canada; HAFTA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG Mike Pepsi straight out the nose all over my monitor.
LikeLike
You get a bilateral deal!!!! And you get a bilateral deal!!!! Everyone gets a bilateral deal!!!!! 😁😁😁
LikeLike
Larry Kudlow explains that Trudeau stabbed us in the Back
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am giving this 100 likes…. ty…(in spirit)
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a fantastic team of economic advisors Pres. Trump has assembled. They are well spoken, polished, smart, and have a broad grasp of economics and policy. No wonder they are getting results! Am I the only one that detects very well coordinated communication plan now too? Perhaps the result of Bill Shine?
LikeLiked by 6 people
The wolverine population is now fitted with Trump radio collars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta say, I was unaware until this segment (thanks to tireless Sundance) how sharp and on top of Treasury and related stuff Mnuchin is. Exactly right that the shape of the yield curve reflects ‘short term’ interest rate financial market expectations, not long term economic ‘reality’. Got that exact trick question in a slightly different guise during my summa econ thesis defense at Harvard decades ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I must say that while Trump made some dicey appointments after he was inaugurated [Priebus; Sessions; Tillerson; Scaramucci; Shulkin; Price], he sure did assemble an All-Star Trade and Economic team that has been focused, determined, and successful.
Those who whine — especially like at the WSJ — that Trump doesn’t know what he is doing on Trade are lying to themselves. They know. They just don’t like it. At all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ❤️ Secretary Mnuchin
LikeLike
Can you imagine such non-dodgy, competent and very informative commentary from a Timothy Geithner, for example, or any previous Treasury Secretary, let alone during the Ozero years? I cannot.
One wonders how much less criticism of PDJT there would be, if more Americans took the time to listen, because the competence is there, and the positive, reasoned outlook and purposeful plan of action is encouraging. And, a sense of humor as well.
Thanks for posting, SD.
LikeLike
The moment when Secretary Mnuchin is walking away and the reporter is asking him if the President can terminate NAFTA on his own authority made me wish he would turn around and say ‘Educate yourself. Do your own research and find out what the President can do.’
LikeLiked by 1 person