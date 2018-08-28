Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Trade, Tariffs, NAFTA, China, EU and the U.S. Economy…

August 28, 2018

As Foreign Minister Chrystia from Canada arrives in Washington DC to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is interviewed by CNBC.

Triple Play: Finalize NAFTA (or two bilats); fill in the details on previously agreed EU deal; then face-down red dragon (China).

Additionally, Mnuchin had some impromptu remarks (below):

25 Responses to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Trade, Tariffs, NAFTA, China, EU and the U.S. Economy…

  1. ❌ ZurichMike ❌ says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I am EXHAUSTED from all of this winning. 🙂

  2. devblogcom says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Hehehe, watch out China!, U R next:D

  3. mopar2016 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I hope that it’s bilateral deals for all.
    I agree with president Trump, the word NAFTA has only negative connotations for the US.

    President Trump is a gift to America.

  4. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Larry Kudlow explains that Trudeau stabbed us in the Back

  5. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    What a fantastic team of economic advisors Pres. Trump has assembled. They are well spoken, polished, smart, and have a broad grasp of economics and policy. No wonder they are getting results! Am I the only one that detects very well coordinated communication plan now too? Perhaps the result of Bill Shine?

  6. ristvan says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Gotta say, I was unaware until this segment (thanks to tireless Sundance) how sharp and on top of Treasury and related stuff Mnuchin is. Exactly right that the shape of the yield curve reflects ‘short term’ interest rate financial market expectations, not long term economic ‘reality’. Got that exact trick question in a slightly different guise during my summa econ thesis defense at Harvard decades ago.

  7. L4grasshopper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I must say that while Trump made some dicey appointments after he was inaugurated [Priebus; Sessions; Tillerson; Scaramucci; Shulkin; Price], he sure did assemble an All-Star Trade and Economic team that has been focused, determined, and successful.

    Those who whine — especially like at the WSJ — that Trump doesn’t know what he is doing on Trade are lying to themselves. They know. They just don’t like it. At all.

  8. Suzanne says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I ❤️ Secretary Mnuchin

  9. Martin says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Can you imagine such non-dodgy, competent and very informative commentary from a Timothy Geithner, for example, or any previous Treasury Secretary, let alone during the Ozero years? I cannot.

    One wonders how much less criticism of PDJT there would be, if more Americans took the time to listen, because the competence is there, and the positive, reasoned outlook and purposeful plan of action is encouraging. And, a sense of humor as well.

    Thanks for posting, SD.

  10. HamburgerToday says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    The moment when Secretary Mnuchin is walking away and the reporter is asking him if the President can terminate NAFTA on his own authority made me wish he would turn around and say ‘Educate yourself. Do your own research and find out what the President can do.’

