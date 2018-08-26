The Bloom is Off the Ruse: Angela Merkel Again Rejects Attempts to Enforce Paris Climate Treaty…

In June, 2017, while trying to keep President Trump committed to the Paris Climate Treaty, Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron delivered a joint statement proclaiming: “the Paris Climate Treaty is irreversible and cannot be renegotiated.”
U.S. President Trump knew the economic ramifications would handcuff the U.S. and that was the primary motive behind their demands. Rightly POTUS Trump brushed off the demands and withdrew the U.S. from the treaty, in July 2017:
Then came a predictable series of events…
A month after U.S. President Trump called out the ridiculous globalist economic agenda and withdrew the U.S. from participating, German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded on August 20th, 2017, by removing her own country from the primary treaty demands. Five months later, January 2018, the anointed leader of far-left international political policy then withdrew entirely from the 2020 carbon emission reduction goal.
All of these moves only further evidenced that ‘climate change’, vis-a-vis the Paris Treaty, was/is an insufferable economic control policy; a ruse; a scheme manufactured by global financial elites who seek power and leverage upon the sheeple proles. Merkel well understands that global emission control mechanisms, specifically carbon reduction schemes, are nothing more than policy tools to exfiltrate national wealth.
Today, much to the chagrin of the barking moonbats and pontificating international elites, Chancellor Merkel refuses to change her position:
(Via Reuters) […] Merkel said such calls, most recently from the European Commission’s climate chief Miguel Arias Canete, for swifter cuts to harmful carbon dioxide emissions would be counterproductive, adding that setting new goals made little sense when European countries were already struggling to meet their cuts targets.
“I’m not particularly happy about these new proposals,” she said of Canete’s call to increase from 40 to 45 percent the scale of cuts to target by 2030.
“I think we should first stick to the goals we have already set ourselves. I don’t think permanently setting ourselves new goals makes any sense.”
Merkel’s government has already faced criticism for abandoning emissions targets it had set itself for 2020 after concluding they were unachievable, while sticking to a target it had set itself for a decade later. (read more)
In related news…. Approximately two weeks ago the mainstream media was apoplectic when Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke explained the root cause of the California wildfires.
When Secretary Zinke said the primary problem was a failure of State and Federal officials to control the fuel load and manage the forest(s), the climate nuts went bananas. WATCH:
.
Well….
….Fast forward two weeks later, and here’s the latest plan from California Governor Moonbeam:
Go figure!
The Common Sense Administration – why does it hurt the progs so much ?
Because the progs are lying, thieving, no good bastids and common sense is their worst enemy.
LikeLiked by 64 people
Man-caused climate change (fka ‘global warming’ til the facts got in the way) isn’t science. It’s total bullshit. And a total waste of time. Choke on it lefty morons.
LikeLiked by 41 people
Yessir yessir YESSIR !!!
I elaborate my take a few posts down thread so I wont belabor the point here, but basically I could not agree more with you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just scrolled to yours. Couldn’t agree more. We should go trigger some eco-tards one day. It will be fun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Use a plastic straw and watch them get all ‘splody headed. 😋
LikeLiked by 15 people
And have some sticks of sidewalk chalk in shirt pockets with the plastic straws. They won’t know what hit ’em!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sidewalk chalk?
Really?
I had not heard – my wife and grand daughter would cause mass hysteria – they sidewalk chalk the hell out of our sidewalk with hopscotch and names and stick people and ……
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember during the summer of 2016 when college students were freaking out because people were writing pro-Trump comments on the college sidewalks? Fun times, really highlighted how sensitive snowflakes can be!
LikeLiked by 6 people
From the Way Back machine:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/grade-point/wp/2016/03/24/someone-wrote-trump-2016-on-emorys-campus-in-chalk-some-students-said-they-no-longer-feel-safe/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.ad09d11bc2d4
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make the entire body explode by offering bacon straws.
😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Psst… c’mere. Yeah, you.” [opens trench coat lined with contraband goods]
“I got any moichendise youse could want. The best, all legit.
Howz ’bout some of these plastic straws… the real thing. Just feel that slick plastic. And I guarantee they ain’t never been used. Honest!
Oh, oh! Lookee here at dees tree lumps of gen-u-wine Kingsford charcoal… Da real ting, not cheap knockoffs. Ain’t dey a beaut?”
OOPS! Gotta’ run… it’s da Carbon fuzz.”
[Closes trench coat and hurries off, calling over his shoulder.]
“Need anything just ask for me… Bennie. See yas ’round.”
.
.
.
When plastic straws are made criminal, only criminals will have plastic straws.
Keep a sharp eye peeled WSB, and don’t let the bastards grind you down.
(To /sarc or not to /sarc? That is the question.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
OMG!!!!!!!!!! Brilliant!!!!!! TU, H.R.!!!!!!
LikeLike
In the State of CA knowingly infecting someone with HIV is legal but possession of plastic straws will get you 6 mo in jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We went out to eat and asked for plastic straws. We got a lecture on how we need to protect the oceans so straws are only given out upon request. I wanted to say what we really need is re-education camps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“so straws are only given out upon request”
Did you point out – very patiently and very, very slowly –
– that you were [ahem] requesting one?
LikeLike
I always tell them I’m towing my offshore to the cottage with my Hummer this weekend and I’ll throw a few tires in the burn barrel just for them.
LikeLike
They’re all around us.
Generations of ’em.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Particularly since China and India, two of the biggest polluters, were exempt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is a well known matter of fact that climate change was dreamt up in the Kremlin in the old USSR in Moscow Russia.
The communists – globalists have used both it and political correctness as weapons against us. The idea was part of a plan to have western countries destroy their own economies.
The problem in the free world today is that we have an over abundance of idiots who religiously believe the propaganda about climate change – global warming.
Many such people live in drug induced trances. Few are credible. The millennial’s have of course been indoctrinated with these lies by their Marxist professors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What you say is GOD’s truth, DB.
The whole “man is killing the earth” movement
is a KGB disinformation operation perpetrated by the
marxist democrat party.
The same can be said of ‘Liberation Theology’ and ‘Operation Infektion*’.
(*Disinformation that America created AIDS.)
LikeLike
You mean the left colluded with Russia? Well I’ll be….
LikeLike
Over abundance of idiots indeed:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lefties and their policies burn good assets like wood, and big budgets.
LikeLike
What?! GW is BS?
You mean I’ve been doing my part to save the world from GW for nought by eating cow meat, turkey & drinking milk shakes every chance I get & have my home regularly checked for termites?
Live cows & turkeys fart. Dead ones & destroyed termite mounds do not.
Methane from livestock,via flatulence, allegedly accounted for 39 % of all the greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, according to a report that United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization. – Termite mounds also allegedly contribute to methane gas release.
LikeLike
To be clear- my post above is sarcasm
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be even clearer, you are a fine, upstanding citizen who has not been bamboozled with “caaaaahon” BS, Cathy M.
👍👍
P.S. I’m a strong supporter of Global Warming. There’s a large body of evidence that the alternative is much, much worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alaskans and Minnesotans 4GW (if it significantly existed)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike: “Minnesotans 4GW.”
Don’t you just love those guys? Elmer is the best!
LikeLike
Amen Boss! I am a proud climate denier.
LikeLike
The #2 reason I voted for MY President … reversing the anti-science of manmade global warming. Get OUT of the Paris one-sided hatchet-job on America and capitalist economies. Thank you POTUS … I’m getting close … to that WINNING sickness. But please DO keep going!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I need an emoji for that … ☺️? 🤗?
LikeLike
Good call Boss. Co2 is plant food, try growing crops without it.
Global Warming by any name is just a theory, and a goofy one at that.
Photosynthesis IS real science, every green plant, tree, and blade of grass absorb Co2 and then release oxygen. The scam is all about power, money, and globalization.
The scientist that founded the Weather Channel (John Coleman) explains this stuff.
When I was in high school they were pushing global cooling, seems we were headed toward an ice age. There were large US maps in one classroom that depicted areas of the country that would no longer be able to grow crops. It was laughable then and it still is.
The only difference is that more people buy into that nonsense these days.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We still are headed for an ice age, just not sure when.
LikeLike
Because of the sun’s cycles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and after that we will warm up and then after that we will freeze again. Bigger forces then the handful of humans hanging out in the bio-sphere
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason the left is so upset is because they thought they had everyone fooled, and being the filthy, vile liars they are, they are apoplectic when their lies are exposed for what they are.
The global warming scam is a perfect example of the truth Abe Lincoln shared long ago….
“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”
LikeLiked by 20 people
Let’s not forget that our community organizer president was the only one to put 1 $BILLION into the Paris accord account; no other country did contribute even a dime. The $billion magically disappeared, just like the 150 $billion given to Iran and the pallets of American cash flown from Switzerland to Tehran in the middle of the night.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Haven’t done a search to verify, but I believe the commitment HWSRN made was for $200 billion each and every year. $200 billion here and $200 billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money.
LikeLike
“Being the filthy, vile COMMUNIST liars they are,, they are apoplectic when their lies are exposed for what they are.”
Lets get things in perspective here. These people are communists. They are enemies of freedom and purveyors of lies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great fix. More accurate and to the point. Thank you. 👌🙂
LikeLike
Meanwhile, the US leads the world in CO2 reduction. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That is because it was never about actual improvement of emissions output — which, hey, I’m all for improving our industrial abilities; if you can make things less pollutant why not?
But this was about bilking more money out of ordinary people (tax money) in order to line the pockets of politicians and their pals in ponzi schemes (and let’s be honest: hobble and constrain the U.S.). Hence, no improvement.
LikeLiked by 8 people
CO2 is plant food. It is not a pollutant. Don’t give that falsehood a minute of your time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“the US leads the world in CO2 reduction”
LikeLike
click to enlarge
LikeLike
Regarding your handle “lastinillinois” I just want to let you know you’ve got me, here, too. ❤ #notlastyet
LikeLiked by 2 people
These Environmentalists will be the death of our country and planet if we allow their stupidity to rule. I absolutely laughed at the final paragraph in The Hill article:
Brown’s new proposal has the support of the timber industry but not environmentalist groups, some of whom argue that logging will aid the spread of fires because it will cut down the mature trees that burn longer.
The mature trees that burn longer has nothing to do with all the damn dead trees that surround them. These MORONS are angry that loggers and owners of land with less than 300 acres can cut a tree 36 inches in diameter (new proposal) without a permit.
I guess these Environmentalists will be busy hiding in the woods to make sure no one cuts a tree 37 inches in diameter. They may also strap themselves to trees 37 inches+ so that a property owner can’t cut it down.
I would cut the tree and have it fall directly on them so that we can save our country and our planet! 😇
LikeLiked by 8 people
Welcome to the wonderful world of working for the Dept. of Natural Resources: on one hand — the crazy hippies, who scream if you cut down anything…even rotted to the core trees that are actually 1. a fire hazard; 2. often have diseases or parasites that then infect the healthy trees around them; on another — “I can do what I want!” types who won’t even listen to reason with regards to when it might not be a good idea to start a fire; and 3. lack of funding or manpower for most areas because the money is going somewhere…just not where it would be effective (probably in somebody’s pockets, aka. pet projects).
It was a very thankless job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Really sounds like it! If we don’t destroy these people they will destroy us!
26 new Appellate Circuit Judges and by September 4th, 36 new District Judges and by September 15th our 2nd Supreme Court Justice! Not bad at all in less than two years in office!
Senator McConnell and Senator Grassley deserve a lot of credit for pushing them through in record speed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they should start a dead tree carcas yoga studio or knitting round. Those pink hats are disappearing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂 these people are nuts!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, squirrels would be flattered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, squirrels should be joyous at all the additional nuts. Sadly, all those nuts are inedible, though I wouldn’t mind seeing squirrels run up a pant leg or two and try to score a nut.
😜
LikeLiked by 5 people
HAHAHA!
LikeLike
😆🤣😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB said: “Maybe they should start a dead tree carcas yoga studio or knitting round”
You don’t know the half of it, WSB:
‘People Who F**k Trees’: Ecosexuals Want To Have Sex With The Earth
http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/03/people-who-fk-trees-ecosexuals-want-to-have-sex-with-the-earth/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, there you be, Nim! Next year in Palestine!!!!
LikeLike
Their decaying bodies would make great fertilizer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes it would! 😉
LikeLike
Wouldn’t put it past em, flep, to spray paint the trees with some hideous graffiti or threaten some defiling thing like that.
For the trees benefit… of course. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point! Your absolutely right and that wouldn’t shock me at all.
LikeLike
In the past they’ve driven steel nails and spikes into trees to jam and break chainsaws
Back in the spotted owl days
LikeLike
“The way to control the opposition, is to lead it ourselves” ~ Lenin
I took more Thermodynamics as undergraduate engineer than any PhD meteorologist or climaclownologist.. I have researched and written extensively on this fraud, including the fake debate by the Alarmist and claimed skeptic Lukewarmists. I have been interviewed by Dennis Miller and twice, for two hours each on CoastToCoast AM, over 600 stations and one million listeners. I’ve been lectured in person by most of the Little Warmist ringleaders, see my articles and links at FauxScienceSlayer website.
“Unmasking Climaclownology”
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3RHD6HR6DU7
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link is giving me:
“Video doesn’t exist”
LikeLike
Actually German banks and central bank are still offering negative interest rates and they are desperately seeking mergers to survive, especially seeking US bank partners.
The banks have essentially told Merkel, the well is dry just as her car industry said zero tariffs are OK. The EU members are still attempting to use QE based policies, which wreck savings accounts and disturb voters to stay afloat. Taxes are about to go up as is the frequency of US companies being hauled before EU boards to “pay fines”.
LikeLike
Human history shows that we solve the most pressing problems through technological innovation. Trying to accomplish the same thing by controlling human behavior is simply another way for totalitarians to extend control over more and more people.
LikeLike
What a scam, what a shakedown.
LikeLiked by 16 people
That’s the rub…
They’re making a buck off EVERYTHING!
Successful… Profit
Failure… Profit
Non Profit… Profit
Back n Forth
No matter.
They’ve got their fingers in the pie.
Gee, Wally..
Thick as ticks on a mangie hound!
These people.
Is there anything they haven’t corrupted?
LikeLiked by 8 people
And its the American taxpayer footing the bill – every time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bastiges
LikeLike
Interesting.
I’ve always spelled it “Bastagees.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem Bitches!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All that money would have gone to corrupt 3rd world kleptocrats who claim that “global warming” is ruining their country. It’s a typical scam run by the UN, to enrich their cronies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It costs Germany 52 Billion a year to promote and use windmills and Solar Panels. It is too far north and cloudy, rainy to use solar and they have a giant windmill every 2.5 kilometers. to windy for the windmills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what ACTUALLY provides their energy is natural gas, increasingly from Russia!! Russia, who we’re (NATO) defending Germany from!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda funny how everything Frau Merkel does to hurt the West and benefit Russia (while saying the opposite) seems like it could have been predicted from her having been a propaganda officer in East Germany.
But that’s just the view of somebody who remembers the fanaticism of East Germany, and could never believe that their top commies just suddenly “gave up”.
No. And here is why.
The best theories of socialism were math we never saw. The mathematics of social change versus time versus degree of influence of individuals. It’s shocking. That was hidden from the West. Our understanding of socialism was weak, and those who could have understood it and articulated it were removed from positions of influence.
Twitter and Facebook have undoubtedly rediscovered this science, and are working with Democrats to apply it to the 2018 election.
Trump knows how to cut through this stuff – how to fight the math – but it needs to be understood by others – to spread the SCIENCE OF SUBVERSION.
It turns out that you need very few people to subvert a system, if the people apply the proper principles.
Stated differently….
Trump has Merkel’s number, but we ALL need it, so we can apply it EVERYWHERE to clean out the infection. We have to spot the subversives and undo them, just like Trump is undoing Merkel.
We do NOT have to convince the world that these people are subversives. This is true beauty. The same math that makes THEM work, is the math that destroys them – the math that allows us to keep them in check. I find the karma delicious.
This is, of course, why certain people (like Trump) are targeted so strongly. Again, beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not very good at math.. lol
I was thumbing down the page not paying too much attention the Who – as much as the What – and went to reply to this post..
Oh..
Shoulda figured.. lol
Hey, Wolfmoon.
Hope all is well!
Would you “‘Splaine” your “Math”. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey there!
Sure! And no numbers (almost!).
Go back to Joseph McCarthy. The man was derailed by the Fake News (very active then) mostly because he was mean to poor non-communists, alleging they were communists, and making them cry. He walked into his own undoing.
The problem? McCarthy treated communist infiltration as a simple numerical problem (how many communists can we find?), and not more like a very intelligent bacterial or viral infection that changes the nature of an organization with a VERY FEW PEOPLE in the RIGHT PLACES. He also treated people as PERPETRATORS and not as VICTIMS. Note that I treat McCain more as a VICTIM of communism than a perpetrator. That’s because people are not one or the other, but both. Again, like an infection. Zombie-bitten people are objects of sympathy until they become murderous. The meme is powerful because it’s REAL – but the virus is MODES OF ERRONEOUS THINKING. Basically an intelligent, self-preserving error state.
In my opinion, McCarthy had an incorrect view of how communist subversion works. He really thought, or perhaps was goaded into thinking (part of his easily manipulable bluster) that NUMBERS of communists really mattered.
The facts were indeed that there were a wealth of communists, ex-communists, and shady “near-communists” back then, and I think it misled McCarthy to think that he could fight their influence in the way he did. He concentrated on finding and pressuring REMOVABLE INDIVIDUALS – basically a binary view of things – communist or non-communist. To me, that’s a mistake. Viewing all people as “some percent communist” is closer to the truth, and a really accurate way of viewing communist influence is basically to break it all down to the kind of data science we have now – changeable values held by individuals, almost all of which are NOT “communists” in any prosecutable or even blamable form of the word.
This is why what is needed to take over an organization is a combination of particles and fields – fields the particles both emit and are polarized by, and to apply the same thinking to an organization. Do that, and it becomes clear how to change the values of an organization just by moving the right people to the right positions, secretly. Those people do NOT have to be communists. In fact, they can be ANTI-COMMUNISTS, if you know how to use them to manipulate others. But for the most part, they are people who have been polarized by leftist thinking.
POLARIZED. Hmmmm. Sounds like something OBAMA would do. 😉
Yes.
Notice how the whole idea of “spreading influence” is very much like the Twitter and Facebook influence problem. Or in Twitter’s euphemisms, “healthy conversation”. Jack Dorsey does to some extent recognize that Twitter has a left-wing bias problem, but it runs deeper than that. Even the barest PRINCIPLES on which IT actions are built, are INHERENTLY POLITICAL. Freedom is political. Control is political. If you make a choice to ACT to make things freer or more controlled, you’ve automatically made a POLITICAL CHOICE.
So, to be honest, any effort to restrain or enhance influence is likely to automatically become political through some unexpected selectivity. Which is why doing nothing is probably best.
Just want to make that clear, before getting back to the “math”.
There are certain questions which are important. I will ask a few of them. Whatever math solves them is needed (and there are many kinds). Note that the answers are NOT SIMPLY NUMERICAL – they’re approximated by functions, or can perhaps be seen as outputting ranges, but they’re more interesting as PROBLEMS than as arguable numbers. They’re basically boundary problems, and they look at lot like certain scientific problems.
How many communists does it take to control an organization of 1000 people?
What is the minimum number of communists needed within an organization to begin subverting it? (that’s a simple trick question.)
What are the optimal places within an organization to put the communists, for a given number, for greatest secrecy? For greatest CHANGE? For greatest exfiltration of information?
Why is it BAD to put too many communists into an organization?
How SMALL is the number where the badness begins to become unacceptable?
Why are FAKE FREE NATIONS more effective against free nations, than OVERTLY COMMUNIST NATIONS?
How can an organization be FILLED with anticommunists, and have NO actual communists, and yet achieve communist goals?
McCarthy could not even begin to answer these questions. If he did, his approach would have been completely different.
Bottom line – it’s not the magnitude of the number – it’s the RIGHTNESS of the number.
LikeLike
Have Merkel’s taxpayer funded Plane run on solar panels. When she flies she can pray it will not be cloudy that day.
PDJT made some great comments about wind and solar power during a recent rally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when the Hag during the campaign kept sayin that all the job creation should be in solar panel manufacturing? Criminal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To say nothing about just how destructive both are to environments (you have to clear trees to put up solar and wind farms — then you have erosion problems) and ecosystems — the windmills in particular are playing havoc on bird and bat populations (which in turn gives you more bugs…a disease vector).
Most of the environmentalists I’ve met don’t give a rat’s behind about conserving the environment; they’re anti-conservationists in fact. What they really have been is rotten little socialist nihilists whose goals are to perform eugenics (and not just on people) while they envision themselves blissfully removed from in in some hermetically sealed Cloud Cuckooland.
LikeLiked by 6 people
American universities had a great understanding of energy and the environment in the 1970’s. The numbers back then showed very starkly what the true energy situation was – how wind and solar could NEVER be the answer – even with PERFECT SOLUTIONS.
Sadly, this knowledge was ground under by the Carter Soviet dupe administration. Soviet-backed environmental extremists and anti-nuclear activists sang, and Dupe Carter sang back “Yes, Yes, Yes!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s an article from MIT about Germany running into some issues with their renewable energy.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/601514/germany-runs-up-against-the-limits-of-renewables/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
Thank goodness we never swallowed the green pill that Germany did.
LikeLike
They have a major effect on beneficial and harmless insects as well, including bees, butterflies, moths, gnats, etc., many of which are food for the birds and bats in addition to being pollenators. If it flies near a windmill, it dies, it doesn’t even have to get hit by the blades, the high speed subsonic and supersonic wind currents and shock waves tear them apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We end up paying for that. Germany should be booted from NATO if they continue to use Russian LNG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ya, go figure, you lame brained leftards! I thank God each and every day for President Donald J. Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen!! 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 7 people
I second that amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well then! I heartily triple it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
truth is a funny thing…let it loose and it defends itself!
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
❤️🦁❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are learning from the MASTA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I live long enough to see Obama swing like Tom Horn!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ditto
LikeLiked by 1 person
And AlGore right beside him. And Comey, and Brennan, and Lynch and – we’ll, go get my drift.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And that broad, Yates.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How could all you guys forget about the C you next Tuesday from the IRS?
Lois smugface Lerner should swing right next to tiny Peeter Strzok.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Samantha Powers and Cass Sunstein.
LikeLike
Let’s not leave out Andy McCabe…
LikeLike
Same
LikeLike
Is it wrong to feel gleeful?
😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
No!
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’d be wrong if you didn’t. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Minnie….I think you’re just feeling MAGA ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mill Creek fire is about 10 miles from my house thank god the fire is 48% contained.
As usual this fire is arson and I doubt the rez people will turn the person in.
Two years ago we had a massive fire start a quarter mile from our place again thank god it burnt around us, the Tuelley creek fire not sure if I spelled that right lol
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stay safe. Rodney. Your namesake blew through sickness and Mother Nature to sign the Declaration of Independence, so we know you have a LOT of strength!!!!!
http://www.ushistory.org/declaration/signers/rodney.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when they called it “global warming” before the changed it to “climate change”?
It always was a scam, and only abject morons bought into it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember, before ‘global warming’, the nincompoops called it ‘global cooling’! Sub-low IQ the whole lot of them
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s more aptly called Global Scamming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The climate scam is a yuge shakedown!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This man is being groomed. Pomeo/Zinke 2024.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Zinke definitely has the alpha vibe. He’s just polite enough, and doesn’t patronize, but he’s clearly in charge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It always seems like such a waste to put someone who can do something in the VP slot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Dan064:
Not sure about Zinke, but I do think Trump loves Pompeo. They seem to be in synchronization. Very interesting
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meanwhile, the more renewable energy that the EU implements the higher their carbon emissions. One needs to ask the question if renewables are even carbon neutral.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I honestly lost count of how many conversations that turned into arguments I’ve had over these last 15 or so years over “global warming” and/or “climate change” nonsense.
It was obvious from the start IMHO that this was a money-grubbing scam:
Really?
We have a pollution and earth heating up problem that can only be solved by one means?
And WHAT might that one means solution be???
MY HARD EARNED CASH?!?!?!
REALLY!?!?!
And they put Al freaking Gore in charge of the original salesmanship –
The globalists ABSOLUTELY see us as idiots.
Because SO MANY of us are ……
LikeLiked by 22 people
Gotta buy me some of those carbon credits!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s almost exactly what I’ve tried to tell people who keep repeating the mantra, “climate change, climate change,” over and over.
Why is their only solution a new tax “to address the issue”?
Remember, we still have a tax on telephones to pay for the Spanish American War.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your point is valid, but in order to come to these conclusions millions of us had to recognize that the Scientific community is corrupt, the Media is corrupt, the US Government is corrupt, every school in the Nation is corrupt, and also every world power is corrupt as well.
We have no trusted sources. That’s a lot of corruption for one society to investigate by themselves. Globalists will not prosecute themselves and so we must rely on alternative means to stop them.
We aren’t dumb, we just have a lot of enemies….wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing, taking care of the education of our children for generations, stealing our money and our dreams.
I’m surprised we caught on at all….
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve always thought, lastinillinois, that the whole “Carbon/Climate” Thang.. was His residual “Income Stream” from all the opportunities He missed out on by not winning the Presidency v bush the younger *2000*.
As I’m sure y’all member…
If Gore had simply carried his HOME STATE of
TENNESSEE 🤔….
https://www.270towin.com/2000_Election/
(and bush was Still Given Florida
🤔
gore – 277
bush – 260
By my count.)
….. Relatively few of US…
might even know
what a “Hanging Chad”
WAS!!!
Thick as ticks on a poor mangie hound!!
And geez on of em!
Imho
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha I remember hanging chads! I had to explain that to my teens a couple years back. Can’t recall why now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pregnant Chad took the cake though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HA!!😆
Forgot about that one..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA!!😆😆😆
Those were the days!!
About as Demonstrably Pathetic..
As it gets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
LikeLike
That fact (Gore loosing TN) really irked me, jm.
Really did!
It was right there in red ..
The Whole time.
Look at the map in the link..
https://www.270towin.com/2000_Election/
Imho, THAT is why FL was contested..
And Not TN
TN couldn’t be.
Imho..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_election_in_Tennessee,_2000
So..
Chaff and Countermeasures..
Oh Look… Squirrel
Maybe 🤔
The fix wasn’t in… in TN….🤔
Or maybe..
Someone “Assumed” and dropped the ball!
BIGLY!!!
Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only big Al would’ve visited Tennessee……
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only… sigh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_election_in_Tennessee,_2000
Snicker..
LikeLike
I wonder whatever happened to Tipper. And those Gore kids just never seemed to cash in either…like say, Chelsea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes – I still throw that reality out there whenever i can:
“If only big Al would’ve won his home state….”
Or “if Al’s own neighbors wont vote for him – why should i???”
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR
How -over the top – it all was.
Bad for paper ballots… Too!!
The ole
“Try to Determine the “intent” of the voter, by examining (DAYS after the fact and after “”Some” Jostling around) the Position and (for lack of a better expression)”Hang worthy-ness” of EACH and every friggin CHAD!
In hindsight…
I’m shocked!
Shocked, I tell ya!!
/not really
LikeLike
Remember, in their efforts to steal that election too, in one of those counties Pat Buchanan got a huge number of votes that seemed switched from Gore. LOL.
LikeLike
I know, lafn. That will always be a classic about Gore losing Tennessee. God love those Vols!
LikeLike
So many of us are “brainwashed idiots”, my hairdresser is one because she had been watching TV shows about 2 or 3 years ago regarding how the oceans would dry up and no water for anyone, I told her to use some common sense and follow the money, she quickly changed the subject but the sad thing was she made her child watch those stupid shows.
These silly people do not realize how lucky we are that now we have a common sense president, hopefully they will soon wake up to reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those shows always say “could” or “might”, and when they get past the date where something “might” happen, they stop talking about it.
For instance, Manhattan remains above water.
Monkeys “could” fly out of you-know-where, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone think Al Gore does his own laundry in one of those washing machines that takes two hours and the clothes come out smelly?
That’s just for the working mothers of America, as if they didn’t have enough problems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s crazy how much money people like Al Gore, Maurice Strong, and others have made.
Gore’s predictions never came true and people still buy that nonsense.
LikeLike
Sorry Mr.Canete, Angela is running out of other peoples money……
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍 I’m sure Moonbat will keep that one on the down low with MSM help…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh please, Moonbeam probably secured another family deal like he and his Dad did for the Catalytic Converter scheme he soaked us for.
So this time he’ll give taxpayers a soaking for logs…..watch it’s for some organization close to his bank account.
LikeLike
“Catalytic Converter scheme”…also know as O’ClunkerCare: “If you like your old car you cannot keep your old car.” Because replacing the catalytic converter costs more than your otherwise perfectly good car is worth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best science: There is no such thing as AGW. Put more CO2 in the atmosphere, [a] the plants take in more CO2, [b] use less water to grow, and [c] more plants grow in drier areas increasing the takeup of CO2 from photosynthesis. As complex as it is, this earth-as-enclosed-system of God’s still works magnificently.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And God has clearly said exactly how the end of the earth will come, and climate will be the least of some people’s worries!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure what Zinke said, I was too busy looking at him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
😆🤣😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
😍
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have repeatedly tried but find myself not to yell giddy up every time I see him 🤠
LikeLiked by 1 person
That dimple in his chin knocks me out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In an unrelated story, the former secret agent guarding the “Angela Merkel of America”, on Hillary Clinton, passed away.
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/htrnews/obituary.aspx?n=&pid=187520772
Guy on the right
Only 47
LikeLiked by 4 people
That isn’t much of an obituary, is it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope. Cremated him too. Died of a “seizure”
Happened end of 2017, although this is the first I heard of it so thought I’d share.
More details and arguments here: https://www.ar15.com/forums/General/Secret-Service-Agent-for-Hitlery-in-her-2016-election-Doc-Choc-Todd-Madison-is-dead-/5-2140757/
Does the same unfortunate luck follow Merkel around? Would the German press print it anyway?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The list of premature deaths of people associated with the Clintons just keeps on growing.
LikeLike
That’s what I thought! Too bad. He seemed like a loyal guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, really??
ANOTHER death too early of someone close to the Clintons?!?!?!
He knew too much …….
LikeLiked by 5 people
He seemed to have a lot of connections . Also worked for WJC
“Earlier in his United States Secret Service career, Todd planned security and contingency arrangements for large-scale events in the New York Metro area and led complex investigations involving counterfeiting, credit card fraud, and bank fraud. He represented the agency in the United Kingdom and Western Europe, where he established relationships with the host countries’ law enforcement and intelligence heads of agency and served as a member of the Ambassador’s Emergency Security Council Team, the Law Enforcement Working Group, and the Overseas Security Advisory Council. Most notably, Todd collaborated with foreign law enforcement agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and U.S. Embassy Diplomatic Communities on the planning of the G-8 Summit held in Scotland.”
https://www.k2intelligence.com/en/global-content/bios/m/madison-todd
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “medic”. Conspiracy theory in 3..2..1..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, I remember that. Was funny. Drove the Moonbats crazy….good times 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doctor Gris-Gris Remedies, got some potions and powders in that jacket pocket.
Gone cure ALL y’alls ills …
LikeLike
Isn’t he the one that they thought was packing her medical kit for her seizures? That might be a EpiPen sort of device in his hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same one. He’s also the one who seemed to talk her off the ledge at one of her “rallies” during the campaign when something (perhaps a loud noise, can’t remember) made her go all wonky and shaky and she forgot where/who/why she was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
Ok, back to Merkel, but just weird that yet another otherwise healthy person connected to the Clintons winds up dead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fascinating video!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Healthy? Dude was obese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m just looking at the still-photo placeholder, not playing the video …
… but – MAN – how bad does she-demon look in that photo?
… like death warmed over with a side order of chins, bags, and pouches
“doged a bullet … doged a bullet … doged a bullet …”
(they told me at yoga class I had to choose a mantra)
LikeLike
Bosnian snipers never quit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do you know that obit goes to the same Todd Madison?
LikeLike
His picture is underneath the obit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah haven’t seen a link from this dead Todd Madison to Clinton yet,
LikeLike
December 2017? Wow, he never had a chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like someone uploaded a picture onto the obituary. K2 is claiming he’s not dead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, medics can relax for awhile…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just KNOW that the Trump admin has been doing some serious arm-twisting of Governor Moonbeam to start some common-sense logging to reduce the fuel load. The DNC media is simply trying to get the environmental-Antifa crowd “fired up” (pun intended).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if Moonbeam had to change his tune because Trump threatened to not pay any fire costs in the future because of their irresponsibility.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One can hope!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM! Just like that! Trump knows the Globalist agenda. It is not so hard to see if one is not afraid of the ugly truth.
The UniParty had this all teed up……ready to further gut the average American’s wealth. Then, along comes Trump.
A walk down memory lane…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never trusted Newt Gingrich. I like him, but he is oiled up like the rest of them. Writhing in the pit.
I heard somewhere that Nancy Pelosi once dated Robert Mueller. I laughed because that right there is the ultimate Odd Couple. Guess even freaks need love, or whatever they do in Washington DC. I don’t think it is healthy there, the old people just stay and stay. The janitorial service must wear Hazmat suits to clean up the dead skin cells piling up.
What a horrible visual…bet neither one’s face ever changed expression//snicker.
Filthy business, folks. Filthy business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in California, imagine over 1 million acres of mixed hardwood and pine burning. Over 2 thousand homes and outbuildings destroyed, the loss of human lives, wildlife and domestic animals and then The absurd cost of fighting these fires.
Turn that around to forest management. Thinning the forests for paper products, firewood to heat homes, industry created. The liberals are evil whether they are aware of it or not.
My local source for current fire conditions, does not include fires already out or 100% contained.
https://yubanet.com/Fires/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Jow about just RETURNING to forest management?
You see how leftwing human killing Marxist maxhines work?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just drove through a couple hundred miles of Utah backcountry, thru both state and federal lands. Saw hundreds of thousands of acres of “bug” trees and burned dead forest. Thought those dead trees were commercially viable. Just moved here two years ago from the Sierra Mtns in California and Utah’s are in far worst shape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I lived in Colorado back in the 80’s, we had beetle kill pine and it was used extensively. It had nice colors in it and was used mostly on ceilings and accent walls. Being a carpenter at the time I must have installed thousands of feet of it.
LikeLike
For your consideration . . . .
“The Paris Statement”
In May of 2017, several conservative intellectuals (philosophers, historians, and so on) gathered in Paris and drafted a statement on the True Europe – A Europe We Can Believe In.
The final statement, which is now available in 24 European languages, is available for reading and studying at
https://thetrueeurope.eu
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s excellent. Very well done. Everyone should read it. It’s relevant to all of the West, since we’ve all been infected by the false song of globalism. Thank you for posting the link.
LikeLike
Winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh, not all progs are lying theiving etc. Sadly, my family is invested with them. They are not evil but they do lack common sense. That is huge. The most intelligent (very high iq) sibling I have was described by my father as “not having the sense to come in out of the rain.” It was true and is true. That is a very crippling trait.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They and my son have been educated out of their common sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Dad ; ” Doesn’t have enough sense to poor piss out of a boot, with the instructions written on the heel!”
Or, more crudely, (he WAS a Sergeant after all)
“Whada they got,….shitforbrains? ”
Ah, Dad, in the ground 10 years, and you still make me laugh!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hi Dutchman, I asked you in the TDS section of the Presidential thread whether you have read Ian McGilchrist’s book The Master and His Emissary? Thought you were unlikely to see it there 🙂
Yeah, I miss my Dad an awful lot in times like these. Just imagine the fun to be had with the “old man” regarding current affairs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Infested
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you compel formerly free and happy people to accept central control the entire planet?
Convince them that the entire planet is doomed without central control.
There are few things that can doom an entire planet. They picked about the only possible thing: climate. Accept that logical stretch and you are halfway to asking for, demanding, their centralized rule in replacement of your former freedoms and happiness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus you have to get God and His will and plan out of the picture. The Bible says God gave man dominion over the earth.
The environmentalists believe Mother Earth is the god and we are displeasing her by using wood products. Or oil. Or———-insert whatever evil you like, you’re guilty of the sin and you must pay the fine or there will be such huge tides all your houses will be washed away and you will burn up with no food to eat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A great read IMO is “Fallen Angels” by Larry Niven.
In this book (from 1991) the “greens” won and because of the reduction in “pollution” the Earth has flipped into another ice age.
The hard science explanation for this new ice age is in the book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing I learned from the different local weather people I’ve watched in my life.
No one knows what the weather is going to bring long range. Even with satellites, they only get it right maybe 50% of the time. Meh, slightly more accurate than the Farmers Almanac without satellites.
It’s a crap shoot. Just like the Ring of Fire and earthquakes, they don’t know much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or, if you can find it,
“The HAB theory”, sorry, can’t recall authors name.
Also a fictional book, that lays out the never disproved theory, that the earth flips every so often.
Explains lots of anamolies, and how some societies seem to be fully developed, at the outset. Good read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh man, back in 1959 we were being taught in Science Class that an Ice Age was coming.
Like Trump says, It’s called Weather!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leftists/Globalists have such strong and sound beliefs/theories….
(As long as they are financed by capitalist credit cards..)
LikeLike
Tough being the adults all the time, but someone has to do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a thankless job….. until you realize you don’t have to ask anyone if you can have 2 scoops of ice cream and a big, beautiful piece of chocolate cake.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might help Cali’s water problems if they’d quit packing in as many Third Worlders and Mexicans as they can get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like this?
Mexico City Is Always Either Too Wet or Too Dry
The city has built massive infrastructure to get the water out when it rains. Now it needs to figure out how to keep more of it or face a major water-supply crisis.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-04-25/mexico-city-s-water-problem-is-going-to-get-worse
Has anyone seen the 5 in Southern California? Last time I drove it CalTrans filled the huge potholes on this MAJOR freeway with cement. Yeah, cement.
It was the bumpy ride from hell…..
Oh, here we go, Northern California too:
https://fox40.com/2018/08/01/large-chunk-of-pavement-breaks-off-on-northbound-i-5-near-downtown/
California is rated 5th in the world economy and their infrastructure is Third World…..pathetic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The excuse is always “no money”.
Hmm. Where do the high taxes go?
If people saw the direct cause and effect between the giveaways, mass immigration, sanctuary cities, and the condition of the pavement…
Nah, forget it. They’d just call for higher taxes on “the rich”.
LikeLike
Didn’t San Franciso just appropriate many many Millions of $$$ for poop patrol?
that’s one place the $$$ goes.
LikeLike
Put money toward hospitals for the mentally ill, it might cost more, but you don’t have poop on the streets.
I don’t know how all these ‘liberal’ San Franciscans can ignore the horrid conditions the severely mentally ill live under in that state.
They have compassion for everybody except society’s most vulnerable.
LikeLike
Bendix, I worked at the biggest Psychiatric facility in my State for 25 yrs.
The legislature cared ab Nothing except the bottom line.
If they wanted to save a million bucks in any given budget cycle, they just closed a Ward!
Didn’t give a damn ab the patients.
LikeLike
I seriously ask all Consertative Treehouse members to trust our elected President; as well as Sundance and his opened minded , fact resourced news.
It’s all to easy to get caught up in the negative when the positive is making us all stronger again.
Merkel will go down for destroying the culture of Germany. Hier Legacy .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Helmut Kohl, Gerhard Schröder, and Angela Merkel are Germany’s equivalent to the Bush clan, the Clintonistas, and the Obamunists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does she care? She’s not German, she’s East German, and East Germany had no culture to speak of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As long as she doesn’t keep her people from getting German – Chinese Food.
LikeLike
It’s pretty good except a half hour after eating … you’re hungry for power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live next to Sequoia National Park. There is an overabundance of dead wood in Tulare County. The wood cutting teams can’t keep up cutting up the dead wood.
LikeLike
So, that being said, which countries out there are still virtue-signaling their way to an economic death?
LikeLike
Trump knows these guys are nothing more than modern day snake oil salesmen. And of course Moonbeam must relax the logging issues–the whole state has been on fire. Imagine driving around in your little electric car, thinking you are saving the planet from CO.2’s while you choke on smoke and can’t even see the hill next to your home due to the forests burning out of control. Yeah. Reality bites.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many miles would you have to DRIVE in a “Savin da Planet” car to offset even 1 of these major fires?
Even a house fire!
Or the controlled burns of farm land?
Or 1 night fire in your fireplace?
Wienie roast?
LikeLike
The last 3-4 weeks, I have cleared brush (shhh, don’t tell anyone, I cut live stuff) and had burn piles. Free workout and clears out the underbrush. Granted, my place is only 12 acres and GA has had a lot of rain recently, but I’ve probably cleared more brush than moonbeam has allowed in the entire state.
It just occurred to me that the left uses nearly the same argument for 2nd amendment as wildfires. Don’t pay attention to real reasons for the wildfires and then get all upset when a wildfire happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Global cooling-1970s. Global warming-1990s. Climate change-2000s. The Tower of Babel has nothingn on the lefties.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Top prize of the evening goes to this statement!!!
LikeLike
A couple of things. One, you see how much the left enjoys using the extraction of, and usage of energy to control your activities, imagine if they ever gain full control of water. Two, sucks to be a leftist faced with reality like Merkel. The barking moonbats have been your shock troops for decades, and now you got to tell them to sit down. That ain’t going to end well. Three, if you’re going to do selective logging and clear brush, etc. Well now, that is real work. Awful lot of people collecting benefits who could use a good day outdoors and some physical activity. Is it just me, or does 1 + 1 equal 2? Four, remember that guy a long time ago who used to f#ck a lot of stuff up? John McCain, I think was his name. Whatever happened to him? Not that I miss him. He was a husband and a father as well as a politician. I’m sure his family misses him dearly. Rest in peace, John.
LikeLike
Didn’t some global corporation get control of Iraq’s water, after W just had to invade it, to bring democracy or something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found the CTH from a recommendation over at WUWT. I live in Tasmania, where the Australian greens were born. I won’t say anything more, since you will all understand, no doubt 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the director of multiple mineral exploration and mining companies. He has published 130 scientific papers and six books.
PLIMER: ” I should mention that when the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth. The volcanic eruption in Iceland -since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet – all of you.
Of course, I shouldn’t spoil this ‘touchy-feely tree-hugging’ moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.
The fact of the matter is that the wildfire season across the western USA and Australia this year alone will negate your efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. And it happens every year.
The planet has COOLED by 0.7 degrees in the past century and these global warming advocates got caught with their pants down.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hi pmdea, love Prof Plimer’s work!
LikeLike
Hi JasonD – I’m in Qld, I know your Tassie greenie’s are home grown, but we have our share up here also….no escaping them LOL.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
The left are afraid that cow farts are hurting the planet, but volcanoes and vents under the sea are spewing way more CO2 than any humans ever will. Yet we’re to believe that throwing away trillions of dollars will solve this nonexistent man made crisis?
Not in this lifetime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Do Tell, JasonD.
Do tell!
As I’ve no idea what an Australian Green
Is..
Or why having been born there is significant..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in Hawaii we get something called “Manoa Greens”, named for a particular valley.
Some baby spinach, a little arugula – that sort of thing.
LikeLike
Jasin, you’ve posted before, right?
SO glad to have your perspective.
We only have a few here from NZ, although we have quite a few Aussie Treepers.
Do stay in touch.
LikeLike
Is your media as messed up as ours?
LikeLike
Like everything, we’re 5 years behind, but determined to catch up, sadly. Fortunately we do lead on border control, which gives me some hope!
LikeLike
Ok. I KNOW this is about climate change, but it’s about MERKEL and TRUMP! I THOUGHT there was an unwritten rule: if a post is about MERKEL and DJT, somebody HAS to post that great meme, where Merkel is gesticulating how big Donalds balls are, while he laughs. GOT TO post it
I can’t do it, but PLEASE, somebody?
LikeLike
Every “solution” to every “problem” is always a new tax that comes out of YOUR pocketbook. That’s how you know it’s a massive scam and a damned lie. We have problem X and the -only- solution is for the govt to take more of your money. Always knew the global warming/climate change/whatever campaign was a racket because the narrative was framed this way.
LikeLike
Until the MSM acknowledges the science of global warming can be abused by political ideologues and opens an honest debate of this possibility, I will continue to believe that the whole point of global warming alarming is meant to subvert the Individual to the State. Through the means of State sanctioned Courts to impose a far reaching social transformation of Constitutional Liberty.
There is no way to separate the political from the science when it comes to global warming. When considering the social impacts, Is it that far fetched to question this arrangement between the science, goverment and media are not totally above using global warming as a tool of expediency?
How hard is it to equate an Orwellian State attempt to use global warming as a means to strip the indivual of Liberty.
Imagine a future, were the science global warming is a settled fact in the name of unacknowledged government expediency.
Now, just try to argue before a court that seeks to strip your economic freedom in the name of a greater social good and your left arguing against a court that sees you having more in common with those that the Soviets once declared as being mentally insane when they where prosecuting farmers back in 1930’s.
LikeLike
That would explain the removal of phosphates from dish detergent, for no good reason.
Just to tell us what we can and can’t have.
LikeLike
Phosphorous wasn’t removed by municipal wastewater treatment years ago, so yes it was a major problem because it did go out in plant effluent and into the waterways, and it was probably best it be removed as a basic kitchen/laundry product.
You can still buy trisodium phosphate in the household cleaning products section. I’ve got a box in my basement, and it does clean tough stuff, never poured it into the dishwasher or clothes washer though.
LikeLike
As a flip side to my post… Nothing in it says anything about an open honest debate has to relinquish common sense approaches to understanding human impact on ecosystems.
Phosphates are a known ingredient to adverse algae growth. The question is, and remains, “Does that have anything to due with global warming science? Not a thing, is my guess, but there are tens of thousands of people willing to make that extrapolation because they read ‘polar bears are drowning. And, how does switching to a viable alturnate impact anyones ability to kept dishes clean?
And, that is my point, EMOTION is the governing hypocrisy within the global warming advocacy communitity. The hard Science is subjected to make or break pragmatism filters controlled by those whom may have alternative motives.
Again, I would place more stock in the reporting on global warming if I could separate the ideology from the factual science.
Take the ice cube that is Greenland, a simple calculation shows that current volumes of ice, if it was all to melt, would raise sealevels by tens of feet globally, as high as 70 feet in some studies. Yet, recently, leading Scienists on oceangraphical data(hard science), shows that much of greenlands ice rest on few land points. Meaning, like an ice cube floated in a glass water filled to brim, the volume of water displaced by the ice would NOT result in water spilling over the edge as the result of it melting. Yet, zero MSM discussion that ice(a state of water) expands on freezing and actually has a larger volume than than the equivalant volume of liquid water means nothing to the global warming advocacy. Yes, I am saying, much of greenland’s ice is displacing volumes of ocean water if it where not for the ice seemly creating a land mass.
Take another tried and excepted tenant of global warming, the Antarctica ice mass, studies are starting to show that volcanism is playing a huge role its ice melting studies. So, where is human global warming component to this facet of ice melt.
And, seeing I am on a rant…
The Earth’s ice ages to mean global temperature is VERY cyclic. This alone suggests there factors not related to human activity.
Here is a news flash for all… the Earth’s seasons has nothing, REPETE NOTHING TO DO, with its distance from Sun. The seasons are measured(marked) by the Earth’s inclination, which is NOT of same time length as the time it takes to travel completely around the Sun.
Earth’s history has had Summers where it is distance from the Sun was at its greatest, just a surely, its had Summers where it was the closest to the Sun.
Take a guess, where the Earth is now, in relation to Seasons and distance? It is not at the closest, but it most definately in the part of the cycle most conducive to transmitting the maximum amount of solar energy to the distance vs inclination relationship simply by the duration of time the Earth spends in the arcsector sweep around the Sun.
Again, where is the human activity component in that? THERE IS NONE.
So, until hard science is free from Politics… I still say, global warming advocacy is bunk meant to enable the STATE.
LikeLike
The Germans, in response to Fukushima, shut down their nukes – because, as we all know earthquakes and tidal waves have characterized German history. Needing electricity they went back to Ruhr coal fired generation. Oh dear.
There really are no dumber people on Earth than people who are worried about CO2 emissions and think nuclear power is evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure there is, the people who cheer about the wildfires because they think it will further the agenda of the “Climate Change” hoaxers have got to be pretty dumb. They believe that CO2 in the atmosphere is destroying the planet, yet they don’t mind massive forest fires that send massive amounts of CO2 and particulates into the atmosphere.
LikeLike
Who needs novels anymore?
LikeLike
National Parks were created so people could look at the pretty trees.
National Forests were created to safeguard our nations lumber supply.
LikeLike
Long before we were shouted down for supporting Donald Trump we were shouted down for suggesting “Global Warming” was a scam…
LikeLike
But, but, I though Merkel was the new leader of the free world?
LikeLike
We’ve won the war over global warming, no sense fighting yesterday’s battles. The scam has fallen of its own weight. Yes, there are some rear guard actions still going on, but many now recognize it’s a scam, even if they still try to make political hay over it. If Brown is recognizing forest management is the problem, it shows even he’s found religion, and is rejecting the econazis, who would rather go flat earth and keep the much-hated human virus completely out of those forests. Not everything will move at the speed of Trump, but the global warming scam is moving into the background slowly but surely.
LikeLike