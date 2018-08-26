The Bloom is Off the Ruse: Angela Merkel Again Rejects Attempts to Enforce Paris Climate Treaty…

In June, 2017, while trying to keep President Trump committed to the Paris Climate Treaty, Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron delivered a joint statement proclaiming: “the Paris Climate Treaty is irreversible and cannot be renegotiated.”

U.S. President Trump knew the economic ramifications would handcuff the U.S. and that was the primary motive behind their demands. Rightly POTUS Trump brushed off the demands and withdrew the U.S. from the treaty, in July 2017:

Then came a predictable series of events…

A month after U.S. President Trump called out the ridiculous globalist economic agenda and withdrew the U.S. from participating, German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded on August 20th, 2017, by removing her own country from the primary treaty demands.  Five months later, January 2018, the anointed leader of far-left international political policy then withdrew entirely from the 2020 carbon emission reduction goal.

All of these moves only further evidenced that ‘climate change’, vis-a-vis the Paris Treaty, was/is an insufferable economic control policy; a ruse; a scheme manufactured by global financial elites who seek power and leverage upon the sheeple proles.  Merkel well understands that global emission control mechanisms, specifically carbon reduction schemes, are nothing more than policy tools to exfiltrate national wealth.

Today, much to the chagrin of the barking moonbats and pontificating international elites, Chancellor Merkel refuses to change her position:

(Via Reuters) […] Merkel said such calls, most recently from the European Commission’s climate chief Miguel Arias Canete, for swifter cuts to harmful carbon dioxide emissions would be counterproductive, adding that setting new goals made little sense when European countries were already struggling to meet their cuts targets.

“I’m not particularly happy about these new proposals,” she said of Canete’s call to increase from 40 to 45 percent the scale of cuts to target by 2030.

“I think we should first stick to the goals we have already set ourselves. I don’t think permanently setting ourselves new goals makes any sense.”

Merkel’s government has already faced criticism for abandoning emissions targets it had set itself for 2020 after concluding they were unachievable, while sticking to a target it had set itself for a decade later.  (read more)

In related news…. Approximately two weeks ago the mainstream media was apoplectic when Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke explained the root cause of the California wildfires.

When Secretary Zinke said the primary problem was a failure of State and Federal officials to control the fuel load and manage the forest(s), the climate nuts went bananas WATCH:

.

Well….

….Fast forward two weeks later, and here’s the latest plan from California Governor Moonbeam:

Go figure!

  1. lastinillinois says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    The Common Sense Administration – why does it hurt the progs so much ?

    Because the progs are lying, thieving, no good bastids and common sense is their worst enemy.

    • The Boss says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      Man-caused climate change (fka ‘global warming’ til the facts got in the way) isn’t science. It’s total bullshit. And a total waste of time. Choke on it lefty morons.

      • lastinillinois says:
        August 26, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        Yessir yessir YESSIR !!!

        I elaborate my take a few posts down thread so I wont belabor the point here, but basically I could not agree more with you.

      • wrd9 says:
        August 26, 2018 at 8:32 pm

        Particularly since China and India, two of the biggest polluters, were exempt.

      • The Devilbat says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        It is a well known matter of fact that climate change was dreamt up in the Kremlin in the old USSR in Moscow Russia.

        The communists – globalists have used both it and political correctness as weapons against us. The idea was part of a plan to have western countries destroy their own economies.

        The problem in the free world today is that we have an over abundance of idiots who religiously believe the propaganda about climate change – global warming.

        Many such people live in drug induced trances. Few are credible. The millennial’s have of course been indoctrinated with these lies by their Marxist professors.

      • Cathy M. says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:40 pm

        What?! GW is BS?

        You mean I’ve been doing my part to save the world from GW for nought by eating cow meat, turkey & drinking milk shakes every chance I get & have my home regularly checked for termites?

        Live cows & turkeys fart. Dead ones & destroyed termite mounds do not.

        Methane from livestock,via flatulence, allegedly accounted for 39 % of all the greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, according to a report that United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization. – Termite mounds also allegedly contribute to methane gas release.

      • Blind no longer says:
        August 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

        Amen Boss! I am a proud climate denier.

      • Kenji says:
        August 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

        The #2 reason I voted for MY President … reversing the anti-science of manmade global warming. Get OUT of the Paris one-sided hatchet-job on America and capitalist economies. Thank you POTUS … I’m getting close … to that WINNING sickness. But please DO keep going!

      • mopar2016 says:
        August 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

        Good call Boss. Co2 is plant food, try growing crops without it.
        Global Warming by any name is just a theory, and a goofy one at that.
        Photosynthesis IS real science, every green plant, tree, and blade of grass absorb Co2 and then release oxygen. The scam is all about power, money, and globalization.

        The scientist that founded the Weather Channel (John Coleman) explains this stuff.

        When I was in high school they were pushing global cooling, seems we were headed toward an ice age. There were large US maps in one classroom that depicted areas of the country that would no longer be able to grow crops. It was laughable then and it still is.
        The only difference is that more people buy into that nonsense these days.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      The reason the left is so upset is because they thought they had everyone fooled, and being the filthy, vile liars they are, they are apoplectic when their lies are exposed for what they are.

      The global warming scam is a perfect example of the truth Abe Lincoln shared long ago….

      “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”

      • Bert Darrell says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        Let’s not forget that our community organizer president was the only one to put 1 $BILLION into the Paris accord account; no other country did contribute even a dime. The $billion magically disappeared, just like the 150 $billion given to Iran and the pallets of American cash flown from Switzerland to Tehran in the middle of the night.

        • H.R. says:
          August 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

          Haven’t done a search to verify, but I believe the commitment HWSRN made was for $200 billion each and every year. $200 billion here and $200 billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money.

      • The Devilbat says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

        “Being the filthy, vile COMMUNIST liars they are,, they are apoplectic when their lies are exposed for what they are.”

        Lets get things in perspective here. These people are communists. They are enemies of freedom and purveyors of lies.

    • helix35 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Meanwhile, the US leads the world in CO2 reduction. Go figure.

      • Jenny R. says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

        That is because it was never about actual improvement of emissions output — which, hey, I’m all for improving our industrial abilities; if you can make things less pollutant why not?

        But this was about bilking more money out of ordinary people (tax money) in order to line the pockets of politicians and their pals in ponzi schemes (and let’s be honest: hobble and constrain the U.S.). Hence, no improvement.

    • goldenunicorngaming says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Regarding your handle “lastinillinois” I just want to let you know you’ve got me, here, too. ❤ #notlastyet

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      These Environmentalists will be the death of our country and planet if we allow their stupidity to rule. I absolutely laughed at the final paragraph in The Hill article:

      Brown’s new proposal has the support of the timber industry but not environmentalist groups, some of whom argue that logging will aid the spread of fires because it will cut down the mature trees that burn longer.

      The mature trees that burn longer has nothing to do with all the damn dead trees that surround them. These MORONS are angry that loggers and owners of land with less than 300 acres can cut a tree 36 inches in diameter (new proposal) without a permit.

      I guess these Environmentalists will be busy hiding in the woods to make sure no one cuts a tree 37 inches in diameter. They may also strap themselves to trees 37 inches+ so that a property owner can’t cut it down.

      I would cut the tree and have it fall directly on them so that we can save our country and our planet! 😇

    • fauxscienceslayer says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      “The way to control the opposition, is to lead it ourselves” ~ Lenin

      I took more Thermodynamics as undergraduate engineer than any PhD meteorologist or climaclownologist.. I have researched and written extensively on this fraud, including the fake debate by the Alarmist and claimed skeptic Lukewarmists. I have been interviewed by Dennis Miller and twice, for two hours each on CoastToCoast AM, over 600 stations and one million listeners. I’ve been lectured in person by most of the Little Warmist ringleaders, see my articles and links at FauxScienceSlayer website.

      “Unmasking Climaclownology”

      https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3RHD6HR6DU7

    • thedoc00 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Actually German banks and central bank are still offering negative interest rates and they are desperately seeking mergers to survive, especially seeking US bank partners.

      The banks have essentially told Merkel, the well is dry just as her car industry said zero tariffs are OK. The EU members are still attempting to use QE based policies, which wreck savings accounts and disturb voters to stay afloat. Taxes are about to go up as is the frequency of US companies being hauled before EU boards to “pay fines”.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      August 27, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Human history shows that we solve the most pressing problems through technological innovation. Trying to accomplish the same thing by controlling human behavior is simply another way for totalitarians to extend control over more and more people.

  2. Tseg says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    What a scam, what a shakedown.

    • LafnH20 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      That’s the rub…

      They’re making a buck off EVERYTHING!
      Successful… Profit
      Failure… Profit
      Non Profit… Profit
      Back n Forth
      No matter.
      They’ve got their fingers in the pie.

      Gee, Wally..

      Thick as ticks on a mangie hound!
      These people.
      Is there anything they haven’t corrupted?

    • Roger Duroid says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      Bastiges

    • wrd9 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      All that money would have gone to corrupt 3rd world kleptocrats who claim that “global warming” is ruining their country. It’s a typical scam run by the UN, to enrich their cronies.

      • annieoakley says:
        August 26, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        It costs Germany 52 Billion a year to promote and use windmills and Solar Panels. It is too far north and cloudy, rainy to use solar and they have a giant windmill every 2.5 kilometers. to windy for the windmills.

        • Cat Lady says:
          August 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

          So what ACTUALLY provides their energy is natural gas, increasingly from Russia!! Russia, who we’re (NATO) defending Germany from!!

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            August 26, 2018 at 9:33 pm

            Kinda funny how everything Frau Merkel does to hurt the West and benefit Russia (while saying the opposite) seems like it could have been predicted from her having been a propaganda officer in East Germany.

            But that’s just the view of somebody who remembers the fanaticism of East Germany, and could never believe that their top commies just suddenly “gave up”.

            No. And here is why.

            The best theories of socialism were math we never saw. The mathematics of social change versus time versus degree of influence of individuals. It’s shocking. That was hidden from the West. Our understanding of socialism was weak, and those who could have understood it and articulated it were removed from positions of influence.

            Twitter and Facebook have undoubtedly rediscovered this science, and are working with Democrats to apply it to the 2018 election.

            Trump knows how to cut through this stuff – how to fight the math – but it needs to be understood by others – to spread the SCIENCE OF SUBVERSION.

            It turns out that you need very few people to subvert a system, if the people apply the proper principles.

            Stated differently….

            Trump has Merkel’s number, but we ALL need it, so we can apply it EVERYWHERE to clean out the infection. We have to spot the subversives and undo them, just like Trump is undoing Merkel.

            We do NOT have to convince the world that these people are subversives. This is true beauty. The same math that makes THEM work, is the math that destroys them – the math that allows us to keep them in check. I find the karma delicious.

            This is, of course, why certain people (like Trump) are targeted so strongly. Again, beautiful.

            • LafnH20 says:
              August 26, 2018 at 11:07 pm

              I’m not very good at math.. lol

              I was thumbing down the page not paying too much attention the Who – as much as the What – and went to reply to this post..
              Oh..
              Shoulda figured.. lol
              Hey, Wolfmoon.
              Hope all is well!

              Would you “‘Splaine” your “Math”. 😁

              • wolfmoon1776 says:
                August 27, 2018 at 12:32 am

                Hey there!

                Sure! And no numbers (almost!).

                Go back to Joseph McCarthy. The man was derailed by the Fake News (very active then) mostly because he was mean to poor non-communists, alleging they were communists, and making them cry. He walked into his own undoing.

                The problem? McCarthy treated communist infiltration as a simple numerical problem (how many communists can we find?), and not more like a very intelligent bacterial or viral infection that changes the nature of an organization with a VERY FEW PEOPLE in the RIGHT PLACES. He also treated people as PERPETRATORS and not as VICTIMS. Note that I treat McCain more as a VICTIM of communism than a perpetrator. That’s because people are not one or the other, but both. Again, like an infection. Zombie-bitten people are objects of sympathy until they become murderous. The meme is powerful because it’s REAL – but the virus is MODES OF ERRONEOUS THINKING. Basically an intelligent, self-preserving error state.

                In my opinion, McCarthy had an incorrect view of how communist subversion works. He really thought, or perhaps was goaded into thinking (part of his easily manipulable bluster) that NUMBERS of communists really mattered.

                The facts were indeed that there were a wealth of communists, ex-communists, and shady “near-communists” back then, and I think it misled McCarthy to think that he could fight their influence in the way he did. He concentrated on finding and pressuring REMOVABLE INDIVIDUALS – basically a binary view of things – communist or non-communist. To me, that’s a mistake. Viewing all people as “some percent communist” is closer to the truth, and a really accurate way of viewing communist influence is basically to break it all down to the kind of data science we have now – changeable values held by individuals, almost all of which are NOT “communists” in any prosecutable or even blamable form of the word.

                This is why what is needed to take over an organization is a combination of particles and fields – fields the particles both emit and are polarized by, and to apply the same thinking to an organization. Do that, and it becomes clear how to change the values of an organization just by moving the right people to the right positions, secretly. Those people do NOT have to be communists. In fact, they can be ANTI-COMMUNISTS, if you know how to use them to manipulate others. But for the most part, they are people who have been polarized by leftist thinking.

                POLARIZED. Hmmmm. Sounds like something OBAMA would do. 😉

                Yes.

                Notice how the whole idea of “spreading influence” is very much like the Twitter and Facebook influence problem. Or in Twitter’s euphemisms, “healthy conversation”. Jack Dorsey does to some extent recognize that Twitter has a left-wing bias problem, but it runs deeper than that. Even the barest PRINCIPLES on which IT actions are built, are INHERENTLY POLITICAL. Freedom is political. Control is political. If you make a choice to ACT to make things freer or more controlled, you’ve automatically made a POLITICAL CHOICE.

                So, to be honest, any effort to restrain or enhance influence is likely to automatically become political through some unexpected selectivity. Which is why doing nothing is probably best.

                Just want to make that clear, before getting back to the “math”.

                There are certain questions which are important. I will ask a few of them. Whatever math solves them is needed (and there are many kinds). Note that the answers are NOT SIMPLY NUMERICAL – they’re approximated by functions, or can perhaps be seen as outputting ranges, but they’re more interesting as PROBLEMS than as arguable numbers. They’re basically boundary problems, and they look at lot like certain scientific problems.

                How many communists does it take to control an organization of 1000 people?

                What is the minimum number of communists needed within an organization to begin subverting it? (that’s a simple trick question.)

                What are the optimal places within an organization to put the communists, for a given number, for greatest secrecy? For greatest CHANGE? For greatest exfiltration of information?

                Why is it BAD to put too many communists into an organization?

                How SMALL is the number where the badness begins to become unacceptable?

                Why are FAKE FREE NATIONS more effective against free nations, than OVERTLY COMMUNIST NATIONS?

                How can an organization be FILLED with anticommunists, and have NO actual communists, and yet achieve communist goals?

                McCarthy could not even begin to answer these questions. If he did, his approach would have been completely different.

                Bottom line – it’s not the magnitude of the number – it’s the RIGHTNESS of the number.

        • Ditch Mitch says:
          August 26, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          Have Merkel’s taxpayer funded Plane run on solar panels. When she flies she can pray it will not be cloudy that day.

          PDJT made some great comments about wind and solar power during a recent rally.

        • Jenny R. says:
          August 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

          To say nothing about just how destructive both are to environments (you have to clear trees to put up solar and wind farms — then you have erosion problems) and ecosystems — the windmills in particular are playing havoc on bird and bat populations (which in turn gives you more bugs…a disease vector).

          Most of the environmentalists I’ve met don’t give a rat’s behind about conserving the environment; they’re anti-conservationists in fact. What they really have been is rotten little socialist nihilists whose goals are to perform eugenics (and not just on people) while they envision themselves blissfully removed from in in some hermetically sealed Cloud Cuckooland.

        • WSB says:
          August 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

          We end up paying for that. Germany should be booted from NATO if they continue to use Russian LNG.

  3. Turranos says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Ya, go figure, you lame brained leftards! I thank God each and every day for President Donald J. Trump!!!

  4. Publius2016 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    truth is a funny thing…let it loose and it defends itself!

  5. mikebrezzze says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I hope I live long enough to see Obama swing like Tom Horn!

  6. Minnie says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Is it wrong to feel gleeful?

    😁

  7. Rodney Short says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    The Mill Creek fire is about 10 miles from my house thank god the fire is 48% contained.
    As usual this fire is arson and I doubt the rez people will turn the person in.
    Two years ago we had a massive fire start a quarter mile from our place again thank god it burnt around us, the Tuelley creek fire not sure if I spelled that right lol

  8. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Remember when they called it “global warming” before the changed it to “climate change”?

    It always was a scam, and only abject morons bought into it.

  9. tdaly14 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    The climate scam is a yuge shakedown!

  10. DanO64 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This man is being groomed. Pomeo/Zinke 2024.

  11. John says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Meanwhile, the more renewable energy that the EU implements the higher their carbon emissions. One needs to ask the question if renewables are even carbon neutral.

  12. lastinillinois says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I honestly lost count of how many conversations that turned into arguments I’ve had over these last 15 or so years over “global warming” and/or “climate change” nonsense.

    It was obvious from the start IMHO that this was a money-grubbing scam:
    Really?
    We have a pollution and earth heating up problem that can only be solved by one means?
    And WHAT might that one means solution be???

    MY HARD EARNED CASH?!?!?!

    REALLY!?!?!

    And they put Al freaking Gore in charge of the original salesmanship –
    The globalists ABSOLUTELY see us as idiots.

    Because SO MANY of us are ……

  13. Chuck says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Sorry Mr.Canete, Angela is running out of other peoples money……

  14. Fools Gold says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    👍 I’m sure Moonbat will keep that one on the down low with MSM help…

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Oh please, Moonbeam probably secured another family deal like he and his Dad did for the Catalytic Converter scheme he soaked us for.

      So this time he’ll give taxpayers a soaking for logs…..watch it’s for some organization close to his bank account.

      • PocaMAGAjunta says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

        “Catalytic Converter scheme”…also know as O’ClunkerCare: “If you like your old car you cannot keep your old car.” Because replacing the catalytic converter costs more than your otherwise perfectly good car is worth.

  15. grlangworth says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Best science: There is no such thing as AGW. Put more CO2 in the atmosphere, [a] the plants take in more CO2, [b] use less water to grow, and [c] more plants grow in drier areas increasing the takeup of CO2 from photosynthesis. As complex as it is, this earth-as-enclosed-system of God’s still works magnificently.

  16. Plain Jane says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Not sure what Zinke said, I was too busy looking at him.

  17. PotP says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    In an unrelated story, the former secret agent guarding the “Angela Merkel of America”, on Hillary Clinton, passed away.

    https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/htrnews/obituary.aspx?n=&pid=187520772

    Guy on the right

    Only 47

  18. StuckInBlue says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    You just KNOW that the Trump admin has been doing some serious arm-twisting of Governor Moonbeam to start some common-sense logging to reduce the fuel load. The DNC media is simply trying to get the environmental-Antifa crowd “fired up” (pun intended).

  19. wrd9 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I wonder if Moonbeam had to change his tune because Trump threatened to not pay any fire costs in the future because of their irresponsibility.

  20. sDee says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    BOOM! Just like that! Trump knows the Globalist agenda. It is not so hard to see if one is not afraid of the ugly truth.

    The UniParty had this all teed up……ready to further gut the average American’s wealth. Then, along comes Trump.

    A walk down memory lane…..

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I never trusted Newt Gingrich. I like him, but he is oiled up like the rest of them. Writhing in the pit.

      I heard somewhere that Nancy Pelosi once dated Robert Mueller. I laughed because that right there is the ultimate Odd Couple. Guess even freaks need love, or whatever they do in Washington DC. I don’t think it is healthy there, the old people just stay and stay. The janitorial service must wear Hazmat suits to clean up the dead skin cells piling up.

      What a horrible visual…bet neither one’s face ever changed expression//snicker.

      Filthy business, folks. Filthy business.

  21. permiejack says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I live in California, imagine over 1 million acres of mixed hardwood and pine burning. Over 2 thousand homes and outbuildings destroyed, the loss of human lives, wildlife and domestic animals and then The absurd cost of fighting these fires.

    Turn that around to forest management. Thinning the forests for paper products, firewood to heat homes, industry created. The liberals are evil whether they are aware of it or not.

    My local source for current fire conditions, does not include fires already out or 100% contained.
    https://yubanet.com/Fires/

    • WSB says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      Jow about just RETURNING to forest management?

      You see how leftwing human killing Marxist maxhines work?

    • soozword says:
      August 26, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      Just drove through a couple hundred miles of Utah backcountry, thru both state and federal lands. Saw hundreds of thousands of acres of “bug” trees and burned dead forest. Thought those dead trees were commercially viable. Just moved here two years ago from the Sierra Mtns in California and Utah’s are in far worst shape.

      • permiejack says:
        August 26, 2018 at 11:11 pm

        When I lived in Colorado back in the 80’s, we had beetle kill pine and it was used extensively. It had nice colors in it and was used mostly on ceilings and accent walls. Being a carpenter at the time I must have installed thousands of feet of it.

  22. Sepp says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    For your consideration . . . .

    “The Paris Statement”

    In May of 2017, several conservative intellectuals (philosophers, historians, and so on) gathered in Paris and drafted a statement on the True Europe – A Europe We Can Believe In.

    The final statement, which is now available in 24 European languages, is available for reading and studying at

    https://thetrueeurope.eu

    • 7delta says:
      August 27, 2018 at 12:14 am

      That’s excellent. Very well done. Everyone should read it. It’s relevant to all of the West, since we’ve all been infected by the false song of globalism. Thank you for posting the link.

  23. Whitehouse Clown says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Winning!

  24. Margaret Berger says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Sigh, not all progs are lying theiving etc. Sadly, my family is invested with them. They are not evil but they do lack common sense. That is huge. The most intelligent (very high iq) sibling I have was described by my father as “not having the sense to come in out of the rain.” It was true and is true. That is a very crippling trait.

    • Suite D says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      They and my son have been educated out of their common sense.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      My Dad ; ” Doesn’t have enough sense to poor piss out of a boot, with the instructions written on the heel!”

      Or, more crudely, (he WAS a Sergeant after all)

      “Whada they got,….shitforbrains? ”

      Ah, Dad, in the ground 10 years, and you still make me laugh!

      • JasonD says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

        Hi Dutchman, I asked you in the TDS section of the Presidential thread whether you have read Ian McGilchrist’s book The Master and His Emissary? Thought you were unlikely to see it there 🙂

        Yeah, I miss my Dad an awful lot in times like these. Just imagine the fun to be had with the “old man” regarding current affairs!

  25. Margaret Berger says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Infested

  26. Aqua says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    How do you compel formerly free and happy people to accept central control the entire planet?

    Convince them that the entire planet is doomed without central control.

    There are few things that can doom an entire planet. They picked about the only possible thing: climate. Accept that logical stretch and you are halfway to asking for, demanding, their centralized rule in replacement of your former freedoms and happiness.

    • tinamina49blog says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      Plus you have to get God and His will and plan out of the picture. The Bible says God gave man dominion over the earth.
      The environmentalists believe Mother Earth is the god and we are displeasing her by using wood products. Or oil. Or———-insert whatever evil you like, you’re guilty of the sin and you must pay the fine or there will be such huge tides all your houses will be washed away and you will burn up with no food to eat.

  27. Michael says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    A great read IMO is “Fallen Angels” by Larry Niven.

    In this book (from 1991) the “greens” won and because of the reduction in “pollution” the Earth has flipped into another ice age.

    The hard science explanation for this new ice age is in the book.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      One thing I learned from the different local weather people I’ve watched in my life.

      No one knows what the weather is going to bring long range. Even with satellites, they only get it right maybe 50% of the time. Meh, slightly more accurate than the Farmers Almanac without satellites.

      It’s a crap shoot. Just like the Ring of Fire and earthquakes, they don’t know much.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Or, if you can find it,
      “The HAB theory”, sorry, can’t recall authors name.
      Also a fictional book, that lays out the never disproved theory, that the earth flips every so often.
      Explains lots of anamolies, and how some societies seem to be fully developed, at the outset. Good read.

    • piper567 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      oh man, back in 1959 we were being taught in Science Class that an Ice Age was coming.
      Like Trump says, It’s called Weather!

  28. Rex says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Leftists/Globalists have such strong and sound beliefs/theories….

    (As long as they are financed by capitalist credit cards..)

  29. Lannyd says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Tough being the adults all the time, but someone has to do it.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      It’s a thankless job….. until you realize you don’t have to ask anyone if you can have 2 scoops of ice cream and a big, beautiful piece of chocolate cake.

      🙂

  30. Bendix says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    It might help Cali’s water problems if they’d quit packing in as many Third Worlders and Mexicans as they can get.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      You mean like this?

      Mexico City Is Always Either Too Wet or Too Dry
      The city has built massive infrastructure to get the water out when it rains. Now it needs to figure out how to keep more of it or face a major water-supply crisis.

      https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-04-25/mexico-city-s-water-problem-is-going-to-get-worse

      Has anyone seen the 5 in Southern California? Last time I drove it CalTrans filled the huge potholes on this MAJOR freeway with cement. Yeah, cement.

      It was the bumpy ride from hell…..

      Oh, here we go, Northern California too:

      https://fox40.com/2018/08/01/large-chunk-of-pavement-breaks-off-on-northbound-i-5-near-downtown/

      California is rated 5th in the world economy and their infrastructure is Third World…..pathetic!

      • Bendix says:
        August 26, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        The excuse is always “no money”.
        Hmm. Where do the high taxes go?
        If people saw the direct cause and effect between the giveaways, mass immigration, sanctuary cities, and the condition of the pavement…
        Nah, forget it. They’d just call for higher taxes on “the rich”.

        • piper567 says:
          August 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

          Didn’t San Franciso just appropriate many many Millions of $$$ for poop patrol?
          that’s one place the $$$ goes.

          • Bendix says:
            August 26, 2018 at 10:46 pm

            Put money toward hospitals for the mentally ill, it might cost more, but you don’t have poop on the streets.
            I don’t know how all these ‘liberal’ San Franciscans can ignore the horrid conditions the severely mentally ill live under in that state.
            They have compassion for everybody except society’s most vulnerable.

            • piper567 says:
              August 26, 2018 at 11:22 pm

              Bendix, I worked at the biggest Psychiatric facility in my State for 25 yrs.
              The legislature cared ab Nothing except the bottom line.
              If they wanted to save a million bucks in any given budget cycle, they just closed a Ward!
              Didn’t give a damn ab the patients.

  31. Ono says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I seriously ask all Consertative Treehouse members to trust our elected President; as well as Sundance and his opened minded , fact resourced news.

    It’s all to easy to get caught up in the negative when the positive is making us all stronger again.

    Merkel will go down for destroying the culture of Germany. Hier Legacy .

  32. cedarbrookblogger says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I live next to Sequoia National Park. There is an overabundance of dead wood in Tulare County. The wood cutting teams can’t keep up cutting up the dead wood.

  33. rbrtsmth says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    So, that being said, which countries out there are still virtue-signaling their way to an economic death?

  34. CA M says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Trump knows these guys are nothing more than modern day snake oil salesmen. And of course Moonbeam must relax the logging issues–the whole state has been on fire. Imagine driving around in your little electric car, thinking you are saving the planet from CO.2’s while you choke on smoke and can’t even see the hill next to your home due to the forests burning out of control. Yeah. Reality bites.

    • LafnH20 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      How many miles would you have to DRIVE in a “Savin da Planet” car to offset even 1 of these major fires?

      Even a house fire!

      Or the controlled burns of farm land?
      Or 1 night fire in your fireplace?
      Wienie roast?

  35. Brant says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    The last 3-4 weeks, I have cleared brush (shhh, don’t tell anyone, I cut live stuff) and had burn piles. Free workout and clears out the underbrush. Granted, my place is only 12 acres and GA has had a lot of rain recently, but I’ve probably cleared more brush than moonbeam has allowed in the entire state.

    It just occurred to me that the left uses nearly the same argument for 2nd amendment as wildfires. Don’t pay attention to real reasons for the wildfires and then get all upset when a wildfire happens.

  36. Suite D says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Global cooling-1970s. Global warming-1990s. Climate change-2000s. The Tower of Babel has nothingn on the lefties.

  37. starfcker says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    A couple of things. One, you see how much the left enjoys using the extraction of, and usage of energy to control your activities, imagine if they ever gain full control of water. Two, sucks to be a leftist faced with reality like Merkel. The barking moonbats have been your shock troops for decades, and now you got to tell them to sit down. That ain’t going to end well. Three, if you’re going to do selective logging and clear brush, etc. Well now, that is real work. Awful lot of people collecting benefits who could use a good day outdoors and some physical activity. Is it just me, or does 1 + 1 equal 2? Four, remember that guy a long time ago who used to f#ck a lot of stuff up? John McCain, I think was his name. Whatever happened to him? Not that I miss him. He was a husband and a father as well as a politician. I’m sure his family misses him dearly. Rest in peace, John.

  38. JasonD says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I found the CTH from a recommendation over at WUWT. I live in Tasmania, where the Australian greens were born. I won’t say anything more, since you will all understand, no doubt 🙂

    • pmdea says:
      August 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the director of multiple mineral exploration and mining companies. He has published 130 scientific papers and six books.

      PLIMER: ” I should mention that when the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth. The volcanic eruption in Iceland -since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet – all of you.

      Of course, I shouldn’t spoil this ‘touchy-feely tree-hugging’ moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.

      The fact of the matter is that the wildfire season across the western USA and Australia this year alone will negate your efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. And it happens every year.

      The planet has COOLED by 0.7 degrees in the past century and these global warming advocates got caught with their pants down.”

    • LafnH20 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Oh, Do Tell, JasonD.
      Do tell!

      As I’ve no idea what an Australian Green
      Is..
      Or why having been born there is significant..

      • nimrodman says:
        August 27, 2018 at 2:01 am

        Here in Hawaii we get something called “Manoa Greens”, named for a particular valley.

        Some baby spinach, a little arugula – that sort of thing.

    • piper567 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Jasin, you’ve posted before, right?
      SO glad to have your perspective.
      We only have a few here from NZ, although we have quite a few Aussie Treepers.
      Do stay in touch.

    • rbrtsmth says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Is your media as messed up as ours?

      • JasonD says:
        August 26, 2018 at 11:04 pm

        Like everything, we’re 5 years behind, but determined to catch up, sadly. Fortunately we do lead on border control, which gives me some hope!

  39. Dutchman says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Ok. I KNOW this is about climate change, but it’s about MERKEL and TRUMP! I THOUGHT there was an unwritten rule: if a post is about MERKEL and DJT, somebody HAS to post that great meme, where Merkel is gesticulating how big Donalds balls are, while he laughs. GOT TO post it

    I can’t do it, but PLEASE, somebody?

  40. guerillapatriot says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Every “solution” to every “problem” is always a new tax that comes out of YOUR pocketbook. That’s how you know it’s a massive scam and a damned lie. We have problem X and the -only- solution is for the govt to take more of your money. Always knew the global warming/climate change/whatever campaign was a racket because the narrative was framed this way.

  41. mtk says:
    August 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Until the MSM acknowledges the science of global warming can be abused by political ideologues and opens an honest debate of this possibility, I will continue to believe that the whole point of global warming alarming is meant to subvert the Individual to the State. Through the means of State sanctioned Courts to impose a far reaching social transformation of Constitutional Liberty.

    There is no way to separate the political from the science when it comes to global warming. When considering the social impacts, Is it that far fetched to question this arrangement between the science, goverment and media are not totally above using global warming as a tool of expediency?

    How hard is it to equate an Orwellian State attempt to use global warming as a means to strip the indivual of Liberty.

    Imagine a future, were the science global warming is a settled fact in the name of unacknowledged government expediency.

    Now, just try to argue before a court that seeks to strip your economic freedom in the name of a greater social good and your left arguing against a court that sees you having more in common with those that the Soviets once declared as being mentally insane when they where prosecuting farmers back in 1930’s.

    • Bendix says:
      August 26, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      That would explain the removal of phosphates from dish detergent, for no good reason.
      Just to tell us what we can and can’t have.

      • railer says:
        August 27, 2018 at 12:32 am

        Phosphorous wasn’t removed by municipal wastewater treatment years ago, so yes it was a major problem because it did go out in plant effluent and into the waterways, and it was probably best it be removed as a basic kitchen/laundry product.

        You can still buy trisodium phosphate in the household cleaning products section. I’ve got a box in my basement, and it does clean tough stuff, never poured it into the dishwasher or clothes washer though.

      • mtk says:
        August 27, 2018 at 12:35 am

        As a flip side to my post… Nothing in it says anything about an open honest debate has to relinquish common sense approaches to understanding human impact on ecosystems.

        Phosphates are a known ingredient to adverse algae growth. The question is, and remains, “Does that have anything to due with global warming science? Not a thing, is my guess, but there are tens of thousands of people willing to make that extrapolation because they read ‘polar bears are drowning. And, how does switching to a viable alturnate impact anyones ability to kept dishes clean?

        And, that is my point, EMOTION is the governing hypocrisy within the global warming advocacy communitity. The hard Science is subjected to make or break pragmatism filters controlled by those whom may have alternative motives.

        Again, I would place more stock in the reporting on global warming if I could separate the ideology from the factual science.

        Take the ice cube that is Greenland, a simple calculation shows that current volumes of ice, if it was all to melt, would raise sealevels by tens of feet globally, as high as 70 feet in some studies. Yet, recently, leading Scienists on oceangraphical data(hard science), shows that much of greenlands ice rest on few land points. Meaning, like an ice cube floated in a glass water filled to brim, the volume of water displaced by the ice would NOT result in water spilling over the edge as the result of it melting. Yet, zero MSM discussion that ice(a state of water) expands on freezing and actually has a larger volume than than the equivalant volume of liquid water means nothing to the global warming advocacy. Yes, I am saying, much of greenland’s ice is displacing volumes of ocean water if it where not for the ice seemly creating a land mass.

        Take another tried and excepted tenant of global warming, the Antarctica ice mass, studies are starting to show that volcanism is playing a huge role its ice melting studies. So, where is human global warming component to this facet of ice melt.

        And, seeing I am on a rant…
        The Earth’s ice ages to mean global temperature is VERY cyclic. This alone suggests there factors not related to human activity.
        Here is a news flash for all… the Earth’s seasons has nothing, REPETE NOTHING TO DO, with its distance from Sun. The seasons are measured(marked) by the Earth’s inclination, which is NOT of same time length as the time it takes to travel completely around the Sun.
        Earth’s history has had Summers where it is distance from the Sun was at its greatest, just a surely, its had Summers where it was the closest to the Sun.
        Take a guess, where the Earth is now, in relation to Seasons and distance? It is not at the closest, but it most definately in the part of the cycle most conducive to transmitting the maximum amount of solar energy to the distance vs inclination relationship simply by the duration of time the Earth spends in the arcsector sweep around the Sun.

        Again, where is the human activity component in that? THERE IS NONE.

        So, until hard science is free from Politics… I still say, global warming advocacy is bunk meant to enable the STATE.

  42. Jay Currie says:
    August 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    The Germans, in response to Fukushima, shut down their nukes – because, as we all know earthquakes and tidal waves have characterized German history. Needing electricity they went back to Ruhr coal fired generation. Oh dear.

    There really are no dumber people on Earth than people who are worried about CO2 emissions and think nuclear power is evil.

    • joeknuckles says:
      August 26, 2018 at 11:32 pm

      Sure there is, the people who cheer about the wildfires because they think it will further the agenda of the “Climate Change” hoaxers have got to be pretty dumb. They believe that CO2 in the atmosphere is destroying the planet, yet they don’t mind massive forest fires that send massive amounts of CO2 and particulates into the atmosphere.

  43. TreeClimber says:
    August 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Who needs novels anymore?

  44. James Street says:
    August 26, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    National Parks were created so people could look at the pretty trees.
    National Forests were created to safeguard our nations lumber supply.

  45. Another Scott says:
    August 26, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Long before we were shouted down for supporting Donald Trump we were shouted down for suggesting “Global Warming” was a scam…

  46. truthbomb says:
    August 26, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    But, but, I though Merkel was the new leader of the free world?

  47. railer says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

    We’ve won the war over global warming, no sense fighting yesterday’s battles. The scam has fallen of its own weight. Yes, there are some rear guard actions still going on, but many now recognize it’s a scam, even if they still try to make political hay over it. If Brown is recognizing forest management is the problem, it shows even he’s found religion, and is rejecting the econazis, who would rather go flat earth and keep the much-hated human virus completely out of those forests. Not everything will move at the speed of Trump, but the global warming scam is moving into the background slowly but surely.

