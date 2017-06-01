More Winning: France Germany and Italy: Paris Climate Treaty “irreversible and cannot be renegotiated”…

AP is reporting the leaders of France (Macron), Germany (Merkel), and Italy (Genteloni) have released a joint statement saying the Paris Climate Treaty is irreversible and cannot be renegotiated. Effectively shutting down the only option President Trump left on the table for them:
Pay attention to the last sentence in the AP joint statement snippet:
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in a joint statement Thursday that they take note “with regret” the U.S. decision to pull out of the 2015 agreement.
The three leaders say they regard the accord as “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change.”
They added that the course charted by the accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated.”
Macron, Merkel and Gentiloni say they remain committed to the deal and will “step up efforts” to support the poorest and most threatened nations. (read more)
Oh, so the Paris Treaty was about economic wealth distribution and not ‘climate change’. Hey, thanks for the admission. However, the real issue for The Three Amoebas is the scope of the U.S. exit and how that impacts their own individual and collective economies.
Remember, the Paris Treaty has mandatory payments into a rather suspicious fund presumably controlled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As with all global collective payments the U.S. was going to be the biggest depositor; now that void will either shrink the multinational financial interests, or they will need to pay more themselves.
The EU in general, and France, Germany and Italy specifically, are also going to have to find a way to cover the €15 billion Brexit shortfall for their collective social multicultural economies.
The U.K. pays the EU approximately £1.5 billion per month as part of the redistribution model within the economic collective. Germany, France and Italy will soon have to cover that amount or reduce the social benefits within the EU and enter a phase of austerity.
That’s the underlying issue for the three amoebas going forward. They will have to pay more into the EU and will simultaneously be faced with renegotiated bilateral trade agreements from the Trump economic team while their collective economy is chained to the Paris Climate Agreement and the U.S. is not.
The EU will be at a very big disadvantage when entering negotiations with the U.S. Trade team.
The trio of nations should be united against ISIS. Instead, the dopes are united against Nature’s cycles of perpetual flux. That’s about as effective as standing on the beach and shouting at the tides.
‘Stupid’ owns the loony Left and goofy Globalists.
Absolutely true!
dont give them any ideas
They are committed to reallocating wealth. This is all about stealing money for the U.S.
I get so pissed off that everyone continues yammering about the climate issue and everyone knows it’s not…but they continue to debate it. The whole climate issue is about control of the population via the United Nations Agenda 21 & 30 and wealth redistribution. Why do you think the left is trying so hard to unseat President Trump….Clinton lost their chance to start the One World Governance and the complete Globalist agenda.
The point here, lets stop addressing the BS part of this nonsense and call it what it is.
No that President Trump has dumped the Paris accord….lets get on with countering this foolish allegation and nail it closed.
From my understanding over the past couple of years some were thinking about adding “Refugees Rights” language in reference to what they called “climate refugees” or “climate displaced persons” to the climate change accord. I don’t think they ended up doing that but for them to even take the idea under consideration makes me wonder if they can change what they want and if a country signs on and then changes can be made that nation may even lose the ability to control their own immigration plans.
Sounds like the way Obama twisted Title 9 to mean trannies have more rights than girls.
So there is a precedent of using these things to advance pet projects.
Come to think of it, Obamacare includes Affirmative Action for doctors.
I think you are right to be suspicious.
Best to avoid completely anything Obama had anything to do with.
AH, and AGAIN, He never let on what his decision would be! He never left a clue, but now that the answer to his decision from EU is it can’t be renegotiated, LOOK AT THE FAVOR they did for him! NOW he don’t need to do nothin’ at all but look like the LION we elected to do exactly what he did! After watching his whole speech I was shaking! Shouting”NO! NO! No renegotiating!” As if he needed to take directions from ME! I bet he KNEW they would bury themselves all along, but he never let them know. Now they have admitted it’s all about the MONEY! Not the AIR!
As was I, Disgusted. I should know by now that he is always ahead of the game 😀
Oh really? You didn’t notice that all his tweets about this Paris Accord ended with “Make America Great Again”? You didn’t notice how he knocked these treaties in his rallies both last year and this year?
“Never let on” MY FOOT!!! Maybe you weren’t paying attention!
i never doubted for a minute MAGA has been his mantra from day 1
I think the thing is, we aren’t used to having things that seem to good to be true, be true.
I’m shaken, that he’s done this.
MAGA.
ive seen people who are big believers in climate change who even saw through this… its very obvious what it is … good on trump… hes an actual leader leading us down another path while these fools destroy whatever the terrorist havent
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wilber ross nicely stated that it was economic decision, not a climate change debate.
his first sentence should shock the dems.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5456546079001/?#sp=show-clips
This is so perfect. Great job, President Trump and Secretary Ross.
They get the economic bit so well.
Whoa, that’s some difficult revelations of truth for a snowflake to swallow! Wilbur hammered home the truth spike home!
That is taking control of the narrative. Brilliant! We are not debating climate.
Not my favorite guy, but Bolton does know his NWO stuff. Now that PDJT is putting the screws to Europe trying to rule the world via NATO and the Paris Accord, do you think Obama will still be interesting in running the UN? Let’s get out of that boondoggle, too.
The UN is known to be corrupt and incompetent, even by True Believers.
Fix it, or get rid of it.
Looks like the old Axis powers are getting back together. Should never have let Germany reunify. They have a long history of destabilizing Europe and the world. It’s what they do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They also have a long history of losing.
yeah but after they cause a lot of hurt for everyone else… i think I agree that we should have never let germany reunify into one country again and should have splintered it off
Very true Joe
It does kind of give me a cold shiver to see the alliance of those countries. Maybe Joe Knuckles is right….they never should have been allowed to reunify. We must keep watch. Germany is not our friend.
If coal is so bad that the US would be forced to cut production and use, ( and probably pay huge fines )
Then why are China and India able to greatly increase use and production.
This was my first time hearing numbers, and to me it just confirmed how much Obama and Kerry hated America.
I guess they were counting on the “We have to pass it to see what’s in it” strategy being employed by the Clinton Administration.
apparently china and india are on another planet i guess
No race card to be played. Meanwhile, organ harvesting thrives.
US Media after Trump’s overseas trip: Trump Laughed At By European Leaders
US Media after today: Trump Pisses on European Weenies
President Trump just announced the Covfefe Accords.
memo to “the three amoebas”…
“…grab some bench, meat…”
Love it, Bull Durham! I have a feeling this word is going to be as popular as “deplorables”
So we have been hearing from the left that this is non binding.
“Irreversible and non negotiable” doesn’t sound non binding to me.
I think Trump just gave a BIG HELLO to us Treepers today! Thank you President Trump!
We salute you, Mr President!
I missed it. What’d he say?
Plants everywhere are rejoicing!
It’s a shame these losers don’t realize what abject failures they are. Discernment-and-self-awareness deficients.
Wonder how those big shots at the Bilderberg meeting in Chantilly, Va are reacting. LOL
In the style of Chico Marx: “atsa! my president.”
Man, Macdoosh and Derkle are having a bad couple weeks. First, getting called out for freeloading on the backs of the US taxpayer for UN defense commitments and now this. “Free” healthcare and 3 months off a year isn’t looking feasible now is it? MAGA!!!!!!
yeah its easy to give social welfare when you dont have to pay for other things… freeeloading times over europe
These lunatic Mayors are going to stay in the Paris Accord – They can’t be in it unless they pay the Foreign Ponzi Scheme. Where are they going to get the money? The City Folk better get out before it’s tool late.
virtue signaling retards… thats all it is … but hey if a city wants to destroy jobs in other ways have at it… the average person will get pissed… people getting hit in their checkbook is something they all understand… this is an economic issue not a climate one… you cant fight on the climate issue because this never was about the environment
Holy crap ce qui s’est passé !!!!!! Nous avons donné un ultimatum et que le clown aimant de la Russie ne s’est pas entraîné … Nous sommes tellement fauchés !!!!!!
Translation:
Holy crap what just happened!!!!!! We gave an ultimatum and that Russia loving clown did not fall for it…We are so screwed !!!!!!
After Nov. 8 I thought we would then have to drive the lefties into the sea. Not at all. They’ve been jumping into a sinking ship all on their own. And now that the ocean is getting higher and closer they can just walk on board the Minnow. Yeah, I loved Gilligan too! MAGA!!
What?!? The French will have to reduce paid holiday time from 15 weeks to 12 weeks per year?
The horror! The horror!
Hopefully President Trump is planning to enjoy a YUGE piece of beautiful chocolate cake tonight with his customary two scoops. He earned it today.
EU’s gonna take itself down now. Junker’s hissy fit: “No trade between US and EU…” I’m sure all the member states would be on board with this.Not.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/811751/European-Union-EU-boss-Juncker-attacks-Trump-US-trade-tactics
I think they should just hold their breath until we do what they want.
That’ll show us.
Good one, wheatie. LIKE! LOL
Does anyone know how much money the Fed Govt pays Elon Musk each year?
I’ve heard it said that we pay him “Hundreds of millions per year”…but I am not sure if this is true, or what exactly he’s been getting paid for.
Personally, I think we should pry his big mouth off of the federal teat.
Let him fend for himself.
What a Great Day this is.
Our President saves us trillions of dollars…and the Euro-weenies are setting their hair on fire.
Winning is so much fun!
And he is using our subsidies to dig a tunnel under LA (i.e. the San Andreas Fault zone). Moron.
Can I get my money back, please?!
Hopefully he’s in that tunnel (along with all his climate worshipping friends) when the Big One hits.
Tesla is supporting itself from the Green government funds (a la Solyndra). He was supposed build an economy electric model but it has yet to materialize.
Thanks, yeah I have heard that too.
I wonder how much Tesla is getting.
And those electric cars get to run on our roads & highways…without paying their fair share of taxes to maintain those roads.
No one seems to want to talk about this.
Remember when aerosol cans were supposedly destroying the ozone layer and we were all going to die in a new ice age — circa 1980? Well…….
I do what I can to help the environment. I recycle. I turn off lights when I’m not in a room. I plant bee friendly and monarch butterfly friendly plants and flowers. I DON’T fly around in private jets to lecture other people how they should be taking care of the earth.
Then again, the Paris Climate Treaty was never about the environment, now was it?
“irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated.”
And so…. their point is…..???
If it is irreversible and it cannot be renegotiated, then no future president will be able to get us back into that mess!
Irreversible decision! Hoorah!
I’m a pessimist, so interpret “can’t be renegotiated” as in “because it was agreed upon before by the US, then you’re financially committed and bound to us into perpetuity.”
Nah. Trumps smarter than that. No worries.
As an aside, isn’t it nice that our country is starting to go back to normal, no rioting in the streets, no buildings being looted, or roads being blocked, or chants to “shoot the pigs”. We can sometimes forget how it was under Obama. It was hell.
Stay tuned.
I think they are not done yet, with their rioting and looting.
Hopefully they will be introduced to the concept of Law & Order now, though, when they take to the streets.
Waaa waaa waaa “Where’s my subsidy”. This is the beginning of the end of the entire climate change swindle and the economic undoing of the EU and their corporate cartels. Trump shows the EU and the world what real leadership looks like. MAGA on display bigly!
If it was REALLY about a dire climate future, they’d be open to further negotiation.
I’m glad President Trump has the three amoebas by the short hairs. ( and why am I hearing mariachi music – Jeb! – when I say three amoebas ?!?)
Ha! Still not tired of winning.
What’s irreversible is the takeover of Europe by radical Islam. Go F yourselfs.
I’ve been away the last few months largely because of family medical issues. Thankfully an initial diagnosis was proven to have been mistaken, but not before plenty of angst and thousands of dollars of needless medication. But in the end, prayer and faith prevailed.
Today though, Presidential events in Washington deserve to be acknowledged.
One of the boldest, bravest non military acts of world leadership in history, actually. Facing a tsunami of deception orchestrated by the richest and most powerful people worldwide the President held firm with decisiveness.
Going against the delusional narrative that has been perpetuated in one form or another for decades, the President has taken the first gigantic step to at least bring the subject into the open and begin the process of authentic examination.
The premises of the scam have been hidden by the bullying of ‘consensus’ and the shaming of those who dare question the motives of those who claim righteous moral superiority for ‘saving the planet.’
Bring on a full disclosure debate that objectively reveals the motives, self interest and connections of the hypocrites at the top and their manipulation of science and the educational system.
Everything till now has been nothing compared to the hysteria to come. And the President has learnt how deep and evil the swamp is. He’s been building his foundation and now is battle tested enough to endure anything thrown his way.
Glad things are okay again with the family.
And what a day to return! “One of the boldest, bravest non military acts of world leadership in history, ” So right!!!
Now, now, y’all… Climate change is indeed a real thing. I can attest that the climate does in fact change here in SC at least a 2-3 times each year (Warm, Hot and Even Hotter).
I’m here with you.
But you forgot to mention “Humid, More Humid, and So Humid Your Sweat Refuses To Evaporate”.
FINALLY – Someone (President Trump) stands for the abused child (American Citizens) and says NO MORE!!! He cares for us and he truly wants to help us. This is what an American President should look like – makes decisions that helps not hurt the Country. It’s been 30 long years……… I finally feel “safe” with this President.
The last three Presidents did NOTHING to help out Country or it’s People – they made decisions only to help other Countries People or themselves.
Our Country
It is a wonderful thing, that’s for sure.
And it is laughable beyond laughable that these people actually think they can tell President Trump ANYTHING. Doofus is as doofus does, and doofus didn’t pass the memo onto anyone that Donald Trump was elected President by people who want him to do exactly what he just did, what he is doing, and what he will continue to do — for us and for our nation.
I think back on the days when everyone was singing ‘We Are The World’ and wonder if that was a ploy by the deep-state back in the ’80s to try and win over the blind followers of that period. Well gee Mr. President, we are the world after all, aren’t we?
Um, no. We are the United States of America. Finally someone with balls has been voted into office — may I say in a landslide beyond Biblical proportions that we will never know the real numbers for — by Americans with the balls to stand up and say, we care, but if we do not take care of us first, there will not be an US to take care of.
POTUS just blew through the Maginot Line of the Paris Accord. French lose again.
Have we reached Peak Bullsh*t yet? What remains of the failed Liberal-Globalist Cult?
They have no idea about military defense, can’t fight terrorism, lost control of borders, bet the house on Ukraine defeating Russia, are losing billions on lost trade because of Russian sanctions, and now their Core Belief of Climate Change turns out to be dust weevils for a phony religion. A ponzi scheme to fleece Americans.
Trump is stomping on TPP, TPIP, Paris, NAFTA and he’s only in power for 4 months.
Don’t ya just love it. I don’t watch TV and just visit the Treehouse. Life is good.
I think some people have come around to knowing this is a scam, just from the ardor of the Trump supporters.
Everybody who knows me, knows I care deeply about the natural world, and wouldn’t do anything to harm the environment. I think my support of Trump, and you’re support of Trump, has opened a few minds that were closed.
Thank you, President Trump for doing what’s best for the American people, not the globalist or the IMF. Now the EU will have to start feeling the pain of funding all those refugees they so adamantly support.
I think he’s also doing what’s best for the world environment, by not diverting money that could have helped our large country develop better, cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy.
Once OUR money leaves OUR hands, we have no way of knowing how it will be spent.
Look at all the money we, as a country and individually, gave to Haiti.
Were the Haitians helped?
And THAT my ladies and gentlemen, is MY (and OURS) President!
Am not an american but am proud to be a supporter of president Donald J. Trump.
He is a wise man, he loves his country, the american people & cares about the american economy.
Super sweet comment from you, Stanley. Thank you. You too are a wise man!
You know it is the right decision because it is based on what is good for the American worker and American businesses. It’s simple when that’s the rule.
Remember too this is a huge, high-paying jobs program for international busybodies with a tremendous amount of overhead. It resembles the old-time rackets.
There are countless boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees and special panels — all of them with their own bloated staffs — who fly around the world, stay in fancy hotels, and have meetings to make funding decisions. All of this paid for by “the fund.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Earth Day is on Lenin’s birthday, so that is all I need to know about the fraud of “global warming/cooling/climate change”.
President Trump Announces U.S. Withdrawal From the Paris Climate Accord
JUNE 1, 2017 AT 5:51 PM ET BY THE WHITE HOUSE
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2017/06/01/president-donald-j-trump-announces-us-withdrawal-paris-climate-accord
EXCELLENT SUMMARY
The White House
Office of the Press Secretary
For Immediate Release – June 01, 2017
Statement by President Trump on the Paris Climate Accord
Rose Garden
3:32 P.M. EDT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/06/01/statement-president-trump-paris-climate-accord
Shell Game OVER! 🙂 🙂 🙂
BTW, everyone knows President TRUMP doesn’t have the word “can’t” in his vocabulary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you promise?
Can we get that in writing?
