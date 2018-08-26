Retreat We Much: Attorney for Michael Cohen Now Reverses Claims on Trump Knowledge of any Russian Event…

After the Michael Cohen guilty plea. his attorney Lanny Davis began pitching a claim that the longtime Trump loyalist/lawyer had information Trump knew of the Russian hacking of Democratic emails ahead of time.
Davis said: “I believe that Mr. Cohen has direct knowledge that would be of interest to Mr. Mueller that suggests -I’m not sure it proves- that Mr. Trump was aware of Russian government agents hacking illegally, committing computer crimes, to the detriment of the candidate who he was running against, Hillary Clinton.” And the media ate it up, and put Davis on just about every possible TV show imaginable.
However, in an interview with the Washington Post this weekend, Mr Davis not only walked back that claim, he entirely retreated from it:
(Via Washington Post) An attorney for Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, is backing away from confident assertions he made that Cohen has information to share with investigators that shows Trump knew in 2016 of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Lanny Davis, a spokesman and attorney for Cohen, said in an interview this weekend that he is no longer certain about claims he made to reporters on background and on the record in recent weeks about what Cohen knows about Trump’s awareness of the Russian efforts.
[…] asked Saturday how confident he was that Trump knew about the hacking before it became public, Davis said: “I am not sure. There’s a possibility that is the case. But I am not sure.” […] “I was giving an instinct that he might have something to say of interest to the special counsel” about hacking, Davis said. In retrospect, he said, “I am just not sure.” (more)
This follows on the heels of Mr. Davis also walking back his prior claim that candidate Trump knew of the Trump Tower meeting. During a CNN interview Lanny Davis told Anderson Cooper, per his client, candidate Donald Trump had no knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Don Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya.
And Davis has also stated that all of the claims within the Clinton-Steele dossier about Michael Cohen are also 100% false. “Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, and he has never been to Prague in his life,” Davis told Bloomberg news.
So, there we have it. Lanny Davis is saying the dossier is false; Trump never knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian lobbyists; and his client, Michael Cohen, has no knowledge of anything to do with Donald Trump and Russians.
:::poof::: …gone. Just like that!
But why is uber-partisan Democrat Lanny Davis now deconstructing the entire ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy theory? Why is Clinton acolyte Lanny Davis now single-handily dismantling two years of narratives promoted by the left-wing media?
Well, the answer to those questions is likely found in the outlet now helping to systematically retreat from years of false-reporting; The Washington Post.
There never has been any truth to the vast ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy, you know that; all research proves that; it is a fundamentally made-up narrative initiated to support the deployment of the scheme team insurance policy. Eventually it was always going to end up hitting a dead end. However, the Washington Post is also the outlet for the aggregate U.S. intelligence apparatus, and particularly the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD. Essentially WaPo is their PR and Narrative Engineering firm.
Before giving Lanny Davis any credit for magnanimous honesty, think about what the remaining inside elements of the scheme team need (in combination with the risk matrix of those now on the outside).
Impeachment was the end-objective of the insurance policy. Lanny Davis is now the pivot man to take the impeachment ball from Robert Mueller (Muh Russia) and pass-it-off to the Southern District of New York under the auspices of ‘campaign finance violations‘.
With the DOJ Inspector General FISA and Spygate investigation ongoing -likely nearing completion, and quite possibly bringing unwanted sunlight upon the entire scheme architecture- the impeachment crowd need a way to draw focus away from the risky IG sunlight outcome and still maintain morale amid the resistance movement.
Lanny Davis becomes the tool for the entire shift.
Watch…
The sun is setting on the ‘Muh Russia’ narrative. There was no obstruction. Both failing narratives no longer provide any benefit for the 2018 mid-term elections. Democrats need a valid reason to keep impeachment hopes alive; hence the visible shift toward campaign finance laws…. and terribly immoral Trump etc.
Lanny Davis is the pivot-man.
Remember, this is the Washington Post, CNN, New York Times, MSNBC primary audience; and the democrat party standard voter:
I wonder how the Trumps feel about this! It’s all so insane! They know a lot more than we do.
We have the greatest President and First Lady. I can’t imagine any other man who would be able to endure what they and the rest of the family have endured. Great Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can., esp. when I think of the Founding Fathers and all they sacrificed for this nation, many their entire families as well as their fortunes.
PDJT is a very great man, and we are indeed indebted to him, but please…. let’s not insult all the other great Americans who gave up far more than what PDJT has had to give up and endure.
LikeLike
I’m talking about Presidents and I’m talking about the particular things that Trump has had to endure. The all out media assault, CIA and FBI and DOJ conspiring and abusing their powers, spying on him and people working for him, fake polls all of the way up to the morning of the election declaring that Hillary would win in a landslide, bizarre actions by Jeff Sessions, then Special Counsel and the witch hunt, McCain and other anti-Trump RINOs trying to destroy him, endless series of activist judges, bimbo eruptions … did I miss anything?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Egad, for a moment there, when I wrote the bit about Sessions, I had this awful feeling that Sessions was a plant. A never-Trumper posing as a Trump supporter, just to get the AG spot and then turn around and screw Trump and make his life way more difficult because it was clear Rosenstein was going to appoint a Special Counsel, he told the Dems that when he made the rounds prior to his confirmation. Is Sessions the insurance policy????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably not. I seem to remember that Sessions was an early Trump supporter back when Jeb! or Rubio were slated to be the anointed ones and Trump would be eliminated in the early primaries.
LikeLike
@ Rhoda R… You’re right. Sessions was the very first Senator to publicly support Trump.
LikeLike
No…
LikeLike
Meaning, no, Sessions is not the insurance policy…
LikeLike
Any lesser man would have folded long ago. Donald Trump has obviously asked for and received God’s help and protection. May God protect our beloved president and his family. May God curse the communist SOB’s who are trying so very hard to take him down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Amen ! And May the Lord send Jis Ángels to encamp Day and Night around the President and his family ! That no evil or harm may darken his tent . In the Name of Jesus .
Amén
LikeLike
Me thinks slime bag Cohen got “had” by Lanny Boy. Two dumb sh*t atty’s trying to outsmart the other….always with the same results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible that Cohen played Davis? Cohen pretended like he was going to flip to get a better deal from Mueller?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Lanny Davis Go Fund Me page for Cohen:
‘The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.’
You could argue this fundraiser is a fraudulent scam & Davis duped donors out of their money with false promises but then I’ll bet most TDS donors could care less if Davis and Cohen lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone donated yet? 🙂
LikeLike
Maybe someone named Clillary Hinton?
LikeLike
So
Much
BULLSHIT
LikeLike
Not directly on Lanny Davis, but further texts between Senator Mark Warner and Mark Waldman, while contacting Deripaska, and trying to contact Christopher Steele, say the following:
“I told Assange…..the objective (safe passage to discuss with USG past and future leaks)….”
“The reason I got involved – this guy is going to do something catastrophic for the Dems, Obama, CIA, and national security……”
In other words, Mark Warner knows that Julian Assange and Wikileaks did not get any DNC or Hillary Clinton emails via Russians, and he fears Assange will reveal this. Note who will be damaged: Dems, Obama, CIA, national security.
https://www.scribd.com/document/371101285/TEXTS-Mark-Warner-texted-with-Russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-Christopher-Steele
LikeLike