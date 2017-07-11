Curiousor and Curiousor – Natalia Veselnitskaya Pictured With Obama Officals in DC on June 14th, 2016…

( h/t GWP ) At the heart of the current media Russian narrative du jour is a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9th 2016 in Trump Tower.
Now it is discovered via video and images, that only 5 days later, June 14th 2016, Ms. Veselnitskaya was a guest of former Obama administration Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul in Washington DC for a House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. [Video HERE – and Video HERE]
Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya is pictured seated in the front row directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mr. Michael McFaul at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is June 14th, 2016, five days after the reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr.
Link to Ambassador McFaul’s testimony (confirming date) is HERE
It should be noted that Ambassador McFaul was very publicly discussing the ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy narrative in the media and appeared on numerous NBC and MSNBC broadcasts during the 2016 campaign, and immediately after the election.
Additionally, it was Michael McFaul who was the architect of the Obama/Clinton “Russian Reset”, that eventually led McFaul to becoming the Ambassador to Russia (NYT Link).
Ambassador Michael McFaul immediately caused quite a bit of controversy while in Russia as he indulged with various anti-Putin operatives.
Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012-2014, was accused by Russian state television of seeking to orchestrate the overthrow of President Vladimir Putin after hosting opposition activists and Kremlin critics at the embassy in his second day on the job. (Politico Link)
Another example of McFaul’s in-your-face antagonism is HERE.
On the heels of the 2011 WikiLeaks State Department Cables release (example below) Ambassador McFaul was kicked out of Russia:
(C) On January 14, National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul met with Boris Nemtsov and Vladimir Milov of the Solidarity Movement, Grigoriy Bovt of the political party Right Cause, and Vladimir Ryzhkov, former head of the now defunct Russia’s Republican Party and professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. All four leaders view Barack Obama as a highly pragmatic president focused on external cooperation with Russia, but supposedly not willing to pressure the Russian government for greater political freedom. President Medvedev is not seen as a viable alternative to Prime Minister Putin, who they believe will likely retake the Presidency in 2012. This, according to them, will ensure that a corrupt and unresponsive government continues to run Russia. They agreed that the aim of the political opposition over the next two years should be to prevent the return of Putin to the presidency. According to them, however, given Putin’s control over society only an emergency situation could bring about his fall from grace.
[…] McFaul opined that “de-Putinization” must come from within Russia, from a focus on civil education to broaden demands within society for increased freedom. Though the President may not be as vocal about his support for civil society within Russia as opposition members in Russia might prefer, McFaul made clear to this group, all of whom he has known throughout his career, that the President fully supports democratic reform in Russia. All agreed that dramatic change in the Russian political landscape would not take place in the near future.
5. National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul has cleared on this cable. (WikiLeaks Cable Link)
It should also be noted that Ambassador McFaul’s friend, Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya, was initially denied an entry visa into the United States in 2016 and appealed her situation to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was granted a parole letter allowing her to enter the United States on behalf of a client.
Here’s her filing to the U.S. District Court in New York.
.
The actual date of the arguments in the case U.S. -v- Prevezon Holdings was the EXACT SAME date as the meeting in Trump Tower – June 9th 2016 CASE LINK
And look at the participating attorneys. A smorgasbord of anti-Trumpers writ large. Attorney(s) appearing for the case:
JACOB W. BUCHDAHL (Cory S. Buland, on the brief), Susman Godfrey LLP, New York, NY, for Movant-Appellant Hermitage Capital Management Ltd.
PAUL MONTELEONI, Assistant United States Attorney (Cristine Phillips, Margaret Garnett, Assistant United States Attorneys, on the brief), for Preet Bharara, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for Plaintiff-Appellee the United States of America.
MICHAEL B. MUKASEY (Jennifer F. Mintz, Jarrod L. Schaeffer, on the brief), Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP, New York, NY, for Defendants-Appellees Prevezon Holdings Ltd., Prevezon Alexander, LLC, Prevezon Soho USA, LLC, Prevezon Seven USA, LLC, Prevezon Pine USA, LLC, Prevezon 1711 USA, LLC, Prevezon 1810 LLC, Prevezon 2009 USA, LLC, and Prevezon 2011 USA, LLC.
Before: POOLER, LOHIER, and CARNEY, Circuit Judges.
Yes, THAT Preet Bharara:
Natalia Veselnitskaya was/is also a very vocal anti-Trump person on all of her social media accounts – SEE FACEBOOK ARCHIVE HERE – So why would someone with a disposition of being anti-Trump want to deliver information to Donald Trump Jr? …Especially considering Ms. Veselnitskaya was never identified within the original email request for a meeting? ….and Donald Trump Jr. said, correctly it appears, that he had no idea whom he would be meeting with(?) .
It’s enough to make you wonder what exactly is the nature of the relationship between Natalia Veselnitskaya and President Obama’s appointees such that they would be visibly working together only a few days after her reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower….
Curiouser and Curiousor…
As Jeans2nd aptly notes: Natalia Veselnitskaya could have known Michael McFaul going all the way back to 2008 when McFaul was in Russia as an Obama campaign advisor.
“Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, said that he was in Moscow meeting with officials in the weeks leading up to Obama’s 2008 election win.” (Washington Post)
Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) have ties to Azerbaijan going back to at least 2010, if not before, during Clinton’s many trips to Azerbaijan.
Hillary Clinton arrives in Baku for talks on Caucasus
AFP, Jul 4, 2010, 02.51am IST (link)
Azerbaijan: Clinton meets bloggers Posted 4 July 2010 17:04 GMT (link)
Azerbaijan is also mentioned in the Wikileaks emails:
“In April 2015, the Clinton team had to decide whether to accept campaign donations from US lobbyists representing foreign states…like Iraq, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.”
“After a great deal of back and forth, Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook said he decided they should just accept the donations” (link)
“Azerbaijan: Could Baku Have Access to a Clinton White House? – A lobbyist connection between Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and Azerbaijan could create the appearance of a conflict of interest”.
“(since 2009) the Podesta Group, a high-powered Washington lobbying firm, has handled networking and image-building for Azerbaijan’s embassy in the United States.” (link)
“Azerbaijan, a country the State Department said in an official report was infused with “corruption and predatory behavior by politically connected elites.”” “including slavery” (link)
Does Natalia Veselnitskaya know what happens to people who know too much? The only thing that might keep her alive is to come lean and talk, otherwise spend the rest of her life looking over her shoulder.
Maybe she’s the one responsible for all the Russian intelligence deaths the last several months.
Maybe she’s CIA.
How do you say “Arkancide” in Russian? Natalia? Anybody?
Kill/Homicide is “ubiystvo”
Alone is “samo”
Suicide is “samoubiystvo”
Therefore, I think the correct word would be “Arkanubiystvo”
Is it all have to do anything with Trump trip to France?
SR, as I understand it, trip to France is one day for their Bastile Day celebration. Macron is so Globalist, doubtful anything will be accomplished.
It’s exhausting!
We all are feeling same and I think average American who work whole day, pick kids from camp, make dinner, check emails and whenever they see news all about Russia all the time. Very soon people will runaway from news websites too. Fake msm is dying and irrelevant in 2020.
It’s interesting you mention people running from news sites. My massage therapist is a Democrat. We don’t discuss politics because of our disagreements. Today she brought up Trump herself and thought he was doing things that needed to be done to stir things up. She and I agreed on a lot of issues with regard to the machine running things, the Unitparty, etc. she also does not follow any news if it becomes political because she agrees that the discourse has gone off the rails. I was very surprised to hear all this but gratified to know that what I have thought about people leaving the Democrats might really be true. Please GOD I hope so!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t know why it won’t post – it did post to my Facebook page. Natalia has a picture of McCain in her photos
Trying a different way – if it doesn’t work then Sundance can delete both my posts – my point here is I sniff the fine hand of McCain in this same as the fake dossier… which I still think he is more deeply involved than admitted til now.
https://scontent-sjc2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/19905042_10211243105850801_3023438126474478383_n.jpg?oh=ec11ee08aabc7e4b2bb743b2aeff8bb1&oe=59C5E454
Let’s see if this works…
Not seeing it wheatie, I’m thinking it was deleted. Here’s the twitter pic from the link.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I should have said facebook pic. Isn’t it funny how these Russia conspiracy set ups always lead back to McCain.
Thanks, Madeline!
Dec 2015…that would’ve been when the primary campaign was getting hot.
What was McCain up to with this guy.
Why is it McCain – a absolute Trump hater – seems to have a connection every time one of these things show up? Too bad there are no investigative reporters any more. I think a gold mine exists if one was predisposed to dig into the post Keating 5 McCain ….. I saw the clip from the Sunday show where he flashed his yellow-toothed grin and said he should have been President… spoke volumes… he is the “other” shadow President – who thought he could put his personal play toy Lindsey Graham in the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
hadn’t noticed that about McCain…….strange that you would…sarc off…
love suspicious cat…rolls me simple self on d flo…..
Send this link to Hannity, and add your thoughts I think he would be very interested.
What is McCain ever up to? May as well be a Russian spy, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
thank you!
Sorry, I couldn’t get it to show up either.
Great find, though.
McCain should have to explain what he was doing with that guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain always has something to say. Why is it no one asks him about his dealings with Isis, Benghazi, Iran, etc. why is he getting a pass?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You need to charge your battery!
Do you know who that is with McCain?
McCong
I’m reading that two GOP donors kicked this off and are behind Fusion firstly – then the DNC is, providing them subterfuge – Uniparty. This has McCain cabal written all over it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This so called bombshell could not be found by anyone over 13 month of investigation and specially last few months of collusion witch hunt. now suddenly this is found after comey was fired. Put this into context of fisa and how ny times knew about contents.
My theory is that it was used by comey and now leaked by comey. the attempt os setup with no substance.
Late June…Comey just does not know how to play 64D Chess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He didn’t even use his super chameleon powers to blend into the scenery.
That clip is too funny!
Curiouser and Curiousor…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Don, Jr. emails obviously were used for a FISA, probably the one that unmasked Gen Flynn. The question is, how did the NY Times obtain the Don, Jr emails? Those emails are from early June 2016, before the July 2016 FISA.
susanricejamesclapperjohnbrennanobamaclinton
insert pic of revenge cat here (l8r) -.-
McFaul is the architect of the “Russia reset”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how that large graphic appeared. I posted a link.
Try again. Take out the spaces
nytimes.com / 2011 / 05 / 29 / world/europe/29envoy.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am ready to MARCH on DC! we need to show up in force–with plastic pitchforks ( seriously) no stupid signs and play the Les Mis song over and over again! Can Keln or someone post our fight song? AND lets do this in August–While McTurtle and company are pretending to stay to “work on the agenda”..Do You Hear the People Sing…? COLD ANGER #MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am with you. I was going to say the same
But we need thousands of people. One million plus would be better. And we need to burn these azz wipes in effigy and / or guillotine them in effigy along with their masters.
And tell them next time it will be for real.
This article is one hell of a piece of work. Talk about connecting the dots. Major props, big guy. Nobody does it better
Yeah, this blows it out of the water. My only question is how the INTERNAL Russian politics impact this broad – because THAT has to be extremely complicated, but I think it will ultimately explain what she was up to. American actors aren’t all playing to the same tune, and it must be the same with these Russian political types.
They kept this gal’s identity covered so she couldn’t be researched before the meeting – THAT right there should tell us a lot. They KNEW that something about her would stink.
You know – I just realized something, thanks to that bit about hosting the opposition two days after he got there. What if Hillary’s “reset” wasn’t just a failure because of her ineptitude, but rather because she (and Obama) were LYING about what they were trying to do with the “reset”? What if it wasn’t about better relations, but an excuse to exert foreign/globalist influence on the Russian government? The McCain / Graham / UniParty / globalist vision? And THAT is why it failed – because both Medvedev and Putin were NOT impressed with Hillary and Obama hooking up with their opposition to try to change Russia the way they had changed the US. Remember all the Soros / Femen cray-cray of those early years? Bet they were causing a lot of trouble over there.
Why Donald Trump Jr. is Innocent. Period.
http://lawnewz.com/opinion/why-donald-trump-jr-is-innocent-period/
Excerpt:
The Code of Federal Regulations makes the law immunizing Trump Jr.’s actions precisely clear: any foreign national individual may volunteer personal services to a federal candidate or federal political committee without making a contribution. The law provides this volunteer “exemption” as long as the individual performing the service is not compensated by anyone on the campaign. See 11 CFR 100.74. For example, as the Federal Election Commission advises all, “an individual can provide volunteer services to a candidate or party without considering the value of those service a contribution to the candidate or party.” Section 30121 of Title 52 does not apply to voluntary activity or services. The thing “of value” must be actual money, or its transferable equivalent, not a volunteer of services or information. Otherwise, if volunteering information in coordination with a campaign constituted donations, everyone from John Harwood to Chuck Todd (and maybe all of CNN) made millions in donations to the Hillary campaign, as WikiLeaks emails disclosed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can list dozens of reasons no crime has been committed (and yours is quite good, BTW). The media cannot list even one that suggests the contrary. They really don’t even try, for when they do, even their own lefty lawyer-type talking heads come on TV and point out the error. Which is why they use amorphous terms like “collusion” to mislead. First it was “hacking” , then “collusion”, then a shift to “obstruction” (of something) and now apparently “contact with a Russian” is deemed enough for media shrieking. All ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’re throwing around the word immoral a lot, too. Leftists preening about “morals” is enough to make a fella….
Yet, as far as I can puzzle things out – they used this legal meeting using a Dem operative, as a pretense to get a FISA warrent and start the whole “unmasking.” This from the Obama administration, who was openly campaigning for his SOS Hillary Clinton. But we know the whole investigation ended up with – nothing. So why would they bring up this old legal meeting, when we already know the outcome of the investigation? They are looping back to the beginning again.
Unless I am missing something, the fake news media is very stupid. Or very desperate. Or both. This Russian flap must be the only plan they got, and they are hanging on to it fo dear life, They may be harming Trump, but they are commiting suicide at the same time it seems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds as though this was the fourth or fifth story, and they are now on their fourth or fifth story.
Query: SOS = secretary of state, or sack of shit? Genuinely curious.
LOL. I meant Secretary of State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
If the Democrats gain control in 2018 they would actually be Stupid enough to try! Trump has dealt with worse then this dealing with the NY Unions! The Libs can keep lying and throwing red meat to their base, but this is a big Nothing Burger! The Wild Card id Mueller the fixer, who just happens to be staffing up with Clinton Cohorts, IBT had a really good article on why he should Recuse himself. but really the most he will get is some poor slob on a Perjury Charge like Scooter Libby. Everybody says this sucking up the oxygen so Trump can’t get anything through Congress, but as Sundance says…nothing is going through because all the Rats in the Swamp have been bought and paid for! I am actually hoping Trump pulls the Trigger on a Government Shutdown in September. I also say let Obamacare Crash & Burn and put the blame squarely where it belongs…on the Kenyan Prince and his Minions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am ready for 2018 to be the year we put a STAKE IN THE HEART of the prog-nazi vampire. Supermajority. Clear all roadblocks for Trump. It’s a winning message.
LikeLike
I don’t know why you say you see fear on this site of potential impeachment. I’ve certainly not seen it. And how many people conflate impeachment with removal from office? Bill Clinton was impeached and served out his term. The requirement of 2/3 of the Senate to convict is a very high threshold to meet to be forced from office.
Sherlock, appreciate your sanity check. This kind of constant witch hunting in historically unprecedented (at least in my lifetime). It’s hard to not get sucked into the pool of doubt. Even Apostle Thomas (from which comes the term “doubting Thomas”) had his moments with Jesus. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cold anger, people! We can go for decades on it. Better than nuclear power and way betterer than Cats.
LOL!
Yes, fear, stir in some trolls…. It’s a panic! 😱😱😱😱
I don’t know about trolls and panic but I’m just furious…. This whole Russia thing stinks to high heaven and it’s frustrating!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, out black spot. Best not to engage in black spots.
https://spectator.org/dick-morris-bill-clinton-meddled-in-russian-election-for-yeltsin/
President Bill Clinton meddled in Russian affairs in the 1990s and helped Boris Yeltsin get elected to a second term, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.…
“Hillary [Clinton] on Saturday gave a speech warning [Russian President Vladimir] Putin against interfering in the U.S. elections. The FBI has talked about foreign interference and Obama has warned about it,” Morris said. “This goes back to something that happened in 1996.”
“When I worked for Clinton, Clinton called me and said, ‘I want to get Yeltsin elected as president of Russia against Gennady Zyuganov, who was the communist who was running against him. Putin was Zyuganov’s major backer.…
“We, Clinton and I, would go through it and Bill would pick up the hotline and talk to Yeltsin and tell him what commercials to run, where to campaign, what positions to take. He basically became Yeltsin’s political consultant.
“I think that Putin resented that, hated it, thought that it was an inappropriate intervention by Bill Clinton and I think he’s determined to take his revenge out on Hillary Clinton.”
In other words?
Forget Donald Trump — either President Donald Trump or Donald Trump Jr. The reason Morris ascribes to Putin’s outrage at Hillary Clinton isn’t about Hillary Clinton at all. It’s about… Bill Clinton. And then-President Bill Clinton’s decision to directly and personally intervene in the Russian presidential election.
Take a look here in this January, 2010 issue of the UK’s Telegraph. The headline is of one Tatyana Yumasheva — Boris Yeltsin’s daughter. It reads:
Boris Yeltsin’s daughter attacks Vladimir Putin
What we have here is a President of the United States — Bill Clinton — who deliberately, willfully and personally intervened in the election of a Russian president. That president — the winner — was Boris Yeltsin. Who was eventually to sour on his acolyte, Vladimir Putin.
Fast forward to 2016.
There is the now all-powerful Russian President Vladimir Putin, mentor and ex-President Boris Yeltsin having long passed on to history. And who does now-President Putin see as the potential next-President of the United States? None other than Hillary Clinton — the wife of the American president who humiliated Russia by personally meddling in the Russian presidential election. And Putin’s instinct is all too easy to believe: revenge.
The essence? Once upon a time Yeltsin, the Russian president, and acolyte Vladimir Putin were allies. But Putin favored the Communist Zyuganov over Yeltsin. And Bill Clinton had gone out of his way to collude with Yeltsin. Where was Donald Trump in all of this? In New York real estate. Ditto young son Don Jr. The hit Trump series The Apprentice was still eight years distant. Not within a country mile of President Clinton’s personal meddling in a Russian presidential election.
Which is to say?
There is that caution out there that one should always be careful of what one wishes for. Democrats are demanding an investigation of Trump-Russia ties. Now? Now, with the laughable suggestion that Don Trump Jr.’s actions somehow prove collusion with the Russians? It’s time for the GOP to open wide the doors to investigate the Clinton-Russian collusion. Not just all the shenanigans surrounding the Clinton Foundation or Hillary as Secretary of State or the ties of Clinton aide John Podesta.
No. It’s time to call in former President Clinton himself. And Dick Morris. And ex-President Obama and Susan Rice and all the rest.
Again, as the saying goes? Be careful what you wish for.
Every single move to investigate Donald Trump, Jr. must mean the expansion of the investigation into the Bill Clinton meddling in a now-long ago Russian presidential election. And the consequences for America in 2016 that resulted.
Or, in the famous words of the Senate Watergate Committee’s late Tennessee Senator Howard Baker?
It is clear that President Clinton colluded with the Russians to manipulate a Russian presidential election. So? So….
What did President Clinton know — and when did he know it?
All well and good, but Putin above all else is a pragmatist and his desire to enhance his power would blind him to old grudges, especially when the target was only the wife of the person he holds the grudge against.
Putin favoring Trump to win the election just doesn’t add up. He already had Hillary in the palm of his hand and had many favors he could call in due to the donations to the Clinton Foundation. Trump was/is a nationalist whose policies were to rebuild our military, unleash our energy supplies, remove our entanglement with destructive trade agreements and climate agreements, revitalize our economy, and return our status as to the leader of the free world. All of these things would directly countermand Putin’s ability to exercise power around the world. I can’t see any rational reason why Putin would prefer Trump over Hillary, let alone meddle in our affairs to bring that about.
From my Russian friends in Crimea and Russia and here, the reason Russian people and the Russian government would favor Trump was Clinton meant war. Probably in Syria, and also in Ukraine. Trump was not-Clinton. They expected nothing more.
Russians don’t care who the President is. They know he can be limited by politics and distractions. And that is exactly what has occurred.
But, Clinton was hell bent on conflict with Russia, especially once they entered Syria.
Yes. Putin might not be a white hat, but he’s an anti-globalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I wonder if a canary won’t out her and her cohorts !
seems like Seth Rich might have tried to “sing”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sunlight (Son Light) on the dark games of our security services and Intel agencies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prosecutions will take this right up to 2020.
The entire first term will have this in hearings, grand juries, investigations, and finally, prison sentences.
It’s a huge crime that has corrupted NSA, FBI, CIA, DNI, and feeds a frenzy for war with Russia.
Sessions will carry the key cases as they come into the daylight.
He’s a methodical prosecutor, meticulous and dogged.
This also blows up our foreign policy in Ukraine bigtime. They meddled.
It wasn’t the Russians.
Everything has Ukie fingerprints on it.
And as this unfolds, Putin may provide hard evidence to the investigation by DOJ.
He is a lawyer by training and they have central investigations bureau that amasses all the crimes done against them or blamed on them.
It’s like the radar readouts on the NK missile proving it wasn’t a ICBM. Now the South Koreans say so also.
But this is far-reaching, has many culprits, and is festooned with lies and deceptions.
Grand juries will be on this for over a year after it gets “investigated”.
The biggest scandal in American history, and now clearly seditious and intent on taking down DJT.
Patience, folks. Lots of smoke and BS thrown to distract from the obvious truth.
They won’t get Obama. But they will get some big Dems and a lot of IC top level guys and gals. FBI will have a special section at one of the federal prisons.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
I like it, thanks. Hope a LOT of ham sandwiches get indicted (old NYC saying, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich).
Seems quite a few are picking up on this Story, some “Heavy hitters” on Twatter..
If I remember correctly, Azerbaijan is controlled by a very brutal dictator who has anyone tortured in horrible ways. His children are just like him.
Of course the Communist Dhimms and traitor Republicans like McCain, are closely associated with the lowest of the low corrupt elites and politicians all over the world.
DC will never be cleaned up through elections.
Never.
Anne Williamson has been writing about the collusion between US (esp Harvard) elites and Russian oligarchs for decades now.
http://www.blacklistednews.com
/HOW_CLINTON_AND_COMPANY_AND_THE_BANKERS_PLUNDERED_RUSSIA_IN_THE_%2790S/48111/0/38/38/Y/M.html
https://mises.org/profile/anne-williamson
https://archive.lewrockwell.com/orig6/williamson3.html
Trump should get every bit of Russian contact information out now no matter how tangential or innocuous to avoid the slow drip. The NYT has had this info for a year so I assume Deep State has had the Trumps under surveillance since then and has videos, calls and emails. Mueller real task should be to expose how the Deep State has become the most powerful branch of government and aided an Obama political investigation of a candidate. Also, Trump still appears to have some traitors in the WH leaking to Maggie etc that he should terminate. The reality of the Deep State is more frightening than a TV show depiction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he must have – that reporter at the NYT was – hilariously, I would say – completely devastated. I don’t think he had a .22 short left to fire.
I don’t believe the young man with the full head of hair behind her is Emin. He sports a comb over.
But is the kid to her left, her son? Children also denied visas.
You just don’t honeypot a Trump, it doesn’t happen. Don Jr is more than happy at home to be looking at a female Russian AGENT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially an overweight not overly attractive one.
The NYT reporters is whining because he has been working the story for a year. The matter was a year ago. WTF?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or has he been working on this since Comey walked it into the NY Slime in late June this year?
Dunno, maybe the reporter is just that slow…
Or maybe there was a planned/timed release of the article to cause MOST trouble and milk the most out of the narrative. The reporter didn’t have control over release date of his article- the editor/publisher did.
The article was ready to go BUT publishers sat on it too long and DJTjr’s early release took away the reporter’s “scoop.” Reporter would be just as mad but couldn’t tell that version.
Archive of her Facebook from anon
http://archive.is/mdSre
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of lefty and hate Trump stuff.
Hope it’s real. Deep State is not above deploying fake social media.
godalmighty ma, I long for the old days. Get Trump the heck out of DC and drop a MOAB on the place.
I favor the setup scenario. Natalia etal detail in email record the basis for Russia info dump. They have meeting to complete the setup. That was all they needed to accomplish. Once present at meeting they have no major substance and no follow up. Actual meeting was only a ruse since the reason for FISA baloney had already been successfully put in place.
4chan posted these photo timelines
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
a tidbit
Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012-2014, was accused by Russian state television of seeking to orchestrate the overthrow of President Vladimir Putin after hosting opposition activists and Kremlin critics at the embassy in his second day on the job.
http://www.politico.eu/article/tim-barrow-invisible-ambassador-russia-eu-diplomacy-brexit/
I guess we have been messing around a bit too? Shocked I say…
McFaul was tossed out of Russia by Putin, he and the Obama administration were meddling in Russia’s elections. They wanted Putin out, so the US really has zero room to talk about Russia meddling in our elections.
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/10MOSCOW305_a.html
McFaul was PNG’d?? Holy s**t!!!!!!!!!
Ya, because most other guys that mess with the Kremlin don’t generally live to tell. Putin is former KGB and I’m not buying into this “kinder, gentler Russia” story AT ALL
Beyond Excellent Investigative Stuff going on here.
Felt the same way about Jessica Chambers.
That came crashing down with a thud.
Hope this does not.
This theory is not unreasonable. Remember the Gen Petraeus scandal? The chick that blew the whole thing open – a “socialite” – had met with John Kerry and visited the White House within the previous year.
This TGP article nails Ben Rhodes:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/gop-rep-names-ben-rhodes-source-white-house-leaks-demands-investigation-comey/
Here’s the connection for all this “muh Russia” nonsense: It was all a big set up, but like Haman’s gallows, it will be the instrument of their own demise.
I can’t believe(well I guess I can) that the MSM is acting like Rob Goldstone is some Russian bad guy. This is nuts, there isn’t an actor or news hack out there who doesn’t know who this guy or his business partner David Wilson is. Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Geraldo, Robert Di Nero, Michael Jackson, Kathy Griffin, Quentin Terantino, Donny Deutsch, Clive Davis, David Foster, Betty White, Hoda, Joy Behar, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Judy Collins, Lady GaGa, and almost anyone else you can think of. Funny thing is, Emin has a new record coming out this summer. Wow talk about good timing, I never heard of Emin until yesterday.
