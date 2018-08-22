Yesterday Was Peak “Muh Russia” – The Lanny Davis Gig Isn’t Turning Out The Way Media Intended….

The pesky thing about the truth is its figurative ambivalence to any feelings or emotions that surrounds it. A few counter-intuitive media appearances by Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, highlights this point succinctly.
Chuck Ross at the Daily Caller has been brilliantly monitoring the statements by far-left Clinton sycophant/convenient Cohen lawyer, Lanny Davis. Two big admissions today are toxic to the previously preferred media narrative.
In one interview Lanny Davis tells CNN, per his client, candidate Donald Trump had no knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Don Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya.
(Via Daily Caller) […] “So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians beforehand or even after?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Davis.
“No, he does not,” replied Davis, a longtime Clinton insider who started representing Cohen earlier this summer.
Davis’s bombshell statement severely undercuts a July 27 CNN report that Cohen was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that he was in a meeting when Donald Trump Jr. told his father about an offer to meet with a group of Russians who wanted to provide dirt on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (read more)
In a second, earlier admission, lawyer Lanny Davis undercut the preferred narrative surrounding the validity of the Clinton/Steele Dossier:
(Via Daily Caller) […] Davis dealt another major blow to the allegations of Trump campaign collusion when he said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the Steele dossier’s allegations about Cohen are “false.”
“Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, but he has never been to Prague in his life,” Davis said.
The dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, alleged that Cohen visited Prague in August 2016 as part of a “clandestine” operation to collude with Kremlin insiders to influence the 2016 election. Dossier author Christopher Steele claimed that Cohen arranged payments to hackers to carry out the scheme.
“Never, ever, ever in Prague,” Davis reiterated in an interview on MSNBC later Wednesday. (link)
The intelligence mistake of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague, is a direct-line thread connecting the FBI/DOJ FISA(702)(16)(17) database searches to Fusion-GPS, contractors, and the Steele dossier. As such there would be a very strong motive for similarly aligned political entities within the U.S. intelligence apparatus to take strong action to cloud the connection. In short they have always needed to lower and cloud the connection.
Thus the origin of the July 31st, 2016, FBI Counterintelligence Operation against candidate Trump began as an unofficial outcome of an unofficial CIA referral (John Brennan) connected to unofficial contacts with political and intelligence people within the U.K and Australia. An unofficial and Machiavellian construct.
After Donald Trump won the election, all of the aligned intelligence entities -including Obama officials therein- were now at risk. Hence “the insurance policy”. The issues extend beyond the unlawful activity of the DOJ and FBI; however, one of the trails of their collective activity ended up inside the Steele Dossier with the false fact surrounding Michael Cohen in Prague.
The intelligence apparatus needed to create something, anything, that removed the connection; and, as if on cue…. one of the original leaks from the Mueller Team specifically targeted this threat:
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy’s report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election. (read more)
This is where it becomes critical to remind yourself of how far this group went to manipulate the outcomes of the election. Do not sell these Machiavellian-mind people short. Remember, one of the key benefits of the raid on Michael Cohen was to create the architecture underneath fabricated media narratives (stories). The actual content of evidence captured in the FBI raid was/is irrelevant; at the time, they needed the basic element of truth -that the raid took place- as the foundation downstream propaganda.
The U.K., Australia and the U.S. intelligence apparatus, foreign (cia) and domestic (fbi/doj-nsd) collaborated to influence the 2016 U.S. election outcome. As such, those same entities had a vested interest in creating a false series of facts that removed the threat within the false Michael Cohen Prague visit.
The “small group” of Mueller activists within the DOJ and FBI needed to create any alternate appearance in order to cover for the very real likelihood the intelligence apparatus used Christopher Steele to launder search outcomes from the abuse of the U.S. FISA database (NSA, FBI and DOJ-NSD). This Mueller crew needed to create a plausible way the specific Cohen event could have made it into the Steele Dossier without using U.S. intelligence databases.
The raid on Michael Cohen initially created the basis for affirming a false claim. The use of friendly foreign intelligence to potentially substantiate false claims was the plausible deniability they need. Everything is essentially propaganda.
They knew they would lose a fact battle, so they chose to fight a propaganda war.
…that’s the essential argument made by James Comey’s friend Benjamin Wittes in his plan of action written in October 2016 when he described the “insurance policy” – in his outline of what to do in the unlikely event Trump wins. You might remember that Wittes was the friend FBI Director James Comey used to leak his memos to the New York Times.
Remember this?
Make it stop!
It will stop, but not before a lot of people stand in front of a military tribunal for treason. It's coming. We're all frustrated at how long this is taking, but the level of corruption is so bad and so deep, it just takes time to dump the bad guys and bad judges. We do not want corrupt judges letting these people off the hook after they have been outed.

A storm is coming and it won't be much longer.
A storm is coming and it won’t be much longer.
The ‘TRILOGY’.
MOVIE 1 [Full]: The ‘START’
PLOT: How the intelligence apparatus, State Dept, and Dept of “JUSTICE” of the United States, in joint effort w/ our (x) primary foreign allies + other covert assets, as directed by HUSSEIN [WH] in coordination w/ HRC, colluded and conspired to RIG THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2016 in an effort to install HRC, frame POTUS (PROJECTION!), create emergency contingencies re: installation of SAFEGUARDS and FIREWALLS to PREVENT EXPOSURE OR CONTINUATION OF PRESIDENCY SHOULD COUNTER FAIL TO ENSURE OPERATORS, ACTORS, AGENTS OF POWER, PAST & PRESENT, REMAIN IN CONTROL, AND USE SOURCES/COVERT ASSETS OF THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA TO CARRY OUT X-FRAME BARRAGE OF STRATEGIC COORDINATED [GUIDED] ATTACKS DESIGNED TO DIVIDE, COVER/SHELTER, JUSTIFY IMPEACHMENT/REMOVAL IN EFFORT TO REGAIN CONTROL AND PREVENT PUBLIC AWARENESS OF ILLEGAL, CRIMINAL, TREASONOUS ACTS [MOVIES 1-3 FULL LIST].
Coming SOON to a theater near you.
MOVIE 2 – Coming this FALL.
MOVIE 3 – TBA
Enjoy the show.
Q
AMEN!
Didn’t you hear?
Q got busted and had to resign.
Buckle Up!
WASHINGTON—Q, the pseudonymous individual who for the last several months has released classified information about high-ranking government officials and the deep state, reportedly tendered his resignation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday after failing to properly file an expense report.
https://politics.theonion.com/q-forced-to-resign-from-department-of-agriculture-for-i-1828335659
Ha Ha Ha.
My response EXACTLY. 😀
Very funny. Expense report. Ha!
“Remember, one of the key benefits of the raid on Michael Cohen was to create the architecture underneath fabricated media narratives (stories). The actual content of evidence captured in the FBI raid was/is irrelevant; at the time, they needed the basic element of truth -that the raid took place- as the foundation downstream propaganda.”
I know it’s inappropriate giggling, but this made me laugh because it’s exactly what they did in the first episode of Leverage – ‘we don’t need the charges to stick! We just needed the news cameras to catch FBI agents going in and out of your office with lots of boxes all day long. If you know a company’s stock price is going to drop 10, 15% you can make large amounts of money. If you know a company’s stock price is going to drop by 30% you can make *shattering* amounts of money.”
Man, I miss that show so much.
That element of FBI “show raids” and cleaning up at the stock market at the expense of honest investors in interesting and overlooked. Seems like a good way to make a company knuckle under to FBI pressure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good way to take FBI down for insider trading..........
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember that episode. It was a classic.
Parker really turns me on.
Someone needs to tell ChuckU Schumer. He just vowed to refuse any more progress getting Kavanaugh vetted and approved because Trump has been implicated in a crime. I guess facts still don't matter to ChuckU.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All the kool kidz are reciting that blue state party line
doesn’t matter how irrational it is.
With each new effort by Democrats to block We The People, my heels dig in deeper. The Swamp is going full evil. They’re forcing us to go to war.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Take them out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“We are faced, not with a situation that can be overcome by rational or moral arguments, but with an unleashing of emotional forces and ideas engendered by the spirit of the times… The dictator State has one great advantage over bourgeois reason: along with the individual it swallows up his religious forces. The State has taken the place of God; that is why, seen from this angle, the socialist dictatorships are religions and State slavery is a form of worship. But the religious function cannot be dislocated and falsified in this way without giving rise to secret doubts, which are immediately repressed so as to avoid conflict with the prevailing trends towards mass-mindedness. The result, as always in such cases, is overcompensation in the form of FANATICISM, which in its turn is used as a weapon for stamping out the least flicker of opposition. Free opinion is stifled and moral decision ruthlessly suppressed, on the plea that the end justifies the means, even the vilest.”
–C. G. Jung, The Undiscovered Self (1957)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody should tell The Green Goblin that Donald J. Trump has six ways from Sunday to get back at you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before I get emotionally wrapped up in the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings after Labor Day, are the damned Republicans going to vote to confirm Kavanaugh or are they going to withhold their vote based on Schumer's command that Pres. Trump is an unnamed co-conspirator in a crime & so voting on anything now stops until Pres. Trump is impeached before or after the mid-terms? I saw Kevin McCarthy stand up for the president tonight, and that's about all I've seen of our "Republican leadership". Sessions/Rosenstein approved a plea agreement where the defendant plead guilty to 2 non-crimes, naming a "candidate" who told him to do the non-crimes. And the Dimms think it's okay if a man here illegally or legally beats a young girl to death; so long as we allow all illegals to enter our country and we must let sex traffickers take unaccompanied children who are not their children with them AND then we must find the parents of these unaccompanied kids because it's our fault.

I am heart broken for the Tibbetts family and all American angel families. And I am heart broken that our unAmericans hate their country, our President & us Americans so much they would rather see us dead and America a s**t-hole country. Underneath all this is cold anger, but what happened to Mollie Tibbetts should never have happened; yet it does, every single day. And we have to make it stop. And we have to stop the unAmericans before they kill us.
I am heart broken for the Tibbetts family and all American angel families. And I am heart broken that our unAmericans hate their country, our President & us Americans so much they would rather see us dead and America a s**t-hole country. Underneath all this is cold anger, but what happened to Mollie Tibbetts should never have happened; yet it does, every single day. And we have to make it stop. And we have to stop the unAmericans before they kill us.
I think Kavanaugh will go through with some Democrat votes.
Ah, yes, that pesky little thing called the truth – it always has a way of showing up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I must confess that I was really wondering if lanny/cohen was going to say something about how cohen really did go to Prague. Heard that lanny davis said cohen has never been in prague and i literally did a jig in my liberal coworkers office and said my Watergate scandal (spygate) was WAY better than his (hush money/cohen). I think he was really happy until I explained myself and told him my conspiracy is way more like Watergate than his and best of all he is going to have to live with the impeachment mantra for the next two months while his side marches oblivious toward this scandal that their heroes in the press have ignored and tried to replace with this tripe of something that is not even a crime (stormy! stormy! stormy!).
Folks, we’ve got this so keep your chin up and do your own jig. The lying nyt and wa po are so exposed in this scandal there will be nowhere to hide.
Better yet circle August 28th (Bruce Ohr testimony day). It is going to be huge.
It kind of sucks that we go into labor day weekend with closed door testimony but I think potus is getting sick of this and the last pieces are going to fall into place with that testimony.
Also, DiGennova has said the declassification process has already started on key documents. I think there is a plan (I do not subscribe to any q crap) that is just my opinion. It’ll drop right after labor day (best guess). Buckle up! And hang in there for two more tough weeks.
Sundance, have you offered your services to the DOJ IG to write the synopsis of his report when it becomes public?
LikeLiked by 6 people
What makes you think he is not already doing that????!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you see the last Exec Summary?! 😉
The thing about that trip, its not that hard to find out everyone who has a passport has a unique identifier associated with it, there is a way to see if it was really him, the agency who can tell you begins with a c and ends in p, they have the information if anyone really cares to look into it, say with a subpoena.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don't care to look. Move along, nothing to see here.
Davis is a liar and Clinton syncophant who like Hillary ROT HAM Clinton hasn't told the truth since 1968. Why Cohen decided to use a political hack Hillary shill for his defense is not only STUPID but downright MORONIC. Davis is on every liberal garbage fake news station spending his time making defamatory dishonest allegations about President Trump. Hopefully Cohen rots in prison along with that disgusting 🐷 HRC. What a disgusting cast of characters dozens of which belong in prison for the REAL CRIMES they committed against our President and the people of the United States 🇺🇸. God Bless America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Forgive me if this has a;ready been covered, and forgive me if I have a fundamental misunderstanding of how these things are done, but here goes: it looks like the domain name michaelcohentruth.com was registered at 10:07 Eastern time (right after Kelly’s show?).
Everyone assumes Davis jumped the gun by giving the website before it had been registered, and that someone very quickly checked and then registered it. But my cursory search for how long it takes to get approval for a website name seems to indicate it takes some time for a GoDaddy registered site to go live (24 hrs or more?).
How did this web address get “hijacked” so quickly? Is it likely that someone was already in the process of “stealing” it (i.e. had been tipped off)? What if it was Cohen who told the Trump people? Who else could have?
Maybe I’m way off on this, but could someone hear that domain name and starting from that instant: 1) check it (by simply going to it); and then 2) register it (and if it was an everyday person, they’d have to not only register it, but then hand it over to the Trump people, and such transfers also apparently take 1-3 days).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I registered a domain a few weeks back on my iPhone while riding the commuter rail. First world solutions to first world problems. Anyway. The registration itself is instantaneous — when GoDaddy (or whoever you use) says it’s done registering, it’s done registering. You can run internet “whois” on your domain and the registration record will pop right up. In fact, I did just that to text message a screenshot to my buddy. Another first world solution. Anyway. The DNS entries that are required for folks to find your domain on the internet is what takes a little while to propagate throughout the internet. Usually 6 hours or something like that.
So… someone who has a GoDaddy or whatever account already set up could register a domain in about 5 minutes.
I should add: I have domains registered through 1&1 Internet, and registration is immediate. I can’t vouch for GoDaddy, but I would be surprised if it’s not instantaneous there either, unless there was some delay in setting up the account itself.
Then setup a redirect, you dont even need Trumps team to do that. Do it then inform them.
A whois on the address show that it showed up yesterday.
After further review, I am back on my original premise that the Cohen raid was a ruse to get evidence into the official record. That evidence will not bode well for the deep-state actors.
The big ugly will start soon, and go into overdrive right after the midterms, when the red wave wipes out the left.
There are just too many indicators out there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It looks to me like the final desperate acts of the swamp rats to go after the president. They have to make a show before the midterm elections and this is their pathetic little show.
This is likely the trigger for president Trump to bring the boot down hard and crush the lot of them. As has been mentioned many times by others, it takes a very long time to build a case against so many people and sedition is a very serious crime.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They could be putting up a big show in order to argue that the big ugly is retaliation. On prior occasions they’ve claimed that white hat investigators were merely trying to derail Mueller.
Cohen looks like he's in shock--the way a gazelle looks when he is eaten by a lion. I thought attorney/client relationships were vertical. Don't lawyers have to take CLE's on ethics every couple of years?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/report-contradicts-michael-cohen-denial-of-dossier-prague-detail-1212485187848?v=raila
so now Gary is the new improved, cleaned up, power washed, going broke website clown show who has repented and is ready to make his lured documents for the good of the people. And Im picturing the mcclachey dude on a yacht.
Maddow was doing hour long ‘maybe the dossier isn’t all bs’ narrative shows every night for two months after the election. Lots of oligarch stuff and david of the corn visits…. THEY KNEW TOO.
whoops Michael not gary
I can’t believe the Trump Tower meeting is being used yet again in this witch hunt, Brennan was also going on about this a few days ago.
See this link of Natalia Veselnitskaya (NV) 52 page written testimony to Senate Committee on the Judiciary, November 10, 2017. Chuck Grassley / Dianne Fienstein.
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000161-0605-da22-ad65-67efbb000001
It’s a Politico link but it’s the only copy I could find on the interweb.
Keep in mind every MSM outlet has copy of this written testimony. NV goes in to detail about the short meeting, how it came about and what was briefly discussed.
Pages 1 – 7: May need a working knowledge of Bill Browder’s actions including Ziff Brothers & HSBC funds to start to put the pieces of the jigsaw together. LOL
Page 8 onwards: Trump Tower meeting and brief discussion.
As of April 2018, VN had not been contacted by Bob Mueller And His 13 (Now 17) Angry Democrats. As far as public reporting is concerned, we know that is still the case.
Makes you wonder whether the infamous “Trump Tower Meeting” is of actual interest to anyone, or just pretend interest. Thinking pretend interest.
LikeLike
Oops, meant to be reply to Craig from Scotland.
@mr.piddles
The whole thing is total deceit by Mueller, his crew of angry democrats incl DOJ & MSM.
What is utterly remarkable is that Preet Bharara was responsible for the aforementioned incompetent case from way back in December 2012.
There is absolutely no connection with VSG Trump, Trump organisation or family members.
VSG Trump is 100% correct, it is a witch hunt. I’ve never seen a witch hunt like this before , I only hope a declassify FISA abuse documents and ALL the rest is being readied on a Trump platter to be served cold.
I'm thinkin' Over The Hill Lanny Davis has bitten off more than he can chew. Sounded like a good idea on paper, but I predict 2 or 3 months in he'll be thinking to himself "what the HELL have I gotten myself into?".
I think he thought that within 24 hours.
Sundance.. here’s my thinking on the Prague situation:
– Fusion GPS, contractor with NSA database “about query” access, does a search on “Michael Cohen”
– Finds travel to Prague (but this is a different Michael Cohen – it’s a common name)
– Seeds that information with a bunch of lies about meeting Russians. Prague is a sexy location for meeting with FSB agents near to Mother Russia.
– Dossier is release and the real Michael Cohen immediately debunks and says he’s never been there and can prove it.
– Had he been to Prague, it would be impossible to “prove a negative” – that he didn’t meet a few Russians in a bar.
– Entire Dossier blown out of the water
You forgot an important tidbit. When the Fake News of the Prague trip comes out, Trump calls Cohen into his office and asks “Is this true? Let me see your passport.” This according to Cohen himself, as broadcast on television.
Ok. Maybe I’m just an idiot who doesn’t get all of this fancy Russian Collusion stuff, but if Trump knew about the Prague trip, why would he ask to see the passport? He wouldn’t, of course. So either Cohen went to Prague and lied about it. Or he didn’t go and didn’t lie about it. In either case, Trump wouldn’t have known about any of it beforehand, as evidenced by his asking to see the passport. And if **Trump** didn’t know beforehand about a Prague visit, WTF kinda of “collusion” operation do we have going on here? It sounds more like something you’d hear coming out of FBI headquarters. I think Trump runs a tighter ship than that. If their was a “plan”, he’d have something to say about it.
Huh? I’m saying Michael Cohen NEVER went to Prague. Trump calling him into his office further supports that – he assumed if the deep state were accusing MC, they must at least have knowledge of his physical movements. The whole thing boils down to incompetent use of the NSA search mechanism. It’s proven MC was in California at the time, so the question remains, why did the dossier contain such a provable error?
The Steele dossier is nothing but a work of fiction by a disinformation conman who has form with making up BS. His 2010 FIFA dossier was complete bollocks and was described as nothing more than unverified, unverifiable ‘hearsay, gossip and rumour’ by his Client no less, English Football Association.
The laddie is a complete idiot and this dossier will rightly be the ruin of him.
I thought this was settled a long time ago. Trump’s Cohen denies it has people placing him with son visiting a college for baseball. A wrong Cohen is identified as the Prague Cohen.
Lanny Davis today says definitely, NO, NO, NO Michael Cohen never went to Prague. Lanny basically killed it.
So this basis for Dossier is crap, but also they are exposed as having used the NSA 702 database etc. There’s so many other fake Origin stories for initiating surveillance etc it feels like a Marvel comic franchise.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/08/22/christopher-steele-wins-libel-case-trump-campaign-dossier/
22 August 2018
“Judge Epstein found that Mr Steele was “engaging in speculation” to the extent that the dossier suggests Alfa was involved in Russia’s election interference.
The plaintiffs’ lawyer seized on that comment, writing in a statement that they are “pleased that the Court agreed that we have adequately proved Mr Steele’s negligence in making unsupported accusations that our clients had something to do with alleged efforts to interfere in the 2016 election—which they did not.”
“We strongly disagree with the court’s decision, which we will almost certainly appeal,” Lewis said in a statement. “We are, however, pleased that the court agreed that we have adequately proved Mr. Steele’s negligence in making unsupported accusations that our clients had something to do with alleged efforts to interfere in the 2016 election – which they did not. We respectfully disagree with Judge Epstein on a number of points and are confident that the appellate court will reinstate the plaintiffs’ claims.”
———————
Judge Epstein’s ruling may look like a win but think of this from DOJ / FBI viewpoint!!
It is admitted Steele was engaged in speculation, making unsupported accusations….throw in the Cohen and Carter Page disinfo in to the mix. What’s left of the dossier and Steele’s credibility?
Not much.
FTA – “He (Judge Epstein) ruled that the dossier was not knowingly inaccurate, and therefore protected by the First Amendment because he acted “in furtherance of the right of advocacy on issues of public interest”.”
That is one of the finest cases of tortured logic seen.
The article says the judge determined Steele was merely engaging in speculation, and did not know if the assertions were true or not.
Which means, imo, anyone can tell any lie they want, and get away with it. smh
(cont’d) which means one may yell “fire” in a crowded theatre if one is uncertain whether a fire exists or not, b/c it is in the “public interest.”
