Paul Wood: “I have spoken to one intelligence source who says Mueller is examining ‘electronic records’ that would place Cohen in Prague.”…

It is an inarguable fact that ideologues within the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation used their official positions to conduct a political operation against the candidacy of President Trump. It is also an inarguable fact that DOJ/FBI contractors were exploiting the NSA/FBI database for opposition research as evidenced in the FISA 702(16)(17) abuses admitted by the DOJ and outlined in a FISA ruling by presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer. There is currently an Office of Inspector General investigation by Michael Horowitz into FISA abuse to discover the scale of the corrupt use.
Major HatTip @JohnWHuber – Today in the Spectator U.K. another sketchy journalist with deep ties to the intelligence apparatus, and specific ties to leaks from former CIA Director John Brennan, outlines that Robert Mueller has “electronic records” showing Michael Cohen travel to Prague:
[…] The more important question is whether Cohen has even been to Prague. Steele’s dossier claims he did go, in 2016, to meet Russian hackers and Russian intelligence officers. Cohen was asked by The Atlantic magazine about this claim, and about Russia. He responded: ‘I’m telling you emphatically that I’ve not been to Prague, I’ve never been to [the] Czech [Republic], I’ve not been to Russia.’ If my ‘eyewitness’ to the Moscow meeting is telling the truth, then perhaps Cohen was, in the same breath, being misleading about Prague, too — and the whole Russia ‘conspiracy’ starts to unravel. I have spoken to one intelligence source who says Mueller is examining ‘electronic records’ that would place Cohen in Prague. (link)
Michael Cohen has never been to Prague; even Cohen’s anti-Trump lawyer Lanny Davis admits the Cohen claims inside the Steele dossier are nonsense. CNN, again another anti-Trump voice, confirmed in January Cohen was never in Prague as the dossier claimed. Quite simply, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has never been to Prague.
However, the Paul Wood source, likely Brennan, is claiming there are “electronic records” that would place a Michael Cohen in Prague. Accepting this claim as possibly true, this actually confirms our initial research into this issue. The intelligence apparatus, either in the U.S. or connected to Brennan’s international CIA objectives (U.K and Australia), extracted electronic FISA records mistakenly identifying the wrong Michael Cohen.
The issue is two-fold. (#1) the mistake is inside the Steele Dossier: meaning the intelligence community was feeding Steele information and vice-versa; and (#2) by extension this shows an official IC conspiracy attached to the use of the dossier.
The Cohen-travel-mistake almost certainly links the use of FBI and NSA database searches to the intelligence laundry scheme between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and the Christopher Steele Dossier….. washed through the DOJ (Bruce Ohr) and passed on to the FBI (Peter Strzok); and then reconstituted for a FISA surveillance application:
The FISA-702(16)(17) abuses lie at the heart of the initial opposition research being conducted against all of Clinton’s opponents. Indeed, as outlined by FISA Judge Collyer, from November 2015 through May 2016 eighty-five percent of the thousands of search queries were unlawful violations of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act:
85% of all FISA search queries were in violation. 85% !!!
The intelligence mistake of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague, is a fingerprint connecting the FBI/DOJ/IC FISA(702)(16)(17) database searches to the Intelligence Community, Fusion-GPS, contractors, and the Steele dossier.
This Cohen-travel-mistake then becomes a risk. As such there would be a very strong motive for similarly aligned political entities within the U.S. intelligence apparatus to cloud the connection.
Thus the origin of the July 31st, 2016, FBI Counterintelligence Operation against candidate Trump began as an unofficial outcome of an unofficial CIA referral (John Brennan) connected to unofficial contacts with political and intelligence people within the U.K and Australia. An unofficial and Machiavellian construct.
After Donald Trump won the election, all of the aligned intelligence entities -including Obama officials therein- were now at risk. Hence “the insurance policy”. The issues extend beyond the unlawful activity of the DOJ and FBI; however, one of the trails of their collective activity ended up inside the Steele Dossier with the false fact surrounding Michael Cohen in Prague.
Paul Wood isn’t the first person to claim Robert Mueller has records. In April of this year, McLatchy, leaking from Mueller’s team, also claimed “electronic record” evidence:
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy’s report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election. (read more)
It is almost certain that CIA Director John Brennan was the source for the most recent U.K. statement about Mueller having electronic records claiming Michael-Cohen-Travel. This is pertinent because in a recent interview with Rachel Maddow the former CIA Director made some remarkable admissions.
As noted by Jeff at Marketswork:
Now we come to the segment where I believe Brennan may have slipped badly – and exposed some potentially illegal tactics (19:18 mark):
BRENNAN: When I left office on January 20th of 2017, I had unresolved questions in my mind about whether or not any of those U.S. persons were working in support of the Russian efforts.
MADDOW: And those were referred, those concerns about specific U.S. persons referred to the FBI.
BRENNAN: We call it incidental collection in terms of CIA’s foreign intelligence collection authorities. Any time we would incidentally collect information on a U.S. person, we would hand that over to the FBI because they have the legal authority to do it. We would not pursue that type of investigative, you know, sort of leads. We would give it to the FBI.
So, we were picking things up that was of great relevance to the FBI, and we wanted to make sure that they were there – so they could piece it together with whatever they were collecting domestically here.
That’s not how incidental collection is supposed to work. And the collection doesn’t sound incidental.
FISA Title I and III provisions relate to the conduct of electronic surveillance and physical searches for foreign intelligence purposes of persons, facilities, or property inside the United States.
Section 702 permits the government to target for surveillance foreign persons located outside the United States for the purpose of acquiring foreign intelligence information. To carry out monitoring under Section 702, the government chooses targets, which cannot be individuals known to be US persons.
The law specifies that a “significant” purpose of the monitoring must be to obtain “foreign intelligence information”. Again, U.S. Citizens cannot be the primary target.
Targeting procedures are designed to ensure that only foreign persons located outside the U.S. are targeted for foreign intelligence collection purposes. Minimization procedures are intended to protect any U.S. person information that is incidentally acquired in the course of Section 702 collection.
There are many loopholes to the entire process. The FBI can query acquired Section 702 data. And they can do so using U.S. person inquiries – without a warrant. But U.S. persons are not supposed to be a target of the initial Section 702 collection.
Here’s why Brennan probably chose the surveillance route he did.
Unlike Title I and Title III FISA surveillance, Section 702 collection is not subject to individual formal FISA Court approvals. Due to frequency of collection, instead of issuing individual court orders, the FISC approves annual certifications submitted by the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence.
What Brennan discussed sounds eerily similar to what Devin Nunes uncovered in March 2017:
Devin Nunes– “I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition. I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the President-elect and his team were at least monitored and disseminated out in intelligence, in what appears to be raw—well I shouldn’t say raw—but intelligence reporting channels.
Details about persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting. From what I know right now, it looks like incidental collection. We don’t know exactly how that was picked up but we’re trying to get to the bottom of it. This is normal incidental collection. It was normal foreign surveillance.
I think the NSA’s going to comply. I am concerned – we don’t know whether or not the FBI is going to comply.”
“Quite simply, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has never been to Prague.”
THEY (the fake news MSM/shadow government) DO NOT CARE !!!!!!!
They just want to repeat the lie to the dumb sheeple out there that cannot think for themselves!
Dittos, DI.
After all, McCain and Cheney claimed Iraqi agents met 9/11 hijacker Muhammad Atta in Prague. Works every time….
Poor Prague. Once dumped on, always dumped on. Probably because not as many people actually do go there!
WSB I have been in Prague and it is a very nice city with many tourists including American, Canadian and others from Europe.I hate to say this but much cleaner and nicer than some cities here and America as well. I have a couple of friends that live there.
Stuff the MSM. If there’s another Michael Cohen who did travel to Prague at that time, their goose is cooked. I have my fingers crossed that there is an electronic record…for another Michael Cohen.
Stuff, goose, cooked. Must be dinner time.
Yep, they apparently don’t know how to “find” the right Cohen and that is a very common Jewish name. I agree – let them continue and found with foot in mouth and sued personally and have to pay THEIR money over to this Michael Cohen which would help him pay Lanny’s super high fees.
Doesn’t the Deep State have the technology to prove ANY scenario they want/need? They can make any reality, ‘real.’ . . . murders become suicides or accidents, emails suddenly ‘prove’ you have had an illegal contact, aircraft veer off and inexplicibly crash. POTUS knows.
Let’s face it. Fact is no longer matter. It is only outright propaganda now. it does not matter any longer that what documents released or sunlight. It is all power plays now. They are going after Trump and his family whether any crime or not. No crime they will frame it, if it is a little infraction they will crush it. It is not about fair any more. Trump should make sure that he has 34 Senators with him, no matter what then he can fire all the deep states and get someone as AG and go after all of them real hard and make sure to crush them like bugs. Let them impeach and go nowhere. This will decimate the deep state that is the only way. Treat them like organize crime. And they are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MSM knows exactly who the other Cohen is that traveled to Prague. CNN has known this since January 2017:
there is and there will be
Deplorable_Infidel, gotta give them an E for everyday something new to throw in the pot and hoping it will be a good thing. Mueller is the criminal, Cohen is just a lousy attorney with a lot of problems but gee whiz Prague? If I remember, the democrats have connection to Prague. Eventually Trump has to slam the hammer on Mueller and Rosenstein and clean up and start fresh with real patriots in the FBI/CIA/NSA and then on to the IRS. Now an O judge saying he fire/remove employees in the way too many departments? Yep, another area to clean up by removing those “we don’t follow the law, we make law” judges. Just think of all the money we would save with getting rid of all unions and removing thousands hired by Obama, and if we could, locate all the weapons bought by O and never said for what. Well, we have suspicions, don’t we? Fat chance they think we will lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long before Michael Cohen pleads guilty to have travelled to Prague? You just know they are pitching this to him with all kinds of inducements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is one that I worry about.
He Can’t just add Prague to his Passport.
Hasn’t Potus said he Looked at Cohens PP, and there was No travel there?
Thanks Stuck!
I guess I should read All the comments before adding mine…
Will the real Michael Cohen please stand up. How hard would it be to find the Michael Cohen that actually did travel to Prague? Or was he already Arkancided.
Mule Paddy is going to get the DNC hacker to hack flight and passport records to show Michael Cohen is really Michael Cohen and the other Michael Cohen was at the baseball game. Sheesh.
Remember when Trump first heard of this he immediately asked to see Cohen’s passport and Cohen complied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think someone at Justice is really looking into these details of whether there was an abuse of the process?
I think this is the current IG remit.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/27/sessions-doj-inspector-general-to-probe-fisa-abuse-allegations.html
Almost two years to late I guess.
This will never end, their hatred is insatiable. Now with McCain’s passing the coming week will be another Hell Week. We’re simply going to have to pray our President through this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
farmhand1927, not only our President but ourselves and our country as we are all in one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it when the stupid crooks step in their own traps.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why doesn’t someone just figure out who the real Michael Cohen was? I mean, if the Reddit autistics can find a flag in the middle of nowhere, they should be able to figure that out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I bet they can. God bless them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe they already found the other Michael Cohen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I believe he came forward with a statement 2 or 3 months ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus, it would be fitting if the real Cohen traveled there on a pilgrimage to the Infant of Prague.
https://carmelitesistersocd.com/2017/the-origin-of-the-infant-of-prague/
It might be more fun to hold the real Michael Cohen in reserve for a time, bringing him out at just the moment to cause the maximum embarrassment to all the “experts”.
Embarrassment is not in their vocabulary.
Like water off a snake.
You got to be daft to believe looking at electronic devises will result in putting someone in a location they were not in / verdictis in it is a lie / we all know the democrats and RINOS HAVE PRE DISPOSITION TO ACT WITHOUT HONOUR BUT MUELLER MAY BE BITING OFF TOO MUCH TO CHEW / i hope the pos chokes n it / he is just anotherdirty cop like Comey .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just because someone says it doesn’t mean Mueller is actually doing it. HIs office has reminded people of that before. Much of what you read is made up.
“MUELLER MAY BE BITING OFF TOO MUCH TO CHEW”
He better be careful -that can be a choking hazard.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/24/president-trump-tweets-absent-ag-come-on-jeff-you-can-do-it/comment-page-4/#comment-5844888
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless someone created the electronic evidence. Doesn’t seem to matter that Cohen’s son and he were at a football game, but whatever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was the other M Cohen not Canadian who does business in NY who was the one in Prague….? I thought there was already an misunderstanding when hi bank records were exposed ? I think Aviati or what ever the porns lawyer’s name is.
Coming from a guy with a history of spying on the US Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anytime someone thinks nothing is being done and this is all is being swept under the rug, please refer to this pic (just for starters) and put your hair-fire out….
😘
LikeLiked by 3 people
ForGodandCountry, no matter if under investigation or resigned or fire, they cannot and should never believe they are free from being arrested, tried in a military court and then marched to the gallow as a befitting answer to their treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS – Just because, in some cases, it says “resigned” doesn’t mean they weren’t forced out in disgrace, nor that they won’t be held accountable in a court of law.
This has been a public service announcement. Anyone so inclined may now return to your hair-pulling and hysterical DOOMED forecasting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Brennan has now reached the point of telling a lie so often that he truly believes it? Picture him slamming fist on desk: “It MUST be true! I said it!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course its true – its HIS TRUTH. Other people can choose their own truth’s. This is the world we now inhabit.
Too bad the SDNY couldn’t put as much effort into the Michael Cohen in Prague fraud as they did in concocting Michael Cohen campaign finance law violations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if any of those contractors looked up and found a copy or records when Nixon pardoned McCain for treason?
LikeLiked by 1 person
John McCain is, as we speak, splaining himself to our good Lord. As much as I detest him, I pray for mercy on him. There’s not one of us who can hope for eternal peace without it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tricky, but dumb. Dangerous, but still hacks. Let them keep talking. They will convict themselves.
I think my VPN makes it look like I’m in Prague. Just sayin’!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
progpocker: shame on you but clever remark.
Well, if what is in this article is true, then this proves the Gov’t produce fake evidence to fit their narative and lied to a Fedral Judge. Corruption that MUST be punished! We can’t fight the enemies arranged against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I put nothing past these evil freaks. If they can plant “electronic” evidence that would alter the record from the wrong Cohen to THEIR Cohen, while getting him to claim it as part of his plea, it would eliminate lots of issues for them. But then again, Michael Cohen has been conspiring since they first went after him.
Suspect the reveal from our President starts in conjunction with the Ohr testimony. Hope so. Timing is everything but the damage from these assaults is mounting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Wood, he must be sloppy and lazy. Recycling old discounted news is a very weird strategy. Must work on dumb people like Liberals.
Hey, Paul, DUDE…..The rest of us are smarter than Maxine Waters. Give it a rest already….
Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He won’t accept it.
There was [a] Michael Cohen someplace that could be made to look suspicious! How ecstatic he was!
Darn, ‘Michael Cohen’ can’t be that common a name, can it?
Nevermind, just keep riding it. Retractions can come much later, buried in small print…
Spygate? FISA abuse? Democrat bureaucrats will be attempting to indict Trump for jaywalking before any of that comes to light.
Trump administration 5 day role out series on the entire Russia Russia fraud. Arrest and Indictments as series progresses. Day 6 fire Mueller, groundwork and reasoning has been made with evidence to back it up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never bet against Donald John Trump. Credit to Don Surber for quote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they this stupid? Do they think they can lie about this particular issue?
SMH
Passport stamp!
End of story.
Cohen was beamed up by Scotty, so he bypassed all ports of exit and entry, straight into Prague and back. See my post at 9:10 PM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been around the Pacific, and the Americas.
No passport, no tourist /visa. No entry…Illegal…heavy Prison.
In Mexico and centro after 90 days without passport stamp..180 days in prison.
I had to surrender my old passport ten years ago for a chip passport. Cant go anywhere with one. Big brother knows and he is afraid of our President.
Should be, but his supporters are buying henerys at Home Depot and in my case feathers are a nuniance. I’ll share.
Nope. I was yacht racing in the Canary Islands. Our teams traveled to Marbella for relaxing and decided to visit Morrocco for a day. Our travel group told us to take a razor blade and remove the page after we came home. Customs from then on would pull us aside for a deep drugsearch.
LikeLike
Fake passport is major crime/felony… If you listen to your travel group instead of reading the rules and regulations to enter and visit a fgoreign country …you are foolish.
In my travels they know how many pages are in the passport and that is the first thing they check…Razor blade???
haha try that in centro, meet your new life time neighbors
I believe when the “Michael Cohen in Prague” story broke, there was a report which stated that President Trump immediately asked to see Cohen’s passport and with that, was satisfied that HIS Michael Cohen had never traveled there!!
LikeLike
Seems to me that SC Muller, D.I., is watching old episodes of Star Trek to find out how to transmutate people wherever he wants, even in the past. Beam Cohen up, Scotty!
Does Scotty work for the FBI?
Watch Michael Cohen become Schrodinger’s Cat. He would have been in Prague / NOT been in Prague at the same time! He’s going to cop a plea to having been in Prague after all – THEY are going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.
I remember Hillary years ago claiming and describing the alleged “vast right wing conspiracy.” She laid out something that is remarkably similar to how Trump Russia was set up except rather than foreign journalists being used to fabricate stories for domestic consumption it is governmental intelligence assets being used. Years ago Hillary seemed all too familiar with this process, most likely because it was a standard tacit of Dems. It was employed again once Trump became the slightest threat.
Could Cohen have been working with the FBI against PT all the way back to when PT was gathering information on Odumbo and his missing birth certificate? IF he really was in Prague then did the FBI send him there and they don’t want it known?
>”It is an inarguable fact that ideologues within the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation used their official positions to conduct a political operation against the candidacy of President Trump. It is also an inarguable fact that DOJ/FBI contractors were exploiting the NSA/FBI database for opposition research as evidenced in the FISA 702(16)(17) abuses admitted by the DOJ and outlined in a FISA ruling by presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer.”
There is one additional inarguable fact. Virtually none of the Republicans in Congress, and absolutely none of the Republicans in the Senate, seem ever slightly bothered or alarmed or upset by any of this. This is a vast amount of evidence showing that Trump and those associated with him have been the victims of a criminal conspiracy on the part of the US government. And 99% of the Republicans in DC appear to be either part of the conspiracy, or at least rooting for the conspirators.
the wiki release of the Vault 7 tools/info puts the Prague electronic fingerprints as the lies they are. Cohen and his son met with a USC baseball coach the weekend he was supposed to committing treason in Prague.
Who sent the other Michael Cohen to Prague?
But not for ceasar sessions none i mean none of this would be happening. It’s way out of hand now, president trump should have put a stop to this months ago. It almost appears that there is someone maybe an advisor telling him not to act. One thing i know for sure is that if trump doesn’t act soon these people will destroy him, we are dealing with pure evil there is absolutely no doubt in my heart that if they could get away with it they would physically harm our president. I pray for him and his family daily.
Friends, this is yet another tired cycled FAKE NEWS item which has already been verified that the Michael Cohen in Prague WAS NOT President Trump’s lawyer.
Say hello to JANUARY 2017:dailycaller.com/2017/01/11/govt-source-confirms-trumps-lawyer-was-not-in-prague
dailycaller.com/2017/01/11/govt-source-confirms-trumps-lawyer-was-not-in-prague
I wouldn’t put it past them to manufacture electronic information. I would actually be surprised if they haven’t already done it. IMO we are now entering an extremely dangerous phase in this ongoing plot to overthrow the President and his administration. This has the potential to get out of control really fast. My hope is that all sides step back from the abyss. My fear is that we can’t. Be prepared for war, yet pray for peace.
“vast right wing conspiracy.”
Oh there is a [ideological] conspiracy alright, but it is not the “right wing” involved in it. Remember Saul Alinsky’s “Rules of Radicals” – accuse others of what YOU are actually doing.
all well and good that this is all known but i hate to be the one to pee on the Parade here, with out a “Real AG” who is dedicated to the job and willing to take the correct action required ,nothing will happen. They have had “Rock Solid Evidence of crimes and nobody is ever held accountable. they just refuse to prosecute anyone unless they are somehow tied to the president. they have charged one person as far as I can see and the (Under Charged) him big time. they have enough evidence that guy sent the unredacted FISA warrant or paperwork to the slut reporter. but what is he charged for? lying or (Misspeaking it probably reads) . Look at the mounds of evidence they had on Clinton and her cohorts and they ignored it. this aint going to be over till they get trump out. soon they will be going after his family for financial crimes like not paying the right amount of taxes or some BS.
This will not stop till they stop the corruption at the DOJ and FBI. so far they have yet to find anyone willing to go up agaist these criminals. Jeff Sesions is shaking in his boots because he is scared CNN might start doing shows about him and calling him racist. I think he feels if he stands up to them he is going to be the next target, and Plus they might call him names !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! he cant handle that.
you watch if Trump tries to fire him he will be the Lefts New and improved Hero. Like Comey.
The rot is so deep Hawkeye Pierce couldn’t get it out. If this story is true it tells me we may have passed the point of no return.
https://truepundit.com/feds-scramble-after-las-vegas-shooters-girlfriend-lists-fbi-as-place-of-employment-on-loan-application-she-might-have-been-an-asset/
I watched the Rachel Maddow interview with John Brennan in real time and then replayed it. I think if he gets taken down; this interview will be it.
Tapper with CNN actually reported in January 2017 that they ran down the story and CONFIRMED that it was a different Michael Cohen – with the same birthdate year as Trump’s attorney Cohen, but different birthdate. Also reportedly this Cohen who traveled to Prague was not even from the U.S. but from a different country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These b*sturds don’t know when to quit!
At this point, I wouldn’t care if Mueller produced pictures of Cohen sitting on Putin’s lap and whistling Dixie – VSGDJT is my President and if you try to undo that the 2nd American Civil SHOOTING War will commence.
The Dems and RINOs will burn this country down to protect what they’ve stolen – let’s see how this turns out for them.
you dont need a fisa warrant for the answer to this travel question, it only requires a subpena
They must fabricate this electronic evidence to save their necks.
Their little oopsy which is documented in the FISA is bad but as Sundance points out it proves this whole thing was a frame job and if it was a frame job then it is potentially sedition.
So the Mule team must “prove” (I.e. makeup) evidence that gives them cover on the Cohen Praque screwup or they are all possibly looking at 20 years.
If Trump ever tweets with the word sedition in it then that is my que that he absolutely knows and the hammer is coming.
Devil’s advocate question: Why should we trust Michael Cohen when he states he’s never been to Prague?
I know there are witnesses that put him in Cali at a baseball game with his son, but the only timeframe we’ve been given for when he was there was sometime in Aug/Sept 2016.
For those that may not know I’ve been researching Oleg’s ‘mistress’ for days now and her associated ‘sex group’. Her sex ‘guru’ seems more like an intel guy that uses ‘PickUp Artist’ (there’s an underworld P.U.A. community that is weird to say the least) as a cover for his work.
I’m still trying to figure out if there are any connections other than just Oleg, but the one thing I have found interesting is that this girl and/or her friends show up in the same general area at around the same times as those that have been talked about in the Steele Dossier. Oleg’s mistress has been quoted as saying that Oleg met with at least 3 Americans while they were on their ‘fishing’ trip in Norway. Also, Cohen is said, per Steele, to have met with Russians while in Prague with 3 other Americans. Interesting ‘coincidence’ to say the least. Maybe the mistress just over heard the intel that was funneled to Steele via Oleg? 🤷♂️
It should also be known that the person that was on Oleg’s yacht is a career Russian diplomat that spent most of the 80’s & 90’s at the Russian Embassy in Prague.
AND that’s not to mention the very REAL possibility that Mrs. George Papa may not be who she claims to be…
Let’s say, for conversation, Cohen wasn’t in Prague. OK someone with the name of Cohen may have been. So, aren’t there hotel room reservation confirmations? Credit card statements and airline tickets with the “real” Cohen’s identity? Why hasn’t the FBI or for that matter any news organization followed up on that? This shouldn’t be hard. Where is this Cohen? Ask him, were you there? Unless, of course, certain people want this to be impossible to trace. Or say, when the DOJ/FBI need a black hole to bury something, they use the escape city of Prague. Or, is this electronic data that Mueller is now investigating “planted” by someone? This will be a great movie someday. Just hope Trump is the hero.
Paul Wood is a BBC correspondent
No kidding.
https://biasedbbc.org/
