President Trump Invites Media To Remain for Another White House Cabinet Meeting…

When we elected a successful businessman as President of the United States and leader of the executive branch, we elected a person who fundamentally changed the framework of accountability and transparency in government. President Donald J Trump holds an average of two to three full cabinet meetings each month where the cabinet members give direct updates on execution of policy priorities.
No President in modern history has put that much accountability into the position of each cabinet member. No President has ever coordinated strategic objectives with such a high level of expectation and scrutiny. No President has folded transparency into the cabinet with full media access over White House cabinet meetings. This is a new executive branch standard.
NEC Director Larry Kudlow break-out discussion on the economy at 03:45. WATCH:
Press: “You meet with the cabinet 2-3 times per month, but you never have a full on press conference with us. That’s no fair. We are an integral part of the DC scene too you know. Waaaaaaah!”
This, ladies and gentlemen, is how the grown ups run a government. President Trump is not a revolutionary or a conservative – he is a restorative, as in restoring government to its proper purpose and function. What a breath of fresh air and a relief to witness such a team of dedicated and ethical professionals at work. And there is nothing like common sense practicality to restore faith and trust in government.
President Trump has created an indelible legacy in his leadership and managerial style that is robust, relaxed and dignified at the same time. Not only is this dynamic an incentive to accountability and transparency, but it is also an encouragement and inspiration to future leaders in government. These videos will provide a great reference point and model for any young people with aspirations to politics or government in years to come.
Everyone, everyone at that cabinet meeting was terrific. From my point of view though, as someone raised on a farm in a fire prone area, the statement by Ryan Zinke brought tears to my eyes. The foolhardy policies of idiotic greenies have caused so much tragedy and destruction in the lives of people who live close to forested areas. The idea of harvesting fallen timber for lumber is brilliant. Fire management, profit for lumber companies and employment at the same time. Hallelujah!
