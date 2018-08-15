July Retail Sales Growth: 6.4% “Unexpected”, “Well Beyond Expectations”, “well beyond what experts predicted”…

Remember that 2016 conversation about retail inflation, Q2 wage growth, durable goods spending and non-durable goods expenditures… Well, in a growing economy; a bigly expanding economy; with wages actually increasing as an authentic outcome of expanded hiring and jobs, jobs, jobs… in conjunction with lowered tax rates…. you get more money in your pocket.
This natural Main Street dynamic leads to increased consumer spending, specifically in the retail sectors influenced by who?… Oh, yeah, those middle-class economic beneficiaries of all the above.
The expert financial pundits are shocked, shocked I tell you… shocked; when, all of a sudden, the convergence of MAGAnomic Main Street policies delivers results. DUH!
The Commerce Department – Economic and Statistics Administration – released the figures from July 2018 retail sales today (full pdf available here), showing an incredibly strong .5% increase in spending in July, bringing a 6.4% increase year-over-year; and the results have dropped the jaws of the “experts”:
“Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales nudging up 0.1 percent in July.” (link)
“Retail spending in the United States increased a half-percent during the month of July — well beyond what experts predicted.” (link)
“U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in July as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and clothing, suggesting the economy remained strong” (link)
With expanded jobs available; higher wages and the highest workforce in the history of the country currently; and with more U.S. workers re-entering the workforce again; and with expanded optimism and opportunity; the retail sector is a natural benefactor.
Notice the drop in the “sporting goods, hobby, etc.” sector? Americans love to work… when you’re working, you’re earning…. when you’re earning you ain’t playing as much etc.
Retail sales growth is directly related to the middle-class. Retail store volume is directly related to the wealth of the middle class. Build a strong Main Street and you simultaneously build a strong, financially secure, middle-class. It is a self-fulfilling economic prophecy; this is common sense.
Remember, two-thirds of our GDP, and the subsequent economic growth measured by GDP growth, is directly influenced by retail sales. The more goods Americans purchase, the higher our GDP growth in the making, manufacturing, distribution and selling of those goods. This is the Main Street growth cycle dynamic never discussed when all of the economic emphasis is on a service-driven economy (Wall Street).
BIG PICTURE – As a direct result of President Trump’s multifaceted economic strategy, manufacturing companies are having to look at TCO which is “Total Cost of Ownership”. You see, President Trump is not only approaching manufacturing growth policy from the trade-agreement and investment side, his policies also approach the larger impacts on raw material, energy and labor.
This multi-pronged policy approach forces companies to look at transportation and location costs of manufacturing. In combination with more favorable tax rates; if domestic costs of material and energy drop, in addition to drops in regulatory and compliance costs of operating the business, the total operating cost differences drop dramatically.
This means labor and transportation costs become a larger part of the consideration in “where” to manufacture. All of these costs contribute to the TCO. Transportation costs are very expensive on durable goods imported. If the durable goods are made domestically, the transportation costs per unit shipped drop significantly. The TCO analysis then further reduces to looking at labor.
U.S. Labor is more expensive, yes. However, if material costs, energy costs, regulatory costs, taxes and transportation costs are part of the TCO equation – then higher labor costs can be offset by the previously mentioned savings.
… […] Chinese wages have been rising by about 15% a year since 2000. As a result, the Chinese labor cost in dollars per unit of output is now about four times what it was in 2000. We estimate that about 25% of what is now offshored would come back if companies quantified the total cost. These products would generally have characteristics such as high freight cost vs. labor cost, frequent design changes, volatility in demand, intellectual property risk, and regulatory and compliance requirements. (link)
For two years CTH has repeatedly stated that under Trump’s proposals “total costs” drop so dramatically, that off-shored manufacturing is no longer the best play. We are seeing that shake out right now. For the first time in 30 years companies are reviewing the TCO of products and finding less and less financial reasons for off-shore manufacturing.
Their response?…. Well, we need more workers !!
Winnamins baby… moar winnamins.
I guess Harley Davidson can just ride off into the sunset.
Harley ain’t going nowhere. Maybe they’ll build bicycles in Europe.
Americans aren’t going to buy foreign made Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Built in the US is a big selling point.
Harley Davidson Company has made motorcycles overseas for sale in overseas markets. American riders buy and ride a Harley made here. Foreigners that have the big bucks buy Harleys that are made in America. That size (and sound) is a status symbol overseas that not all foreigners can afford. Tariff or no tariffs.Harley has been doing this for years.
Bullshit….I have owned a few Harleys over the last 40 years and I will never Buy another one….and many of my Brother Riders won’t either !
Because I ride motorcycles I pay attention to announcements from MC companies. HD announced they were moving manufacturing overseas way before POTUS did tariffs. They did a CYA and said it was because of Trump’s tariffs. What a bunch of back stabbing wussie pencil neck business geeks that should not be running HD.
Buy an Indian…. The FIRST American Motorcycle Company…. 1901!
Buy a Janus. The newest American motorcycle company.
https://www.janusmotorcycles.com/
(My nephew’s company in Goshen, Indiana.)
Best of luck and fortune. Nice initial offering with agility as a big plus.
That’s cool. Janus. I’m going to look at this.
Sorry Brother
They can take all the illegals that will be running to the border with them once our President pushes this out at the end of September. You are going to see a mass exodus like you have never seen before.
The great part of this clip is the fact he doesn’t need Congress to vote on this!
That’s more heartless than PUTTING CHILDREN IN CAGES!!!!
Interesting that immigration lawyers are more forthcoming and specific with actual numbers of immigrants – 20M as mentioned in this clip – when it suits their freeloading agenda. Lawyers, immigration activists. churches and other organisations who offer immigrant support services – all those groups who make up the immigration lobby industry – are the real culprits in the immigration scam.
The notion that unfettered immigration in itself is good for the economy of a country is a fraud and needs to be exposed as such. Perhaps a writer like Sundance can apply a clear sighted and analytical approach to all the factors at play in what is fundamentally a black market economy.
Your absolutely right! That jumped out to me as well. I guess the 11 million number wasn’t needed by them this time around.
To me, there is nothing inherently wrong with legal immigration. As long as immigration policies are calibrated to the needs of the host country and as long as those immigrants are willing to be self-reliant and give their primary allegiance to the laws and spirit of the host country, it can be a good thing.
There is an urgent need for studies on mass immigration from an objective, balanced and informed perspective. Such studies would also need to look at how much damage it does to immigrants themselves and the countries from which they come.
Mass immigration is a giant blood-sucking business. And the term “illegal immigrants” is a brazen misnomer. “Aliens” is also a euphemism. They should be more accurately called “invaders” when entering another country en masse and without permission. And those who enable and manage it are engaged in the crime of human trafficking.
Back in the early 90s when I immigrated to the USA, the number was thought to be around 25M & I lived in California – so I figured that it was about right.
Apparently after the GFC in 2008 – millions went back south, because there was no work.
I believe the 20M number – I lived on Long Island for 5 years.
I know Harley will be around for a while. However, they have experienced steep sales declines and I don’t attribute it to the new Polaris Indian taking market share. Motorcycles, souped up cars, trucks, military vehicles & tractors are a dying hobby for gray haired idiots like me. The smart phone crowd could care less.
Yeah, likely true, dat.
RedBall, you are right. Harley “rode” the great market for a very long time but ask yourself how many millennials are going to be riding Harleys. Their market is plummeting fast. Anything that they do now will only wind up being a band aid solution. Nothing can bring back the market that they once had. That’s just the facts.
I just spoke to a friend of mine that has been to the Sturgis Rally for the past 20 years in South Dakota. He had just returned and I asked him how it was. He said “That’s my last one and I won’t be going back.” I asked him why and he said “Those guys and gals just need to hang it up.” The whole thing just looked bizarre to him and he was done. He saw it with new eyes, this time around.
By the way, he is not over the hill by any means. He will still be ridin’ his Harley and his ATV but he will not be going back to Sturgis.
I am heading back up to South Dakota this fall for a while, been playing in Utah all summer.
RedBallExpress,
Not in my neighborhood! We have mud races down the street and motorcycle clubs and bike clubs use our road all the time. Gotta watch out for the four wheelers too, not to mention the guy across the street and I driving our equines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After all these years Harley is just getting around to making motorcycles I might buy. I like 650 – 750 Cafe Racer style twins but even still the new HD Street models need to lose 50 – 100 lbs.
Just amazing what President Trump is doing for the USA economy.
Winning Winning Winning.
and this is really just the start – there could be more tax cuts on the horizon, along with more regulation cuts, and when those trade deals are renegotiated the GDP will soar.
🙂
I had to slap Morning Schmoe around a little earlier today with his BS tweet that Barry deserves all the credit!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thanks again Flep,
Your tenacity and kick a** attitude cheers me up no end.
God bless PDJT.
People suffering from TDS are not capable of seeing reason, since they are,ipso facto, deranged. But I admire you for soldiering on, cause every mind you can free from that delusional state is a win for the truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s in his eyes.
They’ve tried everything and then tried it again and nothing works.
They lie and lie and lie.
But they can’t stop him.
Cause they lie and lie and lie, just like you said.
Flep next time tell ol’ Joe “Just like you’re responsible for keeping your wife satisfied – NOT.” LoL
I love it! 😉
Any Idiot knows that killing all Obutthead’s onerous Regulations was the first thing to juice the Economy..then following with the Tax Cuts, especially the Corporate cuts sent things flying! I am a small business owner, in my particular case it was the Medical Device Tax being killed. I sell Refurbished EKG machines that come back from drug studies from Big Pharma.When Obama was in office I had to keep bringing them in even though they were hard to sell or lose my contracts. Literally after POTUS killed that they started flying out the door at a pace we couldn’t keep up and still can’t! I can’t even find workers to help get them packed and out the door. It is literally amazing how stifling a Regulation can be like the Medical Device Tax! You have to ask yourself why if the whole Obamacare Debacle was to lower medical costs, why tax the tools that doctors need the most to actually lower prices and catch illness early rather later when it becomes really expensive? We were actually looking into bankruptcy under Obama , now with Trump we can’t even get the product out the door fast enough! A lot of our customers are Clinics and Doctors offices that can’t afford new and under Obama couldn’t afford Refurbished! Now thousands of people are able to have tests that will catch heart problems earlier. The Big Bonus is a lot of College Students in Medical School can also afford to buy them and be proficient in using them before heading out in the real world. I say “God Bless POTUS”! I am one small story out of the many after he cut all the Regulations and actually got Government off every ones back!
LikeLiked by 3 people
These business journalists have a bizarre auto-correct that adds “unexpected” to any good economic news.
LikeLiked by 14 people
TheLastDemocrat: Journalism 101: If it ain’t unexpected, it ain’t news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This graph by Charles Payne explains what we are seeing beautifully! Americans have money in their pockets once again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m in payments and electronic marketing and engagement tech, and our service industry clients are busy- plumbers, electrical, hvac, landscaping, construction and maintenance. A fairly young electrical firm told me yesterday they didn’t NEED any more customers, as they’re so busy it would strain turnaround. There aren’t enough people with skills, to add, especially for industrial. That will drive vocational training, for sure.
Retailers are having good months and catching up. I think durables are enjoying the biggest rise, and retail and other services will get busier soon, at least in my region. It’s heartening to see SMBs putting their growth funds into preparation, which means the optimism ratings are real. And right now is a GREAT time to do what I do. The startup I’m partnered with could not have chosen better timing. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congrats Martin! Thank You 🙏 for sharing that fantastic anecdotal.
They and all the economists used the same word when the economy crashed. Imagine that! It sounds like they still don’t know anything.
If Obama’s term was a huge set-up for a huge economic recovery, to manifest only when he went out of office, then why is all of this economic growth “unexpected?”
LikeLiked by 31 people
Now that is an excellent question. Well done!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why did the High Priest of Leftist Economics, Paul Krugman, predict and immediate recession and a huge stock market crash, on election night when Trump’s win was certain?
LikeLiked by 7 people
D’oh!
You can’t fix stupid. Quit asking them logical questions, they don’t understand them.
Leverage! I love the way Trump also sees a strong economy as a negotiating tool.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I recently purchased a new, hi-dollar made-in-America knife to play with.
I didn’t NEED it, I had plenty enough knives already.
But I dig having a strong economy that President Trump & His Little Friends can use to beat other countries over the head with.
So… I had no choice.
I guess that’s what you mean by “leverage”.
If you know how many knives you have, you don’t have enough knives.
What type will you be buying next month? Maybe add in an antique knife?
😜
“If you know how many knives you have, you don’t have enough knives.”
Is there a 12 step program for things like that yet?
Hello. My name is ****** and I am a hoarder.
I know someone with that problem. But in his case, it’s guitars. 😆
You’re so right. I need to buy some really good chef knives, I definitely need those in my kitchen. The question is what brand is made in USA?
You might wanna take a look at Dexter Russell Knives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cutco.com/
American-Made Knives. Guaranteed Forever
Another reason to be grateful you live in good ol USA. Imagine if you were living in London? Didn’t they ban knives over there? Or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know about a ban but they have lovely bins that you can dispose of your knives in. This helps your “Feel Better.” That is the tale of the no longer great brittain.
Bin those pesky knives here.
No knives … no guns … soon to be no acid. Wait till the jihadists discover the lowly potato peeler … I’d rather be shot with a gun. When will libtards learn that it’s easy to kill people with many household objects when you have the desire.
You know that London has finally sunk into their own swamp when they ban stones, cause then they would have regressed to beyond the stone age, which I’m thinking is as far back as you can go? No doubt they’ll prove me wrong on this. Oh yes, they want to ban CO2, which means they don’t like people breathing!
Waiting on the Flep Report……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance’s reports are the best available. Period.
Will stick with the best.
Ok rookie. You need to read more.
I agree, I always look for Flep’s posts. A ray of sunshine with research backing it all up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
these the same *experts* that said the world economy would crash if trump was elected? AHAHAHAHA‼️‼️
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is more or less on the decline or crashing. All except in the U.S.A.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The etf YANG (a 3X bear bet on Chinese stocks) went up 10% today!
They’ll take a haircut, maybe a big knot on the noggin, but they’ll wise up. PDJT seems to inspire that, even in his opponents. Except here. The American Left is just…obtuse? Or possessed. Can’t decide.
Makes me wonder if the Seniors will get a nice raise in the SS next year?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Would be nice even though I do enjoy my job.
Probably will die still working for a decent living.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Obama (and Oprah, and Ryan) were hoping to kill all of them off.
They don’t want anyone who can remember that it didn’t used to be this way.
Bonus! Kill them off and immediately they all start voting Democrat.
We can hope. As both of us are retired military on Social Security, we saw very little in the way of a raise. Owed big on taxes for the first time since I can’t remember when. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled the majority of people are seeing more money in their pockets. Just hope some trickles down to us military retirees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just love winning bet liberals are imploding ….
TY Sundance
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nancy Pelosi: Unemployment Benefits “Creates Jobs”
“Unemployment insurance, the economists tell us, return $2 for every $1 that is put out there for unemployment insurance,”
“It injects demand into the economy, it creates jobs to help reduce the deficit,” .
“History shows” tax cuts do not create jobs.”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL–Has Pelosi said anything in the last decade or two that makes any sense LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not even close!
Goodness Gracious Sake’s Alive!
I believe Nancy’s last brain cell left the building and forgot to turn off the lights. The light’s still shining but there is nobody home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just saw another business advertising a wage that doesn’t sound like much, but is way better than many have seen for unskilled labor in a long time.
A car wash, twelve bucks an hour plus tips.
Granted, minimum wage is now ten something, but still.
Things are definiely picking up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Actually the Federal minimum wage is still $7.25.
But it’s a job seeker’s market.
That car wash job was probably only a little better than $7.25 a few years ago.
Unless you’re over 50 and looking for a job. No responses whatsoever to job searches.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, age discrimination is quite prevalent, but I see signs that it is getting better. My company wouldn’t hire anyone over the age of 30 two years ago and is now beginning to show signs of willingness to hire experienced people, since they are so desperate for talent.
I’m in the same boat.
A less obvious benefit is that collection of state and local SALES TAXES will be “unexpectedly” higher from all of this retail activity. So, the overall economy is doing well, manufacturing is doing well, consumers are doing well, retail is doing well, and state & local sales tax collections are also doing well …and it’s ALL THANKS TO TRUMPANOMICS!
MAGA!!! … 6 more years! …6 more years! … SIX! MORE! YEARS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Outsourcing would be best reversed by high permanent tariffs on foreign goods and services.
There is no fixing free trade …
I, for one, hope that our president comes to that point of view – starting with steel and aluminum then move to protect the entire auto manufacturing supply chain.
Outsourcing would be best reversed by high permanent tariffs on foreign goods and services.
There is no fixing free trade …
I, for one, hope that our president comes to that point of view – starting with steel and aluminum then move to protect the entire auto manufacturing supply chain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the drop in sporting goods is because we quit going to Dick’s.
LikeLiked by 21 people
I have a different theory. In order to test it you have to track the sales of Rubbermaid tubs, construction plastic, duct tape, and Bibles. My theory is that people have stopped burying tubs containing firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammo, and a Bible. Sales of those items should have dropped off, and the drop in “sporting goods” would be attributable to drops in ammo sales as people work through their ammo stockpiles at the range.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And stopped eating Whataburger……..
)
If the roaring economy can start replenishing the Social Security piggy bank while paying down the debt, the USA would ROAR for another 240 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would require some serious spending cuts….which neither party is interested in 🙂
I think President Trump may be looking to cut variable overhead in the Federal Government.
H.R., yes, al the more reason to get this President a functioning Congress!!
Wow, people get jobs, they have money and they buy stuff!!!! I’m shocked. Who wouda Thunk? Obviously not these so-call economists. They need to upgrade their brain trust by hiring Forrest Cump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s the deplorables spending their “crumbs” and feeling good while doing it. It’s been a long time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“U.S. Labor is more expensive, yes. However, if material costs, energy costs, regulatory costs, taxes and transportation costs are part of the TCO equation – then higher labor costs can be offset by the previously mentioned savings.”
Another important factor that U.S. companies found out about the hard way is the poor quality control/lax work ethic of foreign workers. Many companies found out that the cost of having to scrap inferior products that did not pass QC offset the savings in inexpensive labor.
Sometimes foreign companies just were unable to produce a satisfactory product no matter how hard they tried. I am thinking specifically of a little switch in the keys that activated the old IBM mechanical keyboards. I will try and find a link in my bookmarks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Sometimes foreign companies just were unable to produce a satisfactory product no matter how hard they tried. ”
I did not have that bookmarked. I am not wasting time looking for it:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ibm+mechanical+keyboard&t=hi&atb=v124-5&ia=images
https://clickykeyboards.com/
“….Buckling spring key-switch keyboards are technically superior because they provide visual , tactile and auditory feedback. Rapid typing occurs as a result of one finger completing a key stroke, while another finger is preparing the subsequent key sequence, and other fingers are preparing to convert the user’s thoughts into action. Each key has an individual weight to it, and experienced typists can apply sufficient, but not extra, force to achieve their goal….”
It seems one of their fans has been successful:
https://www.neowin.net/news/ibms-model-f-mechanical-keyboard-is-being-resurrected
https://www.extremetech.com/computing/252014-ibm-model-f-keyboard-returns-30-year-hiatus
“….IBM produced Model F keyboards starting in 1981, but just a few years later it had mostly switched to the cheaper Model M. At the heart of any mechanical keyboard is the key switch, and the Model F introduced the world to the buckling spring design. The new Model F keyboards are being produced by one Joe Strandberg, who spent about $100,000 setting up a factory in China to produce the keyboards. They have the same design as the original Model F, right down to the buckling spring switch design….”
“Another important factor that U.S. companies found out about the hard way is the poor quality control/lax work ethic of foreign workers. Many companies found out that the cost of having to scrap inferior products that did not pass QC offset the savings in inexpensive labor.”
Not only QC, but the materials used as well as intrinsic design flaws. Counting ounces leads to cutting corners. No more chromed high-impact plastic, please. No more overlooked (or are they?) stress points, please. No more crap, please.
Case in point: I have a computer bag from, I’m going to say, 2010. It’s a Brenthaven “ProStyle 15” laptop bag. It’s a nice bag, very durable, etc. if you have a thing for laptop bags. About six months ago I figured I needed another bag of the same make and model. I have a bit of a problem with collecting computers. Anyhoo, I order the “same” bag off of Amazon. Well, it ain’t the same bag. It looks the same, and has the same design, same pockets, etc., but there are noticeable differences in material used. For example, there’s a little pocket in the front with a zipper, lined with a nice microfiber for your iDevices. New model: lined with a cheap vinyl like material. Old model: the main pocket is nice and cushy, plenty of padding… new model: noticeably less padding, and cheaper lining. Old model: big pocket in front with two chunky zippers .. new model: a SINGLE flimsy zipper which zips, obviously, in one direction at a time — annoying if you just want to pop it open to reach in and grab something quick like. Not to mention that the zipper handles in general will break over years of use (they’re made out of a rubberized plastic or whatever)… chunky is better than flimsy. Whowouldathought. These are small things, but taken together they optimize to me the degradation of products over just the past 15-20 years. For what? To save a few pennies? To lighten the per-unit weight by half an ounce? I won’t even begin to tell you about the $100 Grohe kitchen faucet sprayer with the nylon single point of failure, the countless frustrating lighting fixtures Made in You-Know-Where, the FREAKING child-safe electrical outlets that don’t actually allow you to insert a FREAKING plug, etc. etc. etc. I mean the list is long. Humbug, I say.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You want keyboards? How ’bout Apple’s latest “butterfly key” fiasco. $2500 laptop, broken space key. Stuck keys? Non-responsive keys? So sorry. Hope you bought the extended warranty.
https://appleinsider.com/articles/18/04/30/2016-macbook-pro-butterfly-keyboards-failing-twice-as-frequently-as-older-models
Solution: well… it’s a little ridiculous…
“The keyboard isn’t replaceable by itself. Break one key switch, and you need to replace the whole assembly, consisting of the keyboard, the battery, and the upper case metal surrounding the keyboard and Thunderbolt 3 ports.”
As of now they’ve “addressed” the design flaw(s). How a company could overlook such a critical design flaw in such a critical component to begin with is beyond may comprehension.
Oh, it gets better. The design “fix” for the original problem: “The keyboard has a membrane under the keycaps to prevent debris from entering the butterfly mechanism”.
https://www.macrumors.com/2018/07/19/apple-confirms-2018-mbp-keyboard-prevents-debris/
Cuz you know silicon membranes never wear out after a few years of extensive use.
Just… enough… enough already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking of buying a lot of stuff … I also catalog on my computer everything I buy. Anyone else do that?
I have an “open orders” folder but delete after order arrives and I’ve checked that all items were receieved and all costs match. I shop sales, so I make sure everything is as advertised.
covfefe999: Now that you ask, yes, I have been tracking all your purchases on my computer for years 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘EXPERTS”.
“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” ~Inigo Montoya.
They call themselves ‘experts’. Their friends call them ‘experts’.
Funny, the average American citizen does not call them ‘experts’.
The ‘experts’ throw things out to see if they will stick.
If they do, their friends pat them on the back and call them ‘experts’.
If they do not, their friends pat them on the back, and tell them ‘better luck next time’.
They average American citizen pays them no mind.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SD, great point on the rec and sporting good drop off. When there is work to be done Americans will do the work. Even if it means a little less play.
As for retail, Varney has been chanting for a week now that the retail ice age is over. I thought he was hyping it (as he appears to do sometimes) but with these numbers it was an understatement.
More evidence, which I posted on another of SD’s economic reports is about the malls in my area. ~20% vacency rate 2009-2016. ~0% presently. Also 2 malls in my area are currently doing facelifts.
MAGA —> KAG
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s an anomaly. Essentially, many of those items are ‘retail’ items. I don’t put too much stock in explanations that do not come with accompanying data. If you look at the chart you can see that for all of the quarters surveyed, ‘Sporting goods’ etc has consistently been in the negative even when other areas have been in the positive. An equally good explanation is that more people are spending time on the internet posting comments than actually doing anything physical. :-]
Yeah, I had to hire the neighbor’s kid to come over every now and then to push my stomach so I can breathe. I have a sign on the desk to remind me to start exercising tomorrow.
😜
I think you’re right to an extent, but it’s the smart phones wot dunnit, not the computers.
This. /\
Sorry I missed your comment before posting, blues.
Maybe all those really smart economists graduated the same class as that new Democrat darling, Acompromised Occipital-Cortex.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The “like” is for “Acompromised Occipital-Cortex”. Very inventive and funny. How many nicknames has that silly girl generated? There should be a national competition for the most pejorative nickname for her.
Mine is “Occasional-Courtesan”.
Pollster Rasmussen says black support of Trump is now 36%. Last year in the teens. The number of people on food stamps is shrinking. The Fake News can say what it wants but in the real world on Main St. this is what folks are seeing.
The panic among Dems is as much to do with this as it is about the whole DOJ / FBI thing imploding, which after all only affects a relative handful, compared to the eroding support across the party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
4eyes, saw that but was not sure where to post. Since you did I will add a short comment.
Big thing I see in the poll is how fast black support is increasing week to week. 29-31%, 31-33%, now 33-36%. Directly related to the economy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. And also hispanics
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, the improvement in approval is pretty striking. Whether it will effect any elections depends upon where the changes are taking place.
That said, these changes could have a big effect on 2020.
‘White’ voters are, basically, 50D/50R across the country. As you may have noticed there’s still a 10+ percent of ‘Republican’ voters who don’t support the President. That might improve, but even if it doesn’t well-placed Black and Hispanic voters could make 2020 a rout for VSGPDJT 2.0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Typically less than 10% of blacks vote republican. With 30% approval I suspect much greater than 10% voting republican. Dims need at least 87% to win. And yes if we are talking congressional races the effect will vary by district, but it can only help the republican candidates.
To your last point, are you implying every dim is against the president? I don’t think so, I think PDJT and his endorsed candidates will get more dim votes than they would like to admit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For Eyes: rimshot.
Experts?
Experts..?
It is purty darn obvious we need some new experts..
sweet
Rising poll numbers for POTUS in Black community and Hispanics is disaster time for Dems, who have no believable economic platform. POTUS is clearly a genius in economic matters, plus great instincts politically and foreign policy. Never thought this could be accomplished so fast. Wow!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All while systematically taking down the deep state. Many are impatient at the take down of the deep state; however, with so many against PDJT from the beginning it it amazing that he is doing the take down at all.
Experts! We don’t need no stinkin’ Experts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*Amazing how Obama did this! We thought he was just focused on golfing, tranny bathrooms, and dinner with beyonce. Apparently he was cooking up super secret economic miracle and didn’t tell anyone about it. In fact even today he is being coy aNJ out just what he did that caused it.
*Actually Isn’t this unpatriotic of Obama to make all this economic progress happen starting the month he left office but then not tell the rest of us how he worked such a miracle?
*Obama please explain your secret of this economic boom that real economists like Paul “alien invasion” Krugman might study your works for generations to come!
*Obama did take credit for the economic stabalization that happens during his first year.
*wow that obama stimulus really worked it was just 8 years delayed getting here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a downer for Bill Maher. Wasn’t he advocating for a recession, or something? You just know that DEMONRATS are EVIL when they are praying for a recession so that poor people will remain poor.
The RNC is just spoilt for choice in advertising material on the economy alone. Obama’s “Magic Wand”, Pelosi’s “Crumbs” and “Repeal the Tax Cuts”, but the kicker has to be Maher’s “Wishing upon a Recession”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let the Liberal bastards keep talking. Beautiful as they expose themselves. Clueless bastards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They may be onto something with this censorship things /sarc. Now if only they were smart enough to figure out that it was themselves they need to censor? I know, I know, there’s an (oxy)moron hiding in that logic. And “splendiforously”, they are not smart enough to spot an oxymoron, let alone that they are the morons. More circular logic, how do I get out of this looooooop?!
They don’t even understand irony.
Even though their pictures are next to its definition in the dictionary.
Is anyone compiling a list of all of those so called “expert” economists who were shocked by the results of the Trumpism? We need to wipe out all of those Keynesians!
