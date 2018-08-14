Stunning MAGAnomic Sentiment: Small Business Optimism Survey Second Highest Reading in History….

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) is an assembly and survey of small business owners throughout the U.S.  In the latest survey (full pdf here) overall optimism is the second highest ever recorded at 107.9 (the highest reading was 108 in 1983).

The full press release is available here.  The full pdf of the survey is available here. The executive summary outlines the overall content and highlights the sentiment amid Main Street U.S.A.:

[…] Although some panned any celebration of the 4.1 percent second quarter GDP growth, small business owners beg to disagree. At least in the small business sector of the economy, Main Street’s performance over the last 21 months is unprecedented based on reports for the past 45 years by hundreds of thousands of NFIB’s member firms. Owners have never been so optimistic for so long. This has translated to improved employment and investment spending that buoys GDP growth, even at the end of what will be the longest expansion in modern history.

Consumer sentiment is at record high levels. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of our economy, posted 4 percent growth in Q2. Historically revised data show that consumers have been saving much more than thought, and income gains in recent months have been solid, providing support for spending in the second half. The record levels of firms reporting higher compensation is a clear indication that wages will be rising further in the second half.

COMPENSATION ANALYSIS: Reports of higher worker compensation gained a point from June to a net 32 percent of all firms, 3 points below May’s record reading of 35 percent. Plans to raise compensation rose 1 point to a net 22 percent, historically strong.

Government measures of wage and compensation gains follow movements in NFIB plans to raise compensation but with a 3 quarter lag, so government reports of rising compensation will increase even more in the second half of the year.

Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was unchanged at a net negative 1 percent, one of the very best readings in the survey’s 45 year history.  (report)

♦ 35% of all businesses have raised wages; 22% more plan to raise wages.  As CTH continues to note, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on wage growth lags behind the actual NFIB survey results direct from the employers.

♦ 70% of all U.S. workers work in small businesses.

Again for emphasis: This is MAGAnomics in action.  Main Street is benefiting.  Blue and White collar Main Street is benefiting.  The Middle-Class is the primary beneficiary.

For more than 30 years the Main Street economic engine has been intentionally stalled by U.S. economic policy that has favored Wall Street and pushed a service-driven-economy narrative on the U.S. workers.   Using targeted MAGAnomic Main Street policy President Trump has reversed the trend.

Main Street, and the U.S. Middle Class, is growing again.

Enjoy this.

President Trump really is “a blue-collar billionaire“.

  1. TarsTarkas says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Unfortunately the Democratic response to this will be ‘Fake News’.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. cdnintx says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Love this phrase “Blue-Collar Billionaire” Our beloved VSG PDJT.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    As a small business owner in Taxifornia let me say to President Trump a sincere and heartfelt THANK YOU!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Suite D says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    My wife was in TJ Maxx last week. All eight registers working at checkout and long lines. Never seen it before! The business of America is business. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Golfbro11 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    The telling part of that graph is that Carter and Obama are battling for worst President in history. As far as losers go this is a Heavyweight battle lol

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Golden Advice says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Meanwhile Reagan and our VSG battle it out on top. 🙂

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        I’d go with Washington & Lincoln at the all-time top, but Trump is certainly challenging Reagan and FDR for modern day Presidents (1920 and on). Yes, i’m including FDR is in that group, for all he did to grow the bureaucratic state I think WWII might have turned out very differently had he not been POTUS.

        Like

        Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Good catch! Also duking it out (figuratively and I’m sure he would approve and enjoy it mightily!) are President Ronald Reagan and VSGPresidentDJT for the highest result here. That’s simply delicious!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      No contest – Obama wins that hands down.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      August 14, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      That would be Obama.

      Carter was just a failure; Obama was purposely malicious.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Ken says:
        August 14, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        Agreed.

        Carter, as far as we know, never weaponized his intel agencies or IRS against his political enemies. Obama did.

        Carter never used his skin color to gain votes. Obama did.

        Carter never inflamed racial tensions by stepping into a local murder/self-defense case. Obama did.

        Carter wasn’t arrogant. Obama was and is.

        Carter’s foreign policies and military inaction were atrocious. Obama matched him on this.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          August 14, 2018 at 5:38 pm

          Very good. That’s the way I remember it.
          Add this:

          Carter was stupid. Obama was/is calculated.

          Like

          Reply
          • TarsTarkas says:
            August 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm

            I don’t think Carter was stupid. Admiral Rickover wouldn’t have wanted him to stay in the Navy had he been dumb. I think Carter lacks and still lacks wisdom, and like many liberals considers opposition to his opinions and policies as being driven by evil. Feckless might be a better term for him.

            Like

            Reply
      • LafnH20 says:
        August 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

        Agree, dd.
        He, o, was, indeed!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Crewdog 52 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      No doubt about it, Carter and Obama were terrible, but for those of us old enough to remember, LBJ was the worst. He needlessly wasted thousands of lives in SE Asia with no intention of doing what was necessary to win and also wasted trillions on the Great Society which did huge damage to the social fabric of the country. He gets a pass from the MSM because he did civil rights, but we are still suffering from the results of his actions.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        August 14, 2018 at 4:13 pm

        Ok Crewdog, I agree 3 of the worst presidents are Johnson, Carter and the very worst Obama.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • David J Bromley says:
          August 14, 2018 at 4:36 pm

          Johnson at least had the decency to not seek reelection, after he saw the chaos he caused. In this sense, he had some honor; but still a vile, destructive president.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Cuppa Covfefe says:
            August 14, 2018 at 6:14 pm

            He didn’t need to. LBJ did enough damage with the Hart-Celler Act (along with dunk-’em Teddy) and before he was president. One of the crookedest men to walk the streets of Washington D.C….

            It’s too bad that we have to relearn this every generation. But, as the saying goes, those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it…

            Like

            Reply
      • Jack Crapse says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        FDR was the worst ever!!!! We almost had a socialist collapse!!!

        Like

        Reply
  6. Paco Loco says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Wall Street will do everything in its power to scuttle this transfer of wealth to Mainstreet. The globalists have a plan to tank the stock market and the US Dollar. October will be a scary month.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Golfbro11 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      No doubt they will try. However the underlying economy is so damn strong that when people start dumping shares to tank the market, their will be plenty of buyers to get stocks at a discount. You won’t hear any experts say that the market is artificially LOW right now, but I believe it is. And VSGPDJT must be finding this absolutely delicious. when OUR President and his Killers start rolling out Very Stable Trade Deals between Labor Day and the election in November I believe the markets will jump 10-20%. This above all else will wash the Dems away in November. If we have the DOW, Nasdaq and S&P at record levels in October (which we will) combined with all of the other successes of the President its going to be an epic beatdown of Maxine Waters Party

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Ken says:
        August 14, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        The problem is… conservatives need to vote. Dems/Socialists are motivated and will vote. Ohio showed that the conservatives stayed home… need to change this.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      And we have a plan to tank them.

      Ask me if I care……..

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      August 14, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      They would of loved to taken the economy / market down already, but as Golfpro says the underlying foundation is extremely healthy.

      Boo to Wall st, COC & the globalists. Yea ! for Main St & the citizens.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      August 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Dont worry about this, the globalists have promoted this to keep us in fear but the truth is they are more at risk than we are with bigger investments in the fiat currency. This is part of the plan to bring them down and transfer the wealth back to an organic base. We are headed for an era of mutual prosperity with free markets, nothing can stop it now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. TwoLaine says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I’d like to see this report without California, New York, and possibly Washington. All the states were they are very business unfriendly.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. TMonroe says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    “In the latest survey (full pdf here) overall optimism is the second highest ever recorded at 107.9 (the highest reading was 108 in 1983).”

    Note the 2016 spike in the graph. Barry didn’t build that.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Hey Communist Muslim Obama,
    You Did Not Build THAT!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Deplore Able says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Obamanomics
    1. Pass Obamacare requiring large employers to provide medical insurance for full time workers, resulting in fewer new hires because of extra employment cost burden and conversion of full time workers to part time.
    2. Add new government regulations to make business expansion more difficult and kill investment in energy sector.
    3. Trade deals that favor other nations.
    4. New government regulation of banking industry that killed availability of capital to small business.
    5. Massive stimulus packages that gave us Solyndra and Cash for Clunkers.
    Result: Slow growth, high unemployment, increased poverty, slowest recovery from recession in history.

    Maganomics.
    1. Lower taxes
    2. Incentives to have big corps repatriate profits.
    3. Eliminate destructive regulations.
    4. Re-work trade deals on favorable terms.
    5. Unleash American business to do what it does best.

    Result: 4.1% increase in GDP, low unemployment, decreased poverty.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. woohoowee says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    WINNING! Not tired of it yet 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. paulraven1 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Man, talk about reasons to impeach! They keep adding up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. dd_sc says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Just think what these numbers could be if the GOPe had repealed Obamacare like they had been promising to do for 7 years.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. III%er says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    If you let NAFTA get renegotiated for more favorable terms, you will see that number explode and leave that number in the dust. NAFTA decimated manufacturing in this country, and a number of small and medium businesses that went out of business are likely to restart if NAFTA is dealt with. It might be a restart that is small and tentative at first, but enough to start putting a dent in the foreign goods that don’t compare to American made. If you think the economy is roaring now, wait til you see THAT.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. allhail2 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    But, “Muh Russia”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Searkreb says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    “Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions“

    How do we combat this? We have a manufacturing business and employ around 50 people. The good news is we are growing, but it is very hard to find someone who can pass a drug screen much less a competent person help willing to work a full week. We have about a 40% success rate maybe for new hires panning out

    We have raised our pay rate between 5-10%. I am looking for industry dominated by China such as furniture manufacturers coming back but haven’t seen much evidence yet. China purchases a large portion of hardwood lumber produced in the US and the tariffs are definitely having a short term effect. Will it be long term? Not sure. There are some domestic customers picking up the pace for products other than the ones used in furniture but we need all sectors to flourish domestically!

    Needless to say besides these minor (or not so minor quits) I couldn’t be happier with the job President Trump has done. Especially under the circumstances.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Reloader says:
      August 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      So if someone who is very experienced at a lot of different skills, but is over 55 and therefore not really able to work 40 – 60 hours a week, you perhaps think they should not have work?

      Like

      Reply
    • CirclinTheDrain says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Back in the dark ages when I was looking for my first grown-up job out of college, all employers knew what entry level jobs were….they were jobs where you hired an enthusiastic, intelligent hard worker who may not have all the skills but is very capable of learning. Almost all employers had a paid training/apprenticeship program of some sort for a short period, then at the end of that period they decided whether you’d make a good employee or not.

      Where did that go ? Since when did employers decide the taxpayer should educate people into the workforce with advanced skills right out of hs or college, or they’d bring in an H1B ? Since when did employers decide kids right out of school, or people looking for a new career, should work at unpaid internships in hopes that there might be a paying job ? This is what all the 20 somethings complain about today. They are expected to work for free, with zero promise of a job if they perform.

      I highly suggest companies bring back those paying apprenticeship programs – create the person you want to hire. It doesn’t take that long, and you are likely to create a loyal employee with just the skills you need.

      Like

      Reply
  18. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    “Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions.”

    And yet the number of Americans with advanced degrees is at an all-time high. I guess “non-binary gender studies” and “the science of micro-aggressions” doesn’t translate well into a useful workforce… who knew? LOL 😛

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • CirclinTheDrain says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      No. Think H1B. I know a number of displaced electrical engineers and programmers with advanced degrees who cannot get a job in their field. Age discrimination is real.

      Like

      Reply
  19. mashall says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    The Business Gains are motivating.
    Let’s not give it away to foreign nationals. Make your own Country Great Again.

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/08/trumps-welfare-ban-for-immigrants-would-be-57-4b-tax-cut-for-americans/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mashall says:
      August 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      “Illegal and legal immigrant-headed households use nearly 60 percent more taxpayer-funded food stamps than households headed by native born Americans, a study conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed in 2016.

      Harvard University economist George Borjas says the country’s decades of importation of more than 1.5 million legal immigrants every year is the world’s “largest anti-poverty program” that comes at the expense of American citizens who are forced to subsidize the cost.”

      Stupid Short Sighted Americans….”all for cheap lawn and maid service and…… taco trucks.
      Allow them to rip off your Taxes, your Children’s Jobs and your Nation…while all the PC Cowards will proudly claim, “at least I was never called a racist.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. carnan43 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I did a little research yesterday. West Virginia that was running 14% unemployment in 2016 the reign of Obama was at 8.9% a couple months ago. Not too bad an improvement considering they have had a coal driven economy. Hopefully they can improve on that in the coming months. With an improvement other businesses may start up and hire.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. FerdinandAkin says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    A year from now the liberal main stream media will be decrying President Trump because GDP ONLY increased by 4.8% instead of the 5% promised. The media will also add that good economic numbers will not insulate the President from the accusations of Stormy Daniels and Omarose Onee Manigault-Newman and the citizens will rise up and demand impeachment any day now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Vicki Verego says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    My concern is the tax burden placed on small businesses. My son-in-law has his own landscaping firm. He pays 40% of his earnings in taxes. I couldn’t afford to do that. Hopefully Phase II of POTUS’ tax relief plan will address the plight of small business tax burden.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      If he’s an S Corp. he should already get a lower rate than the highest rate on “earned” (w2) income.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        Vicki’s son-in-law may be including state and local taxes in his total tax burden, which in CA, NY, and a number of other states can be quite significant, especially since the Tax Reform bill was passed.

        Like

        Reply
    • CirclinTheDrain says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Well of course. As a SBO he pays the full15.2% fica as well as whatever his federal income tax % is. He will never pay less than 25% – fica plus the lowest 10% tax rate, at a minimum.

      Like

      Reply

