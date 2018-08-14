Stunning MAGAnomic Sentiment: Small Business Optimism Survey Second Highest Reading in History….

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) is an assembly and survey of small business owners throughout the U.S. In the latest survey (full pdf here) overall optimism is the second highest ever recorded at 107.9 (the highest reading was 108 in 1983).
The full press release is available here. The full pdf of the survey is available here. The executive summary outlines the overall content and highlights the sentiment amid Main Street U.S.A.:
[…] Although some panned any celebration of the 4.1 percent second quarter GDP growth, small business owners beg to disagree. At least in the small business sector of the economy, Main Street’s performance over the last 21 months is unprecedented based on reports for the past 45 years by hundreds of thousands of NFIB’s member firms. Owners have never been so optimistic for so long. This has translated to improved employment and investment spending that buoys GDP growth, even at the end of what will be the longest expansion in modern history.
Consumer sentiment is at record high levels. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of our economy, posted 4 percent growth in Q2. Historically revised data show that consumers have been saving much more than thought, and income gains in recent months have been solid, providing support for spending in the second half. The record levels of firms reporting higher compensation is a clear indication that wages will be rising further in the second half.
COMPENSATION ANALYSIS: Reports of higher worker compensation gained a point from June to a net 32 percent of all firms, 3 points below May’s record reading of 35 percent. Plans to raise compensation rose 1 point to a net 22 percent, historically strong.
Government measures of wage and compensation gains follow movements in NFIB plans to raise compensation but with a 3 quarter lag, so government reports of rising compensation will increase even more in the second half of the year.
Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was unchanged at a net negative 1 percent, one of the very best readings in the survey’s 45 year history. (report)
♦ 35% of all businesses have raised wages; 22% more plan to raise wages. As CTH continues to note, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on wage growth lags behind the actual NFIB survey results direct from the employers.
♦ 70% of all U.S. workers work in small businesses.
Again for emphasis: This is MAGAnomics in action. Main Street is benefiting. Blue and White collar Main Street is benefiting. The Middle-Class is the primary beneficiary.
For more than 30 years the Main Street economic engine has been intentionally stalled by U.S. economic policy that has favored Wall Street and pushed a service-driven-economy narrative on the U.S. workers. Using targeted MAGAnomic Main Street policy President Trump has reversed the trend.
Main Street, and the U.S. Middle Class, is growing again.
Enjoy this.
President Trump really is “a blue-collar billionaire“.
Unfortunately the Democratic response to this will be ‘Fake News’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Neither one matters anymore.
They’re roadkill on the freeway – so to speak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In fact, without the FAKE NEWS, it would be HIGHEST IN HISTORY!
But we don’t mind, because when the Fake News DIES – VERY SOON – it WILL be the highest in history! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boom!
…and a BIGLY Thank You to President Trump and MAGA Team.
We’re still not tired of winning…we want more….where are those yummy Winimins?
LikeLike
No. The Dem and MSM response will be, “Thanks, Obama”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or they will bury it and not report at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this phrase “Blue-Collar Billionaire” Our beloved VSG PDJT.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He truly is! Our President is no longer concerned about his financial situation. Everything he does is for the everyday American men and women. That is what drives him, his Killers, his Administration and his White House Staff, including his daughter and son-in-law.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve will be revising their 3rd Quarter real GDP rate tomorrow. Look where it currently sits:
LikeLiked by 6 people
This graph by Charles Payne says it all!
LikeLiked by 10 people
This graph compares the Barry years to our President!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I remember the highest, ~3 years after Reaganomics turned the economy around. New job in booming industry, new baby, new house. 35 years later, my daughter new job (hubby), new baby, not quite new house as these are different times. Trumpnomics took ~1.5 years. Next month it will be the highest.
LikeLiked by 9 people
As a small business owner in Taxifornia let me say to President Trump a sincere and heartfelt THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 12 people
My wife was in TJ Maxx last week. All eight registers working at checkout and long lines. Never seen it before! The business of America is business. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Varney on FBN has been reporting all last week that the retail ice age is over. During the Bozo forced depression the malls near me had a vacancy rate of at least 20%. Today it is near 0%. Two malls near me are doing a total reface which has not happened since the post 911 miniboom.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great!
That will bankrupt the Washington Post Amazon!
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍🏾👍🏻
LikeLiked by 4 people
My better half and I were kicking around the idea of small town “amazon-free zones” making use of local currency – buy from main street if possible, keep track at a community level what is not available locally, and use that data as rationale for expanding inventory or new startups – we would LOVE to take a bit out of amazon if it can boost small town main street
LikeLiked by 1 person
The telling part of that graph is that Carter and Obama are battling for worst President in history. As far as losers go this is a Heavyweight battle lol
LikeLiked by 9 people
Meanwhile Reagan and our VSG battle it out on top. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’d go with Washington & Lincoln at the all-time top, but Trump is certainly challenging Reagan and FDR for modern day Presidents (1920 and on). Yes, i’m including FDR is in that group, for all he did to grow the bureaucratic state I think WWII might have turned out very differently had he not been POTUS.
LikeLike
Good catch! Also duking it out (figuratively and I’m sure he would approve and enjoy it mightily!) are President Ronald Reagan and VSGPresidentDJT for the highest result here. That’s simply delicious!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whoops Golden you beat me to it. ☺️ Winning is so much fun!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No contest – Obama wins that hands down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be Obama.
Carter was just a failure; Obama was purposely malicious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed.
Carter, as far as we know, never weaponized his intel agencies or IRS against his political enemies. Obama did.
Carter never used his skin color to gain votes. Obama did.
Carter never inflamed racial tensions by stepping into a local murder/self-defense case. Obama did.
Carter wasn’t arrogant. Obama was and is.
Carter’s foreign policies and military inaction were atrocious. Obama matched him on this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very good. That’s the way I remember it.
Add this:
Carter was stupid. Obama was/is calculated.
LikeLike
I don’t think Carter was stupid. Admiral Rickover wouldn’t have wanted him to stay in the Navy had he been dumb. I think Carter lacks and still lacks wisdom, and like many liberals considers opposition to his opinions and policies as being driven by evil. Feckless might be a better term for him.
LikeLike
Agree, dd.
He, o, was, indeed!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt about it, Carter and Obama were terrible, but for those of us old enough to remember, LBJ was the worst. He needlessly wasted thousands of lives in SE Asia with no intention of doing what was necessary to win and also wasted trillions on the Great Society which did huge damage to the social fabric of the country. He gets a pass from the MSM because he did civil rights, but we are still suffering from the results of his actions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok Crewdog, I agree 3 of the worst presidents are Johnson, Carter and the very worst Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Johnson at least had the decency to not seek reelection, after he saw the chaos he caused. In this sense, he had some honor; but still a vile, destructive president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He didn’t need to. LBJ did enough damage with the Hart-Celler Act (along with dunk-’em Teddy) and before he was president. One of the crookedest men to walk the streets of Washington D.C….
It’s too bad that we have to relearn this every generation. But, as the saying goes, those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it…
LikeLike
FDR was the worst ever!!!! We almost had a socialist collapse!!!
LikeLike
Wall Street will do everything in its power to scuttle this transfer of wealth to Mainstreet. The globalists have a plan to tank the stock market and the US Dollar. October will be a scary month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt they will try. However the underlying economy is so damn strong that when people start dumping shares to tank the market, their will be plenty of buyers to get stocks at a discount. You won’t hear any experts say that the market is artificially LOW right now, but I believe it is. And VSGPDJT must be finding this absolutely delicious. when OUR President and his Killers start rolling out Very Stable Trade Deals between Labor Day and the election in November I believe the markets will jump 10-20%. This above all else will wash the Dems away in November. If we have the DOW, Nasdaq and S&P at record levels in October (which we will) combined with all of the other successes of the President its going to be an epic beatdown of Maxine Waters Party
LikeLiked by 4 people
The problem is… conservatives need to vote. Dems/Socialists are motivated and will vote. Ohio showed that the conservatives stayed home… need to change this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we have a plan to tank them.
Ask me if I care……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you care?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American economic engine has weathered many great blows
only to emerge stronger than before.
May we keep our eyes on the Lord from Whom all Blessings flow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God will help you move mountains but you better bring a big shovel.
LikeLike
Praise the Lord and mob the ballot box.
LikeLike
They would of loved to taken the economy / market down already, but as Golfpro says the underlying foundation is extremely healthy.
Boo to Wall st, COC & the globalists. Yea ! for Main St & the citizens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dont worry about this, the globalists have promoted this to keep us in fear but the truth is they are more at risk than we are with bigger investments in the fiat currency. This is part of the plan to bring them down and transfer the wealth back to an organic base. We are headed for an era of mutual prosperity with free markets, nothing can stop it now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA! 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d like to see this report without California, New York, and possibly Washington. All the states were they are very business unfriendly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“In the latest survey (full pdf here) overall optimism is the second highest ever recorded at 107.9 (the highest reading was 108 in 1983).”
Note the 2016 spike in the graph. Barry didn’t build that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey Communist Muslim Obama,
You Did Not Build THAT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obamanomics
1. Pass Obamacare requiring large employers to provide medical insurance for full time workers, resulting in fewer new hires because of extra employment cost burden and conversion of full time workers to part time.
2. Add new government regulations to make business expansion more difficult and kill investment in energy sector.
3. Trade deals that favor other nations.
4. New government regulation of banking industry that killed availability of capital to small business.
5. Massive stimulus packages that gave us Solyndra and Cash for Clunkers.
Result: Slow growth, high unemployment, increased poverty, slowest recovery from recession in history.
Maganomics.
1. Lower taxes
2. Incentives to have big corps repatriate profits.
3. Eliminate destructive regulations.
4. Re-work trade deals on favorable terms.
5. Unleash American business to do what it does best.
Result: 4.1% increase in GDP, low unemployment, decreased poverty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plus Obumaconomics gave us High inflation which his minions refused to honestly report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WINNING! Not tired of it yet 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Man, talk about reasons to impeach! They keep adding up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. Every day seems to bring another zero reasons to impeach. Adding all these up (digging into my math knowledge), I get:
0+0+0+0+0+0……..= ZERO.
This is similar to my liberal friends telling me that the dossier is getting “more and more proven each day”. AFAIK, we still sit at zero proof!
LikeLiked by 3 people
actually laughed out loud to myself – thanks for the chuckles
LikeLiked by 2 people
You DO mean Obama – right? I mean – that graph – just WOW. It sure makes him look like a Soviet or ChiCom plant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think what these numbers could be if the GOPe had repealed Obamacare like they had been promising to do for 7 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you let NAFTA get renegotiated for more favorable terms, you will see that number explode and leave that number in the dust. NAFTA decimated manufacturing in this country, and a number of small and medium businesses that went out of business are likely to restart if NAFTA is dealt with. It might be a restart that is small and tentative at first, but enough to start putting a dent in the foreign goods that don’t compare to American made. If you think the economy is roaring now, wait til you see THAT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But, “Muh Russia”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions“
How do we combat this? We have a manufacturing business and employ around 50 people. The good news is we are growing, but it is very hard to find someone who can pass a drug screen much less a competent person help willing to work a full week. We have about a 40% success rate maybe for new hires panning out
We have raised our pay rate between 5-10%. I am looking for industry dominated by China such as furniture manufacturers coming back but haven’t seen much evidence yet. China purchases a large portion of hardwood lumber produced in the US and the tariffs are definitely having a short term effect. Will it be long term? Not sure. There are some domestic customers picking up the pace for products other than the ones used in furniture but we need all sectors to flourish domestically!
Needless to say besides these minor (or not so minor quits) I couldn’t be happier with the job President Trump has done. Especially under the circumstances.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So if someone who is very experienced at a lot of different skills, but is over 55 and therefore not really able to work 40 – 60 hours a week, you perhaps think they should not have work?
LikeLike
Back in the dark ages when I was looking for my first grown-up job out of college, all employers knew what entry level jobs were….they were jobs where you hired an enthusiastic, intelligent hard worker who may not have all the skills but is very capable of learning. Almost all employers had a paid training/apprenticeship program of some sort for a short period, then at the end of that period they decided whether you’d make a good employee or not.
Where did that go ? Since when did employers decide the taxpayer should educate people into the workforce with advanced skills right out of hs or college, or they’d bring in an H1B ? Since when did employers decide kids right out of school, or people looking for a new career, should work at unpaid internships in hopes that there might be a paying job ? This is what all the 20 somethings complain about today. They are expected to work for free, with zero promise of a job if they perform.
I highly suggest companies bring back those paying apprenticeship programs – create the person you want to hire. It doesn’t take that long, and you are likely to create a loyal employee with just the skills you need.
LikeLike
“Owners complain at record rates about labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire in June reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions.”
And yet the number of Americans with advanced degrees is at an all-time high. I guess “non-binary gender studies” and “the science of micro-aggressions” doesn’t translate well into a useful workforce… who knew? LOL 😛
LikeLiked by 4 people
No. Think H1B. I know a number of displaced electrical engineers and programmers with advanced degrees who cannot get a job in their field. Age discrimination is real.
LikeLike
The Business Gains are motivating.
Let’s not give it away to foreign nationals. Make your own Country Great Again.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/08/trumps-welfare-ban-for-immigrants-would-be-57-4b-tax-cut-for-americans/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Illegal and legal immigrant-headed households use nearly 60 percent more taxpayer-funded food stamps than households headed by native born Americans, a study conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed in 2016.
Harvard University economist George Borjas says the country’s decades of importation of more than 1.5 million legal immigrants every year is the world’s “largest anti-poverty program” that comes at the expense of American citizens who are forced to subsidize the cost.”
Stupid Short Sighted Americans….”all for cheap lawn and maid service and…… taco trucks.
Allow them to rip off your Taxes, your Children’s Jobs and your Nation…while all the PC Cowards will proudly claim, “at least I was never called a racist.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did a little research yesterday. West Virginia that was running 14% unemployment in 2016 the reign of Obama was at 8.9% a couple months ago. Not too bad an improvement considering they have had a coal driven economy. Hopefully they can improve on that in the coming months. With an improvement other businesses may start up and hire.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A year from now the liberal main stream media will be decrying President Trump because GDP ONLY increased by 4.8% instead of the 5% promised. The media will also add that good economic numbers will not insulate the President from the accusations of Stormy Daniels and Omarose Onee Manigault-Newman and the citizens will rise up and demand impeachment any day now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My concern is the tax burden placed on small businesses. My son-in-law has his own landscaping firm. He pays 40% of his earnings in taxes. I couldn’t afford to do that. Hopefully Phase II of POTUS’ tax relief plan will address the plight of small business tax burden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he’s an S Corp. he should already get a lower rate than the highest rate on “earned” (w2) income.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vicki’s son-in-law may be including state and local taxes in his total tax burden, which in CA, NY, and a number of other states can be quite significant, especially since the Tax Reform bill was passed.
LikeLike
Well of course. As a SBO he pays the full15.2% fica as well as whatever his federal income tax % is. He will never pay less than 25% – fica plus the lowest 10% tax rate, at a minimum.
LikeLike