Sketchy Erdogan Whines: “U.S. Waging Economic War Against Turkey”….

In what can only be described as the nonsensical rantings of an ideologue who refuses to even fathom the geopolitical Trump changes around him, Turkish President Recep Erdogan writes an op-ed in the New York Times to tell Americans POTUS Trump, and like-minded allies, are bullying/destroying the Turkish economy because his authoritarian regime has imprisoned an American pastor.
This is not difficult to figure out. Release American pastor Andrew Brunson, and President Trump will consider stopping. Keep the U.S. citizen detained and President Trump will continue destroying the Turkish economy. This is not hard to figure out once you accept the United States is unapologetically going to target any nation that targets American citizens.
President Erdogan is finding out that Brunson is the most expensive hostage in the history of hostage taking; however, with POTUS Trump in command it’s the kidnappers paying the price…. funny how that happens.
Further into Erdogan’s diatribe he warns: “a failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies.” Again hilarious.
DO IT. Please, DO IT. Leave NATO and the U.S./Europe is no longer constrained to confront the extremist duplicity of Turkey. Remember, when Turkey shot down the Russian fighter jet in November 2015?… then ran behind the skirt of NATO for protection against Russian retaliation. Remember that?
Recep Erdogan now threatens to form closer relationships with Russia as retaliation for the way the U.S. and NATO allies are confronting his duplicity. Hollow threats. Remember when the Russian Ambassador to Turkey was killed by a Turkish jihadist shouting allahu akbar?
Between extremist Turkey shooting down the SU-24 (’15 )and then extremist Turkey killing the Russian ambassador (’16), it’s not like Russia would not welcome the opportunity for greater, shall we say, “influence”, with an intended goal of retribution.
From the Op-Ed:
…[…] “In recent weeks, the United States has taken a series of steps to escalate tensions with Turkey, citing the arrest by the Turkish police of an American citizen, Andrew Brunson, on charges of aiding a terrorist organization. Instead of respecting the judicial process, as I urged President Trump to do in our many meetings and conversations, the United States issued blatant threats against a friendly nation and proceeded to impose sanctions on several members of my cabinet. This decision was unacceptable, irrational and ultimately detrimental to our longstanding friendship.” …
Embrace the pain Erdogan; it is not going to stop.
…”He’s horrid, just horrid; there’s no telling what that, that man, will do next…. and the mean tweets are, well, just too much…. Too much. But still… yet… it, his people seem to like him more than our own people seem to like us… how can this be? America this, America that, always with this America-First nonsense.. He’s horrible”… “Junker even got smashed this morning because he couldn’t calm his nerves again. Poor man”… “The beast just terrifies all of us” … “Shhhh, I think he’s coming”…
BOHICA (Bend Over, Here It Comes Again) is an item of acronym slang which grew to regular use amongst the United States armed forces during the Vietnam War.[1][self-published source][2] It is used colloquially to indicate that an adverse situation is about to repeat itself, and that acquiescence is the wisest course of action. ..you bad Wendy.. hahaha..
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=BOHICA
Turkey has not been an ally in truth for years. High time we recognized that. Get them out of Nato as soon as yesterday. Get the Incirlik airbase shut down, and find a better option there even faster than yesterday. They are not to be trusted.
Undercutting Israel, beating up people on American streets, looking the other way when help could be provided to Americans. Threatening all about them – Kurds, Jews, Europeans, destroying churches, and anybody else they can punish.
Nations do not have friends, they have interests; our interest does not coincide with Turkey.
A decade ago on a messageboard I remember reading the posts of a guy named “Bill” from Hawaii who was outraged at the treatment of interpreter SIbel Edmonds, who tried to be a whistleblower about Turkish influence over the FBI around the time of 9/11.
Bill was roundly abused for the repetition of his accusations. Judge for yourself if he was right to be outraged
http://www.baltimorechronicle.com/050704SibelEdmonds.shtml
“Bill” also up in arms over the heroin trade funneled through Turkey
“Go ahead, Make My Day”
Trump needs to shoot for the overthrow of Erdogan. The release of the pastor isn’t sufficient at this point.
The US success rate of over throwing governments we don’t like is pretty close to zero. The Shah of Iran is a good reminder of meddling gone bad.
Ayatollah Khomeini was a CIA asset flown in from Paris once the ’79 revolution started. You know how the globalists have been importing radical Islam into the West for the last half decade? They had to import it into the Middle East first. That was Khomeini. Here’s what Iran looked like before their Revolution:
Time to stuff the Turkey.
Russia used the same term “economic war”. Russia, China, Turkey using MSM’s talking points about isolation etc. Them & others trying to get coalitions together to try to have at least some strength against PDJT, but it doesn’t seem to be working.
Trump is to Turkey, what Jefferson was to Tripoli. Enough is ENOUGH!
Interesting didn’t we engage Barbary Coast 10 to 15 years? I have no idea why we don’t just blow somali Pirates off the face of the earth?
We had to build a Navy first. It took a while.
I don’t think it is pastor Andrew Brunson that is causing this but the purchasing of a advanced Russian antiaircraft missile system just after he hopes to receive F35 stealth fighters. It is felt that Erdogan and Russians working together will discover weakness in the F-35 radar jamming and avoidance system. Developing this with Russia would be counterproductive to NATOs war fighting abilities.
And doesn’t Turkey manufacture portions of the F35? Like a large part of the fuselage???
Quite – but that follows a US planned coup in 2016 prevented because Russia warned Erdogan in advance.
It is all the MIC/CIA swamp under Obama, but now they have got Trump acting as chief apologist for them instead.
Nato is to protect turkey from russia but they buy anti ac missles from them? In what world is that normal?
In this same normal world where Germany opens a huge new pipeline so they can buy gas from Russia while bypassing Ukraine (so they won’t be affected if Russia shuts off Ukraine’s gas) while complaining that they shouldn’t meet their defense commitments and the US should pick up the slack defending them from Russia.
Erdogan: “U.S Waging Economic War Against Turkey”.
Erdogan longing for the good ole days when Obama was pResident. Erdogan would have held out until Obama gave him 10 convicted terrorists and 2 pallets of cash.
the price is now:
1. Release the pastor.
2. Buy a China sized order of soybeans.
Turkey is irrelevant. Leave them to fend for themselves.
Sketchy Erdogan and the New York Times, what a coincidence!!
Please don’t throw me in that brier patch! Ha ha! What a maroon!
Turkish President Recep Erdogan writes an op-ed in the New York Times to tell Americans POTUS Trump——– And what better way to do it then by going to the failing NYT?!?!?!
Anyone else notices that Pompeo always seems to,be enjoying himself with POTUS? He looks like a man who thoroughly loves/enjoys his boss and his job.
So this one publishes an editorial in English in a U.S. paper bashing the U.S. President — helps me understand why Canada’s tweet in Arabic caused such outrage with MbS.
Crazy talk here – this is not about a pastor. FFS – 2 years ago the US sponsored a military coup against Erdogan. They want him dead. They are arming the PKK terrorists against Erdogan.
Now Erdogan is actually a nastier leader than Gadaffi or Assad, but he has only had the full force of American hate speak against him for 2 years. They want him dead, just like they wanted Gadaffi dead and still want Assad dead.
The trade war is neither here nor there – by Christmas they’ll be tying to get UN permission for a no-fly zone because Turkey is fighting against the terrorist PKK (Libya all over again) and guess where the Kurds get their weapons from.
Erdogan ran the coop, a false flag.
Turkish lawyers want to raid İncirlik Air Base and arrest U.S. Air Force officers
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2018/08/09/turkish-lawyers-want-to-raid-incirlik-air-base-and-arrest-us-air-force-officers/
Does the US still have Nukes at İncirlik Air Base?
Not likely to be officially confirmed or denied….. but I’d hate any Nukes to fall under Turkish control.
The deal to sell F35s to Turkey….which Congress wants to block but Trump has wanted to proceed with….needs to be cancelled.
Allow it. Money and jobs in the bank. Trump hasn’t declared war on Turkey. He’s waiting for Turkey to declare war on the USA. And it’s only a few F-35s that U.S. military can easily take out by non-conventional means.
Why sell such advanced Stealth aircraft to Turkey?
Great storytelling and probably true. Thanks for the laugh.
Trump understands psychopath Islamist Erdogan is not a friend to the West. He’s nobody’s friend but he does support Iran.
Is it possible Trump is working around getting Turkey out of NATO? I think Yes.
But you want to sell Stealth F35s to them 😱
My patience and sympathy for Turkish interests evaporated fifteen years ago. Let them crumble and rot for a while, until they remember how behave towards those they’d wish called them friends.
Turkey, and Iran, and Lebanon, and Jordan, and Morocco, and Libya, and Afghanistan, and the Emirates, and many, many other countries, need to review their contemporary attitudes towards that end.
Erdogan was playing the US, Russia, ISIS, and the tertiary proxies against one another for years. It was a good play with Obama was in office and HRC/JEB! in the batter’s box.
Unfortunately for the Tin-pot of Turkey, someone willing up blow the many facades of “international diplomacy” wound up in the White House. No more games. Nor more whack-a-mole. Bad time for an aspiring strong-man to realize he’s burned all his bridges.
