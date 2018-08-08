Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller is Now Implicated in Collusion and Soft Coup Attempt….

Interesting. As previously said: the biggest takeaway from the documents today, showing the 2017 communication between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr, is the fact that Steele viewed Robert Mueller as part of the soft coup team.
In this interview Rudy Giuliani goes further than ever before in calling out the nature of the DOJ/FBI investigation; and specifically outlining the Robert Mueller team as part of the larger conspiracy group to take-down President Donald Trump.
According to Giuliani this information/evidence will surface over the next year to year-and-a-half, and will lead to a fundamental change in the institutions of the Department of Justice and FBI.
You can call it a soft coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
Next year and next year to half? It seems Mueller is not going anywhere. Can not wait deep state and previous administration indictment.
Sorry but I have to call BS!
This November Election is for all the damn marbles! Our President absolutely understands it. Lose the House and you lose any chance on changing the Immigration Laws and building the WALL.
Our President is going to campaign like their is no tomorrow. He is also going to drop every damn bomb that he and his Killers (including Rudy) in their arsenal. Remember when he shared the story about Ivanka saying to him around 5:00pm on Election Night that the exit polling didn’t look good. He said to her that whatever happens tonight, I LEFT IT ALL ON THE FIELD. He had no regrets.
That is how a WINNER thinks! That same attitude will be how he feels on November 6th because he is going to unload every arsenal in his control.
Rudy tonight is telling Mueller, the Democrat Party, MSM etc. that the time is nearly upon us.
We are in for an incredible 95 days!
I hope it is far sooner than that – and includes arrest and indictments (though at this point, I’d be fine with some arkancides).
We are far closer to open warfare than many believe, and I really would rather not see the country go through that.
I was glad that Rudy said that “over the next year or two” the crimes of the “investigators” would become the issue. To me, that implies they’ve carefully considered how it will all unfold.
They can’t have their finger on the pulse of every community. There are already plenty of combustibles just waiting for a spark.
Time is not on our side when there are already two different versions of ‘justice’.
Fle,
As you have so rightfully pointed out so many times, this Nov. will be a Red Wave Tsunami…..and we WILL hold BOTH the House and the Senate.
Not only that, Jim Jordan IS going to be the next Speaker of the House.
Saying this DOES NOT MEAN we can sit back and not put forth maximum effort, but the trends are there and so are the numbers.
You are also absolutely correct that PDJT has a few MOABs up his sleeve that are going to FLATTEN the dems just ahead of Nov. Take a look at how the Manafort trial is going for Team Mulehead. In fact, at this point I’m beginning to suspect Judge Ellis allowed the case go forward just to show how corrupt and unethical the Mueller team is. He had one of their prosecutors in tears yesterday….literal tears…and said so on the record.
We are indeed in for an incredible 3 months ahead. More winning, and yet more on top of that. PDJT is 10 steps ahead of the enemy. It is a wonder to behold and watch unfold.
After reading your post, I can sleep well this evening!
Lose the house and we lose a lot more than the wall.
I agree President Trump will campaign like there is not tomorrow. Now is also the time that everyone that supports his agenda needs to (1) vote; (2) actively support candidates that are supportive of his agenda; and (3) seek to get as many like-minded voters to the polls as possible.
Wonder if Rudy is trying to give a false sense of security to the black hats. If they think they have a year or more, they may strategize differently. But at the same time, we all know too well how long it has taken to get even this far. So it might be a realistic time frame. Doesn’t mean that the black hats will escape a heavy salvo before the midterms.
That is why we hired PDJT. He is a winner. And of course to expose and clean up this mess.
Ohh ! the money I would pay to see, Rosy Comey Mueller Warner Rubio Burr all marched out in handcuffs.
I think if I heard correctly Giuliani said the Mueller investigation will be closed by September, then the investigation of the investigators (Mueller’s marauders) will commence and be a year, year and a half to bring major reforms to FBI and DOJ.
Exactly! WTH, why so long? This needs to come out before November!
Why do you see such narrow possibilities?
I can see Mueller being forced to wrap up his “investigation”, exonerating PDJT, and later on being shown to have been part of the coupists group.
I urge folks to remember that things move slowly in DC and we here at CTH know FAR more than the general public does, so while WE see the need and evidence for indictments, a large portion of our fellow countrymen do not.
Yet.
watching other fox hosts (ie even temps like tammy bruce), i think it goes beyond hannity…some idiot exec must be ordering them to interrupt, to keep a oh so tight schedule…the theory probably is the ‘tension’ makes for exciting television..
this idiot exec probably points to the high ratings as proof for this tactic..meanwhile they lose hundreds of thousands of potential viewers bc of these shenanigans
i assume there are interviewees who have enough pull that they wont allow the interruptions
They have lost me because of their BS shenanigans.
I know! Sooo frickin annnoyyinng!😡
No kidding Sundance. I just want to punch my fist into the TV screen, grab his head & scream “Shut the f*** up you idiot!”
It’s really getting on my nerves
We found out that he’d been a prison guard and his family had been cops. That matters to me about as much as Kasich’s dad’s mailman job.
I think I heard Jay S on the radio show..tell Hannity to..hold on..when he was making a point and SH was interrupting…he did shut up..It seriously drives me nuts…
Common listening problem in today’s society, I’m afraid.
Hannity listens for what he can say next, not listening to hear what the other person says. He’s not thinking about what the other person is saying as much as what he wants to say in response to it.
Part of this, too, is his huge ego. His lack of humility does himself, and therefore his audience, a great disservice.
Can’t watch his show for that reasons n. So full of himself.
the cynical side of me watches this and says: rudy seems to be offering a peace branch/deal to mueller…ie. we are not going to try for prosecutions of the black hats.. wholesale reforms will suffice
you guys can skate if you end the probe pronto etc
If they give a pass to those who orchestrated all of this, there is no law in this country and we will go downhill fast from here.
No prisoners !!!!!
Precisely. And I believe what his constituents want most, is to see him drain the swamp. Sure, economics are good, but I think the majority of his supporters want to see justice served.
6 years from now some other traitor will sell out the USA to China and we will be back where we started IF NO ONE GOES TO JAIL!
An open civil war would be better except the UN thugs would intervene and turn the USA into another commie vassal state.
Nice presentation tonight with the great Lou Dobbs!
No way in ten times of hell are these guys going to skate. Everything would be lost otherwise and the USA would be like all other corrupt crooked countries.
This is the moment you are looking for….
PDJT, being ridiculed by Obama at the 2011 WH Correspondents dinner.
POTUS didn’t go through all the aches and pains for running for office to let the nation’s (and his own) retribution upon our enemies slip away unserved..
You can absolutely COUNT on that like Hillary telling a lie.
Maybe but I think you read more into what he said than at least I took from the interview. I heard Rudy say that “Mueller is going to have a lot to answer for” and that the investigations have been “corrupt through and through”. Nowhere did he say they had any intention of letting them off the hook. Otherwise this would be over in the next 1-2 months (and could have been over a six months ago) not in a year to a year and a half.
My take of the interview is Giuliani is signaling without saying it directly out loud that there is a lot more going on behind the scenes and that it is going to get much hotter for the investigators from here on out. Those who are culpable and need to be held accountable for their crimes have only one chance and that is to decisively win in November to shut down all of the investigations that are underway.
Who is heading the Criminal Investigation into all this?
Our Eagle – President Trump:
An eagle in flight can reputedly sight a rabbit two miles away. From its perch at the top of trees, the eagle can dive at speeds of 125–200 miles per hour to catch its prey by its talons.
So nobody?
“Our Eagle” is not a prosecutor.
Doesnt add anything to starting a proper CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION… but a good segue to a song….
A POTUS has many powers, but does NOT personally engage in Criminal investigations, let alone indictments, prosecutions. He appoints “STAFF” to do that stuff… AG, Head of FBI etc….
“An eagle in flight can reputedly sight a rabbit two miles away.”
I read somewhere about 40 years ago that a bird of prey’s eyesight is so acute that it is equivalent to a person being able to read a newspaper about a quarter of a mile away.
Why Huber of course.
/sarc
I’ve been saying Mueller was the insurance policy and in on the coup so long I don’t even remember when I started 🙂 See http://www.CreepsOnAMission.com
Sidney, what do you think about Rosenstein?
Mueller has to have Rosenstein to approve everything so do you see Rosenstein as an active player or hoodwinked into things?
Seriously? At this late date can anyone possibly think of Rosenstein as anything other than maleficent?
Absolutely. He signed a BS FISA warrant and should have recused himself
I agree 1000%.
Sidney!!
Love ya so much. Big fan. And yes, you have indeed been saying that, all along. Hope all is well with you and God bless and protect you! Give ’em heck, patriot!!
“I’ve been saying Mueller was the insurance policy and in on the coup so long…”
Yes, that is why Lisa Page said she would have to read “All the President’s Men” to brush up on Watergate.
The Special Counsel was the ‘Insurance Policy’ and with a completely corrupt Senate they knew they could manipulate the DOJ in appointing one. (A Special Prosecutor was appointed by Congress but that law was rescinded.)
The First step was making sure the Trump AG HAD to recuse from anything to do with the campaign. Sessions was confirmed with a 52–47 vote and pushed into recusal. (Rudy would have been in the same position as would most other Trump picks. If not they would just not be confirmed.)
That left Sally Yates as #2. The Conspirators must have been really P.O’ed at her for getting herself fired by Trump over the ‘Muslim Ban’ BEFORE she could appoint a Special Counsel. There must have been a mad scramble to come up with someone else who would shove the knife in.
Remember AG Sessions FIRED Rosey. It was President Trump who refused his resignation. link
So who recommended President Trump keep that backstabbing POS?
Roger Stone says it was Reince Priebus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2aqz_O1how
Mulehead is the dirtiest prosecutor I have ever seen.
Yes, and our VSGPDJT knows this. He knows how many lives have been ruined because of “some” over zealous crooked prosecutors. I think a number of scores will be settled when all the trash is taken out.
It’s become positively Dickensian; a hopelessly inverted version of Bleak House… mud, mud, mud everywhere…
Mueller will bring report just before midterm and full of obstruction of justice charges. This will give fuel to fake msm and democrats to change house and senate. Impeachment will not be there but try to make him one term president that is all game an keeping him busy in nonsense fights for next 2 years.
I expect Trump has several MOABS in his pocket ready to smother Mueller’s Hail Mary.
By the very nature of all they do, they being the major players, there’s no other way to view them except as corrupt and/or criminal miscreants
There’s been no concrete, sane or rational explanations to confront the allegations. To the contrary, they answer with platitudes, fluff & even more corruption
It’s painfully obvious & an absolute joke to thinking Americans, but, there lies the problem. We need more thinking Americans
Blame John Dewey and John D. Rockefeller for Dumbing Down America
It was intentional.
Mc Naughton has become a Seer. I thought his painting was good but it seemed a bit dramatic for the handful of Trump tweets at the time. I don’t beleive he was even calling Mueller out by name when McNaughton painted this.
In case it wasn’t clear what I was referencing.
I think a lot of people would like to see Mr. Mueller taken outside and using that magnifying glass to focus the sun to burn his retinas out.
He doesn’t use those eyes to see any good, anyway -so what does he need them for?
Judges 16:21 But the Philistines took him, and put out his eyes, and brought him down to Gaza, and bound him with fetters of brass; and he did grind in the prison house.
At what point does the deep state say “UNCLE”?
Are they all being blackmailed with Epstein Island videos? Who has those videos?
Do they continue to push until the “nightstand” is the last action?
Power is the lifeblood of the Swamp. That suggests they will never give up.
This is the Mother Of All October Surprises!
October is too late.
Trump must declassify now if the House Intel Committee is to have time to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issues referrals for prosecution before they lose the House, control over the Intel Committee, and subpoena power.
Time is critical now. If Trump does not act, Republicans will lose Congress and the MAGA agenda will be over.
My hope is after hearing Rep. Nunes mention recently they are interviewing people during the recess all of this ties in with Rudy tonight and the other recent article Sundance posted on the Solomon,Carter and York leaks. Those leaks showing Steele and his connection to the oligarch well before the Dossier are gold.
It appears to me that Giuliani just alluded to the plan that is in place by saying “when this is all over I will tell you why”. I believe this is a very well planned operation that the White House has full control over. These people are all pawns in their own demise and the distraction of the Mueller investigation and the media machinations are keeping them busy running in circles and in full view while the truth is slowly being leaked out so the unwoke masses doesn’t go into full shock, fear and chaos. It is maddening to us though. But overall things are going extremely well and we are in the best position ever to take back our country with as little disruption as possible.
I have said this many times here for those with the game, 3D chess type analogies. You act like there is no opponent. No matter how good your plan maybe, your opponent still gets to play. The status quo works in their favor through the election.
As Flep said up thread, PT will go all out to win. I hope he is right. Time is running out.
The activities occurring after the election, and more so after the Inauguration, are far more sinister than mere dirty tricks.
Conspiring with a foreign state and multiple foreign intelligence services to subvert the Constitution and overthrow the government of the United States is a seditious plot; a coup attempt.
We’re talking death penalty stuff here. The Rosenbergs were executed for less.
As the Hilderbeast so aptly put it. “….we will ALL HANG” And I think that means about 1/2 of DC and a chunk of Virginia and Maryland as well.
The Democrats (and Swamp RINOs) for months have been saying in response to every new fact showing FBI / DOJ impropriety: “This has nothing to do with Mueller !”
Looks like this has everything to do with Mueller !
Vacationing in Switzerland now and great to have CTH to keep up with latest on Mueller, et all.
I attended 4 rallies during campaign and 2 since election.
We need at least weekly rallies with POTUS relentlessly exposing Deep State plot week by week in dramatic fashion — best way to break through MSM boycott of full and true story and FORCE MSM to cover and comment on it.
Hi, Mike!
Gestapo Bob and the “Thug Life” Prosecutors are an embarrassment. The DOJ and FBI are as corrupt as any Mob Organization. Sad days in the U.S.A #WWG1WGA
Wouldn’t it be sweet if Mueller is exposed as the corrupt Deep Stater that he is?
Nothing is going to come out over the next year to year and a half if Democrats take over the House and Adam Schiff runs the House Intel Committee.
And the Democrats WILL take over the House if it doesn’t significantly come out before November.
If Trump doesn’t declassify now, Nunes and Jordan can’t act, and he will miss his one chance to expose the conspiracy and clean up the FBI and DOJ.
It seems like President Trump has his own Karl Rove advising him to roll over for the Democrats and intel agencies.
The Deep State can never say, “Uncle,” because they are being held accountable for evil crimes against a country and it’ people. They will go down fighting to the bitter end.
