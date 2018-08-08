More Communication Between Chris Steele and Bruce Ohr is “Leaked”?….

There’s something about the construct of these releases that just doesn’t pass the proverbial sniff test. John Solomon –SEE HERE– Sara Carter –SEE HERE– and Byron York –SEE HERE– each writing articles from what appears to be the same sourcing and reference framework; however, each being very opaque in describing their sourcing and context.
The transparent lack of providing the sourcing context (who is providing the information/documents and why are they providing it), for their seemingly coordinated articles has the historic hallmark of controlled narrative distribution. I’ll come back to that…. for now, let’s look at the Solomon release where he provides the documents to support his authorship. Go read it HERE.
The key takeaway within the 2017 communication between Bruce Ohr and Chris Steele, seemingly glossed over amid the granular presentation, is that Christopher Steele viewed Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the “small group team.” The fact that Steele viewed Mueller as an extension of the Strzok, Comey, Page and McCabe objective is a rather big deal, yet generally not given much attention.
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
Here’s the documents as provided to, and released by, John Solomon:
Again, the key takeaway here is that Christopher Steele viewed Robert Mueller and the team as allies in an ideological quest…. and throughout 2017 DOJ Bruce Ohr did nothing to dissuade Steele from holding that opinion. Ergo, Robert Mueller is part of the Deep State coup attempt.
Overlay on this timeline the internal interviews (within the DOJ/FBI) with Bruce Ohr who was participating in the communication as outlined in the FD-302 release:
Senator Chuck Grassley letter to Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).
Also worth overlaying is the communication between lobbyist Adam Waldman as Waldman was working as a go-between for contact between Chris Steele and Vice-Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner:
.
That’s the raw data. CTH is trying to avoid selling a specific narrative, because it appears John Solomon, Sara Carter and Byron York are doing exactly that. Something isn’t OK here… my spidey senses are setting off alarm bells.
Who is giving these documents to John Solomon? Why are they giving these documents to John Solomon? What is the purpose of giving these documents to John Solomon?
EXAMPLE: […] The exchange – one of several in which Steele proposed a return to the Russia probe – has captured the attention of investigators in Congress and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Some of them told me they are stunned that a top Rosenstein aide would even consider restoring Steele to the case, and with good reason. […] in a private letter to Congress, shown to me, Rosenstein declared he was unaware of Ohr’s activities with Steele. Ohr was “not assigned to the Russia investigation and he was not in the chain of command,” Rosenstein wrote. “Any involvement Mr. Ohr had in this matter was without my knowledge.”
There is a motive to leaking this information to John Solomon.
Who are the “investigators” within congress AND the DOJ that are so willing to give documents to Solomon to support his reporting?
My own cynical review takes me back to the recent release of the FISA application and the mysterious unredacted date (3/17/17) that allowed us to connect-the-dots and see how the Senate Intelligence Committee had the original, full and unreadacted FISA application… which was transparently leaked by James Wolfe…. and yet no-one caught it or reported on it… and the media were/are hiding their knowledge therein…. and Wolfe was never charged by the DOJ with leaking it.
Essentially, what the sum total of all of this tells me is: the battle of White Hats -vs- Black Hats, inside the institutions of the DOJ/FBI, continues.
There is a specific intent on covering-up the severity of the corruption within the DOJ and FBI; and there is some entity…. some small and obscure -yet motivated- entity… within the institution; that is trying to head-off the cover-up.
This is all happening while congress is out-of-session for August. So, who is the controlling entity here delivering these leaks?
Are they leaks?… or are they “controlled releases”?
Why only Solomon, Carter and York?
Sorry, but I have more questions than answers and my own intellectual trust meter is pegged in the red; as CTH anticipates a likelihood this is the traditional chaff and countermeasures approach to the Deep Swamp cover-up.
If there wasn’t a cover-up in the works, there would be no need to hide the James Wolfe leak of the highly classified FISA application…. and he would be under indictment for it.
SD this gave me goosebumps! I noticed you retweeted it.
From the article linked above:
Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity President Trump will not sit with Mueller in a perjury trap. He then directed his comments to Robert Mueller: “Stop the nonsense! You are trying to trap him because you don’t have a case!”
Rudy then dropped this bomb!
Rudy Giuliani: The real story here is not that this case is going to fizzle. It’s going to BLOW UP on them! The real question is what we talked about before. There’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet. A lot more to the obstruction of justice , to the collusion, to the fake dossier.
Rudy Giuliani: To try to bring Steele back in when he was completely discredited… And Mueller is going to have a lot to answer for. I said a long time ago the investigation here has to be on the investigators. Cuz we can’t let this happen again in America.
This November Election is for all the damn marbles! Our President absolutely understands it. Lose the House and you lose any chance on changing the Immigration Laws and building the WALL.
Our President is going to campaign like their is no tomorrow. He is also going to drop every damn bomb that he and his Killers (including Rudy) in their arsenal. Remember when he shared the story about Ivanka saying to him around 5:00pm on Election Night that the exit polling didn’t look good. He said to her that whatever happens tonight, I LEFT IT ALL ON THE FIELD. He had no regrets.
That is how a WINNER thinks! That same attitude will be how he feels on November 6th because he is going to unload every arsenal in his control.
Rudy tonight is telling Mueller, the Democrat Party, MSM etc. that the time is nearly upon us.
We are in for an incredible 95 days!
September 7, 2018.…the Friday after the Labor Day holiday….official end of summer…adults back to adult things. Kids back in school….this is the MOAB day…it is also my brother’s birthday and the day my wife chose to retire after 42 years of being a Surgery Nurse. All the aspects are aligning…It is going to be historic, glorious and dangerous….PRAY.
“September 7, 2018.…the Friday after the Labor Day holiday….official end of summer…adults back to adult things. Kids back in school….this is the MOAB day…”
___________________
The moment the kids are back in school, the Deep State begins the false-flag school shootings again.
That’s how they control the narrative to distract. Whenever something damaging is about to happen (to them), they initiate a mass-casualty event.
Like clockwork.
Whatever Trump is going to do, I wish he would do it before the kids are back in the kill zone again.
Lose the house and even the lazy ass Dems will impeach him. This fall, PDJT will be campaigning for his job as well as a GOP congress….and he’s got to inspire folk to come out in numbers to over come the real blue wave…. The massive Dem voter fraud coming this way.
Stop 🛑! He isn’t getting impeached. We will have 57 to 60 seats in the damn Senate! No damn Republican Senator will throw their career and life away to impeach him. They need 67 Senator!
Well he would not be be forced from office, thankfully because ,as you point out , the GOP Senate wouldn’t join a Dem house in such proceedings . But recall these GOP folks wanted President Trump to step aside , to be replaced by Mr. Pence ” for the sake of the party “just before the 2016 election. They are not to be trusted. The bottom line is , get out and vote !
Your final point says it all!
The House can impeach but the Senate would have to remove a President. Best thing is to just not allow the demoncrats to win anything. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your right 😉
House impeaches.
Senate convicts.
Theoretically, he could be impeached but definitely not convicted.
The impeachment would damage the Dems because it would be seen by the majority of people as totally political.
Being foolish has never stopped them.
Thanks 🙏 for correcting me and pointing that out. With that being said, my point is that our President isn’t going anywhere for the next 6+ years.
🙏
Key John Solomon/Hill clip:
‘Whatever that “truth” was to Steele, a new truth – one kept from lawmakers for a long time – seems clear: The foreign spy Hillary Clinton and the DNC used to find political dirt to beat Donald Trump in the election was hanging around the DOJ and the FBI long after he was supposed to be gone.’
LORD, as You exposed Haman’s treacherous [gallows’] plot to Mordecai, by Your Wisdom, explose and convict this sinister, evil plot by the anti-America, Dem/GOP swamp ‘deep state’ against President Trump AND America, for Your Glory, [ASAP please, LORD.] Amen…
You can’t see me, but I am giving you a standing ovation! 🙂
Excellent!
TY
Agree with the importance of keeping the House for all kinds of reasons, but I don’t think that losing the House STOPS Trump from releasing all kinds of stuff that, in the end, reveals the corruption, the sedition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! However, better to let as much out before the election if it would push the results to our side.
Lemme guess: after Giuliani said that, Sean said “tuck tock” -yes?
Not trying to make light of this, but the volume of infuriating information is disproportionate to any accountability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S/b tick tock
Rudy was confident tonight seemed almost well giddy, like he knew something was coming or happening
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙏🏻
My gut tells me that Bruce Ohr and his wife have been singing like songbirds to keep him employed by the JD and is why last December when he was scheduled to testify in front the Senate Intelligence Committee it was cancelled at the last minute. Trump’s team has intentionally waited so long to continually ensnare all the criminal participants until the right time; Now is the right time
Cuck tock…
😂😂 That cracked me up. Thank you for the much needed chuckles!🙏🏻 getting punchie
Well, I guess you could say I AM trying to make light of this. 😎
Thanks for this…There are no words to describe how much I hate “tick tock” and “BOOM!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Essentially, what the sum total of all of this tells me is: the battle of White Hats -vs- Black Hats, inside the institutions of the DOJ/FBI, continues.”
And how is it that Session’s DOJ is a Black Hat Organization? How is it that the DOJ is still Strzok’s Insurance Policy?
The clear answer is that Jeff is a Black Hatter masquerading a a White Hat.
Worse than the DOJ turned into an Antifa tool used against DJT is that Antifa has been turned loose on America. If Trump does not defend himself from a department that works for him, it invites VIOLENT LAWLESSNESS against Americans.
Violation of the First Amendment is no accident, it is part of the Antifa pattern.
So Trump — a world-class negotiator who has dealt with cut-throat construction industry giants, the mafia, and lately dictators — cannot figure this out about Sessions? Is that what you are saying? That Trump is a bad judge of character and is being duped or is just stupid/incompetent? That’s what the Dems, Hollywoods, and NeverTrumpers say.
Or does Trump know all of this and has an endgame in mind? Does Trump look or act worried about anything? What does he know that we do not know (yet)?
I’m with Trump.
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Senator/AG Sessions will surprise many, like Br’er Rabbit…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the trash is taken out, there will be profound silence from our fellow treepers who are so quick to lose faith. Please naysayers, read The Art of the Deal. VSGPDJT has a long memory, a great sense of justice, and a keen wit. IMHO, he also likes irony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And how is it that Session’s DOJ is a Black Hat Organization? … The clear answer is that Jeff is a Black Hatter masquerading a a White Hat.”
Jeff is not a black hat! Get a grip!
Why are these people still employed, why do the past players still have security clearance? When will PDJT declassified a few things? Why does a NYT” reporter” have documents that congress can’t get?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because S.T.I.N.G.
I share your suspicions and spidey senses.
I think we all knew Trump would open a can of sunlight/whoopass right before the midterms…they’re just getting ahead of it the guilty and complicit that is.
I pray you are right. That there is some pushback.
Hopefully, but there MUST be some indictments or it will mean nothing again and just another deep state win and fizzle
I think Trump has impeccable timing. He will blow it up when he is ready, and when it will be most effective. JMO
I’m concerned that an orchestrated October surprise might be viewed by many fence-sitters as a little too convenient. That leaves the rest of August and September for JS to redeem himself and save the world.
PTrump is President for 2 years and knows all. He already setup the game and timings hopefully starting from mid August so Mueller will be completely discredited. PTrump never plays game without done deal.
Coverup continues. What’s PDJT gonna do?
Because I trust PDJT i don’t wonder, worry or ask questions.
Mrsqt: I love your answer and what I feel also! To bad many here are so negative!
See post above you. ⬆
Rosenstein pens a private letter exonerating himself, and it makes it into the public domain? What a clever plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It appears to just be more moves on the chessboard to me. There is always a reason as to the timing of such releases and who will carry the water.
Perhaps Rosenstein has finally come over from the dark side? This would certainly quicken the pace and those in danger of being caught up in this scandal will begin to scramble, further pushing developments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that everyone in the middle of this realizes the stakes are getting higher. At the end there will be only one standing: Trump or the Swamp.
I think there are people like Rosenstein and Wray who are on the fence. Their background would put them with the Swamp but they, better than anyone, can see that the Swamp may go down.
So they are trying to hedge and not choose sides, to survive whoever wins.
If Trump starts to get the upper hand, they jump on the bandwagon… “we were with you all the way!”
If Trump looks like losing they will stab him in the back for sure !
Pray for President Trump !
Rosenstein chose sides the day he wrote his letter to President Trump recommending Comey be fired. He did so with full knowledge that Sessions was recused and that it would be up to him to decide what happened next. He knew all along that Comey would push for a SC to investigate President Trump and the Judas he is he proceeded to appoint the insurance policy = Mueller as SC. Mueller himself was Director of the FBI for years and I have no doubt he personally signed off on many other fraudulent FISA court filings. He is doing what he is doing in an attempt to save his own ass and that of everyone he put into senior positions across the FBI.
My two cents but I long ago concluded RR and RM were corrupt up to their teeth.
LikeLike
Rosenstein is pure DC swamp and I doubt he would flip. Tracybeanz on Twitter did a thread suggesting that Adam Waldman is the source for the Solomon/Carter/York stories today because he has sour grapes with Senator Warner and others.
It also seems plausible that Rosenstein is trying to CYA. One thing I keep going back to is the young intel guy that was on General Flynn’s team, Ezra Cohen Watnick.
As far as someone being a white hat mole at the DOJ, President Trump ordered Sessions to hire him as DOJ Counter Intel Aide. That always struck me as odd.
LikeLike
ya its all a never-ending puzzle…gotta hand it to the black hats: they are playing a pair of deuces, but just dont throw in the cards…the watergate conspirators were pikers in contrast…by this time in watergate, i believe there had been confessions galore…
they really think they can skate somehow…deny deny lie and lie…very impressive.
that being said, i expect to hear something from assange within next two weeks…but wouldnt be shocked if he turns out to be black hat in some way himself… the leak last night about the man who may be ‘forced’ to come back etc may have been a preemptive leak— to show a connection between assange and the black hats—therefore to disparage a future assange interview with senate intel schmucks which would be pro black hat
who knows
IMO Assange is a black hat America-hating elitist who feels that the rules shouldn’t apply to him because he has the world’s best interests at heart. A NGO globalist, a modern-day Klaus Fuchs. He’ll work with or betray anybody or anything as long as it hurts the USA because he thinks we’re the greatest threat mankind faces.
You’re amazing, Sundance, in your ability to sift through, collate, and weave the many seemingly disparate threads into a cohesive fabric.
Me? I have one giant headache.😯
James Wolfe was arrested, I thought.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/07/senior-senate-staffer-james-a-wolfe-arrested-for-leaking-classified-documents-to-multiple-media-outlets-indictment-pdf-below/
However, the Hannity and Ingraham shows tonight were odd in the presentations. I had trouble making the connections of the interviews.
He was charged with Lying to the FBI.
He was NOT charged with the leaks or any of the very bad stuff.
Holding it over his head like a carrot vs stick? Is there a statute of limitations for charges?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is infuriating…I remember the reporting of the indictment, but the reason completely left my memory.
How convenient.
Perhaps he cut a deal, too?
Thank you, Sundance……it’s definitely hitting the fan, isn’t it?
“Cuz we can’t let this happen again in America.” Mayor Giuliani
“Since High Treason was, and arguably remains, the most serious capital crime, testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act was required to convict, and the punishment in the Eighteenth century was severe. Blackstone states that “the punishment of high treason in general is very solemn and terrible”:
1. That the offender be drawn to the gallows, and not be carried or walk: though usually (by connivance length ripened by humanity into law) a sledge or hurdle is allowed, to preserve the offender from the extreme torment of being dragged on the ground or pavement
2. That he be hanged by the neck and then cut down alive
3. That his entrails be taken out and burned, while he is yet alive
4. That his head be cut off
5. That his body be divided in four parts
6. That his head and quarters be at the king’s disposal [6].
The punishment did not end with the personal suffering of the offender; the punishment extended to his or her family. The law states that a person who is found guilty of treason must also undergo “forfeiture” and “corruption of blood.” In forfeiture, the person is forced to give all their lands and property to the state. Corruption of blood prevents the person’s immediate family and hereditary heirs from owning property or conducting business– in effect ruining the offender’s family forever.
http://umich.edu/~ece/student_projects/bonifield/treason2.html
Not to be gruesome but there needs to be a deterrent so this NEVER happens again/
Take a page out this Eighteenth Century playbook/EVERY. LAST. TRAITOR. DESERVES. IT.
There is a reason they landed on this punishment, they didn’t make it up for the fun of it.
……And their heads on pikes on the national mall to remind those in congress of what happens to those who would betray our country…..
Very Game of Thrones.
Most of that sounds reasonable, but the Constitution for the united States of America specifically forbids ‘corruption of the blood’ or ‘forfeiture’, likely because the ‘crown’ used such tactics to wipe out their political opposition:
…………………………..
Section. 3.
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted.
…………………………..
Ah, for the days of “drawn and quartered”, without the fancy prose, basically having four horses or teams of horses, 1 connected to each extremity, pulling the perp apart.
Or keel hauling, olde time version of
waterboarding,…oh, except you DO die.
And I do so LOVE the idea of the head on the spike. Fence around the W.H. had LOTS of spikes, IIRC.
And this is just about executions, not even talking about torture. Spanish inquisition was VERY creative,…
Ah, for the good old days./s
It could be that they are given the info to fire up the base…… to make it explode , since they have been the ones in the media uncovering it and placing it on FOX …… even though I find CTH with more plausible info
This is an interesting thread on the Solomon articles. Waldman is noted as being in the middle of everything.
I swear…I found that Waldman has a direct connection to and had represented Johnny Depp, who insinuated that a current actor could assassinate a President…” When was rhe last time an a actor assassinated a President?” Depp’s quote, not mine.
Why would an actor need to take out a President, unless he had a lot riding on keeping things quiet? Depp has a house in another country, and now Madonna just moved to Portugal…
This may seem odd, but do all of them have a connection to pedophilia? From accounts, no one seems to know how Waldman fits into the Wolfe relationship.
Think about their careers. Huge entourages, Lots of cargo and “cargo space”,PRIVATE jets, frequent travel, multiple large houses. That pedo connection isnt impossible at all.
So true. I have a family member who worked on tech for one of Depp’s pirate movies, and they had monkeys clambering around the jet on the way to the shoot in the Bahamas.
Pure chaos. I am sure anything is normal.
I saw some screenshots of the Sarah carter report on insta and my spidey sense went off too. But I didn’t connect it to Byron York. I love this site.
Why the DiFiSpy dump and now this? And Bruce Ohr and Steele were using WhatsApp? What was Nellie Ohr using the HAM radio for?
And what is Bruce Genesoke Ohr’s heritage? I normally never link to Lame Cherry anymore but whether there is any pertinent info here, maybe someone can make sense of it.
https://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2018/01/yioshi-shimatsu-explains-what.html
DOJ is worse under Sessions than under Loretta Lynch. There is no protection for the First Amendment under Jeff’s DOJ. Democrat party has morphed into the political arm of Antifa and DOJ is their Department of Thug Justice.
I with you, something is not passing the sniff test for me either and something is flat out wrong about the wolf leak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“”Otherwise my Matthew is 21 today!”
_________________
So these guys are shooting the breeze, subverting the United States of America, and casually mention the birthday of Steele’s son?
Does Steele have a son named ‘Matthew’, and if so, did he actually turn 21 on the day of the message, or is this some kind of code phrase?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“His colourful life as an MI6 spy took him from Russia to Afghanistan via Paris, before the wife with whom he shared it died at the tragically young age of 43, it has emerged.
The SIS Building, home to MI6 in London
The SIS Building, home to MI6 in London CREDIT: ALAMY
Mr Steele, 52, founded his private investigations company, Orbis Business Intelligence, in March 2009, opening a new life of riches for him and his family.
But just six months later, his wife Laura died of cirrhosis of the liver, leaving him heartbroken and having to bring up their three children alone.
Friends and family shared fond recollections of the couple’s life of intrigue during orations at Mrs Steele’s funeral.
They had met on a double-date in 1988 with one of Mrs Steele’s male colleagues, who recalled that her diary date for the day read: “Lunch at 12.30 with Sue, Neil and Chris Whatsit.”
While Sue and Neil did not hit it off, Mr Steele was a “fast mover” and by the end of the year he had proposed.
The couple were married in July 1990. Mr Steele, already working for MI6 after being recruited from Cambridge University, was posted to Moscow months later, where the couple faced “constant harassment” from the KGB, Neil recalled, which even included the theft of Mrs Steele’s favourite pair of shoes from their flat.
In 1991 they witnessed the moment when Boris Yeltsin defied a military coup by standing on a tank and proclaiming that Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms would not be derailed.
Mr Steele was sent out onto the streets to find out what was going on, while his wife admitted to being “a little concerned” about a tank 500 yards away with its gun pointing directly at their flat. Officially listed as Second Secretary (Chancery) in the British Embassy, Mr Steele worked closely with Sir Tim Barrow, the new ambassador to the EU, and Alex Younger, now head of MI6.
The couple returned to London in 1993 and had two sons, Matthew and Henry, before a posting to Paris in 1998, where their daughter Georgina was later born.”
At least, according to the Telegraph.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/12/christopher-steelethe-former-british-spy-created-donald-trump/
@WSB
Add Christopher Steele and his business partner, former MI6 colleague David Burrows who were both listed as MI6 officers in 1999, along with 200+ other MI6 folk.
All open-source on the interweb for years.
Steele is probs the most unlikely person to have accurate information but the most likely person to distribute disinformation.
Linky:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/1999/may/13/richardnortontaylor1
May 13, 1999
‘MI6: The nightmare scenario as a rogue agent goes public’
“Britain’s secret intelligence service, MI6, was thrown into unprecedented disarray last night when a renegade former officer published the names of over 100 agents on the internet.”
Linky:
http://cryptome.org/mi6-list-276.htm
Christopher Parker Burrows: 82 East Berlin, 87 Bonn, 93 Athens; dob 1958
Christopher David Steele: 90 Moscow; dob 1964
Crrrrraig (if it taint Scought-ish, Iz crrrrrrrrrap)! Sarc!!!!! LOVE!
Thank you. You are probably correct. This guy has a “scarf” around him. Wikipoo (Wikipedia) says he was born in Yemen.
“Christopher David Steele was born in the Yemeni city of Aden (then part of the Federation of South Arabia), on 24 June 1964.[1][4] His parents, Perris and Janet, had met while working at the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service. His paternal grandfather was a coal miner from Pontypridd in Wales.[5] Steele spent time growing up in Aden, the Shetland Islands, and Cyprus, as well as at Wellington College, Berkshire.[5]”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Steele
Also, if born in ’64, is he pretty grey? Do you think anything adds up with this ome?
Arrrrrgh… one.
scott 467 I KNOW. Reading that line sent me
through the ROOF. BLAH BLAH BLAH SO
F-ING NONCHALANT. PSYCHOPATHS.
I know i risk much in saying this…. But starting the 4th of july. we’re looking at insane narrative flips every 17 days. fisa release on the 21st of july. And yesterday with the Ohr docs. That is the only sense I can make about the ‘timing’ .
And I sense a magic date in 8 / 10 / 2018. Notice palindrome.
Please God, deliver us from these division bells.
Andy, not to be petty, but the 2 interrupts the palindrome, no?
And if you are using the European convention, it would not be a pallindrome: 10 August 2018 would be 10 08 2018
god bless ‘america’. yes, we know.
symmetry 810 2 018
Yes, symmetry. Thank you.
Lovely Libra Ladies like me 😊😎 love symmetry 😍
I’ve been wondering for about a year now why Sara Carter seems to have been ‘chosen’ to receive so much information. Not to suggest that she is anything less than a hard working reporter or anything, but it just seemed like she was getting things nobody else had. And remember, she and John Solomon were the ones who collaborated on the initial FISA abuse story for Circa. They were on it months before most people but then it seemed like The HIll sort of muzzled John for a while. Sara seems to have gone her own way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Not to suggest that she is anything less than a hard working reporter or anything, but it just seemed like she was getting things nobody else had.”
__________________
Yes, clearly she and John Solomon were chosen by somebody as conduits.
Q has posted links to Sara Carter articles and/or referenced Sara Carter on several occasions.
Here is the post from December 6, 2017:
…………………………………….
Q !ITPb.qbhqo ID: 6f5bab No.45609 📁
Dec 6 2017 21:05:26 (EST)
Anonymous ID: c27a60 No.45569 📁
Dec 6 2017 21:02:04 (EST)
>>45543
>https://twitter.📁 com/SaraCarterDC/status/938574363040911360
Sara is good people.
>>45569
Why are Sara & John getting all the ‘real’ scoops?
Expand your thinking.
Why are they now under protection?
Q
…………………………………….
What I don’t know is whether that means Carter and Solomon are being used by the Deep State, or whether they are being used by the white hats as a conduit to release information to the public.
Solomon and Carter have been getting white hats leaks from the very beginning, The white hats! NSA. Remember Admiral Rogers the day after the election met with President Trump to inform him that he was being spied on in Trump tower. so they moved the transition team to New New Jersey.
Just keep watching Solomon and Carter!
This afternoon on Lou Dobbs – Sidney Powell said the Mueller connection doesn’t pass the smell test. He interviews with Trump for FBI director and w/in 24 – 48 hours Rosenstein hires him to investigate Trump and Russian “collusion” [which isn’t a crime]. She said Mueller was in constant communication with Comey throughout the phony “we’re investigating Hillary email farce” and at this point someone needs to demand to see the emails from early 2016 forward between Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, etc…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, Sydney’s clip is important, IMHO. I have been posting for months that Mueller’s communications must be subpoenaed. I believe he has been in the background at least since Clinton’s emails were discovered.
However, Mueller could also have been a deep state keeper (keeping his clearance?) since Bush.
Sydney hit upon it tonight. She realizes the importance of Mueller’s history. As she said tonight, “How does Mueller go from being rejected for FBI director and within 24 hours become SC?”
This has been my question for over a year now, too.
Paul Sperry’s tweet from 4 days ago basically laid out the strategy for the next few weeks; https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1026099858288136194
Look this month for POTUS to declassify …
— 20 redacted pages of June 2017 FISA renewal
… and possibly …
— 63 pages of emails and notes b/t Ohr & Steele
— FD-302 summaries of 12 FBI interviews w/ Ohr re Steele
… and watch Dems and media toadies become apoplectic
We are already seeing the emails, texts and notes from Ohr…..it will culminate in the final FISA renewal being declassified in a couple of weeks, enjoy the show.
what about the 2 day “fudge” rule
—- 8/8
– Would it be better if they were leaked to the NYT?
– Are these part of the documents Nunes said this week that Congress finally received ?
I know that doesn’t answer any questions. But so far these 3 articles are very interesting and informative (like missing chapters in a novel). I imagine if we ever see 20 pages of a Fisa court doc this will add _some_ important context.
Here’s to hoping on the .01% chance.
— the Wolfe case is particularly different in my view because the story and indictment make zero sense … literally a big fat 0, empty chair of sense, logically… unless it’s a setup, or unless we are literally in a banana republic already. I mean literally (in which case we have other things to worry about). And I’m not gonna speculate on when or where he was wearing a wire cause it helps me none and I’m selfish.
I’m having trouble keeping up with ya’ll speed demons here lately and of course left in the dust by the Tasmanian devil himself – hope to get time to read more tonight but,
in the York article:
Q: is the DOJ “filter” contact Carlin ? … he was in NSD, so the extra-agency communication (from U.K.) to him would be out of OIG oversight (thanks to queen Loretta) (read: easier to delete, which is their forté).
He left so abruptly. I miss him.
Did Loretta get Oleg a visa like she did the Russian honeypot lawyer through pahreet batra or whatever his name is ?
It seems kinda clear Steele is providing an OLEG Dossier to the USG as well which intends to paint him in a higher regard, as opposed to Trump-Dossier him.
It really is people like Steele that make the world such a better place. Hope to run into him someday.
Why does Steele seem to not know of Strzok when he asks Ohr for another contact after Inauguration Day ? Is it in fact Strzok he means when he types “(Bureau?)” … like “gimme pete’s cell #?”
____________________
My Favorite so far:
“Hey Bruce/Chris — Can u ring?”
Meaning ‘send me whatever new dirt u got’
In a odd but just world, Chris Steele is constantly greeted with “hallo Chris, can u ring?” By anyone who sees him in public.
_____
Hope to catch up but the pace has definitely increased this week.
PS: Hey, is Judge Ellis the best thing since sliced cheese or what ?
Is this the handiwork of the Black Hats??
This is a nothingburger. The Senate is better off spending the time between now and the mid-terms confirming the new SC nominee, rather than wasting its time impeaching Rosenstein Duh!. Hard enough getting a majority of the house to impeach Rosenstein. You never get two thirds of Senate to convict him. A waste of time. Nunes is no dummy.
This could NEVER be a John LaCarre book, and certainly not a movie.
“Sorry, FAR too complicated, John! Too many characters, too many obscure references, the audience will NEVER be able to follow it,…and, well tor characters, John. They are just too, well melodramatic. This crone that looses the election; what a hag! And the winner? A real estate tycoon turned reality t.v. star, fuggetaboutit!
And this strock guy, pure evil psychopath. No, sorry, just too complicated, he’ll I couldn’t keep track of all the conspirators, lost track of the various conspiracies.
You could take this, and make about 10 books out of it,…a series, maybe.
But otherwise, I’m afraid it’s just not salvageable,…sorry John!”
Something wicked this way comes. The question is who is it coming for?
Admiral Mike Rogers knows. The NSA has everything. Admiral Rogers filled in VSGPDJT on November 17, 2016. VSGPDJT knows everything.
As a young attorney, I was once involved in a big dollar legal case. We discovered some evidence about which the other side didn’t knew, but they didn’t know that we knew. My first reaction was that we should tell the opponents that we knew the truth. We could then reach an easy and favorable settlement. The partner in charge told me I was a fool. Our knowledge of the opponent’s weakness was an asset that would revealed at a time and place of our choosing. We would let them continue to dig a hole in which we would bury them.
The partner was a rather colorful character. He said, “This information is an umbrella, and they are allowing us to shove up their @ss.” I asked, “Then what?” He said, “At a time and a place of our choosing, we open the umbrella.”
BTW, we won the case, BIGLY.
From 8/06/17: Whats a “new, perishable, operational opportunity?” New opportunity and his Old colleagues wont stand in the way? Mi6 was in on it for sure?
Solomon, Carter and York are all Fox contributors and I think you are right to smell narrative with these illusory sources and releases that are not part of a FOIA request. This has always been a very powerful world wide narrative control and to think that any main stream media outlet is not part of that structure is foolish. They have always controlled both sides. So thank you for pointing this out, we have to remain highly suspicious imho because in the end it is all about power, greed and control with these people and has nothing to do with the love of our country. I notice everyone is writing a book these days. I don’t begrudge anyone making a living but do look for true heart and outrage at what’s been done.
Sara carter has actually been an investigative reporter for years and a highly respected one… Don’t know where they are getting this particular information, but I’m glad it’s out…. Could it possibly be one of those “angry” FBI agents who threatened to quit when Comey exonerated Hillary?
Sundance, have you considered that this release may have actually gone to more media outlets, but these three reporters were the only ones willing to report on it?
Hmm, good one. Reminds me of last scene in 3 days of the Condor, when cliff Robertson says “what makes you think their gonna print it?”
I’ve wondered about this Sara Carter many times before. Never saw so much evidence to prove it as possible though. She can overemphasize that’s for sure. Might be on the Too Cute By Half resume building platform.
SUNDANCE: “The fact that Steele viewed Mueller as an extension of the Strzok, Comey, Page and McCabe objective is a rather big deal, yet generally not given much attention.”
It certainly has been given significant attention by Chalet Reports:
“Meet the Strzok-Page ‘Insurance Policy’”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1184
“EXCLUSIVE: Mueller Mouthpiece Muzzled—Refuses to Answer When Lisa Page Returned to FBI from Mueller Team”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1157
Those reports from June have been ignored here.
“How-a-bout-that” -Mel Allen
