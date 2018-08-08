More Communication Between Chris Steele and Bruce Ohr is “Leaked”?….

There’s something about the construct of these releases that just doesn’t pass the proverbial sniff test. John Solomon –SEE HERE– Sara Carter –SEE HERE– and Byron York –SEE HERE– each writing articles from what appears to be the same sourcing and reference framework; however, each being very opaque in describing their sourcing and context.

The transparent lack of providing the sourcing context (who is providing the information/documents and why are they providing it), for their seemingly coordinated articles has the historic hallmark of controlled narrative distribution. I’ll come back to that…. for now, let’s look at the Solomon release where he provides the documents to support his authorship. Go read it HERE.

The key takeaway within the 2017 communication between Bruce Ohr and Chris Steele, seemingly glossed over amid the granular presentation, is that Christopher Steele viewed Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the “small group team.” The fact that Steele viewed Mueller as an extension of the Strzok, Comey, Page and McCabe objective is a rather big deal, yet generally not given much attention.

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD

Here’s the documents as provided to, and released by, John Solomon:

Again, the key takeaway here is that Christopher Steele viewed Robert Mueller and the team as allies in an ideological quest…. and throughout 2017 DOJ Bruce Ohr did nothing to dissuade Steele from holding that opinion. Ergo, Robert Mueller is part of the Deep State coup attempt.

Overlay on this timeline the internal interviews (within the DOJ/FBI) with Bruce Ohr who was participating in the communication as outlined in the FD-302 release:

Senator Chuck Grassley letter to Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).

Also worth overlaying is the communication between lobbyist Adam Waldman as Waldman was working as a go-between for contact between Chris Steele and Vice-Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner:

.

That’s the raw data. CTH is trying to avoid selling a specific narrative, because it appears John Solomon, Sara Carter and Byron York are doing exactly that. Something isn’t OK here… my spidey senses are setting off alarm bells.

Who is giving these documents to John Solomon? Why are they giving these documents to John Solomon? What is the purpose of giving these documents to John Solomon?

EXAMPLE: […] The exchange – one of several in which Steele proposed a return to the Russia probe – has captured the attention of investigators in Congress and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Some of them told me they are stunned that a top Rosenstein aide would even consider restoring Steele to the case, and with good reason. […] in a private letter to Congress, shown to me, Rosenstein declared he was unaware of Ohr’s activities with Steele. Ohr was “not assigned to the Russia investigation and he was not in the chain of command,” Rosenstein wrote. “Any involvement Mr. Ohr had in this matter was without my knowledge.”

There is a motive to leaking this information to John Solomon.

Who are the “investigators” within congress AND the DOJ that are so willing to give documents to Solomon to support his reporting?

My own cynical review takes me back to the recent release of the FISA application and the mysterious unredacted date (3/17/17) that allowed us to connect-the-dots and see how the Senate Intelligence Committee had the original, full and unreadacted FISA application… which was transparently leaked by James Wolfe…. and yet no-one caught it or reported on it… and the media were/are hiding their knowledge therein…. and Wolfe was never charged by the DOJ with leaking it.

Essentially, what the sum total of all of this tells me is: the battle of White Hats -vs- Black Hats, inside the institutions of the DOJ/FBI, continues.

There is a specific intent on covering-up the severity of the corruption within the DOJ and FBI; and there is some entity…. some small and obscure -yet motivated- entity… within the institution; that is trying to head-off the cover-up.

This is all happening while congress is out-of-session for August. So, who is the controlling entity here delivering these leaks?

Are they leaks?… or are they “controlled releases”?

Why only Solomon, Carter and York?

Sorry, but I have more questions than answers and my own intellectual trust meter is pegged in the red; as CTH anticipates a likelihood this is the traditional chaff and countermeasures approach to the Deep Swamp cover-up.

If there wasn’t a cover-up in the works, there would be no need to hide the James Wolfe leak of the highly classified FISA application…. and he would be under indictment for it.

Advertisements