VFN-CNN Uses Leak(s) of Podesta Referral To Defend Integrity of Mueller Investigation…

Social media lit up upon seeing a carefully crafted CNN article outlining that sometime in “the spring” of 2018 team Mueller referred democrat lobbyist Tony Podesta, former Minnesota Republican Rep. Vin Weber, and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig to the Southern District of New York. A cursory review indicates many people are looking at this story with an eye toward a possible prosecution…. But not so fast.
In the aggregate CNN supports the political objectives of the Mueller team; and CNN has invested millions in selling the anti-Trump ‘Russian Conspiracy’ narrative.
When you read the article closely, with eyes wide open, a more reasonable takeaway -based on the historic pattern- is that CNN is attempting to protect Robert Mueller and frame his highly-political legal team as bi-partisan in their investigative endeavors.
President Trump has focused a great deal of sunlight on the one-sided approach of Team Mueller; and a majority portion of the U.S. electorate now see the Mueller investigation for what it is, a political ‘witchhunt’.
Against the backdrop of a trial against Paul Manafort beginning; which is an in-your-face contrast to how his business partner Tony Podesta has been handled; only amplifies the one-sided-nature of the Mueller team’s collective intention.
Enter CNN, for a necessary assist.
Notice the singular and obscure author as presented/engineered:Notice the anonymous sourcing of the article. Notice the framework of the internal narrative
…”Mueller has come under scrutiny from Trump and others for what they perceive as the special counsel’s examination of matters beyond the scope of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election cycle, and Mueller’s referral of cases that aren’t closely linked to that central matter could be a way of insulating the special counsel probe from such backlash, people familiar with the situation said.”
Notice the front-loading of the narrative that appears immediately after the initial *shiny thing* (the referral):
…”None of the entities involved have been charged with wrongdoing, and there is no indication the SDNY inquiry will result in criminal charges.”
Notice the emphasis on presenting the Podesta defense position:
…”The Podesta Group has said it was fully cooperating with the special counsel’s office and said it didn’t register as a foreign agent for its ECFMU work because that group had misrepresented itself. The Podesta Group said it registered its work for ECFMU instead with Congress, based on what it said was faulty information the non-profit had provided and an outside legal opinion on the matter. The ECFMU had given the firm a statement attesting that it wasn’t an arm of a foreign government, the Podesta Group said. The Podesta Group said previously that it retroactively filed a disclosure after discussions with the Department of Justice.”
Overlay the obvious motive of CNN to protect their “muh Russia” investment; add-in CNN’s ideological alignment with the Mueller team; mix-in a little convenient timing, and odd referral drop-off venue selection; and top it all off with a baked-in time-line that indicates nothing will come of this old “referral”:
…”Since the spring, Mueller has referred matters to SDNY involving”…
…And what you walk away with is CNN presenting a story convenient for Mueller’s current need; without any actual substance that would even remotely infer any prosecution of the aforementioned individuals will actually be taking place.
That’s not cynicism of the media; that perspective is just simply accepting how they have been engineering a one-way narrative for almost two years.
Suffice to say – one doesn’t have to be Nostradamus to predict any breaking news running counter to their interest will not be seen first on VFN-CNN. Just sayin’.
Mueller can arrest these folks for same crime but he referred to NY. It’s just optics.
If Mueller is serious then 50% DC law firm and lobbyists will be prison for same crime.
your assuming someone with gestapo/stasi training like Herr Müller has some integrity. just ask Mark Hatfill or Ivins. better not ask Ivins.
Release the radar chaff!
Comey effectively ended the option of having a press conference declaring innocence so leaking to CNN that charges are being considered yet not brought is the next best thing I guess.
When I first saw that, I thought what a crock. Podesta could very easily be charged with the same crimes as Manafort, if not more. Do they think the American people are that stupid that they don’t see right through this charade?
About what I thought. Mule-head and CNN playing games with us. When will they learn we are on to them and their dirty tricks?
Just more Fake News from the king of the Fake News Media!
Yeah, no midnight raids, perp walks seizure of any and all communications, or other Soviet-type tactics for Tony P. One of these things is not like the other…
Herr Muller is a garden variety Nazi who likely has lampshades in his heim
Hmm, just a couple of days after he calls Pinch in to The White House. Don’t think it’s going to be a good week for the enemedia.
Lefties seem more excited that Trump allegedly said you need ID at the grocery. Of course, sometimes, maybe not often, you do.
Target requires and id to purchase Nyquil, drano, mucinex etc.
This is a bit off topic but it is fun to watch.
Watch russia expert Stephen Cohen absolutely
annihilate the deranged Max Boot and Anderson Cooper
on a debate segment on CNN.
Bet they won’t have Cohen back anytime soon.
Way too much truth and common sense came out.
Love that guy, Cohen. Boot is a creep. Thanks for the clip.
OMy that is the first time I have ever had the “pleasure” of seeing Max Boot..what a d***!!!! he did himself no favors..he was taken to school!!! but, of course, it was on CNN so it is probably all for naught!!!
From the above Anderson segment…”He doesn’t talk like a normal diplomat,” (referring to President Trump) said Stephen Cohen.
That’s because he gets things done!!!!!!!!
Hilarious. Cohen showed loud and clear that Boot is a bonafide halfwit.
Thanks Terry,
This is worth watching even though one must stomach Cooper & Boot.
I loved Boot’s expression when Mr. Cohen brings up the fact that President Wilson did get us involved in the Red vs White Russian Civil War.
Priceless how history is lost on some…..
Well worth the watch.
TONY PEDOPESTA — what a great source for CNN to use.
anyone doubt that Müller clicked his heels in the crib?
Where’s Jeff?
Safe, chasing after DC Swamp-free ‘Bottom Tier’ or giving a ‘Get Out of Jail’ free pass to Obama White House cronies like LOIS LERNER.
or
Passing off to (Clinton lawyer) Rosestein’s husband, Rod, the job of carrying out Strzok’s Insurance Policy.
It’s quite hilarious that anyone, including Mueller, would think that the target of this article – President Trump’s base – would believe anything reported by CNN.
I’m truly sorry this comment has no relation to the story at hand, but I can’t help it
That picture of Fareed Zakaria, how could anyone else play the Joker in the next Batman movie?
Hehe…
Call me cynical. It’s convenient that these “referrals” were made to SDNY. Heavy Democrat/Clinton country. Will they be able to control the outcome?
I hate cnn and their endless parade of light in the loafer debauchery practicing klowns
Manufactured ‘potential’ crime for the purpose of cover indeed. Notice again all the truly bad characters have all once again gone underground…. Brennan, Clapper, what ever happened to McCabe anyway, I digress…
Something is coming!
If Tucker Carlson is right, Tony Podesta has immunity and referral is smoke and mirrors to give Mueller cover for indicting Trump affiliate for crime Podestas have been engaged in for years. Plus Podesta was given a heads up so he could back date FARA registration. I want to see Rod Rosenstein called as a witness in Manafort trial. Twitter talk on all of this is all over the place. I have no idea what is real but whispers are growing louder.
Frontal attack on mule head’s authority…
AND…deep questions as to his conflicts…
IF Denied, sets the stage for appeal… if needed.
… theses’ aren’t the droids we want …
Nothing to see here – move along now.
