President Trump Meets With President Of EU Commission Jean Claude Juncker…

EU President Jean Claude Juncker arrives sober at the White House to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the EU position(s) on multiple issues and U.S. interests and concerns as outlined by President Trump.

Their are a few primary issues: An ongoing trade reset, and the pending U.S. sanctions against Iran. Both issues hold significant financial and economic ramifications for the European Union. Additionally, the construct of Brexit (the U.K. exit from the EU) will determine how the structure of any bilateral trade deal will be made with Britain. All three issues are enmeshed as President Trump leverages U.S. economic power and access to the U.S. market.





