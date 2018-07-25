President Trump Meets With President Of EU Commission Jean Claude Juncker…

Posted on July 25, 2018 by

EU President Jean Claude Juncker arrives sober at the White House to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the EU position(s) on multiple issues and U.S. interests and concerns as outlined by President Trump.

Their are a few primary issues: An ongoing trade reset, and the pending U.S. sanctions against Iran.  Both issues hold significant financial and economic ramifications for the European Union.  Additionally, the construct of Brexit (the U.K. exit from the EU) will determine how the structure of any bilateral trade deal will be made with Britain.  All three issues are enmeshed as President Trump leverages U.S. economic power and access to the U.S. market.


  1. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Was Juncker not drunk? Inquiring minds want to know….

  2. missilemom says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Arrives sober…Touche. Often its not how you arrive but how you leave!

  3. deepdivemaga says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    In need of a history/geopolitical lesson: Can someone explain to me how Iran is such a major player? Besides nuclear aspirations, what else do they have? Or in this instance, how does Iran affect the financial and economic ramifications for the European Union?

    Thanks in advance.

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Awaiting Rose Garden event with Trump/Juncker. This is going to be good news.

  5. jrapdx says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    As he’s been saying, PT wants “reciprocal” trade agreements, preferably no tariffs or barriers (or gov’t subsidies), “a level playing field” for trade. Juncker says “we have to work together”. All the right words, we’ll see what, if anything comes of it.

    At the end the “reporters” are shrieking questions (I think that’s what it was). Juncker looks amused and astonished, PT is PO’d at the rude display of American “journalists” on the job. For us, it’s just the usual story.

  6. FL_GUY says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    For the first time in decades, we have a President who actually represents the USA and the people of the USA. President Trump has exposed the frauds and traitors in Congress and the Senate. We the People need to make sure they are replaced.

    In the meantime, President Trump is almost single handedly Making America Great Again. President Trump is one AMAZING man who is not only going to fix the USA but make the world a better place. JMHO

  7. rumpole2 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    The Fake News gotta fake news….

    are you worried about what’s on the other tapes, Mr President

  8. GB Bari says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    The press displayed their usual behavior, proving yet once more they are rude, uncontrollable, screaming, and unnecessary. They add nothing, create distraction, and inject chaos. Get rid of them at these brief announcements. Use WH crew.

  9. Cathead says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Wow the press is sooo rude shouting at the President. They show him no respect. He should not allow them to be present if they cannot show respect as well as manners.

  10. Curry Worsham says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Druncker addressing the EU. (File photo)

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Fox News reporting that Trump has secured concessions from EU on trade war.

    — EU will impkrt more soybeans

    — EU will lower Industrial tariffs

    — EU will align regulatory standards on medical products

    There is more. They agreed to work on other things…I just can’t remember it all.

  12. Lovearepublican says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    These press kids need to be reminded that they must show respect or be shown the door. No more forgiveness. This is embarrassing and if my kid acted like that…I would think I made HUGE parenting mistakes.

  13. NC PATRIOT says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Those screaming harpies “Cohen, Cohen” are a total embarrassment. Those 30 something women in press briefings or in front of international people show their shallowness and lack of focus on important world matters, on a daily basis. It is an affront to our President and to this country on the world stage.

    Potus needs a TOUGH ENFORCER to shut up and move these people out rapidly or quit having press sprays or have them with strict limitations as to numbers and who can attend. ie. when POTUS says Thank you, thank you—–you shut up and leave—else you will be banned next time. PERIOD !!

