Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Principles of U.S. / EU Trade Agreement…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News with Barf Baier to discuss the outlines of the trade agreement between the U.S. and E.U.

While there is overlap and a great deal of synergy depending on the deal being negotiated, within the central U.S. trade team each member has a specific region of responsibility to focus upon: ♦U.S.T.R Ambassador Robert Lighthizer has NAFTA; ♦National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and White House Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro have China; ♦Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has the EU.

So it makes sense that Secretary Ross would be the point-person discussing the outlines of the U.S./E.U. trade agreement.

  1. Minnie says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Ha!!!

    Barf Baier 😂😂

    Seriously, back to the article.

    😂😂😂

    • Gil says:
      July 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      If you watch his face, whenever he has to concede POTUS has been successful or right, he has a mild nauseous look. IMO… 😅

    • ezpz2 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      He was also on Lou Dobbs Tonight.
      I didn’t watch this BB interview, but I suspect the one with Lou Dobbs is better.

    • ecmarsh says:
      July 25, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      FAUX news talking about soybeans with some dude in a field pulling carrots. Fields of soybeans rotate with corn.It is price and demand. If the bottom of beans drop out China will starve.

      Side Note: Took the wife to the airport today for another of her trips. There are 2 hog confinement buildings going up 5 and 7 miles from me and they will be open before harvest. I haven’t seen a new building in 5 years. Pigs eat soybeans and I like cheap bacon. hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm?

  2. The Boss says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    It would have been sweeter if Cavuto was doing the interview. I actually heard him say “This is a huge win for the President”. And if he got out of line, Wilbur would have bitch-slapped him senseless.

  3. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    I see Fox is trying to downplay this as much as possible.

    • piper567 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      methinks Fox has entered the Twiight Zone
      For those of you who still look for goodstuff there, would you continue to evaluate?
      I have no TV, but I tak to many who do…
      And I greatly benefit by Treeper info on the various talking heads on Fox.
      really appreciate you-all.

  4. jahealy says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Barf is really coming into his role as Top Male Fox Anti-Trump Newsreader.

  5. graphiclucidity says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    LOL @ the new pic of Kudlow.

    Perfect!

  6. Minnie says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    ❤️ Wilburine – “our new President is engaging”

    And how!

  7. mikebrezzze says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    If every so called journalist had to post their 1099’s, they’d be referred to as fiction writers rather than journalists!

  8. clipe says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Economics 101.

  9. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Hmm. I did not know that Paul Ryan’s brother was a soybean farmer.

  10. Steve Herman says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Wilbur Ross is awesome. I’ve been following him for years. The guy speaks common sense, doesn’t babble out wonkiest economic drivel. He’s 80yo and I truly think he’s loving his Commerce job bez he’s seen the US middle class get screwed for 30-40 years by the globalist. He’s hell-bent on helping the middle class and working poor, not so much Wall Street. Tho Wall Street will benefit also, just not at our expense. Yeah, he’s a billionaire but he’s from the day when capitalist took care of employees who made them wealthy and the shareholders were treated fairly.

    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      July 25, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      You cannot help but notice that he is not very often interrupted while he is talking during an interview. He has a disarming, moderate tone to his speech. Almost calming. He generally looks directly at the interviewer and does not make any overly flamboyant gestures with his arms or hands. Hardly ever hesitates with “uhh” or “mmm”. He knows the subject under discussion.
      I think most interviewers are afraid to interrupt him because they probably don’t understand what he is telling them.
      He seems to have a bit of that PAPER CHASE Professor Kingsfield mojo.

    • piper567 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      Steve, I am a closet Wilburine groupie…
      He is just one of Trump’s Killers who work for nothing.
      Patriots of the first order.
      we are SO blessed.

  11. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Baier: “Are you going to be able to alleviate the pain to farmers within the next four months?”

    Geez, Ross is trying to win them market access, something they haven’t enjoyed for 70 years. Why the sudden impatience over the pain to farmers, Brett?

    • TwoLaine says:
      July 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      CoC talking points.

    • litlbit2 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      BB another empty suit thinking he is important since the pimp squad has sent he out to argue for the status quo for the swamp paycheck. Could not tell clover from alphaha ot wheat from barely let alone where the come from. After you listen a bit he also knows nothing about business, demand, supply only scamming which is his day job hired by…..yes FOX.

      • Bullseye says:
        July 25, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        He did hammer Comey in interview…

        • litlbit2 says:
          July 25, 2018 at 10:23 pm

          True but when you look into the camera with s$$$t all over your face from past performances ya gotta wash a little off, they never let you play any more. IMO hard for me to respect one when the believe and stand for one thing then for a paycheck grab their ankles hoping no one notices. Definition of 8 years of obama/dnc/GOPe

    • KBR says:
      July 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      “Alleviate the pain” ???

      Bret Baeir needs to be a bit more specific if he wants an answer.

      Lesee there’s hemmorrhoids, arthritis, sciatica, headaches, muscle aches, back sprains, and that old injury where the cow kicked him in the head last year.

  12. Kyle Clifton says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I have to say the addition of Kudlow as one of Trump’s little friends make me laugh. Every. Single Time.

  13. Sparty says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Wow. Baire is such a manipulative shill. Notice how he somehow speaks for all farmers that they are oh so concerned, then produces a statement by a no name “farmer” that for all we know works for DOW AgroScience or was promised 150k worth of seed for calling Trump’s brilliant 12B program a political ploy. Please. It’s just pathetic. Just like his panel “All Stars” like AB Stoddard, Jonah Goldberg, Byron York, and up until recently Bill Kristol.

    • Bullseye says:
      July 25, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Parade of never Trumper idiots

    • KBR says:
      July 25, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Mr. no name, a farmer from “somewhere in the midwest.”

      Is that the same as “sources say?”

      • KBR says:
        July 25, 2018 at 10:05 pm

        Wish it could be discovered who that man was, and if he is indeed a farmer, perhaps a letter saying
        Dear Mr. Noname,

        It has come to our attention that you prefer not to take part in the benefits of the new no tarriff no subsidies trade deals.

        We will honor your wishes by ceasing all trade sales from your farm.

        Please let us know how else we may be of service.

      • Carl says:
        July 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

        Ha. And a very grumpy and skeptical farmer at tha.

      • Marguerite says:
        July 25, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        Maribel Wisconsin farmer Michael Slattery, 2016 Democrat primary candidate for U.S. House of Representatives district 6. Slattery was an international financial executive, setting up and running businesses for the United States’ largest finance company in Japan for six years. He’s also been involved with a couple of progressive Catholic groups (Call to Action, Pax Christi), which (from cursory website reviews) don’t seem to place their main emphasis on Jesus.

    • Summer says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      Up until recently? What happened to Bill Kristol? I hope it was painful, whatever it was.

  14. dufrst says:
    July 25, 2018 at 10:08 pm

  15. Alap says:
    July 25, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    When will they stop underestimating this President? Trump is a force for the USA.

  16. 335blues says:
    July 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    “So you are calling today a win?”
    Good Lord, baier is a freaking halfwit.
    How can someone with so little intelligence
    be allowed to ask questions of the Secretary of Commerce after a deal is reached to right 70 years of wrong.
    You are a worldclass idiot Baier.

  17. MfM says:
    July 25, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I think the 12 Billion was part of getting the EU to really come to the table. The US has deeper pockets and by saying that the government was going to soften the blow the EU knew it couldn’t out wait Trump and have political pressure brought to bear.

    Then EU graciously gave up the fight.

  18. LBB says:
    July 25, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I don’t think trade is BB’s wheel house. I like the part Wilburine says PDJT told everyone @ the G20 what his trade goals were. But no one listening. PDJT is often crystal clear of his expectations.

    Zero x4.
    0 Tariffs
    0 Non-trade barrier
    0 subsidsies
    0 barriers to access to others markets

  19. qualifiedobserver says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    WOW that guy is smart. A pleasure to listen to; so pragmatic and clear.

  20. wheatietoo says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Our Wilburine was also on Lou Dobbs tonight.

    .
    Sec Ross also said:

    “If you’re going to get into a tit-for-tat with your trading partners, the time to do it is when your economy is booming…like ours is right now.”
    _____

    This is why Pres Trump is hitting them All, all at once.
    Timing is everything.

    Our President worked first on getting our economy going, with the Tax Cuts and Slashing Excessive Regulations.

    With the economic boom underway…the time was right to take on the unfair Trade Deals.
    Our VSG President knows what he is doing.

    Well done, Mr. President!

