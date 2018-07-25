Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Principles of U.S. / EU Trade Agreement…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News with Barf Baier to discuss the outlines of the trade agreement between the U.S. and E.U.

While there is overlap and a great deal of synergy depending on the deal being negotiated, within the central U.S. trade team each member has a specific region of responsibility to focus upon: ♦U.S.T.R Ambassador Robert Lighthizer has NAFTA; ♦National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and White House Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro have China; ♦Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has the EU.

So it makes sense that Secretary Ross would be the point-person discussing the outlines of the U.S./E.U. trade agreement.

