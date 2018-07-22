Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Fraudulent/Misleading FISA Application…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is deeply connected to the investigation on the specifics of the FISA abuse. The House Judiciary Committee has primary oversight over the FISA Court and the use therein by the DOJ. Additionally, Bob Goodlatte and FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer have exchanged letters, and inquiries, relating to the FISA application against U.S. Person Carter Page. We now know Collyer was the original FISC judge who approved the sketchy and misrepresented FISA application.

Earlier today Goodlatte joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the Carter Page FISA Warrant, all it’s redactions, and plans to proceed. Additionally Chairman Goodlatte discusses John Brennan, James Comey, and Loretta Lynch being sought for questioning on their actions during the 2016 Presidential Election; as well as compliance responses from Peter Strzok, Rod Rosenstein and Lisa Page.

The current DOJ and FBI elements of the intelligence community are only slightly less corrupt internally than they were prior to the Trump inauguration. Institutionally they are still full of corrupt individuals; and administratively they are managed by people concerned about retaining/protecting the institutions – not eliminating the corruption. In our ongoing opinion this institutional emphasis is misplaced and misguided at best, and complicit at worst; likely more the latter.

