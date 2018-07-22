Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Fraudulent/Misleading FISA Application…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is deeply connected to the investigation on the specifics of the FISA abuse. The House Judiciary Committee has primary oversight over the FISA Court and the use therein by the DOJ. Additionally, Bob Goodlatte and FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer have exchanged letters, and inquiries, relating to the FISA application against U.S. Person Carter Page. We now know Collyer was the original FISC judge who approved the sketchy and misrepresented FISA application.
Earlier today Goodlatte joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the Carter Page FISA Warrant, all it’s redactions, and plans to proceed. Additionally Chairman Goodlatte discusses John Brennan, James Comey, and Loretta Lynch being sought for questioning on their actions during the 2016 Presidential Election; as well as compliance responses from Peter Strzok, Rod Rosenstein and Lisa Page.
The current DOJ and FBI elements of the intelligence community are only slightly less corrupt internally than they were prior to the Trump inauguration. Institutionally they are still full of corrupt individuals; and administratively they are managed by people concerned about retaining/protecting the institutions – not eliminating the corruption. In our ongoing opinion this institutional emphasis is misplaced and misguided at best, and complicit at worst; likely more the latter.
Anyone ever notice how the Left never goes after Maria B? Don’t know how she escapes the persecution. Judge Jeanine seemed to also be immune to attacks until she went on “The View” last week. They are safe until they venture outside an invisible box? Is this a NY thing? Love them both.
LikeLike
They better never go against Maria. If they do, the women on the Board, will march in numbers never seen before in DC or NYC.
LikeLike
Clapper finally is playing their ultimate get out of jail card. “Obama ordered it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like at Nuremburg in 1945-1946, the “I was only following orders” defense is not going to fly….when each of them were faced with the choice of either doing the right thing, or “following orders,” they all chose the latter because they never believed President Trump would win, the vile, repugnant, Bestial Bride of Bubba would be in the Oval Office (God, that’s scary to contemplate even hypothetically), and everything would simply disappear down the deep state dustbin without a bottom, never to be brought up again. As Her Thighness screamed to Donna Brazille, “If I lose, we all go down and that Fascist F^^k will have us swinging from nooses!” How prescient of her (sarc/)…..too bad our society is too pussilanimous to hand down an actual death penalty verdict, much less actually execute her – and her accomplices.
I wish we would construct a gallows on he Washington Mall, complete with 13 steps and four nooses, to publicly hang the traitors like the common filth and trash they all are. Hillary, Bubba, Barry, Eric, Loretta, Brennan, Comey, Rosestine, McCabe, Yates, Rice and the list goes on and on. But, I guess we’ll be fortunate if any of them actually even get serious federal prison time. Hopefully this is only the beginning, and enough information will be made public, that the Silent Majority will finally take action.
LikeLike
Who released these FISA docs? Some one claimed Dan Coats did , implying he was angry for getting punked at the Aspen security fest. So he released it the next day.
I prefer to think it’s a predicate to the next IG report due soon – covering possible FISA violations and Clinton Foundation investigations.
Why were these docs released now, unexpectedly?
LikeLike
I’m curious. I am wondering this evening if Rosenstein and Mueller knew the FISA documents were to be released? My instincts are telling me they didn’t and if they did, they knew they couldn’t stop the release, but only redact the crap out out of them. The more I think about the timing, my sense is this a sign that the Administration has initiated its offensive counterattack.
LikeLike