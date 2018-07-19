FBI Director Christopher Wray Outlines China is Biggest Intelligence Threat….

FBI director Chrisopher Wray says Moscow continues to engage in ‘malign influence operations‘; however, China is the biggest current counterintelligence threat. Fox correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
It is becoming increasingly obvious there are two larger motives for the Obama IC officials current disposition; two parallel operations which present a risk if exposed:
♦ 1. The entire construct of how the intelligence community was used for political purposes to advance the interests of the Clinton campaign.
- Using FBI/NSA databases and political operatives posing as “FBI Contractors” to search for political opposition research.
- Weaponizing the results from their unlawful and unauthorized search results to create a fraudulently lawful premise for active surveillance (via FISA Title-1 warrants).
- Using the illicit and fraudulently gained surveillance authority to create an “insurance policy” against President Trump.
♦ 2. The unauthorized use of a private server likely led to Chinese hackers having access to all of the content of Hillary Clinton’s email and electronic communication. [As confirmed by the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community]
Who will rid of these wretched traitors?
It’s certainly time. I can’t imagine these lies can continue much longer. Surely the dam is going to break.
Biggest threat to us the EFFFFING NSA.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-26/government-using-spy-hubs-8-att-buildings-across-country-intercept-emails-calls-and
ALL of the transatlantic cables are tapped… so it’s not just the NSA, and not even just the “five-eyes”.
If you don’t want it overheard, or archived, say it face-to-face in a Faraday cage, or in a cave or basement (or surrounded by white noise of the Isaac Asimov type)…
When is McCabe going to be interviewed? I forgot what he looked like. He asked for immunity a month ago. Is he now completely off the hook? Sounds like Wray is trying to save his job.
Strzok was CIA after all:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K3PqrbhuHK8/
I wondered about that. One of the memos is written to imply that Pietzek (sp?) was the only FBI agent present during the Flynn interviews, but he wasn’t. Strozk was there also. So why singular? At the time I thought I was reading too much into the exact words used, but maybe not. Glad I (maybe) don’t need that tinfoil hat after all.
Wray sounds like a lazy slug who is stoned all the time who could care less with a laissez faire attitude.
As history has shown.. Nobody. And I doubt Trump wants to take that fight head on. Obviously Sessions didn’t either. They are all horrified of the Clinton machine and global powers. Truthfully the only hope is Jon Huber. Who I doubt is going to dismantle the same institutions that he has served for his entire career. But Trump does have a knack for proving people wrong and doing what seems to be impossible.
Blah. Blah. Blah. 😜
Troll gonna troll
Why do you call someone a troll for contributing to the conversation just because they say something you don’t like? Isn’t that what leftists do, call someone names when they disagree with them?
Saying “Blah, Blah, Blah.” isn’t contributing to the conversation.
Nobody is afraid of these people,
They’re on the wrong side of good.
I swear Jon Lovitz runs their operation.
“The Russian thing isn’t working, they’re gonna squeal on us.
SO, We’ll just say China did it, they hate Trump almost a much as we do.
Yea datz it the Chinese did it! What did they do?
Oh yea, they walked in front of the queen, just terrible?”
Mr. Lovitz is a conservative for those who might have taken me seriously.
The run-of-the-mill leftists are bottom-level projectors. These are the uber projectors. Those screaming VSGPDJT is a traitor are pointing right back at themselves. WE KNOW they are traitors. I’m convinced we have a lot of proof. The question is how and when to act. It needs to be SOON.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you will find, that the FBI and DOJ has been infiltrated by the CIA? And, this is an even greater problem. Example Only: Strzok and Ora.
LikeLiked by 5 people
CNN….Trump Colluded with China to steal the election!!!!!
Trump colluded with the Tea Party!!!
Trump colluded with Independets!!!
Trump colluded with CHRISTIANS!!!!
It’s down to PTrump. Half of the R congress is neutered by the DS. Unless there are mass marches in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray is a black hat that is not to be trusted. I can’t stand him. Pray for justice.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What is up with Dan Coats? “Okaayyy,” he added. “Thats gonna be special.”
That appeared to be news to Coats. “Say that again?” Coats said when Mitchell announced the news at the end of the on-stage interview. That appeared to be news to Coats. “Say that again?” Coats said when Mitchell announced the news at the end of the on-stage interview.
“Okaayyy,” he added. “That’s gonna be special.”
That isn’t the only thing Coats said he wasn’t made aware of until the public was. Asked if knew Mr. Trump would meet with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office in May 2017, Coats, with a long sigh, said that was probably not the best thing to do, and he wasn’t made aware of that meeting ahead of time.
A few days ago, Coats said America’s digital infrastructure is at a critical point, comparing the current moment to the one before Sept. 11, 2001 and declaring that the warning lights are “blinking red.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dni-dan-coats-speaks-after-statements-russian-meddling-liv
Coates’s behavior in the last couple days, criticizing his boss, our President, on msnbc no less, only reinforces my distrust of him that I expressed the other day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops, didn’t mean to upvote my own comment.
I think I undid it by hitting the “like” again.
That happens to me often when I try to see who “liked” or just in skimming downscreen on the iPad. 🙂
😆 it can be embarrassing 😊
Same here,
What’s even worse is that we all knew a couple of days ago that Trump had invited Putin to the White House. What kind of DNI is Coats when he isn’t even up to speed. Trump didn’t have to tell him about the invite because it was all over the media.
And I’m so sick of this constant nonsense about their intelligence assessment. We all know that they never forensically reviewed the DNC server(s) and that only three of the supposed 17 agencies were involved in that assessment. The FBI and the CIA claimed “high confidence” in its findings but the NSA only claimed “moderate confidence.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
DHS Nielsen is hosting a cybersecurity conference July 31, so stay tuned on that score. I would take risks to our digital infrastructure very seriously.
He and Strzok went to the same academy to learn how to sneer!
They know their audience: All four responses use emotional hyperbolic words to influence them, and none of them contain a single piece of factual information.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I personally believe they are scared to DEATH that if the truth gets out on how those CIA Agents were killed by the Chinese between 2010 and 2012 while HRC was Secretary of State and was using her unsecured server that allowed the Chinese Government to access the names and locations of the Agents, they will never be able to recover.
HRC statement about him winning will cause us to hang by nooses has nothing to do with the Clinton Foundation but everything to do with the truth on how those agents died!
Here is my thread from the other day:
“they are scared to DEATH that if the truth gets out on how those CIA Agents were killed by the Chinese between 2010 and 2012 while HRC was Secretary of State and was using her unsecured server that allowed the Chinese Government to access the names and locations of the Agents, they will never be able to recover.”
Amen, amen, amen. The Helsinki presser was a shot across the bow. The truth about Chinese hacking is getting out.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Q has gone silent. I believe this portends a massive undertaking soon. He/they have warned us over and over what to expect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m a little confused, Peg…when the oracle known as Q spews out his/her cryptic nonsense (IMHO), it supposedly means his devotees need to ‘trust the plan’ and when s/he goes silent, it means the same?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course. When you believe in fairies and secret codes, it always means something, even when it does not mean something. This describes Q followers.
“When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!” —Chapter 4, The Rabbit Sends in a Little Bill
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have read very little from so called Q. I read somewhere that it is a group of 3 to 4 patriots who worked in intel and/or military that has an in with Trump admin., and know a lot because of computer skills, among many others etc…..I also heard they were TAKEN over so I trust very little of what I read, but in a handful of places(after trying to verify, etc…)…There is a lot of dialectics, controlled opposition sites I’m afraid, my faith is in my God who sees all, and knows all…..”all that is hidden will be uncovered, …..” (Matthew somewhere)and can move MOUNTAINS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Cue” is an adult bedtime story. On your own tonight, I’m afraid.
I believe you are right and IMhO there is a piece of Trump that wants to blow the whole story up and release everything. Someone is holding him back or there is no FBI or DOJ to back him up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. He is Sampsom, blinded , persecuted with his hands on the pillars of BIG business, BIG pharma, Big govt. and Big media…… He can bring it all down!!! The left, MSM , establishment better leave this Sampson ALONE!
You would think that the CIA would be hell bent on revenge on HRC if she got agents murdered. So why are they licking her boots? Must have been agents that the CIA wanted disappeared as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
of course, she would only give it up if it fit her agenda. I always suspected strongly that the Bengazi attack was actually a targeted assassination. Why else would they be so obviously prepared with a cover story and patsy?
of course, she would only give it up if it fit her agenda. I always suspected strongly that the Bengazi attack was actually a targeted assassination. Why else would they be so obviously prepared with a cover story and patsy?
I fully agree. Their cover story was pre-concocted. Dead bodies don’t talk.
And FLEP is spot on.
And POTUS Trump knows the truth. Unfortunately, the FBI, NSA, CIA, and Justice are littered with Obama-loving and corrupt people. It’s quite interesting he mentioned Hillary’s servers during the Helsinki summit. And Putin knows a lot – That’s why he laughs. It’s quite possible Putin shared a few nuggets with DJT during their time together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW: I never had any sympathy with Stevens’ demise. But the Marines that died, my heart goes out to them.
Stevens, a gay guy, agrees to do undercover work in a secret mission in a profoundly anti-gay Islamic nation. Somehow, I think he was promised many rewards upon his return. He did it for the rewards.
And don’t forget that the surviving CIA assets of the Benghazi attacks (approximately 30 of them) were forced to sign NDA to not reveal their activites in that compound.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ambassador” Stevens who was killed in benghazi was likely the link to hillary that connected her to the CIA buying back the arms in LIbya and shipping them to AQ in Syria through Turkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fle, Louie Gohmert was quite worked up the other day about all of the e-mails sent from Hillary’s laptop which were then picked up by a “foreign country” … he made special note that this country was NOT Russia. Do you think it was China? If not, who do you think the dogs are barking about? Thanks in advance. NCPatrick
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there any truth to the rumor that he was looking over a Chinese Menu during his questioning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The anomaly Gohmert is talking about is the hacking of the Clinton e-mails. SD tells you where the proof is in his bullet #2.
♦ 2. The unauthorized use of a private server likely led to Chinese hackers having access to all of the content of Hillary Clinton’s email and electronic communication. [As confirmed by the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community]
Yeeeeeessss ! I also think POTUS group Neilson. Coats. Wray. Mattis ect are given disinformation for just the reason to leak this disinformation to deep staters while POTUS/Putin/BeBe are fighting the Globalist together using Israel Intelligence and Russia’s Intelligence. POTUS said that Putin likes BeBe very much and all three are fighting NWO
I am going to Twitter to hammer Comey some more about letting the “Russian Hackers” stay on the DNC network for 11 months without doing anything. All those articles about Comey’s FBI abusing National Security Letters over the years. If someone’s cat got up a tree, Comey would issue a National Security Letter, yet he did nothing of substance to get “Russian Hackers” out of the DNC network. I am going to ask him if he was on crack when he made the decision.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Every time I read his tweets I think he’s on crack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s certainly cracked in some ways.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is cracked before or after broken?
It’s done. I wonder if he will block me. Any takers?
I have to congratulate you for trying to make it up to the Democrats for letting the Russians stay on the DNC network for 11 months and not do anything real to stop it. I hope they appreciate your efforts, but I really have to know something. Were you smoking crack back then?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I tweeted this to James Woods before visiting Comey’s Twitter feed:
When Comey decided to let the alleged Russian hackers stay on the DNC network for 11 MONTHS, I wonder if he was on crack at the time. Didn’t they ever give him a drug test, or did Sessions recuse himself from that, too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama was the same for 8 yrs. He only spoke to “his” half of the country. The only time our half was addressed was when he was mocking or sneering at us. For the first few months I used to think to myself, “who is he trying to kid…” then I realized he wasn’t even concerned about me and my peeps. He was messaging his.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spot on.
I’m afraid our political leadership has been in bed with the Chinese since the Clinton Era. They have allowed and enabled China to buy up all sorts of important property and businesses and infiltrate and steal secrets and wealth from us for decades.
But PDJT makes one misstatement about Putin and the world is ending. But then the Chinese own a lot of our media, as well, so they are directing at least some of the propaganda “our media” is using against us.
What a mess.
As well as banks, Sylvia.
It is a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.
SMH
The web of lies and deceit are simply mind boggling but people are finally beginning to wake up from their slumber……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Critical mass is when the masses wake up. It’s also always very close to too late. We need to keep praying!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Except for Lola.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great points sylvia.
^^^^^ THAT ^^^^^^
Sylvia (and everyone else who has made such great comments thus far):
I agree with your post and after seeing that disgusting freak Wray in action again, I am more convinced than ever that he is one of the most evil ones who has to be taken down- sooner than later. For that matter, I I don’t think it would detrimental to our security if the FBI and other “security” agencies were simply abolished and all their Deep State employees given their walking papers.
NONE of them are working for the American People. ALL of them are working against our President Trump as has been demonstrated over and over again. It is time for US to stage our own coup and overthrow these bastards once and for all. We may not have another chance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
“I don’t think it would detrimental to our security if the FBI and other “security” agencies were simply abolished and all their Deep State employees given their walking papers.”
Amen, Seneca! The issue is trust. The issue of the private server demonstrates that our most precious secrets were for sale by the highest members of our government. Little people gave their lives to protect these secrets. How can intelligence agencies function without a deep cleaning and reformation?
LikeLiked by 7 people
When you put it that way, HELL YES – must agree. People died to protect those secrets, and what happens at the top? Only the HONEST ADULTERESS has the courage to ‘fess up that some of the crown jewels were stolen by the Chinese, and everybody else enabled it, did it, or hid it.
Is THAT what the top of the FBI should be? Heck – the paranoid cross-dresser who tried to troll-stalk a civil rights lover boy into killing himself was more careful with our secrets than Cankle-Licker Comey.
It’s all wrong. CLEAN IT OUT.
I think that those who say there WAS big management change at the top are correct, but there is no evidence of DEEP CLEANING. I would feel much more assured if I knew there were CARDBOARD BOXES shuttling in and out of FBIHQ.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bottom Line: If the DOJ and FBI live then our Republic dies!
Would be more encouraging if they were 6 foot long pine boxes.
Angry- after all that’s been revealed in the past several months, there is no way in hell I am ever trusting ANY OF THE SWAMP DEVILS who are running the intelligence community. Like you said, our people haven given up their LIVES to defend our liberty and to protect our Country. That is something that bureaucrats like Wray & Co. will never understand. Their only loyalty is to the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right here from the horse’s ass:
New Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is “being really dumb” by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities.
“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
“So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK says from the grave that Schumer is correct.
If I were PDJT, every time one of these assclowns in the media questioned me about believing the Intelligence Community, I would refer to Crying Chuck’s statement and say oh yeah I should trust the very people who have been trying to remove me from office from the moment I got in…What do you people think I’m deaf, dumb and stupid!
FRAT BOY WRAY! He is shameful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
…..almost as much “fun” as clubbing baby fur seals, that is.
I must stand up for the Klingons here. They are brutal and bloodthirsty (by our standards), but they live by a strict code of honor, or morality if you will. We may not understand it or agree with it, but it is theirs, and they abide within that moral framework strictly, with severe sanctions for transgressors.
They would never brutalize a helpless species. Assassinate or exterminate, sure, but never brutalize.
(tongue in cheek)
Does sale Loral missile-guidance technology and telemetry control being provided to the Chinese courtesy of Bill Clinton ring a bell?
https://www.wnd.com/2000/04/7141/
LikeLiked by 8 people
I still think Beelzebubba should hang for that one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too.
It sure does. I still can’t believe the stuff Bubba got away with. But it was just a preview of coming attractions, I guess…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Bill was just a warm up act for even more worthless presidents who inhabited the Oral Office.
Thank God for PDJT.
Loral Space. Now that’s glaring treason, but hey, the leap frogged the Chinese Military ICBM’s reentry by 25 . We mustn’t forget Madeline Albright saying it’s not fair that we are the only super power, they took care of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bedmates with China long before Clintons —George HW Bush. Read this article, 41 brags on his son 43 for his ability to get along with China AND VLAD PUTIN. http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/08/10/AR2008081002548.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow Wray’s statement should bring comfort?
😐
Fox news is purposely not countering the narrative. They are playing dumb and are working against VSG.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Fox News puts boundaries on one’s thinking – it serves as a distraction that makes one THINK they know where true North is. If’s a FAKE magnetic North.
Turning off Fox News by cutting my cable put my conservatism on point, allowing me to see where Fox is wrong, misleading, or misdirecting.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Cutting the cord is liberating……
I can see more clearly without Fox whispering in my ear 24/7…..
Could care less what their Paid pundits think….
LikeLiked by 10 people
^ This ^
Despite taking a more “conservative” point of view, Fox is still part of the media establishment and will give the point of view of the Republican flavor of the UniParty establishment.
Broadcast/cable/print media has a limited space in which to present news. In other words, there is only so much that can be fit in 24h (especially prime-time) or on a newspaper. Therefore you get what they want you to see the most.
The Internet is an unlimited pool of information.
Cut the cable.
LikeLiked by 8 people
YES! Stop the subscriptions and cut the cable. I gave away my only television set in 2008 and have not missed it at all. And I quit taking papers back in the nineties. You can find the truth/reality on the Internet if you look and carefully judge the sites you frequent. Frankly, I find CTH to be the very best, but I do check other sites nearly every day.
As far as entertainment goes, I’m a book worm, but I do watch movies on my 27″ iMac. And there are lots of ways to stream other programs. I think we all need to be careful about what goes into our minds. We already know that saying: “Garbage in. Garbage out.” Let’s practice it for the sake of our families and our country. We, the Super Elite, are too important to pay any attention to the bilge water they try to pour into our minds until we can no longer think straight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wolfmoon- you are right. All of the media outlets filter the news to comply with their particular construct and editorial point of view. As long as you understand the filter, it is still possible to extract a good deal of information. We are lucky to have the Tree House to use as a clearinghouse for news from all over. On any given day there are many, many links to articles and essays from all over that we would never see otherwise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes – I drop a LOT of bookmarks from fellow Treepers. Many new mind expansions from Sundance and the posters. It’s my “homeworld” now!
LikeLiked by 6 people
editorial point of view?
it is their money-making point of view.
And, it is parallel to what your “conservative” politicians” do. If not, they would not need polls and speech writers.
Wolf you are absolutely spot on.
I call Fox News the Fake News for the right.
Been watching OAN and they try to present the news in an even-handed manner.
But nowhere will America get news and commentary like they do here.
America would be better served if they shut off their televisions off and read more.
Why do we need empty suits and news readers telling us what to think?
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“America would be better served if they shut off their televisions off and read more.”
Easier I think to clean the ‘Deep State’ out of Washington than convince Americans that TV is rotting their brain. it is like telling the smoker, ‘cigarettes cause cancer’ and get the usual response, “I know.” and no offense to any smokers, or TV watchers … 🙂
It’s not helpful, imo, to divide conservatives by creating anti-television snobbery. There are good things on TV and there are bad things. A balanced person can enjoy a wide variety of media: books, movies, and yes, television. All things have their place. TV does not rot the brain any more than reading fiction, it all depends on the substance one chooses.
Ledger at 7 pm is really good!
LikeLike
Amen.
Exactly
POTUS is aware of this too, Wolf Moon.
I think it was his interview with Tucker Carlson the other night when POTUS said something to the effect, “I consider FOX News mainstream media too”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote an ebook (published late 2012 by iBooks, Amazon Kindle, B&N Nook…) titled The Arts of Truth. Even the title itself was an illustration (explained in the preface) of deep (not just state) deceptions. Several chapters illustrating categories of critical thinking ‘styles/genres’ for sorting ‘truth kernals =wheat’ from ‘false news’=chaff’. Hundreds of illustrated examples including energy, healthcare, education, nutrition, down to Chevy Volt ‘official’ MPG, ramen noodle calories/serving, women’s dress sizes over time, and the Miss America BMI index.
Treepers might find it a mostly enjoyable and cheap ($7 Kindle) read. There was (deliberately) a little something to offend ‘everyone’ —part of the main thematic point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I left Fox in 2011, when the Bloviating Irishman started blathering about “Hey, Obamacare’s not that bad.”
Click. Haven’t been back since.
The frequent sinus headaches stopped about that time, also.
We quit Fox 8 years ago with NO regrets. It’s only gotten far worse, from what all my friends tell me. They’re quitting it now, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember Obama hired John Brennan because Brennan & his private Intel firm hacked the passport records and removed Obama’s 1981 trip to Afghanistan record. Also accessed Clinton & McCain’s…
https://truepundit.com/while-on-obamas-payroll-brennans-private-intel-side-business-hacked-mccains-hillarys-classified-passport-records/
That company Brennan led, Analysis Corp made it’s fortune off of transporting new Iraqi currency and keeping the airport open. That company is one of the largest private Intel firms in the world, they also provide Intel and analytics to china, you know that country who hacked us and sacked our CIA assets during Brennans tenure….
https://www.cnbc.com/id/100440555
It’s also founded by a British intelligence officer and known for employing former U.S. Intel making a movie big circle of pals doing government contract work.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Pakistan not Afghanistan sorry mixing up the “stans” in my advanced age…
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2012/07/obamas_passport_breach_unanswered_questions_and_an_unsolved_murder.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
Never forget they murderd the eye witness to the breach–https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2008/apr/19/key-witness-in-passport-fraud-case-fatally-shot/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would I seem crazy if I were to suggest that one of the reasons for Clintons use of a private server was because she EXPECTED to get hacked by chinese and russian government hackers?
And that it presented a very easy way to transfer sensitive information to the marxist governments that Clinton prefers?
LikeLiked by 14 people
That has been my belief from the very beginning – the unsecured server was “open” for a reason.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And the reason was…..$$$$
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was run on the “Dishonorable” system.
Get in. Pick up what you want. Leave money in the Clinton Foundation Cash Box on the way out the door.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When it was first revealed about Clinton’s private server, I remember James Carville defending her, explaining that she didn’t want, for example, Loui Gohmert snooping through her stuff.
Yes, he specifically named Gohmert.
But no “intent” whatsoever…🙄
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2015/03/16/james-carville-yeah-hillary-clinton-probably-used-private-email-to-avoid-accountabilty-and-oversight-n1971117
Open for Business!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen that though expressed by multiple posters.
Personally, I don’t think so, because the stuff found on her server that we know of was just sloppy handling of classified material, rather than the huge transfer of material that would be required to fit this theory.
But of course, we haven’t had access to everything on the server, so I can’t totally discount it. But she would have far better ways to do that without having a smoking gun in her basement, so I really don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being just plain sloppy is not a defense……like leaving a scalpel in a patient’s belly after surgery…deadly move.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It apparently is if the FBI/DOJ is all firmly in your camp,
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s only the emails that she turned over. It does not include the lost emails that were destroyed after the Congressional subpoena.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, that’s what I said; we didn’t see all that was on her server.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carlos Danger and Hum-a-Weiner have thos e-mails.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What matters is the Chinese have them…and that it’s not just the Russians acting out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am one of the multiple posters.
This is a great way to “share” information. You have a server. Someone else can ping it, but not penetrate it.
You inform them, by other channels, that for a specific 30 minute window, or a 10 microsecond window, or whatever, that “server upgrades” will be happening.
At that time, they hack and get right in – even if the server is vulnerable for just 2 minutes, that is all that might be needed in many cases to share clandestine information.
Within that server, you could have all directories protected, except one. Thus, you cold choose what data could be copied out, once server broached.
ALL that a forensic examiner would be able to say is that yes, you applied a patch to your firewall at a certain time. It might not even be detectable that your system was vulnerable for 30 seconds as you applied a patch, or swapped a drive, etc. And if a forensic examiner said you once did an upgrade and were vulnerable for 30 seconds, not a fraction of a second, you would just shrug and say, “and?”
Or, you say you were getting probed, so you decided to change password.
Like Ocean’s 11 and the power outage. Random, but not random. Servers are always getting security upgrades, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, that makes more sense to me. I was picturing storing masses of info for the taking, and the incriminating evidence that would leave. Your scenario is plausible indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. IT has created a dizzying world of opportunity for malicious computing. Plausibility is everywhere.
NOW – here is the part that FREAKS people out – that is not believed. I apply the same programming principles to speculate about SOCIAL ENGINEERING and SOCIAL HACKING – and – lo and behold – they work. Very few people are applying this kind of critical, myth-busting thinking to many events we are being expected to accept at face value, and that if we question them, we are being “wacko” or “conspiracy theorists”.
Well, a buddy of mine with more knowledge of social hacks by IC clued me in on some of this stuff a long time ago, how deeply it is possible to fool people into thinking things – much like a magician or a mentalist. I didn’t REALLY see what they meant – but NOW I DO.
Things that look random or natural don’t have to be. It is possible to GAME what appears as BASIC REALITY if you can gain control of certain levers of power. The media is an important one, but the IC is even more important. That’s why getting inside the other guy’s spy palace is so important. Do that, and you can start using THEIR KEYS to move around.
I think the infiltration of our government and media is DEEP, HARD and has TURNED THESE INSTITUTIONS AGAINST US. I don’t specify who, and I don’t really care. By leaving it as a generality, I can actually catch them better – I have no preconceptions. But I know that there are White Hats and Black Hats moving everywhere right now. I simply Trust The Plan.
I don’t know how much of the old Fake Reality they will reveal. Some, I expect will not be revealed. Other parts – perhaps. Again – I have to trust the plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I enjoy and get so much out of your posts, Wolf. Always A+ content. Wish you could post more. And yes….TRUST THE PLAN…..
If we know anything for sure and certain, PDJT and his team have a damn good plan!!
LikeLike
Unwittingly…just like Clapper
LikeLiked by 3 people
Needed to coordinate yoga schedules don’t cha know?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been certain of this from the beginning. This is typical Hillary and Obama – to have a REAL reason underneath a PLAUSIBLE reason. All the real goal needs to kick in is feigned incompetence.
ABUSE OF IC – remember that. A very important principle – they ABUSE IC. If you have a theory and ABUSE OF IC is part of it, it’s likely a good theory.
I even expect that Hillary “volunteered” to the IC to have a private server as a counterintelligence operation originally, with the hidden abusive idea that it would help her email evade FOIA. Perhaps she sold this idea through McCabe, who was tied to the server in Chappaqua very early on, when they both moved there. But in some way, I believe that she ABUSED some kind of understanding with the IC about the server.
Thus, being a “done deal” with the IC, when she became SOS, and she asked State to send her email there, it would be a very thorny and difficult legal situation – a bamboozling classified voodoo enigma that the people in State would be unable to question properly – an absolutely BRILLIANT defense. “It’s classified – that’s why.”
Imagine the CONFUSION – she has a “top secret” server – does she have to take the training? Does she have to sign papers? Does she need approval to SEND STUFF THERE?
It really explains everything – doesn’t it? All she needs to do is start sending the WRONG stuff there – to ask her people to “just do X” – to thereby “make mistakes” – YEARS after the server was originally set up. After it “doesn’t matter”. Then they try to control the scandal before the election, so after she wins, and it disappears, it’s all “ancient history”.
This woman led the IC out onto a branch, using a combination of her own crafty ability to induce criminal behavior in others, as well as some IC and DNC types who were quite fine with whatever she did.
Ball of tar, it is. Ugly mess. And most of it is CLASSIFIED, just like she wanted it.
That’s my new theory. Explains McCabe in Chappaqua perfectly, and everything George Webb has found. Her server was “legit” but ABUSED.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thanks for posting. totally plausible.
Seconded and agreed.
Take it a step further, it wouldn’t be ‘hacking’ let’s say if one sold access and then shared user/password.
Much like two people on opposite sides of the world communicating in ‘draft’ emails in one email account.
LikeLiked by 5 people
To people with REAL hidden knowledge of how to abuse I.T. (and Hillary and Bill were two of them – trust me – I once tried to follow their ingenious “Lotus Notes” server scam against FOIA and discovery) – one doesn’t even need to leave ANY fingerprints like a password. Every plot move simply looks like a small bit of negligence.
Look at Podesta with his idiot password – THAT is one way – dead simple. Another is to simply not do updates. Let down a firewall “accidentally”. Mess up ONE setting. Install a “Let’s Learn Chinese” program. That is ALL it takes to open that server when IC doesn’t expect it. The ChiComs would be waiting for their moment and strike like LIGHTNING. NO WAY does Hillary need to do something risky like hand off a password.
What she would do would be subtle but just as effective. Hillary is a master showman, and her life is one big performance of DINDU NUFFINS. Hillary is the QUEEN of DINDUS. She will “accidentally” lower the shields, China gets in, and she walks away whistling. Days later, it’s found, noted, forgotten. Years later, the scandal. “Old news.”
She is a complete sociopath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, totally plausible if not outright 100% accurate.
LikeLike
I would not go that far. I think she just wanted to avoid FOIA and limit who had access.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even with all of the millions that, just for ‘HIV medicine and Haitian children’, landed in Bill’s and her foundation?
I have a bridge here in my pocket somewhere….
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was discussion on this very sit long ago about Hillary’s servers. Recall she tried to throw Collin Powell to the wolves when Hillary said she set up the server based on his advice.
She was settling up an “off the record source” away from FOIA and prying eyes of any government oversite.
What Hillary forgot to say was that Powell set up separate accounts and not a separate server and Powell was smart enough to run it through the government firewall as well as he avoided handling sensitive and classified information on that account. Note, the only thing found on Powell’s accounts was a potentially confidential e-mail. Plus, Powell was operating in an era before all the cyber warfare turned hot as well as requirements for the detailed classified briefs developed in response to the growth of that threat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was PURE HILLARY to do that to Powell. False symmetry. Classic.
You MUST see this….
https://www.yahoo.com/news/obama-cyber-chief-confirms-stand-order-russian-cyberattacks-summer-2016-204935758.html
It was set up specifically for “Pay-to-Play” writ large – think international charitable donations to the Clinton Crime Family Charity for the Rodham/Hubbell Progeny and Whatever-the-Hell-Bubba wants to dd-Trust. You want to hear the really, really funny part? (Ha-ha funny, not ku-weer funny) The 3rd world bunghole countries, like Somalia, the cat litter republic formerly known as Libya….the donations made by the current warlords in charge are really OUR TAXPAYER dollars that the vile, repugnant, Bestial Bride of Bubba sent them via State Department grants! What a great scam, huh?
That despicable fu____g c__t deserves to hang as much as anybody involved in the most repugnant, despicable portions of all this TREASON.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that you’ve stated that very clearly
I had the exact same thought. Selling us off to China before she captured the Oval Office. She and her band of traitors SHOULD hang from nooses – and they know it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, in fact, you are probably very close to the truth. The Clintons have been aiding and abetting the Chinese government for quite some time.
In fact, although I do not have proof, I’d almost wager she used hacking as a cover for sending information to the Chinese.
The Russians of course got their piece, but now they realize that perhaps the only reason they got it was to be set up as the fall guy. That also means that they didn’t get it all.
its a way to pass classified info with plausible deniability
https://www.yahoo.com/news/obama-cyber-chief-confirms-stand-order-russian-cyberattacks-summer-2016-204935758.html
Obama ordered stand down
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m still following along…..
but I am still having trouble talking myself into the idea that Americans are so zombified that (Russian-dominated) facebook is a controlling beacon in their lives.
Maybe I didn’t eat enough (or too much? I can’t remember) sugar-coated cereal in my youth, and I cannot understand these complicated influences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, they were resistant to all of entertainment and 99 percent of media being in the tank for Hillary, but they were convinced by a hundred thousand dollars of ads on FB.
Doesn’t really pass the smell test, does it?
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Russian’s “operation chaos” is a bit more sophisticated than that, and it does have effect. However, it’s aim has always been to be operation chaos.
The Chinese are another matter; their aims are different because they are playing a different game. Both games are dangerous, but one is at this time the more dangerous of the two (besides, I think Ivan is going to start playing nice soon — at least a little bit for a little while).
And many Americans are indeed so zombified as to have social media be a controlling beacon in their lives. You have to realize this: it doesn’t have to completely zombifiy people; it just has to influence their behavior (for instance, make them hesitate to say anything that will be perceived as “bad” or rather unpopular; or have them pass along potentially false info/agitprop that is being passed along by others — the idea of arcane knowledge, gnosis) — this, as many studies on crowds have shown, is incredibly easy to do.
Human beings are social creatures; they are quite easily controlled, especially if they don’t think they are! — that includes me, you, and everybody else. It’s nearly impossible to break that conditioning; it’s part of our DNA.
See “Bill Clintons 8 million dollar ak47 deal”. High ranking Chinese officials smuggling military weapons into the US for sale to gang members. US Customs caught them, but when the violators turned out to be top Chinese officials, the investigation was shut down (Operation Dragonfire).
LikeLiked by 9 people
*News Alert* Trump invites Putin to visit Washington in the fall……..Democrats’ hair spontaneously burst into flames……..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wonderful news, hope PDJT takes him to Mar a lago for some golf. I don’t think Putin plays golf but it would be lovely and let the dems heads explode. God Bless PDJT and President Putin!
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT and Vladimir Vladimirovich should go to the range together too! The shooting range, of course!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was thinking more of shootin’ some gators!
LikeLike
I am so ready to see those two together at Mar-a-Lago! Can’t ever get enough of ‘splody Dem heads. 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
they can wrestle bears on the 12th fairway or something
The fall? What a love story
I want to be careful about what I say.
I can say that Wray is correct – China is the biggest counterIntel threat.
I can say that they have been as such for many years now, essentially with hegemony.
That’s all I can say about that. Now for my opinion.
I think the Russian hysteria is flares, countermeasures, and disinformation to distract from the above fact.
Stew on that for a while and think about motive for such.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I know what you mean. There has been something really wrong with this picture for a long time. I agree, I think the Russian Hysteria is supposed to make the public look at Russia and not at the gigantic panda in the living room.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Absolutely. The government has been scaring us with Russia since they figured out how well it works to keep us knee deep in weapons and proxy wars.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen grandma
Just listen to the people on the right who also join in the Putin hysteria while excusing China’s behavior. They blame our President for “starting a trade war with China”, yet they want him start a nuclear war with Russia. I don’t think I have ever heard Rubio, or flake, or Collins or any of the UniParty republicans criticize China. It’s madness. Something definitely is stinking in Bangkok.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s some real crapola in the bottom of the wok!
This is a MartinEconomis blog post of today entitled “China. Entire Capital Raising Now Exceed the USA”
FTA: Believe it or not, Chinese start-ups have for the first time collected more venture capital than newly established US companies in the past quarter. This is reported by the South China Morning Post.
His AI forecasting projects that the financial center will shift to China 2032+.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/china-venture-capital-raising-now-exceed-the-usa/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, you just go throw all you money that way. See you in 2030.
To paraphrase Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys:
Never mind his forecast, for Xi has lost control . . .
I think MartinEconomics’ prediction will go the way of Japan Inc., Gore and the melting Polar Icecap, and all CBO projections.
China’s economic model is based on intellectual property theft, cheating on trade, bullying trade partners, and stealing from their own people’s bank accounts (by paying depositors many points lower than the rate of inflation). Their debt to GDP ratio is above 260%, their financial books have been cooked for decades, their outlay to safeguard access to raw materials far across the globe is blowing up their budget, and worst of all their population demographics are trending terrible. Probably by accident, but perhaps by design, they are building up a massive bubble of military-age men with little to no chance of landing a native-born wife. So is India, BTW.
I can barely type his name without shaking with fury…Jeff Flake…calling POTUS a “traitor”….I am very proudly a 5th generation Arizonan, but very very ashamed of our Senators. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could be worse. You could be a resident of Oregon as I am and be stuck with Merkley and Wyden.
John McAfee employed Dmitri Alperovitch before Alperovitch left to found CrowdStrike. McAfee, being interviewed by Larry King in December, 2016, said “if it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians.”
He went on to say, “If I was the Chinese and I wanted to make it look like the Russians did it, I would use Russian language within the code, I would use Russian techniques of breaking into the organization,” adding that, in the end, “there simply is no way to assign a source for any attack.” He also called the Joint Analysis Report a “fallacy”, saying hackers fake language and location and any hackers with the skill to back the DNC would also be able to hide their tracks.
Also, the Joint Analysis Report starts off with a disclaimer:
“DISCLAIMER: This report is provided “as is” for informational purposes only. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not provide any warranties of any kind regarding any information contained within. DHS does not endorse any commercial product or service referenced in this advisory or otherwise. This document is distributed as TLP:WHITE: Subject to standard copyright rules. TLP:WHITE information may be distributed without restriction. For more information on the Traffic Light Protocol, see https:/www.us-cert.gov/tlp”
Basically the government took the CrowdStrike report and ran with it. Prior JARs didn’t call out the bad actor by name but this one did and right in the opening paragraphs they mention “private companies and other entities” being involved in compiling the report.
Alperovitch has a deep bias against Russia and CrowdStrike’s premier product, FALCON, seems to be skewed to default to Russian involvement. Their methodology is also deeply flawed (for instance, ‘ the hacking only happens between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Russia time, so it must be Russians’). The threats supposedly found, APT28 and APT29, are outdated too, and were not solely used by Russians. CrowdStrike gave them cutesy names, Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear to tag them as Russian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The globalists hate the Russians because they have no foothold or partnership there.
And for that they want aa war with Russia.
Evil b@stards.
Sorry Director Wray. You blew all your “street cred” on you handling of the IG report. Having a hard time hearing you….
LikeLiked by 10 people
Clearly, their is a serious like of honest leadership in Washington.
The IG reports to the FBI. The FBI is known to be corrupt therefore the results are predictable.
Remember: If you are approached by someone claiming to be from FBI. Your best course of action is to say nothing, and let your lawyer do all of the talking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saying nothing won’t help. The FISA-302 report of your interview will convict you.
Good thing I have the firm of Winchester; Springfield & Browning on retainer.
I have problems with believing anything the Director of the FBI (i.e., Wray) has to say:
1. He supports Mueller’s conclusion that the that Russian hacked the DNC when the facts say differently,
2. He has come out in support of the the unconstitutional FISA process,
3. He sent lawyers to the Congressional hearings in order to help Page and Strzok. Even when it was a direct violation of the law to claim attorney client privilege for government employees,
It may be only my opinion for now, but Wray is just another Black Hat.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Another reason for former corrupt IC members to squawk: They all knew Hillary deliberately left her servers open to Chinese hackers and was selling those secrets through “contributions” to the Clinton Foundation and may have even been taking bribes not to say anything (or worse, also profiting from the sale of said information.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ask yourself, have you seen any of them go to jail? Do you believe that Hillary Clinton and company are guilty of multiple crimes? If so, then you are in the majority because they could not have done this without allot of support from the IC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
First POTUS in history to win an election and lose the executive branch DOJ/FBI/IC to the losing party. Trump is spending his time on things over which he has some leverage. He has no leverage over Congress and the swamp. Sessions made sure of that. W/O leverage, one has nothing to force changes. The treasonous SOB’s are skating and will skate unless Trump takes control of HIS DOJ.
SD talked about leverage months ago and pointed out then that the winner in this saga would be the one w/the most leverage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but Trump’s not wasting time and energy on that stuff, since he can’t change it right now. In fact, he’s likely using it as a distraction, to keep the Swamp’s eyes off what he is working on: The economy, trade, immigration, judges, Korea, regulatory reform, etc. Trump knows how to use another’s floundering to his advantage, and it’s part of what makes him successful. Muh Russia is a distraction, but it needn’t be for his administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It doesn’t take much of an imagination to figure out that Jeff Sessions has been compromised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since we seem to be on the subject of the Chinese. The Chinese believe that no action, is an action. If this is so, then Jeff Sessions not doing a dam thing is very much an action.
Can we get Sessions pay returned, for the last year and a half, since he has done nothing?
LikeLike
Wasn’t that a lyric in a Rush song?
The truth is IDK if I could vote for Trump again in 2020 if he doesn’t clean this mess up and bring justice to these traitors.
LikeLike
Well I think he will do the best that he can. It may not be possible to lock them all up.
Stop! that now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh….so u want to vote the traitors back in?? get outta here
LikeLiked by 4 people
He promised to drain the swamp, to me that’s my biggest issue. More than anything else is cleaning our corruption. If this gets swept under the rug then I’ll vote libertarian. So why don’t you get outta here tough guy.
LikeLike
Well, I do believe the many swamp dwellers who are not running again when their term is up is a good start on cleaning up the swamp.
LikeLike
LikeLike
@D
Yes, vote for Kamala Harris or Hillary because then things will be sooooooooo much better.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Libertarian, captain sarcasm. Don’t be a sycophant
LikeLike
5th grade math teaches splitting the vote… into three. THREE. 3.
We need to rid ourselves of stupid, non-strategic voters, or trolls…which ever messes up more. Maybe both. That’s 2…TWO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No see, it’s your false binary dichotomy that keeps the swamp alive and well.
LikeLike
You need to find another site.
You’re very welcoming thank you. Very tolerant as well. I like this site actually. Sorry for speaking my mind. Didn’t think you’d get triggered.
LikeLike
No triggering. However, you already have demonstrated you are not tolerant about President Trump and his cabinet correcting decades of corruption. Since you are clearly so superior, you should do it yourself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep because voting for the one person who has stood up against the swamp and is doing everything legally in his power to save this country keeps the swamp alive and well. I want justice as much as anyone but not voting for Trump because he hasn’t been able to eliminate something that has been around longer than most of us probably realize and with probably 99% of DC against him is asinine at best
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes vote Libertarian over Trump and make sure we put the Left back in power. Screw everything else he has been doing because justice being served is not fitting in the time frame you want. Makes complete sense to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly the government is growing just as fast with Trump in office as it would with a leftist. The budget isn’t balanced. The deep state isn’t being held accountable. The wall hasn’t been built. The tax cuts were decent but for me I save maybe 2%? Whoopdie doo. The economy is Trumps strong point. And I give him tremendous credit for cutting regulations. But he needs to get to work if he wants my vote again. Thats all I am saying.
LikeLike
What you should be doing is working harder to get him the support he needs. Donate to MAGA candidates, work for their campaigns, call your current representatives if they aren’t working to solve the problem. Trump is but one man who is working extremely hard to get the job done. Randomly choosing a libertarian who has no chance of winning and if he/she does win will be in an even worse position to affect the problem is just a plain nonsensical idea.
I have never seen a public official in my lifetime working as hard and making as much positive progress as Trump (way more progress than what you give him credit for above), and you are willing to just throw that away and in the hopes that whoever the libertarian party can muster will be better. Even though that has never happened?
LikeLike
D must stand for Democrat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong. The government workforce has shrunk in number since Trump took office less than 2 yrs ago.
The budget can’t be balanced because Congress won’t do it. The Trump administration did submit a budget that would be balanced and reduce the debt, but Congress rejected it.
He can’t build the wall without THE MONEY to do it, which Congress won’t give him.
He is draining the swamp… but it is a massive swamp and he cannot do it by himself in less than 2 yrs. Also, note that they are attacking him from every angle…
So, you expect miracles… and even think you can achieve them by not voting for him in 2020 thus I say to you… alrighty then 🙂
Somehow my gut feeling tells me you really didn’t vote for President Trump! As someone said of Reagan’s great achievements.. “If they all saw Ronald Reagan walk on water, they would all yell, See I told you he couldn’t swim”!!! It’s all or nothing for some people. I’ll take the 95% of promises he has made and kept. The Swamp is BIG, WIDE and DEEP… He still has a Country to run! Sheesh!
Then you must not work in an industry which was savaged almost to the point of destruction by Obama’s limitless unfettered regulations, then gained a reprieve under Trump.
Sorry you aren’t getting immediate gratification. However, if you would look beyond your list of unreasonable expectations less than two years into Trump’s first term, you might discover the list of important accomplishments is lengthy.
So Bernie then, if he promises to leave your stock holdings alone???
And vote for for who? Bernie? Kamala Harris? Corey Booker? Gillibrand? Rome wasn’t destroyed in a day!
Well, you’re in luck — there’s always that little doll from the Bronx, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and hey, I’ve heard rumors Hillary might give it a go again!
Maybe you’ll get really lucky and Jeb! or Mittens might run!
Unfortunately, as much as we despise the MSM, they still have enormous power in shaping narratives that eventually lead to real life political actions.
Vietnam, Watergate, and dozens of other critical world and national crises were presented to the public through distorted, partisan filters. Two presidencies, Johnson and Nixon, were taken down in part through MSM incitement.
Clinton remained in office despite obvious grounds for impeachment largely because of MSM mobilization of opinion. Reagan constantly had to fight the MSM, but was confident and strong enough to prevail. Bush Jr. Was essentially marginalized and treated with contempt with no pushback. Not to mention all the SC battles and other issues that the MSM went ballistic over.
The MSM basically have been, and are even more so now, the shock troops of the liberal agenda. And it’s getting exponentially worse every day.
The alternative media and internet are essentially fighting in gorilla warfare, punching far above their weight. Especially considering that the social media giants are proactively hostile. But in terms of permeation into the broader low information public, still denigrated as fringe conspiracy outcasts by the MSM.
If history is any indication, the Trump presidency will never be given a positive break or acknowledged as successful or even legitimate by the entrenched enemy forces. The civil war is just too pervasive, deep, existentially important.
Rick Flair used to say “to be the man you have to beat the man.” The President is the ultimate underdog, but is smarter and tougher than any of his enemies. The counter attacks on the media via his tweets and rallies have been monumental and effective where they need to be. With the grassroots public He can’t outdo the MSM in terms of quantity, but he does in terms of quality and incisiveness. His succinct branding has been devestating, and more effective than the hysterics of the other side.
But let’s face it. The media will never relent. No need to play defense to them because it won’t matter. Just keep on offense, make MAGA an irresistible wave that sweeps in some of the less polarized of the independents and soft Democrats. Let the MSM incrementally implode in the wake.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree with everything you wrote, but this sentence stands out in my mind;
“The alternative media and internet are essentially fighting in gorilla warfare, punching far above their weight.”
The American Revolution was won in part because of gorilla warfare. The British didn’t see it coming because they were expecting the standard rules of battle at the time. I believe we have the same situation today with PDJT leading the charge.
Great Post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guerilla.
Yeah that distinction cost a tennis commentator his career.
Agreed. Making the media irrelevant – MOCKING THEM – is the way to go. It is really working, too. CUTTING THE CABLE is the way to go DO NOT let somebody else create a feed for you. THAT is the secret of self-empowerment – of creating a smart reality.
BURN AND SPURN
LikeLiked by 2 people
P R E C I S E L Y ! ! !
Is there any reasonable, Constitutionally-justified explanation at this point for why this is allowed to continue under President’s Trump’s justice system and intelligence community?
If there’s some plan here, how is it consistent with upholding and protecting the Constitution? If the plan has to do with midterm strategy, or maximizing impact/penetration of the truth once finally revealed — the only explanations that I hear at this point — how is that Constitutionally justified? The constitution doesn’t provide exceptions for manipulating or withholding the truth, or allowing bad actors to stay in place and corruption to continue. It doesn’t abide abuse of power (by DOJ and IC) as a means to an end (e.g. better electoral outcomes). Political calculation really has no place here — what’s wrong is wrong, even if it seems optimal or necessary for Trump to succeed (and even if the country needs him to succeed). There’s a long history of becoming what you oppose when you start thinking that ends justify means.
Seriously, why are we still enduring this? Responses like “we’re winning” or “have trust” or shooting the messenger are political answers — and really just non-sequitors. What do we say to the fact (and it is a fact) that Trump is the only one with the power to stop ongoing corruption by revealing the truth and is declining to do so . . . because he won’t or can’t or is waiting. Which is it, and why?
The only alternative I can see to unacceptable political calculation is equally unacceptable — and that is that Trump simply isn’t in control. Which should put us on the streets. If even a towering figure such as President Trump–who’s pulled off the impossible–doesn’t have the power and can’t gain the leverage to set things right, the country is lost.
None of this is OK. Searching for any hopeful read on all of this that actually makes sense and isn’t predicated on the demise of a functioning democracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How in the World is China our biggest threat?
Our biggest threat are the criminal crooked Left-wing communist in our; CIA, FBI and DOJ. Wray needs to look himself in the mirror when he speaks of America’s greatest threat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The threats you site are actually under the influence of China. That is the crux of the Russia-Russia smoke screen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. Dems are the face of China, trying to bring PRC-style prog-fascism to America.
LikeLike
The Uniparty is the face of socialism, full stop. Comes in a lot of forms, known to shapeshift, totally toxic.
LikeLike
China is a bigger potential problem than Wray described. Notice all of those Mainland Chinese immigrants? A lot of them are okay people. They work hard, and they try to learn English right away. Most are from Fukien Province, one of the poorest, and most are also “legal/illegal” aliens. I say “legal/illegal” because they will be left alone. We take them because China has so much of our debt. There is a network of them who primarily run Chinese restaurants, and they sponsor incoming Fukieners. In one restaurant here, adults and kids take English classes in one of the booths while diners are served in another section. The real Fukieners are not a problem. Some of them might solve problems for their new country. It would be those salted in with them, special ops, spies, etc. who will be the problem.
LikeLike
My Chinese friend was educated in NY, became a Christian, involved in ministries, and, in time, converted his Chinese family. His father spoke emotionally about sharing Jesus with his contacts in the Communist Party (!). My friend took Christian financial planning courses so he and his Chinese wife could handle their money God’s way. Someday he wants to switch careers and become a Christian counselor and help others. Really wonderful person with an equally wonderful wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because heretofore they’ve been working with our criminally crooked left wing communists.
PS. it has been to the detriment of the citizens in both countries (why do you think the Chinese have clamped down so hard upon the internet and ours wanted net neutrality so badly?).
When Libya turned over their nuclear program to the US 15 years ago (It’s now warehoused down in Oak Ridge, Tennessee… lock, stock and centrifuge.), we found designs for US miniaturized warheads, which the Chinese had stolen from the US back in the 90’s and then sold to Khadaffi. You will recall the big scandal at Bill Richardson’s energy department down in New Mexico, with Chinese agents linked to spying down there. This Chinese espionage has been going on for a long time.
The Chinese will use everything at their disposal to fight us on these tariffs. They intimidated Justin from Canada, and he had to comply with their demands and protect those Chinese transshipments into the US.
LikeLiked by 4 people
China is investing massively in Canada. Vancouver is now known as “Hongcouver”. The transshipments do provide wealth to Canada, so there are incentives to keep that pipeline flowing as we see. This economic showdown with China is the right fight at the right time. It could change our economic destiny while also unlocking the North Korean nuclear issue. Our federal budget deficit is positively impacted if we lessen the threaten environment for our Asian allies. It’s a win-win-win for us. Trump must stand firm on this.
LikeLike
Everything Bill Richardson touches turns to mud. I used to think he was an idiot. Now, I wonder if he was just a Storm Trooper, like everyone else in Clinton’s world?
LikeLike
CTH is a great support group at times, but I’m sorry. We’re starting to sound ridiculous. If Wray is a black hat, then Trump has only himself to blame. Research the background of Huber and you will quickly realize there will be no help forthcoming from there. The only hope is for Sessions to resign and someone else takes over. Clearly that person will have to be vetted by CTH, because Trump will likely appoint someone else out to get him. Trump also could have appointed a normal, non ivy league man to the supreme Court , and what does he do? Go Ivy League. He needs to appoint Middle of the country unaffiliated with Washington types or you can pretty much guarantee nothing will go our way legally. I’m sorry. I’ve lost confidence in the process. Trump has to win Congress or it’s over. He is not in charge of the administrative state. I love the guy, but he is quite frankly in the Washington environment incapable of winning friends and influencing people. Whatever was the point of appointing Wray? Someone – anyone- give me something good that has come from his appointment.
LikeLike
The Economy. Start there, as others are experiencing the lift in their lives. Stay there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember, he needs votes to get these people appointed. The swamp will not approve outsiders and therefore Trump must appease the swamp to get votes.
LikeLike
It will be almost impossible to have the US Senate confirm a threat to the Swamp. It couldn’t have happened to this point, and we’ll have to wait and see if the political environment changes sufficiently to make it possible in the future.
Trump was stuck with Wray and Sessions from the jump, sorry. Just like he’s stuck with Mnuchin, who is not going to openly challenge the Swamp and the Wall Street Casino.
Nothing new here, it’s always been the way, by the Constitution. Advise and Consent has consequences.
I just hope these SC picks are solid, but if you notice Kavanaugh and Gorsuch (high school classmates from the Swamp area) are of a piece, and I don’t expect them to challenge the Swamp either, even if we get solid work out of them in other sectors of their work.
I totally agree. However, I do not think of the president as a republican or a democrat but as practical chief executive. He will make decisions in manner to get the job done as close to right as is possible, or as many here say “OPTIMAL” decisions.
It just happens that the republicans actually come closest to his agenda is useful. Sadly, if the Democrat Party and their rich elite benefactors were not so fixated on Ruling (vs governing) and they chose to participate, the US would be an unstoppable force that could actually force an “OPTIMAL” free trade environment everybody craves. But alas the Democrat Party wants to rule as dictators with the Rich Elite underwriting their rule.
LikeLike
Yes, I did notice. I don’t know why he couldn’t nominate someone from outside the DC area. We had enough votes to get the Notre Damer in for instance. Be that as it may it’s overwhelmingly apparent to me that Jeff Sessions is the biggest wuss ever to hold the Attorney General’s seat. Since he won’t resign, he really is the only hope and yet he has disappeared. Also, if Trump declassifies everything, that doesn’t mean we’ll see it. The Feds will slow walk it for years. Hence, the only hope is Sessions resignation or cooperation. The economy as good as it is can turn South through the concerted effort of Trump’s worldwide enemies.
LikeLike
I think President Trump was very anxious to replace Comey and had to make his decision in a short amount of time. And there likely aren’t that many applicants who qualify for FBI Director.
LikeLike
I don’t know. I believe any honest Middle of the country cop who possessed the intangibles and ran a reasonably large police force could have stepped into the job and done it much better. I agree however that he rushed the appointment and, in so doing, botched it. He keeps making things harder.
LikeLike
“And there likely aren’t that many applicants who qualify for FBI Director.”
There are literally hundreds of thousands who qualify. Maybe millions. Walking on water and raising the dead is not one of the requirements.
Larry Schweikert says, “Look, do you want Trump’s agenda or Cankles in prison?” And he’s as MAGA a person as I can imagine. He understands that we may or may not be able to punish all. We can’t lose sight of the goal – to MAGA. And that’s about much, much more than nailing Cankles. Don’t forget, we have elections coming up and that gives us fresh data for fresh charges of voter fraud. Keep the faith.
LikeLike
Trump is winning the MAGA battle. Case in point: Pledge to American’s Workers Event. Millions of jobs pledged – TODAY – by some of the largest corporations. WATCH the video. Each company exec stands and pledges thousands and tens of thousands of jobs.
LikeLike
I should clarify, these are corporations pledging to TRAIN and HIRE men and women. That’s training, okay? Now do you start to see the value Trump is bringing? He’s working like a man who respects he has limited time on this earth to get things done.
LikeLike
Count the millions of jobs!! Transcript: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-hosting-pledge-americas-workers-event/
LikeLike
Lol Wray is sad.
Once again, I might buy this BS if they covered all the foreign actors “maligning” our Democracy and their methods used against us if they actually brought it up but they don’t. Just Muh Russia and insert “generic countries” (can’t say who they are because politicians take $ from them). Never say what the effect is just condescending statements that everyone is stupid.
This is CYA mode but they don’t get it. Just like the Enemedia the truth would set them free and they may get forgiveness but they’re cowards and honesty doesn’t exist to them. They have no idea the consequences of what they’re doing.
BREAKING NEWS HEADLINE:
Admiral Mike Rogers Testifies – 27 Additional Intel Whistleblowers Testify Directly Afterward.
. . . In the meantime, DHS confiscates passports of 138 “players” accused with this testimony.
When I see T H A T plastered across all airwaves, print, and internet – then, I will believe something is being done about all of this – otherwise, I’m done getting my hopes up.
But, I’m still all-in with Making America Great Again – with or without justice served.
PTrump is a great counter puncher. On CNBC interview:
Trump: I’ll be Vladimir Putin’s ‘worst enemy’ if US-Russia relationship ‘doesn’t work out’
President Donald Trump vowed in an interview with CNBC that if his dealings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin don’t “work out, I’ll be the worst enemy he’s ever had.”
But he also said that, “Getting along with President Putin, getting along with Russia is postive, not a negative,” Trump said.
Trump blasted his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for having been a “patsy for Russia” — while claiming he has been “far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/19/trump-says-he-will-be-putin-worst-enemy-if-relationship-fails.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
“♦ 2. The unauthorized use of a private server likely led to Chinese hackers having access to all of the content of Hillary Clinton’s email and electronic communication. [As confirmed by the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community]”
I keep seeing hints that it was the Chinese but nothing confirming it? I do not understand why the Rs would not be shouting this from the roof tops if it is true? Same thing with CrowdStrike. If Crowdstrike or Fusion GPS were the redacted contractors doing the shady FISA searches one would think you they put it out there.
LikeLike
Swamp!
Probably one of the few public services Glenn Beck performed, while at Fox, was his series of educational broadcasts which exposed the deep state under Obama and Chinese infiltration started under Clinton and Bush.
True Glenn has gone off the rails since but it sure be interesting if he were credible enough to reprise those lectures today. He was 100% on the money until Fox dumped him.
Is Wray talking about China has anything to do with PTrump/Putin meeting? PTrump knows something more than these IC wants him to know.
The biggest threat to our VSGDJT, his administration and to America is the Demonrats ideals, their hatred and the MSM who choose only to report negativity and spew lies. I pray constantly for wisdom, strength and safety for our President and for those who are facing such adversity for supporting him. I pray our Savior will open the eyes and soften the hearts of those who wish to destroy our great nation and the foundation , which included God, which we have always stood upon. Lord, please hear our prayers and heal our great nation. Amen
LikeLike
Amen!
The amount of psy-op activity spewing forth from the complicit media is off the charts.
LikeLike
I don’t believe we can prove from what has been released that the foreign actor which nabbed all but four of Felonia Von Pantsuit’s e-mails was the PRC, but they do seem the most likely major power suspect.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wray argues that the Russian Bear scatters the sheep. What he doesn’t say is why that’s a problem. Implicit in his statement is that sheep belong in a state of harmonious ignorance.
LikeLike
Here’s an interesting article from a rancher near the Teton National Forrest. Maybe PTrump and Wray can justify a physical border wall and cyber electric fence.
…When they were on the Upper Green, Elk Ridge complex of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, allotment, the largest allotment in the Forest Service system, they had a lot more trouble with all predators, but especially grizzly bears.
“If we didn’t have them in an electric fence every night they’d (grizzly bears) scatter sheep everywhere. They’d hit them and just slaughter them there,” Wardell said.
https://www.tsln.com/news/fighting-for-land/coyotes-and-wolves-and-bears-oh-my-predators-can-have-a-serious-effect-on-ranchers-bottom-line/
LikeLike
If it is easy, all predators will kill more than they can ever pretend to eat. In spite of what the bleeding heart enviroweenies say.
Malign influence program = typical democrat campaign tactics
Doesn’t take the Russians to stir the pot at election time.
LikeLike
That is the irony. Don’t the media see they are giving Putin exactly what he wants by continuing to cast doubt on POTUS legitimacy?
Or maybe they DO know that. 🤔
Adam Carter has an interesting observation concerning the 12 Russian indictment from last Friday, July 13.
Mueller’s indictment, in relation to voting, only alleges voter records were copied (not altered). With no further use attributed to the details copied, it doesn’t actually demonstrate or even charge anyone directly with election interference.
To clarify, the indictment covers: 18 USC 2371, 1030, 1028A, 1956, 3551 but nothing under 52 USC.
Q: Who was charged under USC 52 in the indictment?
A: Nobody
Q: What is USC 52?
A: It’s the US code for election related crimes.
Q: What does that mean?
A: It means anyone that’s told you the indictment charges people for election interference has lied
https://mobile.twitter.com/with_integrity/status/1019918198257471489
LikeLike
Is China the major commercial espionage threat? YES. Wray is correct, hence Trump 302 sanctions. BUT, how many IPR and commercial trade secrets were on HRC’s SoS server?
That could not be the major issue on HRC’s unsecured SoS server—and her technical knowledge about wiping a server clean involved a dusting cloth, although her staff knew about bleachbit software that permanently erases not justnthe directory, but permanently zeroing all the underlying magnetic binary pointed to by the drive directory.
Confounding narrative threads leads to confusion and false inferences. Each logic thread should be followed separately if you wish to understand the Gordian knot that comprises the Swamp.
LikeLike
Disagree with you allot. We get the big picture and have understood the Chinese part of the picture. Hillary’s server is a big recent part of the big picture because:
1. It literarily opened doors to many of the secrets and data you site.
2. This is the big one, the truth about this server eliminates an anchor and will free up the President to actually handle China as well as deal with the Russians.
We get it but the ability to act is being stifled by enemy.
This kinds has something to do with this story, please forgive me its too good to not share…
When Mr Putin Arrives President Trump, Make sure he has some Krispy Kreams in care of Chuckie Schumer
Chuckie Schumer Bowing to Putin…
watch this and pass it along its a scream..all different angles too….
LikeLike
The deep-state threatens catastrophic events if we fail to invest them with even more authority to abuse us. The latest push is to take over all of our election infrastructure as it is too difficult to properly protect our current decentralized infrastructure.
Once the IC has their hands on our election infrastructure, they won’t have to plot and execute plans as complex as the Trump collusion nonsense. They’ll just see to it the proper people are always elected.
“There is a fundamental link between public trust in our election infrastructure and the confidence the American people place in basic democratic functions. With primaries already underway across the United States, and the general election less than six months away, it is critical—now more than ever—to safeguard and secure our election infrastructure. We are encouraged to see the level of engagement today and hope to continue this ongoing conversation about reducing risks and defending our electoral process.”
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2018/05/22/joint-statement-dhs-secretary-kirstjen-m-nielsen-fbi-director-christopher-wray-and
LikeLike
Paper ballots. Random selection of ballots for recounts. E-verify. Clean up of the voter rolls. Make advocacy of non-citizens become voters a felony.
LikeLike
LikeLike
When I read this informative article, I reluctantly checked out “the most trusted name in News” CNN’s website to see if Wray’s claim was there. I didn’t see it among all the hyperbolic articles about Trump “inviting Putin” etc as expected.
But there was one video that caught my attention. Dan Coats was being interviewed when “CNN Breaking News” about Trump inviting Putin to the WH interrupted their interview. I can’t believe I’m linking a CNN video but here it is:
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/07/19/dan-coats-reaction-putin-in-washington-bts-vpx.cnn
LikeLike
With the immense power of the entrenched globalist puppets all around him, he’s walking on glass, watching, listening & trying to outmaneuver the evil
What would be his best strategy? What weapon would be best in fighting this entrenched monstrosity?
My answer? Get help in the form of Congressmen, Senators & judges. Remove as many establishment politicians as possible & get allies in those seats of power
Imagine having a Congress & Senate filled with Jim Jordan’s. You think this bullshit would be going on?
The President is one man, up against a Goliath of corruption & criminality from his own countrymen & women. Not only that, but he’s also got our enemies abroad playing footsies with our own politicians
He’s got a corrupted & criminal judiciary system out to get him too
To the people saying he’s not doing enough, tell me what your plan is
He’s taking the fire. He’s dodging bullets left & right from an extremely powerful criminal cabal obsessed with his downfall. He has to watch his step & make sure his every move is covered
No, what he needs is help, help from the American citizens to give him the help he needs in the seats of power
He’s outnumbered right now, & we’d better give him reinforcements, because you beat immense power with equal power
He’s doing his best to get patriots into positions of power. He’s getting real judges installed, but he needs our help
We beat these globalist pieces of shit by throwing the democrats & the RINO’s out of office & installing patriots
One man can’t do it alone. This fight requires all of us
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alli
Great post You are absolutely correct, This attack has gone on long enough. I really don’t know how President Trump keeps going every single day, Sundance is correct there is trillions at stake
The cover-up crew of Sessions, Rosenstein and Wray need to go. Add Coats to the list. And the cleanup crew that is unafraid of purging the DOJ, FBI, CIA, DNI from top to bottom should be brought in. Entire layers of traitors and incompetents should be fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats should be fired today. Rino
Aspen Security Forum huh? I’m considering the venue…what did you think was going to be said there?
When analyzing something one should always look at the topic, the speaker, the interviewer, the time…and the venue. They will all affect what is being said.
This puts the last couple days of media screeching in complete context. Their bitch is closer to being exposed as a serious criminal.
\There is no doubt that China is THE chief intelligence threat against the US and has been for a looooooong time. One of the main reasons is the volume of electronics made in China and used in the US, we mostly have no idea of the amount of malware buried in ‘chips’ made in China used in all areas in our defense industry. China managed to almost perfectly duplicate one of an American firm’s servers and sneak them into the supply chain wherre they bended up in a rather sensitive use for an extended period of time until a repairman stumbled over the swap. All of that series of servers were removed but how much damage was done isn’t being released.
The sheer number of people the Chinese government has doing nothing but intelligence gathering, the huge number they have doing hacking and the advanced computer sysyems they have and the analysts and engineers they have ready to reverse engineer and build on the intel they steal is amazing. We spend billions begging/bribing businesses and universities to create technology, especially defense technology, and they stealm in and move on.
The Russians are pikers compared to the Chinese, moderately evolved cavemen. Noitice how we never hear of what the Chinese have managed to steal from the Russians? As far as the Russians are concerned they still use hacking tools the US IT managers are too lazy to install or management’s too cheap to buy upgrades for. Compare the number of supercomputers the Chinese are dedicating to spying on the world versus the total number of supercomputers the Russians own. Yes, Russia is thought to have the world’s most powerful military computer but that’s because the Chinese don’t show-and-tell and we have no idea what they’re installing in those remote, deeply buried bunker complexes they’re building. Latest figures I saw showed China owned some 30% of the world’s supercomputing power.
All of that’s irrelevent as WE have a generation coming out of school that can express its outrage over every slight real or imagined, demonstrate for social justice at the drop of a perceived insult and figure out how to interface their Apple and Android products – now who’ll win in the end?
LikeLike
I’ll side with Putin any day.
LikeLike
Meaning he’s our chief intel threat? They don’t have the manufacturing infrastructure to capitalize on half the stuff they steal Their primary interest is the patranoid drive to make sure we won’t sneak attack ’em, that’s been a major driving factor with them for a hundred years…and their deep nationalism.
LikeLike
I’ll go as far as to say that at some point in the future Russia will be sideling up to the US for a mutual defense pact against China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note in disagreement, but some of the computing power may be being used for Bitcoin/blockchain currencies. The largest Bitcoin server farms in the world are in China.
Is Wray paying for his hotel there in Aspen? How about his food. Oh. You mean that was my money too? Don’t tell me taxpayers paid for his plane fare out there toooooooo!
LikeLike
Yep, you post while I ask same q!
Are we taxpayers picking up the tab for these gov’t bureaucrats to fly to Aspen & pontificate, or is some elitist *think* tank paying?
Frankly I can’t decide which is more harmful.
Why is it necessary for gov’t officials to add to globalist hot air?
The Law of Leftist Projection: Whatever a Leftist claims is true of someone else is almost certainly true of them.
Or to use an old adage, ‘He who smelt it, dealt it.’
————————————
“Clinton campaign” above = Globalist agenda
QUESTION:
What country….more than any….has benefited the most from the Globalist agenda??
A: China
QUESTION:
Was it REALLY Russia who was trying to rig the elections, or was it China making it look like the Russians??
QUESTION:
How deep is China into the Clinton’s pocketbook? Does China actually control the Clinton’s (given what we know about Bubba’s technology transfers in the ’90’s)?
Hmmmmm.
LikeLike
Something that seems to have been overlooked in Wray’s interview – the Small Group, addressed in the IG Report, is the area where most FBI agents have lost the most faith, although morale remained high in the Bureau.
—>>>Wray said – and this is the important part – Strzock, as well as several others mentioned in the IG Report, have been recommended for discipline, from presumably the OPR. No Huber, no indictments.
That is lukewarm for what should be happening, which is vigorous investigation and prosecution.
From Wrays words, it is apparent that Wray/FBI has chosen to ignore any part of the “Trump collusion” angle, and pretend everything else, e.g. spies, illegal NSA DB searches, etc., never happened.
And so it goes. This comment, if not sent straight to spam as always, will be overlooked.
For the record, i listened to the Wray/Holt interview twice, and my observations are my own. Will move on to DNI Coates and Sec Nielsen, who spoke today.
