FBI Director Christopher Wray Outlines China is Biggest Intelligence Threat….

FBI director Chrisopher Wray says Moscow continues to engage in ‘malign influence operations‘; however, China is the biggest current counterintelligence threat. Fox correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

It is becoming increasingly obvious there are two larger motives for the Obama IC officials current disposition; two parallel operations which present a risk if exposed:

♦ 1. The entire construct of how the intelligence community was used for political purposes to advance the interests of the Clinton campaign.

Using FBI/NSA databases and political operatives posing as “FBI Contractors” to search for political opposition research.

Weaponizing the results from their unlawful and unauthorized search results to create a fraudulently lawful premise for active surveillance (via FISA Title-1 warrants).

Using the illicit and fraudulently gained surveillance authority to create an “insurance policy” against President Trump.

♦ 2. The unauthorized use of a private server likely led to Chinese hackers having access to all of the content of Hillary Clinton’s email and electronic communication. [As confirmed by the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community]

