Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Chairman Devin Nunes…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing aspects of ‘Spygate’, ‘FISAgate’, and the Mueller maneuvers to protect the DOJ and FBI institutions.
Bartiromo asks Nunes if he thinks Mueller will ever wrap-up; Nunes responds no. CTH agrees. The Mueller investigation could likely continue for at least four years, perhaps eight years; because only while the political investigation exists can all of the corrupt political entities hide behind it.
As soon as Mueller finishes, all of the corrupt DOJ, FBI, IC and Obama administration officials lose their ability to hide behind ‘an ongoing investigation‘. WATCH:
.
There are three basic purposes for the Mueller Special Counsel probe:
- To collect and distribute to media, surveillance information on the Trump administration, made available by the fraudulently obtained Title-1 FISA warrant(s).
- To exploit the FISA authorized surveillance to target the Trump administration, or any specific official therein; as a tool to block any policy adverse to Team Mueller’s political interests; and/or remove any specific official deemed a risk to the ongoing progressive efforts. Hopeful goal, impeach President Trump.
- To protect the activity of the corrupt Obama and Clinton teams, and all officials therein, in 2015 and 2016. ie. hide the 2015/2016 use of FBI/NSA database metadata exploitation for political opposition research; and hide the 2016/2017 weaponization therein (‘the insurance policy’).
MUELLER PLAGIARIZED GEORGE WEBB!
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has spent untold millions investigating Russia, President Trump and all things Trump but his latest indictments of 12 alleged Russian operatives lifts language and content from the pending lawsuit of a humble YouTube journalist.
George Webb sued John Podesta in 2017, along with other elected and public officials including Justice Department personnel but today, exact language, accusations and content from Webb’s suit appeared in the Justice Department’s indictment. Beyond strange.
Mueller swiped Webb’s hacking allegations against Imran Awan and simply flipped them — almost word
for word — and made the exact allegations against Russian operatives.
How did the exact wording and language from Webb’s civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia appear in Mueller’s big criminal Russian indictment?
This is far from a coincidence, based on an analysis of the two court filings. Who on Mueller’s team plagiarized Webb’s legal filing and tried to mask it as “new” and “breaking” revelations? Seems like a rushed job for sure.
This is a legal sham, complete with Rod Rosenstein’s impromptu press conference on Friday announcing the indictments.
Is the Special Counsel cutting corners now and simply stealing content from other lawsuits? Even a suit against DOJ personnel? Where is all the money going to then?
Mueller’s “new” indictment seems to mirror the majority of Webb’s civil suit in theme, wording and allegations.
https://truepundit.com/mueller-plagiarizes-right-wing…/
These clowns probably got through college plagiarizing last-minute term papers in a panic. “nobody will catch it….”
Saw this earlier. Not trying to obfuscate, but Nunes said they knew a year and a half ago most of the what was in the indictments. They made a report in March of this year, which was released to the public, heavily redacted, in April. Was any of that,specifically the details of the spear phishing in which actblue.com was changed to actblues.com, known to the public previously?
In Webbs’s response this morning he mentions how Vox removed they specific section that appears to be plagiarized when they published the report. Now why in the world would they do that..hmm?
makes you wonder if Mueller and team are even doing anything. Just their existence is enough to bottle up investigations.
If timing and optics determine a need for them to ‘produce something’ they just plagiarize and release, just to get something out there to produce some media fodder and democrat talking points.
I see these guys as sitting in a big conference room texting and whatnot all day.
I guess it would be too much to ask that some type of audit process take place with regard to Mueller’s spending habits. I guess Rosenstein would be in charge of that as well.
As in where they are looking, what they are looking at, and specifically how much time they are spending with each aspect. I suspect that if that kind of info is known, it would show that Mueller is spending most of that time in misdirection.
Auto – thanks for posting! You’d think that with all the money we’re paying that creep he’d at least come up with his own damn lawsuit.
They have gotten away with evil acts for so long it has eroded any competence they might have had.
The more I think about this… the more I’m thinking they’re going to continue to drip this stuff out & Trump will finally come in and declassify … what I’m not sure of is if Rosenstein will survive & the timing..maybe late sep or oct… a nice little surprise to punch the Dems before the election.
Yes, Trump will declassify right before the elections and hammer the left. As always Trump s ahead of the game…this will be so fun to hear the cheaters crying foul. I will so enjoy watching them scream, jump up and dow and throw an infantile tantrum. I can’t wait to see Hillary finally tried for her crimes in front of a jury of her peers. Hang that bitch until she she is dead….she’s a cancer on our society.
I have to agree with Andy. I’m a pessimist by nature but I simply cannot envision Trump letting these traitors slide. He has to know they will absolutely destroy his administration if they are not dealt with in the harshest way possible.
If he loves the U.S. as much as he has so far demonstrated, I can’t imagine him not letting the truth get out either. The timing is critical though. He can’t continue to MAGA if he’s distracted with impeachment or obstruction proceedings, so when does he get the best of both worlds, or the worst?
I disagree, he will declassify after the elections. If the GOP retains both House impeachment is moot so there will be no blow back and he can end the investigation into collusion. And if the Democrat party wins, he will declassify to inoculate himself from any action they take.
Yeah, I can see that.
I was thinking more along the lines of a clean “snatch and grab” of PIPS and Black-Hat-One. Half way through the waterboarding, Seal Team 6 shows up and refuses to intercede. Waterboarding continues to terminal conclusion. Hope springs eternal.
The irony with all of this Muh Russia, Mueller, 13 Angry Democrats, Protecting Barry and his minions etc. is that they will have the opposite effect for the Democrat Party. You have an incredible movement happening that no one will ever talk about occurring because of the craziness that Americans are seeing day in and day out. The #walkaway movement is going to cause the Democrat Party to go extinct.
You are already seeing signs of it. Moderate Democrats are all telling Crying 😭 Chuck that he can pound sand if he thinks they will vote NO to Judge Kavanaugh. Senator Chris Coons has gone on record to say that the Democrat Party is going to far to the Left which in his opinion is not a good thing.
The more the Democrats are forced to defend Muh Russia, Mueller, Strzok etc. the more people are walking away. They are seeing their lives improved immensely because of our President’s policies. They are seeing real hope for the future for their kids and grandkids without having to be tied to such severe debt by going to college. They are seeing Europe being destroyed because of the fact invaders have been welcomed with open arms to come in and kill their citizens.
They are seeing that 1 out of every 5 kids under the age of 5 that is brought to the Border is being trafficked for sexual reasons. The same way that the previous administration welcomed this, our President is truly saving lives!
They are seeing Democrats and the MSM defend Open Borders that are leading to the horrific deaths of Americans.
I could go on and on but I think you get my point. Don’t allow any of these bastards to get you down. For every action, there is a reaction. Consider them as a gift towards not only MAGA but soon KAG!
Flep- LOVE this comment.
Richard Baris is the best Pollster out there! He just tweeted this to some MORON saying that the GOP House is crazy for wanting to impeach Rosenstein. We are WINNING folks!
The ringleaders have their safety net(s). They will burn the DNC to the ground. It’s not theirs. It’s simply the vehicle they used. All the shotcallers we want Justice served upon, are simply exhausting everything they can. The DNC and their supporting constituencies are now being victimized by their puppet masters. The gravy train is slowing down and middle management just now realizes they didn’t get the memo. We all knew it would end. This is what it looks like.
There is no dramatic frog marching of perps or big strokes of the pen closing down departments or agencies. Nature abhors a vacuum. Imagine the chaos if DOJ/FBI investigations/prosecutions/convictions are all called in to question because of this…. legit bad people start filing appeals. There is no end to the damage. Again, the bad actors we want dealt with don’t care. America is their vehicle, it’s not their love.
There must be a massive effort to backstop this in the works. State and local level cases being prepared to deal with the Federal overturning due to this massive fraud and underhandedness. I believe we have not seen any ‘action’ because of this.
Still Report #2313, July 12, 2018 has witness testimony on >
“Why was Seth Rich Killed” > (a RR production)
OMG. Depressing. That means taxpayers are on a hook for 4-8 years on this witchhunt. Shut it down PDJT.
My guess is that the president will let it go on as long as he sees a way that he can use it against the left. Right now, I suspect it can be a very good tool for him in the midterms. I’d thought he’d shut it down after that, but now I’m thinking he might have some uses for it that will allow it to go on a bit longer. I trust him and his judgment has proven excellent so I’m willing to wait on his timetable.
I see PDJT as having the capability to blow all of this out of the water, and at a time of his choosing, by two means:
1) Declassifing all the information / material related related to the Muller investigation. This would be my preferred way as it exposes the truth behind all the nefarious action w/in the DOJ / FBI. W/out putting to fine a point on it – a MOAB it you will.
2) The firing of both Muller / Rosenstein. While this option would certainly serve to stop the current duplicity, the political fallout would lead to either another special counsel or impeachment. And while I’m personally big on Nuclear Overkill … not to the extent I lose PDJT.
“As soon as Mueller finishes, all of the corrupt DOJ, FBI, IC and Obama administration officials lose their ability to hide behind ‘an ongoing investigation‘. ”
Exactly. And that’s why it was set up to begin with. And who set it in motion. Why, none other than Jeff B. Sessions by his hiding under the desk and turning over the DOJ to the Obama Admin. through that blastard, Rosenstein. This “insurance” policy was in the works as soon as Trump won the WH. The treasonous blastards knew they had to seize control of the DOJ/FBI because that is where the actors were located. So, as soon as Trump appointed an AG, the plan was set in motion to neuter him/her. Sessions was an easy target because he is a wimpish swamp critter. An in your face, take no prisoners AG appointment not a direct part of the campaign would not have recused and the insurance policy would have failed.
As SD says, this Mueller insurance policy will remain in effect until Trump is out of office. Unless he fires them all. SD has used a two by four to get your attention. So, you sunshine pumpers need to accept the fact that not a single person in this mess is going to be indicted or punished until Trump takes control of the DOJ/FBI. Save your hope and all is going to come up rosy for when that happens.
Bingo!
At about $10 million or so a month.
more like $1.8M/ month….just passed the $20M mark after just over a year…….I know one of those math sucks kids
IMHO, Maria is the best, hands-down interviewer at the Fox Network. Her Sunday show is in my favorites queue.
La Bartiromo is easy on the eyes too. The author of the post “Doxing and You; Immigration Profiteers; Capital Gazette’s Shooting Fiasco” on howtobeyourowndetective.com posted a picture of her in a dress and boots outfit he called “urban camouflage to sneak up on celebtards.”
Maria……….grrrrrr😎
Could not agree more! 🙂 She is by far, my favorite Fox star. Financials is her background, but she has absolutely found her niche in decouping the failed coup.
snarky- AGREE. Maria is one hot info babe.
Totally
Rep. Nunes has received no support from Speaker Ryan…Contempt charges should have been drawn up and voted the day it was discovered that one, FBI Agents were colluding! at the very least, the day it was discorvered they procured the Presidential Transition Documents!
Pauly Rino is interested only in collecting on the chits the Swamp dwellers gave him starting years ago. He will retire and rake in the cash.
Paul Ryan has proven himself unequal to his position of Speaker of the House over and and over again. Paul Ryan is the House equivalent of The Turtle in the Senate.
While the jury may be out as to whether Sessions is in over his head, or corrupt; to me it is obvious that Ryan is bought and paid for.
Ryan’s actions/inactions go far beyond incompetence and IMO can only be due to him being bribed in one manner or another.
Nunes interview was informative. I agree with everything in the the article Sundance. However, there is zero chance President Trump is going to be played for 4-8 years. Zero. That might be the intent of the SC. There will be a point of no return. IMO, sooner rather than later. President Trump controls that narrative.
Trump does not want to stop the crooks yet. It’s the only thing that fits. It’s a sting. Look at everything that has been found and everything going on now. Give me another explanation other than a sting that fits. These people haven’t stopped. The conspiracy is on going and Trump knows it. Time will prove this correct.
BINGO… let them incriminate themselves even more… after all, overt acts made in furtherance of the conspiracy DIRECTLY tie the person to the initial conspiracy and the statute of limitations does not begin to apply until one’s part in the conspiracy is discovered.
“It’s a sting. ” Is that another way of saying it’s a 675-D Martian underwater chess game being played while everyone of us dummies are watching two monkeys playing checkers?
No. It’s easier for me to convict you for taking the bait I’m watching than to try and explain how you stole the bait I wasn’t watching. Human nature says once your addicted to something, you will do most anything to get it back. That puts me in control.
4sure, that is a straw-man characterization nobody is stating. How would you investigate and procure evidence against the deep state; all current and former feds hired by the Zero and the Clintons, the judges, the involved RINO the complicit media, the many other federal agencies, the Soros crowd, ANTIFA, BLM disparate Universities, etc…???
Halloween Surprise. Payback for Hillary’s attack in 2016.
Not sure who is giving advice but the President can authorize declassification without comment and without getting involved in any actual investigation.
He will, if and when he must, until then he will wait so no one can accuse him of interfering.
Timing!
Yep. He’s already telegraphed the “what”- but we don’t know the “when” yet.
Look Squirrel
Another truth teller, God Bless Devin Nunes.
I only so wish that one of them, Devin or Maria, would have mentioned that the FBI STILL has not reviewed those servers, only a $100M subsidiary of Google…Crowdstrike.
Oh he’s gonna get there…Patience! my pretties, PATIENCE😈
Pretty good insurance.
The saddest part is the Senate Republicans go along wholeheartedly just so they have leverage over Trump.
Things may look different with a new Speaker and the midterm.elections.
Will it? I say that Ryan’s replacement will be just as odious as he, if not worse. Remember, it’s not we who choose the SotH. It’s the Good Old Boys Club, getting together to decide who will be the next gavel pounder of the Good Old Boys Club.
Have the same fear also, time for us to put in who they attack.
Jordan fits that bill.
Question for Mr. Mueller and members of his cohort: “Do you resent representing the Glory of God?”
Exactly! All the more reason for President Trump to get McConnell to go along with firing Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller immediately. McConnell knows that no United States President should be hampered, harrassed and hounded like President is being by Mueller. McConnell knows full well that there is no “there”….there! McConnell knows that President Trump is entitled to negotiate with our adversaries from a position of strength not being sabotaged by Rosenstein and Mueller every Friday afternoon before an important economic announcement or meeting an a foreign dignitary. President Trump has to get the three anchors off from around his neck now!
McConnell served with Jeff Sessions in the Senate for…probably decades. Not happening. Trump just needs to move on at his own speed on other things and hope everything works out and not try to push a string. That’s where we are. Trying to push a string.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey. Maybe we can find out where McConnell lives. Haha. All kidding aside, That video of crippled old Mitch shuffling along the sidewalk while those obese whatever-they-are follow him while issuing threats to his life might wake his uniparty ass up. You would think !!!
Now that his bodyguard/wife has a good job he might throw in the towel as well.
We can only hope.
It’s clearly sedition in progress.
Timing!
As long as the Mueller money bank is constantly filled with a seemingly endless supply of taxpayer dollars, the fake investigation to nowhere will continue. Someone with a brain will hopefully surface and shut it down.
So Sessions got hoodooed on the gentlemanly “You first” handshake agreement.
He can’t really end it unless he keeps the House. I look to him to declassify if he loses the house and then take his chances. Look for a pardon of Flynn as the opener.
Trump is holding all four aces. If the stupidest of the Dems/American Left was not aware that Trump was dealt them and when it was (by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers in November 2016), I believe it is coming into focus for them now. Our VSG POTUS is a world-class, billionaire businessman and knows very well that the timing of moves–the playing of one’s cards, if you will–is everything when closing a deal. In a poker game, when a player has an unbeatable winning hand as Trump does, it is oh-so entertaining AND informative to watch how the other players bluff–and I think Trump is going to allow this to continue until a time when he must to lay down his hand. But as the Dems/American Left continues its foolishness in this Special Counsel charade–bluffing–they are raising the ante on themselves and their destructive cause. As they do this, it will only be sweeter when Trump calls their bluff. They will fall mightily. I can’t guess when a brilliant poker player-phenom like Trump will do this–but as Nunes stated, the time to declassify is coming soon.
It also the only check the Dems/Rinos and the Bureaucracy can keep on him.
The entire concocted story of Russian influence on the 2016 election has been a bonanza for the media and for the pundit class and commentariat. Politicians love the story, because it distracts from the lack of responsible action in U.S. government.
Time to go ride my bike before I ruin another Sunday.
If I were Maria I would ask Nunes, “Doesn’t congress control the purse? If the Congressional committee found no connection to Trump administration, why not shut off funding? If nothing substantial is brought to congressional oversight committee by Aug 15, funding will cease,” or something to that effect. PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems are petrified of this because Obama and Clinton ordered the subterfuge, the criminal dirty tricks using FISA, and the multi agency coverup after Pres. Trump won the election. Obama and Clinton are guilty as sin, just follow the money. They never expected that DJT would win and they got caught by Nunes and the Republicans after the fact.
They say that the coverup is usually worse than the crime but in this case it’s sedition and treason by the top officials in the FBI, DoJ, CIA, DoS and the Obama Whitehouse. It’s an unprecedented coup d’estat by an administration to influence the presidential election and then undermine the President elect during the transition. The fact that the MSM has sided with and covered up the crimes of the Obama administration and theDNC/Clinton campaign makes this the scandal of the century. Without an unbiased free press we have nothing but anarchy in front of us.
What worries me is that as time goes on the documents in question can disappear or be altered. Potential witnesses can be silenced and other evidence disposed of.
Not to mention manufactured evidence.
Yet Nunes is indicating that much in the indictment was already reported in a GOP house report (from intell cmte).
I do wonder about that. Some elements (Podesta emails) describe what happened, whereas in other places we are missing steps in the indictment. Quite vital steps, so the indictment is either incorrect or quite incomplete in that respect. But then so is the GOP report. Hence I do wonder to what extent the GOP report really tells the same story and whether the indictment merely overlaps in some areas (Podesta) yet deviates significantly in others.
In the case of Podesta what happened was: phishing, exposure of UID & PWD, then all emails where downloaded using NIX email compliant email-client like Thunderbird or some Linux email-client. So no hack of any server or computer.
But for DCCC (& DNC) the claim is made that 1) a DCCC user was also exposed to phising and gave up his password. And then 2) some miracle happens and the Russians are inside the DCCC network.
It doesn;t work that way. You can’t access a network in that way, you can’t even remotely login to the laptop of that user.
Say that his UID&PWD is the same for email and for his PC, even then you can’t do a remote login because:
[1] (likely) the PC will not have remote login client software installed or if it does its not activated or requires user interaction for approaval and
[2] (certain) you can’t connect from outside DCCC network to computers inside DCCC network, except for some secured DMZ / I-Net access servers (so not to that laptop) and
[3] (very likely) that person’s normal account will not be an admin account.
As to [3] if the person is a normal user than there is very little you can do with such an account. You can download his emails, but that is it.
Only when the user is also an admin things get interesting, assuming that the DCCC made silly mistakes.
The norm is that admins have two account: one for normal work (with email), like any normal user, and a second account (with slightly diff name) for admin work (and that one does not have email, may not have interactive login, i.e. can be use for admin, but not to login to laptop). This means that compromise of the account with the email will lead you still exactly nowhere, because that account has the same rights as a normal user, which is very little.
Normal user accounts generally even lack the remote login feature and certainly the option to remotely login to their own laptop, because that makes little sense (when they need to work, they have the laptop with them) and can only be abused.
As to [1] it is at least standard that one doesn’t install (and if installed does not enable) such kind of client-software. Such client-software can be installed for remote support by a Service Desk, but if so it is installed in such a way that the user must be at his screen and approve something before SD can (remotely) takeover PC. Otherwise such software can be abused to gain remote access.
So in the indictment we have a reasonable story about how Podesta’s emails were retrieved. Some details may differ from reality but the overall process is correct. And that story has already been described hunderds of times elsewhere. Details of what happened with the downloaded emails differ, as do details on who did do what. But the general mechanism is known.
But the alleged hack of DNC via an alleged hack of DCCC does not explain how they gained access to inside DCCC in the first place. The method described seems to be incomplete and incorrect.
Actual access is gained by other means, such as duping a person into installing malware on his/her PC or laptop. Yet that does not seem to be what they describe. Why?
As far as we know all evidence for the phishing campaign(s) point only to fake-login methods in order to obtain UID/PWD to email.
There are no known examples in documented research and reports around the DCCC/DNC ‘hack’ where web-pages with malware or emails with malware (links) were used. There is no evidence for that, yet something like that is required otherwise what we are being told skips some very important steps… As if this was done by magic.
My conspiracy theory:
The info on trump in the dossier was planted there by military intelligence. The only way that info makes it into the public is if the NSA database was illegally accessed. The only place that the crazy Trump information existed was in the NSA database. Given that the info is public, the crime is obvious.
The whole thing was a set-up, a sting, and now we are just watching all the guilty parties try to hide a very obvious crime. When the time is right it will not be hard to prove. Just my guess
What would we know today if “not” for the Mueller investigation?
Yeah, the AG does nothing. And Meuller keeps looking and creating small issues for our President.
But Mueller and even Sessions keep giving us more deep state people every day.
Look at the Stzrok hearing……Page……Flynn….now they are trying to cover themselves with this 12 Russians thing……duh …Let Mueller go till after the mid-terms ……
These guys just keep on giving ……..ya know why? Wait for it…
They just can’t keep their mouths shut…..Think Pelosi…..Schumer…..all the rest..
If they kept their mouths shut ….we would not know half as much..
Just let em squawk……that’s all they can do anyway….. virtue signal….
Trump is putting the pieces in place for 2018 and 2019. Running the rope out.
People at the end of the rope: Session (a useful fool), Rosey, Mueller, Wrey and a gaggle of DOJFBINSA weenies.
No doubt in my mind; Rep. Nunes was authorized and directed (by Someone?!) to make these statements:
“Bartiromo asks Nunes if he thinks Mueller will ever wrap-up; Nunes responds no. CTH agrees. The Mueller investigation could likely continue for at least four years, perhaps eight years; because only while the political investigation exists can all of the corrupt political entities hide behind it.”
Wonder who that Someone might be……Hhhmmm?
Yes. I think whenever the President decides to declassify, it will be in conjunction with firing all of major players.
I agree with the three basic purposes of the Mueller team as detailed by Sundance. I admit I would not have felt that way a year ago. Thank you Sundance.
With the actions of the Mueller team and the sunlight provided by Sundance and some others it is clear the Mueller team is corrupt along with some still in the DOJ/FBI/CIA.
I would also add that the Mueller team and DOJ/FBI/CIA are still out to uncover and destroy every individual or group that may have had access to the Emails that routed through the Clinton illegal server. I do not believe the FBI, DOJ, or any other entity that claims there were only 30,000 emails that were compromised by passing through that server. The number I believe is far greater and includes many more classified emails than reported including but not limited to many from Obama and other high ranking officials that were trying to hide communications. The Emails that remain to be seen must never see the light of day no matter who has to be destroyed.
What convinces me that the DOJ/FBI and Mueller team are partisan is they allow democrats to destroy the incriminating Emails or turn them over quietly while destroying anyone with other affiliations if they have seen the E-mails or not.
This corruption is proceeding in broad daylight, right before our very eyes, abetted by a willingly blind Democrat party and media. Unbelievable !
Hopefully enough Americans will see this for what it is and vote accordingly this November.
“This corruption is proceeding in broad daylight, right before our very eyes,…”
It’s called lawlessness.
I’d call it the new normal – only it’s not new. Been going on for decades which is why they are so bold. They now understand that there is truly no one in a position of authority to stop them, who also has the willingness to use that authority.
Finally more people are noticing and willing to acknowledge how bad it is and that’s nice.
Might be a little late, but it’s nice.
And abetted by the GOPe. We have both houses and the presidency. It couldn’t continue without the rino’s.
What is unbelievable is the complicity of EVERY son-of-a-bitch’n Republican in the Senate and House. They are the real enemy. I despise each and every one of them and would not waste my urine pissing on their graves.
In the middle of an investigation into the politicization of the DOJ and the FBI and, despite all the protestations that they are not politcized, the DAG (acting head of the DOJ) goes out and demonstrates just how politicized they are.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Thank you!
I really need these to make a difference!
Donald will declassify at a time of maximum leverage. Right now, he has the leverage by *not* releasing, imho.
Release soon! People need facts simply stated and repeated before the election. A spy in the Trump campaign. Would you have wanted a spy in Hillary’s? A rogue (yeah right) FBI agent. Don’t you want the FBI to be trustworthy? FISA abuse. Would you want the government spying on your computer/cell/finances? I hate to say it, but we need our own talking points and simple phrases to drive un-informed people to the poles. There’s not enough time to give them ALL the details (they lose interest anyway). Brief and to the point!
you are right Amy. The public schools have insured that the majority have a fly’s attention span and no ability to think critically.
Decisive action can only occur with a solid Senate majority. We are four months away from achieving such a goal. At the moment we have to wait, and plenty will spill out while we wait. Expect little resolution until the Senate objective is attained.
Over the last weeks many enemies have been identified. Not least of these is Paul Ryan. Included in the ranks of the Deep State is Rod Rosenstein. The enemy is numerous, perhaps bigger than we thought – and the MSM maintains its constant barrage.
The President has a tough path to endure. To gain the Senate he needs to gain ground with trade negotiations, make progress with North Korea, and avoid setbacks in the Middle East. Attainment of these goals will ensure a remarkable 2019. Everyone must fight.
My two cents:
1. Trump should declassify all documents pertinent to the attempted coup to the extent they can without damaging national security.
2. The FISA process should be dismantled as it is very easy for bad people to abuse it.
3. America needs an Attorney General, we currently have do not have one. Feckless Jeff Sessions should be shown the door, and an effective replacement sworn in. The new AG should be tasked with indicting and bringing to justice the perpetrators of the coup attempt.
right around 8:50 Nunes says
“”i think you only see accountability if there is either a second special counsel that investigates all of this, or there is somebody outside the leadership of DOJ who can run a real investigation on abuse of power and other issues”
…isn’t that what Huber is already doing?
I hope so, but I reserve judgement because we haven’t seen any positive movement at all. I’m not so willing to rest my hopes in an unknown.
Huber isn’t outside the leadership of DOJ. I think that is one of the things Nunes is getting at.
And IMO, Sessions essentially told Huber to stand down when he publicly stated that the IG report essentially showed the DOJ was in pretty good shape.
First, in Trump’s playbook is to gauge the impact of the November elections.
Secondly, Trump benefits by stringing Mueller and his clown car team of political hacks along and feeding them a steady diet of anxiety and angst.
Then, when the 2020 second term is a bird in hand, Trump can reorganize his strategy and start picking off the Mueller dirty dozen one by one. The higher and mightier these anarchists feel they have reached, the harder and farther they will fall.
Trump’s level of confidence that the Mueller curs are chasing their own tails is palpable. If Trump is a man under stress from all these political sideshows, he sure doesn’t show it. His tweets indicate the opposite. He enjoys annoying them. The more they are annoyed, more likely they are to do accelerated stupid stuff. Like Rosenstein and his nothingburger indictments delivered with high rhetoric and silly logic.
Meanwhile, Trump’s “memoirs” could be greater than Grant’s. Suppose he chooses to recall the battles and names and what he knew at the time and how he kept his powder dry as he flanked them. The Deep Swamp, topographically mapped by Trump in a series of reminisces would be pure literary gold.
The March 1, 2016 Atlantic (liberal rag) has a piece by Michelle Cotter on “the unstoppable Trump monster”. Like most lib writers, Ms. Cottle’s “ironic” snark is pure truth: “Central to the horror, of course, is that no one in the party has a clue how to stop him.” And this: “The grassroots already hates the Republican establishment enough to embrace Trump. Imagine the mushroom cloud of rage that would vaporize party elites if they were seen as thwarting the Will of the People through procedural shenanigans.” And this: “Trump will make certain that the public hears about every bit of systemic manipulation, big-money muscle, and back-channel b.s. used against him in this race. Unlike a traditional political player, the billionaire carnival barker has no qualms about revealing how much snout and gristle are involved in the sausage-making of presidential politics. In fact, Trump’s willingness to advertise not just the financial corruption at the heart of the game but also its hypocrisies, complicities, and dirty tricks may be the one area where he is actually the no-nonsense truth-teller he claims to be.” And this: “Making waves in the murky oceans of cash that influence the American political system slaps a big target on a person’s chest. Trump just doesn’t bother having someone else do the slapping for him.” And this: “Trump’s gleeful exposure of a political order most voters already regard as hopelessly broken is a tactic both effective and tough to counter. The more Trump spotlights the ways in which the system is stacked against regular folks, the more they love him for his straight talk—and the more they loathe the elites who are trying to stop him.”
Cottle’s advisory summary of Trump is pure gold: “….so continues the accelerating, self-perpetuating vortex that the Republican establishment seems helpless to control. Going after Trump only proves the thesis underlying his entire candidacy, giving the creature fresh blood to continue its rampage.”
The establishment Deep Swamp is still in the dark about Trump. Trump, himself, slaps the target on his own chest and back and tweets about it. He plays the establishment and the Deep Swamp like a cat with a mouse. He has everything to gain and nothing to lose. And he is gaining more and more wins and support and kudos every day. Meanwhile, the wizards of smart are still waiting for him to crash and burn. Not the bookies in Vegas, just the wizards of smart.
Nice excerpts! And she is 100% over the target, though I’m sure she’d wish she weren’t!
Despite my cold anger and intermittent rage over the Mueller witch hunt, if Melania Trump can be patient and endure the attacks on her family with grace and dignity, then I can dig down and find some more patience.
POTUS knows NOW IS TOO EARLY!!
Our VSGPOTUS defeated everybody!!
DNC, 17 RINOS, MSM, everyone!
He knows October is when you want to release the Hounds of Hell for maximum kill rates.
So where is Huber? He’s the invisible man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is not hearing from him good or bad? Only the Shadow knows…………………
I disagree with Representative Nunes. This can be stopped cold in its tracks as soon as the Oversite Committees of Congress simply state that the Mueller Special Council Team has made zero new discoveries and developed zero new evidence to support their indictments, which means the DoJ was on track to do the same. At least two of Mueller’s indictments were made using evidence the Obama DoJ refused to pursue. That alone is enough to remove the need for the Special Council before one considers; there is NO crime cited to justify the SC and all the conflicts of interest that exist. They can issue findings and recommendations that would be sufficient to end this farce. Just demanding an end to the investigation is just not good enough.
So today is just another day when the Congressional talking heads speak with the cable talking heads.
Meanwhile, Sessions remains in office. Rosenstein remains in office. Wray remains in office. Huber is apparently AWOL. The IG is still working on reports to be ignored by everyone but the talking heads who need fresh fodder for yet more speeches in hearings.
Ignore what they say. Watch what they do. What they are doing is next to nothing. Meanwhile the Black Hats do more damage, and the clock runs out.
