Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Chairman Devin Nunes…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing aspects of ‘Spygate’, ‘FISAgate’, and the Mueller maneuvers to protect the DOJ and FBI institutions.

Bartiromo asks Nunes if he thinks Mueller will ever wrap-up; Nunes responds no. CTH agrees. The Mueller investigation could likely continue for at least four years, perhaps eight years; because only while the political investigation exists can all of the corrupt political entities hide behind it.

As soon as Mueller finishes, all of the corrupt DOJ, FBI, IC and Obama administration officials lose their ability to hide behind ‘an ongoing investigation‘. WATCH:

There are three basic purposes for the Mueller Special Counsel probe:

To collect and distribute to media, surveillance information on the Trump administration, made available by the fraudulently obtained Title-1 FISA warrant(s).

To exploit the FISA authorized surveillance to target the Trump administration, or any specific official therein; as a tool to block any policy adverse to Team Mueller’s political interests; and/or remove any specific official deemed a risk to the ongoing progressive efforts. Hopeful goal, impeach President Trump.

To protect the activity of the corrupt Obama and Clinton teams, and all officials therein, in 2015 and 2016. ie. hide the 2015/2016 use of FBI/NSA database metadata exploitation for political opposition research; and hide the 2016/2017 weaponization therein (‘the insurance policy’).

