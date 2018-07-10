EU President Donald Tusk Threatens U.S. President Trump: “appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have that many”…

Stunningly confrontational remarks today from EU President Donald Tusk as U.S. President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Brussels for a NATO summit.
After destroying nationalistic Brexit plans for the U.K. to exit the European Union, the insufferable arrogance of the EU surfaces with pontificating snark.
The EU might feel emboldened right now, but this approach will not end well; believe me.
Brussels – Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit here in Brussels, I would like to address President Trump directly, who for a long time now has been criticising Europe almost daily for, in his view, insufficient contributions to the common defence capabilities, and for living off the US.
Dear President Trump: America does not have, and will not have a better ally than Europe. Today Europeans spend on defence many times more than Russia, and as much as China. And I think you can have no doubt, Mr President, that this is an investment in common American and European defence and security. Which can’t be said with confidence about Russian or Chinese spending.
I would therefore have two remarks here. First of all, dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have that many. And, dear Europe, spend more on your defence, because everyone respects an ally that is well-prepared and equipped.
Money is important, but genuine solidarity is even more important. Speaking about solidarity, I want to dispel the American President’s argument, which says that the US alone protects Europe against our enemies, and that the US is almost alone in this struggle.
Europe was first to respond on a large scale when the US was attacked, and called for solidarity after 9/11. European soldiers have been fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with American soldiers in Afghanistan. 870 brave European men and women sacrificed their lives, including 40 soldiers from my homeland Poland.
Dear Mr President, please remember about this tomorrow, when we meet at the NATO summit, but above all when you meet president Putin in Helsinki. It is always worth knowing: who is your strategic friend? And who is your strategic problem? (link)
WATCH:
.
Remember: every parasite needs a host. As soon as the host refuses to remain co-dependent to its own abuse or demise, the abusers begin to panic.
It was exactly a month ago, June 10th after the G7 summit in Canada, when EU European Union President Donald Tusk worried about the Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama “new world order” legacy being dismantled:
“What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor: the US.”
(link)
.
A condescending European jerk.
The ArmstrongEconomics blog entry below is about Tusk and dated a few months before the Brexit vote. It shows Tusk’s pure arrogance. It’s yet another scathing review that Mr. Armstrong has posted about Tusk. His term as President of the European Council ends November 2019. According to Armstrong it’s not going to end well and Tusk will have played a big role.
FTA: European Council President Donald Tusk has warned that the EU is in danger of a total collapse. He has come out to say that David Cameron’s referendum in Britain will be copied by other member tactics for their own “egotistic goals.” He has said this will unleash the unthinkable: democratic rights for Europeans to disagree with the elite in Brussels. He called this a populist political movement that will bring the EU bloc to the brink of “suicide.”
Donald Tusk said that he is clearing his calendar next week to concentrate on the “very fragile” talks with Britain to create some “new settlement” at the EU summit next week to keep Britain in the EU and to allow Cameron to declare some victory so he can call off the referendum. That is the agenda in Brussels.
Tusk is looking to keep his own job and fails to understand that there is no plan in Brussels to fix anything. They are simply trying to maintain their power by denying democratic processes. There is no acknowledgement that the problem lies with the entire structure of the euro that is undermining the banking system.
Until Brussels is willing to say, “Oops! Sorry about that! We really screwed everything up!” there is not a prayer in hell that the euro or Europe can be saved. The euro will make its rally and destroy the economy, fueling more deflation. The ECB will turn the screws and keep the NEGATIVE interest rates, and in the end, it will have to fail anyway.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/europes-current-economy/eu-fears-the-british-referendum-will-be-a-contagion/
many speak of deflation but runaway inflation is usually the bankers choice! We saw in the financial crisis of 2008 that banks prefer no rates to deflation.
This arrogant, corrupt fool runs his mouth and overtly threatens the Potus…Trump should call him out and demand an apology for his vacuous comment….Oh and by the way, perhaps the gentleman can explain to me just what if anything has the EU done to benefit the United States Of America…
We have allies everywhere and friends only in Eastern Europe.
So they spend as much as China, and MANY TIMES RUSSIA. THEN THEY DON’T need us to protect them against the nasty Russians. After all, they did that for a couple thousand years before there was a USA! Move some troupes to Poland, Baltics, and maybe others in the European east. Keep an appropriate amount in Spain and Italy. Remove all from Germany and France, except for coordination needs; and only keep one or two air bases.
I know we are not to judge a book by its cover, but why are these globalist leaders so wimpy looking? And if they are not wimpy, they’re frumpy.
they look like gigglers. Remind me of GK Chesterton’s, Men Without Chests.
egads.
Oh, and thanks, sundance for sticking The Mickey in there…always makes me laugh.
Very small correction, but Men Without Chests was written by C.S. Lewis.
When this one spouted off, he got a fluffy slipper at the flat screen and a LOT of choice English words.
Crawl back into your brine, Tisky.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I cant wait to see President Trump’s response.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In spades….Eurotrash will.pay for this. All the a arrogance of the Wehrmach….keep talking, shit bum.
Dropping our NATO contribution from ~4% to 2%? Maybe drawing down some trips in EU starting with Germany? I’m sure POTUS will think of something.
You are most definitely not alone.
My thoughts are, pull out of Europe, all support. Let the bums get by on their own. Once Russia conquers them, deal with Russia. Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am of like mind, Awefense. I’m sick of our incredible support we’ve offered to Europe since the end of WWII. Our defense umbrella enable them all to become socialist states, spending their money on votes of social security rather than on their own defense.
I care not a whit what happens to any of them. They’ve already signed their own suicide pacts by allowing the Muslim hordes to invade them without a shred of resistance. UK is gone, Germany is gone, Sweden is gone, and most of the rest are following suit. It is interesting that it is in the Eastern Bloc nations who were subjugated by the former USSR that nationalism has arisen to protect the freedom so long denied to them.
If I was President Trump, I’d pull all of our troops out of Europe and place them on our southern border. Why should we continue to bear the burden of defending their borders, first – because they don’t care about them themselves, and second- because we are not securing our own borders. Merkel, Macron, and May, who in the last century were all at war with each other, can now figure out what they need to do to counter Russia, which is essentially a third world country with nuclear weapons. Tell them to put it where it doesn’t shine.
Agree! Pull ’em out and protect our southern border and prosecute the war with the drug lords.
This. I am tired of these aholes, how is the EU an allies with the US Anyway, most of these bloodsucking countries just take advantage of use to to weak feckless leaders of the past. They *** with Trump gonna be like that bull the other day that horned the hell of that idiot matador.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am sure US citizens are always in favor of protecting our friends and allies. I am also equally sure that percentage plummets if those allies are not contributing to their defense.
The Chinese are doing a great job as of now. Merkel signed a trade deal with them. I just don’t see the everyday Chinese buying a BMW. However, she is exporting Germany’s technology to China. Stupid, very stupid, woman.
Didn’t Elon Musk just ink a deal to open a Tesla factory in China?
Russia doesn’t want them! France, England, Belgium, Sweden, all full of Muslims and 3rd Worlders courtesy of George Soros and the NWO pogrom to make the West into peasantry.
I often wondered why the US didn’t strike a Treaty with Russia following the fall of the USSR and eliminate any need for NATO or European welfare spending.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Putin is not a fan of the muzzies… Win/Win
Makes sense to me.
Translation: compromise your first principles, as we have, in order to get along.
He’s right about one thing – we don’t have that many allies in Brussels. However there are a growing number of individual nations that value our friendship – Hungary, Poland, and now Italy and Austria, with others coming online.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And this my Friend should be the focus, supporting freedom loving countries who actually practice what they preach by adherence to democratic principles are also what American values are in which we sacrificed to uphold! Not some contrived Org of elites who seek to consolidate power to achieve a single Ruling entity like Orwellian “New World order” to lord over the masses and herded like cattle for their subjugation!
The EU, China, the U.N. are truly the threats to humanity that seek to prop up this parasitic ideological alliance to usher in this mechanism of control motivated by power and greed!
The task is to bring the EU to its knees and allow European nations to awaken that they can be free from their shackles of their ruling overlords!
Paul, and…Slovakia, Slovenia, and…Italy is heading in the right direction.
As a European i can say this no democratically elected elephant in a china shop doesn't speak for me. The ivory tower in Brussels don't know what's happening in Europe, they just keeps trucking on, believing the fourth Reich is big and powerful, loved by the citizens, and the future of the world. But everywhere the anti eu sentiment is growing
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wasn’t going to introduce the term “Fourth Reich” into this discussion, but since a European opened the door, that’s exactly what’s in the werks. The Third Reich never died, but just went underground.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are right! The EU was founded by former Nazi members and it should be called out as such! There is nothing democratic about the EU! They have three presidents that the people do not get to vote on; how is that democratic? Nor do people get to vote on referendums for laws they arbitrarily pass? Again, how is that democratic? It isn’t and the EU should be the subject to which a free people should rise up against to oppose!
Donald Tusk is an embarrassment to every living Polish person in the world. He is with the EU because Poland did not want him. Simple fact!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What an a$$hole.
Spokesidiot for the elite. Someone remind Mr. Tusk, that the U.S. doesn’t need the EU. And remind him who, historically, has been bailing out whom. And remind him that wall street is passe, and main street has powered back up.
I didn’t think the Presidents’ week could get any better. Tusk just “made his day”. We might want to put on splash aprons and safety glasses, who knows what cooties are in europeein’ entrails flying out of the buzzsaw Wilburine is busy supercharging right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have that many”
Who’s counting them? YOU? Pffft!
LikeLiked by 2 people
With friends like that, who needs enemies?
The United States of America save the European continent from fascist tyranny of unspeakable horrors with the priceless blood of our soldiers and untold millions / billions of our financial treasure, and for this we now are persona non-grata.
Europe for all I care, can GFT’s!!
I think they just did.
Does anyone else see the interesting thing going on here where our President is named Donald Trump (at the last trump, the rapture happens), and that in the book of Daniel the anti-Christ is described as a "horn", and this guys name is Donald Tusk?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one!
Mr. Tusk needs a history lesson to understand why his native language is Polish, not German.
LikeLiked by 4 people
… or Russian, or American English.
In Europe, bureaucrats who rise to the top are held in great esteem. In the USA, bureaucrats are nothing more than obstacles preventing doers from getting things done. In the USA, bureaucrats are reviled. This is a significant difference between Europe and the USA. President Trump knows how to deal with bureaucrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The POTUS should inform Tusk that The United States values the quality of our friends, not the quantity!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I'm quite offended by Tusk. What an ass. I hope DJT puts the hammer down this week. MAGA !! Time to pony up piss boy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don't mess with our CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT. He's working for US not to be the piggy bank of the world. I LOVE how he sets their hair on fire. Can't wait to here the results.
Heh. They just don’t learn. Another unelected little bureaucrat somehow forgetting the 63 million Americans standing behind Trump and about to crash himself into Trump Mountain.
Tusk’s home country of Poland has a population of around 38 million.
Nearly twice that many people in the US, voted for Pres Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warning Tusk. Move over. Trump Train coming through!
bullet train gif
Tusk blinked. He missed it. Oops!
Oops. CAn’t get gif to post. Just imagine a Trump Bullet Train passing through NATO!
To me, this establishes President Trump as the undisputed leader of the western democracies, like Macron, Tusk is attempting to pull a Trump. Something passive aggressive bullies have no ability to pull off.
Just another example of imitation, these guys are taking their ques from Trump, makes him the de facto boss once that happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tusk is a tick, lodged steadfast on the groin of the European taxpayer. He will soon be crushed underfoot by PDJT and he will never see it coming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s see,
European Council President = Not in charge of any nation. Not elected to the position. Will not be directly paying NATO for any defense.
European Council President, Donald Tusk = Immensely Irrelevant.
Wouldn’t surprise me to see the immensely relevant Donald Trump ignore the immensely irrelevant Donald Tusk altogether.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tusk is a stooge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on.
If Tusk is at a meeting TRUMP should order an orange juice, “mistake” him for a waiter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I hope you don't mind but I posted the Eagle/Mickey graphic on both of President Tusks Twitter accounts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you please post the pic here? For those of us non Twitter people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just look at the end of Sundance’s post for this thread, it’s right there.
Snow White…its up on the graphics that sundance posted ^^^.
lower R-hand corner of our Flag.
I like it! I want to use it too! It is brilliant!
Apparently Mr. Tusk has not read today's Sun article quoting German officials citing the German's, Europe's largest economy, recently fielding troops in a 2015 NATO exercise carrying broomsticks painted black for lack of rifles, all of Germany's sub fleet(6) is beached due to lack of parts and repair facilities, the Luftwaffe Commander stating they often have zero transports available and due to lack of coolants & missiles can field and arm only 4 of their 128 Tornado fighters, and on and on and on.

Germany's participation in Afghanistan expended a greater tonnage of beer than munitions.

With allies such as this, who needs allies?
Germany’s participation in Afghanistan expended a greater tonnage of beer than munitions.
With allies such as this, who needs allies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And President Tush ain’t no ally.
I can hear Trump now. "Wilbur, sic 'em."
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a dweeb.
LOL @ the EU Prez.- Fake Job Title for a Fake Entity. Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
President of the PeeU.
Donald Tusk is pissed off…because his home country of Poland likes our Donald more than they like him.
In fall of 2015, the Polish people rose up and proclaimed “No” to muslim immigration:
.
The liberal Polish media said that this march was “150,000 people”, but they lied.
It was closer to one million.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for this reminder, I remember that well.
An June 2018 article by Martin Armstrong entitled “Western Capital Outflows from Europe are the Greatest in the World Economy” is doomsday news for the Euro. This is just one of many negative forecasts he has posted and always states EU/Euro is doomed based on the fact that EU was created with a single currency but it did not consolidate their debt.
Tusk is going to need all the allies outside of EU that he can muster when the Euro realy fails. Too bad he just insulted POTUS, publicly, like Trudeau. These globalists just don’t understand what is happening, not just in MAGA USA but in their own countries and they are damaging their our countries greatly. I feel sorry for their citizens who will bear the burden of their decisions while the politicians flee with plenty of money at the citizens’ expense.
FTA: Our models based upon reliable source flow data is currently showing that the Eurozone is the NUMBER ONE place in the world with the greatest amount of capital fleeing than any other region in worldwide. This is indicating that the CONFIDENCE in the Euro Project appears to be collapsing among the most conservative elements within Europe. The design of the Euro is simply structurally flawed and there is no real chance of saving the Euro for underneath there remains the prevailing prejudices against true consolidation to create what was needed to support the very idea of single currency.
Eventually, we are looking at a very serious political crisis brewing in Europe. The internal flight is to the British pound which is starting to shift from even Germany. Externally, there is a flight still to the dollar-based assets globally.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/europes-current-economy/warning-capital-outflows-from-europe-are-the-greatest-in-the-world-economy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Important post, MainCoon!
Most of this 'Euro-trash' running the EU are just reconstituted royals or their palace 'yes-men'. President Trump is just placing a mirror in front of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really sad visiting Europe this century.
Trying to reflect on and appreciate the remnants of the past while disgusted by much of the present day social and political devolutions. Not the ordinary people as such, but the socially engineered and artificially manipulated constructs that now represent the current realities. If you plan carefully you can still have a worthwhile vacation, but it means separating the past from the present, or being with decent people and enlightened about their understanding of their world.
Personally, I now take all my vacations in the U.S.A. I’ve been to forty five states over the years (haven’t made it to Hawaii, Alaska or a few in the southeast yet). So much to enjoy and appreciate. So many regional quirks, customs, local historical cultural and geographical themes to take in. And nice to spend American dollars where they are needed. Many small places survive on tourism, so try and patronize the local businesses rather than big chains where possible.
With friends like you, Tusk, who needs enemies?
Perhaps our Lion needs to spend a few hours reminding the entire world about the sacrifices of the American people who bailed the world out of German domination in world wars I and II.
Perhaps our Lion should do this. This week
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cut them off now. I dont see one single benefit of Europe.
Benjamin Disraeli was a British Prime Minister, one of the most influential in history. He once famously said the following.
“We have no permanent friends. We have no permanent enemies. We just have permanent interests.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we got Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, sometimes Australia and hopefully the UK.
And, if we can make nice with Russia, we should be OK.
Heck, maybe we can make nice with Spain, Italy.. you know, real countries with real people, not that Fascist pan European would be totalitarian state.
POTUS has yet to disappoint me as a non apologetic defender of America and her interests. IMHO, our President has heard the diatribe, has digested the words and insults, and is formulating a sound response to the disrespect shown to our great nation. We have so much power and influence, and POTUS isn't afraid to use it as leverage in moving America and her citizens forward.
Any bets as to what name tusk will be given by TRUMP?
He is master of the nickname.
We saved you twice. The next time Europe’s rulers have a family quarrel let them kill each other off.
President Trump will mop the floor with this arrogant toad.
when we hear the actual numbers it is very obvious the EU is way way behind! insults mean nothing when you owe the cash…pay up or shut up…thanks
Tusk has no real power, he’s a middle manager mouthpiece. Everything he says is directed from those above him, communicating to Trump.
The majority owners of the Federal Reserve Bank are European. They can’t just shift all their Fed profits from the U.S. to Europe because occasionally sunlight touches the transaction:
To avoid sunlight, they move their profits internationally with imbalanced trade agreements. This is why the U.S. has been screwed over in trade for generations. Now Trump is throwing sand in everyone’s gears… Europe, China, Canada, Mexico. He’s turning off the tap of money moving out of the U.S. For the European money families, what good is it amassing trillions of dollars if you can only spend it in one place?
A couple weeks after Trump was elected, I was the only one at a dinner party who was happy about it. I said he was the first wild card I’d ever seen in the Whitehouse. I said this might be the only chance in my lifetime to see the Federal Reserve dissolved. No one there understood that the central banks of the world are privately owned and operated. I just ended the conversation by saying, “Look, I don’t care about changing your politics, but you’ll know Trump is a good guy if Puerto Rico ever tries to enter the Union as the 51st State.” The IRS is registered in Puerto Rico. The only way to legally get at them is to bring them into the fold.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-news-puerto-rico-bill-us-state-20180629-story.html
As for Tusk, he’s the rattle on the tail of a rattlesnake. His bosses are the head of the snake where there’s fangs. Trump appears to be wearing good cowboy boots.
yes, this is one of the “hidden in plain sight” facts that are very hard to believe: Central Banks are privately held companies with National Charters.
To those of us who are Europhiles, Tusk’s statement begs the question: “So what else is new?”. Many of our European allies wanted our products, money and blood in case the once again blundered into a major war but that was about it.
Gotta remember that our European ‘allies’ have spent centuries invading and killing each other, they change alliances faster than many do socks. Russia, an ‘threat’ to Europe and European royalty for over a hundred years, is now sort of a friend…OK, like the US ‘useful’. They never much warmed to that democracy thing, too much trouble thinking for yourself and being responsible for your own screwups. Never warmed much to that ‘freedom’ thing, afterall the US was founded on the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, documents that soundly rejected the basis on which Europe was founded. We’ve also fought wars with these allies (England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy) who were trying to destroy us and replace our democratic republic with their monarchies/dictatorships.
With friends like that, who needs enemies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all know, deep down in their heart, the EU will fall apart. It's unavoidable. It's the butterfly Trump effect. Sit back and enjoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did Tusk escape Hitler’s Bunker?
Tusk is going DOWN.
Oooh! I R so skeered. Considering the EU is overrun with child raping Muslims Mr Donald Tusk, you have a whole lot more to be worried about than Donald Trump and tariffs.
Unfortuantely, the Globalists consider this a mitigated risk…better to have a divided social order with Globalists at the pinnacle than a united one with their control in question.
What an arrogant little man. I cannot wait until our great president squashes him like a gnat.
