House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Files Subpoena To Compel Strzok Public Testimony July 10th…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has filed a subpoena to compel open hearing testimony from FBI Agent Peter Strzok, July 10th, 2018 at 10:00am.
Chairman Goodlatte tweets notification (link); Committee Announces/Schedules (link)
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform will hold a joint hearing on “Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election: Testimony by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.” The House Judiciary Committee today issued a subpoena to Peter Strzok – a former senior official in the FBI’s counterintelligence division – to testify publicly before the Committees regarding FBI and DOJ actions surrounding the 2016 presidential election. (link)
Strzok’s attorney has indicated he would not comply with the request: “Having sharpened their knives behind closed doors, the committee would now like to drag back Special Agent Strzok and have him testify in public — a request that we originally made and the committee denied,” Goelman said. “What’s being asked of Special Agent Strzok is to participate in what anyone can recognize as a trap.” (CNN Reports)
A trap?????
If he is innocent, he has nothing to worry about… right?
My answer to Goelman: “And if your client hadn’t PARTICIPATED in trying to bring down a Presidency he might never have been asked to testify, you dumb ass!”
Especially if he has tax payer FBI lawyers by his side instructing him not to answer the questions. This can be nothing more than a waste of time on another dog and pony show. I’ll skip it and watch paint dry.
So little b!tch boy is going to plead the 5th?
Great
Relax. That will go over with the public about as well as lerner’s ‘testimony’ did…:)
the only one who has to fear a trap is the liar who can’t remember the stories he told…the truth remains consistent…
Still employed by the FBI, isn’t he? Hehehehehe
He was demoted then finally fired when the AG was done with him. He is looking at prison. If he does not get it, then what these people did will set a precedent on future behavior at the federal agencies.
Article attached to thread says Strzok still FBI employee.
“Goelman said that wasn’t true, because Strzok, who is still an FBI employee, ………”
Get the popcorn ready folks. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if he pleads the fifth
On the advice of counsel, I am invoking my 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and, therefore, cannot respond to that question. But thanks for asking! More Kabuki.
So his lawyer maintains he is an “honorable” man. Sounds just like Susan Rice when she said the traitor Bowie Bergdhal served with honor and distinction.. Liberals sure have a very warped sense of honor.
I hope he dosen’t show up. The 10th is when the Judge in the Flynn case is demanding answers from Mueller. I don’t want that hidden from the news of the day.
I am looking forward to Judge Sullivan’s determination on that issue after he completed the Brady Rule review of ALL the evidence in the case.
The committee probably had a very good idea he would not comply to the subpoena.
Now he looks like he is hiding something (which he is) and they could hold him in contempt.
Doubt they would prosecute for contempt given congress past history.
I think they will definitely hold him in Contempt of Congress and recommend his termination.
I suspect this is not a trap for him. I think it’s aimed at Rod Rosenstein, who will promptly refuse to allow him to appear before the Committee…thus adding more fuel to the impeachment fire.
If Strzok was fired I do not think Rosey would have any say in the matter.
If he were only suspended, then yes.
I don’t recall him being fired. Demoted to HR…yes. Escorted from the building….yes? Fired…not publicly announced that I’ve seen.
“Hell can’t be made attractive, so the devil makes attractive the road that leads there” – St. Basil the Great
I honestly don’t see the point of this given that they had him in closed session recently.
I guess if anyone would recognize a trap, it’s Strzok. He’s been attempting to trap DJT’s team for nearly three years.
He may have immunity…
Isn’t it true that he can’t take the 5th if he has immunity?
Peter is very familiar with “traps.”
There may be one other reason for this subpoena, the democrats requested the transcript of the closed session be made public. The republicans went one better with this move and they will probably release the transcript as well. Now the democrats are also on the spot as well as RR.
IMO, Just stop playing political games and charge him.
He will not refuse to stand in front of a judge and jury.
So when Strzok offered to appear before the committee and answer questions voluntarily, Goelman didn’t anticipate that there would be tough questions, but now he does? What is different no? Did Strzok create his own trap by lying in the non-public session? Fifth, coming up.
He handled Hillary with soft kid gloves (privacy, not under oath, softball questions, predetermined exoneration), and he’s now shocked others don’t play by his playground rules.
This will be televised, right? I want to hear his voice and see his face while he’s lying. Think his rat-faced luvvah will be watching?
The rat is actually cuter. And probably has more integrity too.
WRONG: Strzok will have a lawyer. When Strzok TRAPPED Flynn, Flynn didn’t have a lawyer, nor any advance notice that he was being interrogated.
