House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Files Subpoena To Compel Strzok Public Testimony July 10th…

Posted on July 3, 2018 by

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has filed a subpoena to compel open hearing testimony from FBI Agent Peter Strzok, July 10th, 2018 at 10:00am.

Chairman Goodlatte tweets notification (link); Committee Announces/Schedules (link)

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform will hold a joint hearing on “Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election: Testimony by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.” The House Judiciary Committee today issued a subpoena to Peter Strzok – a former senior official in the FBI’s counterintelligence division – to testify publicly before the Committees regarding FBI and DOJ actions surrounding the 2016 presidential election. (link)

Strzok’s attorney has indicated he would not comply with the request: “Having sharpened their knives behind closed doors, the committee would now like to drag back Special Agent Strzok and have him testify in public — a request that we originally made and the committee denied,” Goelman said. “What’s being asked of Special Agent Strzok is to participate in what anyone can recognize as a trap.”  (CNN Reports)

33 Responses to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Files Subpoena To Compel Strzok Public Testimony July 10th…

  1. Ken Maritch says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    A trap?????
    If he is innocent, he has nothing to worry about… right?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      ““What’s being asked of Special Agent Strzok is to participate in what anyone can recognize as a trap.”

      My answer to Goelman: “And if your client hadn’t PARTICIPATED in trying to bring down a Presidency he might never have been asked to testify, you dumb ass!”

      Like

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Especially if he has tax payer FBI lawyers by his side instructing him not to answer the questions. This can be nothing more than a waste of time on another dog and pony show. I’ll skip it and watch paint dry.

      Like

      Reply
  2. obamaclaus says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    So little b!tch boy is going to plead the 5th?

    Great

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pat Frederick says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    the only one who has to fear a trap is the liar who can’t remember the stories he told…the truth remains consistent…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Orson says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Still employed by the FBI, isn’t he? Hehehehehe

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      He was demoted then finally fired when the AG was done with him. He is looking at prison. If he does not get it, then what these people did will set a precedent on future behavior at the federal agencies.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • LBB says:
        July 3, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        Article attached to thread says Strzok still FBI employee.

        “Goelman said that wasn’t true, because Strzok, who is still an FBI employee, ………”

        Like

        Reply
  5. Pam says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Get the popcorn ready folks. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if he pleads the fifth

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Jere says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    On the advice of counsel, I am invoking my 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and, therefore, cannot respond to that question. But thanks for asking! More Kabuki.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Non=combative. says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    So his lawyer maintains he is an “honorable” man. Sounds just like Susan Rice when she said the traitor Bowie Bergdhal served with honor and distinction.. Liberals sure have a very warped sense of honor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Uncle Max says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I hope he dosen’t show up. The 10th is when the Judge in the Flynn case is demanding answers from Mueller. I don’t want that hidden from the news of the day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rachelguess1 says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      I am looking forward to Judge Sullivan’s determination on that issue after he completed the Brady Rule review of ALL the evidence in the case.

      Like

      Reply
  9. FofBW says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    The committee probably had a very good idea he would not comply to the subpoena.

    Now he looks like he is hiding something (which he is) and they could hold him in contempt.

    Doubt they would prosecute for contempt given congress past history.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Orson says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I suspect this is not a trap for him. I think it’s aimed at Rod Rosenstein, who will promptly refuse to allow him to appear before the Committee…thus adding more fuel to the impeachment fire.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      If Strzok was fired I do not think Rosey would have any say in the matter.

      If he were only suspended, then yes.

      Like

      Reply
      • Orson says:
        July 3, 2018 at 4:10 pm

        I don’t recall him being fired. Demoted to HR…yes. Escorted from the building….yes? Fired…not publicly announced that I’ve seen.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Psycho Monkee says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    “Hell can’t be made attractive, so the devil makes attractive the road that leads there” – St. Basil the Great

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. L4grasshopper says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I honestly don’t see the point of this given that they had him in closed session recently.

    Like

    Reply
  13. SoCal Patriot says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I guess if anyone would recognize a trap, it’s Strzok. He’s been attempting to trap DJT’s team for nearly three years.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    He may have immunity…

    Like

    Reply
  15. John says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Peter is very familiar with “traps.”

    Like

    Reply
  16. thedoc00 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    There may be one other reason for this subpoena, the democrats requested the transcript of the closed session be made public. The republicans went one better with this move and they will probably release the transcript as well. Now the democrats are also on the spot as well as RR.

    Like

    Reply
  17. FofBW says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    IMO, Just stop playing political games and charge him.

    He will not refuse to stand in front of a judge and jury.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Chewbarkah says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    So when Strzok offered to appear before the committee and answer questions voluntarily, Goelman didn’t anticipate that there would be tough questions, but now he does? What is different no? Did Strzok create his own trap by lying in the non-public session? Fifth, coming up.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Boston Bean says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    He handled Hillary with soft kid gloves (privacy, not under oath, softball questions, predetermined exoneration), and he’s now shocked others don’t play by his playground rules.

    Like

    Reply
  20. covfefe999 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    This will be televised, right? I want to hear his voice and see his face while he’s lying. Think his rat-faced luvvah will be watching?

    Like

    Reply
  21. pnj01 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    ““What’s being asked of Special Agent Strzok is to participate in what anyone can recognize as a trap.”
    WRONG: Strzok will have a lawyer. When Strzok TRAPPED Flynn, Flynn didn’t have a lawyer, nor any advance notice that he was being interrogated.

    Like

    Reply

