Sunday Talks: John Bolton -vs- Margaret Brennan (N.Korea, Russia, Iran)…

White House national security adviser John Bolton appears on Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan to discuss North Korea and Russia. Within the interview Bolton says the U.S. could dismantle North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs within a year if the North Koreans committed to scrapping their arsenal in accordance with the agreement reached in Singapore last month.
Love me some Bolton. A guy who speaks straight with a twinkle in his eye. That “We’ll see” comment was devastating. Way to go, John!
I really see that twinkle too hahaha!!
That disdainful utterance she makes at 7:40. What a snide, unprofessional little bitch.
Appropriate for a show called “Deface The Nation”.
Love the “That’s ridicules” statement Bolton made to her a couple of times, combined with his incredulous expression was wonderful.
She’s a slightly nicer version of the BBC gal who was frothing at the mouth with insinuation, attacks, and insults.
“Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan ”
Thank you for posting the clip because otherwise I would not watch this program.
Brennan — any relation to the deep state snake and former CAA “director”??
So glad Bolon was brought on the team.
“spending aside, let’s look at worst case misconstrued words”.
Come on Bolton, you know the routine. Let’s focus on ONLY what we have been paid to focus on.
Globalist-Propagandist Margaret Brennan clearly has no structural understanding of the questions (script), she has memorized.
Another Quasi-Hollywood-Actor who can memorize a script and play a make-believe character – in this case it’s a Journalist.
These people could never truly “Face The Nation”…
The US has very few allies in Europe…
…..Germany and France are not allies.
…”That’s just nonsense”, ….as Bolton said to Brennan’s dismay. That summed up the entire conversation on Fake the Nation.
He was being very polite.
“That’s deliberately fabricated BS.” would have been more accurate.
Brennan exudes so much hubris and arrogance, it’s impossible to not want to smack that smug look off her face. I’d bet even our Treepettes would agree. They’d probably be more vicious. 🙂
Bolton did well, but I really don’t know why the White House agrees to have anyone appear on any network beyond certain Fox programs, and maybe OANN.
I just want to thank Sundance for doing what he does for us, particularly with the Sunday shows. I stopped watching them years ago, and it was a wise move, I believe. Now, thanks to Sundance, I am able to watch the snippets that matter.
I used to listen to the Sunday talks while catching up on housework. Deface the Nation is on our local radio, and I stopped listening altogether after Margaret Brennan took over. Now, I only catch up on podcasts of Chris Plante, Rush, and other friendlies. I’m better informed, and happier. 🙂
Much as I admire John Bolton, he was artfully dodging her question about Crimea. The reason of course is that it’s a fait accompli and the Russians aren’t leaving. The real question is how to insure a more-or-less independent Ukraine (as the Russians agreed to some years ago) without obligating NATO to defend it. /LEJ
Who does this snotty little bitch think she is? Her pretentious attitude makes me wants to slap her myself. Bolton is outstanding at handling her attempts to sway the dialog and make “points” that just are not there.
The real story was Putin’s new qualification, Russian ‘State’ did not interfere. Bolton also implied Russia is interfering in 2018 mid terms.
I keep wondering if the interference by Russia is via the US media and its hysterical Trump-Hate (among other America hating owners of the media)?
I enjoy watching Ambassador Bolton explaining to our CBS infobabe wanna be interrogator this Administration’s international goals and positions along with the reasons supporting them.
However. at the end of this clip I noticed the screen changed with a multitude of other clips presented, many with the picture of Obama-Mao.
My stomach turned immediately, so I killed that window! Ruined the good feelings I had with Bolton. Liar Barry is going to come forward right after Michelle (loved her earlier James Brown hairdo!) locks up the suckups’ signatures for movie deals and sending big bucks into her family’s accounts Bet me B. Hussein learned a lot from the Clinton’s enrichment behaviors over the years.
Maybe Val will take a vacation to Iran just as the revolution hits the bullets flying phase…prayers sometimes do get answered…just sayin.
Bolton crushed her at the end. She wanted to fuss about an offhand comment President Trump made and totally dismiss the failure of the commitments other countries have made to fund their own defense. The mind of a liberal is a terrible thing, and it’s a waste.
Wow. I’m starting to like Bolton. Maybe he’s not so “Bushy”.
He did well here. I’m sure he wonders why Europa stood by with arms folded as they and Obama allowed the Crimea and the Ukraine escalations.
Trump is AWESOME and Bolton is doing his job. Me happy
This is another episode of “Libs gonna Lib.”
Funny they are so deeply concerned about the desecration of the international border between Russia and Ukraine — a region of the world with a history most liberals haven’t spent 10 seconds of their lives learning about — but when it comes to the US southern border, they are all for the blurring and erasure of it.
Anything to be outraged.
