President Trump Speech Celebrating Six Month Anniversary of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks celebrating the six month anniversary of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Today is also the last business day of the second quarter.

Long time CTH readers might note in 2015 when we first saw candidate Trump’s economic policy initiatives, we began outlining the sequential economic possibilities if President Trump won. So far, all is going according to plan – STUNNINGLY According To Plan. Seriously, go back and look –FEBRUARY 2016– two-and-a-half years ago.

The possibilities were obvious. As a result we predicted repeatedly that Q2 of 2018 would be the beginning of the largest period of U.S. GDP and wage growth in the past 30 years. Q2 2018 ends tomorrow and the results of Q2 will be announced in the next few weeks. Everything is happening in a logical sequence as a result of Trump’s MAGAnomic plans.

We are now in the third MAGAnomic phase where all international trade agreements are being structured around ‘reciprocity’. Eventually, if President Trump can continue the pressure, all global trade barriers and tariffs will be removed.

This is history.

We are living in most consequential economic period in modern history.

