Sacrebleu! France Will Retaliate on Auto Tariffs if U.S. Levies Import Car Tariff…

This has to be one of the single funniest French retorts in the history of commerce. If President Trump follows through on auto tariffs, France will strike back. Let that sink in.
Oh noes,… your next Peugeot, Citroen or Renault purchase might cost more. D’oh.
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe will hit back if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through with a threat to slap import tariffs on European-made cars, France’s finance minister said on Monday. Trump escalated already burning trade tensions on Friday by threatening to hit all imports of cars assembled in the European Union (EU) with a 20 percent tariff. (more)
The EU is the most protectionist trade bloc in the world. The German auto-sector is the most protected trade sector inside the EU. The hypocrisy is silly.
The EU, Germany specifically, needs access to the U.S. market to survive. Angela Merkel has already conceded this point in the EU concessionary position to abandon all auto tariffs; in exchange for removal of Steel and Aluminum tariffs.
The only reason Merkel was so quick to the trigger is because without access to the U.S. market, the German economy begins the contraction cycle currently being experienced by Canada. It’s the same reason why Germany abandoned the Paris Climate Treaty within weeks of the official U.S. withdrawal.
President Trump doesn’t want to necessarily tax German auto imports, but he is more than willing to use the tariff hammer to crack the protectionism within the EU market.
[Harley Davidson] said on Monday it would move production of motorcycles shipped to the EU from the United States to its international facilities and forecast the retaliatory tariffs would cost the company $90-100 million a year.
Reacting to the news, Le Maire said: “Whatever allows jobs to be created in Europe goes in the right direction. We don’t want a trade war, but we will defend ourselves.” (link)
Note the hypocrisy. EU trade positions to protect their jobs is “going in the right direction“, but Trump trade positions to protect U.S. jobs is, well, not ok?
Harley Davidson is doing what companies and manufacturers should do, build within the market they are selling to. If the EU applied the same standard they cheer Harley Davidson for, Germany would immediately begin expanding auto production facilities inside the U.S. See how that works.
Drop all restrictive trade barriers and no country can compete on an even playing field with the U.S. We lead the world in innovation; we have lower energy costs, abundant raw materials; highest returns on investment; and with organic upward pressure on wages, we will once again achieve the worlds fastest growing skilled labor force.
CNBC – […] Fifty-four percent of Americans say the economy is good or excellent, the highest recorded by CNBC in the 10 years of the survey. Just 43 percent say the economy is fair or poor, the lowest in the history of the survey. Positive views on the economy have surged 20 points since the election. And for the first time, the percentage of Americans saying the economy is excellent outstrips the percent saying it is poor. Americans look for a strong 4 percent gain in their home values in the next year, equaling the highest percentage previously recorded in 2007.
The president’s economic approval numbers come with some support from Democrats, said Jay Campbell with Hart Research Associates, the Democratic pollster for the survey. “There is component of Democratic base that’s willing to acknowledge the improving economy and willing to give Trump a certain amount of credit for it,’’ Campbell said. “A large number still disapprove of Trump on the economy but 30 percent of Democrats is not nothing.” (read more)
Sundance you are one of the funniest conservative writers around! 😆😆😆 This was priceless.
C”est magnifique!!!!
damn that trump…i was counting on tooling around town in that Peugeot chick magnet-mobile this summer.
My touring-around-town in the Citroen bucket list will have to remain unfulfilled.
Crushed. 😦
Citroen bucket. You mean like for mosquitoes?
LOL
and the tariffs on lily pads will be??????
Hey I didn’t even know those were cars.
Where is that graph showing the size of the economies? France is where?
All time family favorite!!!😂😂😂 Dad delighted in it, gasping for breath, as we all did! Thanks for the. Memory😊
Seriously…is there ANYONE here who either owns, wants…or knows what a PU Joe is?
Merde!!!!
PU stinks. 😉
That clear majority approving of the economy IS the reason (assuming it holds) that Trump will win handily in ‘20. Given these numbers, the Republicans would be foolish not to nationalize this election on the economy. Good stuff Sundance, thanks!
What the heck was the market responding to today? They usually punish us then gain the next day. What’s with today?
Jon,
My broker has made me a LOT of money in the last year on the small cap American companies. An untouchable amount in the retirement fund, but nonetheless, made beautifully.
Hurting yet in liquid anything, but ever hopeful on that front.
Re: that last part including Eric’s tweet…
Got into a furious debate this past weekend with someone who says they voted against Clinton (for Trump) in which they were crazy against the “muh children” situation pushed by the MSM. They were furious at POTUS, yet someone asked what is a “redeeming” quality that we could praise him for…. their answer?!?
The economy is going crazy (good wise). That person is in local govt construction permitting. The local construction economy is starting to boom again!
“Muh Feels” is clouding ppls views.
The WHORES during the press conference felt emboldened by Harley’s decision to move some of their production to Europe. They felt like the President is getting a taste of his own medicine.
What the WHORES don’t realize as well as the MORONIC EU is that when he places the 232 tariffs on cars, trucks and parts, the same will occur with automobile corporations that decide I am either expanding and/or building a new plant in the US so that I don’t have to face a single tariff.
Our President at the rally this evening stated that automobiles was the end all in this tariff WAR! $192 Billion is imported each year into the USA 🇺🇸. $96 Billion From NAFTA alone. Once those corporations come back, they will never leave again.
That is EXACTLY what is going to happen!
Hhahahahah!!! Would NEVER EVER EVER consider purchasing a Peugot or Citroyen!!! But I have had 5-6 MBZs, and man, Merkle has already folded on that – she knows if she loses the support of the auto industry, she’s gone gone.
Harley-Davidson not surprisingly has a person constantly and everywhere DOING BUSINESS year round which favors the continued profitability of Harley-Davidson taking all factors into consideration.
?
Harley has lots of problems:
The problem is today’s new crop of bike buyer isn’t interested in the motorcycle gang persona or in paying a premium for a heavyweight bike. They are turning their back on the brand, which is why U.S. sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles fell 8% last year and are down 13.5% over the past three years. Globally, they’re down 6% and 10%, respectively.
https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/03/07/harley-davidson-is-a-victim-of-its-own-success.aspx
And they think skinny little Frogs and Brits will be able to handle their bikes?
Just totally a coincidence, but I know personally about this. H-D actively seeks to build where it is most profitable.
Let the games begin. My money’s on The Boss!
Harley-Davidson has goton all foofoo past few years and us regular folk can’t afford them anyway.
Alright. Who farted?
France has huge trade deficit as well, the biggest part of it being car and car parts. Germany really isn’t treating them right either, it’s foolish to stick to them like glue.
The French should know when to surrender by now but clearly they still do not. They surrender when they shouldn’t and refuse when they should. The puppets are being ordered to sacrifice themselves for some reason but I can’t imagine what it would be. They simply do not understand what winning looks like.
Little known fact: Ryan Gosling’s (Detective K; Blade Runner) Spinner is a Peugeot.
Aside from that, you never see French or German cars in the Saturday night demolition derby down here. Odd, no?
And the EU (the French), are going after England for Brexit through Airbus.
“Airbus Might Leave The United Kingdom Ahead Of BREXIT”
https://airwaysmag.com/manufacturer/airbus-warns-of-uk-withdrawal-over-brexit/
