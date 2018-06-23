Curious Releases – FBI Provides “Initial” Compulsory Documents To House Oversight Amid Ongoing Impeachment Threats…

Due to the ongoing and unresolved scale of corruption within the administrative offices of the DOJ (Sessions/Rosenstein) and FBI (Wray/Bowdich), it is no longer possible to provide any benefit-of-doubt regarding their obstruction of oversight. The IG report; the manipulation (red-lining) of the draft content therein; and the subsequent DOJ/FBI willful blindness toward the remaining content; affords no leniency toward motive.

In essence, if we are to honestly call the baby ugly, we are also to admit: there is an ongoing and institutional cover-up taking place. Yes, even by Trump officials.

In the latest development(s); and against the backdrop of previously unknown subpoenas from several House committees (HPSCI, Judiciary and the useless House Oversight/Reform committee), the FBI sends two compliance letters to congressional leadership.

It should be noted, lest we leave any transparent motive unspoken, the FBI responses are not from U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the *supposed* Sessions appointed facilitator of congressional requests and the person *reportedly* in charge of compliance production. I digress.

Backdrop: On June 15th, Paul Ryan, Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray. According to later media statements, the House congressional group notified Rosenstein and Wray of their intent to hold Rosenstein and Wray subject to “House Floor Measures”. That is codespeak for *contempt of congress*, and/or *impeachment*.

What we did not know (they never said publicly) was that Ryan, Nunes, Gowdy and Goodlatte filed a compliance subpoena as an outcome of that June 15 meeting, listing a myriad of document requests previously ignored by the DOJ, specifically the FBI. We discover this aspect in the response letter(s) from the FBI Acting Asst. Director, Offfice of Congressional Affairs, Jill Tyson. (both pdf’s below) [John Lausch, ::crickets::]

The first response letter (cloud pdf here) is from the FBI to House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes. The letter describes the status of document requests from Congress related to the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

(Via The AP) A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said Saturday that the department has partially complied with subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees after officials turned over more than a thousand new documents this week. House Republicans had given the Justice Department and FBI a Friday deadline for all documents, most of which are related to the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and the handling of its probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails. Ryan spokeswoman Ash Lee Strong said the department asked for more time and they will get it — for now.

“Our efforts have resulted in the committees finally getting access to information that was sought months ago, but some important requests remain to be completed,” Strong said in a statement Saturday. “Additional time has been requested for the outstanding items, and based on our understanding of the process we believe that request is reasonable. We expect the department to meet its full obligations to the two committees.” (link)

The second letter (cloud pdf here) is specifically toward the two joint committee chairmen Bob Goodlatte [Judiciary] and Trey Gowdy [Oversight/Reform], and is more interesting because the dynamic extends beyond intelligence oversight (Nunes expertise) and goes directly to the primary oversight of the DOJ and FBI (Goodlatte expertise).

Because we did not see the actual subpoena, we are at a disadvantage in explaining the scale of the compliance notification within the response letter to Goodlatte. However, that said, it does appear to go toward an overlooked question from the IG House Hearing.

Watch the embed video:

.@KeithRothfus to IG Horowitz: Did those conducting the Midyear Exam search for emails with the https://t.co/ymtrRarR1w root on databases that held data pursuant to FISA? pic.twitter.com/suNAkLhMGp — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) June 23, 2018

I think both Katica and myself are in agreement that the second letter is more pertinent in relation to the ongoing FBI corruptive behavior within the Clinton/Trump investigations.

Representative Keith Rothfus was inquiring as to whether the IG investigated to see if the FBI team used the FISA (DOJ/NSA) database in their efforts to retrieve and verify Hillary Clinton emails/documents. In essence, did the FBI use that investigative tool? If not, why not? And if so, were they successful?

Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants EVERYTHING. The IG said they held over 1.4 million pages, Goodlatte wants that. Also, beyond the IG holdings, the FBI has hundreds of thousands more documents, Goodlatte wants them too.

Jill Tyson says the department has already provided more than 800,000 documents for review and “the FBI produced over 1,400 pages of responsive materials” on Friday, among other documents already sent to the panel.

The letter says FBI is also working to address a request about “proposed, recommended or actual” surveillance on the Clinton Foundation. Tyson said the department was responding in a separate, classified letter, and that the request had proven “difficult to address.” She said the department hoped to talk to lawmakers further about it.

Here’s where you put the flashy warning sign:

Here’s the letter:

.

New reports of DOJ/FBI compliance with document requests are NOT accurate. While they have turned over additional documents, the new documents represent a small percentage of what they owe. The notion that DOJ/FBI have been forthcoming with Congress is false. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) June 23, 2018

It appears to us, the current DOJ/FBI leadership is still attempting to protect the institutions by covering up the conduct of Lynch/Yates and Comey/McCabe. The career administrative officials, under and surrounding the leadership offices, are controlling the actual documents and evidence.

Advertisements