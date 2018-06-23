Curious Releases – FBI Provides “Initial” Compulsory Documents To House Oversight Amid Ongoing Impeachment Threats…

Due to the ongoing and unresolved scale of corruption within the administrative offices of the DOJ (Sessions/Rosenstein) and FBI (Wray/Bowdich), it is no longer possible to provide any benefit-of-doubt regarding their obstruction of oversight. The IG report; the manipulation (red-lining) of the draft content therein; and the subsequent DOJ/FBI willful blindness toward the remaining content; affords no leniency toward motive.
In essence, if we are to honestly call the baby ugly, we are also to admit: there is an ongoing and institutional cover-up taking place. Yes, even by Trump officials.
In the latest development(s); and against the backdrop of previously unknown subpoenas from several House committees (HPSCI, Judiciary and the useless House Oversight/Reform committee), the FBI sends two compliance letters to congressional leadership.
It should be noted, lest we leave any transparent motive unspoken, the FBI responses are not from U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the *supposed* Sessions appointed facilitator of congressional requests and the person *reportedly* in charge of compliance production. I digress.
Backdrop: On June 15th, Paul Ryan, Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray. According to later media statements, the House congressional group notified Rosenstein and Wray of their intent to hold Rosenstein and Wray subject to “House Floor Measures”. That is codespeak for *contempt of congress*, and/or *impeachment*.
What we did not know (they never said publicly) was that Ryan, Nunes, Gowdy and Goodlatte filed a compliance subpoena as an outcome of that June 15 meeting, listing a myriad of document requests previously ignored by the DOJ, specifically the FBI. We discover this aspect in the response letter(s) from the FBI Acting Asst. Director, Offfice of Congressional Affairs, Jill Tyson. (both pdf’s below) [John Lausch, ::crickets::]
The first response letter (cloud pdf here) is from the FBI to House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes. The letter describes the status of document requests from Congress related to the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
(Via The AP) A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said Saturday that the department has partially complied with subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees after officials turned over more than a thousand new documents this week. House Republicans had given the Justice Department and FBI a Friday deadline for all documents, most of which are related to the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and the handling of its probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails. Ryan spokeswoman Ash Lee Strong said the department asked for more time and they will get it — for now.
“Our efforts have resulted in the committees finally getting access to information that was sought months ago, but some important requests remain to be completed,” Strong said in a statement Saturday. “Additional time has been requested for the outstanding items, and based on our understanding of the process we believe that request is reasonable. We expect the department to meet its full obligations to the two committees.” (link)
The second letter (cloud pdf here) is specifically toward the two joint committee chairmen Bob Goodlatte [Judiciary] and Trey Gowdy [Oversight/Reform], and is more interesting because the dynamic extends beyond intelligence oversight (Nunes expertise) and goes directly to the primary oversight of the DOJ and FBI (Goodlatte expertise).
Because we did not see the actual subpoena, we are at a disadvantage in explaining the scale of the compliance notification within the response letter to Goodlatte. However, that said, it does appear to go toward an overlooked question from the IG House Hearing.
Watch the embed video:
I think both Katica and myself are in agreement that the second letter is more pertinent in relation to the ongoing FBI corruptive behavior within the Clinton/Trump investigations.
Representative Keith Rothfus was inquiring as to whether the IG investigated to see if the FBI team used the FISA (DOJ/NSA) database in their efforts to retrieve and verify Hillary Clinton emails/documents. In essence, did the FBI use that investigative tool? If not, why not? And if so, were they successful?
Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants EVERYTHING. The IG said they held over 1.4 million pages, Goodlatte wants that. Also, beyond the IG holdings, the FBI has hundreds of thousands more documents, Goodlatte wants them too.
Jill Tyson says the department has already provided more than 800,000 documents for review and “the FBI produced over 1,400 pages of responsive materials” on Friday, among other documents already sent to the panel.
The letter says FBI is also working to address a request about “proposed, recommended or actual” surveillance on the Clinton Foundation. Tyson said the department was responding in a separate, classified letter, and that the request had proven “difficult to address.” She said the department hoped to talk to lawmakers further about it.
Here’s where you put the flashy warning sign:
Here’s the letter:
.
It appears to us, the current DOJ/FBI leadership is still attempting to protect the institutions by covering up the conduct of Lynch/Yates and Comey/McCabe. The career administrative officials, under and surrounding the leadership offices, are controlling the actual documents and evidence.
So, the current DOJ officials are extending a curtiousy to the prior administration officials, as if to say “we didn’t prosecute you for your wrongs, next time you are in power don’t prosecute us for ours…”
which will not work because the Donkeys will take all you give them and ask for the rest – being fair does not square with their moral mandate
DIVING INTHE DOCs:
Letter 1:
Point #2…Operations Guide for FIB & DOJ. BINGO. There’s good stuff there. Remember the request was what has changed since 2016 as well. This will determine what the FBI thinks Halper was…whether Papa was place under a FBI FORM 1023 (…as early as May 2016 potentially) and a host of other details where the paperwork should be evident as to what everyone’s role was in terms of informing or being sought after for information in the campaign vs merely being collected passively.
Letter: 2
Bullet 3 Point 4. The in camera review is not specific or dated all other mentions in both letters are specific. In camera review manipulated this way could mean DOJ and committees are aware of what reviews have happened with chambers of judge presiding on a case. This would be a great piece to know. The known court cases (Ellis in particular presiding) have some interesting procedureal quetions and in camera productions. Probably a long shot…but worth a question or two and some creative searching.
Letter 1 Point 2: ALSO if the guidelines stipulate what exactly is supposed to happen in terms of a political candidate and what could possibly meant by the post Inagural Lynch memo of ‘By the Book’
Actually. “by the Bork.” LOL
Rice, not Lynch.
Doh! Jbow! ty!
Career employees are as crooked as the political appointees, and almost harder to get rid of. How many more ways can government expose itself to being weaponized, incompetent, biased, bought, redundant, and an intentional enemy of the People?
I wish I would get called for jury duty so I have the satisfaction, during voir dire, of saying For The Record how corrupt our legal & judicial bodies are.
Kick in the doors and grab everything like they did to Cohen.
What if General Lee had withdrawn from Gettysburg on the second night. Fired Longstreet and marched South then East?? No Picketts Charge. Sessions=Longstreet. His heart is not in the fight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Howzie — my understanding is that it was in fact Longstreet who advocated moving south and then east, getting between the Union army and Washington, instead of attacking at Little Round Top. He couldn’t persuade Lee. And it was Lee who decided to attack the Union center on Day 3. Longstreet simply relayed Lee’s order to Pickett. Isn’t that the way it played out?
As for Sessions, I still think things are developing behind the scenes that will get us the desired results. Maybe it’s moving slowly because they are snaring more rotten fish in the dragnet. Maybe sensitive issues with foreign governments, too?
Trump needs a William Tecumseh Sherman, not a lee, he needs someone who will march to the sea and burn it all down to the ground and leave nothing but the rubble.
Sessions has been a colossal disappointment, I don’t care if Q does say to trust Sessions.
I sense a great disturbance in the force…..ie: the collective minds of the hive of the US taxpayer with a strong sprinkle of gun powder and napalm ….
Sooooooo.
They MISSED the agreed deadline – producing only a small percentage of the agreed request.
Seems they need a taste of the whip, eh’ boys?….
File the contemp of Congress motions in the hopper – hold off on the impeachment doc’s….for the time being…
Advise the President by letter of the “outcome” of his meeting agreement, your actions, and ask him to consider ordering a team of committee staff members into FBI/DOJ HQ’s to prod the slow walking individuals to faster actions – with absolute powers of LOOK SEE and GRAB for any and all files opened/viewed or otherwise scanned. Also ask him to authorize direct electronic transfer of any such file to a secure server within the House….noting that this is to include the entire contents of any laptop found or refered to — while allowing the DOJ to appoint an US Attorney to then sit within the House during any “work” with these files for immediate criminal actions!
Check-6
But what about the “Trump officials” cited by sundance as being a part of ‘an ongoing and institutional cover up’? Who can our President trust?
He can trust his immediate circle. During the election he did not have any power.
Now he has the power. His cabinet has the power.
Let them expose themselves. Currently he is no immediate danger from Congress or the Mueller investigation.
Let Congress play around for a while and see what shakes out of the trees.
Everyday, more are exposed. Heck, they are in such a panic now they are attacking the families, kicking his spokes woman out of restaurants…..saying illegals are more important than American citizens….they are destroying themselves in front of our eyes…
Hollywood is going insane…..
When you are over the target is when you get the most fire……
And….when he enemy is making mistakes, don’t interrupt him…
Oh yeah…and to the point….The DOJ and the FBI are doing the same thing….
Destroying each other, just because, they cannot sustain the lies, the deceptions.
The entire house of cards is coming down around them all……
They thought she would win……..
Yup
Gunny, I have never wanted you to be more right. I feel like we are in that foxhole and cannot tell you how much I appreciate your leadership.
Plus the Gunny and Howie show brings a smile.😊
Thanks Oldschool…this means so very much to me….and I know to Howie….he is somewhat taciturn….wait….huh…..never mind..?
Humor is what gets us thru the tough times…..we all should show some cheer.
And, an old one, but a good one…for you..
What is a Bigamist?
Wait for it…wait….
A fog over Italy…..it’sa Bigga Mist…..
Thank you ….thank you very much….
Back to the foxhole….😎
🤣💖
Send in the US Marshals with guns drawn. Shoot anyone who resists. Confiscate every frigg’n document, computer, electronic file, and shredder container. Raid the sewer at 10:00 AM after they’ve drank their 5th cup of coffee! Confiscate any weapons they may possess, grab their keys and electronic passes, run everyone out of the buildings and lock the doors when the Marshals leave. Post guards outside to keep the vermin away!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched that hearing until the bitter end and could not believe what I was hearing when Rep. King said that. I found that video on his youtube channel. I’m glad there was a document to go with it a few days later.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oops I meant Rep. Rothfus. I had another Tweet with King that was interesting too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you Katica, for everything you do!! You are greatly appreciated.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Katica Rocks!!! 💯🇺🇸✔️ Keep up the GREAT work!
Hi Katica – I’m not on twitter but I follow you and others from the outside. I’ve always wanted to say, “Thank you!” – for all of your hard work in researching many important topics and sharing your findings and analysis with those of us trying to stay informed. Thank you, for your grace and strength of character as you undertake the attacks of a determined opposition.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Be safe Katica, you know and I know there are people who are very,very afraid of where you are headed, what you have found and what will you will find as you guide those not so smart members of congress to “ask the right fu***ng questions.” Stay safe my friend!!! My prayers are for and with you.
Sorry, first it would appear, Obama’s redline has been revived.
Second in real life, in my business years I from time to time do to weather or materials, to lessen charges placed against my contracts I would send letters, several, requesting additional time.
The response was always the same, whether the State, County City, Government whoever. “Get more equipment, hire more help. You took the job”.
You folks at the FBI may not have noticed, if not “news flash”, to date AG Sessions is the only one to recuse himself. This is not as Mr. Gowdy stated “must protect agency”. You are the den of the corrupt. Therefore, step up or step out! Waiting
The circus is really getting clumsy. Five hundred days plus and these requested items have not been previously read? You have no idea how to locate? No body made notes? How many of the items have been ignored or removed from search? Have you located all or missed some/several? Could we get some brave overpaid idiot at Justice to attach a name to each denial? I am getting a little bothered to hear Department or FBI stalling! My taxpayer funds go to a individual, name them! Surely their parents gave them a name?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the John McCain strategy, investigate them till it’s “financially ruinous”!! Works every time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting this, Flep.
I’d say the continuing refusal to provide documents under subpoena would be a distinction without a difference….
Congress Has a Way of Making Witnesses Speak: Its Own Jail:
“In 1821, the Supreme Court upheld Congress’s right to hold people in contempt and imprison them. Without this power, the court ruled, Congress would ‘be exposed to every indignity and interruption, that rudeness, caprice, or even conspiracy, may mediate against it.’ Later, in a 1927 case arising from the Teapot Dome scandal, the court upheld the Senate’s arrest of the brother of a former attorney general — carried out in Ohio by the deputy sergeant at arms — for ignoring a subpoena to testify.
The Congressional Research Service issued a report in July [2007] that confirmed Congress’s inherent contempt powers. It explained how they work: ‘The individual is brought before the House or Senate by the sergeant at arms, tried at the bar of the body, and can be imprisoned in the Capitol jail.’ Congress can do this, the report concluded, to compel them to testify or to punish them for their refusal to do so.”
This is good to know. However, does anyone in Congress have the guts?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the awesome reference for us to bookmark. However, what is REALLY needed is to Congress to put this into ACTION.
Shoot a few of them. The others will come around quick. Real quick.
~ Line in a movie ~
John Roberts turned his coat on Obamacare. “They” had something on him. “They” have something on everyone. Why don’t “we” have something on “them”?
If we do have something on them, why isn’t any of “us” using it?
Like For God and Country, I also will proceed with the assumption that leadership of the FBI and DOJ are black hats. That said, while some hats may be more gray than black, based on their actions, they are definitely not white.
I have asked myself over and over again why Sessions accepted the job – literally fought for the job – and I have concluded that it is his objective to fight child trafficking and illegal immigrations. That is his focus – his only focus – and he has turned a blind eye to everything else.
Why would he do that? I have not ruled out the thought that he has been threatened. I will never forget his wife sobbing throughout his entire testimony before Congress. Something is definitely amiss here. None of his actions make any sense whatsoever to me.
While Sessions’ focus is vitally important, it is not more important than cleaning up the corruption, an issue he has willfully ignored or handed off to others who, unfortunately, care more about protecting themselves and their precious institutions than saving our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will repeat this again. Sessions is key to the success of Strzok’s ‘Insurance Policy’ operation.
First, Sessions had to recuse,
Second he had to let Rosenstein do his dirty work, not recuse when, if the same standards were applied, he too would have to recuse.
Third, Mueller and 13 angry DhimmiRats had to be given the approval and no recusal.
Then there is the obstruction of Congressional oversight by FBI and DOJ.
Giving Lois Lerner a pass. This set the standard of ‘It is ok to lie, destroy documents, to weaponize your position of authority to destroy conservative political groups.’ This may be the worst of the worst. Sessions was criminal in giving that criminal a pass. So many Sessions apologists have just glazed over this INJUSTICE. Battered Conservative Syndrome? Admitting Sessions’ hat was as black as they come because he was in Trump’s ranks of supporters when others weren’t, was too disappointing? I dunno. But this act was the first Cross The Line, Black Hat Act. You can’t swallow how bad it was.
DOJ failures in front of courts, failure to deal with Sanctuary cities
I am sure there is more. The point is that Sessions is a Trojan Horse, and whether or not his other actions on Pedo’s is laudatory, is conscience salve, balm is so far short of what the job needed as to be an insult. It may be an important 10% but it is only 10%.
People are so use to getting nothing from the DOJ that 10% feels like 1000%. Get over it. 10% is 10% and Sessions walks like a Trojan Horse, sounds like a Trojan Horse… It ain’t a beer keg.
Sessions is key to the Deep State Insurance Policy.
And for those that think Rosey & Mueller turns out good for Trump, think again. It made dealing with the Middle East, Europe, NK, China, etc very difficult. It was a rock in Trump’s shoe for >500 days. It is just pure delusion.
FBI and DOJ are not succeeding in their sweep and sanitization of the executive branch branch documents. If only HRC had won. The task at hand is proving impossible. Did DJT et al know this from the beginning? Is this the reason for all the charade? Is AGSessions playing within the DJT team guidelines with restrictions to allow plausible deniability for tampering with evidence to come or is AGSessions running interference for Meuller et al while they sweep and clean HRC and BHO documents implicating corruption to the Highest level of our republic?
Congress asks the FBI to hand Congress the stack of papers they can see sitting on top of the FBI piano, and the FBI responds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dont worry…I’m sure Session’s is on top of it! (yawn)
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I’m beginning to think Sessions was a mole from the beginning. I’ve been riding the fence on Sessions for quite awhile, he’s been a hard one to figure out. With all that has come out lately and with Sessions response to everything, its not looking good for him.
With the time Sessions spent in the Senate I’ve always thought he would never serve warrants on his old friends or their contacts. Who knows how many times he has socialized with these people. He considers them friends.
There is no “Star Trek” chess going on here. When the president says he made a mistake on Sessions you have to believe him. He is not playing games.
The deep state knew the best way to slow Trump down and tie his hands was to control the DOJ, and that is what they have done. No arrests can be made on any of the deep state lawbreakers without the DOJ making those arrest. Until the DOJ is cleaned up and fixed nothing will happen.
Just look at what is happening now. The Black Hats are on the attack and no one is being arrested and doesn’t look like anyone will be. This is just my opinion and it’s not going to be easy to over come all this. The president knows all this and is daily working on ways around the obstruction.
This summer you will see things you would never thought possible in this country. Hang tough. The Cold Anger may go Red Hot before it’s over. MAGA!
So Eric Holder was held in contempt and what did that do? No adverse consequences – just bragging rights at liberal cocktail parties. He’s running for POTUS.
These guys need to get medieval – put Rosenstein in jail. Stop screwing around, play hardball.
What is wrong eith this?
1. Have a crack IT team from or with Military Intell go into the FBI, DOJ , etc., and produce / take all the docs. Have Trump pass a Presidential EO. I expect 80-90% round 1, except for anything thst eould specifically endanger an ongoing criminal investigation.
2. Subpeana the 20-30 FBI agents poste haste, yesterday, with full support.
Question: What can WE do about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am no longer interested in who is a black hat or white hat; fire them all for ineffectiveness. Next, heads etc. of FBI and DOJ need to be prohibited from traveling and giving speeches until they clean up their departments. Defund their travel. I am tired of the double speak from Paul Ryan and the evasiveness from Wray, Rosenstein, Sessions and Horowitz. Time to move Mulvaney into DOJ to clean this mess up; 2 down and many to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is it that people on the outside, such as Treepers like you, the folks at Judicial Watch, etc. all have excellent suggestions on what to do, but the people that can actually do something (with rare exceptions such as Mr. Mulvaney and Mr. Pruitt) do nothing except “grant extensions”, blah -blah-blah?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because outsiders had to produce at their jobs in order to keep their jobs. It really is that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you misslemom. Bring private sector folks in like Trump did with his economic team. That is the only way to clean this up. I love Trump, but my fear always was that he would put all his eggs in the economic basket. He needs his military on the border and LE like Clarke, attorneys like degenova, wife , sekulow. But fire their butts before sundown.
Then, whatever musical chair games that need to be done before confirmations, do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May those who love us, love us, and those who don’t, may God turn their hearts, and if He doesn’t turn their hearts, may He turn their ankles so we’ll know them by their limping.
My version… break their legs… we’ll know them by their crawling
LikeLiked by 2 people
Years ago when I worked in the defense sector one of my supervisors stated that every agency of the federal government should be disbanded every 20 years. Then determine if the agency is needed, define the structure and charter of the reborn and NEEDED agency then interview people to fill the new positions. Agencies/bureaus build structures and rules to expand their power and control as well as ensure the employment of every member over time. I’ve often thought of this and I believe the FBI, DOJ, IRS, and all the rest today show justification for this approach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read once that all institutions,regardless of their original mission,(ie churches, govts, charities) within approx that amt of time , morph into a self-preservation front. They become about power and money. Examples all the charities and NGOs. There is huge $and lifetime careers making obscene money with the added benefit of being “virtuous “. Makes them feel good about themselves whilst never killing the golden goose. There can be no solution to the original problem without derailing the gravy train.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MORE DIVING IN THTE DOC :After listening to several Roger Stone interviews about a Russian National who is a convicted felon who has been here via an FBI sponsored Visa out of Miami NINE TIMES I am as curious about Letter 1 above point 2 as ever
Letter 1:
Point #2: An unredacted copy of the current FBI Domestic Investigations and operations guide.
About the same time Papa was meeting Aussie diplo…Roger was solicited dirt on HRC that the offering Russian individual stated he would love it came from DJT funds.
There is a clear question by Congressional committee on how the guide operates and uses informants and because this is a Domestic Investigations…and not counter-intel…I think there is a whopper problem that the FBI used a domestic investigation Fm 1023 registered invididual to behave as a counter-intel informant.
For backgrounda line of question over human intelligence came out extensively in Grassley questions to Simpson about who was the person and dusts up over whether Papa was this person were revealed in a manner that impugns Simpson’s testimony or validates Papa was a paid informant. For additional background it is worth it to note that Simpsons wife is with Fusion GPS and became aware at some point of Papa being in contact with someone related to the dossier. Papa was NOT known to Simpson through any direct contact with eachother according to Simpson press reports and some inference on his testimony.
I’d really like to see what the guide referred to in this part of the letter states is to happen when a Counter-intel human asset is used who was at first a domestic investigation informant.
This touches one ONE of the many problems with Mueller investigation;
Its counter- intel investigation,
Its a CRIMINAL investigation,
Its TWO, TWO, TWO investigations
in one.
This melding started with the investigation of the campaign,
And, as your post points out,…
YOU CAN’T DO THAT!
Counter-intel and counter-terrorism investigation, and ONLY those, are ‘allowed to use methods which are NOT allowed for criminal investigations.
Been wondering if the reason FBI/DOJ are working so hard to cover, is cause this was NOT unique.
That is, if they were ROUTINELY violating the laws, using counter-intel methods in criminal investigations, and THAT is what they are trying to covrr up, with stonewalling?
“Can not provide this info/documents, cause it would reveal ‘sources and methods’ .”,…Indeed!
The point exactly Dutchmen.
I harp on the Five Eyes irregularity brought up by Nunes. I m uncertain if the US can run counter intel on anybody even a political candidate….to build information. Seems like that’s what the uniparty is saying (Gowdy…’Americans will be very pleased blah blah).
The crimes by the small group though are the WAY they went about it…lying to FISC…and some sort of irregularity in Five Eyes by Nunes…
I think DOJ procedural documents are going to be clear that someone who was merely supposed to be running counter intel…communicated with a crimes investigation and that would have been illegal…SH? Papa? Name Unknown…there is someone on the counter-intel payroll who crossed over to criminal FBI without a investigation having been opened (because there was no crime ever committed to open one)
LikeLike
Dear President Trump, We The People have watched enough of this dog and pony show. Please declassify all pertinent documents ASAP so that we can truly Make America Great Again.
Sincerely, Your faithful base.
Excellent Sundance;
Excellent.
Back when Wray was confirmed I commented that my concern was that he would have a conflict of interest regarding Sally Yates as he was one of many King & Spalding attorneys who wrote a letter supporting Yates to become DAG. Excerpt and link are below.
In spite of that I always thought his K&S training would lead him to do the job that need to be done, but after his recent presser & hearing I concluded/commented Wray was obstructing.
With Goodlatte’s retirement on the horizon, where is this going to end? FBI is not going to produce the documents, RR is complicit.
Will POTUS have to fire all? It’s a long time to wait until the next Congress convenes in January to nominate replacements in order to avoid impeachment proceedings.
I have no answers.
Who recommended Wray?
FTA: Wray is the former assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division, and in 2015, while he was working at the private law firm King & Spalding, he wrote a letter supporting Sally Yates.
This letter came as Sally Yates was nominated to become deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama; it was written to the Senate Judiciary Committee and signed by 16 members of the firm, including Christopher Wray.
https://heavy.com/news/2017/06/read-christopher-wray-letter-recommendation-sally-yates-text/
Link to the March 2015 letter.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Yates%20-%20King%20&%20Spalding%20Letter%203-19-15.pdf
” he wrote a letter supporting Sally Yates.”
The big question for me is, AT THAT TIME was there evidence in Sally Yates’ history (that Mr. Wray could have known about) that would indicate that she would turn out to be a corrupt, partisan hack?
My prime example would be someone currently recommending Mr. Sidney Blumenthal for something that requires ethical behavior, then feigning ignorance when Mr. Blumenthal continues doing what he always seems to have done.
From The Big Ugly
to
The Big Coverup?
Where’s Huber? Where are lower level players being squeezed? … they even corrupted ths IG Report?
Wray is clearly in coverup mode, not a true leader.
As Marc Rudov (Newsmax) wrote, the FBI’s brand is now corruption. Time for Trump to declassify FISA warrants, and all needed docs? Or do we still hold to the fantasy that Huber is a white knight?
The old “Appear weak when you’re strong” thing from Sun Tsu keeps coming to mind. We are certainly seeing evidence of the depth and breadth of The Swamp, and not just with turtle-paced document production. The more we see this kind of evidence, the more likely the The Big Ugly will be bigger and uglier than we imagined.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or are we kidding ourselves?
See my comment below. Draining the swamp is a complicated business folks. Did you really think that changing course of the DC swamp (they voted 93% for Clinton) would be easy? The swamp has been getting extra “swampy” since Bush’s NWO speech in 1989(?). A fight of this magnitude is not over in a matter of months. It will take years, and the coming mid-terms a crucial.
I’m an Aussie wearing a MAGA T-shirt. I can only support you in spirit. Hang tough, MAGA and show the rest of the West the way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Games people play
Night or day they’re just not matchin’
What they should do
Big Lightbulb?
From above I posted: “Letter 1 Point 2: ALSO if the guidelines stipulate what exactly is supposed to happen in terms of a political candidate and what could possibly meant by the post Inagural Lynch memo of ‘By the Book’”
Stefan Halper is a known harasser of campaigns (google if not aware of the details. SD has copied threads and it’s easy searching)…
It would be HIGHLY likely that at some point Congress oversight worked with DOJ to address the use of Stefan Halper and what is to be done to make a future political investigation comply with Domestic Investigations and Operational Guide…so that when Congress discovers the investigation of the political person/entity…they will know it’s been done by the Book.
Hmmm
Sunday With Charles
Charles Ortel exposes the CF.
The big cover up is the CF this is the ginormous can of worms nobody wants opened at all cost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
recent Sunday with Charles video
Sunday with Charles – 13 Angry Dems
I’ve been listening to Charles Ortel for a long time now. He exposes the Clinton Foundation for what it really is, a sham charity that doesn’t even really exist, except for a way to subsidize the Clinton family. Ortel is brilliant.
This response is simply more DOJ/FBI stonewalling to burn time while hoping for that “blue wave” in November. This cannot be permitted to continue. The deep state operatives are producing just enough to feign compliance and will use the media to rally enough Uniparty crooks to oppose impeachment or lesser punishment(s). At what time does President Trump step in and go thermonuclear? Declassify everything and let the chips fall where they may. There is always another chance, always more time given, the white hats keep making deadlines of this Friday, or next Wednesday, or whatever just to back down and allow them more time to hide/destroy evidence. This seemingly endless charade is getting very, very tiresome…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been reading here for around 18 months, was referred to this site from WUWT, which I had been following for years trying to figure out what the heck was going on in terms of the climate insanity and how it related to human motivations (as in why were we trying to destroy our economies based on BS forecasts/models). I’ve only commented on one thread here prior to this.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I recall reading that President Trump met with Mueller/Rosenstein for 4hrs(?) the day before the appointment of the SC and that President Trump recently met with Rosenstein for 2.5hrs(?) for a briefing on the IG report. Why would POTUS spend 2.5hrs in the company of a man dedicated to ending his presidency? One could argue that Rosy betrayed POTUS after the initial 4hr meeting, but the most powerful man in the world would not deign to spend more than a few perfunctory minutes in the presence of a so-called corrupt official empowered to destroy him. In the interview with Lester Holt after Comey’s defenestration, POTUS admitted near the end that he accepted that he would now be subjected to a more rigorous investigation as a result of firing Comey (in order to avoid an obstruction charge). This is publicly acknowledged. My contention is that POTUS authorised the establishment of the SC to continue the counter-intel op initiated by Comey. Andrew McCarthy and others have pointed out that the SC legislation does not allow for the establishment of a SC in the absence of a reasonably suspected crime and that a counter-intel op is not allowed for. Judge Ellis was clearly sceptical of Rosy’s super secret appointment letter to Mueller, but on viewing it in the SCIF he disallowed Manafort’s motion to dismiss(?). I believe that POTUS authorised the SC against himself, knowing that he was innocent. Better that than the alternative. I list the following in support:
He publicly acknowledged the need for the investigation to continue
Rosenstein was recommended for termination by Sessions(?) with the incoming administration, POTUS declined and kept Rosy.
The 4hr pre SC meeting
Judge Ellis’s apparent change of tune
The recent 2.5hr meeting. A POTUS does not honour a rat/weasel with hours of his time. Although I’ve long held the view that Rosy/Mueller were operating an undercover op, this 2.5hr meeting renewed my faith in this belief.
LikeLike
I hope You are right!
LikeLike
Lois Lerner. Given a pass for criminal felonious acts at the highest level, setting standards of the worst kind. The pass was given by Sessions.
It is all enemy action. All of it. Stop trying to find the pony in the manure box.
LikeLike
It appears to all of us, “the current DOJ/FBI leadership is still attempting to protect the institutions by covering up the conduct of Lynch/Yates and Comey/McCabe”- – and Obama. It’s a ruse and a coup! They all know it. They are all compromised.
LikeLike
The excuses wear thin. The President has the power to order those in his employ to hand over everything and to declassify it all. Anything less is silly kubuki theater for the masses with politics driving the timing.
I would like to believe all the VSGPDT proponents that the president knows everything, but I don’t think that’s the case. He has said several times that he is staying away from the DOJ unless he needs to step in. He’s a busy guy! A quick study no doubt, but busy, as is Sessions. I sometimes wonder when the president tweets about something that has come out, if it’s because he learned of it the same time as we did! (Unlike Obama).
I’m not saying this disparagingly. He has great counsel in so many other areas, then here, it’s like the Mueller investigation is keeping him away from the entire department. I understand optics are important, but it can’t be at the expense of his presidency, and in turn, the American people.
The president has been so great in kicking up the speedometer in so many areas, I guess I am expecting that with the DOJ/FBI issues as well. AND WHY SHOULDN’T I? Am I getting spoiled by winning so much?!
This is the technological age for crying out loud. What is the hold up??!!
It seems to me that the powers at FBI/DOJ are trying to save the institution from total exposure of illegal activity because for the citizenry to lose total confidence in it’s “premier” investigatory agency and it’s entire justice department would be such a massive breakdown in our society as a whole as to result in chaos in many areas of our society. So they are obstructing justice and leaving it up to Huber to prosecute.
If they are doing this then they are no different than the group they just fired and ran off.
Good for Meadows. The strategy is obvious. Conceal until Congress threatens action, then release a few documents to decompress, then rinse and repeat. What is needed is a D(ocument)-Day. Give use all the documents or all h-e-double l will break loose. And Trump seems asleep at the wheel or is complicit in the coverup, or is getting terrible advice. All he has to do is direct Rosenstein and Wray to give Congress all of the documents and fire them on the spot if they refuse,
LikeLike
Sweet home Chicago
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndil/pr/john-r-lausch-jr-takes-oath-office-united-states-attorney-northern-district-illinois
LikeLike
I say do a classic cavalry maneuver. Bypass the bottleneck of forces arrayed against us the people. Get behind the enemy lines and drop the bomb that will inflict the most damage. Release the entire contents of EVERYTHING on the Weiner laptop. And then we’ll see what happens. I’m frankly tired of playing by our rules. Let’s start playing by their rules. And their number one rule is…there are no rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#1 corollary: No good deed goes unpunished.
I’ve grown weary of always playing by the rules and getting a swift kick in the butt.
As requested……Classic….motivating…. Calvary Charge….and good music as well..
LikeLike
Yo…Yo…..Let’s go………..😎
Another way to play by their rules: charge everyone with obstruction of justice. Every one of them. Rosenstein. Mueller. Weissman.
Then let them defend themselves. Enjoy.
We follow the bread crumbs……we expose the lies……we follow the bread crumbs….we expose the lies. Rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat.
Minutia always smells like bullshiite to me. It reminds me of Clinton’s “depends on what ‘it’ means”. Feels like being jerked around. Again.
If Patriots are going to stay engaged there must be an end to the game.
We don’t have all the time in the world.
I’m sorry…..what is it we are supposed to be doing again? What would Breitbart do?
We aint winning. Trump, do you hear me. We aint winning. Why is Trump turning his attention to everything except the DOJ/FBI/Deep state? Tweets are the extent of his attention. Tweets aint cutting it. The damn DOJ is
directly under his branch. He is supposed to be in control of the bastards. The buck stops w/him. He appointed the SOB Wray/Sessions/Rosy. I have to assume he is pleased w/their sorry actions.
So, if he is pleased w/them, then so am I. From this point forward, I will not give a crap what they do or don’t do. And that includes Mueller.
We have three SEPARATE branches of government with checks and balances.
What I would like to see are the actual LAWS about Congressional oversight of the Executive Branch and just what information they are allowed to see.
At one of the hearings — AG Sessions before Congress— AG Sessions point blank said he can not release info to Congress about an on-going investigation nor even say there is an ongoing investigation. (I think it may have been this hearing link. )
_________________
This I think is the critical point.
_________________
If the DOJ can withhold information critical to an active investigation, then it sheds a completely different light on this ‘Obstruction’ and suggest there are active investigations ongoing.
From the Inspector General Act since I can not find the original law although it’s existence can be inferred by these instructions TO the Attorney General and the Inspectors General.
On page 25 are SPECIAL PROVISIONS CONCERNING THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE you can see this law refers to keeping ongoing civil or criminal investigations or proceedings SECRET!
“[…]SEC. 8E. (a)(1) Notwithstanding the last two sentences of section 3(a), the Inspector General shall be under the authority, direction, and control of the Attorney General with respect to audits or investigations, or the issuance of subpoenas, which require access to sensitive information concerning—
(A) ongoing civil or criminal investigations or proceedings;
(B) undercover operations;
(C) the identity of confidential sources, including protected witnesses;
(D) intelligence or counterintelligence matters; or
(E) other matters the disclosure of which would constitute a serious threat to national security.
(2) With respect to the information described under paragraph (1), the Attorney General may prohibit the Inspector General from carrying out or completing any audit or investigation, from accessing information described in paragraph (1), or from issuing any subpoena, after such Inspector General has decided to initiate, carry out, or complete such audit or investigation, access such information, or to issue such subpoena, if the Attorney General determines that such prohibition is necessary to prevent the disclosure of any information described under paragraph (1) or to prevent the significant impairment to the national interests of the United
States.[…]”
>>>>>>>>
I just wish Ristvan or another lawyer in the Tree House could find out whether or not Congress does have the right to see EVERYTHING or if “the Attorney General may prohibit [Congress] from accessing information described in paragraph (1) as AG Sessions has stated to Congress.
Correctomundo!
Remember, they are still hunting leakers! Can’t compromise investigations with rat weasels still infesting the swamp
G. Combs. Bullet 3 point 4 “in camera” stuck out to me knowing the gist of the above myself. Thx for the actual code.
It’s the only bullet without a lot of detail about the item that was seen in secret. Could be it was in a court case and they are trying to stay clear of outing the investigations existence.
I for one was thrilled to see it so generic looking! Would be great if there are actually 1000s of sealed indictments and this is referring to the tip of one!
As I stroll er….stumble through all the news, all I see is negatives, protests, slander, hate, vitriol, and vulgarity from the left. The media, switches off the angle families with POTUS. Congress sitting in their smoke filled rooms eatting peanuts while the chin fat waggles. The FBI/DOJ are filled with obstructionist, hateful vermin and flips chin music to the peoples represenatives. The establishment is corrupt to the bitter core and can not be healed. Remember this in November! I was given a large wake up call on Novermber 22nd, 1975. On the 22nd aniversary of the murder of JFK, while I was on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. When amazingly, the USS Belknap swirved into us and collided with us at 2200 hours. (See anything weird her yet?) There are things about this I can not talk about, but it was evident that something was amiss. I began after that experience to question everything, and I mean everything! I began to watch politics closely and the news media. Something did not sit right with me, and when Reagan came along, I went to see him at a county fair. The place was packed for MILES! I began then to see that I was not alone in my feelings and perceptions. Millions upon millions of people saw that we have been sold out.
When JFK was shot, I was in school that day, 6th grade, we were sent home. Students, and teachers were crying. To many of us, he was a hero, because we lived in an area not to far from Cuba, and the missile crises was very very real. I remember vividly to this day the duck and cover drills during that time. It was then that things began to stir, yet I was still to young to process everything. The “old folks” DID and boy howdy did they talk, rebellion war, and the ilk. 22 years later all of that came together to cause me to question everything and my eyes opened. Reagan was the beginning of a movement and Trump is the culmination of the movement, the leftist know this. They know that they have to spew negatives and the foaming at the mouth hate. As a nation, that is family, we have to seek to God almighty, (ALL MIGHTY) and sue to him for our peace and deliverance. POTUS and his team can not do this alone. WE, US, ALL must stand together and face down the enemy of justice, freedom and righteousness. For far to long we have stood by and watched and the Satanic movement (and do not be decieved this is Satanic from hoof to mouth!) has murdered the unborn, (sacrifices to a pagan god) took prayer out of schools, the pledge of allegance, punished white kids for nothing more than being white, played mind games with the so very young to move them into homosexuality, for the purpose of believing a lie that they might be damned! How long are we not going to bend the knee and cryout, (in the bible that means to screem!) to God and war against this filth? Eph. 6:11-18, these are the gifts of God, weapons of warfare, use them.
OMYWORD;
We share many of the same memories and experiences.
I would just say, this movement did not start with Reagan; its been going on much longer!
Its called ‘nationalism/populism, and its had MANY champions. Goldwater, PEROT, even back to Andrew Jackson.
In a ‘fair’ election, Populism will beat (either) party, hands down. Thats why the uniparty ‘rigs’ the primaries, and the general elections.
My brother was on the U.S.Midway, stationed in the Tonkin gulf. Need I say more?
I’m sorry, no matter how many times sundance, or anyone, tries to “explain” it this back and forth between DoJ and Congress makes no sense at all.
Congress keeps “demanding” unredacted documents that the DoJ doesn’t yield. Congress threatens with subpoenas, deadlines, impeachment but doesn’t actually do anything to enforce their threats. OTOH if DoJ had good reasons for redacting documents and not wanting to share the raw versions, e.g., pending prosecutions or Congressional leakers or whatever, I’d think DoJ would whisper the reasons in Nunes’ ear and we wouldn’t have this endless game going on.
Unless of course, Congress and DoJ WANT to play the game, but that doesn’t compute either.
What really throws a curve into the mess is the silence of PDJT. The responsibility for DoJ falls square on the President’s shoulders, he has the final say about what the DoJ does. The President is not naive, he knows what’s going on, nor has he been shy about wading in to many controversies. Yet he’s not intervened in this situation. I don’t buy for a second that PT is afraid of Congress or that he’ll be accused of “obstruction” or a hundred other ideas floating around.
So where the hell is the President in all this? That’s the top-level puzzle, the key to the mystery is within PT himself.
Unless people here are saying the President is suddenly overcome with utter helplessness the completely convoluted and nonsensical gamesmanship playing out on all sides has got to be strategic in ways totally opaque except to the President himself and the most trusted on his team. And that includes exactly none of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a complicated business folks! Much going on behind the scenes. The executive summary was for the fools, but the supposed rat/weasel DAG spent 2.5hrs briefing PT on the IG report. Trust POTUS – he saves us form Hell(ary)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since its so complicated, why are we following it with abated breath and getting all dissed off about it? Guess us deplorables are just too simple minded to see behind the curtain or to know when someone is peeing on our head and telling us to enjoy a warm rain shower.
Well PT is/was a “reality” TV star. This is the greatest show ever! And the outcome is crucial to our future – hence our extreme interest.
Yes, trust PT! And I do. I’d insist that he knows what he’s doing, to the extent that it can be known.
Though I imagine PT wouldn’t make that claim, he operates by reading the currents and navigating accordingly. That’s what he knows how to do very well, better than most any prior President and how he’s able to win so consistently.
New NSAData super Computer Center in Bluffdale, Utah
President Trump can order the NSA at any time of the day or night to deliver the records for every single government agency email that was sent and received during a particular period in history as well as the emails to and from anyone else in the country. This includes any and all FBI and CIA employees as well as any member of the public. Add international to the list and you get an idea of just how powerful the NSA is.
The president can order the text or indeed the actual recordings of all the phone calls and messages that anyone has made going for back years. This includes the text messages from cellphones and every other form of communication. The NSA records EVERYTHING.
As usual we were lied to. The NSA we were told only collected meta data. If you believe that I have some prime ocean front property you might like to buy in Idaho.
In summation, our fine president does not need to play the silly little game known as subpoenas. What we are witnessing is a planned front to fool us into thinking that justice is taking its course. Its all BS. Nobody can hide anything from the president, NOBODY.
The Clintons used the NSA to get the dirt on every politician while Bill was president. They could, and I am quite sure did, blackmail a lot of politicians into to do their bidding.
Due to the ongoing revolution of technology, todays NSA is way more powerful than it was back in the dark days of the Clinton regime. There is absolutely no comparison. The NSA’s abilities are 100 times as powerful as they were at the turn of the century.
My guess is that we will soon witness a massive retaliation toward the hundreds of traitors in both Washington and the rest of the country. I truly believe its coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. PT’s demeanour is calm and in control. Things are going as best as they can. Swamp draining is tricky, especially when nearly half the country, the MSM, the CoC (amongst other) and associated congress critters are lined up against you. The mid terms are crucial and timing is everything. If we lose the mid terms, then worry. Until then, support PT and rally everyone to vote for his agenda
Stephanie Wilkinson
540-463-4817
620 Stonewall Street, Lexington, Virginia
Executive Director
Main Street Lexington
July 2014 – Present (4 years)Lexington, VA
Co-Owner
The Red Hen
March 2008 – Present (10 years 4 months)
Co-Owner
House Mountain Yarn Co.
July 2017 – Present (1 year)Lexington, Virginia
We should all go and pull a Starbucks on the restaurant. Go, use the restroom, and refuse to buy anything, wait for our friend to show up.
The “institutions” belong to the American people. The individuals working within are nothing but temporary government workers. How does Lynch/McCabe/Comey/Rice/Jarrett/ and the aces in the hole, Obama and Hillary, get away with it? How come ALL of EVERYTHING is not forthcoming? Why is this snail’s pace pleading by the Intelligence Committee still going on? It’s like pulling hairs off a sheepdog.
We should be done with all this. These people broke laws, and they are still wandering around. Every time I see Hillary’s face, I want to scream. She is the core of this entire problem. I have often wondered if it had not been Trump that had won the primary, and had it been Jeb or Cruz or Rubio that had won, would these treasonous creeps have done the same thing? The same attempted soft coup?
Isn’t this about HIllary, over and over again? It is NOT just Trump, although now he is the thorn in their side.
Doesn’t Trump have the power to demand any ALL information to be given up immediately?
My first reaction is to be outraged. But this has happened so many times that I expected it this time. I can be in despair, or I can look at this as just another crumbling brick in the wall of evil. We know they kept all the good stuff, but each document gives people like Sundance another piece of the puzzle. Each day, it gets clearer and clearer. When I think about where we were on November 7th, 2016, I have hope.
The deep state is playing a game of whack a mole where the speed is getting turned up faster and faster everyday. They are starting to miss. They are starting to swing wildly in their efforts to keep things hidden. There many many white hats working to expose and defeat them. There are FBI and DOJ men and women that are blowing the whistle in spite of the attempts to blackmail and intimidate. There are good patriots like Nunes, Gaetz, Jordan etc. There are people like Pirro, Hannity, Rush, etc. There are patriots like Sundance, Beanz, McCarthy etc. And of course, there are millions of us patriots fighting in our best way to inform others and vote vote vote.
There is our VSG POTUS that still holds the ultimate card. This man is not sitting around wailing and gnashing his teeth. He has a plan, and he holds the power to fire them all, declassify everything and send the marshalls over to escort RR, Session, Wray and Mueller out of the buildings. Some say that he can’t for political reasons. Really? Since when did Trump ever bow to political expediency? He doesn’t care whether he is going to be supported. He is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. He will do what is necessary at the right time.
And at the end…..there is The Lord that hates evil and loves light and transparency.
Pure propaganda, spin and distraction.
Jill Tyson deserves demotion or job termination.
Unless, Congress in their demands or subpoenas asked for a continuing count of documents supplied.
Leaving Ms. Tyson’s reasons for ‘to date counts’ and pathetic counts of partial responses to subpoenas solely to waste space and hopefully distract readers.
Once again, Congress could demonstrate how devoted obstructive shills can be turned into devoted evidence suppliers, by fully prosecuting insubordinates, denying them retirement and ensuring they’ll never work in government or government funded businesses again.
I’ sorry,but, this all could be taken care by one man; President Trump! He could tell Sessions, Wray, and Rosenstein to have all the requested material turned over by next Thursday or their resignations on his desk Friday morning. One way or another, we would be a step closer to finding out the truth.IMHO
Documents is the start. Document review, finding the needles in the haystack, then breaking through the Media mire and trick of putting dirt in the middle of page 13.
Then there are the threats on family and friends. How many unreported accidents with the Trump helicopter mechanical failures have there been? Why were Ivanka and children using commercial travel at one point?
I think there are things going on that are untold. That is what I think.
In the mean time I am holding my nose on Sessions and his DOJ, FBI (which reports to him).
Why is it that everybody but Sessions/Rosenstein and Wray can see as plai as day that the more they try to ‘defend the reputation’ of the DOJ/FBI with these obstructive tactics, the more they send their reputations down the toilet?
Maybe they’re actually providing the ammunition to dismantle the FBI?
My belief is that the Bureau cannot be cleaned up…
Removing a few at the top, means some more corrupt entities move up, and on and on
Maybe the FBI office in South Dakota is filled with good guys… maybe there’s only one bad guy shipped in from DC… that’s enough… same for the other stations across the country.
Mick M is doing a fantastic job of reformation of the government… FBI has reached its expiry date… put it on Mick’s desk. He knows what to do.
And exactly WHO are WE to be telling POTUS what he needs to do?
“And exactly WHO are WE to be telling POTUS what he needs to do?”
___________________
His bosses and employers?
He may not be taking a salary, and he may not need a salary, but he took this job, and like any other job, an important part of this job is to satisfy his employer(s).
“In essence, if we are to honestly call the baby ugly, we are also to admit: there is an ongoing and institutional cover-up taking place. Yes, even by Trump officials.”
“It appears to us, the current DOJ/FBI leadership is still attempting to protect the institutions by covering up the conduct of Lynch/Yates and Comey/McCabe.”
_____________________
Does that include Christopher Wray and Jeff Sessions?
Are they just helpless bystanders, figurehead ‘leaders’ of their respective institutions, without power or authority?
Or are they part of the coverup?
This is critical, because if ‘we’ are still giving the benefit of the doubt to Sessions and Wray when we should not, then they will of course use that lack of public scrutiny to continue their hostilities.
Up until now, ‘we’ (here and everywhere) are split regarding Sessions’ and Wrays’ loyalties. Are they corrupt black-hats, or are they secret white hats playing 9-D chess as part of DJT’s grand plan?
This ‘fog’ regarding their status (white hats or black hats) prevents ‘us’ from uniting against them and holding their feet to the blow-torch; which would be extremely advantageous to them, if they are in fact black hats.
So Wray and Sessions: are they part of the coverup, or not?
Absolutely they are part of the coverup. They have the power to compel the documents being released. If they don’t use it, and they aren’t, they are on the other side.
Refusal to obey direct orders is one of the few things that make firing a fed employee simple. And Wray and Sessions, are obviously not giving direct orders to provide the documents.
IMO. Others obviously view it differently.
Congress members threaten “floor action” as if we hear that and think now they’re getting somewhere. It’s maddening. If all of this is so important to warrant multiple letters and meetings — and we all know it is that important — then “floor action” at this point sounds as pathetic as threatening a hall citation. I don’t blame the members we know have been on this; it’s the utter lack of support.
Impeach. Anything short of that just enables further delay. All of these smug, spineless members need to be voted the hell out.
I think Ryan has been the House’s problem moving on Rosenstein and Sessions.
Too much info – – will check in tomorrow!
