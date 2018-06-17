Sunday Talks: Chairman Trey Gowdy Discusses IG Report and Friday Night Meeting With FBI and DOJ Leadership…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy discusses the recently released Inspector General report on FBI and DOJ conduct in the run-up to the 2016 election and the exoneration of Hillary Clinton.

Additionally, Chairman Gowdy discusses the meeting held last Friday night with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. In the meeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, along with a group of house chairmen (Gowdy, Nunes, Goodlatte), told the FBI and DOJ the House of Representatives will move forward with “floor action” to enforce compliance.

168 Responses to Sunday Talks: Chairman Trey Gowdy Discusses IG Report and Friday Night Meeting With FBI and DOJ Leadership…

  1. evergreen says:
    June 17, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    SoS and her assistant conspired to keep State records out of the control and possession of the US Govt, including–whether by design or negligence–classified information.

    They walk free today, never having stood before a judge or jury to answer for this.

  2. vexedmi says:
    June 17, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    My Heavens, Goudy is turning into the reincarnation of Robert E. Lee; and now he’s saying there has been bias by the FBI.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Purple (uniparty) tie.
      Again.

      • starfcker says:
        June 17, 2018 at 3:44 pm

        They are all the rage these days

      • CM-TX says:
        June 17, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        Apply “The Wet Bandits” Theory (Movie: Home Alone)

        The dumber of the 2 serial burglars- thought it was a great idea to stop up kitchen sinks at each house, thereby flooding it. He considered this their “signature, calling-card”.
        On final arrest… the LEO tells them, thanks to their little stunt, they now knew every house they hit.

        So…
        Purple Ties = “The Resistance” > their advertising who all needs investigated!😁

    • Dr. D says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      maybe he felt bad after I emailed him a week or so ago and told him I used to respect and trust him, etc. I assume I wasn’t the only one 😉

    • James says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      Vexe, Devin Nunez said they knew about the FBI leaks months ago from a whistleblower but they couldn’t go with it because the IG investigation hadn’t been completed. I wonder if Gowdy and Nunes have gotten inside information about the FBI sending in this Russian.

      • snarkybeach says:
        June 17, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        On MTP, Shifty Schift was parroting the new talking points. Chucky Toad tee’d it up by asking if Devin ever told the committee about being approached by a whistleblower. Of course, Shifty is the last person to be ever told a secret so his answer was NO and insinuated that FBI NY is biased in favor of the President.

    • Navy says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      Bias. The new deep state spin.
      FBI “picks favorites” …. those meanies.
      Banjo Boy is not accusing them of spying or a coup.

    • Roberto says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Some “serious” people seem to think he might have quit to assume Sleepy’s job after he “resigns.”

      I don’t know about anybody else, but Trey Gowdy sure confuses the hell out me.

      • jessetmims says:
        June 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

        I suspect the confusion perceived by you and many others is being deliberately conveyed by him; and, that you all better hope you’re never his opponent in a high stakes poker game or a court room.

      • Countrywatch says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm

        I think Trey Gowdy is on the right side, but there has been a role to play. He announced he was stepping down and I think that was in order to move to higher things, I believe.

      • ann hendrickson simpson says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        Mr. Gowdy’s membership in the Congressional Footdraggers Union is an automatic disqualification for any Justice Department post, including Special Prosecutors. This is not a political football, nor is negotiation and appropriate. National security is not a “matter” for compromise. Political actors need not apply.
        Clinton’s operation breached intelligence for over five years; the Bureau, Mr. Mueller, Mr. Comey and their DOJ counterparts failed to deal with it and threw the investigation “for the good of ‘the ‘department”.
        Screw the damn department. Our nation is who they serve. The institution is merely the vehicle, is broken and has left our nation stranded. ’.Time to call a taxi, scrap this lemon and it’s drunk drivers. ,,

  3. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    It appears Gowdy has a new “look” and wanted to float a trial balloon. Wallace, to his credit, did not take the bait.
    Really, why is Gowdy trying to be relevant here at all?
    He’s already earned his paycheck. Go hang around with Paul and talk about how we have to show compassion, or something…

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      “Gowdy has a new “look””.

      Perhaps he has been VERY busy in the swamp lately, so he is trying to save a little time each morning by not having to fully shave.

    • Roberto says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Might just be scared that the boat is taking off without him. And as Nunes says, there are clean-up and cover-up crowds forming. If Gowdy DOESN’T change gears he risks himself being made out a tool, at best, and a participant, at worst. He probably doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history and being memorialized as that. This is strong motivation.

  4. HBD says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Gowdy, once again, sounded like he had some conviction. But we’ve heard him before. Time will tell if it’s imitation of a thespian or not.

  5. billrla says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Note to retiring congresscritters: Just go away.

  6. severance23 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    The Rooster has perfected his ‘comb,’ now he’s going for the ‘wattle.’ Personally, I think he’s more of a ‘capon.’

  7. Bryan Alexander says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    “full arsenal”
    Use the Sargent at Arms of the House to arrest Rosenstein and hold them until the documents are produced.

    • Bill Dunn says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      Bryan Alexander that sounds like a plan to me.

      • Bryan Alexander says:
        June 17, 2018 at 3:20 pm

        The documents have already been subpoenaed. All Speaker Ryan had to do was tell Rosenstein that if the documents are not in the possession of the HPSCI by 5:00PM Tuesday, he will be arrested and held by the house until they are produced. If that means “life in prison”, so be it.

        • Donzo says:
          June 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm

          The power of Congress to make arrests after a contempt ruling is undisputed, though rarely used, to say the least. This present circumstance with the DOJ thumbing their noses at Congress is a worthy cause to order the Sargeant at Arms to make such an arrest. What a wonderful thing thing would be to behold.

    • moonpup says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Hell yeah start the perp walks with Rosenstein in handcuffs from the house floor!

  8. Minnie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    1:50 – Chrissy Wallace
    “Strozk fired by Mueller”

    ?????

    Trying to stay up to speed is becoming increasingly difficult.

    Isn’t Strozk still employed?

  9. Publius2016 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops are trying to runout the clock! House Committee needs to Contempt vote…takes 5 minutes

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      ” trying to runout the clock!”

      You are right, The point I wanted to make somewhere on this thread before heading outdoors to tend to the vegetable garden is

      “Action Speaks Louder Than Words”.

      Until this is done, all this is from Speaker Ryan on down is useless blather. The FBI/DOJ have had MONTHS!!!

      ” House Committee needs to Contempt vote…takes 5 minutes”

      • Marko says:
        June 17, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        agreed…this entire charade is infurating. I’m tired of the usual clowns on Fox News telling us they have oversight authority and FBI and DOJ need comply….DUH…. All of this sending letters and waiting months and months. Send a letter give them 72 hours. Vote on contempt. If they don’t produce fire them. If they are found in contempt then Trump would have total backup for terminating Wray, Rosenstein etc. Secondly, call in Wray and Rosenstein in front of congress and find out specifically who, by name(s) makes the redactions. Who signs off on it? Find out who redacted the Strozk document and fire and prosecute them for obstruction.

        • Roberto says:
          June 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm

          Would you rather him keep issuing statements like the last one? Where FBI planting secret agents is a good thing? Gowdy’s recent conversion can only help.

        • Tall Texan says:
          June 17, 2018 at 5:51 pm

          This is both the symptom snd the proof that all Congress can do here is screw things up. Nunes is a semi-exception, and I say semi because the second he involves any other Congressfool – whether Schiff for Brains or Gowdy-Doody – it’s over.

  10. Ellie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Alright, who gave Gowdy the red pill? Now we just have to check that he’s not hiding it under his tongue and about to spit it out (like he’s done too many times before).

  11. 4sure says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Gowdy’s sudden turnabout has come after the primary election results in SC last Tuesday.He is not running for reelection, but many of his swamp buddies are. He may be surprised that a very hard core Trump supporter was the top vote getter in a 8 man race for Gowdy’s vacated seat and will be in a run off for the seat.
    Gowdy being a uniparty CoC whore does not want this person to replace him in the House, so Gowdy does not want the candidate using in his campaign how sorry Gowdy has become and how he was no friend of the folks in his district. So, Gowdy is now trying to look relevant. Gowdy also does not want Ms. Arrington, a big Trump supporter who defeated Mark Sanford to win.
    Just my opinion.

  12. Disgusted says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    You couldn’t make Trey say what you wanted him to say, COULD you, Chris? What country on this planet are YOU a caring citizen of, Chris? Certainly not USA. Just leave us alone and go back to where you can hope for the best for your country, whatever it might be.

  13. ImHopeful says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    “… part of the clean-up crew, or part of the cover-up crew…”
    Seems I heard that phrase earlier in the week. Maybe Gowdy does’t want to go down as being part of the problem after all. Maybe.

    My trust in these people is really shot at this point. Seems like Gowdy is now trying to disassociate himself from the criminal ring leaders and those who have been providing cover all this time.

    Nunes, Jordan… who else (House or Senate) do you long-time Treepers feel you can trust?

  14. Minnie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Good Lord, I got 5:12 in but I’m done.

    Will rely on Treepers’ comments because all I want to do is smack the smug right off Chrissy’s face.

    I’m not a violent person, truly I am not.

    • lisabrqwc says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      I’m with you Minnie. I can’t even with Chrissy—not his face, not his voice, not. I’m a much better person if I skip it altogether and rely on my fellow Treepers’ comments.

  15. hatterasgal says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Actions speak louder than words and we have been waiting for action. It should be an interesting week……………..MAGA!!!!

    • TPW says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      Wouldn’t action for impeachment require Ryan?…..if so ….never gonna happen …..they have to get rid of Ryan ….why else would he be hangin around…….

      • Bullseye says:
        June 17, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        I think after Sanford lost in SC, some sentiment among the uni party Rep swamp rats might have moved in the correct direction. This week has the potential to be a full on popcorn watching binge. Wray and Horowitz testimony Monday and Tuesday and subpoena documents turned over or else…
        Chrissy started off trying to get Gowdy to say no it does not vindicate Trump, Gowdy wold not comply..Love it

  16. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I don’t know Gowdy’s intent, but he shreds Wallace’s attempts to diminish the truth of how bias in the FBI negatively impacts the Mueller investigation.

    Wallace in desperation to Gowdy “..but you are known as someone who is not in the tank for the Trump administration…”

    Seems like someone is being set up.

    • motreehouse says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      All the Presstitutes are spewing the same story. Report concludes no evidence of political bias affecting final decisions in regards to Hill email IG report. Therefore no evidence Trump investigations affected by Known political bias. The only folks who believe that are wearing pink chapeaus. We are about to win on all fronts in MAGA. Mueller nothing burger is coming to close, crooks in FBI will be held accountable and a big beautiful Red wave come November. Throw in a little nuclear disarmament for appetizer and trade victories for desert.

  17. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    I have long thought of Trey as a useless rhetorician, but this performance was different. Just excellent. Seems Trey has read the tea leaves, and concluded Trump is going to win this war. So he decided to explicitly place his bet on Trump’s ultimate victory against the slime. I actually think Gowdy’s earlier praise for the FBI (“did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do”) was throwing a lifeline of sorts to the Deep State: “You’re gonna end this Mueller gambit and all coup activity, and here’s your cover story: ‘we investigated this as hard as we could, found nothing, and the probe is over and done.'” If the DS had seized Gowdy’s approach, it would have been able to dive even deeper into the bowels of the bureaucracy, go temporarily dormant (for 6 1/2 more years) and thus survive intact. But they didn’t take Trey’s proffer, and now it’s war. Excellent outcome, in my view.

    • starfcker says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Interesting take, Diana. I hope you’re right

    • motreehouse says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      I think Gowdy and little lintsey are trying to get in real close for a shiv in the bosses ribs. I trust none of em as far as i can throw em. In gowdys case i think i could hurl her about ten feet.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      When you’ve betrayed those that elected you and were on your side hoping you’d do right by them, you have no right to expect to be believed.

      It’s gonna take irrefutable proof after the fact to get me to believe that Gowdy is anything but deep state, CoC scum.

      I can wait until he proves it with actions, not words.

    • LCSmom says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      Bingo. You are right on. They just figured out this is going to break differently than they thought just last week.

      If they wanted to win massively in the Fall elections, they would be doing everything in their power to blow this whole thing up. Talking points, going on every network they can, and shining a spotlight on the massive corruption unearthed. And make the midterms a referendum on democrat corruption at the highest levels of government.

      But they would rather work on amnesty.

    • Jazcox (@jaz2cox) says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      Exactly, Gowdy came across surprisingly strong and hard!

  18. AZ18 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Thought Gowdy previously stated in one of his dramatic diatribes that “intent” wasn’t part of the law? Now he wants to know her intent? Sure, like he will ever be able to interview Hillabeast. Gowdy has been using too much Botox and fillers! He is forgetting the internet is forever.

    Ryan finally getting some backbone….suspicious cat wondering if it has to do with his COC immigration bill.

    • Carrie says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      I’m kind of hoping that Ryan finally poked his head out of the sand a little bit because people are ringing the phones in their office and stopping them on the street. The MSM did a piss-poor job of covering the IG report, but the WSJ had a damning headline with a head shot of Comey. The information is out there. This was clearly a hit-job by the FBI/DOJ. I thin they have to play catch up or they will be remembered for being on the wrong side of this. I’m also thinking that maybe they uncovered a bit more information about the FISA abuses and that will shake people up. We can’t forget that Brennan previously spied on the Senate Intelligence Committee- so anything is possible.

      • Rock Knutne says:
        June 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm

        Don’t hold your breath.

        They all see the writing on the wall and know they’re on the wrong side of history.

        They’re young enough to know they’ll still be around when generations are looking back at this era and they’re gonna be portrayed as traitors to the finest President in American history.

        I have no sympathy for that type of scum.

    • Marko says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Heard that too and was fuming….Trey you were a federal prosecutor you know that intent isn’t relevant so why are you making a false statement. Naturally, idiot Chris Wallace never pressed him on that. Judge Jeanine would have.

    • Kathy says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      I, too am suspicious. Gowdy, Ryan, Graham all seeming to be defending the President. There’s a meeting on Tuesday regarding the 2 immigration/amnesty bills between the President and these reps. Agreements made already?

  19. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I don’t care how Gowdy finally got here, I’m just thankful he has.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      You’re mistaken.

      Gowdy hasn’t ‘gotten’ anywhere.

      Trust actions, not words.

      • DH says:
        June 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        TRUE statement Gowdy has not gotten anywhere. I do not trust Gowdy after his statement that planting a spy on DJT campaign was okay and we should be happy about that. I was actually sickened by it because I did think he was a white hat although middle conservative. He is not. He has not even attempted to clarify the statement if in fact he was misunderstood. Don’t be fooled.

    • Jazcox (@jaz2cox) says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      I know, people bitching about his motives – so what!

  20. missilemom says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Trey Gowdy playing his role “I have never seen Paul Ryan so animated.”

  21. L4grasshopper says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Is “floor action” anything like Obama drawing a “red line” on Syria?

    Sorry…..but Congress just doesn’t have the real world tools to force the DOJ or FBI to act. Especially with any dispatch.

    The only action that will force compliance is a direct order from Sessions or Trump.

    • rf121 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Congress has power of the purse. Defund DOJ until they cooperate. Real simple.

      • littleflower481 says:
        June 17, 2018 at 3:45 pm

        Well that’s what I was thinking…cut the money….cut RR’s salary, cut Wray’s salary, cut Session salary….

        • lokiscout says:
          June 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          Remember the Senate has to approve and President Trump would have to sign this “defunding” and “salary cut” legislation. Just how is that going to work?
          Power of the purse only means any spending legislation has to start in the House it still has to go through the riggers of any other legislation.

          Think, do you really want any one person or organization with absolute authority over the others? I don’t. Let them fight it out and enjoy the popcorn!

          • Roberto says:
            June 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm

            No, but he can sure cut those DOJ positions in his next budget. He could also issue an XO slicing these jobs and let the courts figure it out. Executive controls all the hard money here, not congress.

            • lokiscout says:
              June 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

              Oh sure since the DOJ and FBI are part of the Executive branch, the President has the ability to hire and fire……[With Senate Consent for the top two layers in both groups.]

        • beaujest says:
          June 17, 2018 at 5:23 pm

          These crooks don’t need the money,they make millions in graft !

      • L4grasshopper says:
        June 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        In what bizzaro world do you see the RINO Senate doing this?

    • phoenixRising says:
      June 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Rosie can be impeached…

      • singingsoul says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm

        I have no prove but I wonder if POTUS had a talk with Ryan ” you get Rosenstein to caught up the papers or I declassify .”
        I wonder what we could find if everything gets declassified…? We might find some names from Congress that were in on the sting.

  23. Call Me Al says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Gowdy sounds like a freed man. Have Wall Street, CoC, and the Kochs’ funds just run out? Is the congressman now free to talk?

  24. Howzie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Their time is up.

  25. Howzie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    The Possum in the tree iz going to fall in to the pack of hounds.

  26. Carrie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    What’s this? Strozk is willing to testify in front of Congress with no immunity and he won’t plead the 5th? Is this why Gowdy had a turn around? He’s keen on questioning him?

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-agent-removed-from-russia-probe-for-anti-trump-texts-says-hes-willing-to-testify-before-congress/2018/06/17/8d144160-7256-11e8-805c-4b67019fcfe4_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.2f869e02f174

    • LCSmom says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      One last chance to grandstand before leaving office.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      HAHAHA! Too late for that Strzok!

      FTA: Goelman said Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story.”

      “He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that,” the lawyer said.

      Also, if he has immunity, as speculated, why take the 5th? He can blab til the cows come home. Yah, Strzok, go blab and try to convince us stupid, lazy, uneducated POS that we should believe the words of a TRAITOR, co-conspirator, leaker, FIBer doing criminal activity such as interfering with a US election, candidate, PE & POTUS. Yah. We’re all ears. TRAITOR to USA, CiC, & US citizens.

      You will NEVER clear your name because you have no name to begin with.

  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 17, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    The Deep State criminal cabal actors role playing as political representatives of the American people are following the script written for them

    They’re now at the part of the script where they act as if they’re concerned about the usurpation & ready to get to the bottom of it

    Of course being actors from the same acting troupe, they’ll read their lines, wink at each other & nothing of any real substance will happen

    The script moves on to a room where a courtroom is set up to look like a legitimate court of law, where another Deep State criminal role playing a judge will find there was some incompetence involved but nothing to warrant any actual consequences

    The actors will then receive their paychecks, meet for drinks & discuss their magnificent portrayals called for in the script & will celebrate their involvement in the betrayal of America & her people

    It’s time to find out if the American people have any say in how the final act plays out

  28. Howzie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    No way to cover it up now. The cat out of bag. PANIC!

  29. joeknuckles says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    It sure sounds like Boy Howdy decided he better quit the cover up crew and join the clean up crew.

  30. joeknuckles says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I believe it’s quite possible that some of the actors in this need to have the appearance of being forced into cooperating. Otherwise, they may face retribution from the real bad actors themselves.

  31. Pat Frederick says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    I have always suspected Gowdy wanted another shot at Hillary–he was a prosecutor right? He’s aiming to be the SC in her email investigation…lol

  32. Rock Knutne says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    That’d be the WORST thing that could happen for our side.

    Go read Sundance’s Benghazi Brief and then come back and tell us all how great Gowdy was.

  33. Orson says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    “We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department.”

    _______________________________

    I’m not sure I’m buying what Horowitz is selling here. Maybe Sundance can elaborate on the Whistleblower process. Nunez received information from a “good FBI” agent alerting him to the Weiner laptop containing relevant electronic communications. The best bet is that the FBI agent referred to would be the case agent who was told to wipe his records, and was concerned about being the fall guy. So, I’m interested in knowing with whom Nunez shared this information. Because if it was provided through the process to any of the Democrats on the Committee…then it’s a better deduction to believe they made a B-line right to McCabe, who was then forced to make the issue public knowledge. Sure, the SDNY prosecutors may have been inquiring. But, we’ve seen how the FBI responds to requests and inquiries….they don’t.

    The other thing that stands out is that Horowitz made a point of noting that the AUSA’s were concerned that the case agent “might act out in some way.”

    “On October 20, 2016, the AUSAs met with their supervisors at SDNY and informed them of their conversation with the Weiner case agent. The AUSAs stated that they told their supervisors the substantive information reported by the case agent, the case agent’s concerns that no one at the FBI had expressed interest in this information, and their concern that the case agent was stressed out and might act out in some way.”

    ____________

    So, I guess my assumption is that the reason for the eventual public notice of this laptop wasn’t related to the prosecutors inquiring about it…I’m more apt to believe it the reason for McCabe being forced to bring this issue into the open resulted from a lead from the House Committe.

  34. MaineCoon says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Personally, I don’t think he really gives a damn…about anything, not us, not POTUS (after Chris said he now sounded like he was with the President, Rooster strongly said, No I’m not with the President), not even his constituents. He looks and comes across to me as a lame duck who is going through the motions of finishing his job out. JMO.

  35. maiingankwe says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I don’t trust Gowdy, and I don’t much like him either. However, he did have me laugh at the 2:26 mark with his joke about schiff.

    I would’ve loved to have heard Gowdy say what he was about to say at around the 7:40 mark about the hag. One can tell he almost spilled the beans on that one, he was so close. I wish he would’ve, it might’ve been the most honest thing he said throughout that interview.

  36. Paul B. says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    This was, without question, one of Gowdy’s best days. But still, he keeps returning to intent as a driver of the federal statute governing the potential crime regarding Hillary’s email use. I would like to ask the chairman where he sees intent in the following subsection.

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/793
    18 U.S. Code § 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information

    (f) Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer—
    Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.

    Not a word on intent being required.

  37. phoenixRising says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    • LULU says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      Lawfare blog aka Ben Wittes aka Comey pal who was the first to admit that Comey handed him his Trump meeting “memo” to take to the NYT. Wittes is not a lawyer. Rather he is a “journalist” who likes to pretend…

    • DanO64 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Strozk can only fall back on the failed Nuremberg defense of “I was following orders” which will be a line straight to Obama. Remember Strozk said “POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING!

  38. phoenixRising says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

  39. Trent Telenko says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Impeachment of Rosenstein kicks in “US vs Nixon (1974).” AKA there is a 9-to-0 SCOTUS decision saying there no executive branch privilege versus impeachment for any Congressional request for investigative documents.

    Not sources and methods, not classification not executive privilege…it’s all on the table.

  40. Publius2016 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Impeachment??? Why? Contempt is a valid Constitutional tradition!

  41. Helz says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    I have a theory…. may be crazy… but it explains why Ryan & Gowdy suddenly changed their tunes. I think Rosenstein & Wray kept asking them (congress) to keep a lid on things and it would all come out in the IG report. Congressional republicans were double crossed and now they are beyond pissed off. Let’s hope they stay mad and finally hold people accountable. Not holding my breath but it’s always possible.

  42. TNGal says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Welcome to our world, Trey Gowdy.

  43. RAC says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    How did intent somehow creep into the discussion regarding clintons email and its secret content. I thought the consensus was that intent plays no part, just doing it was enough to be illegal.

    • singingsoul says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      My husband says violating rules concerning confidential material gets you convicted. He should know because he worked for 26 years with top secret materials and papers.
      no one carers what intend is. Cowdy is playing stupid maybe he did not intent too.

  44. magacombover says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    We are winning! I know this because these RATS finally realize that the Trump ship is not sinking and they are trying hard to get on board. Howdy Doody, Paul Rino, Lady Grahamnesty and the Turtle are all signaling support for POTUS. Fake, Phony Frauds! Thankfully, two of them will be gone shortly. Lady Grahamnesty and the Turtle saw the writing on the wall on Tuesday. Shape Up or Ship Out!!!!!!

  45. LULU says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    This will sound so superficial, but I thought Wray was a weird dolt from the time I saw him appear before a congressional hearing. And he can’t help how he looks, but he does the oddest things with his nose – as though he frequently smells something bad. A very offputting guy. And then there is his strange mindset, the odd remarks after the IG report was released… He is horribly miscast as FBI director.

    Conrad Black sized him up thusly:
    The reaction of the new FBI director, Christopher Wray, promising to implement Horowitz’s recommendations and acknowledging errors “in hindsight,” was completely unacceptable. He should have been wearing short pants and a Yogi Bear hat as he promised to “teach” his 35,000 agents to avoid political bias.

    Black’s great piece:

    https://amgreatness.com/2018/06/17/crime-and-punishment/

    • mimbler says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      To me, the concrete proof of Wray’s insincerity, is that it was public knowledge he had biased agents under his command from already released texts.

      So why wasn’t his “training”, etc. already implemented? Let alone why these people weren’t fired, or at least demoted if there was a reason to keep them around for investigation (a theory I’m not buying).

      I view his current actions as window dressing to make the IG report go away.

  46. Jazcox (@jaz2cox) says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    I have to say, Gowdy is, little by little, redeeming himself – at least to me. Where was this anger months ago!

    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      I would trust a coiled rattle snake more than Gowdy. He talks a good show when it suites him. Watching him is like riding a roller coaster ups and downs but always ends up down. He will do everything he can to help minimize the damage to the DOJ and FBI.

  47. DanO64 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Gowdy, what difference does it make now?

  48. Doug Amos says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Fire Howdy!
    Jail Strzok!

  49. Eddie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Why am I not surprised that the need for a second special counsel wasn’t brought up. Thank God, people like Gowdy are ejecting themselves from govt. He’s been a big part of why this investigation has dragged on this long.

  50. frank field says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Trey Gowdy is an intelligent tarnished coward. He is not an America first patriot.

    He is bought. Blackmailed. Bullied. Weak. Influential but weak. Benghazi exposed him.

    Go Trump. GO

