Sunday Talks: Chairman Trey Gowdy Discusses IG Report and Friday Night Meeting With FBI and DOJ Leadership…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy discusses the recently released Inspector General report on FBI and DOJ conduct in the run-up to the 2016 election and the exoneration of Hillary Clinton.
Additionally, Chairman Gowdy discusses the meeting held last Friday night with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. In the meeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, along with a group of house chairmen (Gowdy, Nunes, Goodlatte), told the FBI and DOJ the House of Representatives will move forward with “floor action” to enforce compliance.
SoS and her assistant conspired to keep State records out of the control and possession of the US Govt, including–whether by design or negligence–classified information.
They walk free today, never having stood before a judge or jury to answer for this.
Will the real Trey Gowdy please stand up? Now Gowdy is sounding like he really does catch the play. That the DOJ/FBI have not only played Congress for a bunch of chumps, but the truth of the insider mole conspiracy is as bad as could ever be imagined.
If you believe in body-language and what it may tell about someone…..I think Trey is in the process of getting his bubble burst. (btw, does everyone know/realize that the only people who’ve had Hilldabeast under Oath, is Judicial Watch? The took a deposition with video that Hilldabeast is still trying to fight JW from releasing to the public.)
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2018/06/01/body-language-trey-gowdy-on-trump-campaign-spying-and-mueller-investigation/
Hillary was put under oath in the White Water investigation.
You provided a “great web site” with Trey and an inner mind study analysis! Thanks.
This^^^ meanwhile its been Russia Russia Russia for over a year.
It very obvious now. We are now a country of two classes. Those who the law applies and those that are above the law. Sickening.
Nunes haz em by the throat. Now he will start to shake em’.
Needs to stop shaking and choke a couple of them out so the rest fall into line.
So far. I read that all grand jury indictments are opened/ actioned on Thursdays. Idkw. Maybe we should be waiting for Thursday’s with bated breath.
My Heavens, Goudy is turning into the reincarnation of Robert E. Lee; and now he’s saying there has been bias by the FBI.
Purple (uniparty) tie.
Again.
They are all the rage these days
Apply “The Wet Bandits” Theory (Movie: Home Alone)
The dumber of the 2 serial burglars- thought it was a great idea to stop up kitchen sinks at each house, thereby flooding it. He considered this their “signature, calling-card”.
On final arrest… the LEO tells them, thanks to their little stunt, they now knew every house they hit.
So…
Purple Ties = “The Resistance” > their advertising who all needs investigated!😁
maybe he felt bad after I emailed him a week or so ago and told him I used to respect and trust him, etc. I assume I wasn’t the only one 😉
I bet your email and others did make a dent in his bubble. Thanks for sending it.
You were not alone. I too sent him a message where I called him a scumbag.
“I too sent him a message where I called him a scumbag.”
Yeah, name calling’s going to help. SMH.
“Yeah, name calling’s going to help. SMH.”
If we are now at the point where we can’t even use harsh language in the effort to save our country, what do you suggest, Tad?
Maybe we could send them letters of encouragement and thanks?
I wonder if he’s aware of how horribly his last disquisition went over on sites like this and The_Donald. He was torn to pieces. I mean T_D has multiple millions visits each day.
Vexe, Devin Nunez said they knew about the FBI leaks months ago from a whistleblower but they couldn’t go with it because the IG investigation hadn’t been completed. I wonder if Gowdy and Nunes have gotten inside information about the FBI sending in this Russian.
On MTP, Shifty Schift was parroting the new talking points. Chucky Toad tee’d it up by asking if Devin ever told the committee about being approached by a whistleblower. Of course, Shifty is the last person to be ever told a secret so his answer was NO and insinuated that FBI NY is biased in favor of the President.
I also understand that NYPD has copies of Clinton’s missing emails they uncovered in that Wiener take-down. Why else was Lynch threatening them?
the main thing the Dems want you to know is the border kids are the President’s fault and the OIG reports says there is no bias.
Bias. The new deep state spin.
FBI “picks favorites” …. those meanies.
Banjo Boy is not accusing them of spying or a coup.
Some “serious” people seem to think he might have quit to assume Sleepy’s job after he “resigns.”
I don’t know about anybody else, but Trey Gowdy sure confuses the hell out me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect the confusion perceived by you and many others is being deliberately conveyed by him; and, that you all better hope you’re never his opponent in a high stakes poker game or a court room.
I think Trey Gowdy is on the right side, but there has been a role to play. He announced he was stepping down and I think that was in order to move to higher things, I believe.
Mr. Gowdy’s membership in the Congressional Footdraggers Union is an automatic disqualification for any Justice Department post, including Special Prosecutors. This is not a political football, nor is negotiation and appropriate. National security is not a “matter” for compromise. Political actors need not apply.
Clinton’s operation breached intelligence for over five years; the Bureau, Mr. Mueller, Mr. Comey and their DOJ counterparts failed to deal with it and threw the investigation “for the good of ‘the ‘department”.
Screw the damn department. Our nation is who they serve. The institution is merely the vehicle, is broken and has left our nation stranded. ’.Time to call a taxi, scrap this lemon and it’s drunk drivers. ,,
It appears Gowdy has a new “look” and wanted to float a trial balloon. Wallace, to his credit, did not take the bait.
Really, why is Gowdy trying to be relevant here at all?
He’s already earned his paycheck. Go hang around with Paul and talk about how we have to show compassion, or something…
“Gowdy has a new “look””.
Perhaps he has been VERY busy in the swamp lately, so he is trying to save a little time each morning by not having to fully shave.
Gowdy looks like “evil Spock” from alternate universe on the original Star Trek.
Might just be scared that the boat is taking off without him. And as Nunes says, there are clean-up and cover-up crowds forming. If Gowdy DOESN’T change gears he risks himself being made out a tool, at best, and a participant, at worst. He probably doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history and being memorialized as that. This is strong motivation.
Gowdy wants to stay relevant at this point to put in the big play for the uni party later. and remember now matter how loud he barks hes never accomplished much.
Gowdy, once again, sounded like he had some conviction. But we’ve heard him before. Time will tell if it’s imitation of a thespian or not.
Gowdy always sounds good. Unfortunately, that’s all he does.
Howdy is an empty suit and how I wish he would be as tough as he talks.
Howdy? Damn spellcheck.
Actually, Bill. it is appropriate – Howdy Doody came to mind. Roosterhead’s a marionette whose strings have been manipulated by his “private” interests.
So true Janie M.
Howdy Doody Gowdy is what came to my mind.
I like it!
Howdy Gowdy
“Time will tell if it’s imitation of a thespian or not.”
The only thing that time has told me is that Rep. Trey Goudy (R-SC) seems to be a “mugwump”. For those of you not familiar with Southern vernacular, a “mugwump” is a fence sitter that cannot make up their mind which side of the fence that they want to be on.
Their “mug” is on one side of the fence, while their “wump” is on the other.
I grew up in Greenville, not far from where Gowdy lives. Never heard of a mugwump but have heard ‘light in the loafers’ as applied to Grahmnasty
Note to retiring congresscritters: Just go away.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Go far, far away and stay there.
The Rooster has perfected his ‘comb,’ now he’s going for the ‘wattle.’ Personally, I think he’s more of a ‘capon.’
Perfect…and far too many of those in Congress.
“full arsenal”
Use the Sargent at Arms of the House to arrest Rosenstein and hold them until the documents are produced.
Bryan Alexander that sounds like a plan to me.
The documents have already been subpoenaed. All Speaker Ryan had to do was tell Rosenstein that if the documents are not in the possession of the HPSCI by 5:00PM Tuesday, he will be arrested and held by the house until they are produced. If that means “life in prison”, so be it.
The power of Congress to make arrests after a contempt ruling is undisputed, though rarely used, to say the least. This present circumstance with the DOJ thumbing their noses at Congress is a worthy cause to order the Sargeant at Arms to make such an arrest. What a wonderful thing thing would be to behold.
Hell yeah start the perp walks with Rosenstein in handcuffs from the house floor!
1:50 – Chrissy Wallace
“Strozk fired by Mueller”
?????
Trying to stay up to speed is becoming increasingly difficult.
Isn’t Strozk still employed?
Strozk is no longer on Mueller’s team.
That we know of…..
He was referring to Mueller taking Strzok off the muh-Russia investigation. He wasn’t fired – just reassigned. But Mueller shouldn’t get credit for pulling him from the investigation. Surely he knew about Strzok’s bias. He only removed him because people found out about it.
The focus should be on Mueller hiding Strzok’s removal for bias.
^^^This. See:
“EXCLUSIVE: Mueller Mouthpiece Muzzled—Refuses to Answer When Lisa Page Returned to FBI from Mueller Team”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1157
Meant the “^^^This” comment for Ellie’s post, but Jim in TN slipped one in while I was typing. 🙂
[Gowdy] as useful as a toothless dog, perfect summation.
Min, I think he meant fired from the Special Council by Mueller.
Thank you, all.
The peter was transferred to Human Resources Dept last I heard.
Hmmm, Lone. Does this mean he has access to confidential personnel records? Should have made him part of the grounds keeping staff.
They should have stuck him in the FBI Call Center as a peon on the phones. That would have been a fate worse than death for the self-important Mr. Strzok. No doubt, Mr. Know-it-All could easily screw up another Parkland situation. Call center work is not for the faint of heart……it would have been a perfect place to stick it to this jerk.
UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops are trying to runout the clock! House Committee needs to Contempt vote…takes 5 minutes
” trying to runout the clock!”
You are right, The point I wanted to make somewhere on this thread before heading outdoors to tend to the vegetable garden is
“Action Speaks Louder Than Words”.
Until this is done, all this is from Speaker Ryan on down is useless blather. The FBI/DOJ have had MONTHS!!!
” House Committee needs to Contempt vote…takes 5 minutes”
agreed…this entire charade is infurating. I’m tired of the usual clowns on Fox News telling us they have oversight authority and FBI and DOJ need comply….DUH…. All of this sending letters and waiting months and months. Send a letter give them 72 hours. Vote on contempt. If they don’t produce fire them. If they are found in contempt then Trump would have total backup for terminating Wray, Rosenstein etc. Secondly, call in Wray and Rosenstein in front of congress and find out specifically who, by name(s) makes the redactions. Who signs off on it? Find out who redacted the Strozk document and fire and prosecute them for obstruction.
Would you rather him keep issuing statements like the last one? Where FBI planting secret agents is a good thing? Gowdy’s recent conversion can only help.
This is both the symptom snd the proof that all Congress can do here is screw things up. Nunes is a semi-exception, and I say semi because the second he involves any other Congressfool – whether Schiff for Brains or Gowdy-Doody – it’s over.
Alright, who gave Gowdy the red pill? Now we just have to check that he’s not hiding it under his tongue and about to spit it out (like he’s done too many times before).
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same for Mitch,
“Alright, who gave Gowdy the red pill?”
Because now that it’s clear that nothing major will come from the IG report, it’s SAFE to PLAY the red pilled part with phony outrage. This is like the RINO party griping that it didn’t have the votes to do something it claimed it wanted to do, but when it got a majority in Congress and won the WH, it still didn’t do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I don’t trust Gowdy Doody.
Gowdy’s sudden turnabout has come after the primary election results in SC last Tuesday.He is not running for reelection, but many of his swamp buddies are. He may be surprised that a very hard core Trump supporter was the top vote getter in a 8 man race for Gowdy’s vacated seat and will be in a run off for the seat.
Gowdy being a uniparty CoC whore does not want this person to replace him in the House, so Gowdy does not want the candidate using in his campaign how sorry Gowdy has become and how he was no friend of the folks in his district. So, Gowdy is now trying to look relevant. Gowdy also does not want Ms. Arrington, a big Trump supporter who defeated Mark Sanford to win.
Just my opinion.
Ms. Arrington is NOT in a runoff. She is the Republican nominee for District #1 in November.
Did I say Arrington was in a runoff. NO. I said Gowdy did not want her to win.
Amen and Amen. Lady Grahamnesty got the memo or tweet too.
You couldn’t make Trey say what you wanted him to say, COULD you, Chris? What country on this planet are YOU a caring citizen of, Chris? Certainly not USA. Just leave us alone and go back to where you can hope for the best for your country, whatever it might be.
I can’t stand Chris Wallace..
“… part of the clean-up crew, or part of the cover-up crew…”
Seems I heard that phrase earlier in the week. Maybe Gowdy does’t want to go down as being part of the problem after all. Maybe.
My trust in these people is really shot at this point. Seems like Gowdy is now trying to disassociate himself from the criminal ring leaders and those who have been providing cover all this time.
Nunes, Jordan… who else (House or Senate) do you long-time Treepers feel you can trust?
NO one until their actions to hold someone responsible by more than demands and letters to the DOJ/FBI can be verified, and so far I see no verification.
Nunes, Jordan, Rand, Gohmer ,Matt Gaits ,The gent running for Florida Gov. name escapes me, Scalise (some) maybe a few others
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust your gut instinct.
The Freedom Caucus members.
Good Lord, I got 5:12 in but I’m done.
Will rely on Treepers’ comments because all I want to do is smack the smug right off Chrissy’s face.
I’m not a violent person, truly I am not.
I’m with you Minnie. I can’t even with Chrissy—not his face, not his voice, not. I’m a much better person if I skip it altogether and rely on my fellow Treepers’ comments.
Actions speak louder than words and we have been waiting for action. It should be an interesting week……………..MAGA!!!!
Wouldn’t action for impeachment require Ryan?…..if so ….never gonna happen …..they have to get rid of Ryan ….why else would he be hangin around…….
I think after Sanford lost in SC, some sentiment among the uni party Rep swamp rats might have moved in the correct direction. This week has the potential to be a full on popcorn watching binge. Wray and Horowitz testimony Monday and Tuesday and subpoena documents turned over or else…
Chrissy started off trying to get Gowdy to say no it does not vindicate Trump, Gowdy wold not comply..Love it
I don’t know Gowdy’s intent, but he shreds Wallace’s attempts to diminish the truth of how bias in the FBI negatively impacts the Mueller investigation.
Wallace in desperation to Gowdy “..but you are known as someone who is not in the tank for the Trump administration…”
Seems like someone is being set up.
All the Presstitutes are spewing the same story. Report concludes no evidence of political bias affecting final decisions in regards to Hill email IG report. Therefore no evidence Trump investigations affected by Known political bias. The only folks who believe that are wearing pink chapeaus. We are about to win on all fronts in MAGA. Mueller nothing burger is coming to close, crooks in FBI will be held accountable and a big beautiful Red wave come November. Throw in a little nuclear disarmament for appetizer and trade victories for desert.
I have long thought of Trey as a useless rhetorician, but this performance was different. Just excellent. Seems Trey has read the tea leaves, and concluded Trump is going to win this war. So he decided to explicitly place his bet on Trump’s ultimate victory against the slime. I actually think Gowdy’s earlier praise for the FBI (“did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do”) was throwing a lifeline of sorts to the Deep State: “You’re gonna end this Mueller gambit and all coup activity, and here’s your cover story: ‘we investigated this as hard as we could, found nothing, and the probe is over and done.'” If the DS had seized Gowdy’s approach, it would have been able to dive even deeper into the bowels of the bureaucracy, go temporarily dormant (for 6 1/2 more years) and thus survive intact. But they didn’t take Trey’s proffer, and now it’s war. Excellent outcome, in my view.
Interesting take, Diana. I hope you’re right
I think Gowdy and little lintsey are trying to get in real close for a shiv in the bosses ribs. I trust none of em as far as i can throw em. In gowdys case i think i could hurl her about ten feet.
When you’ve betrayed those that elected you and were on your side hoping you’d do right by them, you have no right to expect to be believed.
It’s gonna take irrefutable proof after the fact to get me to believe that Gowdy is anything but deep state, CoC scum.
I can wait until he proves it with actions, not words.
Bingo. You are right on. They just figured out this is going to break differently than they thought just last week.
If they wanted to win massively in the Fall elections, they would be doing everything in their power to blow this whole thing up. Talking points, going on every network they can, and shining a spotlight on the massive corruption unearthed. And make the midterms a referendum on democrat corruption at the highest levels of government.
But they would rather work on amnesty.
Exactly, Gowdy came across surprisingly strong and hard!
Thought Gowdy previously stated in one of his dramatic diatribes that “intent” wasn’t part of the law? Now he wants to know her intent? Sure, like he will ever be able to interview Hillabeast. Gowdy has been using too much Botox and fillers! He is forgetting the internet is forever.
Ryan finally getting some backbone….suspicious cat wondering if it has to do with his COC immigration bill.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t hold your breath.
They all see the writing on the wall and know they’re on the wrong side of history.
They’re young enough to know they’ll still be around when generations are looking back at this era and they’re gonna be portrayed as traitors to the finest President in American history.
I have no sympathy for that type of scum.
Heard that too and was fuming….Trey you were a federal prosecutor you know that intent isn’t relevant so why are you making a false statement. Naturally, idiot Chris Wallace never pressed him on that. Judge Jeanine would have.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I, too am suspicious. Gowdy, Ryan, Graham all seeming to be defending the President. There’s a meeting on Tuesday regarding the 2 immigration/amnesty bills between the President and these reps. Agreements made already?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care how Gowdy finally got here, I’m just thankful he has.
You’re mistaken.
Gowdy hasn’t ‘gotten’ anywhere.
Trust actions, not words.
TRUE statement Gowdy has not gotten anywhere. I do not trust Gowdy after his statement that planting a spy on DJT campaign was okay and we should be happy about that. I was actually sickened by it because I did think he was a white hat although middle conservative. He is not. He has not even attempted to clarify the statement if in fact he was misunderstood. Don’t be fooled.
I know, people bitching about his motives – so what!
Trey Gowdy playing his role “I have never seen Paul Ryan so animated.”
Additionally, both Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy using what sounds like Republican messaging (finally) cover up vs. clean up.
Gowdy is interested only in covering up his uselessness as a Trump supporter.
Is “floor action” anything like Obama drawing a “red line” on Syria?
Sorry…..but Congress just doesn’t have the real world tools to force the DOJ or FBI to act. Especially with any dispatch.
The only action that will force compliance is a direct order from Sessions or Trump.
Congress has power of the purse. Defund DOJ until they cooperate. Real simple.
Well that’s what I was thinking…cut the money….cut RR’s salary, cut Wray’s salary, cut Session salary….
Remember the Senate has to approve and President Trump would have to sign this “defunding” and “salary cut” legislation. Just how is that going to work?
Power of the purse only means any spending legislation has to start in the House it still has to go through the riggers of any other legislation.
Think, do you really want any one person or organization with absolute authority over the others? I don’t. Let them fight it out and enjoy the popcorn!
No, but he can sure cut those DOJ positions in his next budget. He could also issue an XO slicing these jobs and let the courts figure it out. Executive controls all the hard money here, not congress.
Oh sure since the DOJ and FBI are part of the Executive branch, the President has the ability to hire and fire……[With Senate Consent for the top two layers in both groups.]
These crooks don’t need the money,they make millions in graft !
In what bizzaro world do you see the RINO Senate doing this?
Rosie can be impeached…
I have no prove but I wonder if POTUS had a talk with Ryan ” you get Rosenstein to caught up the papers or I declassify .”
I wonder what we could find if everything gets declassified…? We might find some names from Congress that were in on the sting.
Another Russian (aka FBI informant) surfaces.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-17/second-fbi-informant-tried-entrap-trump-campaign-2-million-offer-hillary-dirt-roger
http://democratdossier.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Greenberg_Dossier.pdf
Gowdy sounds like a freed man. Have Wall Street, CoC, and the Kochs’ funds just run out? Is the congressman now free to talk?
He’s been studying the Stanislavski system.
Their time is up.
The Possum in the tree iz going to fall in to the pack of hounds.
Oh what a cute baby.:)
What’s this? Strozk is willing to testify in front of Congress with no immunity and he won’t plead the 5th? Is this why Gowdy had a turn around? He’s keen on questioning him?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-agent-removed-from-russia-probe-for-anti-trump-texts-says-hes-willing-to-testify-before-congress/2018/06/17/8d144160-7256-11e8-805c-4b67019fcfe4_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.2f869e02f174
One last chance to grandstand before leaving office.
HAHAHA! Too late for that Strzok!
FTA: Goelman said Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story.”
“He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that,” the lawyer said.
Also, if he has immunity, as speculated, why take the 5th? He can blab til the cows come home. Yah, Strzok, go blab and try to convince us stupid, lazy, uneducated POS that we should believe the words of a TRAITOR, co-conspirator, leaker, FIBer doing criminal activity such as interfering with a US election, candidate, PE & POTUS. Yah. We’re all ears. TRAITOR to USA, CiC, & US citizens.
You will NEVER clear your name because you have no name to begin with.
But he can marginally improve it a few percentage points.
The Deep State criminal cabal actors role playing as political representatives of the American people are following the script written for them
They’re now at the part of the script where they act as if they’re concerned about the usurpation & ready to get to the bottom of it
Of course being actors from the same acting troupe, they’ll read their lines, wink at each other & nothing of any real substance will happen
The script moves on to a room where a courtroom is set up to look like a legitimate court of law, where another Deep State criminal role playing a judge will find there was some incompetence involved but nothing to warrant any actual consequences
The actors will then receive their paychecks, meet for drinks & discuss their magnificent portrayals called for in the script & will celebrate their involvement in the betrayal of America & her people
It’s time to find out if the American people have any say in how the final act plays out
No way to cover it up now. The cat out of bag. PANIC!
👍😱
It sure sounds like Boy Howdy decided he better quit the cover up crew and join the clean up crew.
Exactly.
I believe it’s quite possible that some of the actors in this need to have the appearance of being forced into cooperating. Otherwise, they may face retribution from the real bad actors themselves.
I have always suspected Gowdy wanted another shot at Hillary–he was a prosecutor right? He’s aiming to be the SC in her email investigation…lol
Better not happen. Loser on that count.
That’d be the WORST thing that could happen for our side.
Go read Sundance’s Benghazi Brief and then come back and tell us all how great Gowdy was.
“We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department.”
_______________________________
I’m not sure I’m buying what Horowitz is selling here. Maybe Sundance can elaborate on the Whistleblower process. Nunez received information from a “good FBI” agent alerting him to the Weiner laptop containing relevant electronic communications. The best bet is that the FBI agent referred to would be the case agent who was told to wipe his records, and was concerned about being the fall guy. So, I’m interested in knowing with whom Nunez shared this information. Because if it was provided through the process to any of the Democrats on the Committee…then it’s a better deduction to believe they made a B-line right to McCabe, who was then forced to make the issue public knowledge. Sure, the SDNY prosecutors may have been inquiring. But, we’ve seen how the FBI responds to requests and inquiries….they don’t.
The other thing that stands out is that Horowitz made a point of noting that the AUSA’s were concerned that the case agent “might act out in some way.”
“On October 20, 2016, the AUSAs met with their supervisors at SDNY and informed them of their conversation with the Weiner case agent. The AUSAs stated that they told their supervisors the substantive information reported by the case agent, the case agent’s concerns that no one at the FBI had expressed interest in this information, and their concern that the case agent was stressed out and might act out in some way.”
____________
So, I guess my assumption is that the reason for the eventual public notice of this laptop wasn’t related to the prosecutors inquiring about it…I’m more apt to believe it the reason for McCabe being forced to bring this issue into the open resulted from a lead from the House Committe.
I’m pretty sure this was included in the “real” OIG Report, the one that we’re too stupid and irresponsible to be trusted with.
Personally, I don’t think he really gives a damn…about anything, not us, not POTUS (after Chris said he now sounded like he was with the President, Rooster strongly said, No I’m not with the President), not even his constituents. He looks and comes across to me as a lame duck who is going through the motions of finishing his job out. JMO.
I don’t trust Gowdy, and I don’t much like him either. However, he did have me laugh at the 2:26 mark with his joke about schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was, without question, one of Gowdy’s best days. But still, he keeps returning to intent as a driver of the federal statute governing the potential crime regarding Hillary’s email use. I would like to ask the chairman where he sees intent in the following subsection.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/793
18 U.S. Code § 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information
Not a word on intent being required.
Guess he too believe we’re stupid and can’t remember. Arrogant.
Should’ve been asked, “Then you agree with Comey that without intent she was innocent of any crime?”
Lawfare blog aka Ben Wittes aka Comey pal who was the first to admit that Comey handed him his Trump meeting “memo” to take to the NYT. Wittes is not a lawyer. Rather he is a “journalist” who likes to pretend…
Strozk can only fall back on the failed Nuremberg defense of “I was following orders” which will be a line straight to Obama. Remember Strozk said “POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING!
Impeachment of Rosenstein kicks in “US vs Nixon (1974).” AKA there is a 9-to-0 SCOTUS decision saying there no executive branch privilege versus impeachment for any Congressional request for investigative documents.
Not sources and methods, not classification not executive privilege…it’s all on the table.
Impeachment??? Why? Contempt is a valid Constitutional tradition!
I have a theory…. may be crazy… but it explains why Ryan & Gowdy suddenly changed their tunes. I think Rosenstein & Wray kept asking them (congress) to keep a lid on things and it would all come out in the IG report. Congressional republicans were double crossed and now they are beyond pissed off. Let’s hope they stay mad and finally hold people accountable. Not holding my breath but it’s always possible.
Welcome to our world, Trey Gowdy.
How did intent somehow creep into the discussion regarding clintons email and its secret content. I thought the consensus was that intent plays no part, just doing it was enough to be illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
no one carers what intend is. Cowdy is playing stupid maybe he did not intent too.
We are winning! I know this because these RATS finally realize that the Trump ship is not sinking and they are trying hard to get on board. Howdy Doody, Paul Rino, Lady Grahamnesty and the Turtle are all signaling support for POTUS. Fake, Phony Frauds! Thankfully, two of them will be gone shortly. Lady Grahamnesty and the Turtle saw the writing on the wall on Tuesday. Shape Up or Ship Out!!!!!!
This will sound so superficial, but I thought Wray was a weird dolt from the time I saw him appear before a congressional hearing. And he can’t help how he looks, but he does the oddest things with his nose – as though he frequently smells something bad. A very offputting guy. And then there is his strange mindset, the odd remarks after the IG report was released… He is horribly miscast as FBI director.
Conrad Black sized him up thusly:
The reaction of the new FBI director, Christopher Wray, promising to implement Horowitz’s recommendations and acknowledging errors “in hindsight,” was completely unacceptable. He should have been wearing short pants and a Yogi Bear hat as he promised to “teach” his 35,000 agents to avoid political bias.
Black’s great piece:
https://amgreatness.com/2018/06/17/crime-and-punishment/
To me, the concrete proof of Wray’s insincerity, is that it was public knowledge he had biased agents under his command from already released texts.
So why wasn’t his “training”, etc. already implemented? Let alone why these people weren’t fired, or at least demoted if there was a reason to keep them around for investigation (a theory I’m not buying).
I view his current actions as window dressing to make the IG report go away.
I have to say, Gowdy is, little by little, redeeming himself – at least to me. Where was this anger months ago!
I would trust a coiled rattle snake more than Gowdy. He talks a good show when it suites him. Watching him is like riding a roller coaster ups and downs but always ends up down. He will do everything he can to help minimize the damage to the DOJ and FBI.
Gowdy, what difference does it make now?
Fire Howdy!
Jail Strzok!
Why am I not surprised that the need for a second special counsel wasn’t brought up. Thank God, people like Gowdy are ejecting themselves from govt. He’s been a big part of why this investigation has dragged on this long.
Trey Gowdy is an intelligent tarnished coward. He is not an America first patriot.
He is bought. Blackmailed. Bullied. Weak. Influential but weak. Benghazi exposed him.
Go Trump. GO
