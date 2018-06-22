House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena for Peter Strzok Testimony – Wednesday, June 27, 10:00am

The House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, has issued a subpoena for FBI Agent Peter Strzok to appear for testimony on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:00am.
According to most reports FBI agent Strzok was removed from official responsibilities last Friday and escorted out of the building. Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Strzok’s security clearance had been revoked.
“Mr. Strzok as I understand has lost his security clearance,” Sessions stated during a radio interview on “The Howie Carr Show.”
Shortly before the public release of FBI Agent Strzok’s position his attorney published an Op-Ed stating that his client was not guilty of any wrongdoing; and previously stated his client was willing to testify voluntarily before congress without pleading the fifth.
My guess… Strzok will claim all these texts were taken out of context,… that he and Page had a unique sense of humour. Eg.. “We will stop him”… ‘that was just a joking statement… I didn’t really mean we will stop him, that’s ridiculous!’
To me, that’s the only real defense he can try to muster. Lame, but that’s what I see him pulling.
LikeLike
DRINKING GAME
Every time Strzok says words to the effect of “I don’t recall/remember “…. DRINK!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better stock up….
LikeLike
I’ve stopped drinking altogether. But I may just make an exception on Wednesday, June 27th @10:00AM.
LikeLike
Not going to lie. I skipped through 189 comments to say that my feeling is this is all kabuki theater.We have a corrupt FBI and DOJ, you cannot trust a soul right now to do the right moral thing. I have been following this for months and Sundance is awesome to say the very least. But our government is so corrupt I just don.t feel justice will ever be served without the American people taking this into our own hands. I am done with playing with these fools. Between illegal immigration. the border, we will lose this war until we are willing to man up. I am angry and on the ledge again. Somebody talk me off because I am fed the hell up.
LikeLike
Texas I am in the same place you are. What a joke this hearing will be and not to mention a waste of time and energy. It is sad that grown men can’t be patriots and choose to be lying losers feeding off the public. I am keeping the faith only because President Trump is in office. If something drastic doesn’t happen soon to reset the climate we are in—-as soon as he leaves, it will be business as usual again. We need a formal address to the nation with cold facts and the corruption spelled out. Let the chips fall. There has to be a reset though. Keep the faith for now and look to God for peace. Pray for President Trump for he is in a dangerous spot.
LikeLike
On the ledge is exactly where the left want you to be. They want you to throw a punch, pull out a gun. Don’t play the game. Be proud, be strong, but be calm. Wear a Trump T————-shirt or a MAGA and when some loony lefty screams abuse at you smile, wave and tell them to have a nice day. Oh, and start rounding up friends, neighbours, anybody you can to vote in November. Organise a voting party, hire a bus and offer anybody who wants to vote a ride.
This is how you win.
LikeLike