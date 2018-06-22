House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena for Peter Strzok Testimony – Wednesday, June 27, 10:00am

Posted on June 22, 2018 by

The House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, has issued a subpoena for FBI Agent Peter Strzok to appear for testimony on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:00am.

According to most reports FBI agent Strzok was removed from official responsibilities last Friday and escorted out of the building.  Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Strzok’s security clearance had been revoked.

“Mr. Strzok as I understand has lost his security clearance,” Sessions stated during a radio interview on “The Howie Carr Show.”

Shortly before the public release of FBI Agent Strzok’s position his attorney published an Op-Ed stating that his client was not guilty of any wrongdoing; and previously stated his client was willing to testify voluntarily before congress without pleading the fifth.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

199 Responses to House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena for Peter Strzok Testimony – Wednesday, June 27, 10:00am

Older Comments
  1. Guffman says:
    June 22, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    My guess… Strzok will claim all these texts were taken out of context,… that he and Page had a unique sense of humour. Eg.. “We will stop him”… ‘that was just a joking statement… I didn’t really mean we will stop him, that’s ridiculous!’

    To me, that’s the only real defense he can try to muster. Lame, but that’s what I see him pulling.

    Like

    Reply
  2. rumpole2 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    DRINKING GAME
    Every time Strzok says words to the effect of “I don’t recall/remember “…. DRINK!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. texastrumper says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Not going to lie. I skipped through 189 comments to say that my feeling is this is all kabuki theater.We have a corrupt FBI and DOJ, you cannot trust a soul right now to do the right moral thing. I have been following this for months and Sundance is awesome to say the very least. But our government is so corrupt I just don.t feel justice will ever be served without the American people taking this into our own hands. I am done with playing with these fools. Between illegal immigration. the border, we will lose this war until we are willing to man up. I am angry and on the ledge again. Somebody talk me off because I am fed the hell up.

    Like

    Reply
    • LKA in LA says:
      June 22, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      Texas I am in the same place you are. What a joke this hearing will be and not to mention a waste of time and energy. It is sad that grown men can’t be patriots and choose to be lying losers feeding off the public. I am keeping the faith only because President Trump is in office. If something drastic doesn’t happen soon to reset the climate we are in—-as soon as he leaves, it will be business as usual again. We need a formal address to the nation with cold facts and the corruption spelled out. Let the chips fall. There has to be a reset though. Keep the faith for now and look to God for peace. Pray for President Trump for he is in a dangerous spot.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      June 22, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      On the ledge is exactly where the left want you to be. They want you to throw a punch, pull out a gun. Don’t play the game. Be proud, be strong, but be calm. Wear a Trump T————-shirt or a MAGA and when some loony lefty screams abuse at you smile, wave and tell them to have a nice day. Oh, and start rounding up friends, neighbours, anybody you can to vote in November. Organise a voting party, hire a bus and offer anybody who wants to vote a ride.
      This is how you win.

      Like

      Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s