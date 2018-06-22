House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena for Peter Strzok Testimony – Wednesday, June 27, 10:00am

The House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, has issued a subpoena for FBI Agent Peter Strzok to appear for testimony on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:00am.

According to most reports FBI agent Strzok was removed from official responsibilities last Friday and escorted out of the building. Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Strzok’s security clearance had been revoked.

“Mr. Strzok as I understand has lost his security clearance,” Sessions stated during a radio interview on “The Howie Carr Show.”

Shortly before the public release of FBI Agent Strzok’s position his attorney published an Op-Ed stating that his client was not guilty of any wrongdoing; and previously stated his client was willing to testify voluntarily before congress without pleading the fifth.

Advertisements